“Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren got close at the ‘MobLand’ premiere” links
  • March 28, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren get close at the MobLand premiere. [Socialite Life]
A tell-all interview from Alan Cumming. [Buzzfeed]
Ellen Pompeo is working with stylist Jason Bolden. [LaineyGossip]
I was not prepared for Mr. Jay’s scrolldown fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Death of a Unicorn. [Pajiba]
I love when celebrities put healthcare providers on blast. [OMG Blog]
Elisabeth Moss confirms the birth of her first child. [Just Jared]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore Francesco Murano (I hate this). [RCFA]
A rave review of Mid-Century Modern. [Seriously OMG]
Reflections on I Know What You Did Last Summer. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Pierce Brosnan & Helen Mirren got close at the ‘MobLand’ premiere” links”

  1. Kiki says:
    March 28, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Pierce is once and future hotness. No notes.

    Reply
  2. Tonya says:
    March 28, 2025 at 12:50 pm

    he is so elegant!

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 28, 2025 at 12:58 pm

    I enjoy Helen Mirren but I stay away from watching shows helmed by maga’s. Too bad, because it looks interesting.

    Reply
  4. Libra says:
    March 28, 2025 at 1:44 pm

    Francesco Murano designed this dress only for the perfectly proportioned dress form , not a real, living, female body . I love the Tiffany blue color, however.

    Reply
  5. Jason says:
    March 28, 2025 at 2:11 pm

    Too bad she is an idiot royalist. She is dead to me.

    Reply
    • Alteya says:
      March 28, 2025 at 4:23 pm

      Didn’t she also say terrible things about survivors of S/A? Given she is a survivor as well her comments were shocking.

      Reply
  6. Tiffany :) says:
    March 29, 2025 at 12:43 am

    The UHC story about what Edie’s mom is going through is not surprising. They provide terrible, unreliable coverage.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment