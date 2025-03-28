No one in Greenland wanted to meet Usha Vance during her visit today

Don’t forget, on top of everything else, that Donald Trump wants Canada to be the United States’ 51st state, and that he also wants “custody” of Greenland. I’ve seen people suggest that “how could Trump voters even know that he would be so aggressive towards Canada and Greenland?” Trump voters do not give a sh-t. They are angry and dumb and they think Trump and his merry band of sociopaths look “strong” when they threaten our allies. Well, funny story. Trump was sending Usha Vance and his national security advisor Mike Waltz to Greenland today for what can only be described as a soft-launch for America’s invasion of Greenland. Waltz was the one who added a journalist to the war group-chat though, so it looks like he’s been benched. Now JD Vance is going to Greenland with his wife. The advance team in Greenland apparently went door-to-door to ask Greenlanders if they wanted a visit from Usha, and they all said “f–k no.”
American officials went door to door in Greenland’s capital looking for residents who would welcome a visit from Usha Vance during her upcoming trip—and every single one of them said no, according to a Danish TV report. The second lady and her husband, Vice President JD Vance, are headed to Greenland on Friday to visit Pituffik Space Base, but they will follow a pared-back itinerary after Usha Vance’s original plans to meet with locals and attend a world-famous dogsled race were met with widespread condemnation.
With President Donald Trump increasingly calling for Greenland to come under U.S. control, officials couldn’t find anybody in Nuuk who was interested in Vance’s visit, despite a week of canvassing, according to Danish reporter Jesper Steinmetz.
“The Americans’ charm offensive has failed,” he said during a TV2 broadcast, as reported by The Hill. “They have finally understood what the Greenlanders here in town have been trying to tell them for a little over a week: We don’t want visitors right now.”
A White House official told The Hill the report was “categorically false.”
“The Second Lady is proud to visit the Pituffik Space Base with her husband to learn more about arctic security and the great work of the Space Base,” the official said.
Originally, Usha Vance had planned to travel with National Securtiy Adviser Mike Schultz and one of her sons to “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” the White House announced Sunday. The news was met with condemnation from officials in Greenland and Denmark—the former being an autonomous region of the latter—but on Tuesday, her husband said he would be joining her. “There was so much excitement around Usha’s visit to Greenland this Friday, that I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I’m going to join her,” JD Vance said Tuesday in a video posted to X.
The thing about this cult is that they’re really dumb, and they think everyone else is equally dumb. Greenlanders obviously understood that they were going to be used as props in this asinine and hostile little play and said absolutely not. I can only imagine the diplomatic catastrophe which will unfold once Eyeliner Vance and his wife prance into the country today and open with “so y’all wanna get invaded??”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Her “soft power” sure ain’t working. 😏
She’s not in MAGAland anymore.
The big protests in Greenland against this visit are not getting any media play here. Wonder why.
The backlash against Usha is getting play on CBS and MSNBC. I was surprised that The booing of JD Vance when he visited the Kennedy Center wasn’t reported on this site.
@JustMe it was.
Of course, no one wants a visit from Usha Vance. During WWII, no one wanted a visit from Eva Braun either.
Correct! Excellent comment.
I look at this visit and see how they are being treated and ignored. Then I remember when Conan O’Brien went to Greenland and the people and politicians welcomed him lovingly. Eat frozen dirt Usha and JD.
Perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
I don’t think she’s beautiful at all. She’s just an average looking woman like most people are. There’s nothing wrong with that. All that aside, she’s married to Vance and shares his ideaology and politics, so f*** her.
How gross to bring your young son with you essentially as a human shield. Wonder who they are going to send to Canada when we get our own pre-invasion photo op?
IKR? I will be out there protesting if they try to visit Canada — Canadians will not welcome any of that sleazy lot.
Right?? Taking kids on official events is not something I would do in her position anyway, but to bring him into a sensitive situation like Greenland? Just so people might be discouraged from throwing rotten fish at her? Disgusting.
There will be massive protests against the U.S. officials who attend the G 20 in Alberta. Most Canadians hate the U.S. government. That 70% drop in U.S. flights from Canada tells you exactly how much this is across the country and across all political beliefs.
“I decided that I didn’t want her to have all that fun by herself.” Oh shut up, JD, you creep.
He has a unique talent for always framing things in the worst, creepiest way.
