Prince Harry & Sophie Chandauka made statements after the ruling on Sentebale

Back in March, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned from Sentebale in protest of Sentebale’s chairwoman Sophie Chandauka. Harry, Seeiso and a majority of Sentebale’s board had tried to push Chandauka out of her job, but she ran to the Charity Commission (in the UK) to out-maneuver them. Once Harry and Seeiso had resigned, Chandauka went a tour through the British media, accusing Harry and Meghan of being “toxic” for the Sentebale brand, and claiming that she was the victim of bullying and misogynoir. As it turns out, the whole reason why Harry and Seeiso wanted Chandauka out of Sentebale in the first place was her own gross mismanagement, including a spending spree on “consultants” with no board approval. Sophie also installed one of Prince William’s close allies (Iain Rawlinson) to the board, and it very much looked like Rawlinson was working with Chandauka to bring down Sentebale. In early April, this whole situation was handed to the Charity Commission to investigate. Well, they completed their inquiry and statements were issued.
On Aug. 5, the Charity Commission for England and Wales announced it found no evidence of “widespread or systemic bullying, harassment, misogyny or misogynoir” at Sentebale, following an investigation into claims made by the charity’s current chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. The Commission also found no “overreach” by either Chandauka or Prince Harry, 40, who stepped down as Sentebale’s patron in March following what he described as a breakdown in leadership.
However, the Commission criticized all sides for allowing the conflict “to play out publicly” and cited poor internal governance and a “failure to resolve disputes internally severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally.”
In a statement responding to the findings, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said, “Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair. Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support.”
A source tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso see no way back to the charity while Chanduka is in place, but that they are keeping their options open.
“Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka,” the source close to the former trustees and patrons says. “This was Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry’s life work. They established it 19 years ago and in that time put in blood, sweat and tears and their own money into building this charity up to what it was: a multi-million pound charity that delivered nothing but good for the beneficiary community that is supported in Lesotho and Botswana.”
In a separate statement, Sentebale’s former trustees expressed disappointment in the Commission’s findings, saying key issues they raised about the charity’s leadership had been overlooked. “We are disheartened by the way in which the Charity Commission has chosen to ignore key concerns and irrefutable evidence raised with them regarding the leadership and oversight of Sentebale’s Chair,” the statement read. “We accept there is always room to strengthen governance of an organisation, which is why we welcomed a governance review by the Chair initiated in February 2024, and that should have only taken a matter of months — we unfortunately never saw a report or any outcomes enacted, more than two years into her tenure.”
“We remain gravely concerned for the future of the charity and the wellbeing of the communities we served for 19 years, following the mission set out by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in honour of their mothers,” the statement concluded.
Sentebale’s current board said it accepted the Charity Commission’s findings and committed to carrying out the regulator’s recommendations. In a statement, the organization said it supported the Commission’s Regulatory Action Plan issued to address their internal dispute policy, improve the charity’s complaints and whistleblowing procedures and establish clearer processes for delegating authority. The Commission will monitor progress in the Action Plan, which includes timescales. Chandauka said, “I appreciate the Charity Commission for its conclusions, which confirm the governance concerns I raised privately in February 2025. The experience was intense, and it became a test of our strategic clarity and operational resilience.”
Saying that Sentebale has continued to support young people in Lesotho and Botswana, Chandauka added, “I thank every dedicated colleague and the courageous new Board members who have stayed focused on the mission in the face of unprecedented media glare. The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private. We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.”
“Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our Founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen ‘Mamohato,” she added. “To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation.”
A source close to the former trustees found it “appalling” that Chandauka invoked the name of the founders and their late mothers in her statement “for her own good.”
“…In the face of unprecedented media glare. The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned on 24 March 2025 has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors displayed in private…” Chandauka went on an unhinged media tour, giving a half-dozen interviews blaming Harry for everything under the sun. Harry only released two statements that entire time, and one of them was his resignation from Sentebale. The Charity Commission’s findings are that all of Chandauka’s outlandish claims were lies. It’s completely absurd that the headlines in the British media are about the Charity Commission blaming “both sides” for the issue becoming public – this was a hostile takeover of a charity by a pathological liar whose PUBLIC claims fell apart in a matter of days.
