When Prince William is king, he’ll take away Meghan’s title AND her ShopMy page!

When QEII was still alive, there was basically a regular feature in the British tabloids, where they claimed that every single thing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did or said was a “slap in the face to the Queen.” That expression happened with such frequency, I often joked that every step Meghan took in California was like a slap in the face to the Queen’s corgis. Now that QEII is long gone, these people are fighting for their lives trying to make Meghan and Harry’s California existence all about the left-behind Windsors. The thing is, when everything Meghan has done for seven-plus years is a five-alarm fire, people simply get bored with the outrage machine. This is just an American woman… building a brand and cooking on a lifestyle show. And recommending clothes & beauty products on a ShopMy page. Well, Meghan’s ShopMy page is going to bring down the monarchy, obviously. It’s a slap in the face to every shoulder pad out there. But never fear, sources promise that when Prince William is king, things will be a lot different!
Jaws dropped and eyebrows hit the ceiling in England this week when Meghan Markle (Sussex) debuted her ShopMy page, clearly marking it “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” and noting, “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them! *Please note, some products may contain commissionable links*”
The site, selling Markle’s recommendations on clothing, makeup and something called a “wedding edit,” is a clear move to monetize her title — despite her vow to never to return to England, a country she dislikes, and to her husband’s family, people she loathes.
”You do not monetize the monarchy,” a royal insider told me. “It’s just tacky and classless. She could have used her name, Meghan Markle, or even Meghan Sussex, but to promote the page as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? It’s hideous.”
“Now, to be fair, King Charles sells his products — jams, jellies and honey, sound familiar? — but they proceeds all go to charity. I sincerely doubt Meghan’s proceeds from her As Ever line or ShopMy page is going to Archewell as opposed to her bank account.”
Markle’s rep didn’t return my email asking if the As Ever or ShopMy proceeds were going to charity or her personal account.
Regardless, another royal friend told me: “(Meghan) is really pushing the family to the limit. She wants them to cave to her. They won’t but it’s very tense. Meghan never got over the fact that she had to bow and curtsey to Catherine (Kate Middleton) when she was in England. Meghan didn’t understand hierarchy or rank. And she loathed Catherine — and loathed having to curtsey to her. (Meghan) thought she was going to be the boss and … it didn’t work out that way.”
Is Meghan pushing the family too far?
”I doubt King Charles would rescind (Meghan and Harry’s) titles — that would be slamming the door firmly shut — but William would. Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word.”
[From NewsNation]
Again… “Duchess of Sussex” is her married name. They’re doing all of this over her married name. And clearly, based on the weeks of screaming tantrums just a short time ago, they would have also been incandescent with rage if she used “Meghan Sussex.” Anyway, it’s pretty rich for “insiders” to cry about Meghan “monetizing the monarchy” when the whole-ass king has been taking bribes for honors for decades, not to mention all of the royal-branded kitsch they sell everywhere over there. “Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word.” My guess? This whole “Meghan’s ShopMy controversy” this week has been coming from Kensington Palace, and William in particular. When William is king, he’s going to stomp his feet and throw pillows and demand that his sister-in-law take down her ShopMy page! Do you see how childish that sounds, Peg?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Archewell.
-
-
TALLINN, ESTONIA – MARCH 21: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends some field training after the official handover ceremony between The Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment to highlight a transfer of authority at Tapa camp on March 21, 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia. During The Prince of Wales visit to Estonia he will meet with the Mercian Regiment, support NATO’s eastern flank, and explore Estonia’s response to the Ukraine conflict and advancements in renewable energy and technology.,Image: 977764159, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with farmers during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants, in Pensford, western England, on March 26, 2025.,Image: 979892373, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with farmers during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants, in Pensford, western England, on March 26, 2025.,Image: 979892487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20200305-Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Endeavour Fund Awards
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210923 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit the World Trade Center World Trade Center, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights – London, UK -20190713- The Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, and Pippa Middleton Matthews in the royal box during the 12th day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
-PICTURED: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631442.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
No he won’t. That will require he actually do something and we all know ‘doing’ isn’t something he can do.
👍 That part!!!
Charles accepted “donations” for a costly refurbishment of his privately owned house in Scotland. At least Meghan is earning an honest living.
If peg tried he would be in court for a long time.
It would be a stressor even if stupid but I want him to try so hard so he can spontaneously combust when he discovers that “Markle” drives just as much traffic as “Sussex”
He has no charisma so can’t fathom that someone is admired by virtue of their essence instead of admiration being owed to them by their title.
