Sophie Chandauka: Prince Harry’s brand is ‘toxic’ & he wants Sentebale to fail

Sophie Chandauka has given another interview. She’s barely stopped speaking to British tabloids and media outlets in the past week, even since Sentebale’s board of trustees resigned en masse, and then Sentebale’s cofounders and royal patrons Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned as well. Chandauka took over as chairwoman of Sentebale in 2023 and she quickly began spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on pricey “consultants” that went nowhere. She ran to London to sue Sentebale when the board asked for her resignation, and she’s also filed what I can only imagine is a completely unhinged complaint to the UK’s Charity Commission. For now, she’s ensconced herself at Sentebale and she’s quickly replacing the now-vacant board. One of the newly-appointed trustees is Iain Rawlinson, who is described by the Financial Times as “a financier who was previously chair of Prince William’s conservation charity Tusk Trust and has been advising Chandauka.” That alone is the smoking gun of who is behind all of this, but in case you needed the confirmation, check out the asinine things Chandauka said to FT:
She claims that Harry is trying to force Sentebale into failure: The chair of an African charity co-founded by Prince Harry has accused him of trying to “force a failure” of the organisation, deepening an ongoing public row that has thrown Sentebale into disarray. Sophie Chandauka, chair of Sentebale since 2023, claimed the charity’s founders — Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho — “want to force a failure and then come to the rescue”. Representatives for Prince Harry later strongly denied he had sought to engineer the collapse of the charity in order to rescue it.
Harry was “toxic” for Sentebale’s brand: In her first interview since the dispute erupted, Chandauka defended her record as chair, insisted the organisation would “live on” and said Prince Harry’s “brand” had hindered the charity. “The number one risk for this organisation was the toxicity of its lead patron’s brand,” Chandauka told the Financial Times.
She wanted to transform the charity: She told the FT that as Sentebale’s chair she had been on a mission to transform the charity — from overhauling the charity’s culture, operations and long-term strategy, with a focus on US fundraising. Chandauka said she also moved to widen its remit to include climate resilience and wealth inequality, while shifting more decision-making to leaders in southern Africa. “The way the organisation had been set up in 2006, was no longer appropriate in 2023 in a post-Black Lives Matter world,” said Chandauka. “Funders were asking for locally led initiatives.” The transition had triggered friction between UK-based staff and those in Lesotho, where most of the charity’s 500-plus workforce are based, and Botswana, Chandauka said. The board felt “a loss of power and control and influence . . . oh my goodness, the Africans are taking over”.
She showed her Charity Commission complaint to FT: Chandauka said she had filed a report to the Charity Commission that month. “I view the request for my resignation as being a direct response to my raising significant concerns regarding the Charity’s current governance, management and administration,” she wrote in the complaint, seen by the FT. On March 5, Chandauka took the dramatic step of applying to the UK High Court to try and block a boardroom vote to remove her. “They thought I wouldn’t have the audacity to proceed with a court action,” she said.
Prince William’s ally Iain Rawlinson is very involved: The newly formed board of Sentebale includes Iain Rawlinson, a financier who was previously chair of Prince William’s conservation charity Tusk Trust and has been advising Chandauka. He told the FT there had been a concerted effort by certain trustees “to destabilise and remove Sophie” from her position.
Chandauka’s version of the breakdown in relations: The origins of the dispute have been highly contested by both sides. Chandauka said she first felt tension between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and herself in April 2024. Chandauka said she had refused what she described as a request by the royal’s team to defend his wife, Meghan, in the media after negative coverage of her. “I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine,” she said.
She thinks the Sussex brand damaged the charity Harry co-founded: She argued that the volatile public sentiment around Prince Harry since his move to the US and media fallout after the release of a Netflix documentary in 2022 and his book in 2023 had an impact on the charity’s ability to diversify its donor pool and make senior hires. “When you start to interview people, they’re asking questions about, well, these mixed messages around the patron,” she said.
The trustees’ version of events: A person familiar with the trustees’ account of events said: “The charity has been almost entirely reliant on the positive view of Prince Harry to raise funds.” They said the dispute had nothing to do with personal tensions: “There are real issues at hand that have been raised and not addressed. The trustees tried to negotiate this privately and requested she consider her position due to their lack of trust and confidence in her as a leader.” The person added: “The trustees were supportive of moving fundraising towards America, the problem was she failed to do that.” Lawyers for Prince Harry said there had been a breakdown in relations between the chair and key individuals, including some staff, trustees and major funders.
The board felt “a loss of power and control and influence . . . oh my goodness, the Africans are taking over.” At least one of the now-resigned trustees was from Lesotho. The co-founder of Sentebale is a prince of Lesotho and he resigned his position because of Chanduka’s unhinged behavior. “The Africans” were already in charge of the charity before Prince William’s white male henchman began “advising” this ridiculous woman.
“She argued that the volatile public sentiment around Prince Harry since his move to the US and media fallout after the release of a Netflix documentary in 2022 and his book in 2023 had an impact on the charity’s ability to diversify its donor pool and make senior hires” – this is a small charity which helps support kids with HIV. Harry is himself the biggest fundraiser and donor to Sentebale, raising millions over the years with his fundraising polo matches and donating $1.5 million from Spare to Sentebale. Yeah, he sure wanted to “force a failure,” huh?
“The way the organisation had been set up in 2006, was no longer appropriate in 2023 in a post-Black Lives Matter world.” This woman has an MBE honor from those colonizers, she’s being advised by Prince William’s ally and she’s stealing money from an African-based charity which supports African children.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Like we can’t see the trail .. Peggy isn’t very bright, those polo matches really upset him obviously. As for her she needs to be criminally charged if she mismanaged or embezzled funds.
Frankly, he’s upset they’re still alive and shadowing his lazy ways
This was my concern a few days ago that she was in there to cause chaos and to ruin the charity at the leftovers behest! She is projecting that Harry is toxic when it is she who is toxic! This is a page right out of the royals book and how they deal with those they are trying to ruin and are jealous of.
If you look at Sentebale’s website PH seems to be at the center of every fund-raising event they have. Just last December, he was at the art show in NY. Which, by the way, was from a sponsor that Harry and Seeiso courted. That hardly seems like someone who is “toxic” to the charity.
It’s sobering to see how far the royals are willing to go to sabotage Harry and Meghan. They escaped their abusers for sure. Diana’s death was no accident. The British royal family is a cult.
It is terrifying
My goodness the woman chair behaved like a woman scorned , unleashed. We have the right to be suspicious of her intentions when she used all the key buzzwords and adopted the key talking points of BRF and the British media negatives on the Sussexes to personally target and attacked Prince Harry. Prince Harry is a patron . Surely her conflicts should be with the Board of trustees and not Harry.
From her various statements it would appear that she deviously mixed facts with fiction and manipulated it to her advantage . It is time for the trustees and senior staff to speak up to challenge her version of the events.
No, the Baroness Trustee has taken it up already through The Times. That’s sufficient. If Psycho Sophie wants to take it further, let the Charity Commission or the Courts look at it.
Her incendiary remarks in the FT is trying to provoke a response from Harry (rinse-wash-repeat) but I think he’ll take the high road with this one. She’s a small gnat in the bigger picture of things. Sophie who really.
His brother is going to fuck up Sentebale and seeing the PR mess that is Earthshit, the best bet is for him and Seeiso to set up a charity polo match without the Sentebale trademark for it. Maybe under the Archewell or Diana Foundation 😳😂🤣😅
Oops. I bet Sophie and Willie didn’t think that far. 😏
Must be another stalker. Why Meghan, Harry? You should have chosen ME!!!!
Yup, this is her taking this very personal, not professional. Wonder if she tried to seduce him and he said, no thanks.
She should stop calling herself a doctor. It is misleading and deceitful. Doing this shows her lack of integrity.
‘ Prince William’s ally Iain Rawlinson is very involved’
Yeah
Prince William’s … is very involved
He really is a jealous little sh*t.
And spot on she is pushing africans out as well. Not that you’d notice with the (KP instructed) focus on H&M.
Wow. Talk about burning it all down. If she thought she was having issues with fundraising before this is not going to help.
As for the whole she wouldn’t defend Meghan, I take it that it had something to do with people excusing Meghan of being a bully when they were taking this picture.
I also read that her doctorate is actually an honorary degree. It just sounds like she sucked at her job.
I know someone who has interacted directly with her and described her as ‘intelligent’ and very ‘determined’ to get what she wants.
Not so intelligent she had to spend $600K on fundraising.
I’m sure she’s very determined but the Sussexes will ignore her now, as they have done with their critics. She is not their first rodeo. And karma will strike her back big time. Especially if she ever decides to set foot back in Lesotho.
It is an honorary doctorate so normally only GPs or Academics with a PhD would refer to themselves as Doctor.
Using race to justify her ambition and lack of integrity is despicable. If she truly wanted to lead a charity led by black people, she should have started one herself. As long as the charity benefits the community, the race of its leaders should not matter.
I couldn’t care less if the charity was run by green people – those who create it have the right to appoint whoever they see fit, regardless of race. Promoting people based on race will always lead to situations like hers, where personal ambition takes priority over the greater good. Race should never be a qualification for any position. She is an opportunist, nothing more than that,
Unfortunately, Africa is full of people like this – always putting greed and personal ambition ahead of the public, who they couldn’t care less about.
I hope Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso can take back control of the charity, and that this situation serves as a lesson to stop hiring people based on race—or gender, for that matter.
Peg is so sinister. He will take down the monarchy
The monarchy is playing with fire. The dirty game could backfire of William.
It already is. Head to head between Earthshit and Invictus, which is more AUTHENTIC and popular? 😏
Yes, it’s definitely a palace coup engineered by Lazy Brother.
I’m surprised she ran to the FT but then again its sister publication The Economist went hard against Meghan’s WLM.
This is the establishment fighting back. They are scared. They are fearful. The Sussexes are going to be even more powerful and financially resilient than what Willie and dad had hoped for.
But this is not resonating. Firstly, Sophie is egotistical. If Sophie were truly concerned about Sentebale she would have addressed the $600K fundraising strategy with the FT. But she can’t. Why? Because Britain has a publication called Third Sector Review which looks at not for profits and would have given her bilge more legitimacy. But TSR isn’t aligned with the rats.
The problem for her is, this $600K fundraising consultants is going to be her downfall because she’s still not addressing this. If she had been interviewed by TSR, they would have compared Sentebale like for like with other not for profits with the same annual revenues…and they would have shown the average fundraising plan for such an organisation would nowhere be near $600K 😂
First big mistake Sophie.
Secondly, why the FT? This is a direct warning from the Palace to potential backers of the Sussexes. The Netflix deal has spooked them, so is Harry’s position with Better Up. They don’t want anymore big organisations attaching themselves to Harry and Meghan…but to no avail. Just have a look at the major sponsors of Invictus.
So Sophie, you thought you were a big fish, but you are a small bait doing Willie’s bidding.
You are nowhere near Harry’s level. That’s why you can’t fundraise for shit 😂 you chose the wrong brother and I hope Harry sues you soon for defamation and libel.
We should also be asking why she chose to fly to the U.K. and go on Sky News. I am sure that many media houses were running after her for an interview. I really think she has dug a very deep hole for herself. She is trying to use the anti Sussex brigade to deflect from her own failings. She doesnt realise that this media people will soon drop her like a hot brick.
Is she flying on Sentebale’s dime?
As I wrote in another thread, her expenses need to be audited.
Since her attacks on Prince Harry is so personal it leaves people wondering whether it is a further attempt to erode and isolate Prince Harry . After stripping him from his security and military patronages , it would appear the next step is to target his charitable endeavors.
Is peg going to foist Mike or Beckham on invict us next.
Yes, though frankly I’m surprised it has taken the Palaces that long.
I suppose Scotty’s Little Soldiers is next on Willie’s hit list?
I think once the Sussexes Remembrance Day wreath was not placed on the cenotaph and consigned elsewhere, Harry should no longer be hurt or surprised by the pettiness of the Palace. Imagine, if Diana had lived, this is the shit she would have gone through as well with her charities.
Stay strong Harry. We see what they are doing to you.
Harry has a number of successful charitable ventures. Why is she apparently the only one who has an issue with him?
So this is a hostile takeover of Sentable, got it. Harry & Co. will be fine, I feel very sorry for those who benefited from this charity because it’s not being run by someone who is gonna run into the ground and embezzle it’s resources on the way out.
Yes Harry and Seeiso will be fine they’re still mates when all of this is said and done.
Relationships matter more.