I think her using their names is a lame attempt to attract donors. This woman is toxic and she’s going to run that charity into the ground. But it won’t be her fault of course. 🙄
Sentebale makes no sense with an “ending” like this. How in the world could you take away something like this from the founders, and grip over it like this. The gurl has no shame. Doesn’t know her place. She’s killing 19 years of work
Chandauka tries to latch onto Princess Diana’s and Queen ‘Mamohato’s legacies and revoking their memories just for donations. Chandauka hopes that this will be enough for people still to donate. I do not think it will work. Harry was the main person to get donations.
Thinking about this it would only work if Chandauka would latch on the Princess Diana’s other son, Willi, to keep the connection with Princess Diana. Watch this space!
This woman has been an opportunist from start to finish. I sincerely hope that all donations stop while she remains involved.
This takeover is W’s work, and the charity commission has now confirmed the extent of the power RF holds.
Did the commission address the crazy spending on consultants? What’s stop her from spending hundreds of thousands of dollars more on them?
Ironic that Chandauka is whining about “governance issues” since they allowed her takeover. And why is the charity commission whining about doing their actual job. Where is Chandauka’s apology for lying and claiming abuse where there was none? Why no comment from the commission about investigating use of funds?
Not surprised that the Commission’s conclusions proved Chandauka’s lies. Also not surprised that the Commission wimped out on conducting a true investigation of the financial malfeasance, leaving her in place with an avenue to weasel out of her bonkers behavior. We live in disappointing times, everywhere, every day.
Yes, it is disappointing but I’d like to see the audited financial report the year after the board resigned. I suspect there will be a plunge in donations unless Willy gives them duchy money.
Money talks Sophie. Harry was the rainmaker for HIS charity. You’re the bullshit that continues to stain HIS charity.
*snort* “unless Willy gives them duchy money” That’ll be the day.
His fingerprints are all over this, as we’ve known from the outset of the breakdown. I expect he’ll be just as satisfied to see it crater. He doesn’t want to put any effort into it now that his minions have taken it over. As he has his whole life, he just wants to take or wreck anything that Harry has or cares about.
Of course she was lying. Neither prince was accused of wrongdoing until she came along. How pathetic and lame she is to try and use Meghan as a way to garner sympathy. Disgusting.
“However, the Commission criticized all sides for allowing the conflict “to play out publicly” and cited poor internal governance and a “failure to resolve disputes internally severely impacted the charity’s reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally.””
Definitely trust has been undermined. This toxic woman took over someone else’s charity and treated it as if it were their own. You’re toxic Sophie. Good luck finding donors with integrity.
“We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.”
Where’s the money Sophie?
The CC should be concerned about undermining its own reputation. As Kaiser notes, Harry and Prince Seesio made almost no public statements vs. the publicity tour by Chandauka. Their position was to wait and see the CC’s response. So to direct any blame to them for how things played out publicly isn’t supported by facts. But the biggest issue is the CC’s failure to address the questionable financial activities going on during Chanduka’s tenure which are the reason the founders/patrons/board members resigned in the first place. How an organization is spending its money with respect to its stated objectives and the population being served is one of if not the most important metrics for evaluating that organization. Yes, it’s a positive outcome to have the CC state there was no evidence of bullying, harassment, etc. on the part of Harry, Seeiso, et. al. But if there remain significant questions about whether the organization’s money was going towards helping the people it’s supposed to, then, what’s the point of bothering to conduct an evaluation?
There are still people who think that RF doesn’t have any power. They control Ravec, now the Charity Commission.
It’s shameful how the professionals in these organizations ignore their ethics just to support the ill aims of this disgraceful family, if you can even call them a family. Stay strong H and M.
Of course the British media is doing a both sides. Regardless of the outcome it was either going to be Harry is a bully, or Harry should have just laid down and taken her mismanagement. He could not be justified in his concerns, even though to this very moment she still is going on public rampages and haven’t been able to raise any money for the organization.
