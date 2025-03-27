Mail: Prince Harry ‘will be reeling’ from Sophie Chandauka’s bizarre accusations

I’ve figured out one of the other reasons why I’ve gotten such a sense of deja vu with this Sentebale catastrophe. Sophie Chandauka issued a bizarre public statement on Tuesday, saying in part that hers was “the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir.” The British media have latched onto the accusations and made them entirely about Prince Harry. There’s no evidence, no actual story. The Charity Commission in the UK is apparently investigating her claims, and who knows how long that will take. Does the lack of specificity remind you of anything? It’s the “Meghan is a bully who made Kate cry” story all over again – no concrete story or claim of anything specific that Meghan did or said, just “she’s a bully, I swear!” They’re just going to keep saying “Prince Harry in charity racism row” for months, if not years. Anyway, Becky English at the Daily Mail had an update, because of course she did.
Prince Harry has been left reeling after the charity he co-founded issued a stinging rebuke following news that he had decided to stand down from the organisation. Sentebale, which was formed in 2006 in memory of Harry’s late mother to help Aids orphans in southern Africa, yesterday issued a statement suggesting ‘people in the field’ were more important than its trustees.
The charity posted a message on social media that many will interpret as a ‘P45’ to the prince. It read: ‘While Trustees are key for governance and regulation, and Patrons – especially Founders – are an honour to have, it’s the people in the field who are advancing the work, no matter what.’
The charity also reiterated its commitment to supporting young people in the region without the support of its royal patron, who sensationally stepped back from his role in protest at the ‘untenable’ actions of the chair of its board, Zimbabwean-born lawyer Sophie Chandauka. Sources say after the board of trustees formally requested Ms Chandauka’s resignation she declined and then, when they tried to force the move through with a vote, she filed a legal challenge at the High Court to the prevent their meeting.
While there is no formal record of proceedings at the Royal Courts of Justice, it is claimed that the court did not grant an injunction and, as the charity board meeting was ultimately cancelled, the judge decided that no further hearing or court appearance was necessary. It is not clear where this leaves Ms Chandauka’s legal challenge. It is also understood that Prince Harry is not personally the subject of any legal action in this matter.
Ms Chandauka also said she had filed a report to the Charity Commission. And while she did not mention Harry by name, she made no secret of where she feels the blame lies as a ‘proud African’. In a highly-charged statement she said: ‘There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.’
There was a deafening public silence to the highly-damaging claims by Harry, who co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, younger brother of the country’s king. But a source who has known the prince since the charity’s inception told the Mail: ‘There’s no way of sugar-coating the damage of this, regardless of who’s in the right. He’ll be reeling.’
Chandauka insisted that she would not step down from her role. One source close to the prince told the Mail that it was a ‘hugely sensitive’ situation and urged people to see ‘the facts play out’.
‘The charity commission will investigate. That process needs to happen,’ they said.
“There’s no way of sugar-coating the damage of this, regardless of who’s in the right” – I mean, Harry’s side actually has come out with the reasons why Chandauka was asked to resign in the first place: she beefed with and lost a major sponsor of the Sentebale Polo Cup and she spent $600K on outside consultants without informing the board. She’s clearly been mismanaging the money and the fact that they couldn’t play the Sentebale Polo Cup (a fundraiser for the charity) is a really big deal. I think once the facts do come out and Chandauka is dealt with, it will be somewhat easy for Harry and Seesio to come back into Sentebale and try to repair the damage.
I agree with you Kaiser. I think Harry and Seesio will come back and right the ship! It’s very sad it had to come to this but I’m hoping in the end it will get fixed.
I hope so too. At the end of the day, with Usaid being gutted, there are young people who need support. Running to Murdoch-led tabloids isn’t helping anyone.
It sounds like she has already been bought by the BM.
My thoughts exactly. Wouldn’t be surprised if she was approached by the British tabs right after the crying and throwing up when Meghan asked her to stand beside her for the polo photos.
“But a source who has known the prince since the charity’s inception told the Mail: ‘There’s no way of sugar-coating the damage of this, regardless of who’s in the right. He’ll be reeling.”
Who’s the source Becky? Still nameless? 😂🤣😅
As for this:
“The charity also reiterated its commitment to supporting young people in the region without the support of its royal patron.”
Who got the $600K? Not the young people I bet 😏
The source was clearly the wacky dream she had last night.
The source is most likely one of her colleagues in royal rota.
That should be royal patron(s). They do like to ignore Prince Seeiso in the story.
They don’t think African royal titles matter at all. They only acknowledge Middle Eastern royals because the brf wants their money.
Regardless of who is right? The entire board of trustees (which includes black women), the founders, and a major sponsor all left the organization. “Who is right” is a real chin scratcher.
It sounds like this has been going on since at least December so it’s not a complete surprise to Harry. The fact that a story of bullying was taken to the Sun might be a surprise?
Was this piece written before reports from People and the Times came out? Because it’s lacking the information and quotes provided about why the trustees wanted her to resign.
Seeing as how this is from Becky English she could have purposely disclosed those details to fit her narrative. Or it could have been written before idk? But I did see a screenshot of an article she wrote about how there has long been signs of trouble within Sentebale that she has personally seen. LOL. Just saying, she’s dining out.
That was the article that said this wouldn’t happen if Harry was still a working royal. Kaiser reported on that piece yesterday. I think this new piece was either written before the new information came out or she’s not really interested on seeking both sides of this issue and only in attacking Harry. Notice, it’s only Harry who’s getting attacked in this.
Ah, I didn’t realize that was the same article. Considering the writer, I’d guess it’s not even a lack of seeking both sides of the issue. More like fully knowing both sides and then purposely writing only one side. Misleading when not outright lying is kind of her thing.
Hopefully the long game will pay off: she will get zero support, won’t be able to sustain operations, and will leave.
ps. Who. On God’s green earth. Charges a non-profit $600,000 to advise on fundraising?!
“I think once the facts do come out and Chandauka is dealt with, it will be somewhat easy for Harry and Seesio to come back into Sentebale and try to repair the damage.”
Absolutely right Kaiser. The Charity Commission has its work cut out for it, and this may be a long and contentious investigation, but clearly there has been some underhanded behaviour by Chandaukas that will come to light.
Makes you wonder if some people are backing her and promising funding so she can take over and run things her way.
The way the 🐀🐀🐀 and delulu Derangers are gleefully watching how a benign organisation is being dismantled and torn to shreds.
As long as it’s something associated with the Sussexes, the perceived mistakes must be reported in a totally distorted manner, no matter who’s wrong or right.
No matter if children and disadvantaged youths are suffering and will be affected by this for some time.
If the 🐀🐀🐀 could only muster the same energy where the Left-Behind Windsor-Wailses and their questionable ways to run foundations are concerned.
Funny how when Meghan mentioned racism against her unborn son, she was demonized and even accused of lying. The media bent over backwards to defend the royals and delegitimize Meghan.
But here comes a Black woman who was likely coached (perhaps by the media and the full approval of the Firm) on how to accuse Harry of misogynoir and the media is bending over backwards to amplify her accusations and pile shit on Harry.
Depends on the messenger, I guess.
The Windsor and their derangers must be dancing around their pots of tea. They have been trying to get the Charity Commission investigate one of Harry’s charity from
Way back, be it Invictus, African Parks, Archewell, etc. now their malice has come to fruition.
Harry, Prince Seeiso and board members/trustees all stepped down in unison and support of each other. There is nothing for him to be reeling from when it was a decision that he made personally along with others to deal with a problem within their charity. A charity that was successful and without issues until this relatively new person who was hired to fulfill a certain job that is now in question for fair and understandable reasons. Them ignoring all of the other people who have also stepped down shows their desperation to always ignore the reality of the entire situation just to single out Harry and Meghan and attack or criticize them.