Yeah… attacking titles… I don’t think that’d go over very well in the House of Lords.
That’s opening a whole ‘nother can of worms that’d eat him alive.
I think Harry and Meghan legally changed their last names, and the kids, to Sussex. Doesn’t matter what billy does, that is their legal name.
Can he please take away his beard instead?
Please, no. Then we’d have to endure his *entire* visage again.
Please, no. He looks debauched and I’m enjoying it.
Hmmm 🤔 how about keeping the scruffy beard and bringing back his hair so we’ll see less of the egg?
If Harry and Meghan changed their surnames to Spencer, Delusion Island would complain that it was a slap in the face of the monarchy and that they were turning their backs on the family. Same delusion, different khaki pants.
I hope they do. At least the Spencers care about them. And Harry (plus unfortunately his brother) is a Spencer through Diana too. So, it would fit!
If she legally changed her name back to Meghan Markle, they’d get the vapors about how that was a slap in the face of the monarchy & how the queen would be rolling in her grave at the unseemliness of it
she cannot win for losing
William – you are such a freaking tool.
Meghan never had to curtsey to Kate. William can’t touch her business enterprises. Ferg ie never had to curtsey to Diana so why would have to curtsey to kate.when any writer says mark my words to me it’s a sign he or she has no clue
According to qeiis order of precedence, yes Fergie had to curtsey to Diana if Andrew wasn’t present. Ditto Meghan to Kate if william was there but Harry wasn’t. That’s the set of rules when you join the firm.
That’s what anne and Alexandra protested, so qeii wrote order of precedence to say they didn’t have to curtsey to Diana or Fergie. Because a&a are heirs to the throne and the married ins had no personal royal rank.
No one else in the uk is required to bow or curtsey to these idiots, but members of the family follow the family rules set by the monarch.
Do we think that’s what got under Kate’s nose about Meghan? She wasn’t curtseying every time she saw her? Ha! Bet it was. 🙄
And per the article, no, Meghan didn’t ‘think she was going to be boss’. She’s intelligent. She knew ‘the boss’ was The Queen.
Only thing though, Meghan was and is an American citizen. And did not technically have to curtsey to Kate. I don’t recall Fergie curtseying to Diana. And when Meghan was in the UK with Harry, Kate was not Princess of Wales she was Duchess of Cambridge, which is a lower rank. I don’t think the “rules” except curtseying to the Queen, were really practiced so strictly.
After her wedding to Harry, Meghan curtseyed only to the Queen, she did not move down the line to go curtsey to Kate.
While there are “rules” around curtseying it seems the only one that is actually followed/enforced is curtsying to the monarch. We’ve never seen Kate curtsy to Anne, for example, when William isn’t there. I dont think we’ve ever seen Sophie curtsy to Kate, etc.
Doesn’t matter that Meghan is a us citizen. When she joined that family she agreed to the family rules. As outdated as they are.
Rank of a married in is based on their royal spouses place in the line of succession. It has nothing to do with title.
Qeii wrote and enforced the order and curtsey rules to keep family peace at large gatherings. So yes, whether you see it in public or not? They are bowing and curtseying to those ‘above’ them in the order in private. Not just to the monarch.
Imo that’s why anne disappeared from certain functions right after Charles became king. She was negotiating her own deal with Charles so he didn’t make her curtsey to her parker-bowles sister wife.
.
“Doesn’t matter that Meghan is a us citizen. When she joined that family she agreed to the family rules. As outdated as they are.”
Why should Meghan follows any rules from that family now or ever when that family wrote a totally different rule/protocol book just for this Black Royal and not for others when Meghan was a senior royal?
Respect is earned, the BRF did nothing to earn respect. The most that family should get is a firm handshake.
What a pathetic King he will be🤦🏼♀️.. maybe just skip to King George.
Time to just do away with the monarchy maybe…none of the descendants have the respect and the admiration that the Queen had…game over
Poor George is under the influence of dad. George is now fan of clarkson
Charlotte can be Queen then unless they want to abolish it altogether 🤷🏼♀️
They said that about Chuck and look how incompetent Willie is. George will be even worse than Willie with the no military service directive for him from Lazy.
Still with the unnamed sources 🥱
The WTF curtsey comment has nothing to do with her affiliate links (what a long bow) so this must be deranger Kinsey talking point or royal deranger Lazy who is demanding that Meghan bow to her from another country. 😬😂🤣😅
Poor Willie, the only way he can take control of ShopMy is if he buys out the company when it goes to market. I’m sure even he’s not that liquid.
