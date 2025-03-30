Sophie Chandauka claims Prince Harry ‘unleashed the Sussex machine on me’

In Sophie Chandauka’s Financial Times interview, she made a curious claim about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the middle of her (frankly) ridiculous, nonsensical rants, she claimed that there was an incident between herself and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last April. Which would have been the polo match in Florida, where Harry and Meghan looked amazing and Harry played a charity polo match which was NOT called the “Sentebale Polo Cup.” At the time, the lunatics claimed that Meghan was mean or inappropriate with Chandauka when it came time for the polo team to pose for photos. Chandauka went to pose on Harry’s right side and Meghan simply asked “do you want to come over here?” motioning to her (Meghan’s) left. Dan Wootton made a big deal about it, which should tell you a lot about how stupid this controversy was. Well, according to Chandauka and unnamed sources, this was the incident which changed everything.
Firing the latest salvo in an extraordinary boardroom row, Sophie Chandauka said she had been asked by the Prince’s team to defend Meghan, his wife, in the face of negative media coverage. “I said no, we’re not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine,” she told the Financial Times.
The Telegraph understands this devastating breakdown in trust was fuelled by an awkward moment captured on camera last April, during an annual Sentebale charity polo match in Miami, when the Duke captained the winning team. As the players and their partners gathered on the podium for a post-match photograph, Meghan appeared to instruct Ms Chandauka to move away from Harry as he celebrated his win. The Duchess was filmed asking the Zimbabwe-born lawyer, who stood on Harry’s right, to move to her left side away from her husband, as he kept his arm tightly around the Duchess, forcing her to duck under the trophy to switch position.
The brief encounter generated huge publicity and behind the scenes, the Sussexes were said to be furious. One well-placed source said this moment was the catalyst for the falling out with Ms Chandauka. “Ultimately, it comes down to that polo match and the awkward moment with Megan moving her out the way,” the source said. “Harry then demanded that she make a statement to the press, basically saying ‘Megan wasn’t mean to me’, and she refused to do that.”
The source alleged that the Duke “behaved inappropriately in asking her to talk to the press” and later joined with the trustees in seeking to remove her. “Ever since that point, they’ve tried their best to move her out, using the trustees in order to undermine her, demean her and try and force her hand,” the source said.
So Chandauka’s story is that she refused to say anything in defense of Harry and Meghan even as the British smear campaign ramped up and used Chandauka as their latest evidence that Meghan is mean/bossy/what have you. Almost as if Chanduka was already in league with the very same people. And no, this is not “the reason” why things fell apart in Sentebale. Speaking of smear campaigns, this woman ran to Sky News to give another f–king interview:
The chair of the charity set up by Prince Harry has accused him of “harassment and bullying at scale” after he and several others quit the organisation earlier this week. The Duke of Sussex was said to have initiated the campaign by the “unleashing of the Sussex [PR] machine”.
Sentebale chair Dr Sophie Chandauka told Trevor Phillips on Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “The only reason I’m here… is because at some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news to the outside world without informing me or my country directors, or my executive director. And can you imagine what that attack has done for me, on me and the 540 individuals in the Sentebale organisations and their family? That is an example of harassment and bullying at scale.”
Sky News contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the contents of the interview and they declined to offer any formal response.
A source close to the former trustees of the Sentebale charity has described as “completely baseless” Dr Chandauka’s claims that she was bullied and harassed, briefed against by Prince Harry, or that the Sussex machine was unleashed on her.
“At some point on Tuesday, Prince Harry authorised the release of a damaging piece of news…” What is she talking about? I looked at the past week’s timeline… Tuesday was the day Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso formally resigned as royal patrons for the charity they founded, and they did so because Chandauka ran to England to sue the board of trustees rather than acquiesce to the board’s request for her resignation. It was the next day, Wednesday, when sources close to the Sentebale told People Magazine why the board lost faith in Chanduka – because she was blowing through $600K on “consultants” and her actions/behavior had lost them a major sponsor. But nevermind – we know what she is now, we know how she’s being used, we know who provided her with these talking points. This is all so despicable.
She’s been bought. For sure for sure. Turn her upside down and shake her. Tabloid and or royal coin will fall from her pockets.
Yup. Bought and paid for. This Ian dude is going to drain the charity’s coffers and funnel it to Prince William. Probably dig through all of their records to find any private information about Harry and Meghan to sell to the tabloids. And that traitor bitch will get a cut.
She has been bought and we all know the leftovers are involved. What a truly miserable family and a miserable bitch the chairwoman is.
I was wondering how the tabloids would work it around to being all Meghan’s fault. I wonder what they are promising Chandauka to help with their mission. And why is nobody asking her how a dispute with H&M would lead to her falling out with EVERY trustee and Prince Seeiso, as well as, sponsors?
It’s a question I ask too. If even Meghan who she really shouldn’t have interacted with much outside of official tournaments had a problem with her, it doesn’t explain everyone else having a bad opinion of you. Other trustee’s have gone on the record that she’s a bad leader, I haven’t seen anyone defend her but her.
