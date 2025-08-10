Queen Camilla has been on vacation on a Tory billionaire’s yacht in Greece

I hadn’t been keeping a close eye on King Charles’s comings and goings in recent weeks, which explains why I didn’t catch the fact that Queen Camilla hasn’t been seen with her husband in weeks. Weird, right? In the last weekend of July, Charles was seemingly solo at Sandringham, and Camilla was not seen with him when he walked to church on July 27th. The next day, Charles headed to Scotland. August 2nd, he attended the Mey Highland Games without his wife, and he seemingly spent the past week at Castle of Mey (the castle he inherited from his grandmother), also with no one seeing Camilla anywhere around. Well, funny story. It turns out that Camilla has been on a yacht belonging to a Syrian national who was/is a huge Tory donor. LMAO.

Queen Camilla enjoyed a luxury holiday around Greece on a £30million superyacht owned by a billionaire Tory donor. The King’s wife was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s boat Zenobia while travelling to some of the Mediterranean country’s most select tourist hotspots. With the Royal Family meant to be strictly apolitical, Camilla being spotted on a Tory billionaire donor’s boat will be seen by many as sending out the wrong message.

And while there is no suggestion the King’s 78-year-old wife has done anything wrong, accepting hospitality from someone so influential in the world of politics is not a good look. It also comes at a time when millions of ordinary Brits are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis – and King Charles has spoken about cutting back on royal extravagance.

Camilla was seen on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s £30million boat Zenobia in a bay off the coast of Greece this week. Former Lib Dem minister Norman Baker, author of a new book on finances called Royal Mint, National Debt, said: “Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business. They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla, especially when the relationships between the royals and their associates are rightly called into question.”

Queen Camilla is not thought to have been joined on Zenobia by Charles. He was at the Mey-Highland Games last Saturday. Mr Said – who brokered the record multi-billion-pound Al Yamamah arms deal between Saudi Arabia and the UK in the mid-1980s – was not onboard. The Al Yamamah arms deal was subject to an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, but the probe was discontinued in 2006.

The 85-year-old, who is at number 85 in The Sunday Times Rich List with a £1.9billion fortune, was a significant donor to the Tories before rules were changed in 2000 to allow only those on the UK electoral register to give parties cash. He was a very close friend of former PM Margaret Thatcher. His wife of 56 years Rosemary is still a Tory donor. Experts say it is crucial the Royal Family remains apolitical.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I looked up Wafic Said – born in Syria, made his fortune in Saudi Arabia, previously lived in Switzerland and currently lives in Monaco, although he owns property all over the world, including England. So, do we believe Said is simply allowing Camilla to borrow his yacht? Or do we think that she’s paid to rent it? I believe she borrowed it, meaning it was given to her as a freebie. Camilla loves a freebie. The monarchy had to change the monarchy’s gifting rules because Camilla kept being “given” so many jewels whenever she traveled. And yes, this is a horrible look all around. First William and Kate borrow some super-yacht and sail around Greece, and now it’s Camilla doing the same thing? And why isn’t she with Charles? I’m sure we’ll soon get some big exclusive in the Telegraph about “Charles knows how hard poor Camilla has been working, he demanded that she borrow someone’s yacht for a nice vacation.” Camilla is always taking these solo holidays too – some people have theorized that they periodically need to dry her out. I doubt she’s drying out on a yacht though.

Cover courtesy of the Mirror, additional photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Queen Camilla has been on vacation on a Tory billionaire’s yacht in Greece”

  1. Blogger says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:15 am

    The company these Windsors keep speaks volumes. If there is any doubt how unsuitable the people are as the premier family in the land, the freebie yachts are it. They truly are leeches and parasites happily going along to be supported in their lifestyle with no qualms.

    Also, this is Willy’s revenge 🍿

    I hope they destroy each other. At the end of the day, the Rottweiler is a married in – and a very unpopular one at that – and the rats will always protect the heir.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      August 10, 2025 at 8:27 am

      “Willys’ revenge”. Was immediately thinking the same when I saw this. Who else would gain by outing her and taking the heat off him?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:53 am

        My thoughts exactly. this is direct from KP.

        Interesting that we did not get this much information about the Wales vacation and yacht. I wish the press would keep the same energy for all the royals.

