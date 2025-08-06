Princess Kate interrupted her vacation to release a video she filmed months ago

Did you know that it’s been almost three full months since the Princess of Wales launched her latest initiative, a celebration of the four seasons? Back in May, Kensington Palace released a video, narrated by Kate, in celebration of nature and spring. KP briefed the media about Kate’s big plans to release videos for every season, all part of her new (?) initiative (?) to celebrate being outside (?). Well, Kate apparently got bored with “commissioning videos about the seasons” after spring, because we’re still waiting on a “summer” video. I bring this up because Kate and the Keenwell Foundation for Early Years and Buttons are “backing” a video series to do with early childhood or something. The important thing is that Kate “interrupted” her summer vacation to appear in a video which was filmed months ago.
It may be summer vacation time, but Kate Middleton is still keeping the youngest members of society top of mind. The Princess of Wales, 43, is backing a series of videos that help spread the right messages for building happier and healthier children, a key part of her royal work.
In a new message, Princess Kate says the first five years of someone’s life “offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better” by equipping those children to “face the future.” The films are available on the Centre for Early Childhood’s YouTube channel starting Wednesday, August 6.
Kate — who is currently on vacation with her husband Prince William, 43, and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — has taken a close role in the production of the short animated films that are designed for professionals and volunteers who work with babies, children and families. She spent time with two of the illustrators and met early years practitioners who have been involved in the development of the films, which are produced by Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood, during a creative workshop in June.
Photos from the meeting show the Princess of Wales, sporting a green suit, checking out the designs and discussing the series while seated around a table.
Her full message, shared on August 5, reads, “Early childhood has been recognized as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life, health and happiness. The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years,” she continued. “These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.”
“That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world,” Kate said. “Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future.”
The six short films are designed to explain the science behind the everyday moments of connection that can have a long-term positive impact on a child’s life, The Centre for Early Childhood explains.
Something that strikes me is that Kate didn’t bother to narrate the video announcement of this series, nor is she narrating the actual videos she commissioned or whatever. She just showed up in a terrible green suit and a matted wig and said “good job” to the people organizing her busywork. It’s another reminder that… “hiring people to do videos” is apparently royal work now. Kate’s part-time work schedule is now full of sh-t like this – “she asked someone to make a video.” And again, where is the Four Seasons video celebrating summer???
The science is clear: little moments matter. Our new series of animations, based on The Shaping Us Framework, explores how early brain development is influenced by the relationships babies and young children experience every day. Watch the full series now: https://t.co/EjVrsRLskt pic.twitter.com/2FokBvR2YW
— The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@Earlychildhood) August 6, 2025
Screencaps from video.
Keen back to nay cha and early years. Her kids get 5 vacations and a yacht cruise. She’s so fake
Keen has no expertise in this topic. She did not make the film. Just insanely grins.
She has no expertise in any topic – except for shopping and taking vacations.
The outfits are horrible, is this her true style now that tash is gone ???
Im sure she has some health issues but i also think girl trains intensively and eats very well with all that time given by an empty agenda. She has never held a real job, she is clueless and it shows terribly.
Wonder what prompted this release— Meghan’s wine drop, Peter and Harriet’s engagement, the Prince Big Mac story, or a mix of the three?
Also: it’s August! Autumn begins next month! Where’s the summer video, Kate?
Meghan’s birthday! 😂
Don’t forget Meghan’s birthday, too! But I’m sure that never crossed Kate’s mind…
Yes, Meghan’s birthday and Harriet’s actual, real life experience working with children in their early years must have set her off.
I completely believe she has promotional crap like this saved up and ready to use when she needs a bit of publicity.
Unrelated but I am blinded by those absolutely hideous buttons. Omg. Brown tortoise shell buttons with that colour, maybe…but those! Those in combination with that suit colour…I don’t know where she finds these clothes.
That suit is so awful! The cut of the pants is so weird.