His views are terrible to begin with, but he manages to make everything worse.
Said the guy traveling on the taxpayer’s dime.
Said the owner of thew world’s most punchable face.
I bet the majority of fun Usha Vance has is by herself. Seriously, how did she choose this guy?
Folie a deux. I’d bet good money their views/hunger for power are a better binder than love.
Her video announcing that she was going to Greenland answered a lot of questions for me TBH. She is very, um, NOT good at this.
I can admit that she’s beautiful, smart and accomplished but there’s also something incredibly vacant and unsettling about her. There’s no real warmth to her–nothing endearing or engaging. It explains why she’s with someone like Vance TBH…she does not strike me as the type of woman to challenge her husband.
Soulless?
Exactly.
I feel like prominent Republican women come in one of two molds: soulless robot or angry shrew. They’re never allowed to be fully-formed, complex humans with their own thoughts and needs.
The Republicans Stepford Wives Association will please come to order!
She knows she’s one-last-Big Mac away from being First Lady now and she wants it baaaaddd, reminds me of Casey Desantis.
I’m sure you’re right because she strikes me as ambitious but I still don’t get why anyone would want to be associated with this mess of an administration. This was supposed to be her Big Debut where she introduces and ingratiates herself to the public and Greenland immediately slammed the door in her face lol. It hardly seems worth the lack of privacy, the public backlash, the footnote in what will inevitably be known as a catastrophic American presidency.
@FancyPants – I think you are 100% right. Everything I’ve read paints her as the hungry, competitive, ambitious one in the relationship. If she can’t be president, she’ll take first lady. And care about that more than anything else.
I had the same impression about both her and JD during the campaign. With the caveat that she was not alowed to talk about anything of substance so she appeared vacuous and, well, not good at the PR side of things. I think JD is eloquent, smart and prepared, but he is consistently very bad at building rapport and presenting himself as a person. He is trying to look approachable and cool, but he is just not. He reminds me of William in that regard. Not in anything else, though, because Vance is intelligent and ambitious, I think he will run for president in 2028 and it’s entirely possible that he will win.
Agree with your assessment of Vance. Unlike most of the administration, he actually has a brain. In terms of a 2028 win, I go back and forth on that…he doesn’t have the humor and charm that the base sees in Trump. He presents as more of an elite than Trump and he’s also much smarter than Trump, which isn’t very relatable to their anti-education base. But what do I know…never thought we’d see a second term of Trump but here we are….
His book is beyond chaotic and disorganized, his conclusions uninsightful at best, and his truthtelling is nil.
How does that equal intelligent?
Never said he was a good writer but look, he ascended from a modest upbringing in rural America to the Marine Corps to Yale law school and then the White House. That’s an impressive trajectory by any objective standard, especially when compared to Ol’ Bonespurs who was born rich and squandered most of his inherited wealth via terrible business instincts.
I still think he’s an awful person but he’s not stupid by any stretch.
Vance has been a tool of hf for a very long time. He has not accomplished things on his own, but been put forward, covered up for, and advanced simply as a willing and stupid tool
She’s clearly smart and I often wonder what’s going through her head. She met Vance 10 years ago at Yale, before we knew he was a Maga sociopath, but there must have been some signs even then. Is she staying with him for the kids? Is she as vacant as Kate, as some here suggest? I presume she could have turned down this awful opportunity as vanguard for the US invasion (sorry, I’m having a bunion removed, can I do the Italy trip instead?), so why didn’t she?
She clerked for conservative judges, which means she’s been a conservative at least as far back as law school.
I don’t think he was that when she met him. I think he became that because it was the quickest way for him to catapult himself to national office, and she’s happy to be along for the ride. Rumor has it that their initial plan was for her to be a judicial superstart and him to be a SAHD, but the path their on now appears to be a deal with the devil that they both were eager to accept. Whoever characterized her as Eva Braun upthread was 100% accurate.
She’s mercenary and thinks she will be accepted by the racist whites in the GOP. She won’t. She reproduced with a sociopath and is no different.
The crazy part is Usha’s mom is an accomplished scientist and (IIRC) feminist.
This is about Russia controlling the arctic right? Why else this sudden interest in northern countries?
Yes it’s all about the Arctic. the US and Russia will divide up the whole area and control it. Or I guess Russia since they seem to own the US at this point.
