Us Weekly’s cover story is all about why Duchess Meghan is such a ‘divisive’ figure

Last year, the Hollywood Reporter swore up and down that they had sources within Archewell, and those sources claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was still “bullying staffers.” What happened next was interesting – instead of just letting the bizarre trade-paper attack fester with zero pushback, Meghan and her team organized an Us Weekly exclusive in which several current and former Archewell employees spoke candidly about what Meghan is like as a boss, and basically they said that she’s great, she cares about everyone and she doesn’t treat people badly. It was a well-done pushback on a dumb story which originated in the UK. My only minor quibble was that it ended up in Us Weekly. But it looks like Us Weekly is interested in getting in the “defending Meghan” business. Their cover story this week is “The Meghan Debate” and once again, they used named sources to dissect why people love Meghan or love to hate Meghan. Some of Meghan’s allies and friends are quoted in this piece, but Us Weekly also gave space to some of Meghan’s biggest detractors.
The discourse around Meghan’s businesses: “Meghan is embarking on a number of business ventures as an entrepreneur and working mom. The constant scrutiny is motivated by clickbait and systems that make sport out of attacking women,” Meredith Maines, CCO for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tells Us of the discourse around Meghan. “I hope that readers pause and ask why publications are so interested in clicks at the expense of a founder, a woman, a mom, who is creating and building. As Meghan deploys her brand, show and podcast, we’re looking forward to partnering with outlets that want to understand the business story and the power of brand building by a founder.”
A positive impact: Emily Sorrells has known Meghan since the early days of The Tig, becoming friends through social media. “The projects Meghan has been working on recently reflect a side of her I have known for years,” she told Us. “She has always felt a responsibility to use her platform to make a positive impact. In her role as the founder of The Tig, she spoke openly and vulnerably about her own life and allowed others to do the same. In the process, she created a community and connected with us all on everything from travel and food to mental health and community service.”
Meghan lacks follow-through: But one PR expert has clocked that while Meghan is great at the launch, she’s not so hot at the actual execution. She seems to tire of her projects quickly, particularly if they’re not lapped up as eagerly as she might have hoped. “Meghan has always been great at launching new ventures, but her problem is sustaining them,” Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of global PR firm Red Banyan, tells Us. “When a project is meant to be a reinvention but ends up reinforcing the same old criticisms, it’s a major misstep.”
Meghan wasn’t malleable: [Meghan’s] independence felt like a breath of fresh air at first, and like the fun, red-haired prince who had always been seen as more rebellious than his brother, William, had finally met his match. But perhaps the fact that Meghan was a modern, independent woman also meant she ultimately wasn’t malleable enough to be a “good” royal. Christopher Andersen, author of bestselling books Brothers and Wives and The King, agrees, telling Us: “If Meghan could have learned to stick it out in the U.K. as a full-time royal — if only for Harry’s sake — I think she’d rank today not far below Kate as one of the world’s most admired women.”
Meghan has never complained about her privilege: Publicist Jane Owen also believes Meghan might struggle to come back from how ungrateful many people perceive her to be. “She made the mistake that has always gone down badly with the general public: she complained about her massive privilege,” Owen tells Us. “Yes, being rich and famous is a burden, but the people struggling to buy eggs don’t want to hear about it… She also needs to acknowledge that she now sits in a place of privilege and wealth that is far beyond the target audience she’s hoping to reach.”
Comments from Essence editor-in-chief Danielle Cadet: “From a Black person’s perspective, which is really the only one I can speak from, there is a disconnect from her because she doesn’t necessarily identify or participate in Blackness in a way beyond her feeling a typical appearance would mean that she’d be welcomed,” Cadet says. She adds, “From the perspective of Black people, it’s hard to decide whether or not we want to defend her in any way, because it’s like, do you even really identify with us?” Still, Cadet believes that if Meghan was actually white, nobody would have such an issue with her success — and her constant quest for more. “You can’t swing a dead cat without hitting an unrelatable white woman, and none of us have that much of an issue with it,” she says. “It’s interesting to me that there’s a refusal to acknowledge the role that race plays in our opinion of Meghan.”
