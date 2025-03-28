When Prince William is king, he’ll take away Meghan’s title AND her ShopMy page!

When QEII was still alive, there was basically a regular feature in the British tabloids, where they claimed that every single thing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did or said was a “slap in the face to the Queen.” That expression happened with such frequency, I often joked that every step Meghan took in California was like a slap in the face to the Queen’s corgis. Now that QEII is long gone, these people are fighting for their lives trying to make Meghan and Harry’s California existence all about the left-behind Windsors. The thing is, when everything Meghan has done for seven-plus years is a five-alarm fire, people simply get bored with the outrage machine. This is just an American woman… building a brand and cooking on a lifestyle show. And recommending clothes & beauty products on a ShopMy page. Well, Meghan’s ShopMy page is going to bring down the monarchy, obviously. It’s a slap in the face to every shoulder pad out there. But never fear, sources promise that when Prince William is king, things will be a lot different!

Jaws dropped and eyebrows hit the ceiling in England this week when Meghan Markle (Sussex) debuted her ShopMy page, clearly marking it “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,” and noting, “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them! *Please note, some products may contain commissionable links*” The site, selling Markle’s recommendations on clothing, makeup and something called a “wedding edit,” is a clear move to monetize her title — despite her vow to never to return to England, a country she dislikes, and to her husband’s family, people she loathes. ”You do not monetize the monarchy,” a royal insider told me. “It’s just tacky and classless. She could have used her name, Meghan Markle, or even Meghan Sussex, but to promote the page as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex? It’s hideous.” “Now, to be fair, King Charles sells his products — jams, jellies and honey, sound familiar? — but they proceeds all go to charity. I sincerely doubt Meghan’s proceeds from her As Ever line or ShopMy page is going to Archewell as opposed to her bank account.” Markle’s rep didn’t return my email asking if the As Ever or ShopMy proceeds were going to charity or her personal account. Regardless, another royal friend told me: “(Meghan) is really pushing the family to the limit. She wants them to cave to her. They won’t but it’s very tense. Meghan never got over the fact that she had to bow and curtsey to Catherine (Kate Middleton) when she was in England. Meghan didn’t understand hierarchy or rank. And she loathed Catherine — and loathed having to curtsey to her. (Meghan) thought she was going to be the boss and … it didn’t work out that way.” Is Meghan pushing the family too far? ”I doubt King Charles would rescind (Meghan and Harry’s) titles — that would be slamming the door firmly shut — but William would. Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word.”

[From NewsNation]

Again… “Duchess of Sussex” is her married name. They’re doing all of this over her married name. And clearly, based on the weeks of screaming tantrums just a short time ago, they would have also been incandescent with rage if she used “Meghan Sussex.” Anyway, it’s pretty rich for “insiders” to cry about Meghan “monetizing the monarchy” when the whole-ass king has been taking bribes for honors for decades, not to mention all of the royal-branded kitsch they sell everywhere over there. “Things will change sooner rather than later. When William is king, there will be firm boundaries. Mark my word.” My guess? This whole “Meghan’s ShopMy controversy” this week has been coming from Kensington Palace, and William in particular. When William is king, he’s going to stomp his feet and throw pillows and demand that his sister-in-law take down her ShopMy page! Do you see how childish that sounds, Peg?