    • Jais says:
      August 10, 2025 at 8:32 am

      I’m here for it. The Wales vs C&C. What’s Camilla going to do next? 🍿

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      August 10, 2025 at 9:17 am

      I immediately thought “Willy’s revenge” too. Although would he want to put a fine point about the optics of accepting free Mediterranean cruises, especially when his was an even bigger megayacht, one of the biggest megayachts in the world? Any criticism and questions Camilla gets would apply to him, and maybe even make people give him the hard scrutiny they’ve held back from so far. But yeah, who else but Willy would leak this?

      Reply
      • JT says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:42 am

        The press actually got pictures of Camilla, where as nobody got a shot of the Wales family. W&K have plausible deniability, so less criticism from the press along with the fact that nobody likes to Camilla. She doesn’t have a positive image to maintain.

  2. somebody says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:16 am

    I can more easily picture her taking kids, grandkids or her ex with her on the yacht than Charles. Must be yacht season.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      August 10, 2025 at 8:44 am

      That was what I was thinking. She was probably with her own family. I doubt she is vacationing on a huge yacht alone.

      Reply
      • Blubb says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:04 am

        In the mirror they said exactly that, she was with her children and grandchildren. And a long passage that this donor is friends with the Parker-Bowles family for ages, Andrew included. Would be interesting if he was there too.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:16 am

    “While there is nothing wrong with her doing that it looks to those who are struggling in the UK is not a good look”!!!!!! Yes not a good look and just as bad as Peg and Can’t doing the same thing!!!!! Grifters the lot of them!!

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 10, 2025 at 8:29 am

      It does seem just as bad but this cover seems more critical than the one the Wales got about their yacht vacay. Is it bc they have an actual pic and that it’s a Tory donor? At the end of the day they’re all borrowing yachts from rich people. Despite being already rich themselves.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        August 10, 2025 at 8:38 am

        The government took Britannia away from QE2 so now her heirs are disgracing themselves and proving to be so corruptible and a security risk with their love of yachts.

      • sevenblue says:
        August 10, 2025 at 8:47 am

        With W&K, the foreign media outed the yacht first. The british media waited on the story almost a week before downplaying it and yes, there was no photo. This seems like a payback from KP. We didn’t get this kind of stories for years about BRF except H&M. Now, they are fighting and coincidentally all of them get outed after leaking negative stories about the other?

      • Nic919 says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:40 am

        Using a super yacht owned by a foreign minister for another country seems more of a conflict position than a Tory donor but yet the media is spinning this the opposite way.

        The media giving William this much power will burn them. He is no better than Trump at this point with the lies and obfuscation.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:55 am

        This article is definitely more critical – I think thats partially bc Camilla is just less popular so she’s an easier target even now as queen, and because they have confirmation via picture.

        But I don’t think Charles is going to be happy about this.

  4. Nic919 says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:23 am

    So Jason decided to give them something to distract from the UAE foreign minister super yacht including photos.

    I still wonder why paps didn’t get photos in Greece. Or maybe they did but no one has printed them.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 10, 2025 at 8:39 am

      I’m sure there are photos of them including from Penny. Maybe they’ll drop them at a suitable moment?

      The Rottweiler will be barking mad for receiving the front page grainy treatment! Looks so dodgy. At least she wasn’t papped with another man – not the king – a la Fergie 😏 or maybe she was and Willy has the shots! 😂

      Gotta love this for them 🍿

      Reply
  5. sunnyside up says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:24 am

    Wouldn’t we all like to cruise around the Greek islands on a luxury yacht.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:30 am

    It’s interesting that Charles and Camilla is supposed to be this great love story but never spend time together except on engagements. How is the press reporting on this and not on the fact that William and Kate did the same thing?

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      August 10, 2025 at 9:02 am

      I think this reflects what their relationship actually always was, two people who got together to screw and have fun. There was never any big love story there, just embarrassment it was exposed to the general population and not an aristocratic open secret. After Diana died there were no excuses or made up rules or protocols so he had to make her an ” honest woman”.

      I don’t think he ever would have married her, or been forced to appear like there’s was a love story which stood the test of time if his hand hadn’t been forced. Which honestly sounds a lot like a second couple in that family. Which leads me to believe that we’ll eventually get polite inquiry stories asking why the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t seem to spend much time in the same postcode unless they’re doing an engagement or with their children.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:40 am

        Charles forced his own hand by naming camilla,as his mistress. Andrew Parker Bowles turned a blind eye but was not going to stay in a marriage after Charles named his wife. The duke of Windsor never named Wallis while she was married. He did after her divorce and her husband took the blame and after the abdication papers were signed.