As for the jaws dropping, hardly, the jaws started oohing and aahing and started buying.
He would have to get Parliament to take away the title, which of course would be an insult to his grandmother and make William look petty. Anyway this whole story isn’t facts it is just speculation.
Remember when they said the BRF would review the Sussex’s contracts with Spotify and Netflix. HAHAHAHA This story reminded me of that.
Yes, these grey men really do have a level of self-importance that boggles the mind:
“Do send us the contract over.”
“Do let us see the episodes before you broadcast them.”
And the Sussexes said: Not anymore.
Also love that Meghan’s spokespeople didn’t bother to respond to their ‘where’s the money going’ question. None of their beeswax!
Can you imagine the sheer gall it takes to ask that question?!?!
We absolutely refuse to pay for your personal security (after we attacked you and signaled your family was fair game) and we took your cottage but now we insist you tell us how you’re spending your money. That sounds fair.
And what’s with that snide remark about “something called a wedding edit.” If you don’t understand what it is, maybe it wasn’t meant for you. My God, they even resent Meghan mentioning the word “wedding.”
@Debbie: that’s what I simply can’t grasp about the royals. The heirs get literally ALL THE MONEY, apart from personal bequests. If you inherit 99% of your family’s wealth and will never have to work, it seems *staggeringly* out of touch to look at your siblings’ and in-laws’ jobs and be like: “That seems… gauche.”
But not only do the royals say that kind of thing, the royal reporters go along with it!
I was astonished that the Palace had interfered with Suits Season 7’s scripts re Meghan’s part. That’s so disrespectful to the writers, directors & show runner of Suits. No wonder Meghan had to quit Suits even if she wanted staying on.
I was glad American TV news programs, talk shows, Harry’s publisher, and Netflix all refused to send advance copy to Palace upon their request.
Blogger that bit about Meghan ‘loathed catherine’ is a completely new line of attack. Makes me think this ‘royal insider’ is Carole shitstirring. Trying to get sympathy for her lying about cancer racist daughter keen.
Lazy doesn’t register in Meghan’s world when she is supported by MANY beautiful and accomplished female friends.
Meghan feels sorry for Lazy “because she was going through some things”…which is probably even worse. Better to be loathed than pitied.
Carole will soon enough have her turn in the sun. She’ll succeed Camilla with the rats.
Lazy William is going to have a rough time seizing titles. Harry and Meghan are still prince and princess and William can’t remove these. He’s like the wicked witch of the West trying to seize Dorothy ruby slippers
Omg that was perfect 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Yes by all means take away Duchess and let Meghan sell things as Princess Meghan LOL
Not only that, she’s also has another Princess title that she can use that has nothing to do with the UK Royal family.
Just want to flag up that a lot of the stuff sold by ‘working’ royals for ‘charity’ goes to their own charities that fund things they’d otherwise have to pay for themselves (eg KCIII, Dumfries House). There’s also the fact that the duchies operate commercially and rake in over £50m for Charles and William annually. As for non-working royals with titles earning money, think Prince & Princess Michael of Kent and the York princesses. Then there’s the Duchess of York, who’s been divorced for decades. Hmmm …
Btw, Meghan didn’t have to curtsy to Kate!
NewsNation’s been had, lol! Their anonymous ‘insider’ spews such nonsense that they must be close to the Royle family (look ’em up!), not the royal family 🤣🤣🤣
But that’s different because they are working royals who give so much to the country with their service!! (sarcasm of course)
Let’s not forget Andrew, with his recurring “Pitch at the Palace” business. The man was using palace grounds as a money-making scheme but the BM, and apparently William had no problem with that, at all.
England’s only hope is to immerse the future king in football activities and let the adults in parliament run the show.
Keir may have to attend Aston Villa games to get the red boxes be taken care of.
Knowing how lazy Peg is, he’ll probably let the red boxes pile up, or worse, have the butler take care of the red boxes.
Imagine the tantrums when she skips the coronation and they dont get their fix seeing her curtsy
Meghan is an american citizen and does not have to curtsey to kate.
Nobody has to curtsey to any of the royal if they don’t want to. They aren’t going to chop our heads off.
Everyday us citizens don’t have to curtsey, nor do everyday UK citizens. But yes, if you are a member of the Windsor family? You are required to abide by the order of precedence and bow/curtsey rules the monarch puts in place.
She won’t attend Willie’s hat party. He had no respect for her at all so why grace her presence and that event with her Meghan magic?
I bet she’ll be posting edible flowers on her Insta that day and Willie’s hat day will be overshadowed as a result. 😂
LOL! This!!