Meghan’s not a diva: Contrary to reports that Meghan can be a diva, insiders from her Netflix show say that, while she’s a woman who knows what she wants, she’s nice about it, and working with her is actually pretty breezy. “Meghan and Harry are always lovely while filming,” said one insider. “Meghan is known to have a strong-willed personality and has a clear vision for what she wants. She’s not afraid to voice her opinion, and it was known very early on that she would be running the project and making final decisions. Her and Harry have a lot of creative control, and that was the agreement.”
While there are absolutely quotes in here which I found horrible and unfair, I think the idea behind it was to have a proactive debate about “why is everyone obsessed with Meghan, and why has she become this hugely divisive cultural figure?” Something which was left largely unsaid was the fact that a powerful national media has spent seven-plus years ramming the Windsors’ agenda down everyone’s throats re: Meghan, and that affects every single thing we hear about Meghan and how people react to her too.
Andersen does not tell the whole story. Harry had wanted out for years. before Meghan came along. And Kate is not exactly “beloved.” Andersen does not call Kate out for her being a Mean Girl. The media abuse continues even years after Meghan and Harry left. Nierman is wrong, Meghan does follow through. The keens don’t even get started and certainly do not follow through.
To me the whole story is SHE MARRIED A PRINCE AND PUT THE REST OF THE FAMILY IN HER SHADOW BECAUSE SHE IS SMART, ARTICULATE, BEAUTIFUL AND PROUD 🤩😍😍 AND MOST OF ALL THE CAMERA LOVES HER AND THE WINDSORS ARE ALL ABOUT THE PICTURES 😍😍😍
Right on, Swaz! And because the Charles, William and Kate are petty and jealous, they collaborated with the media to create the biggest sustained smear campaign in the history of the world. Camilla just destroys.
This is an article that trashes Meghan because it quotes people who promote misinformation.
I mean you said it. The Windsors are all about the photo-ops and the camera loves Meghan. Whatever it is, it’s hard to find bad pictures of her. And whew yeah the jealousy that has caused. Along with her being intelligent charismatic and kind. To the point that that British bake-off lady was saying looks aren’t everything. Of course they’re not. But Meghan happens to be gorgeous. And then you’ve got Carole Middleton telling the telegraph that giving good speeches aren’t everything. Which again of course they’re not. And yet Meghan is both smart and photogenic. Basically, the RF’s worst nightmare.
Jealousy and resentment, is why people hate her. And why they are fixated and obsessed with her. You see it large scale in the US, where MAGAs are so intent on “sticking it to the libs” that they’re jealous of, it’s a kind of obsession.
100% Plus, the media agenda inparticular that Kaiser also pointed out is like the elephant in the room at this point. Quoting people pro and contra about her as a person is still gaslighting if they do it without the media agenda as context.
Did he really want out? I remember the way he talked about Meghan being included in his family Christmas (pre marriage) like they were the most fabulous family on earth and she was going to have the best Christmas of her whole child-of-divorce life. That didn’t read “wants out of this shit show” to me. I don’t think he wanted to leave until they hurt Meghan (and him) so deeply.
I think he wanted out until he found someone who could be a partner to him and make him feel less lonely and isolated in the family.
I think he also thought that once he was married and starting to have children, that the work load might even out a bit more towards Will and Kate doing more. Their children would be older, his marriage (and any kids he had) would be younger, and thus he would no longer be the default for all these over-seas tours…bc it would very Will and Kate’s turn.
I think he also thought that his more extended-family, like his grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles, and his cousins, would be more welcoming to Megan than his father and Camilla….
Fergie came out to teach Meg how to curtsy when the Queen just happened to be at her home when Meghan was coming to visit for the first time.
Eugenie, at least, keeps contact with and visits the Sussexes.
I’m sure he also had some blinders on regarding Will, and assumed Will would at least be happy for him to love someone enough to marry. And I’m assuming he thought Kate would connect with Meghan over the whole “marrying into the BRF thing…”
It worked out for all of QE2’s kids….