Yes, the suit is horrible. The proportions are all off. Doesn’t she have a mirror?
Her clothes have no inspiration. She doesn’t have Meghan to copy off of anymore.
Here we go again – taking credit for other people’s work!!!
Wow so lazy she just appeared in the months ago video she interrupted her VACATION for and says nothing but “good job”? I think the bar is so low it’s buried somewhere in the center of the earth. Maybe the summer video will be of her on a yacht telling us of the virtues of the sea air and how we should all get to the sea to enjoy it’s healing properties.
The months ago video…that she could have just released months ago. Saving it to make it seem like work is being done during summer vacation is just silly.
Oh it’s beyond silly. It’s lazy and if I was a taxpayer there I would be infuriated by how my money was being spent on this useless, lying grifter.
Beyond silly yes. And also just OBVIOUS. Like here’s a video I did months ago, enjoy! Okay, thanks? It’s not a video to get pr out there for another patronage, just for her own center. And so it could have been released when it was recorded.
Edit- oh wait, just realized it was timed with the release of the vids. So all the vids are on YT now?
@Susan Collins, the bar is just a tiny little tavern in Hades at this point.
That she can reach via Mediterranean superyacht, apparently.
Also THE WIG – I choked when I read “matted wig”, lmao. I feel bad for the marmots sacrificed to make that thing.
@Shoegirl77. Yes it sure is.🔥🔥
Film producer barbie with props.
Barbie has taken offense.
Holy? Golden? Give families decent housing, decent wages, a functioning healthcare system, decent kindergartens and primary schools with modern teaching methods. Then, and only then, can we talk about other problems. A single mother with 800 euros in a one-room flat with stove heating and poor health care for baby and mother does not need anything sacred, but simple and concrete support. And: early support is already a common good. It just needs to be put into practice by all those who support families. This requires a lot of resources. “Show up, do good” is the right way. This topic doesn’t need smart alecks, but concrete help for living conditions. Sorry, I’m so angry about this.😤
This!!!!!! A million times this!!!!!!
I think it’s interesting that William surrounds himself with handsome(albeit slimy) gay men, and she surrounds herself with handsome straight men.
Guys, be patient – Kate is filming the “Summer” video on location as we speak! What, do you all not spend your summers on a megayacht with full staff? How else would one enjoy “being in nature”?
Truly, though, the funniest possible outcome would be that the whole “project” just sort of fizzles out and we only ever get the one season. The Wales are very good at making grand pronouncements but not very good at the follow through.
This is a very valid possibility, especially since “Spring” got roasted so heavily.
Maybe she’s hoping the announcement about this series–all episodes available now!–will make people forget about her other video series.
I howled when i saw this. It’s not her summer video, but i think we all expected something like this to be released in August to give the illusion she’s working when shes been on vacation for almost a month at this point. (and its not like her june or july were very busy anyway.) i feel like she showed up for an hour, they filmed her, and that was the extent of her participation in this.
i can’t really figure out the point of these videos – it seems they’re for experts who work with children to use, but wouldn’t the expert already know about the importance of these interactions?
Anyway yay kate, you showed up for a brief visit and now can use this to distract from your yacht vacation and lack of work, while you profit from other people’s work and efforts.
An hr might be too generous. Besides just the point of these vids, I can’t help thinking that they are spending money on them. Presumably RF money in these videos which….couldn’t that just be donated? But hey the illustrators are getting some work.
I also can’t figure out the target audience. There’s no agreement to air them on public broadcasting that I’m aware of, no agreements with the NHS to use the framework. What does it mean for the Royal foundation to produce it? Do they pay for it? Etc.
