Queen Camilla has been on vacation on a Tory billionaire’s yacht in Greece

I hadn’t been keeping a close eye on King Charles’s comings and goings in recent weeks, which explains why I didn’t catch the fact that Queen Camilla hasn’t been seen with her husband in weeks. Weird, right? In the last weekend of July, Charles was seemingly solo at Sandringham, and Camilla was not seen with him when he walked to church on July 27th. The next day, Charles headed to Scotland. August 2nd, he attended the Mey Highland Games without his wife, and he seemingly spent the past week at Castle of Mey (the castle he inherited from his grandmother), also with no one seeing Camilla anywhere around. Well, funny story. It turns out that Camilla has been on a yacht belonging to a Syrian national who was/is a huge Tory donor. LMAO.
Queen Camilla enjoyed a luxury holiday around Greece on a £30million superyacht owned by a billionaire Tory donor. The King’s wife was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s boat Zenobia while travelling to some of the Mediterranean country’s most select tourist hotspots. With the Royal Family meant to be strictly apolitical, Camilla being spotted on a Tory billionaire donor’s boat will be seen by many as sending out the wrong message.
And while there is no suggestion the King’s 78-year-old wife has done anything wrong, accepting hospitality from someone so influential in the world of politics is not a good look. It also comes at a time when millions of ordinary Brits are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis – and King Charles has spoken about cutting back on royal extravagance.
Camilla was seen on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s £30million boat Zenobia in a bay off the coast of Greece this week. Former Lib Dem minister Norman Baker, author of a new book on finances called Royal Mint, National Debt, said: “Members of the Royal Family really ought to consider the public perception of such episodes, whether they are on holiday or official business. They are representing the country at all times and, let’s be honest, it’s not as if they are short of cash. This is not a good look for Camilla, especially when the relationships between the royals and their associates are rightly called into question.”
Queen Camilla is not thought to have been joined on Zenobia by Charles. He was at the Mey-Highland Games last Saturday. Mr Said – who brokered the record multi-billion-pound Al Yamamah arms deal between Saudi Arabia and the UK in the mid-1980s – was not onboard. The Al Yamamah arms deal was subject to an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, but the probe was discontinued in 2006.
The 85-year-old, who is at number 85 in The Sunday Times Rich List with a £1.9billion fortune, was a significant donor to the Tories before rules were changed in 2000 to allow only those on the UK electoral register to give parties cash. He was a very close friend of former PM Margaret Thatcher. His wife of 56 years Rosemary is still a Tory donor. Experts say it is crucial the Royal Family remains apolitical.
I looked up Wafic Said – born in Syria, made his fortune in Saudi Arabia, previously lived in Switzerland and currently lives in Monaco, although he owns property all over the world, including England. So, do we believe Said is simply allowing Camilla to borrow his yacht? Or do we think that she’s paid to rent it? I believe she borrowed it, meaning it was given to her as a freebie. Camilla loves a freebie. The monarchy had to change the monarchy’s gifting rules because Camilla kept being “given” so many jewels whenever she traveled. And yes, this is a horrible look all around. First William and Kate borrow some super-yacht and sail around Greece, and now it’s Camilla doing the same thing? And why isn’t she with Charles? I’m sure we’ll soon get some big exclusive in the Telegraph about “Charles knows how hard poor Camilla has been working, he demanded that she borrow someone’s yacht for a nice vacation.” Camilla is always taking these solo holidays too – some people have theorized that they periodically need to dry her out. I doubt she’s drying out on a yacht though.
The company these Windsors keep speaks volumes. If there is any doubt how unsuitable the people are as the premier family in the land, the freebie yachts are it. They truly are leeches and parasites happily going along to be supported in their lifestyle with no qualms.
Also, this is Willy’s revenge 🍿
I hope they destroy each other. At the end of the day, the Rottweiler is a married in – and a very unpopular one at that – and the rats will always protect the heir.
“Willys’ revenge”. Was immediately thinking the same when I saw this. Who else would gain by outing her and taking the heat off him?
