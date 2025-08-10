Mail: Princess Eugenie & Beatrice only talk to their mom, not their dad, at this point

In recent days, there have been several stories about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and how they’re doing in the wake of Andrew Lownie’s book about their father and mother, Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York. The stories have the feel of Beatrice and Eugenie pushing back for their own sakes – while they have never publicly cut ties with their father, they really haven’t defended him in any way in years. That’s the point of this big Mail exclusive, which sounds like it was briefed from Beatrice or Eugenie’s publicist. Sources claim that while both princesses are still very close to their mother, they barely have anything to do with their father. Good.
A source close to the family told the Mail this week that Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘utterly mortified’ by Lownie’s book, especially its claims about their father. Although they’d been braced for its release, the reality – and the global furore it has stirred up – has been worse than they feared. ‘They’re keeping a distance from [their] dad,’ the source reveals. ‘The extent to how much the relationship can recover will depend on what further revelations, if any, emerge.’
With the book not out in full until next week, there may well be more to come. Ingrid Seward, Sarah Ferguson’s biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says Beatrice – something of a ‘Daddy’s girl’ – will be finding the fallout especially hard.
‘She has always been close to her father,’ she explains. They will both be finding this very difficult – it’s a horrid time. But I’m not surprised they haven’t come out and said anything in his defence. For his girls to show their solidarity publicly wouldn’t benefit them in any way.’
Both York girls and their mother have remained steadfastly silent for most of the past decade, ever since allegations were first made about Andrew’s links to Epstein in 2015. In an Instagram post this week, eagle-eyed followers spotted Fergie’s choice of shoes: a pair of black loafers with the words ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ – a favourite motto of the late Queen – embroidered on the front. It’s a mantra her daughters, too, seem to favour when it comes to their father. Not only do they have serious careers to pursue – Eugenie in art, Beatrice in tech – but both hold several charitable positions, not to mention having young children whom they will be eager to protect.
Beatrice has attended several engagements lately, and was spotted at the Lionesses’ victory parade in London, alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepson Wolfie, eight, and their daughters, Sienna, three, and Athena, seven months. Meanwhile Eugenie, who lives in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and their two children, August, four, and Ernest, two, has been busy entertaining A-list friends – namely singer Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda Field – at her multimillion-pound villa.
But family friends say their silence isn’t just the sensible choice. Rather, it belies years of hurt and heartache the sisters had worked hard to overcome. Andrew was, throughout much of their childhood, an absent father. ‘He was away a lot – either as a serving naval officer or on royal duties – so they rarely saw him,’ a source tells the Mail.
He has, it seems, adopted a similarly ‘hands off’ approach to grandfatherly duties. ‘He gets hardly any practice,’ the source says. ‘These days, the girls are rare visitors to Royal Lodge [the £30 million Windsor estate where they grew up, and where Andrew lives on a royal lease, together with Fergie when she’s in the UK]. They spend most of their time raising families, pursuing careers and trying to be normal. Andrew isn’t completely ostracised, but arrangements to see Sarah usually take place elsewhere, and the girls seem keener that the King and other senior royals are part of their lives.’
I remember the stories about Sarah’s cancer and how her daughters were making big efforts to spend a lot of time with her in Royal Lodge. I remember thinking it was so weird that there was no mention of Andrew caring for his ex-wife (who lives in the same house) or no expectation for all four Yorks to work together. My point is that, yes, it does seem like Bea and Eugenie are very close to their mother, and they’ve been distancing themselves steadily from their father in recent years. I’m really glad that Bea and Eugenie haven’t defended Andrew – good riddance. And he doesn’t even want to spend time with his grandkids? That’s honestly a blessing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I call cap. I wonder who is leading these fake Andrew is isolated fantasies. Eugenie and Beatrice have not cut of their father and never will.
Don’t forget, Beatrice was implicated in the NewsNight interview, and that money scam a few years ago.
They’re close. And frankly, there is no issue with that. Elizabeth chose to have her coffin ride on Mountbatten’s gun carriage. Accused pedofile Mountbatten.
Agreed, this is garbage. We’ve seen the York women with their dad since the Epstein blow up. No evidence of distancing. Let’s not pretend any of these people are decent humans – we did see Bea hugging piss Morgan.
Some might be slightly less sketchy than others but they’ve all benefited from a life long grift.
As to Kaiser’s point about Andrew not being mentioned with fergies cancer. Kind of duh! Fergie knows where her bread is buttered, of course she didn’t mention Andy. Fergie is a world class grifter, she’s not stupid.
So tired of that “never explain” garbage. If you are living off the public, you owe an explanation for certain things. However, it isn’t down to Bea and Eugenie to explain for Andrew. What senior royals are they eager to have in their children’s lives? They have attended Kate’s concert and done a few other things, but have their children been pictured necessarily hanging out with any of them?
