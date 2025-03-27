Jessica Simpson is really trying to get Jeremy Renner’s attention on Instagram

Jessica Simpson is sort of single. Jessica is separated from her husband Eric Johnson, and there’s been a slow-moving estrangement for the better part of six months or so. She’s now living in Nashville, while Eric is seemingly still based in LA. Neither of them has gone scorched earth so far, but again, no one has filed for divorce and everything seems like it’s in limbo. Now, if you told me that Jessica was already acting like she was divorced, I would believe you. That’s absolutely her vibe, from what little we’ve seen of her new life in Nashville. I also wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually learned that Jessica or Eric (or both) cheated. Well, in any case, it looks like Jessica is trying to get Jeremy Renner’s attention. Jessica and Jeremy have known each other socially for years, but they’re both single-ish right now, so Jess is shooting her shot.

She’s single and ready to mingle. Jessica Simpson was caught leaving flirty comments on Jeremy Renner’s workout videos following her split from her husband, Eric Johnson. Earlier this month, netizens noticed that the “With You” singer, 44, left a fire emoji underneath an Instagram video of the “Hawkeye” star, 54, shirtless in a gym. While Renner didn’t reply to the praise, he notably “liked” the comment. Then, over the weekend, Simpson left another message below a clip of the actor exercising with his mother, Valerie Cearley. Renner, once again, ditched his shirt in the clip as he and his mom completed an ab circuit in a garage. “I love this oh my…Mama is STRONG…I need to go do sit ups now 🤣,” the “Irresistible” singer wrote. Simpson has “liked” nearly all of Renner’s posts since late January — the same month she confirmed her separation from Johnson, 45. The “Avengers” star returned the love following the release of Simpson’s new EP, “Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1.” After the fashion designer dropped the country project last week, Renner commented on her announcement, “Congrats Jess !!! 👏👏👏🔥.” The back-and-forth comes 15 years after the two first sparked romance rumors. Back in 2010, People reported that Renner and Simpson had been spotted “flirting up a storm” at a cocktail party. “Jeremy spent the night hitting on Jessica like crazy,” a spy told the magazine at the time, also claiming the stars had exchanged numbers at the event. However, the “Hurt Locker” actor later denied reports that they were dating.

[From Page Six]

I absolutely believe Jeremy hit on Jessica in 2010. Did she say anything about him in her memoir? I don’t think so, but imagine what would have happened if they had really tried something back then. As for this current thing… it reads like two people testing the waters. Well, Jessica is being pretty obvious about it – she is, as I said, shooting her shot. Jeremy is more like… well, maybe, let’s see. The fact that Jessica is liking every one of his posts too! LOL.