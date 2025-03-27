‘Royal insiders’ are still crying about Duchess Meghan’s ShopMy page

The Duchess of Sussex’s ShopMy page is already a huge success and it’s only been active this week. Many items are already sold out, and sources close to Meghan have confirmed that she will continue to update the ShopMy page with new picks, not only clothing and jewelry, but beauty recommendations and homeware items. All in all, I love the way she did this, because people really are obsessed with everything she wears. All of her recommended items feel authentic to her style and vibe. Instead of signing up for an ambassadorship with one brand, she’s spreading the “Meghan Effect” around to dozens of brands and she’s pocketing a nice commission too. Obviously, this is incredibly painful for the people who think giant shoulder pads and flag-dressing are the height of fashion. They find Meghan’s ShopMy page to be unspeakably “crass.”
Meghan Markle’s new online clothing shop is being dubbed “shameless” by royal insiders, who believe the move is one big cash grab. On Monday, Markle, 43, launched a ShopMy page, allowing fans to purchase her favorite clothing and accessories — and the Duchess of Sussex will likely get a hefty commission. “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them,” the mom-of-two wrote, adding that “some products may contain commissionable links.”
A source familiar with the Sussex camp questioned why Markle, and Prince Harry, would need to do this, asking: “Have they lost all their money? This is probably Meghan’s own idea. She probably got the offers once she rejoined Instagram, but it’s so crass,” said the source.
The deal may been brokered by the former “Suits” star’s Hollywood money manager Andrew Meyer, Page Six is told. We have reached to Meyer for comment.
Another royal source called the new site “shameless,” adding, “This has always been Meghan’s Achilles heel — applying celebrity status to the royal family as public servants, wanting to monetize her status. But blending the celebrity common practice of accepting things for free with public service doesn’t work.”
“But blending the celebrity common practice of accepting things for free with public service doesn’t work.” Prince William and King Charles are literally slumlords. All of the Windsors happily accept freebies and steep discounts all of the time. They prance around in jewels looted from their former empire. Isn’t modern royalty completely based on “accepting things for free?” Besides which, they still want to pick and choose when the Sussexes are “royal” and when the Sussexes must “follow royal rules.” What part of “the Sussexes earn their own money in California, where they’ve been living for five years” don’t they understand?
“Have they lost all their money?” the “royal source” asked hopefully. And Page Six contacting the Sussexes’ business manager too… these people have lost their damn minds. No, it’s even better than that – Meghan truly broke their brains and they just bash their heads into the wall, crying “it’s so crass, the way everyone wants to buy what she recommends, why can’t she be a slumlord taking advantage of peasants like the Prince of Wales??”
My dear, the Royal Way ™ is to take egregious amounts of money from public service hospitals, schools, and fire stations on your lands, leave your peasants cold and hungry in ramshackle dwellings, and accept grocery bags of money from shady billionaires. 😒
I hope every new item on Meghan’s page that sells out raises their blood pressure by a point.
Give people a link to allow them to choose to purchase something (with everyone paying the appropriate taxes to benefit the people of the country).
OR
Force the Royal Navy to pay you to allow them to cross a beach to get from their base on land to the sea (where you ‘voluntarily’ pay some tax to benefit the people of the country).
They are indeed totally different but not, I believe, in the way they would have us believe.
Charles really set the standard when he let people drop by with bags of cash. Does it get more crass than that?
Still no names to these sources 😏
If she’s so crass and shameless why bother covering her? Why stoop down to her level? You’ve got other taxpayer funded people to cover.
Swim in your filth of envy and bile, rats.
Lol “royal insiders” are probably tabloid journalists who cover the royals in the UK
Meghan is interrupting those gutter rats money flow. For years they have been making money off what she wears, not anymore, if you shop from her shopping pay, she receives the commission. Her millions of supporters would rather she receive the profits than those who vilify her and no, they are not plebs, they are grown hard working adults who would rather shop online from one site rather than go to multiple sites to find her wears.
Working women are cash rich but time poor so a single point of entry to shop is perfect. Why should the rats be so surprised that working women would be more empathetic to a working woman like Meghan than the Home Counties lazy git who waited 10 years doing FA but be at the beck and call as a mattress?
This tabloid fantasy that if you wait long enough you too can nab a prince is so unhealthy to teach any young girl today.