Hmm…I’m not sure I believe that they’ve cut ties with their father but they definitely want the public to believe that they have.
💯
This story in the DM sounds more like their issue is with the embarrassment caused by Lownie’s book than the ongoing embarrassment caused by their father. They each have their own families now so it’s easy for them to pretend to be distant. Time will tell if they’ve cut him out completely.
Sometimes i feel sorry for the Girls, But Fergie knows better and has chosen to stick close to Andrew so i doubt the Girls are keeping him at Arms length. I do wonder how much they know and what they might have seen but not understood at the time. How much did Fergie know?
Listen I’m not going to judge them, I’ve been there and it’s the worst thing I’ve ever experienced. My father was the perfect father until he wasn’t. I understand that in this case we were just collateral damage (only one victim really) but it’s still unbelievably painful. I haven’t spoken to my father in years but I don’t think anyone is owed a public statement.
I’m sorry. My husband was the same way–perfect husband and father until one day–and my daughter hasn’t spoken to him in years.
Anyone read that Lownie interview in today’s Times? I can’t believe nobody has picked up on the bit about Prince Philip and Fergie’s mother. (:-O)
You didn’t knew that? Ah you missed the 90s then. Yes there were some publications saying Philip had an affair with Susie barrantes. It all stays in the family…
Noooooo:)))) I knew Susan ran off with an Argentine polo player, and that Phil couldn’t stand to be around Fergie after she was busted for her affair. I am all agog! 😀
@ TARTE AU CITRON I’d never heard that before today too! Who the Hell marries the daughter of your father’s mistress?!? At least Charles and Camilla were several generations removed from the affair. They’d never even met those relatives, let alone been raised by them!
How was he still QE’s favorite child after that? I know she turned a blind eye to a lot worse from him, but come on!
My understanding is Andrew doesn’t control the purse strings. Why spend time with him? Those two girls suck up to who ever will give them money, or at least a vacay on a yacht.
Oh my goodness, just their relationship with their parents alone is dysfunctional. Then add in the rest of the royal family and the constant press coverage. And now they have children to protect. What a mess.
Bea is courting Middle East money, her father’s previous job. She was also recently got caught dining and wining that Chinese spy together with her father. So, no, I don’t believe the relationship with their father got cut out, but I understand why they are saying this publicly.
While I don’t believe that Beatrice or Eugenie owe anyone explanations about their father, his ties to questionable men has certainly had a financial benefit to their lives. I don’t believe the few reported hundreds of thousands of pounds “gifts” they received for their weddings or to finance Fergie’s birthday party were the first or last time that Beatrice or Eugenie received such “gifts”. Now it’s also quite possible that those monetary gifts to the girls never made it farther than Andrew’s bank account so for that I believe a full accounting is due.
I don’t believe that it took this book for B and E to distance themselves from their father. They are trying to save face. Like Charles fighting with Andrew, it is all performative for the tabloids. They’ll probably see each other at Balmoral this summer.
Yeah I don’t necessarily buy this either.
They want the public to believe this,
but I suspect it is self preservation at this point. Beatrice especially has much more visible closer links (the interview, the courting of Middle East money) but I just thought Eugenie was more subtle about it.
I don’t think this is true. I think they are just trying to publicly distance themselves and their children from him by allowing their ‘friends’ to brief this.
There have been stories about Andrew being happy to be a grandfather etc and I think he is proud of his daughters. He’s a disgusting man but idk. I think he still has a pretty good relationship with his daughters. We see them together at Easter and Christmas and such.
My guess is that this is the girls trying to save their image with the public. I’m not sure why they feel this is necessary since I don’t think the public begrudge them a relationship with their father. It’s probably what they feel they need to do to keep in good standing when William becomes King and Andrew is never allowed to be seen again.
I have my doubts William will do a thing. I think Andrew knows too much.
Feels like rewriting history to say Andrew was an absent father whom the princesses never saw.
I’m not buying this story. It’s laughable just like the Sussex stories. I think he’s a perv and arrogant twat. But they love their father and Fergie adores him (vomit).
This right here.
I’m doing this all wrong but i have to go to work and saw this and think it’s hilarious! Town & country did an article about Kate taking inspiration from Diana. Which one of you wrote this?!?!?!?
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g65543030/kate-middleton-princess-diana-similar-outfits-photos/
Wow, even more examples than we thought! And the answer to the question, “Who wore it best?” is almost always Diana, despite the fact that she was putting together outfits during the height of 80s trends. Even when I prefer Kate’s clothes, Diana looks better because you can’t copy natural style, grace, and personality.
If the story of Andrew cheating on fergie early in the marriage is true why does she cling to the arrangement of living in the same place.