Sophie Chandauka mothballed Sentebale’s children’s center & used up the ‘reserves’

Britain’s Charity Commission released the “findings” of their months-long inquiry into Sentebale, and Sophie Chandauka’s wild lies. The commission found zero evidence that Prince Harry (or anyone else) had bullied Chandauka or mistreated her. The commission also slammed all parties for allowing a “private” dispute to turn public. Keep in mind, the only reason why Harry and Prince Seeiso publicly resigned from the charity they founded was because Chandauka threw a tantrum, refused to leave the chairmanship, and made up a series of lies about how Harry and Seeiso were “bullying” her. Harry and Seeiso were standing with the trustees who were resigning en masse because of Chandauka’s financial impropriety, a fact which has gotten lost. This whole thing started because Sophie was spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on “consultants” with nothing in return. She was apparently also fighting the idea of fundraising in America.
Well, long story short, after the commission’s report was released, sources close to Harry were absolutely furious about the inadequate investigation and the lack of guidance for how to get Chandauka, a liar and a grifter, the hell out of Sentebale. Harry was also disgusted that Chandauka continues to invoke Princess Diana’s name. But the bigger picture is that Chandauka has looted a once financially robust charity, and that Sentebale no longer has any money to actually help kids in Lesotho. The Times of London had a big story about the financials. Some highlights:
Chandauka has mothballed the Sentebale children’s center: The Lesotho children’s centre run by Sentebale, the charity set up by Prince Harry in honour of his mother, was once flush with life. Until recently, more than 700 children with HIV headed to its state-of-the-art facilities for “life-changing” residential camps each year. It is alleged the site has been “effectively mothballed” amid a funding crisis that bled the charity’s reserves dry. The charity’s “flagship” holiday camps at the Mamohato Children’s Centre, in Lesotho, have ground to a halt and staff there told to work from home to save costs. The charity has made redundancies to try to steady the ship, and in total costs have been cut by 25 per cent since March.
Sentebale’s fundraising has dried up: Dozens of reliable donors have refused to donate since the Duke of Sussex resigned as patron in March. Many of these are from a group of Meghan superfans known as the “Sussex Squad”, who pulled funding that was worth an estimated £47,000 per year. “There will be NO fundraisers, and we urge you to HALT all recurring donations until Prince Harry provides further guidance,” the online community said this week. The Sentebale Polo Cup — the charity’s top fundraiser which raises £740,000 a year — has not taken place for two years. Harry himself was a major donor, pledging £1.1 million to Sentebale from the sales of his memoir, Spare in 2021.
Sentebale is living on a shoestring: The situation is so serious that, according to a source, the charity has run through much of its £1.4 million reserves. “It’s now living on a shoestring,” they said. “The accounts were delayed to manage media narrative on the poor financial position.” The charity denies the claim. It said it has taken action to [shore] up its finances, and only shifted the accounting period to “align with the calendar year and what is typically ‘giving season’ in the US and UK”.
No movement at the children’s center: Principal Chief Khoabane Theko, who drives past Mamohato Children’s Centre daily, cannot remember the last time he saw any children there. “The life has totally vanished from that place, it looks closed and more like somebody’s private property than the space for children as it was intended to be,” the 67-year-old said this week. “That beautiful place is just standing empty with no one benefiting.” A Times reporter who visited last month, in the middle of the winter holidays, saw the car park full of smart 4×4 vehicles. The site was hosting a health conference, not a children’s camp. The charity says renting the space helps fund its programmes, but a guard on the gate said no camp had been held all year. This would represent a drastic change from 2022 to 2023 when 740 children were welcomed to the site.
More from Theko: Theko has traced the energy ebbing away from the charity’s hub to Prince Harry’s marriage and subsequent emigration. “I don’t understand how that lady from Zimbabwe got so powerful and Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry just walked away,” he said. “I hope they will come back and fight for this organisation that was taken away from them.”
Chandauka claims the charity is fine: Sentebale denied the charity was in a poor financial position, saying its “mission, cause and impact-focused funders”, which provide 70 per cent of its income, have remained steadfast. While some royal fans have pulled donations, “Sentebale has gained an equal, if not greater number of individual funders since March 2025”, it said.