Harry was never happy being with his “family” After his mom died. If he hadn’t been yanked back from the military so that he could:
A) Not rise to outrank TOB
B) Pickup serving as Spare and scape goat.
He would have rather stayed in the military. When he met Meghan, he naively believed that his family would accept her and he would have a partner by his side, and no longer be the odd man out.
Once the attacks started, it only revived his need to get away, and he loved her way too much to stand by and allow it to continue.
Meghan is a Black princess. Full stop.
This messes with lots of people’s heads. Their racism has them crying, gnashing teeth, and throwing up. In their eyes, Harry should have bedded and discarded her. Instead he married her and made babies. This offends a lot of people. So instead of saying “I can’t stand her because she’s Black and Black women should have nothing”, they make up some reason(s) they think sounds better.
Racism is one hell of a drug and these people WANT to stay addicted.
God it must be exhausting being mixed race, I can only speak in as a black woman what does it mean to particate in blackness , it can’t be because her hair’s not curly, I mean almost all full black women in hollywood do not have natural hair.
Great question, E.A. I am trying to understand this myself… “what does it mean to participate in blackness?” Here’s a 2017 article that attempts to tackle the issue: https://theconversation.com/who-counts-as-black-71443 What do you think?
Yeah, the Essence EIC debating her blackness and whether black people even want to claim/defend her is….exhausting is the word for it. It does reveal the multiple levels of misogynoir, colorism, etc., at play but I don’t think she necessarily intended that.
Who’s the last unnamed insider?
As for this, “perhaps the fact that Meghan was a modern, independent woman”
Which makes Lazy what exactly?
As for the divisiveness, the dissonance is because the rats print that she’s the worst thing that has ever happened and will destroy the monarchy…when her actions show the opposite – she just wants to cook, make and create things while volunteering and supporting good causes.
She has the vibe similar to Diana where the tabloids wrote the most awful things about her (She will destroy the house of Windsor! Sounds familiar?) and then Di would go out and absolutely charmed the people who met her. Diana, like Meghan, has IT.
Also, the inauthentic label was slurred against Diana. Harry really is reliving history here.
It is not Meghan who will destroy the monarchy, it is the press and the left behinds who are making the Monarchy look bad.
I’m going to guess that Jane Owen is white because racism and misogynoir is the same regardless of wealth and privilege. It is very damaging and Meghan was within her right to talk about it. She was lucky to escape the Royal Family with her life. I agree with Kaiser, US Weekly should have given space to the smear campaign conducted by the Royal Family and the press.
The idea that Meghan isn’t grateful and complained too much is beyond f-cked up. The RF and the BM targeted her with lies and smears. She’s allowed to speak up about it. They just continuously leave out the lies and smear campaign as if it didn’t happen and wasn’t a years long prelude to the Oprah interview. It’s not a balanced story when that is left out. It’s not that hard to mention it and get it right.
Exactly. Meghan was pushed and cornered into speaking up because the RF and BM have zero self-control. They just couldn’t stop their relentless abuse. So now they look like monsters and they have only themselves to blame. It’s not a Meghan problem, it’s squarely a royals problem that they could not assimilate a pleasant, kind, successful, intelligent, beautiful, charismatic, biracial American woman, who quit an amazing career to join their family business at the behest of one of their own. They can’t handle her, they couldn’t handle Diana (a handpicked English aristocrat), they can barely handle Kate. All this to say that the monarchy is functionally dead, and stumbles on only because a few people stand to lose a whole lot of money and privilege if the real, actual, not-pretend government decides to shut it all down.
And what was she to be grateful for?? Yeah, she became a Duchess after marrying a Prince…. but they were living a tiny cottage and she had to pay for the couch! Once they moved to Frogmore, she had to pay for the renovations out of pocket.
And the security she got—but possibly her children would not— and which was hung over her head, was only extra needed BECAUSE of the RF’s pact with the press to throw SOMEONE under the bus at all times to fill the word counts needed for the Rota in their various publications daily, and also to make other royals look better!
Yeah, she got a “Duchess” title….which honestly doesn’t mean much, bc she would’ve been a Princess anyways by marrying Harry….but that’s about it. Her life in the RF, when they were based in England, was a massive downgrade from where she was as Megan Markle, of Suits and The Tig fame.
Just demotion, after demotion, after demotion…. You can’t have social media, you can’t keep your position in the UN, you can’t make money, you can’t vote, you can’t speak out in any way (whether it be political issues, or just correcting lies about yourself in the media), you can’t go out bc your trip to have lunch with a friend will be front page news, you can’t even get mental health help for your suicidal ideation WHILE PREGNANT…
And the perks and “privilege” were…..getting to be around Charles and Camilla, and Will and Kate—people who scorn you and use any interactions with you as a source to mine scathing articles from—and a being called “Duchess of Sussex”?
She is the spare’s wife, and she’s been treated worse than any other married-in! QE2 gave even Sophie and Edward a massive estate and the money to maintain it, plus all the money needed for clothing for engagements, to finance their kids’ education, and to live a life of serious luxury, DESPITE their very explosively public f*ck-ups….and yet the 5th in line to the throne, and his wife, are living off of HER savings!?!? Whilst also being spoon-fed to the wolves in the press constantly, with no reprieve?
Yet she’s ungrateful for leaving!? She refuses to recognize her privilege!?
What a horrible woman.. and like Meghan’s target audience isn’t smart enough to realize most of us will never attain Meghan’s wealth but we can make our own homes and lives a little more fun, joyful and beautiful. I personally wouldn’t want their home or money.. I don’t want to deal with the relatives and acquaintances that would come knocking🫣
Also, Meghan never complained about her wealth and privilege. She never said “omg its so hard, my diamond earrings are so heavy.” Her quote to Tom Bradby in south Africa often gets overlooked – she didn’t think it would be easy, but she thought it would be fair. She was prepared for and expected some criticism because that goes with the territory of being a public figure. She didn’t think she would be targeted by an entire country’s press apparatus for the crime of Duchessing While Black.
Charles refused to fund her, so what wealth are they even talking about?
What has she launched and not followed through on? She stopped the Tig only because of the royal’s insistence. Other things, like the capsule collection and the cookbook, were one-time ventures. She has always been about philanthropy, cooking and lifestyle stuff, so how is that “reinventing”?
Yeah, I don’t know what that woman is talking about. The only thing I could think of is ARO but it still exists, the company just changed it’s name.
Becuse admitting those things would not fit in to the Windsor narrative that she “stole,” “hoodwinked,” and is only married to Harry for personal gain.
Honestly, had she not married or even met Harry, I think she’d be doing the exact same thing that’s she’s doing now.
Possibly they’re talking about Spotify and archetypes? And she’s still continuing in podcasting….so it’s really just about finding the right fit. I hate giving space to people saying things without there being actual evidence given.
As far as Spotify too, doesn’t everyone if something isn’t working out in their life move on? How many millions of people change jobs and career directions every day? And, like you say, Meghan just changed outlets as far as podcasting. She did change topics, but perhaps she felt she had covered in the archetypes what she wanted to cover.
@Jais: As you said she’s still podcasting, so it can’t be that. I’m with you, people have start being asked for examples when they make these kind of statements.
Yep exactly, like if someone says xyz about Meghan, there needs to be a follow-up of can you give an example, But even then. They’d just say well she left Spotify, she left the RF. And if someone doesn’t counter back with well, they offered half-in or actually she’s still podcasting, then it’s just letting people run their ignorant mouths. Idk, disinformation seems to be the new normal and its horrifying to watch.
If Meghan never followed through on her projects she would have fitted perfectly in the Windsor Clan 😎
This was my exact question when I read it. What didn’t she follow through with? Lol these ppl are wild. This is like those ppl who sneered at her for her birthday 40×40 initiative and how it was clearly such a flop because she did nothing further with it when it was apparent to anyone with a working brain that it was only ever intended to be a one off. Sometimes I genuinely wonder if they know they’re writing crap or if their brains are so warped with hatred that they believe their own tripe.