My thoughts exactly. this is direct from KP.
Interesting that we did not get this much information about the Wales vacation and yacht. I wish the press would keep the same energy for all the royals.
I’m here for it. The Wales vs C&C. What’s Camilla going to do next? 🍿
VJ Day is looking good! 🧨
I immediately thought “Willy’s revenge” too. Although would he want to put a fine point about the optics of accepting free Mediterranean cruises, especially when his was an even bigger megayacht, one of the biggest megayachts in the world? Any criticism and questions Camilla gets would apply to him, and maybe even make people give him the hard scrutiny they’ve held back from so far. But yeah, who else but Willy would leak this?
The press actually got pictures of Camilla, where as nobody got a shot of the Wales family. W&K have plausible deniability, so less criticism from the press along with the fact that nobody likes to Camilla. She doesn’t have a positive image to maintain.
I can more easily picture her taking kids, grandkids or her ex with her on the yacht than Charles. Must be yacht season.
That was what I was thinking. She was probably with her own family. I doubt she is vacationing on a huge yacht alone.
In the mirror they said exactly that, she was with her children and grandchildren. And a long passage that this donor is friends with the Parker-Bowles family for ages, Andrew included. Would be interesting if he was there too.
“While there is nothing wrong with her doing that it looks to those who are struggling in the UK is not a good look”!!!!!! Yes not a good look and just as bad as Peg and Can’t doing the same thing!!!!! Grifters the lot of them!!
It does seem just as bad but this cover seems more critical than the one the Wales got about their yacht vacay. Is it bc they have an actual pic and that it’s a Tory donor? At the end of the day they’re all borrowing yachts from rich people. Despite being already rich themselves.
The government took Britannia away from QE2 so now her heirs are disgracing themselves and proving to be so corruptible and a security risk with their love of yachts.
With W&K, the foreign media outed the yacht first. The british media waited on the story almost a week before downplaying it and yes, there was no photo. This seems like a payback from KP. We didn’t get this kind of stories for years about BRF except H&M. Now, they are fighting and coincidentally all of them get outed after leaking negative stories about the other?
Using a super yacht owned by a foreign minister for another country seems more of a conflict position than a Tory donor but yet the media is spinning this the opposite way.
The media giving William this much power will burn them. He is no better than Trump at this point with the lies and obfuscation.
This article is definitely more critical – I think thats partially bc Camilla is just less popular so she’s an easier target even now as queen, and because they have confirmation via picture.
But I don’t think Charles is going to be happy about this.
So Jason decided to give them something to distract from the UAE foreign minister super yacht including photos.
I still wonder why paps didn’t get photos in Greece. Or maybe they did but no one has printed them.
I’m sure there are photos of them including from Penny. Maybe they’ll drop them at a suitable moment?
The Rottweiler will be barking mad for receiving the front page grainy treatment! Looks so dodgy. At least she wasn’t papped with another man – not the king – a la Fergie 😏 or maybe she was and Willy has the shots! 😂
Gotta love this for them 🍿
Wouldn’t we all like to cruise around the Greek islands on a luxury yacht.
It’s interesting that Charles and Camilla is supposed to be this great love story but never spend time together except on engagements. How is the press reporting on this and not on the fact that William and Kate did the same thing?
I think this reflects what their relationship actually always was, two people who got together to screw and have fun. There was never any big love story there, just embarrassment it was exposed to the general population and not an aristocratic open secret. After Diana died there were no excuses or made up rules or protocols so he had to make her an ” honest woman”.
I don’t think he ever would have married her, or been forced to appear like there’s was a love story which stood the test of time if his hand hadn’t been forced. Which honestly sounds a lot like a second couple in that family. Which leads me to believe that we’ll eventually get polite inquiry stories asking why the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t seem to spend much time in the same postcode unless they’re doing an engagement or with their children.
Charles forced his own hand by naming camilla,as his mistress. Andrew Parker Bowles turned a blind eye but was not going to stay in a marriage after Charles named his wife. The duke of Windsor never named Wallis while she was married. He did after her divorce and her husband took the blame and after the abdication papers were signed.