That is the saddest part. The people that supported the organization because of their love for the cause and respect for the two Prince’s aren’t going to come back. It doesn’t sound like she has the connections or experience to get new donors, because if she did she probably wouldn’t have been asked to resign in the first place.
And so in the end it’s the children that are going to suffer. Because of her ego. Because a year from now when the charity has to shutter, it will be ( according to her) because Harry poisoned her name, or prevented her from being able to raise money. She’ll never accept fault.
She’s the one that did how many interviews in BM?! If the charity fails to raise money it will be on her.
It was the Charity Commission that called her a liar, not Harry. I would like to see that part of the report in the Wail and Express.
I am so so saddened for Harry and Prince Seeiso. Anyone who has worked in the non-profit world knows this behavior. It was truly sickening to hear this woman speak words about the good she is doing and her compassion and success and focus. She’s just another narcissist non profit executive director. I hope and pray that the organization fails quickly under her–no one should give her a dime–and that Harry and PS have a chance to resurrect it.
I believe Prince Harry has a case for defamation against this charlatan. She lied was acknowledged as a liar by the Charity Commission and should be sued by Prince Harry for her lies against his character. My condolences for the children this charity was organized to support and to the two Princes who devoted 19nyears to supporting and fundraising for those children.
I did what little I could do to express my disappointment by unfollowing Sentabale on all social media.
What did the Charity Commission want Harry to do? He had to put out statements about the situation in Sentebale because of the BM. If Harry would not have put out the statements (and he only put out statements, he did not do interviews) and the BM would have found out about it (and the BM would have found out through leaks by Sophie Chandauka and her people) the BM would have accused Harry of covering up. The only way for Harry was to be honest and transparent to the public and make it public himself. It was Chandauka who ran to the BM, giving one interview after another.
Welp, this is disappointing and unfair, even as it pretends to be even-handed while ignoring Chandauka’s mismanagement, but it’s not surprising for Britain.
I’m intrigued by this line: “A source tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso see no way back to the charity while Chandauka is in place, but that they are keeping their options open.” I hope Chandauka steps down to let this happen. But she clearly hates to lose and is exremely bull-headed, plus she’s trashed her own reputation to the point where nobody else would want to employ her, so I fear she’ll hang on until she runs the charity into the ground. Maybe after that happens, Harry and Seeiso can start up a similar charity.
Is there no other way to have the financial behaviour of this new board investigated? I don’t understand at all why a woman who has lost the trust of all board members is allowed to continue working.
No. The CC has deliberately overlooked her financial malfeasance.
Harry will have to sit this out and wait. Patience is a virtue and as the saying goes, don’t interrupt your enemies while they are making catastrophic mistakes.
Couldn’t the two princes do something new with the names of their two mothers? Something like Mamohato-Diana Foundation? And can’t the two princes forbid her to misuse the name of the founders?
I don’t see any way of stopping her.
Yes, I’d like to see that but I’m not sure if Harry has the energy at this time to re-establish a new Sentebale given he has so many other ventures on his plate.
I like the prospect of them keeping their options open and swoop in when failure is imminent for Sophie’s reign (a matter of money).
If I ever had doubts, I am sure will be going after Invictus next.
That’s what worries me as well, mind you, I think the army will have something to say about that.
There are likely too many international sponsors and partners with IG to make this possible.
Invictus is a huge international organisation. Sentebale is small. No comparison.
Pegs will be pushing Beckham to run invict us and maybe Mike. Knauf would be manager
Pegs doesn’t have the power to do this. The Invictus board wouldn’t allow it, because they know Harry is beloved by the veteran competitors.
The British monarchy is a bit player as far as the rest of the world is concerned. Harry’s power isn’t in his royalty — it’s in his charisma and record of service.
The Wail and Express won’t be quoting the report in full.