I think some are just that warped. I had a woman on some comment section complaining that Meghan’s name was on the spine of her book. I had to point out that every other book in the picture by other authors had their names on the spine and that it was the common practice. It’s like hate makes them blind and stupid.
This article just opens the flood gates to come after Kate. In some people’s mind Meghan should be a bed wench for a royal. This article shows the BRF is really scared that this mixed race woman is at Diana status for fame. They trashed Diana too, but Harry learned from that and he and Meghan are going to stay focused for their family’s future.
Who seriously admires Kate? She clung to a rich man for a title and let him cheat on her and now she has been shelved and has no voice. Who the hell would admire this much less want this for their daughters?
The silent submissive woman who remains perilously skinny and fights aging all the way is only something regressive men want. So bizarre.
“If Meghan could have learned to stick it out in the U.K. as a full-time royal — if only for Harry’s sake — I think she’d rank today not far below Kate as one of the world’s most admired women.”
This is hilarious – especially the bit at the end.
They were yelling at her to go back to America. She did. Now they are blaming her for leaving. This sh*t is crazy.
Piers shouting at her to return to America. She did but it seems the footage of him telling her to leave has disappeared.
It does seem ironic, considering she was driven out by the racist media and their readers.
This is so laughable 😀😀 when did Mumbles become the most admired woman 😁😁
Ermmm…out of that country, how is Lazy admired?
Ermm…outside of Windsor/London/Bucklebury, how is Lazy admired?
They do like making things up from thin air…
Yeah, that part. I would never claim that Kate doesn’t have fans of some sort. Usually people who love the the monarchy. But admired by the world? Um, there are a lot of people in the world who remember that she had concerns about a baby’s skin color and made another woman cry at her wedding while sitting back(ahem after actually planting)the opposite story which resulted in a pregnant woman being terrorized by the press for absolutely nothing she ever did. It’s as if they forget how many people actually read Spare which chronicled the truth of the crying story.
Meghan is not divisive, controversial, radioactive or any of the other descriptors that her enemies want to pin on her (and Harry by association). She’s a beautiful woman, loving and helpful, trying to do good things in the world, the end. She’s not curing cancer or claiming she does, she’s not sucking taxpayer money, she’s not putting on a giant fantasy day after day year after year trying to pretend she has the perfect marriage, kids or life. I mean…
The point of the “divisive” and similar labels are dog whistles to conservatives that they should hate her, amplify that hate by any means possible and thereby make any association with Harry and Meghan too difficult for other folks that don’t have the money or press power to fight it. Someone like Tyler Perry doesn’t give a flying you-know-what about the British tabloids or other noise so he’s happy to say publicly and with his whole chest that he supports them…so are plenty of others…but lots stay silent because they feel threatened by the BRF and the British (Murdoch) tabloids.
It’s interesting that Meredith Maines herself played the spokesperson role here in setting Meghan’s new narrative and trying to help it stick. Well done
Agree. Calling her divisive or polarizing just means people are having reactions and some of those reactions from other people are racist. But they don’t wana say that bc then they’d be calling a whole bunch of people racist. So let’s just blame her for breathing and claim her whole existence is divisive.
As a black woman its bother me when black people played into gatekeeper blackness. Meghan has spoken about black lives matter racist equality How she was raised in all black community. Not all black people are the same not all black woman are the same I find it disheartening when black people played into this game.
This!! All this! You said it for me. I’ve experienced this from other Black people. I was accused of wanting to date white men (based on absolutely nothing) just because talk “black” I spoke how my parents spoke. I set her straight real quick. Black people also need to be reminded that we are not a monolith. Meghan has never said anything anti black or tried to distance herself. She has acknowledged her privilege.
Thank you, both! I was like, “whaaaa?” She might not be “doing” Black loud enough for you, lady, but I have zero qualms. I stand 10 toes down for Meghan whether she wears her hair curly, straight and regardless of any other litmus test marker you’ve deemed necessary to prove she’s down for the cause. Proud, card carrying Black woman.
*sorry* I meant “just because I talk “white”
Those comments from the Essence editor made me so frustrated. Remember when Barack Obama said something like “If you think I’m not black enough, watch me try to hail a taxi?” For an Essence editor to say that . . .come on. Sure, say that she has not been as visible part of the Black community as you would like or something, fine. But those remarks about how Meghan identifies? How would the editor know? Just rude.
It always amazes me when people act like Meghan’s situation is unique for BRF. They wrote the similar bile for Diana. After her divorce, the press stalking was so bad, she couldn’t do her charity work. After she died, they cleaned up the language a little. Meghan is facing the same sh*t plus racism. Harry said multiple time he won’t let Meghan have the same fate as his mother.
After Diana died, there were hit pieces written about her by authors such as Junor, Seward, Brown, and Sally Bedell Smith. It got very ugly.
Yeah, it is all the same people who went after Diana are now going after Meghan. I can’t imagine how traumatizing this has been for Harry watching it happen again. He was very young when all this went down, but I am sure he saw clips of it while searching for info about his mother. A young Piers Morgan was also talking sh*t about Diana, now he is obsessed with her daughter in law.
Its interesting bc before Meghan and reading this site, I always thought that after Diana’s death, the press claimed to be ashamed of how they treated Diana and had gotten better. But it seems that lasted less than a year. If we didn’t have the Morton tapes and the panorama interview, despite its issues, it would be every other person making money off of Diana and telling her story. So I absolutely get why Harry and Meghan have told their stories to Oprah, and through Netflix and Spare. Anyone who claims its just complaining and not understanding one’s privilege is just strait up being an asshole. Or an asshole with an agenda.
CB is dead on. MS does not get such strong and polarized responses because of anything she does. Rather the entire “controversy” around her is made up and created by the British media. We don”t really need “experts” to tell us MS is at the root of the hostilities she faces. We need some of these folks to take a close look at the British media machine and the strangle hold they have on the working class there.
OFFS. I’m a global comms/PR expert with experience on three continents and this is bs: Meghan lacks follow-through. The PR person who said this obviously knows very little about the situation but decided his uninformed opinion was just too important not to share. I looked at his company website and he represents small clients, not massive global interests (aside from Israel linked things which is where his ‘global experience’ seems to be.)
Prior to marrying Harry, Meghan started a lifestyle brand and turned it into a massive success by any measure. She had a great reputation and a well-defined personal brand that the UK media set out to destroy.
All of Meghan’s post-UK public projects have been discrete, one-off, ventures that were never supposed to be ongoing concerns or “reinventions”. Each was, however, successful in its own right, garnering mountains of ink around the world and achieving commercial success.
As a comms expert, I have issues with the way her first ongoing concern (the show and the associated online store) has rolled out. The time lags between teases were way too long. Noise repeatedly built but then had to die because it took so long for the next phase to happen. In those gaps, an antagonistic media filled the void with venom. It would have been better to keep everything more or less under the radar until the full package was ready to go. Now that it is a go, however, the show has done well, and it presents a woman very in line with her personal brand before her marriage.
Meghan’s Achilles heel is that she shows her feelings. If she were harder or more self-serving—neither of which are virtues—people wouldn’t take such pleasure in tearing her down. In the Age of Cruelty we’re living through, the only way for her to “win” against the years-long smear campaign (and silence the endless stories about everything supposedly “wrong” with her) would be to go on the offensive: to brief behind the scenes, expose the royal family’s misdeeds, and name names. She could also be pretty vicious about the people who make their living smearing her. But that’s not the kind of person she wants to be—and that’s okay.
Thanks @originalmich, for your first hand knowledge. I agree that she is too nice. If this was happening to me I would have come out of my corner, guns blazing, and shot the place to smithereens. Like you say,that’s not her way.
Thanks for your insight. Re: lag, the only point I can make over this is that the Sussexes are so closely stalked by the rats that every business venture they make is blasted in the full glare of hate-filled narratives.