The Orange Blob will do anything for his friend Vladimir,, and Vlad wants the Arctic. He would also happily “let” Vlad have Ukraine. Trumplestilskin is a monster.
Vlad also likely wants the US and Canada for himself. He’s just not so dumb as to vocalize it until he has more things under his thumb.
Yes it’s the Artic, because sea lanes are opening up thanks in no small part to the global warming that the Orange Dumpster Fire denies is happening. Weirdly, Murdoch’s NY post has an article where Putin warns the US that Russia will not allow US “encroachments” in the Arctic: https://nypost.com/2025/03/27/world-news/putin-threatens-us-over-desire-to-acquire-greenland/
But the BBC quotes Putin as saying Trump’s arctic plans have nothing to do with Russia: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7432451el7o
So have the two tyrants agreed to divide the world, or is this a rift that could threaten Trump’s massive sucking up to Putin?
Getting out of town before more fall out from the group chat scandal happens. Hope they receive a cold reception.
Please please, let absolutely no one greet them, no one show them around or agree to be photographed with them. Let there be no one at any of the sites they plan on visiting, and the dogsled race either cancelled or filled with protesters and signs.
The idea of their taking an interest in Greenland culture makes me ill.
The State Department issued a grant to support the dogsled race. It’s happening.
I’m guessing DOGE thought that grant was OK, but grants that aid suffering & dying people? Not OK.
I hope they land on their ass in the snow, repeatedly.
Despicably gutless of them to bring a kid.
Sending JD Vance with Usha is probably going to make things worse.
looking forward to their public humiliation
I’d like to say one thing: Trump voters are not all the same.
I know it’s easy to think about them that way, but they’re not.
And no, this is in no way going to be a post to excuse them, as they are all equally guilty of this mess.
However, if change is going to be made, some of them will need to switch to the Democrats or at least stop voting Republican.
Some main groups:
Group 1 “the economy eh…”: kind of have some ideals sometimes that get close to what Democrats believe. They voted Trump because they were duped into thinking he was better for the economy. These are likely to be amongst the ones that are already uneasy and not happy with the warmongering language. This group is amongst the easiest to turn. Likely know a lot of Democrats and might have lied about who they voted for.
Group 2 “the selfish”: they also voted for Trump because of the economy, but don’t know or care much about anyone else. They usually have racism as well, but it’s not their main motivator. These people turn when things go badly economically.
Group 3: the “true believers”: love to wear red hats and talk about Jesus. Usually don’t know any Democrats apart of maybe some aunt they never talk to. Hard to turn,except when things go really badly economically. Will only vote for a white male.
Group 4: “conspiracy theorists”. Believe everyone is against them. Can actually be turned into non-voters once they think Trump is against them as well.
Group 5: “the followers”. Many women of the pick me kind that think that voting Trump makes the appeal to men. Often overlaps with group 3.
Group 6: “minorities that got duped”. Already many are loudly turning against Trump. Used to say “he doesn’t mean us”. Likely to know Democrats that say “I told you so.”
Group 7 “tech bros”. They care only about getting richer and more powerful. Often sociopaths. Hard to turn Democrat or neutral except by boycotts that affect their status and weslth.
This has not been my experience with Texas Trump voters. They are die-hard to the death Trump loyalists. I’m surrounded by them. The ONLY possible way to sway them will not happen until something hits on their doorstep and even then it’s doubtful.
Sounds like they fit group 3, Nicole.
I live amongst them, as well, but I think he’s got the right of it. The religious zealots who believe Trump is the second coming of Chris or the reincarnation of King Cyrus are different from those who believed he’d make them richer.
I think there are more than just the “true believers” who will not vote for a female. The first group is a good example of not voting as if money is the most important thing in the world.
Sorry, I don’t entirely get what you mean?
You mean the “true believers” are the biggest group? Could be. They are certainly large.
The order I wrote them in is not about how many of them there are :).
Of course there are people who don’t fit entirely in one group or are a mix of groups. There might be other groups as well.
My point is that they’re not all the same, and some will not vote at all or vote Democrat next time. Some will always vote Republican.
Unfortunately, since too many on the left or middle don’t bother to vote at all, some Trump-voters need to either not vote at all or actually vote Democrat for any Democrats to have a chance. I think Tim Walz is seeing that, which is why he is so active talking to so many people.
I mean, that there are other groups of people who wouldn’t vote for a woman. And you can’t vote like your pocketbook is the only important issue or you get what we have now.