BluJFly, that’s it!!! You’ve hit the nail on the head. I feel like this idiotic little PR stunt could be used in a university class to illustrate the difference between advocacy that makes a difference and just being a poseur. Like, yes, here is a link to a set of open gardens where kids can play when they’re not at school. Families in July / August who struggle with childcare, here is a space where kids can go. Here are affordable options for young people to get out of the house. See our links on our royal account. The thing is, when Meghan and Harry do stuff like this, yes, it reflects well on them, but they also generate traffic for the people who are in the trenches, going the work day-to-day. They contribute, financially, but also, they use what the tabloids here have termed “their convening power,” to bring others to the table. *That’s* the issue. Like, it’s not about *you.* god this woman is so vapid. And so pointless. Ugh ugh ugh. It would be so easy for her to do so much. Just hire some qualified people, and let them connect you to real-world advocates. Do your homework. You will get something out of it, but they will too. That’s always been the deal. She just refuses to understand it. Philanthropy in the US is run on an almost corporate basis, it’s driven by deliverables and financially accountable *because* it’s regulated stringently. Since every non-profit can function as a tax shelter (you can deduct all charitable contributions annually from your tax bill) the entire sector is professional in a way that it is not, here, in the UK, where it tends to be more grass-roots and — in the best sense — run by amateurs, which is to say, people who actually care, who actually work in their own communities. It’s authentic because it’s *personal* so I get even more offended when WanK do something like this — because they’re so transparently trying to spin a very superficial appearance into a kind of blend of corporate-philanthropy-meets-personal-commitment. That is what Meghan and Harry do, and they have successfully blended the US / UK ethos, and style. These two….. it’s the worst of both worlds. JFC.
@ParkRunMum – It’s the worst of both worlds because, at the end of the day, W&K just don’t care. They have the time, money, staff and connections to get things done when they want to – like arranging complicated travel to Greek islands on super yachts owned by friendly Arab billionaires – that they can get done with military precision. But the rest, they don’t care. Every so often, they get a kick in the pants by the press or something H&M have done and then they half-ass something to show they’re working, until the dust dies down and they can go back on holiday.
I posted below that I watched one of the videos. It is hard to see the point in them.
I watched one of them as well. This is an insult to all professionals working in early childhood. This is so basic.
Kate did not interrupted her summer vacation. Her team put this video out.
I saw where you mentioned Spring was released on May 12. What strange timing. I can’t remember a single line from it, but maybe the videos are supposed to “close the chapter” of each season. That definitely sounds like the kind of…precious, cliche language she has been using.
All I remember from that Spring video was cattle in a field…and some snow, and I think some overhead shots of the sea & cliffs. None of it said ‘spring’ to me.
That suit is something to behold and not in a good way. Her wig has become the main character, the next time she appears it will be longer than Rapunzel’s hair. 🤡
There’s something retro about the suit. The color. The shortness of the top. The ballooning of the pants. Why am I getting mc hammer vibes. I could almost see him wearing something like this and yelling hammer time.
Lol. That’s it mc hanmer . I lol when you said hammer time 😂😂😂. I legit think it’s time for Kate to quit this outfit
Listen, she’s too legit to quit, hey hey.
lol MC Hammer is exactly what I thought, too, but I don’t hate it. I am ready for these styles to come back. More balloon pants, Kate!!!
I was ok-ish when we just saw the top part but to the the knees shot is something else. I’m sure there are plenty of women out there who could pull this off but she is absolutely not one of them. She looks like a clown.
It’s the wrong proportions for a woman with her body shape. Does she have a stylist who isn’t her mother? Is this something from her Meghan mood board?
That suit looks like something late 80s early 90s. I bet if someone looked it up there is a photo of Diana in a similar suit.
I watched one of the videos and I’m not sure how this would help a professional who works with children. The animation seems unnecessary, the David Attenborough-type narration is dry and boring, and the content kind of obvious. Maybe the other videos are better, but my one sample was enough for me.
Watch this two minute video narrated in upper middle class accents to learn something your doctor and midwives probably explain in 30 seconds
That’s what’s so weird. The animation is for babies, the content is too simple for professionals and too pompous and vague for new parents. I don’t get how this is a project anyone thought would be useful.
yes that’s why I’m finding it confusing! When I first saw the animation drawing boards and such, i assumed this was for babies – kind of like baby einstein videos from 25 years ago. but it seems its meant for professionals?
it just seems like its completely missing a target audience and its hard to complete an effective project without a target audience.