It’s devastating something Harry and Seeiso worked so hard to build, that helped so many (and in honor of their mothers — that part just gets me), was probably irreparably damaged by this one woman’s ego. I hope it can be salvaged, or that they can start something new. Thanks to Sussex Squad, you know they won’t lack for enthusiastic donors.
Also, 19 years ago?! Every time I’m reminded just how extremely young Harry was when he cofounded Sentebale, I’m blown away. Tell us again how he was just the brainless “party prince” and family f–k-up? What was his brother doing at 20, 21?
Does NO institution in Britain operate with integrity? One would think that a “Charity Commission” should be able to function for the good of the charities and be beyond the insidious influence of BRF-affiliated sleazes. And why was this incompetent woman hired in the first place?
She was ‘hired’ as a VOLUNTEER chairperson, having juiced her resume. Then she demanded a salary. Then….well, we all know the rest. She just took over and spread the money to her cohorts. I’d like to know how much went to children since she took over. When do we get those financials?
Notice how they released the report on the very same day M’s wine went on sale.
My guess is that they were waiting for the right day to release it. This is all part of the revenge against H and M.
Like many dishonest persons, she is good with words. Harry is a patient man, he will find a way to either get it back or create something new.
i cannot believe she had the audacity to use Harry and Seesio’s names in her comment like that. she still wants the charity to profit from its royal founders, but they’ve made it clear they’re stepping back. I’m glad the CC didnt substantiate her claims of racism and mistreatment, but i wish they had looked into the financial issues more. That’s what erodes trust in a charity.
It’s appalling but sadly believable, given her track record. She’s shameless.
I hope Harry and Prince Seesio will be able to put together another charity. If they do I’m sure there will be many guardrails in place so a hostile takeover can’t happen again.
Interesting that Sentebale now only has 3 Trustees: Sophie, Ian and Dr Bhakti Hansoti.
I can’t find a link to the full report on Charity Commission UK website: does this mean for confidentiality reasons? that they can only publish their conclusions?
So it’s dwindled to three? Uh-huh. Any experienced board member would avoid this charity. Surprised Sophie hasn’t managed to fill the rest of the board with friends and family. Three is a bad look. Not surprised Ian is still there. He may be the one left to wind down the charity once it reaches its death throes.
Link to current trustees so Sophie has only retained 2 trustees appointed on 25 March 2025.
https://register-of-charities.charitycommission.gov.uk/en/charity-search/-/charity-details/4022923/trustees?_uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet_organisationNumber=4022923
Interesting that the fall in donations is now being balanced by an increase in government contracts. There’s also other money/other assets that’s not clear.
So, there’s some funny money business going on. Bhakti has received a lot of CDC funding but under Trump I wonder how long she’ll continue.
Rawlinson’s bio is ick while Sophie is more embiggening.
I wish these three luck because they’ll need it. It’s not a board, it’s an unprofessional committee with differing agendas.
https://register-of-charities.charitycommission.gov.uk/en/charity-search/-/charity-details/4022923/financial-history?_uk_gov_ccew_onereg_charitydetails_web_portlet_CharityDetailsPortlet_organisationNumber=4022923
I’mlooking forward to Harry’s next steps against this woman, there must be some legal things he can do or is willing to do. He needs to protect all his work, this was a warning shot, he better make sure Invictus is protected
The report blamed both sides to prevent Sophie from outing KP and William. At the end of the day her reputation is damaged because no outside org is going to want to support Sentebale with Sophie at the helm and the two founders will not come back unless she resigns. Sophie went on a media tour to smear Harry and Meghan, who has no role in the charity. If she’s banking on KP to bankroll Sentebale she’s stupid. The princes and the former board members could form a separate charity to help the children of Lesotho without UK interference. Sophie is now in place by Wiliam to be the scapegoat when Sentebale closes its doors.
Aquarius64, you could be right.
I wonder how many OBEs and MBEs are on that charity commission? I hope that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso do establish another charity to help the children but not one based in the UK. Where there is a will there is a way!
I already know that it isn’t that simple, and probably Prince Harry & Sessio are very done with this whole thing, but is it at all possible for them to just start a new charity with the same mission statement and get back to the good work that they were doing?