All of these categories ignore something very important: Donald Trump has been a loud and proud authoritarian conman who stole national security secrets . They can try to dress it up and say they voted for him for whatever reason, but it’s inarguable that his open bigotry and criminality were not deal breakers.
You know that whole thing about “what do you call someone who joined the Nazi party because of Hitler’s economic policies? A Nazi.” That’s where we’re at. These categories aren’t super useful because they’re just a way of obfuscating the central point – these people were all willing to sacrifice somebody else. They’re just upset they’re the ones getting hurt.
For me, someone actively organizing and hosting mass mobilizations among the increasing numbers of concerned citizens in my city, the delineation is very important for many reasons.
Someone who voted because they were delulu about Trump being good for them economically is probably less likely to shoot at us, or run us down with their trucks, as we’re standing there with our signs than somebody who believes they are defending the return of Jesus Christ, himself.
My theory has always been sunk cost fallacy: these people have staked their entire personality on this man. They’re invested to the point where they’re willing to go down with the whole damn ship. They’ll never admit that Trump is evil because then it means that everything they’ve believed in for the past 10 years is wrong and that that they’ve sacrificed relationships with friends and family members all for naught.
It’s the same reason why all the people in Trump’s orbit will continue down this path to destruction.
Now where have we seen this before? Where have we seen a regime that continued down a path of expansion and aggression even when faced with mounting evidence of its futility, because of the resources and time already invested? Hmmmmm…..
Spot on Another Anna.
I think you’re still attibuting good faith to people who don’t deserve it. Anyone who says “the economy” but then excuses racisim, insurrection, and incompetence, it’s not the economy.
The “economy” is what they tell themselves so they can still feel like good people. It’s white supremacy and white superiority. But most people don’t want to admit that, so they dress it up as something else. These people stood in line for hours to vote for Trump.
They want a world where they sit at the top of the hierarchy. Trump delivers that. A black woman does not.
That’s also why I personally don’t want to see a single black person in the streets. We delivered for democrats. We did all that we could–even black men voted a major majority for Harris. It’s time for white people, and poc Trump voters, to fight on the front lines. POC Trump voters should realize now that they will always be “other”–there will be no honorary white passes, not even for Cubans.
Is American a white country with POC second class citizens, or if it is a country as advertised: “we the people,” not “we the white people?”
I agree 10,000% that American black folks have done everything they could to save our democracy, and deserve their rest and safety. And as a white person who takes her responsibility very seriously, and who is actively recruiting and organizing mass mobilizations of white folks, the delineation is important in my work.
Yeah, OP says they’re not trying to make excuses for them and then….makes excuses for them. MichaelaCat is 100% giving good faith excuses to people who dont deserve it.
I can put them into a few categories myself, but it would be more like:
Stupid/ignorant – don’t follow the news, just vote for the Republican because abortion and “the economy”
Racist – vote for Trump for obvious reasons
Oligarch wannabes – vote for Trump bc of the potential to play a big role in running the government, overturning regulations, etc.
I’m done with the days of making it seem like these voters are thinking more critically than this or have more nuanced reasons. It’s ignorance, stupidity, or wealth-protection.
Two reasons why I’m not willing to give them the grace OP is –
1) this is his second term. His first term was a shitshow. There’s no way anyone who was slightly paying attention thought “yes more of that please,” unless they’re ignorant/racist/wealthy.
2) We don’t need to flip the Trump voters. we need to get that third who stayed home to get out and vote. He didn’t want by a landslide, he doesn’t have a mandate no matter how much he says he does. We just need to get a few million of those who thought “eh they’re both the same” to come out and vote.
and also…..there’s a good chance they messed with the election so let’s not act like these are normal times.
I love everything you wrote lanne.
Nope. They are all the same because they hate Black people and make it their goal to hurt us or worse.
A woman of color who actively seeks to harm other people of color by aligning with these people is something I can never understand. I hope she never has a night’s rest.
Hardline MAGAts have gone after her for her Indian ethnicity, and their kids. It’s hard to believe she’d still stick to her Republican guns after that.
When Usha didn’t make a noise when JD Vance said, “I know that she isn’t white but…”
You knew where she stood. She’s doing her own Ham’s Redemption. She’ll be fine.