I think Charles still likes Camilla and they have separate families so it is less odd for them to do stuff apart. If Charles didn’t mess it up with his own kids he would be doing things with them.
William always acts like he dislikes Kate in public but that’s trickier because it’s the first marriage and they still try to act like it’s a love story as opposed to the agreement to tolerate William doing whatever he wants while she has kids and the crown.
I think charles and Camilla have figured out a relationship that works for them and they both seem happy enough. its not a traditional marriage as many of us think of it but with both having grown kids when they got married the separate vacations make a little more sense. It just seems to stand out bc Charles isn’t doing things with his grown kids and never really has – its not just because he’s king.
So the Royals have been in bed with the Saudi’s for decades. Has no one ever thought about asking their involvement in 9/11? I assume they knew and were undoubtedly complicit.
It’s worse than that. Not a one-off event, but systemic.
Here is a corrupt arms deal by the Saudis with the UK Ministry of Defence 😳
Having the complicity by the head of state on board is the cherry on top 🍰
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/aug/07/long-read-british-bribery-britain-arms-deals-saudi-arabia-ian-foxley
Let’s also not forget the thatcher gov and MT’s son! Arms dealing is in their blood.
Not shocked, not even vaguely surprised that they’d be so stupid to not recognize the optics of this self-imposed situation.
They may recognize the optics, but why should they care? No accountability is a feature, not a bug, of monarchy.
True this. 🎯
As we have learned over the last couple of years with Harry’s various case they may not favour a particular party but they are inbuilt into the Fabric of britain, Royal courts, Charity commisions, Security, Her Majesty’s secret service etc they are everywhere so who ever is flavour of the month they can align with. Didn’t she stay at one of Nadal’s properties at one point? That she thanked him at Wimbledon.
This grifting must come with being part of the British Monarchy. I think we only see the top of the iceberg.
Yeah, you know that in their berths on these yachts they found swag bags. Top-of-the-line sunscreen and body-care products at a minimum, but also maybe even jewelry, expensive toys for the kids, maybe even cash knowing Charles’ proclivities.
Yep, there were probably a lot of other freebies thrown in as well.
But I think there are a lot of other holidays, jewellery,art and money, we do not know about, gifted to any member of the royal family. We just get a glimpse of it through this report and the book about Andrew. I have not seen any other British tabloid picking up this story.
Knives out!
More yacht photos incoming.
Chuck and Camzilla really do spend a lot of time apart, don’t they?
They look like work colleagues. Have they been recently papped at leisure and not at a work event?
There’s more affection between the Astronomer couple than these two.
Well Jason and Will looked very couply recently: very relaxed and body language in sync 💕 Now there’s a “work” couple who really get on!
I mean, Camilla’s nephew Ben Elliot is the chairman of the Conservative Party and was once called their biggest fundraiser.
And those fans of theirs write about how they are so happy. And they take separate vacations and she has her own place. Like trying to sell the keens as so happy . And the luxury vacations while they preach about the environment. And of course Camilla did not want any of this
Well, Charles is their role model. They all figure if he can accept bags 💰 of cash from sketchy Middle Easterners, they can cruise on their yachts.
lmao they are all such trash.
Just pre-ordered Baker’s new book. Must reads for anyone that wants to know how opaque the finances really are, and how much taxpayers’ money is spent without us knowing, and how many gifts are classified as private and kept.
Oooh, Norman Baker? The writer of “And What Do You Do?” which did a great job exposing the frauds that are the duchies, how William and Kate have been grifting free vacations since before they married, and other royal financial scams? The former MP and Minister of State who really knows his stuff? That Norman Baker?
I immediately went to bookshop.org, but it’s not posted yet (or something’s posted, but I can’t tell if that’s it). Kobo (I have their ereader) says his book Royal Mint Royal Debt: More Things the Royals Don’t Want You to Know is coming out for their readers in mid-September. I pre-ordered it. Thanks for the tip!