Exactly, this is a hostile take over. It appears that Sophie Chaundaka wanted Harry out of Sentebale for a while, alleging Harry’s brand is toxic and he lost donors when he left the royal family and the UK. Yes, Harry lost donors after leaving the royal family. Jaguar, which has close connections to the royal family, terminated their sponsorship with IG. However this was 5 years ago. Harry and IG were able to find other sponsos,( Boeing is now the main sponsor for IG), and is thriving with Harry at the helm and recognised as a force for good for veterans all over the world. Harry and Meghan founded the Archewell Foundation. Harry was the one who drew in the money for Sentebale. This argument that Harry’s brand is toxic does not make sense for me. I am just wondering what her endgame is.
Peg could have promised her rewards like a title.
He already gave her an MBE which he activated for this coup when it all dies down i wonder where she will be. i’m hoping Jail
She’ll get a damehood at his hat party while Knauf is elevated to a baronetcy.
“Climate resilience” and “wealth inequality” sound like code words for Earthshot and whatever William is calling his homelessness initiative.
“Climate resilience” sounds like code for money laundering or the like.
I don’t think so. I think William dangled the lure of Earthshot funders – Bloomberg can write a much bigger check than Harry can. That’s why the pivot to William’s initiatives instead of Harry’s.
Agree! It makes no sense to switch a charity the focuses on HIV/Aids to “climate resilience”. This all stinks to high heaven. I feel so bad for Sentable employees and the kids.
@Eurydice. You are *so* right! “Climate resistance” and “wealth inequality” suggest William wants to merge Sentebale into Earthshot and whatever his homelessness project is called. A charity for children’s wellbeing in Losotho & Botswana wouldn’t be an obvious fit.
Is he kidnapping Harry’s smaller charity because he realizes he can’t get Invictus?
Africa is HIS. 😏
Harry should expect Africa Parks to go next.
What is interesting is that no-one is coming out supporting her statements. No-one from her previous reigns of distructions are saying what a wonderful woman she is to work with and how she helped move the organisations along. The more she speaks the more damage she’s doing to her reputation. She’s supposedly done all this great work with other organisations but, has nothing to show for it except a trail of mismanagement, debt and chaos. The woman is a snake!
As a former Chair I’m surprised Rawlinson is advising her to go public with this incendiary narrative. It’s almost as if they’re setting the charity up to fail or to be merged in with another much bigger operation. I’m suspicious that she now wants the charity to branch out into climate change. Yes, climate change is a very important and worthwhile cause but, Sentebale was set up to help children with HIV/Aids. Rawlinson has only been there a week (appointed 25 March 2025) so, I doubt he’s fully up to speed as to what’s happened behind the scenes. Unless (of course) he’s been around a lot longer and was instrumental in what can only be described as a “hostile takeover”
Love to know how she and Willy’s associate became acquainted.
Rawlinson is Willie there by proxy.
So transparent 🙄 after appearing with Jeremy Clarkson and now Sentebale, I’m expecting Harry to be banned from attending the next Invictus at Birmingham.
What is sickening is huevo h aving his heir watch Clarkson show. Huevo is out of control.
@Laura D. I believe Rawlinson “has been advising” her for a long time, maybe getting her to rejoin the board two years ago. He’s a big deal with British nonprofits. She didn’t find him to help her; he found her. And he really doesn’t care what happens to her now.
Is the charity going to pay for the court action instead of spending the money raised by Harry and his fellow trustees for supporting the children.
IF Sophie were smart, directors and officers (D&O) insurance should cover her legal action.
A big IF of course. And frankly, I can’t see any intelligence coming out of her. The insurance company might also say that her coming out so publicly in the press would have prejudiced or voided the terms of their insurance contract.
So I suspect she isn’t. She’s burning through Sentebale baby and Willie is making a big bonfire just for it.
It would be funny if it weren’t so sad. She’s not wrong about charities run by white Westerners ignoring the concerns of local Africans and that these things should be African led. But Sentebale was always set up as two Princes, one Anglo, one African, in a partnership to aid African children by leveraging the fame and connections of Prince Harry. It’s the very focused nature of the charity that made it OK.
This woman is screwing things up so badly. Her doing all these crazy interviews could very well hide whatever nefarious fckery William may be up to.
If William is involved what’s to stop him messing with the other charities that Harry is involved with.
