Denmark to JD Vance: We don’t like your f—ing tone, Eyeliner

JD Vance, Usha Vance and Donald Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz arrived in Greenland on Friday. Waltz is the same guy who added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to the war-plan groupchat on Signal. Vance was actually IN the war-plan groupchat on Signal, in violation of many federal laws. These sh-theads are trying to “pivot” away from that story by… warmongering. The whole purpose of this visit was to put Vance in Greenland and have him say something vaguely threatening. One of the dumbest parts about this was the way Vance was dressed – remember Vance’s tantrum at President Zelenskyy over Zelenskyy’s simple, Ukraine-is-at-war black outfit? Well, Vance was so mad about it, he decided to copy the top part, but he added mom jeans and some trendy shoes. While Vance pranced around Greenland, Trump was in DC, talking about America needs to “get” our hands on it.

President Trump has been less than subtle in his insistence that the United States will “get” Greenland one way or another, reiterating on Friday that the United States cannot “live without it.” By the time he uttered those words in the Oval Office, the highest-level American political expeditionary force ever to set foot on the vast territory had already landed to inspect the real estate prospects. But they were confined inside the fence of a remote, frozen American air base, the only place protesters could not show up. Led by Vice President JD Vance, the American visitors quickly discovered what past administrations have learned back to the 1860s: The meteorological conditions are as forbidding as the politics. When Mr. Vance’s plane touched down in the midday sunshine, 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, it was minus 3 degrees outside. …The trip was simultaneously a reconnaissance mission and a passive-aggressive reminder of Mr. Trump’s determination to fulfill his territorial ambitions, no matter what the obstacles. As if to drive home the point, Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday: “We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of ‘Do you think we can do without it.’ We can’t.”

[From The NY Times]

“It’s not a question of ‘Do you think we can do without it.’ We can’t.” Donald Trump is out of his rabbit-ass mind. WTF does the United States need with Greenland? Nothing! This is flat-out demented to start this f–king beef over Greenland!! Denmark isn’t happy about this either:

“Denmark hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe,” Vance told servicemembers at the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday. “We know that too often our allies in Europe have not kept pace, they haven’t kept pace with military spending and Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, China and other nations with interest in this area,” Vance told reporters. “We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in Arctic passageways and Arctic naval routes and indeed in the minerals of the Arctic territories. We need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic because we know that if America doesn’t, other nations will fill the gap.”. Following Vance’s visit, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country was “open to criticism” but that they did not “appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered.” “This is not how you speak to your close allies,” he said in a video message shared on the social media platform X. “We respect that the United States needs a greater military presence in Greenland, as Vice President Vance mentioned this evening. We, Denmark and Greenland, are very much open to discussing this with you,” Rasmussen said.

[From CNBC]

What a time to be alive: Denmark (!!) telling the United States to watch its f–king mouth. And I’m siding with the Danes too – I wish Americans would understand how deeply unhinged this has become (and always was). Oh, and the fact that Vance could only go to this remote American base because he would have been protested everywhere else? LOL. What a p-ssy.