I can’t even imagine an arrogant grifter’s ego-trip this size, to bring down a charity which was doing important work for CHILDREN. Kids with HIV, no less. It’s an entirely different kind of psychopath, comparable to people who scam cancer patients or steal from orphans. There’s this sense, in the British media especially, that Harry should somehow still be blamed for what’s happening with Sentebale. Like… do these people not use logic? Harry resigned IN PROTEST of this piece of sh-t Sophie Chandauka. He saw how f–king evil she is. Blame HER. Blame her for what she’s done to Harry and Seeiso’s work after she hijacked Sentebale. Blame her for being so arrogant and self-centered that she looted a charity which was just trying to help kids.
Sophie is the wicked witch personified. Always envious, never satisfied, power hungry and ultimately a failure as a person.
What she has done to Sentebale is so heartbreaking. I wonder how she can live with herself. She is stealing from children living with HIV and healthcare providers.
I wonder what recourse the Princes have to get her out and make sure she is punished for what she has done? I suspect that the Princes will do whatever they can to continue to help these children in desperate need.
I don’t think they can do anything now that they’ve resigned from Sentebale.
If there’s evidence of embezzlement, that’s a crime. While we no longer have the rule of law here in the States, things are different in the UK. Harry probably has lawyers on retainer. They should get busy.
If, as Chandauka claims, the charity has gained an equal number of supporters, why are things being shut down? Where is that money? And please, “Theko has traced the energy ebbing away from the charity’s hub to Prince Harry’s marriage and subsequent emigration.” What has that got to do with anything? Another blame Meghan attempt? It’s not like PH lived in Lesotho.
Exactly, there are 2 of them what is Prince Sessio doing he is on the ground. Why blame Harry for getting Married. He plays polo to generate funds for the Charity
In case we were wondering how long it would take to blame Meghan, here it is.
The “supporters” she has are just Kate and William
“fans” and they have zero money. They only support her and what she did online, they have zero desire to actually send her donations. True people in the charity world see what she has done and think she is awful and cruel and it’s why she isn’t getting donations and why things are shutting down. I hope the princes go after her legally. Karma needs to come for her.
This is all on William, IMO, USING Chandauka (through her illusions of grandeur/ego, or even her quashed “crush” on Harry) to ruin anything Harry has built (“AFRICA IS *MINE*, HAROLD!!”)
We all know William has built shit on his own, any “project” he starts (well, other people DO the work, he just spouts off about it to make himself *look* like he’s “working”, and we all know he has quite the aversion to *anything* not related to drinking and football). We know he installed that Ian person to engage Chandauka’s wanting revenge for a perceived slight of herself by H&M (whether romantically, or her authority over the charity, by both princes resigning).
We also knew that jack shit would be done by this “committee”, considering Cowmilla’s spawn being on the commission, thus basically ensuring it would never side with anything associated with Harry, esp. if it also had a connection to taint Willie.
I’m with Chief Theko – “I don’t understand how that lady from Zimbabwe got so powerful and Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry just walked away,”
In all this story it has not been explained how Chandauka took over the board.
It has been explained.
https://www.celebitchy.com/915169/prince_harry_prince_seesio_resigned_from_their_charity_sentebale_in_protest/
That’s just what happened after; it doesn’t explain what happened before. It doesn’t explain how a majority of board members couldn’t control Chandauka – it doesn’t explain how and why she was brought on the board, how and why she was appointed Chair, why they couldn’t control her plans and spending and why they didn’t call her bluff when she threatened to sue them for demanding she step down. And it doesn’t explain why a mass resignation in protest would solve anything.
@Eurydice IIRC she was a big donor to Sentebale then lobbied for a board seat. The chair became vacant and she wanted to be a candidate.
I think the first big sign of trouble was when the CEO resigned and she became interim.
I think Harry would have been conscious of the reputational damage if he allowed legal action against the board with not necessarily achieving the right outcome.
Had legal action taken place, this would have dragged out in the tabloids. As is, this was a quick and clean exit and Sophie was pissed hence her news tour where she showed her full paranoia with Willy’s minion in high definition. She was likely a leaker to the rats too.