Harry’s book project was leaked by someone along the chain and it was a Spanish bookstore rich released Spare early. Out of his control.
And there’d have been pressure on Meghan to jump the gun because the As Ever release was going to be ratted out. She’s normally capable of keeping things under wraps until they’re at the point of delivery but when so many actors need to get involved because she’s expanding, then hints – not leaks because they run a tight ship – become expected.
So there’s a fine line they face between control and readiness when the rats are hanging around waiting for the latest from Montecito and at every rumour they blow things up to paint them always in a negative light.
The immediacy of her Instagram gives some control back to her where she can fully expound on her feelings of joy (mostly).
It is not Meghan’s fault that people thought that she should be grateful for what, exactly, for being let in the most white, most privileged white space on the planet then saying “no, thank you” and leaving them seething because she would not let them use and abuse her? Only desperate people will cling on to that whitest, most toxic space while being “othered” and being made to feel unwanted and unwelcome. This article is just another hack at justifying people’s own toxicity towards Meghan – none of it is Meghan’s fault.
The editor of Essence sounds like she’s angry that Meghan turned down an interview.
Also, the criticism that Meghan is good at starting thing but not at following them through – that sounds more like Willy and Karen, not Meghan. I can’t think of anything that Meghan has started and not finished, can anybody think of anything Meghan started and left unfinished? Since she married Harry, she has actually done quite a number of ventures ALL very, very successful in every way and for everybody. Meghan is a one woman economy supporting many, many businesses around the world. This article is just another take down of Meghan wilfully neglecting her many achievements while making up nonsense to keep the “divisive” narrative going.
Headline: US Weekly’s headline attempts to absolve the press of responsibility for the many inflammatory and divisive articles about Meghan. Experts call this victim blaming
I just don’t know what are we supposed to do with this. Seriously, the amount of people wanting to “ advise” Meghan Sussex/Markle would exceed the number of people in Congress, and they’re just as useless. On paper, she put out a show as part of her Netflix deal, is launching a capsule food collection with As Ever, has a few affiliate links, and starting a podcast. That’s it. Ok, very busy but not exactly controversial. But the way people are constantly going on about her right now, you’d think she wanted to invade Canada. I mean, I literally saw an article in The NY Times about her daughter’s doll, the one she mentions in the show who has a little baguette. They are watching this woman like a hawk. Oh you know when that podcast comes out they are going to dissect every word.
I remember that Bethenny woman giving advise to Meghan almost every day through her tiktoks and getting headlines. She shut the f*ck up when Meghan appeared next to the Netflix CEO for an event together with other powerful people, Bethenny wouldn’t get meetings with if she tried. They always talk like they know all her business.
Right? Bethenny wanted to give Meghan advice. And yet I think she just created a shopmy page…so wouldn’t that be her following in Meghan’s footsteps? To be fair, I’m not exactly sure if she’s always had one or just decided to add beauty items to it after Meghan did.
Jais I just stopped in my tracks reading after reading that Bethenny has a ShopMe page for beauty 🤣. The way she looked the last time she poked her head out trying to give advice to Meghan should have been her sign that she isn’t someone whose beauty advice should be taken by anyone 🤣.
Why must Meghan win over the WORLD? That’s ridiculous.
She is a divisive figure because they made her one. For multiple, nasty reasons.
Meghan isn’t divisive. Meghan is the person she has always been which is the opposite of divisive. The divisive people are those who created this narrative of who she is or who she should be and reacted by creating division and separation themselves. Meghan isn’t responsible for the racists who she refuses to associate with deciding to tear their families apart. It’s like MAGA blaming their own family members, friends or coworkers blaming everyone else for them not wanting to associate with them. I have a coworker who had to move from her apartment because her roommate kicked her out because she refused to live with someone who voted for Trump. Now the coworker is talking about the roommate as if the problem was the roommate for setting boundaries and not her for being an idiot stupid enough to vote for someone who is harming everyone, including her. It’s not divisive to set boundaries of not allowing hate in your life.
I hate the narrative that “if only Meghan had done x,y,z she would still have been with the royal family in the UK and everything would be so wonderful and she would be loved almost as much as Kate!” Look what has happened to Kate, whether you like her or not, she looks 20 years older and like she’s been crushed under a rock. There is not enough jewelry, stolen or otherwise in the world to make up for having your spirit crushed. Look at what happened to Diana and to an extent Fergie as well. People like Christopher Anderson need to realize the fairytale is dead and the press helped to kill it. Also, that Essence editor is clueless, Meghan has tons of support from black people, especially women and has right from the beginning. I’m not just talking about in the Squad, more and more people are waking up to the fact that she has been vilified from the start and that there is an agenda focused on tearing her (and Harry) apart.
That comment from the Essence is nonsensical but unfortunately i have seen some Black people saying the same thing and it makes it abundantly clear that no one ever listens to what Meghan actually says. She did a whole podcast episode with Mariah Carey on being biracial where she talked about her grandmother, has been publicly supportive of BLM, and literally created an award with the NAACP that gives grants to people doing work for equality in the digital space that has gone multiple times to Black women. She also has been vocally proud of her Nigerian heritage and has supported multiple charities in the country and was visibly emotional when she got a chance to visit there. I’m not sure what else she can do to prove she’s proud of her Blackness
Misogyny is a huge factor in public spaces and keeping spaces of power white is another contributing factor that combines into a toxic misogynoir stew.
Additionally, fear of women who are respected and encouraged by powerful me to contribute to public life instead of being silent mannequins is also a thing.
The unrelenting media attack on Meghan Sussex once it was clear that Harry respected her as an equal partner in their lives reminds me of the right wing media unrelenting attacks on Hillary Clinton. The HRC attacks started after the Clinton’s Sixty Minutes interview when the Clintons explained their marriage as a working partnership and continues unabated today. That does not bode well for Meghan’s public peace.
Think this article completely missed the mark on any attempt to create a fair and balanced debate about why Meghan is obsessively judged positively or negatively. The main issue with this article is that the criticisms are unfair, misleading and lack all facts to who is mainly judging her and why. The Evan person claims she lacks the ability to complete projects that she starts but not only did he not give any examples of any projects she didn’t complete because of her own actions or inactions, but he also failed to acknowledge that any projects that weren’t completed by her where at no fault of her own. Meghan not being malleable and willing to stick it out in an extremely toxic and hostile work environment is something only bullies would expect of people they bully. The leaks, bullying, lies and racism had gotten so bad that she was having suicidal thoughts and her husband even prior to meeting her was having panic attacks and suffering from depression, but sure she should have stayed so that she could be towards the top of some fictitious poll for admiration. A poll that if Kate were towards the top of, isnt a poll voted on by reputable or decent people because there isn’t anything about Kate to admire or look up to. Them wanting meghan to be grateful is them wanting her to bend the knee and look up to royalty and nothing else because Meghan was already wealthy in her own right. And anyone black or otherwise who has to question if they should support a biracial woman who has been racially abused and vilified because she hasn’t disowned half of who she is and shouted on the rooftops that she’s black, is a person who needs to check his or herself for setting boundaries on what racism they are willing to fight against. I don’t need a biracial woman to disown half of who she is to know that racism is wrong no matter who it is directed towards and I refuse to not defend any person of color for not meeting the racist tropes that racists have used to label black people. Meghan has never denied or not embraced her black heritage and to think that any black person allowing racists to continue to abuse any person of color because they aren’t black enough for them, is just another form of racism (colorism) as far as I’m concerned.
Notice that she conveniently side-stepped the issue of Meghan receiving credible death threats, horrible racist insults, and was utterly controlled by the grey men. She had her passport and car keys taken away, and had to get permission to do anything outside the royal compound that wasn’t a mandated appearance. She was banned from seeing her friends and basically had to retire into a shell and not outshine the other royals, especially WanK whose racist and jealous hatred of her continues to this day.