      • Nic919 says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:43 am

        I think Charles still likes Camilla and they have separate families so it is less odd for them to do stuff apart. If Charles didn’t mess it up with his own kids he would be doing things with them.

        William always acts like he dislikes Kate in public but that’s trickier because it’s the first marriage and they still try to act like it’s a love story as opposed to the agreement to tolerate William doing whatever he wants while she has kids and the crown.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 10, 2025 at 9:56 am

        I think charles and Camilla have figured out a relationship that works for them and they both seem happy enough. its not a traditional marriage as many of us think of it but with both having grown kids when they got married the separate vacations make a little more sense. It just seems to stand out bc Charles isn’t doing things with his grown kids and never really has – its not just because he’s king.

  7. Eliza says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:30 am

    So the Royals have been in bed with the Saudi’s for decades. Has no one ever thought about asking their involvement in 9/11? I assume they knew and were undoubtedly complicit.

    Reply
  8. Harla says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Not shocked, not even vaguely surprised that they’d be so stupid to not recognize the optics of this self-imposed situation.

    Reply
  9. Lili says:
    August 10, 2025 at 8:49 am

    As we have learned over the last couple of years with Harry’s various case they may not favour a particular party but they are inbuilt into the Fabric of britain, Royal courts, Charity commisions, Security, Her Majesty’s secret service etc they are everywhere so who ever is flavour of the month they can align with. Didn’t she stay at one of Nadal’s properties at one point? That she thanked him at Wimbledon.

    Reply
  10. Monika says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:02 am

    This grifting must come with being part of the British Monarchy. I think we only see the top of the iceberg.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      August 10, 2025 at 9:21 am

      Yeah, you know that in their berths on these yachts they found swag bags. Top-of-the-line sunscreen and body-care products at a minimum, but also maybe even jewelry, expensive toys for the kids, maybe even cash knowing Charles’ proclivities.

      Reply
      • Monika says:
        August 10, 2025 at 10:12 am

        Yep, there were probably a lot of other freebies thrown in as well.

        But I think there are a lot of other holidays, jewellery,art and money, we do not know about, gifted to any member of the royal family. We just get a glimpse of it through this report and the book about Andrew. I have not seen any other British tabloid picking up this story.

  11. Blubellah says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Knives out!
    More yacht photos incoming.

    Reply
  12. Me at home says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:18 am

    Chuck and Camzilla really do spend a lot of time apart, don’t they?

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      August 10, 2025 at 9:30 am

      They look like work colleagues. Have they been recently papped at leisure and not at a work event?

      There’s more affection between the Astronomer couple than these two.

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        August 10, 2025 at 10:08 am

        Well Jason and Will looked very couply recently: very relaxed and body language in sync 💕 Now there’s a “work” couple who really get on!

  13. Bqm says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:35 am

    I mean, Camilla’s nephew Ben Elliot is the chairman of the Conservative Party and was once called their biggest fundraiser.

    Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:36 am

    And those fans of theirs write about how they are so happy. And they take separate vacations and she has her own place. Like trying to sell the keens as so happy . And the luxury vacations while they preach about the environment. And of course Camilla did not want any of this

    Reply
  15. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Well, Charles is their role model. They all figure if he can accept bags 💰 of cash from sketchy Middle Easterners, they can cruise on their yachts.

    Reply
  16. Plums says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:43 am

    lmao they are all such trash.

    Reply
  17. Blujfly says:
    August 10, 2025 at 9:57 am

    Just pre-ordered Baker’s new book. Must reads for anyone that wants to know how opaque the finances really are, and how much taxpayers’ money is spent without us knowing, and how many gifts are classified as private and kept.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      August 10, 2025 at 10:23 am

      Oooh, Norman Baker? The writer of “And What Do You Do?” which did a great job exposing the frauds that are the duchies, how William and Kate have been grifting free vacations since before they married, and other royal financial scams? The former MP and Minister of State who really knows his stuff? That Norman Baker?

      I immediately went to bookshop.org, but it’s not posted yet (or something’s posted, but I can’t tell if that’s it). Kobo (I have their ereader) says his book Royal Mint Royal Debt: More Things the Royals Don’t Want You to Know is coming out for their readers in mid-September. I pre-ordered it. Thanks for the tip!

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment