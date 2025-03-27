Jessica Simpson is really trying to get Jeremy Renner’s attention on Instagram

Jessica Simpson is sort of single. Jessica is separated from her husband Eric Johnson, and there’s been a slow-moving estrangement for the better part of six months or so. She’s now living in Nashville, while Eric is seemingly still based in LA. Neither of them has gone scorched earth so far, but again, no one has filed for divorce and everything seems like it’s in limbo. Now, if you told me that Jessica was already acting like she was divorced, I would believe you. That’s absolutely her vibe, from what little we’ve seen of her new life in Nashville. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually learned that Jessica or Eric (or both) cheated. Well, in any case, it looks like Jessica is trying to get Jeremy Renner’s attention. Jessica and Jeremy have known each other socially for years, but they’re both single-ish right now, so Jess is shooting her shot.
She’s single and ready to mingle. Jessica Simpson was caught leaving flirty comments on Jeremy Renner’s workout videos following her split from her husband, Eric Johnson. Earlier this month, netizens noticed that the “With You” singer, 44, left a fire emoji underneath an Instagram video of the “Hawkeye” star, 54, shirtless in a gym. While Renner didn’t reply to the praise, he notably “liked” the comment.
Then, over the weekend, Simpson left another message below a clip of the actor exercising with his mother, Valerie Cearley. Renner, once again, ditched his shirt in the clip as he and his mom completed an ab circuit in a garage. “I love this oh my…Mama is STRONG…I need to go do sit ups now 🤣,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote.
Simpson has “liked” nearly all of Renner’s posts since late January — the same month she confirmed her separation from Johnson, 45. The “Avengers” star returned the love following the release of Simpson’s new EP, “Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.” After the fashion designer dropped the country project last week, Renner commented on her announcement, “Congrats Jess !!! 👏👏👏🔥.”
The back-and-forth comes 15 years after the two first sparked romance rumors. Back in 2010, People reported that Renner and Simpson had been spotted “flirting up a storm” at a cocktail party. “Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy,” a spy told the magazine at the time, also claiming the stars had exchanged numbers at the event. However, the “Hurt Locker” actor later denied reports that they were dating.
I absolutely believe Jeremy hit on Jessica in 2010. Did she say anything about him in her memoir? I don’t think so, but imagine what would have happened if they had really tried something back then. As for this current thing… it reads like two people testing the waters. Well, Jessica is being pretty obvious about it – she is, as I said, shooting her shot. Jeremy is more like… well, maybe, let’s see. The fact that Jessica is liking every one of his posts too! LOL.
Photos courtesy of Jessica’s Instagram, Cover Images, Backgrid.
I really wish I could tell the people going so far with this plastic surgery and fillers that they aren’t doing themselves any favors. She looks she’s wearing an ill-fitting Jessica Simpson mask with the lips stretched out.
Yup…. it’s a bit much….like tone it down a bit. Like Jennifer Lopez who’s work is subtle.
Dang when did she jack the living hell out of her nose?
I m just happy Renner is alive. He probably has a lot on his plate making it through his life w his daughter…. Unbelievable story…..
Remember those candy wax lips back in the day, you’d bite down on them and pretend to be glamorous? That’s what Jessica looks like. Yikes!
100% this! Nailed it @HaHa!
Oh my, that header picture of Jessica is so unflattering.
That’s my mother’s old orange flowered sofa! We tried to give it away when we sold her house. No takers.
My god slap a brunette wig on her and she resembles Kimberly Guilfoyle. She has gone too far with her face and lips and wow it’s bad.
I believe they call it “Mar-a-lago Face”
Except Renner’s gay. Remember Ted Casablanca got fired from E online for outing him in that column in 2012?
I do!
Glad I’m not the only one @elle! It was such a scandal!!
Girl… You are in danger. Am I the only one who remembers that Jeremy pulled a gun on his ex wife?
You’re not the only one. I thought the same thing, I’m glad he survived his accident and everything but that doesn’t mean that he’s a good guy and he still was abusive to his ex.
All of this.
This is the Old School gossip I come to Celebitchy for.
THANK YOU KAISER.
I saw photos of her from Nashville last week and while she didn’t look as frighteningly thin as she has been, she was puffy enough that I hope it was too many fillers instead of going back on booze. It was legitimately my first thought. She wouldn’t be the first person who’s struggled with alcohol to go back to it in a stressful time. I hope her kids are ok and she picks someone better than Renner to move on to, good lord.
These celebs (men and women) seem unable to be alone for a single minute. Hopefully it’s just some fun flirtation because she probably has plenty to work through with the end of a marriage and 3 young kids.
“Liking every one of his posts since January” LOL She’s giving “Hiiiii Waayne” vibes.