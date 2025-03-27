Kay: Prince Harry is ‘at a crossroads’ now that his ‘pet project’ Sentebale is gone

Please excuse my attempts to keep up with all of the reporting on this unfolding Sentebale scandal. Sentebale cofounders Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso joined their board of trustees in resigning en masse, in protest of chairwoman Sophie Chandauka. Chandauka refused to resign from her position and she’s trying to sue her way into staying at the charity. Harry’s side went to People Magazine yesterday to describe what led to the board’s request for Chandauka’s resignation: she blew $600K on outside consultants (without telling the board) and she lost a major sponsor for Sentebale’s annual polo match. Chandauka’s statements this week have definitely been royalist/deranger dog-whistles, so much so that this situation has felt like another high-level, Windsor-led operation to harm Harry in any way possible. The British media’s coverage of the situation has emphasized that to me, from Becky English’s “this never would have happened if Harry was a working royal” BS, to the Mail dusting off Richard Kay to write some sleazy commentary about Harry and racism. An excerpt from Kay’s latest:
The Sentebale mess exposed virtue-signaling Harry! But even more extraordinary than the disarray over his actions – and the shedding of what was among the very last vestiges of his former royal life – was the eruption of an unsavoury war of words which may expose a deeper hypocrisy that the virtue-signalling Harry will find even more unpalatable. In her excoriating statement, the charity’s board chairman, Zimbabwe-born lawyer Dr Sophie Chandauka, whom the trustees wanted to stand down, did not mince her words. She blasted ‘weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny and misogynoir’. This last assertion, discrimination against black women, the most damaging of all.
For a prince who with his wife triggered a crisis in the House of Windsor, overshadowing the last days of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth with their claims of ‘bullying behaviour’ behind palace walls and of the existence of a ‘royal racist’ speculating about the colour of the skin of their then unborn first child, Archie, her remarks are a terrible irony. For Harry, who has spoken of his ‘awakening’ to race issues and his appreciation of unconscious racial bias that he has learned through his wife, such criticism is nothing short of catastrophic.
And in the absence of a smoking gun about what may be behind this extraordinary state of affairs at the charity, the accusations – along with Dr Chandauka’s claim that the prince was ‘playing the victim card’ by quitting as patron – is as bad as it gets. Even in faraway Montecito the impact of her mockery will be impossible to escape. In one devastating passage she took a swipe – without naming names – at those ‘in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people’. Who but Harry could she have had in mind as she said of such people that they ‘play the victim card and use the very Press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct?’
How richly piquant that ‘playing the victim card’, all too familiar to anyone who has read Spare or watched the Netflix Harry & Meghan series, should now be applied to the prince.
Now, with his abrupt resignation, Harry is at a crossroads. It is certainly a desperately sad moment for the prince. Sentebale together with the Invictus Games (an international sporting event for wounded service personnel and veterans) were his two pet projects, the last remaining links with his pre-Meghan life and part of what he self-righteously labelled his ‘life of service’. And in his devotion to both he accumulated considerable public affection for the prince he used to be. But without Sentebale – and in his statement he did allow for a possible future return to the charity one day – his diary is looking ominously empty.
By contrast, his wife’s in-tray seems to be positively overflowing. From her With Love, Meghan Netflix show (a second series is scheduled for later in the year), to her new podcast in which she is in discussion with female entrepreneurs, and an online shopping venture featuring her wardrobe staples, the Duchess of Sussex has never been busier. It is hard to escape the view of Harry’s old circle in Britain, who believe that Meghan would prefer her husband to be channelling his efforts towards newer interests in the US. This may be uncharitable because apart from his work as ‘chief impact officer’ of mental health coaching company Better Up, there’s not much on his agenda.
It’s almost as if Chandauka chose her words specifically to incite this kind of response from the British media and the Windsors. Oh, a Black woman is accusing Harry of misogynoir, oh, she’s accusing him of playing the victim card, how the worm turns, Harry! They’ve been trying for years to find some way to delegitimize Harry and Meghan and the very real racism Meghan faced. This is like Christmas for Kay, English and the deranger community.
Also: the whole thing about “Harry has nothing on his plate” is so utterly bizarre – he was in New York last year for like a dozen different events (including meetings at the UN). He and Meghan are both booked and busy. It’s the heir to the throne who has so much free time, he spends hours on football forums.
What a load of shit. It’s not gone Harry will work to fix the situation. Harry has many other projects and charities to continue to support and work with.