He is like British Kanye (or The Orange Fleshlight) obsessed with someone (Taylor) he can’t have or control.
Ok Brits please correct me if I’m wrong but the King cannot take away the Sussex title, it would require Parliament? Now Archie and Lilis titles will be gone for sure. William will absolutely change the rules for them. Curious how that will impact Bea and Eugenie or if he will strictly do it to the Sussex kids.
He can’t do it just for the Sussex kids it would affect other royals too. It will look so petty and stupid. In my opinion William’s reign will be the beginning of the end for the monarchy.
I reckon Willie’s reign will be cut short by the monarchy being abolished…what do others think?
William can’t touch the Sussex title himself. Parliament would need to remove it and that it usually only done for treason. That said, he could remove the HRHs which would look very bad unless he removed it from his cousins as well.
So here’s one place I get confused. I get that it would have to be an act of parliament. But where does a letter’s patent LP come in? Does an LP have to be approved by parliament or cannot the king just write one and call it a day?
@Jais LPs are just written by the monarch.
William could write one and just say “Archie and Lili are no longer HRH Prince/ss.” It would be hard to explain why the children of the second child of a monarch aren’t HRH when we know he’s not going to take that away from Charlotte or Louis’ children. But I think his pettiness and his hatred runs so deep that he might do it.
Thx, becks1. That was my understanding. Which makes me wonder what’s stopping him from just writing an LP for just Archie and Lili when he’s king. One that won’t have any effect on his kids. I get it would be hard to explain but what does he care. He has a media that covers for him and would be all too happy to come up with reasons that they swear having nothing to do with racism and pettiness. Yes, he would look bad but the uk media would go into overdrive to justify it.
It wouldn’t be hard to justify taking only Archie and Lili’s titles. You just write the HRH can only be used by those royals who reside full time in the uk and/or are working royals. If it impacted Beatrice and Eugenie I doubt he’d care though.
Neither Charles nor William can remove the Sussex title without an act of parliament.
The new Letters Patent to remove the Sussex titles would have to be approved by UK parliament, but also by the parliaments of all of the countries where Charles is head of state. That’s 14 countries, including the Caribbean countries. Do we really think that Jamaica is going to agree with stripping the titles of the first mixed race royals?
Seeing how none of the Sussexes have committed treason, how can the BRF justify removing their titles, while other non-working royals are flouncing around with theirs.
Chuck explored this before Archie was born, which Meghan referenced in her Oprah interview. Stripping them of the Sussex title would require enormous amounts of political capital with no guarantee of success. That’s why the titles remain.
It’s not that Chuck wouldn’t do it, it’s that he doesn’t have the political capital TO DO it.
There’s a different between titles and HRH Prince which is what Meghan was talking about in the interview. They were talking about issuing new letters patent so that Archie would NEVER be a prince, even when Charles was king. It wasn’t about the Sussex title itself.
Just looked on wikipedia which yeah, I know, might not be correct. But, as becks1 said, it does say that a king’s letters patent does not require the consent of parliament. It would look bad to use it that way but its not inconceivable.
The Duke of Windsor got to keep his HRH. The letters patent were used to deprive Wallis of having the HRH.
Some of the things marketed by the King are to pay for the upkeep of his own private estates. He is his own favorite charity. Is PW going to stop Sarah from using Duchess of York on her books? Funny how there is never any outrage about her money-making ventures.
Yeah, isn’t the charity just for upkeep of the estates he owns? So calling it charity seems wrong.
Fergie borrowed (took) money from Epstein and not a peep of outrage. But these people act like Meghan Sussex is selling illegal goods. No wonder NewsNation is a third rate haven for has-beens in the media, they dig a mile wide and an inch deep, at least in this case.
Fergie and her ex Andrew invited Ghislaine and Epsteins to their daughters’ birthday parties.
Princess Michael uses her HRH on her covers.
So did fergie when she still had it. And if anyone is counting? She was making personal money publishing books using her hrh – while she was a fulltime working royal.
Sorry Peg you will not be king of America (some orange stain will fight you for that title) so you will have absolutely no say in what Meg does. Go back to your room now and throw yourself on the floor and cry harder.
The Willionaire Slumlord can’t take anything.
Removing titles requires an act of parliament — the law states that titles can be removed for things like treason.
As long as Paedrew gets to keep his everything, I highly doubt anyone would initiate anything re the Sussexes’ title.
And as to “merching”: Nazi princess uses hers on books, Fergie continues to be DoY in every business venture.