Meghan REALLY has these ppl in a psychotic downward spiral and its scary to see. All logic and common sense go out the window, and the derangers are given over to rage. Meghan’s every-other-day posts are not something the brit media or royal family can keep up with.
Losing count of all the brands Zara Tindall is ambassador for, Musto, Fairfax & Favor, Land Rover, Rolex, have I missed any? Mike Tindall on reality TV. And Pippa and James Middleton authoring books to cash in on their royal connections. Not to mention the shops bursting with royal tourist tat at every palace.
Zara should front for Zara.
But given how boorish Mike is and Zara doesn’t speak Spanish, that’s a sponsorship that is unlikely to happen.
How is this accepting something for free? She’s personally recommending these products and earning money from these recommendations. How is that any different than someone being the face Gucci or Dior? I’ve long said though that they don’t seem to believe that people need to constantly earn money, because they aren’t earning it it’s coming from taxpayers.
Also they really have a hard time understanding that you can do philanthropy AND earn money. They have to try so hard to justify those pointless Windsor’s that they act like most philanthropists are The 19th Duke of so and so, and not just wealthy people that earn their money from their businesses and donate it to causes they care about. Mackenzie Scott, Tyler Perry, and Melinda Gates aren’t royals are they not serving the public through their philanthropy?
In Norman Baker’s book, And What Do You Do, he details how obsessed with freebies the royal family is. One story he told was of someone doing tile work on Charles’s house at Highgrove (like intricate tile work on the wall in the entry way or something) and he sent Charles a bill for the work and Charles was so insulted he refused to hire the man again. Like….he was insulted that the man expected to be paid for his time and effort.
So miss me with the outrage over Meghan…..what? What IS the outrage here? That she’s accepting things for free? We don’t know that she is besides the one pair of La Ligne jeans that the company said they sent her. That she’s making money off her favorite clothes and makeup items when that’s supposed to be for the tabloids and blogs?
My guess is that someone on her team saw an opportunity here as everything she touches sells out and also, they probably get SO MANY QUESTIONS about her makeup routine or her favorite nail polish color or her favorite jeans – this takes care of those questions.
I lost track of how many online publications, from tabloid to reputable, had articles with lists of the various houseware items Meghan used in her series. That included the DM, which had some 14-15 items noted with links within a few short days of the show’s premiere. Good for Meghan for finally getting a piece of the action.
Most of what’s in the British Museum are stolen “gifts” to Queen Victoria so the royal sources can eff off. Everybody can make money off of Meghan’s name except herself apparently.
Boo-hoo. Meghan is giving the people what they want. For years, we’ve scouted out what she’s worn or used and now she’s giving it to us in an easy to use list. It’s amazing.
The Meghan effect 🪄 really drives them insane over there.. I expect they will be ranting about the millions of people who voluntarily choose to purchase Meghan’s Closet items for a long long time.
Imagine your job being to harass and vilify a single family for years as tabloid fodder and then complaining about crass and shameless cash grabs. The same folks who literally killed Diana for money.
The more they complain about how the Sussexes make their money, the more glaring the spotlight is on all the unethical, exploitative ways the RF makes theirs. Keep it up, clowns.
I know, the exclusive contracts bring more money with a guaranteed check. However, then you need to market every little ugly design they give you. This is more my jam and makes more sense for Meghan. She wears a variety of brands both big and small. So, it is an obvious way for her to give them a little promotion and still get paid while sticking with your own taste. The BRF can suck it.
Maybe Kate should try it. I’m sure there would be a run on Emilia Wickstead coat dresses, and she would earn her own money for the first time in her life. ,
Too funny how out of the loop these british tabs and the welfare royals are, while pretending to be in the know. The “tell” in this story was the comment attributing this to Meghan’s money manager. He would have nothing to do with her commercial projects. Even the casual observer would know that WMze her talent agency, whould have advised her on this and probably did the deal. They have an entire division that does nothing but brand partnerships and sponsorships. That is why they took on Meghan in the first place.
Crass, when she is following her FIL selling Jam, and tat souvenirs What is really crass is our slumlord King and P O Ws
Look at these folks pretending like the whole Epstein and Pitch at the Palace sh*t shows did not happen. Not to mention grocery bags of cash, cash for honors, cash for citizenship and that is just what the press dares to report. But no, Meghan’s affiliate links are the height of crass! Someone find some smelling salts immediately!!