At the end of the day, when trust is broken, it’s not worth continuing as long as she’s around and Willy’s minion’s around.
Harry called out the establishment stitch up in his security case and this is another very, very visible stitch up with the response by the regulator. He – and the board – made the right call and I’m sure he’ll be back to resurrect the mission of this charity in another way.
@Blogger – I’m never going to understand this. I can’t imagine how the outcome could have been worse if the board had actually fought for the charity. The reputation is destroyed, the charity is bankrupt and the mission is gone.
The entire board resigned. That’s how she took over. The volunteer board members valued their reputation far more than working with Sophie.
Given Willy’s minion’s involvement, Harry knew it was better to cut his losses and let Sophie fail. This is a huge reputational damage for Sophie. She has massively lost face. She will never recover from this.
As patrons, the power isn’t with Harry and Seeiso. It’s with the board and the board preferred to support the patrons rather than this usurper.
She will hobble along until Willy decides to end this ratfucking of his brother. And then maybe she can work with Jason at KP 😂 She’ll fit right into that culture. But not sure if Lazy will like having a black woman around calling the shots.
There is a squaddie who found that Chandauka has some kind of life sciences business with her brother and while it disappeared for a while, it has resurfaced using a photo of a child with a Sentebale hat. This business seems to deal with collecting data relating to health issues.
This is the angle that should be examined. More than likely chanduka is using the data of the kids acquired from the charity for unauthorized purposes.
Quite likely. And also likely channeling money to her brother as a consultant.
I wonder if that is the same Squaddie I saw on TT going over the report on who received the money Sophie spent on “consultants”? It seems the majority were either people she worked with in the past or connected with the company she and her brother own. Also Ian Rawlinson received payments for “ consulting” and lo and behold now he is on the board of this broke charity. This whole thing screams “scam” and I’d like to know who and how did Sophie get connected to Sentebale in the first place?
The kids in Lesotho are the ones that I feel for. I hope karma comes for this person. And swiftly.
I hope the princes can dis mantle everything around this woman Evict her from the premises and sue her. They had 1.4mill in the coffers of which i presume Harry donated 1.1mil i presume, so in less than 6 months she has drained it all. how does she think she is going to survive. Run Away Sophie while you still can. When everyone involved has left what is keeping you there?
She’s another of Harry’s stalkers – using Sentebale as PR for her other business.
Those polo photos show how much Sophie wanted to be Meghan in Harry’s life. Her grievance against Harry is personal eg wanting a private conversation with him over Sentebale.
She probably hoped he had a crush on her…but Harry rejected her outright and resigned. She’s a woman scorned because not too many normal professional charity chairs go out in public bashing their patron’s wife (who has nothing to do with the operations of the charity) in an unhinged manner.
As someone pointed out, Sophie could have asked donations from the VERY WEALTHY and WELL CONNECTED Serena but instead she chose to bitch about her attendance at the polo.
That’s the thing that I never understood when this whole story broke, you’re upset that Meghan and Serena showed up to the event? Beyond the fact that it’s bizarre to be upset that someone’s wife showed up for their charity event, this entire event went worldwide because of those photos of Harry and Meghan walking across the polo grounds.
A smart director would have been able to eat off of that in charitable donations for years. Then, you’re upset that a 23 time Grand slam winner came to your event? Someone who runs their own philanthropic organization and has part ownership of a sports team? No wonder she can’t replicate donations if this is her real reaction to those type of opportunities.
It’ll come to a head though. They’re already trying to explain away why they haven’t released their financial numbers for the year, and how they have a total explanation for the huge cliff donations have fallen off of in the last 6 months. She’ll eventually bleed it dry, then try to blame Harry for poisoning the charity world against her. As if these people don’t have eyes, and wouldn’t question why every single organization that you end up at the head of, shutters hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
I think Sophie was tasked, probably by Wills and Knauf, to catch and kill the Sentabale charity. She has no interest in keeping it functioning. Wills certainly doesn’t want another charity’s burden on him. But what they both want is to turn charity into entrepreneurship. Wills made his intentions very clear when it comes to Earthshit. It’s business with an eye on profits. Sophie, it seems, has invested in the business side of charity towards African youth. Match made in hell.