Prince Harry’s “brand” had hindered the charity. “The number one risk for this organisation was the toxicity of its lead patron’s brand,”
Yeah, ngl, I thought everyone here was a bit crazy for trying to attribute this to the BRF right out the gate but this quote has convinced me. Prince Harry’s other endeavors have done just fine, if not benefitted from his connection to the cause. There’s no way you’re gonna convince me that he’s a net negative to Sentable. The main donor pulling out of Sentable but not H’s other projects like IG tells me alone this is not true. This is 100% a hostile takeover from RF through this woman. This is NUTS!
At least it continues to expose the Palaces playbook very much out in the open on their cult behaviour.
You leave us, we will destroy you.
Let’s face it, Diana’s departure took the shine off; and now the Sussexes.
The Windsors and their grey men sure do behave like the Bourbons. As per Talleyrand: “the Bourbons learned nothing and forgot nothing.”
That lady is a very bad person. It won’t be fun when she brings that entire organisation crashing to the ground. She might have the Windsors and their tabloids friends on her side for now because they have finally found a concrete way to hurt Harry, but once the dust settles and they find another garbage to go through the content of, she’ll realize that she has allied herself with the wrong people. She’ll probably end up working for GB News or the DM and pretend that this is everything she could have ever wished for in life.
What is truly toxic are the ongoing effects of colonialism in Africa. Children in southern Africa should not need a charity to gain access to the necessities of life like food and quality health care.
So is it safe to assume, since Willy was so bad at Earthshot that Bloomberg took it over, that he made moves to take over Sentebale? That is why she is widening its remit to include climate change? That is why his financier buddy is involved?
Wow. Willy’s jealousy knows no bounds and his greed does and will make him miserable.
And for fucks sake, does he also not realize that Harry and his real brother can start another charity and that their polo match funds can go to the new charity? Willy is not going to get his hands on the polo match money or the sponsors they have cultivated.
Apart from Bloomberg (the man, and not the company), who are Earthshit’s financiers? Can’t think a company off the top of my head that is sponsoring Earthshit.
I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt last week that she was just a poor leader who didn’t know how to recalibrate, but it’s obvious at this point that she is being intentional to try and ruin Harry, because she has almost nothing to say about the other founder who is also a Prince and from Lesotho. Almost as if the problem with the organization existing isn’t his involvement for the people backing her.
It’s wild to despise your sibling so much that you would expend this much effort to ruin their life and their work, and not extend this much effort on your own life. In trying to ruin someone else’s marriage, yours has fallen apart. For all the time to try to get someone else kicked off the board of an organization, you don’t have any strong charitable involvement. Amidst all the efforts you make to ruin someone else’s reputation, yours is the one that is visibly damaged. All this energy because you can’t accept that someone got away from you and your control.
Chandauka is the useful idiot here. If the coup fails and Harry and Seeiso return she is out. If KP takes over Sentebale she is going to be reduced to a figurehead with little or no power and they’ll kick her out. She’ll be like a Trump supporter who’ll learn the hard way that vote will come back to haunt them.
Genuine question, as I am not sure I understand the legal proceedings etc. Is there a way for Harry and Seeiso to return? If all of the trustees stepped down and she got new trustees to join who are loyal to her, how can this now still be turned around?
Anything to avoid talking about the $600k, right Sophie? And if Harry was “toxic” why would you want to continue to work for the charity? Funny you didn’t have an issue until the sh*t blew up in your face. I hope Harry and Seeiso start a new charity focused in Lesotho and leave Sophie and William to kick rocks. Harry can take his “toxic” money elsewhere.
Also one of the squaddies reported that Call me Doctor wanted to be paid a salary of £300k for a voluntary position and the Board said no!
If Harry hindered her fundraising then why is she bleating now he’s gone and also claiming his departure is an attempt to force the charity to fail without his patronage ?
On the “there’s concern about the mixed messages about the Sussexes” front – so basically the groups who have organized a global hate campaign to undermine the massive goodwill the Sussexes have developed are running around asking folks if they’re concerned about the hate they themselves have spewed?
That’s like crashing a pool party, repeatedly pissing in the pool and then concern trolling all the party guests about the risks of swimming in a pool that may have been pissed in … then blaming the hosts they themselves have pissed on.