Nice try, rota 🐀🐀🐀. Too bad removing titles is not as easy as writing this fraudulent fairytale fanfiction.
Charles supported a sex offender and rented him a house! No tabloid outrage.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-44979209.amp
Waitrose had to rescue Charles’s Duchy’s Originals brand because it was a flop.
https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/news/article-1680208/Waitrose-to-the-rescue-of-Duchy-Originals.html
Instead of evolving – the UK royals are partying like it’s 1895.
What a ridiculous article William, you need to spend more time doing actual work so that you’re not so distracted by matters that you believe are detracting from you. If you actually did some relevant work, and had a decent personality, you’d get more press. All the proceeds from the Duchy do not go to charity, they help fund W&K’s lifestyle to which they have become accustomed, so there is that, – and even if she wasn’t using her married surname, and just had her first, and was referencing items used on her wedding or any other (appearance for that matter), William doesn’t own her existence, even though he thinks he does, she still got married, on a day, and wore some things, and she can reference what she likes.
This whole article is full of lies. Meghan never had to curtsy to Kate when she was in the UK. The proceeds from the royal palace shops don’t all go to charity (a percentage does but the rest gets funnelled back into the royal estates, which are money makers for the royals.) Charles started the Duchy Orginals line which sells in Waitrose supermarkets the money goes to the Duchy which he and now William run as a private business which does not pay corporation tax. The public is charged to walk around royal palaces, castles etc…Charles is also monetising Balmoral. Royals’ faces appear on tea towels shortbread tins etc…The monarchy has been monetising for years but a private citizen is not allowed to have affiliate links on her instagram? What a lot of nonsense!
Also, proceeds from Balmoral and Sandringham sales help fund the estates, which are private, so directly into the monarch’s pockets.
I’m curious what the connection is between the palaces’ gift shops and the Royal Collection Trust online shopping pages, at least the ones for Buckingham Palace, Windsor, and Holyroodhouse, which have named items on offer. There are a huge number of items of varying quality and expense available from the RCT web page – are these the same items stocked in the gift shops? According to them, proceeds “contribute to the care and conservation of the Royal Collection”, which includes the art holdings and IIRC most of the contents of the palaces, and “all proceeds go to charity”, curious what all that means exactly. (They really cleaned up with TQ’s Jubilee; I bought a couple of nicely made moderately priced items and many other things were sold out. Not so much for anything to do with Charles and his coronation.)
The Trust is the charity which maintains items in the Royal collection that belong to the country as opposed to those that belong to the monarch. It’s fairly murky because a lot of fighting would be kicked up if the monarchy was abolished about just what artworks etc belong to which. For instance, George V was a huge stamp collector from the time he was a midshipman until he died. He bought stamps, was gifted stamps and inherited stamps. It’s regarded as the premiere collection of stamps of the BE and hugely valuable. An argument could be made that it belongs to the nation.
There’s also the Historic Palaces trust which maintains Kensington palace and others.
So what I’m getting from this vomit of an article is, the media that is frustrated and angry that try as they might, they have not been able bring Meghan down. So now they are telling Bulliam that when he is king, he must take away their titles and shut her down. I hope Chuck sticks around for long enough to keep willy cooling his heels, and by the time he becomes king it won’t matter as Meghan will be a billionaire.
Once again, I am confusion with the titles. Let’s say Sussex is legally their surnames so even if they stripped them of titles she would no longer be duchess of Sussex but she’d still be Meghan Sussex and she’d still be Princess Henry. Americans would just go okay she’s still a princess and move on. So yes what would it matter?
@jais, this started to become like a fetish content, imo. There are hundred of articles about how Charles or Will is gonna punish Meghan, strip them of xyz. They are feeding their racist readers with the fantasies of punishing a black woman for daring to stand up for herself. Clarkson’s vile article was the same.
Neither Charles nor Will has the power to take their titles. There is also no political majority to vote on this “issue”. It won’t happen.
There are thousands of people in the US with the last name of Sussex. Meghan is just one more of them and there’s nothing William can do about that.
She is also a princess of Nigeria in her own right.
That’s what I think too. This is the angry media begging Peg to remove their titles once he becomes king. Let’s face it, that day is not far off. But that would involve paperwork and reasoning, something I suspect William is not willing to read or do. Further, doesn’t removing the Sussex titles leave them as Prince and Princess Henry of Something? Make me laugh some more.
William still would look like a vengeful fool. Vengeful Kings over the years were not popular. Richard II was feuding with relatives and taking property from them and that did not turn out well for him.
