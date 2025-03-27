Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding but she’s still dealing with Jonathan Davino?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got together when she was about 20 years old and he was in his 30s. They got engaged at some point, and Sydney has said, in interviews, that she really wants to get married and have babies. Of course, she also has more professional hustle than most of her generational peers. So people have always felt like Sydney should dump Davino and spend her 20s on herself and her career. Well… it might be happening? Earlier this week, there were rumors going around about Sydney moving out of the home she shared with Davino (a home she bought!!) and living in a hotel. She also deleted at least one photo of Davino from her IG (but Davino barely appears on her IG anyway). In any case, sources now say that Sydney has called off the wedding (but not the engagement?) and that Davino has been stressing her out.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino have called off their wedding as the couple faces “major issues” in their relationship, a source told Us Weekly. “Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split,” the insider said on Wednesday. “Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.” The source went on to share that all wedding plans have since come “to a halt” and they “aren’t having further discussions about it.” Sweeney and Davino, who began dating in 2018, were “supposed to get married this spring.” “Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider shared.

Sweeney’s “extremely busy” career allegedly “caused tension” in their romance. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together,” the source continued. “Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the insider went on. They also noted that “it’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

[From Page Six]

I noted in an earlier post that this gossip does not seem to be associated with any current project for Sydney. As in, she’s not promoting anything right now, she’s just working on back-to-back projects. Which gives these reports some legitimacy. I think she genuinely might be phasing out Davino. Interesting. Also: I looked through recent photos of Sydney, and Davino hasn’t been around for a few months. She went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party solo and networked like a champ. She went to Paris Fashion Week solo to rep Miu Miu. The last time it looks like Sydney and Jonathan were out together was January. Hm.