To M and Jaded, Usha wants to be white and seen as white, that’s the bottom line for her. India has a caste system and culture. The closer to white, the better you are.
Yes, I do wonder how much of India’s caste system plays a role in the way Usha behaves.
Is Usha from the Brahmin caste? And compare this with Kamala’s mother?
She might simply be opportunistic and status-oriented like Melania.
I don’t know if her caste has had much influence in her choice. He doesn’t have the type of class background, before he became VP, that would be impressive to a Brahmin. I can’t see her mother looking at his family background and thinking that he was a catch. Simply being white wouldn’t be enough to say he’s “better” than someone from her own origin, imo. I don’t think he’d even be considered good looking by any ethnic group either. Yeah, he’s white , but I figure a good looking white person like George Clooney might be considered preferable.
I bet her parents might have preferred she marry an Indian person who is also Brahmin rather than JD Vance. The only thing with JD is he has no caste, due to being white, so it’s impossible to compare him to an Indian with caste background. Maybe that helps to avoid any kind of “gossip” about his background.
Honestly, I think she’s just weird and craves status any power in the same way other women like Ivanka or the women who have married Melania do.
To add, I think she’ll stick with him because now he has the status. I think the status is what she wants most rather than anything else and maybe she’s helped guide him towards gaining that status. Who knows — they both seem a little dumb to me as opposed to the brilliance everyone else is describing. Granted, he’s embarrassing her, but I don’t know if people who crave power and status this much understand people are laughing at them.
Usha’s a Brahmin.
Caste makes no difference to many brainless hard-right MAGAts, they just see an Indian woman, probably don’t know what a Brahmin is, and racism rears its ugly head once again.
I don’t think MAGAs would care about her caste either and I agree they only see an Indian woman.
I’m just saying I don’t think her family would automatically be impressed with him just because he’s white and I don’t think her being Brahmin influenced her choice to marry a white guy. I think she simply married him because they probably hold the same weird values about climbing the ladder and moving through the corridors of power.
I think the fact that he went to Yale probably made up for an perceived lack of status/family background in her parents’ eyes.
💯. She’ll either put up with Anything to be white adjacent or get fed up and leave him, only time will tell.
Her parents’ resumes are pretty impressive. She comes from a highly academic family. If it were any other family, I think they’d be impressed he went to Yale. In their cases, I’m not sure. Her mother is the Chancellor of a school. I could see them looking at a whole host of factors, not just that he went to Yale.
Plus, she also went to Yale (and Cambridge) and she could have picked someone else at those schools. She herself holds equal qualifications to him. But she picked him. And even I’m not getting why either. There were other men to choose from in those universities and she picked the guy who is so odd everyone now thinks he did something allegedly weird with a couch. That kind of future embarrassment is not worth marrying him (ok, maybe no one could foresee the couch anecdote occurring. But he’s so odd everyone thinks it’s possible. Honestly, she could have picked someone else…..)
“America’s invasion of Greenland will remain
bloodless – if Greenland allows it to be.” Usha & JD probably.
Greenland, like Vermont 2.0 booing the hell out of her and her trash husband.
Keep booing these colonizing freaks.
🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅
It’s such a tricky business
Greenland has to cooperate with this visit and provide security. Can you imagine if Vance was attacked – even a minor or clearly-fake attack?
The perfect excuse Trump gives to invade Greenland.
Call me paranoid, but I certainly could see Russia involved in this kind of mischief.
A contingent of about 100 armed police officers has been sent from Denmark. However, after the program of the visit has been changed to just the US base they most likely won’t be necessary. Danish media has reported that the armoured vehicles brought from the US has been loaded back on the Hercules planes and may have already departed Greenland. It is reported that the Vances will fly directly to the military base and stay there. Now their visit is about getting a security briefing and visiting the US soldiers.
What a development. At least the Danes are putting a show.
This visit was all but canceled 24 hours ago! Though I almost wish they had kept it and made fools of themselves. They will now only visit the US Space Base in Greenland
So now they are going to just the Space Base (eye roll). It’s US govt property, so Greenland can’t say no and they will have full control of the optics. They will trot out the military, who are required to show up and look supportive, true or not. Ugh. The embarrassing clown show continues.
Yeah, they’ll be guarded by the very people they’ve been denigrating–women, people of color, LGBTQIA+–all of whom serve to protect this country & their sorry *sses. There was a photo the other day of Hegseth at his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Hawaii; one of the people in the photo was a young woman–a sailor–in her military fatigues with a weapon in her hands & aviator sunglasses protecting that pathetic loser. He’s been very vocal about how women have ‘lessened’ the armed forces somehow by their very presence, that women have lowered the standards of the forces. He didn’t deserve her professionalism & diligence to duty.
Apparently they’d sent ahead a bunch of vehicles for her/ staff/ security and then they flew them all back home when her plans got canceled. Efficiency!
JD is wants to tour the Greenland furniture stores. He needs a new couch…
LOL He thought it was Ikea! 😂
How can someone so faithful to electric blue eyeliner be sent on “diplomatic ” visits? I feel like he wants to be an office lady who brings pirogies in a crock pot and a liter of Pepsi every Friday for lunch. I can’t believe she married him. It’s so sad. He probably calls her Ashley in bed.
Do you think Usha Vance has considered that her husband is not only willing but eager to see her humiliated on a global stage? Do you think she realizes that as a WOC in Trump’s orbit she is the first one die-hard MAGAs will turn on if and when they need a scapegoat?
His humor involving her seems exclusively about denigrating her.
To obtain power, being put down is the price of the ticket she’s willing to pay.
Was everyone under the influence at the meeting that decided sending Usha to Greenland was a good idea? Canary in a coal mine sounds about right. If someone gets assassinated better her than us. Cowards.
Indian people, not just women, are greatly influenced by Hindutva or Hindu supremacy which they are currently implementing in India at the detriment of religious and ethnic minorities by their duly elected populist leader Modi. Hindutva also purports that Indians are part of the Aryan subset, you know, the Nazi kind. This is why Hitler wasn’t loathed to borrow much of its principles and combine it with Jim Crow. Indians who are from “proper families” with extremely selective bloodlines and belonging to the appropriate caste, consider themselves superior to everyone else. This mindset also pervades greater Indian society infecting Sikhs, Muslims, and Christians along the way. While these minorities are simultaneously discriminated against in their own country, the overall result is, a large portion of Indian immigrants, irrespective of religion, importing this mindset wherever they go and trying to ingratiate themselves with the ruling class in their adopted countries. The through line is the ruling classes have power, wealth, and status which personifies superiority for the majority of Indians and there is a deeply ingrained association of this superiority with light skin or light skin adjacency in ancient, colonial, and modern times. Ergo the ruling classes are usually light skinned (the extraordinary exception: President Obama).
You will notice these immigrant communities will do two things. The first group mostly segregate themselves into their own ethnic or religious enclaves. This is often further divided by caste if there is a large enough population in the area. These communities are insular and will not tolerate intermarriage or mixing and “sullying of the bloodlines”.
The second group are immigrants or children of immigrants that have a pathological desire to assimilate not to simply survive or thrive, but a desire to dominate. They have somehow convinced their parents and families the best way to do that is to go all in and align with the values, interests, desires of the ruling class. They argue this can only be fully realised by marrying the ruling class. The prospective spouse in these cases will almost always be white, at least in the UK, CAN, US, AUS, and NZ. Their parents and families readily accept this pollution of their precious blood lines only because the interloper is part of the ruling class and white skinned. This is considered a clear improvement on their current lot.
This second group will be the most zealot like in their racism of black and brown people as it benefits them and aligns with their overall belief system. Don’t get me wrong, assimilation is necessary for survival anywhere and marrying a white man or woman if your personalities mesh is not the issue. However, if you were to analyse why most mixed marriages for Indian Americans are overwhelmingly with White people and couple that with the Indian American affinity for regressive social policies against black, brown, ethnic and religious minorities, this would be the answer.
Yes, but, all things considered, she couldn’t have picked better from the White ruling caste?
Good analysis and provides the explanation I was looking for in terms of her mindset. The Indian caste system is as stratified as the British one, if not more so.
I look forward to the interaction between Usha (and her mother) with Modi when the time comes. See who defers to whom.
I dont’ get the thinking behind sending Usha. She hardly has any public profile, let alone an international one.
Probably because Melania seems to have decided not to function as First Lady. This was initially staged as a cultural visit, though we all know it is much more than that – especially since they were NOT invited and arriving at a time when the Greenlanders were forming a new government after the election, which is just super rude.
Making a woman the face of this unwelcome “cultural” visit was probably a way to show up like wolves in sheep’s clothing.
And Ivanka is no longer stepping in as backup First Lady either. Leaving Usha.
Greenland needs to refuse to authorize the landing of any of these planes. If they land, refuse to allow anyone off the plane. It is their country, they can deny these people access.
THey can’t since they fly into the US base. It put was there for NATO security in the Arctic during the Cold War but has no become a Trojan horse for a hostile US. Such an action would also escalate an already tense situation, giving the Trump admin extra ammo for more escalation.
The US has incurred a huge loss of trust in general in Europe but also a LOT of anger in Denmark especially. Increased European military spending is most likely going to veer away from US weapons manufacturers and there’s a growing movement to end the dependance on US digital services. There’s also an official interest in exploiting a possible US brain drain in the academic world. Even if clearer heads win in the US, whcih we all hope here in Europe, the loss of trust will be very hard for the US to win back. When it comes to military defense, it is safer for us to not depend on US weapons.
They can refuse to allow them off the base and onto greenlandic territory.
The brain drain idea is brilliant. Do it in everything, not just academia. Lure away crucial us businesses in tech, engineering, medicine, agriculture, building industry, alternative energy. Any important companies not controlled by magats should be approached. Let those companies bring all their employees with them.
Offer immediate citizenship in an eu country to us citizens who bring the skill sets the eu wants – and that hurt the US the most by leaving. The sooner they have citizenship in an eu country, the sooner they can dump their us citizenship.
Canada needs to be part of the EU and quickly. Or even the agreement the UK has with the EU. Americans who aren’t idiots will need a place to escape to.
The current situation has really made EU remember WHY it exists. It started as an European trade association but the development of this into a larger European Union was the brain child of politicians who had witnessed the devastation of WWII, especially Chancellor Helmuth Kohl and President Francois Mitterand. The EU was created in part to prevent war in Europe! This was something my father always reminded me of, he grew up during the Nazi occupation and he was always very grateful for the role the US played in the liberation of Europe as well as the subsequent Marshall help. He passed away in 2023 but he would have been heartbroken to see how low the US has fallen.
The US turning hostile has also made us realize that there is strenght in numbers. There’s even renewed talk of a common army.
Tecjnically, Canada has a border with Denmark, a member of EU! Through Hans Island, between Canada and Greenland. It was the subject of a very peaceful and friendly border dispute for decades that mainly involved national flags and booze 🙂 The island is now shared between Greenland/Denmark and Canada.
Some people have even floated an old idea of a pan-Nordic Union. LIke a revived Kalmar Union but expanded to include Iceland and Finland besides Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Canada would, IMO, fit perfectly into a Nordic association. I do think a Nordic Union as a formal unified nation is a huge a difficult project. Not quite as easy today as when Margrethe I of Denmark unified Denmark, Norway and Sweden in the 15th century.
Canadians are very open to aligning with other democracies to keep the U.S. in check. Maybe Americans aren’t concerned but it is taken very seriously here. Also the UK and France need lend is a few nuclear subs right now. We can start building our own soon enough.
Trump voters should have known that he would be so aggressive towards Canada and Greenland because he has shown how absolutely reckless, hateful and corrupt he is since before his first term. He has never shown himself to have limits to the lowest he will go. He has been convicted of rape, treasonous actions and has attacked the poor, black, Hispanic, disabled, veterans, elderly and numerous countries in this more than decade long nightmare of knowing who this man is. He has then supported dictators like Putin and Hitler as well as racists organizations like white nationalists and the proud boys. He has spoken highly of his friends Epstein and Maxwell because like them violating females is part of who they are. They didn’t need to know what he would do, because he has shown us what he has always been willing to do already. They are just upset that the people they were okay with him marginalizing goes beyond the ones they are okay marginalizing themselves.
Vance’s speech has been reported and was, as expected, appalling, with multiple insults to Denmark. This administration has been so much more offensive to its supposed allied in Europe and Canada than it has been to Russia. Which is treated with kid gloves. Vance began his speech at the military base with ‘it’s cold as sh*it here’; both crass and biologically inaccurate. Trying and failing to imagine the right wing’s reaction if a Democratic VP had greeted military personnel in that way. Literally incredible.
Americans wake up. Do you want guerilla warfare at your northern border? Threatening sovereignty is existential and means there is no choice but to fight for survival. It means the end of a peaceful existence in your country too.