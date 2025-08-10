Mail: Princess Eugenie & Beatrice only talk to their mom, not their dad, at this point

In recent days, there have been several stories about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and how they’re doing in the wake of Andrew Lownie’s book about their father and mother, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York. The stories have the feel of Beatrice and Eugenie pushing back for their own sakes – while they have never publicly cut ties with their father, they really haven’t defended him in any way in years. That’s the point of this big Mail exclusive, which sounds like it was briefed from Beatrice or Eugenie’s publicist. Sources claim that while both princesses are still very close to their mother, they barely have anything to do with their father. Good.

A source close to the family told the Mail this week that Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘utterly mortified’ by Lownie’s book, especially its claims about their father. Although they’d been braced for its release, the reality – and the global furore it has stirred up – has been worse than they feared. ‘They’re keeping a distance from [their] dad,’ the source reveals. ‘The extent to how much the relationship can recover will depend on what further revelations, if any, emerge.’

With the book not out in full until next week, there may well be more to come. Ingrid Seward, Sarah Ferguson’s biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says Beatrice – something of a ‘Daddy’s girl’ – will be finding the fallout especially hard.

‘She has always been close to her father,’ she explains. They will both be finding this very difficult – it’s a horrid time. But I’m not surprised they haven’t come out and said anything in his defence. For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn’t benefit them in any way.’

Both York girls and their mother have remained steadfastly silent for most of the past decade, ever since allegations were first made about Andrew’s links to Epstein in 2015. In an Instagram post this week, eagle-eyed followers spotted Fergie’s choice of shoes: a pair of black loafers with the words ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ – a favourite motto of the late Queen – embroidered on the front. It’s a mantra her daughters, too, seem to favour when it comes to their father. Not only do they have serious careers to pursue – Eugenie in art, Beatrice in tech – but both hold several charitable positions, not to mention having young children whom they will be eager to protect.

Beatrice has attended several engagements lately, and was spotted at the Lionesses’ victory parade in London, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepson Wolfie, eight, and their daughters, Sienna, three, and Athena, seven months. Meanwhile Eugenie, who lives in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August, four, and Ernest, two, has been busy entertaining A-list friends – namely singer Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field – at her multimillion-pound villa.

But family friends say their silence isn’t just the sensible choice. Rather, it belies years of hurt and heartache the sisters had worked hard to overcome. Andrew was, throughout much of their childhood, an absent father. ‘He was away a lot – either as a serving naval officer or on royal duties – so they rarely saw him,’ a source tells the Mail.

He has, it seems, adopted a similarly ‘hands off’ approach to grandfatherly duties. ‘He gets hardly any practice,’ the source says. ‘These days, the girls are rare visitors to Royal Lodge [the £30 million Windsor estate where they grew up, and where Andrew lives on a royal lease, together with Fergie when she’s in the UK]. They spend most of their time raising families, pursuing careers and trying to be normal. Andrew isn’t completely ostracised, but arrangements to see Sarah usually take place elsewhere, and the girls seem keener that the King and other senior royals are part of their lives.’