For pride, I them to start their own and release the numbers every quarter to show that they are doing better. But when it comes to the good work, I think it’s best to genuinely hope Sentebale works out. I didn’t remember exactly but it looked like the money coming in was in the upper single digit millions. Not that much. Over the last twenty years they’ve built schools and facilities that need that money. Competition for rss will only harm the youth in the end.
What an embarrassment! The commission wasted months leaving Sentabale in limbo only to issue a report about “governance” without addressing the major issue — does the board have the authority to dismiss the person acting as the CEO? The answer obviously is yes. But instead the board is gone and she is still in place and the charity is on its last leg as a result. I wish the founders would issue a statement reiterating that the chair has done enough damage and calling on her to now resign and let Sentabale get on with its work and restore its funding, which can happen once she is gone.
She might be the cuckoo bird of non-profits – that bird that steals other birds’ nests after the other bird did all the labor of creating it – also the cuckoo bird tricks the other bird into raising the cuckoo bird’s brood. Parasitic.
😂 I’m amazed by how quickly Sophie has destroyed a 19 year old charity. She really is a wrecking ball.
This whole Sentebale affair is a tragedy and the spin the right-wing British press is putting on the Charity Commission’s report is disgusting. The report in the Daily Telegraph today is beyond the pale – so one-sided. Bulliam’s fingers are all over this and he will not rest until he has destroyed everything Prince Harry has, or had. The Invictus Games may well be next. Personally, I hope there is never any reconciliation between Harry and the Royals. He doesn’t need their toxicity in his life. From my own experiences, family is not everything, especially when they cause you grief.
The so called Charity Commission must have learned this “both sides” 🐂💩 from the American media. It has a very familiar ring to it.
In my humble opinion, Harry and Seeiso should start their own new charity- away from Britain and the tentacles of the monarchy. Then when Sentebale crumbles, they can scoop it up and fold it under the umbrella of the new organization.
The princes and their heart, energy, and soul were the draw for Sentebale’s success and Sophie cannot replicate that. Once a new organization has been established people who want to continue support for their cause will flock to the the princes’ new charity and Sophie will be left empty handed.
So Sophie is not upset that her accusations of bullying were thrown out? It’s disappointing that the Charity Commission didn’t rule on the financial improprieties. But Harry has vowed to continue this work. It will be interesting to see what he does in the future. I don’t think Sentebale will last much longer.
I could see it shutting down and Harry being blamed, or William swooping in to “save” it. For her to blame Harry for the negative press tour that she did is wild. I hope Harry knows Invictus is next. It is uk based(I think?) and at the end of the day those people are royalist. One of them pushing that harry is toxic to the games and they ask him to step down. I know people don’t think that could happen but I do.
Brassy Rebel, I’m intrigued by your comment. Must have learned this from the American media, the both-sides stuff? I mean… the American media has not been both-sides-now à la Joni Mitchell for a loooooong time. The same American media that brought down Johnson and Nixon and exposed the Pentagon Papers and Vietnam and Watergate has not rolled over for Trump. I quote Anderson Cooper, who interviewed Prince Harry when Spare was published, who also interviewed one of Trump’s minions by asking, rhetorically, “So if he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it?” This was ….oh, back in 2017? Shortly after the first inauguration? I beg your pardon, but the American media has not set the tone for coverage of this kind. That was the British media. Thank you very much. The real revelation of Trump and the Monarchy — such as it is — is one and the same, however: people will believe whatever they *want* to believe. No amount of facts, expert analysis, objective narration, or context will sway people in the grip of bigoted, sexist, racist, bias. This third-rate re-boot of the patriarchy is in progress on both sides of the Atlantic. The exception is, the American media — which is so much embedded in the “Establishment,” insofar as America has one — has *not* enabled this. They have treated it like a joke. Which is why it plays to a crowd. Treating Trump as a joke was ironically disarming, which enhanced his appeal. You can’t call someone a danger and then laugh at him. Those two reactions cancel each other out. The second time around, they over-egged it, as a British commentator would doubtless say: they took him *too* seriously. And then the audience laughed at them. Hence, we’ve had another round of this vomit-inducing man baby. William and Charles are exactly the same. Pampered, spoiled, coddled, touchy, sanctimonious, and hypocritical. It’s an evolutionary phase: men are dying. They fulfilled their Darwinian mission. Now we can just move on. Really. Pray on it. Amen.
