Denmark to JD Vance: We don’t like your f—ing tone, Eyeliner

JD Vance, Usha Vance and Donald Trump’s national security advisor Mike Waltz arrived in Greenland on Friday. Waltz is the same guy who added The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to the war-plan groupchat on Signal. Vance was actually IN the war-plan groupchat on Signal, in violation of many federal laws. These sh-theads are trying to “pivot” away from that story by… warmongering. The whole purpose of this visit was to put Vance in Greenland and have him say something vaguely threatening. One of the dumbest parts about this was the way Vance was dressed – remember Vance’s tantrum at President Zelenskyy over Zelenskyy’s simple, Ukraine-is-at-war black outfit? Well, Vance was so mad about it, he decided to copy the top part, but he added mom jeans and some trendy shoes. While Vance pranced around Greenland, Trump was in DC, talking about America needs to “get” our hands on it.
President Trump has been less than subtle in his insistence that the United States will “get” Greenland one way or another, reiterating on Friday that the United States cannot “live without it.” By the time he uttered those words in the Oval Office, the highest-level American political expeditionary force ever to set foot on the vast territory had already landed to inspect the real estate prospects. But they were confined inside the fence of a remote, frozen American air base, the only place protesters could not show up.
Led by Vice President JD Vance, the American visitors quickly discovered what past administrations have learned back to the 1860s: The meteorological conditions are as forbidding as the politics. When Mr. Vance’s plane touched down in the midday sunshine, 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, it was minus 3 degrees outside.
…The trip was simultaneously a reconnaissance mission and a passive-aggressive reminder of Mr. Trump’s determination to fulfill his territorial ambitions, no matter what the obstacles. As if to drive home the point, Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Friday: “We have to have Greenland. It’s not a question of ‘Do you think we can do without it.’ We can’t.”
“It’s not a question of ‘Do you think we can do without it.’ We can’t.” Donald Trump is out of his rabbit-ass mind. WTF does the United States need with Greenland? Nothing! This is flat-out demented to start this f–king beef over Greenland!! Denmark isn’t happy about this either:
“Denmark hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe,” Vance told servicemembers at the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland on Friday.
“We know that too often our allies in Europe have not kept pace, they haven’t kept pace with military spending and Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, China and other nations with interest in this area,” Vance told reporters. “We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in Arctic passageways and Arctic naval routes and indeed in the minerals of the Arctic territories. We need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic because we know that if America doesn’t, other nations will fill the gap.”.
Following Vance’s visit, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country was “open to criticism” but that they did not “appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered.”
“This is not how you speak to your close allies,” he said in a video message shared on the social media platform X. “We respect that the United States needs a greater military presence in Greenland, as Vice President Vance mentioned this evening. We, Denmark and Greenland, are very much open to discussing this with you,” Rasmussen said.
What a time to be alive: Denmark (!!) telling the United States to watch its f–king mouth. And I’m siding with the Danes too – I wish Americans would understand how deeply unhinged this has become (and always was). Oh, and the fact that Vance could only go to this remote American base because he would have been protested everywhere else? LOL. What a p-ssy.
Can we do without owning Greenland? We have been for hundreds of years. It’s called having allies and diplomacy and ownership isn’t needed.
It’s called colonialism is wrong! The whole debate of whether or not the US “needs” Greenland or Canada is disgusting!!!! It’s not a question of whether or not the US “needs” to take over another country by economic or military force, it’s whether or not we are deciding as a human race that the Geneva convention and the United Nations that was created from the lessons of WW2, are going to be followed or not! About whether the US believes in human rights anymore or if the US is now a hostile entity in the world! Please stop debating about whether or not the US “needs” to become colonizers in 2025 and learn the lessons of the past that things like colonization, genocide, etc. are not something a civilized nation that believes in human rights does. The US needs to ask itself, “do I want to be a colonizer? Do I want to be an accomplice in this administration’s choice to commit genocide?” Not “I’m not sure they ‘needed’ to do that.”
Friends don’t treat friends and allies with this kind of rhetoric. The world is watching.
Ronald Lauder – son of Estee – put this idea in his head during his last term. Now he’s like a dog with a bone (apologies to dogs everywhere).
The only reason America ‘needs’ Greenland is if we are no longer a member of NATO….which is where this is headed.
I wish more Americans cared. Paid attention. Opened their eyes.
Here we are tho, sleepwalking into autocracy.
What a freaking depressing and dreadful timeline in America.
This is more than a demented man ranting and people need to wake up..
Ukraine gave up their Nuclear progression because America made a deal to keep them safe look how that is turning out, now they are threathening Greenland because Russia, & China, they have already bought the panama canal. the shipping lanes in the artic are only accessible at certain time of the year.What is going to happen in 30 years time when Don Jr runs for president they will be bashing Greenland as they do all other territories under their protection
I just saw a long post on social from a high school acquaintance that brought home, once again, that Trump supporters are living in a completely different news and social media reality, based on Fox News and what they’re being served by Meta/x. In that version of reality, Greenlanders are welcoming American leadership.
I’m not sure what Trump promised/threatened to get Zuckerberg and Bezos on board with Musk and Murdoch but wow is it important to keeping Americans sleepwalking, as you said. While being convinced that their truth is valid.
Nothing much has changed since the Spanish-American war then with the propaganda input of the media.
Denmark, and therefore Greenland, is part of the NATO military alliance. The military alliance Trump and his regime keep attacking. So, yes, it is protected and has been for seventy five years, including all through the cold war. The only true thing this fascist freak said was that Russia would love to get its hands on the island. That’s been true for decades which is why I suspect the 🍊💩 stain wants its so badly. Putin wants it, ergo Trump is doing his bidding. Again.
US military power depends on many, many other countries hosting our military bases. If this starts becoming a justification for our taking over these countries, that’s quickly going to end. We’re seeing the end of the American century.
Vance is rude and obnoxious! It is scary to think he will be your next president!! I don’t understand what they are trying to achieve? Make every other country loathe the US?
Jack Schlossberg (JFK’s grandson) has the best take on why this is happening: (1) with climate change and the caps melting, shipping lanes are opening up across the pole that would be beneficial to both the US and Russia, (2) Greenland has vast rare mineral resources that are much desired by 🤡🍊 and his counterpart , and (3) Greenland is part of the land grab to expand the New Russian/American empire.
It’s not a joke, CBers.
Greenland has oil and gas reserves, that’s why Trump wants it so badly. $$$
If you’ve never watched the Danish political drama Borgen, I highly recommend it. It follows the highs and lows of a fictional first female prime minister. In the original run of the show Greenland figured in a few episodes, but in the most recent season which is years later, Greenland is the whole season arc.
It sounds to me like Denmark is already capitulating if they’re saying
“We respect that the United States needs a greater military presence in Greenland”
Ummm, why? Maybe the US administration thinks a greater military presence is needed but that wording sounds like Denmark agrees.
The problem is that they had elections recently and they elected people who want independence from Denmark. As Vance said, the US supports Greenland’s bid for independence, hoping to just take the country as soon as independence is achieved. It’s looking pretty grim for Denmark.
I often complain about the lack of diplomatic skills of our French President but then I realize that there is Vance who makes Macron looks like an accomplished diplomat.
Also, I would be curious to know how Americans feel having to pay for a useless three hours visit that could have been an email ?
Why is he not wearing a suit?
Good news, we have these things called submarines, that have been patrolling the waters of the Arctic for 50+ years. Everything Vance talked about we already do, without spending millions taking over an ally and giving information to the Russians.