So Sentabale was the only thing he was working on? Just memory holed February I guess? Also why are they acting like Prince Sessio also didn’t resign? Are they asking what he’ll do now? Or what the entire board that resigned will be doing? No it has to be how this woman who’s story sounds super sketchy more and more must be the victim of the evil Sussexes who ruined the lives of poor Will and Kate by making them ” work”, and contributed to the untimely and unexpected deaths of a 99 and 96 year old. GMAFB.
Harry was just at a conference within the last month. They tried to make hay out of their being problems in the Sussex marriage because of just how much he was doing in September and October alone, culminating in Dealbook in December and now it’s how will he spend his time? Like Invictus, Archewell, Travalyst, Better Up, Scottie’s, Well Child don’t exist? Oh ok.
Even worse. The heir has so much time on his hands he can bried Richard Kay with his twisted theories and fantasies about Harry, that he is sitting around doing nothing and depending on what would amount to an allowance from his money grubbling and domineering Yankee bi-racial wife. And they think this makes the Windsors look good?
Ah so Kay is trying to divide the Sussexes – look how successful Meghan is! You’re so emasculated Harry!
As for the smoking gun, the $600K for fundraising consultants is pretty much it. Pity Kay writes with schoolboy glee and is behind the times.
Karma’s going to get you Richard, and it will be bad. Can’t wait to see you go down, down, down 😘
Last year it Was Harry doing all these things and M never being seen. Just bait and switch. The money from Netflix, spare and Harry’s inheritance which would have grown in multitudes since the 90s, plus all the investing they’ve both done since 2020, they’re well over 100 mill I believe. Harry gets paid from better up as well. He did a paid speaking gig recently. Now it’s Meghan’s turn with her investments in the last few years, then the show, now monetising her brand like everyone on insta and YouTube and the tab rags have done. They’re so pissed.
Before it was about targeting Meghan as being the flop but WLM has been a success so they’re switching it up. It just doesn’t work bc even with this Harry has so much going on. Despite them pretending otherwise.
My opinion is that she is a dishonest person. She did use a vocabulary that aimed to distract people from her situation and her contribution to the deleterious climate within the board. Going to the CC and the lawsuit are also a strategic attack that aim to give her time to mask or make disappear any wrong on her part. The toxic haters and UK press hate Harry so much that they are willing to let a great charity been dismantle instead of asking questions.
Well, I’d agree that this is a neatly wrapped Christmas gift for Kay and English and the Sun. They are going to revel in it. But at the end of the day, you have a person that lost a major funder and then spent large amounts of moment without even telling the board. It seems reasonable that she’d be asked to step down? It’ll interesting to see what emerges but either way I have a feeling Sophie will be doing more interviews.
Large amounts of money🫠
She can do as many interviews as she likes but she’s pretty much killed her own reputation. Who’d want to hire her? She thought she was the star of the show when she’s in fact a supporting role.
Also if she does conduct more interviews, the ongoing legal action means she needs to tread very carefully. Her statement is now part of that and while she may use Sentebale funds and it may become insolvent as part of her legal action, Harry has a legal war chest if she wants to undertake this particular lawfare.
Sentebale is untouchable right now unless a fascist billionaire wants to restore and rescue it. Elon? 🤔 Though she’d be pretty DEI to him. From Zimbabwe too which kicked out white farmers from the land under Mugabe.
It’s an age-old tactic of racists to deflect not only by accusing others of the same behavior, but by acting as though their particular hated minority, or just a individual belonging to that minority who happens to be serving their purpose, is beyond reproach (the best example of this is probably antisemitic conservative Christians and their obsession with Israel). I think that’s kinda what’s happening here with the rehashing of the bullying accusations and bringing up misogynoir (a term which these people are actually usually dismissive of!).
Also, their toxic masculinity is showing yet AGAIN. I don’t belive for a moment that Harry is at some sort of crossroads or that he has nothing to do, but it’s so ridiculous that none of the RR can conceive of a man who is genuinely PROUD of his wife and her accomplishments and doesn’t feel emasculated by it all. That concept is apparently so alien to them that their reaction to it borders on parody of the British upper class.
Every time I read these ridiculous stories, I think of the intended audience and I wonder about the readership of the tabloids.
Why would he think that this set of lies would be accepted by the readers?
Why do they think they can misrepresent facts and tell outright lies and they will be accepted?
I suppose Dick writes for the Windsors so Chuck and Camilla will approve of his article heartily.
Whatever game this woman is playing with Prince Harry and Sentebale is going to backfire, just wait.