We rarely hear about the entire royalwarrant scam where brands pay protection money to the royals to get an official endirsement for everything from scotch to chocolates to raincoats to underware!
William comes off as a jilted suitor if he pulls this stunt. Take the Duchess of Sussex title? Sure, then Meghan becomes Princess Henry. The last time titles were pulled was after WWI, when members of the nobility colluded with the enemy. William better have proof to take to Parliament the Sussexes are plotting with an enemy of the UK to overthrow the monarchy. This nonsense is coming from KP for several reasons: 1) William is jealous of Harry for his accomplishments, statesmanship and philanthropy; 2) William is jealous that Harry married an accomplished woman like Meghan, whose past and current successes make William look like he made a poor choice in a wife and future queen consort in Kate (and William secretly wishes he could have Meghan for himself); 3, the remaining 400 pages that didn’t make it into Spare is under lock and key with the Sussexes, things bad enough to cost William the throne, and the fear that could come out when Charles passes. This is the motivation for the new wave of foolishness.
Even if Willie did, the Sussexes don’t care. They offered to return the titles to QE2.
So sure, take away and remove the titles Willie. The only person you’re hurting is you. In the sane parts of the world, nobody cares about titles, they care about character.
Willie can hide behind his titles but his character is on full display: lazy, petty, vengeful, unlikeable and utterly incompetent.
So, what they are saying is that they are going to constantly talk about the ‘title’ and yet not pay security or give them any of the money that Harry has worked for all the years of military and family service?
They are saying that Meghan should be so happy that she has a ‘title’ that she should not work or have money while allowing every brand and news outlets to benefit. Brands by selling out the products when she wears them. News outlets having affiliate links in their coverage of her. While she should sit, broke, and admire her ‘title’ and wait to curtsy to Kate?
This piece was written for the derangers who are too stupid to realise they’re being played. William has no power over Meghan. He and Charles were too stupid to not realise that agreeing to half in would have ensured the Palace haf control over Harry and Meghan.
A percentage of charles Jam sales goes to charity, the rest goes to the Duchy. The irate author knowingly omits that fact. Typical.
In the war against our mixed race princess a lot of important facts are ignored.
When William is king, the first thing he’ll do is sprint to the States to exercise his royal right to the first night.🤣
Mark my word
The monarchy IS monetization. What other charity workers or state ambassadors in this world parade before cameras in crowns, jewels, and designer couture, live in multiple palaces with scores of servants, and collect millions in rents from historical “duchies.” Monetization is the only reason the institution exists: there are too many people making bank on it, at levels far above what is appropriate for the actual duties of the job.
As for tacky and classless, that train left the station when Charles openly cheated on his wife for years with a married woman and fantasized about being her tampon.
They are greedy to the point of vomiting, I remind you that the state gives them hundreds of millions of pounds for maintenance, increased by 30% in 2025 at Charles’ request (correct me if I’m wrong). Not to mention Charles’s misappropriation of assets belonging to the crown. There was an interesting article about this. All gifts from official meetings, donations, etc. according to the law belong to the crown, i.e. to the state, to citizens, should go to the royal treasury or museums. Meanwhile, they treat them as private gifts and do not want to give them back or reveal them all. This has been happening for years during Elizabeth’s time. Charles himself has become the “owner” of many valuable museum specimens. He has appropriated works of art, precious stones, historical weapons and one of the most valuable collections of stamps in the world. A journalist or historian wrote about it. I can’t find it. If someone manages to, please provide a link. However, I am afraid that the palace ordered the article to be removed.
It’s a policy, not a law, from Elizabeth’s reign that gifts from heads of state, even wedding or other “personal” occasion gifts, belong to the official (ie state) royal collection. Prior to that it was customary that the gifts were considered personal. It would be a real headache to unravel.
I mentioned the stamps as an example on an earlier comment then saw you mention them here! The bulk of the collection is from George V who was a HUGE philatelist. He bought many stamps on his own, including his uncles large collection, and was gifted some for birthdays, holidays, etc. But it would still become a real knot to untie to say the collection was solely private or public. Its status right now is sort of both along with thousands of other items. Until the monarchy is abolished it’ll stay that way.
When will the king remove Duke of Yorks titles????????????? IIRC, the title the Sussexes were not to use in business is HRH. Although it is on every book published by Fergie, the Sussexes do not use it in business. HRH is the only title the king or queen can remove without involving Parliament. The rest of the lies told in this article are laughable. Made up statements to manufacture outrage.