The only way for the princes is to start a new charity for those kids and do use their influence to obstruct any donations that might come Sophie’s way.
I think it was the other way around. I suspect they heard whispers of what was going on and then decided to exploit the situation because hurting kids is ok if it also means hurting Harry.
I’m not sure why the piece mentions Sussex squad. Anyway if Sentebale is gaining more donors as ever why have people been let go or told to work from home and the children centre not operating.
She said there are no children in need anymore and she is gonna change the charity’s work to the environmental causes, you know like Earthshot one. She has no desire to help people.
The Sussex Squad apparently donated $47k per year and has pulled it, according to the Times article. Given that Sentebale apparently needs every penny, this is an important loss. Although how they totalled individual Squad members’ donations I’m not sure.
Agree. Sophie wants to work for Willy, and if Iain Rawlinson didn’t originally put the seed of that idea in her mind, he’s certainly pushing her in that direction now. IIRC she’s been briefing since last fall, before the bust-up, about how she wants to pivot Sentebale to climate change.
The fundraiser donations are made through specific links, I think it’s called American Friends of Sentebale. So it gives a total of how much is raised each campaign. And that was £47k not dollars which is over $60k. The numbers I’ve seen come to about $150k for Sentebale since 2021 from the Sussex Squad. Now individuals could donate separately on their own of course.
There were fundraisers for Archie’s birthday and later Lili’s birthday organized by squaddies and at least one was done with sentebale where they would ask for donations through a specific link. That’s probably where they got the number.
That said the drop in donations is more because many have warned to not donate to Sentebale right now since Chanduka is controlling the money.
So, you can spend almost all charity money on “consultants” without gaining any donations more than you spent and the charity commission won’t do anything about it? Isn’t this the kind of thing they shut down the charities for? It is obvious the BRF is putting their hands on the scale, that is why Will’s pal was sitting next to her in her unhinged interview.
Given the US president and his minions proudly pulled overseas funding and assistance for people with HIV I can only imagine what a “great” summer some of those kids had. Sophie is a scammer and they do occasionally pop up in non profits and unfortunately usually get their hooks in deep before anyone publicly questions what’s going on, usually because they are trying to believe the person is not a scammer and just doing some reorganization. She is scum. Perhaps she could come to the US and work for RFK Jr.
I should think America has suffered enough without having Sophie on RFK’s team. She can always pitch her “Life Sciences” to counter “Big Pharma.”
Evil attracts evil.
Is this Chief Theko the one that was bashing Harry in a previous Times article? The article that claimed he was Prince Seeiso’s brother? Harry continued to fundraise for Sentebale holding four charity polo matches and donating money from his book. Wtf? It’s not like Harry was living in Lesotho. And name a married person who doesn’t have to shift their priorities around somewhat?
There is a special place in hell for sophie and all those who helped her destroy this charity that was helping these children that need it . However I don’t want to wait until she reaches down down down underneath. I want her to feel the wrath of god while she is still here in earth. It takes a special kind of evil to be this heartless and hateful to children.
It is so sad for the children. All this investment going to waste, not helping any child. To rent it out might be o.k outside the school holidays to cover some costs but doing it during school holidays when children could benefit from the state of the art facilities to help them is criminal. I hope Harry and Seeiso find a way back. Lesotho is such very poor country and hammered by Trump’s tariffs.
Please note Sentebale accounts unto 31 August 2025 will soon be published on the Government Company website.
Use link for previous accounts.
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/05747857/filing-history
Thanks Lady Digby.
Is this when the accounts are due? I am wondering if Sophie Chanduka is going to ask for an extension because in the article it says ; “The charity denies the claim. It said it has taken action to [shore] up its finances, and only shifted the accounting period to “align with the calendar year and what is typically ‘giving season’ in the US and UK”.
The time of giving in the US and UK is normally Christmas time. So I am wondering if they asked an extension to the submit their accounts by the end of the calendar year.