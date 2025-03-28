No one in Greenland wanted to meet Usha Vance during her visit today

Don’t forget, on top of everything else, that Donald Trump wants Canada to be the United States’ 51st state, and that he also wants “custody” of Greenland. I’ve seen people suggest that “how could Trump voters even know that he would be so aggressive towards Canada and Greenland?” Trump voters do not give a sh-t. They are angry and dumb and they think Trump and his merry band of sociopaths look “strong” when they threaten our allies. Well, funny story. Trump was sending Usha Vance and his national security advisor Mike Waltz to Greenland today for what can only be described as a soft-launch for America’s invasion of Greenland. Waltz was the one who added a journalist to the war group-chat though, so it looks like he’s been benched. Now JD Vance is going to Greenland with his wife. The advance team in Greenland apparently went door-to-door to ask Greenlanders if they wanted a visit from Usha, and they all said “f–k no.”

American officials went door to door in Greenland’s capital looking for residents who would welcome a visit from Usha Vance during her upcoming trip—and every single one of them said no, according to a Danish TV report. The second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, are headed to Greenland on Friday to visit Pituffik Space Base, but they will follow a pared-back itinerary after Usha Vance’s original plans to meet with locals and attend a world-famous dogsled race were met with widespread condemnation. With President Donald Trump increasingly calling for Greenland to come under U.S. control, officials couldn’t find anybody in Nuuk who was interested in Vance’s visit, despite a week of canvassing, according to Danish reporter Jesper Steinmetz. “The Americans’ charm offensive has failed,” he said during a TV2 broadcast, as reported by The Hill. “They have finally understood what the Greenlanders here in town have been trying to tell them for a little over a week: We don’t want visitors right now.” A White House official told The Hill the report was “categorically false.” “The Second Lady is proud to visit the Pituffik Space Base with her husband to learn more about arctic security and the great work of the Space Base,” the official said. Originally, Usha Vance had planned to travel with National Securtiy Adviser Mike Schultz and one of her sons to “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” the White House announced Sunday. The news was met with condemnation from officials in Greenland and Denmark—the former being an autonomous region of the latter—but on Tuesday, her husband said he would be joining her. “There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I’m going to join her,” JD Vance said Tuesday in a video posted to X.

[From The Daily Beast]

The thing about this cult is that they’re really dumb, and they think everyone else is equally dumb. Greenlanders obviously understood that they were going to be used as props in this asinine and hostile little play and said absolutely not. I can only imagine the diplomatic catastrophe which will unfold once Eyeliner Vance and his wife prance into the country today and open with “so y’all wanna get invaded??”