LOL, I’m not entirely sure of your point, but I think you completely missed Brassy Rebel’s.
She’s saying they’re using the American media’s “both sides” tactics because that tactic is problematic and emblematic of a big problem in the US media.
For example – “Donald Trump wanders around on roof of White House like he’s lost.”
Press – “well okay this is weird but to be fair we should still talk about Biden not recognizing Clooney.”
no you idiot focus on the problem which is trump wandering around the roof of the WH like he’s lost and the nursing home is out looking for him. But the press tries to “both sides” everything to the detriment of the truth.
She reminds me of Nana Akua.
Be careful. Other than born on different parts of African continent they have little else in common.
I hate how reputationally damaging this is for Harry. I’ve been following Harry’s work closely since he was in his early twenties. I’ve seen the results and I trust his integrity. That being said, I (and most other Black and POC) don’t expect a bunch of old, privileged, white Brits to recognize misogynoir if it slapped them in the face. This report isn’t going to exonerate Harry to very many.
@Steph, this report doesn’t need to exonerate Harry because most BIPOC never believed Sophie. I, for one, never believed her claims of racism and misogynoir. Especially after she tried to drag Meghan into the mess she started. Harry and Seeiso started this organization 19 yrs ago and there has never been a whiff of scandal. Seeiso is Black, there were Black people on the board, and all the recipients of the charity were Black. Harry’s wife is half Black. Anyone who believes Sophie does so wearing blinders to evidence of the contrary. Just because a Black woman is called out for wrongdoing doesn’t mean it has racial connotations.
@PC to put are talking like someone like me, someone who actually has knowledge and has knowledge of this charity and Prince Harry for a long time. For the casual observer her claims are ready to believe bc it’s common place. I stand by my statement.
iirc Harry said he would not be starting any new charities when he gave his speech at the venture capitalists summit. (He was likely totally aware of the probable outcome of this mess.) The evil that is the brf and the bm will forever attack his body of work.
What he encouraged the VCs to do was to build their companies to make money & benefit mankind and talked about examples like Travalyst. If the VCs build companies that do not harm people, then there wouldn’t be a need for charities. Basically, instead of working to fix things at the bottom end, let’s see if we can encourage the top end to not create the problems and to build the philanthropic side into their projects. You can help people AND make money too!
I think he & Meghan will continue to support causes, but quietly, behind the scenes. They are fully aware of the evil and the reach of the royal family and the British press.
As for Sophie, it’s a pyrrhic victory.
I’m just outraged on Harry, Seesio, and Sentebale’s behalf. Did Harry not say recently that he is not creating any more new charities? If I recall, Harry donated millions from Spare to Sentebale. The unfortunate thing is that Sentebale is registered in the UK as is Invictus and Harry’s related military charities. It seems to me that if the race card is used, it is Sophie. She is done in the charity sector. She can’t demand to be President of EarthShot now can she? So, eventually, Sentebale will go bankrupt and then it will have to fold.
Is it possible for Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso to set up another charity to do the same type of work in Lesotho? Perhaps based in the USA under the Archwell umbrella?
I think it’s likely that whatever Harry does next would be under Archewell.
https://x.com/SholaMos1/status/1953065028921270461?t=fZZLgV_WqmzLMHXsoKf4Bg&s=19
Thought this was a good question.
Yes, Sophie installed William-connected Iain as paid consultant & then Board member, but she still can’t spell his name: Sentebale.com has “Lain Rawlinson” under his picture.
Lol, I just got an email from Sentebale claiming they “welcome the results of the Charity Commission inquiry “. I bet you do Sophie. Where is the money you misspent?