This is the British media clinging to assertion provided by Kensington Palace that Meghan’s this horrible bully, but it’s just won’t take root one because it’s not true, but two because it always ends up being Meghan asking a reasonable request as someone’s boss. If she also is someone who thinks being asked,”hey why’d you spend that 500k with nothing to show for it?” is bullying I can see why she went for that tactic.
The Sussex machine? All these years there’s been a Sussex machine? Who knew?
The Sussex machine is the “general public” who take a critical approach to the tabloids. 😏
What a way to describe an organic online movement to defend two people against the rats and the Palaces.
‘ Almost as if Chanduka was already in league with the very same people.’
Yeah you can drop the almost bit.
She’s singling out Harry&Meghan not Prince Seeiso or the trustees.
And the way she blocked the player next to Harry Meghan was right to suggest another way to stand.
Exactly.. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I don’t buy that Harry asked her to make a statement, certainly not that he “demanded” it. It’s not their style, and they’ve had plenty of experience. No reason to acknowledge yet another minor situation blown up for drama by the usual players, that will be out of the news in a few days.
Also, no reason to assume Meghan had any other thought in mind when she asked Sophie to move, except that she was in the wrong position/blocking one of the players. However. I don’t know if Meghan had met Sophie before, but generally speaking, Meghan strikes me as someone who has good intuition about the people around her (likewise, plenty of experience). Wouldn’t be surprised if afterwards Meghan had an overall sense that Sophie was someone to watch out for, especially considering the recent statement of the Baroness who resigned last year.
“We know who.”
Iain Rawlinson, acting for William?
Erm is this not her Running to the Media Claiming Victim after she tried to steal someone elses Charity. Go make your own and fund raise off the back of your current 15mins of fame and see how that works out for you. Leave Harry & Sessio’s Charity alone
Agree. SHE is the one that has been on a “poor me” tour. Harry and Prince Seesiso put out 1 joint statement and that’s it. She definitely fits in with KP being a professional victim.
Seriously who’s actually advising her? And, what did she expect when she tried to stop and entire bored of trustees from doing their job? If she had succeeded in court with her injunction it would’ve made news, and Prince Harry would have to say something? An entire bored of trustees resigning en masse from an organization he founded would have been news regardless of him joining them or not! Like I honestly want to know what her end game was ?She was going to sue the organization, win, stay in her position and everything would be fine?
I think she was betting Harry and Seeiso would stay because it was in honour of their mothers.
I don’t think she thought Harry and Seeiso stepping down either too. Neither did KP, who I think is backing her in t
this mess.
How low can you go to damage a charity set up for their mothers.
Bringing Meghan into this was stupid on Chandauka’s and KP’s part. Meghan is the spouse of the co-founder of Sentebale. She’s not a patron or a trustee so why bring her into this? Chandauka is the new Jason Knauf. Harry and Meghan’s lawyers are plotting strategy no doubt and the High Commission will deliberate. If the Commission finds wrongdoing on her part and the trustees were justified to ask for her resignation and then firing proceedings, Chandauka will take the fall. She will not be protected like Knauf.
All her public statements have been provocative and attention seeking because she’s self righteous and loving the limelight. They don’t sound professional or in anyway measured like a corporate lawyer would speak? Any lawyers out there have an opinion of her flamethrower approach to PR?
I know there are a lot of lawyer celebitchies out there, so maybe one of you can explain this. To me it seems absolutely bonkers that the chair of the board of a charity, can prevent the board members from voting her out. What is this? How do you then get rid of a chair, you as board are no longer supporting? I don’t understand on what grounds you could complain to a court about this to prevent the vote from happening, from what I understand she holds a voluntary unpaid position, so it is not about her rights as employee. Also it seems that since all the trustees stepped down and she brought new trustees in, that the takeover of Sentebale is now completed. Even if the court now finds the previous trustees can of course take a vote on their chair, they are no longer in office right? Is there now even a way for Harry and Seeiso to get their charity back?
Not a lawyer, but I’ve seen things like this happen before. Basically the laws around charities are set up to allow them to operate independently from their donors. What the law assumes is that the problem would be donors trying to pack the board with their allies. So there are protections in place to stop that happening. Unfortunately, if the charity’s management is the problem, it can cause a quick collapse if the donors walk away. This could get ugly. Harry has defended himself through lawsuits before. Curious to see what happens here.
I hope that she is being paid well for going scorched earth like that, although it won’t last and the Windsors and their allies will probably find another person to smear the Sussexes in like two weeks time. She really putting her fifteen minutes of fame to good use.
Meghan tried to put her at the center of the photo but I think that they should just have taken one photo of Sophie Chandauka alone with the trophy and no other photo from that event because this obviously wasn’t enough attention for her.
She’s using Harry and Meghan as a distraction from the real issue which is the board lost confidence in her leadership because of the lost of sponsors and the bad spending. The general consensus is that her interview with Sky lacked clarity and wasn’t very good.
What happened to the $600k “Doctor”? Anything to keep from talking about that. I’m sure she will go on all the right-wing outlets to cry, the ones who call Africa a shithole and don’t want the people coming to the US or Europe.
Her Sky News interview was bizarre to say the least and she came across like a desperate person, but its just more drama that Harry & Meghan don’t need. She hit all the sweet spots for the tabloids. They will dine out on this all year.