The HRHs are on the Princes’ birth certificates, they cannot be removed, the are part of their names. Harry didn’t lose his HRH, he promised not to use it. He had to use it on Lilibet’s birth certificate because that is what is on his birth certificate. (Californian law)
Thanks for clarifying Sunnyside up.
Meghan also did not lose the HRH.
Well I thought they couldn’t get any more insane , they have .
They are all as mad as rattle snakes .
These people claim ownership of Meghan and her life. I’m convinced they’d be overjoyed to see her unalive. It’s so obvious they see her as a runawy slave.
Why would Meghan have to curtsy to Kate? The Wales couple are a future forward, casual couple of modern times that allows their staff to call them by their first names and doesn’t expect or want people to curtsy to them – or so the media has told us for about a decade and a half.
Leaving aside the fact that why Meghan would bow to her persecutor, Kate NEVER has to bow, and she shouldn’t, because she is not and never will be royal.
Any bows are possible ONLY when she is with William.
When she is alone with royal family members, she is at the end of the digestive system and she should bow to them. Figuratively speaking, when she is alone and meets Harry or Harry with Meghan, she should bow.
But because Kate is a peg in the fence, on a joint outing with Princess Royal Anne, instead of standing behind her, she pushed in front of Anne and accepted the bows. People bowed to her and moved on, and Anne stood to the side and waited for this idiot to finish. Kate didn’t go anywhere together anymore.
😂😅🤣
Yup Bill and Kathy on casual Fridays 👖
“You do not monetize the monarchy,” a royal insider told me. “It’s just tacky and classless.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.
For ALL of the reasons other commenters have delineated.
William is still the spoiled little boy stamping his feet because Harry has, in Meghan, what he wants for himself.
My husband said the same thing. If this is true it’s not normal. Seems to me he should have married a Meghan rather than a Kate who is useless. The thing is he wouldn’t be able to handle someone like Meghan. Meghan is a worker and smart. Meghan came in and thought of the cookbook and the clothing line for Smartworks. Took Kate how many years to come up with 5 questions. She’s a joke. By the way every American college student who is an Education major learns this in the freshman year. Kate is acting like this is something new and no one ever heard of until she came up with it. Companies hire people like Meghan not people like Kate. The things Meghan could have done and championed for the British people. Those two jealous numbskulls couldn’t handle Meghan and Harry. Oh well, It worked out for Meghan and Harry in the end.
Two things…..Fergie still uses the duchess of York and Ann’s son was advertising milk in China or somewhere…
They have lost and they know it…..
So glad they refused the half in half out proposal.
Their hubris is their undoing.
Meghan has never vowed to never return to the UK or said that she hates the country or the family. Her not being okay with them having an agreement with the Royal Rota to abuse “lesser royals” to uplift other royals isn’t her hating the country or that family. Her not being okay with racists attacking and threatening her, her husband and her children, with some help and no pushback from the royal family and institution, isn’t her saying that she hates the UK, it’s people or the royal family. Unlike these haters, she is like any reasonable and decent person and is able to differentiate between racists/hateful people and the majority of people who are decent and kind. She has never put everyone under the same brush. She and Harry have both made it very clear that they don’t have an issue with everyone in the UK or everyone in their family. They have made it very clear that their issue has been with racists, leaking, spreading of lies and the unwillingness to defend them from it and some of the families willingness to contribute to it. As the saying goes, hit dogs will holler. So for those who feel attacked, it’s likely because you contributed some or all of the abuse and threats towards them and their children.
Meghan’s name hasn’t been Meghan Markle since she married Harry, so there is no reason she would use it for her social media account. Meghan has respected the vows she made before God, while the media and haters have made it very clear that they don’t. They agreed to no longer use their HRH not their royal names which is why even the media on occasion still refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Them suggesting she use Meghan Sussex lets us know that the Sussex isn’t really an issue for them. Regardless of what she or he do, they will still be royal, so any money they make will be as royals. It is impossible for them to be separated from the fact that they are in fact royals, no matter what their haters say or call them, because he is a born royal and she is royal by marriage.
AND a Nigerian Princess on her own!
Ok we get it! William will continue to try and make H&M’s life a living hell once he’s king. It’s nothing new and I think everyone has got the message. However, the bigger question is, what is he doing NOW! Doesn’t he have any ribbons to cut, people to meet or honours to bestow? We’re paying him an exhorbitant amount of money to represent the country and exercise his “soft power.” Yet all we seem to be getting is more nonsense about what he will (and more probably not) do to Harry when he’s king. Come to think of it what’s his wife up to these days? We’ve also not seen her for a while!
Now he’s blowing up Sentebale
Africa is mine, Harold.
