‘Royal insiders’ are still crying about Duchess Meghan’s ShopMy page

The Duchess of Sussex’s ShopMy page is already a huge success and it’s only been active this week. Many items are already sold out, and sources close to Meghan have confirmed that she will continue to update the ShopMy page with new picks, not only clothing and jewelry, but beauty recommendations and homeware items. All in all, I love the way she did this, because people really are obsessed with everything she wears. All of her recommended items feel authentic to her style and vibe. Instead of signing up for an ambassadorship with one brand, she’s spreading the “Meghan Effect” around to dozens of brands and she’s pocketing a nice commission too. Obviously, this is incredibly painful for the people who think giant shoulder pads and flag-dressing are the height of fashion. They find Meghan’s ShopMy page to be unspeakably “crass.”

Meghan Markle’s new online clothing shop is being dubbed “shameless” by royal insiders, who believe the move is one big cash grab. On Monday, Markle, 43, launched a ShopMy page, allowing fans to purchase her favorite clothing and accessories — and the Duchess of Sussex will likely get a hefty commission. “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them,” the mom-of-two wrote, adding that “some products may contain commissionable links.” A source familiar with the Sussex camp questioned why Markle, and Prince Harry, would need to do this, asking: “Have they lost all their money? This is probably Meghan’s own idea. She probably got the offers once she rejoined Instagram, but it’s so crass,” said the source. The deal may been brokered by the former “Suits” star’s Hollywood money manager Andrew Meyer, Page Six is told. We have reached to Meyer for comment. Another royal source called the new site “shameless,” adding, “This has always been Meghan’s Achilles heel — applying celebrity status to the royal family as public servants, wanting to monetize her status. But blending the celebrity common practice of accepting things for free with public service doesn’t work.”

[From Page Six]

“But blending the celebrity common practice of accepting things for free with public service doesn’t work.” Prince William and King Charles are literally slumlords. All of the Windsors happily accept freebies and steep discounts all of the time. They prance around in jewels looted from their former empire. Isn’t modern royalty completely based on “accepting things for free?” Besides which, they still want to pick and choose when the Sussexes are “royal” and when the Sussexes must “follow royal rules.” What part of “the Sussexes earn their own money in California, where they’ve been living for five years” don’t they understand?

“Have they lost all their money?” the “royal source” asked hopefully. And Page Six contacting the Sussexes’ business manager too… these people have lost their damn minds. No, it’s even better than that – Meghan truly broke their brains and they just bash their heads into the wall, crying “it’s so crass, the way everyone wants to buy what she recommends, why can’t she be a slumlord taking advantage of peasants like the Prince of Wales??”