I believe all roads lead to KP and/or BP and/or Murdouche. Or them all.
We are on the brink of the stupidest kingship in the history of the monarchy. But at the same time it will be very fitting with the dreadful period in time in which we are currently living.
When I saw the title to this post, I laughed out loud. Thanks for getting my morning off to a good start!
Right-wing newspaper headline: The elder brother will use his inherited and undeserved power and his inherited billions even more violently against his younger brother, his wife and his children when he is king.
https://youtu.be/dFCICBT9CBI?si=Uyn_hrw72VzHcZRj
Oh how good that nobody knows that my name is ….. and my mother ist … and my Grandma is ….😎
You know damn well Kate is smashing those links!
What do you mean?
This is ridiculous! The BRF remembers that they rejected the ask to be part time royals, right? They kept saying “you can’t be half in half out!” So you sent them “all out”. So why do they imagine that it’s one rule for Harry and Meghan and one rule for them? If they’re all out, they’re ALL out and YOU don’t get power over them; their children; or their business pursuits, at all! She’s not making side hustle money while representing king and country and collecting tax payer dollars. She can do whatever the fuck she wants and can have whatever the fuck she wants as a last name. You’re only trading on the monarchy if you are a part of the monarchy. Trading on the monarchy would be more like…accepting trash bags full of cash or charging hospitals ridiculous rent and being a slumlord while accepting profits in the name of the king while ALSO funding your lifestyle off the tax payer’s dime. These folks have their head so far up their own asses they think they get to control the business dealings of a private citizen who they FORCED to be a private citizen when she offered to stay on part time. You have relinquished control over her you fools! You don’t just get to banish her and then real her banish her from the privileges and responsibilities of royal life and then believe you are entitled to some kind of control over her pursuits as a private citizen. Controlling her pursuits as a private citizen is called a violation of human rights.
The BRM is built on colonization and the human trafficking of their own family members. They treat Harry and Meghan like runaway slaves.
There’s a line in Pillars of the Earth that comes to mind–the antagonist has been tormenting a woman for decades because she rejected him. He bitches about how to ruin her to his confessor priest, who then asks him: “Do you hate this woman or love her?” The man replies, “I wish I knew.” And then goes back to doing anything he can to make her life a living hell.
That’s what William reminds me of. I think it kills him that he can’t harm Meghan. I think she destroyed his fragile manhood when she pushed his finger out of her face.
She’s now a Princess of Nigeria four times over. I hope he tries because I think it’ll be the last thing he ever does as King.
How about the Duchess of York, divorced and all from Andrew yet caught selling access to the RF, still selling her “books” using Duchess of York?
Why no tantrums about that? And she’s divorced!!!!
Sarah, Duchess of York is her divorced title. No hrh, no ‘the’.
If Andrew marries someone else, that wife will be HRH firstname, The Duchess of York.
If Sarah had remarried she would have lost the title
I sincerely wish that she wouldn’t use her title. It just gives them something to whine about. I admire her as a woman, not a former royal. Isn’t her name actually Meghan Sussex? Not Meghan, Duchess of Sussex?
Oh I remember people were saying that H&M were getting abused because of the cost of Frogmore Cottage. Then, when they paid for it with their own money, did the abuse stop? No, now it is the titles. Do you really believe if they give back their titles, people will stop abusing her? The racists are trying to remove the existence of Meghan and then, her children from BRF. Why should she help them? The titles were the gift from Harry’s grandmother and both H&M said she treated them well. This victim blaming needs to stop. They are not gonna ever stop abusing Meghan, not because of titles, just because she exists and dared to marry Prince Harry as a woman of color.
If they want non-white members of BRF to lose their titles, UK should remove the Monarchy. Otherwise, she is gonna keep her title like everybody else in that family.
Will there be any commentary on how Lady Gaga’s Mayhem announcement looks identical to Meghan’s cursive of her name?
Derangers will never be satisfied
They made a fuss over waffles for days.
They are truly losing it over there, crying and throwing up! Do they honestly think they can force an American citizen to shut down her business? Are these people thinking right? Why would Peg have no authority to shut down her ShopMy? These people have lost the plot! They have no control over either Harry or Meghan, nor can Charles (or Will) take custody of Archie and Lili Sussex. Lili is an American citizen and Archie was born to American. I’d like to see them try!
It seems either the media is delusional or they believe their readers are.
Good luck trying to force a U.S. citizen to close her business that’s based in California. They have no jurisdiction here lmao.
The kingdom is going to hell in a hand-basket, but this is top priority!