And the last thing babies need is more screen time.
I don’t understand what’s “new” about these videos or see the educational value. I don’t follow Kate that much but even I know that she’s been giving the same “early years are important” speech for years. It seems her mission is to ONLY convince people that the formative years are vital without offering any tangible resources, objectives, or outcomes.
Her busywork is a huge yawn, but THAT WIG! 😱
So rather than Kate introduce the video and project, the task fell to the guy that isn’t a Ph D or social worker who is the head of the “centre” to embiggen Kate and splice in some pictures of her busy hands and exaggerated facial expressions in a visit the public knows nothing about. The self importance is so immense.
Meanwhile, her sister Pippa has recently gotten permission to open a nursery on her property.
Now we know the real target for these videos about early childhood, Pippa. She probably will benefit from watching these videos for her nursery.
Yes – Pippa went and got a tailored masters’ in early childhood or something from a for profit school around the same time Kate suddenly became an early childhood guru.
The insult is that both seem to believe that parents who are unable to provide at least 1 if not 2 stay at home parents, a 15 room house, and private grounds upon which to spend 3-4 hours a day simply haven’t been educated into understanding how important that all is for a healthy childhood.
Holy 80s flashback. That suit is ridiculous. The color. The material. The cut. The pleats. The buttons. Good Lord.
In the wide grin pic that green suit looks huge on her.
This again speaks to the Wales inability to pivot. All of her videos have fallen flat. Not just on SM but in the press as well. Actually, they were widely criticized. But this was done months ago. Instead of trying for something else she just left it bc “well, we can’t change it now.”
As for that horrid suit. Does she not own a mirror?
LOL, the Fail’s only article on this visit/X post is that you can now get Kate’s £800 suit at 40% off. The Fail does headline it, “Kate just stepped out in a striking wide-leg suit” when we know she did this PR stunt in May or early June before Wimbledon and the yacht. But the Fail offers ailch about content, because Kate didn’t contribute anything apart from having her photographer take pics and her staff write a blurb for the twitter post.
The court circular will eventually list the date she did this. They post things after the fact all the time.
Yeah, where’s the summer video? I seem to remember when Harry and Meghan were working royals Richard Eden complained that they were still posting on Instagram when they were supposed to be on summer break. Where’s the outrage now? KP posted this to make the public believe that Kate is working during her four month summer break.
That’ suit is f-ing hideous and those pants are way way too baggy on her in all the wrong places.
She’s getting thinner and thinner. SHe’s gone beyond lanky.
If you look at the designer’s pictures on What Kate Wore, the jacket doesn’t look as bad paired with a contrasting skirt or the trousers with a fitted sweater – but together, on her emaciated body, they look scary.
The white buttons on that dark green suit remind me of a look we used to call the half-Cleveland or the full-Cleveland, which included white accessories with tacky suits.
Hilary Mantel really nailed it when she described Kate as a “jointed doll on which certain rags are hung.”
Ouch and a big yes. At least when she cosplays Diana, it’s on brand. I roll my eyes every time I see in her “business” attire.
What is she wearing?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Still trying to be Meghan ,the irrelevant?
She looks like tree in that ensemble!worse !
Oh dear, that suit. It reminds me of my first serious dressmaking attempt to make a trouser suit. This was in the late1970s. The jacket was OK but not quite right, bunching oddly around the shoulders. The pants I made were terrible. They were too big everywhere, too loose at the hips, and floppy in all the wrong places. The only thing I got right was the waistband. Seriously, what she’s wearing is an absolute identical suit to the one I made even down to the disastrous button decision I made. If it were possible, I would think that she had inherited my suit!
Oh, my goodness! Kudos to you for taking on such a big project, though! I never tried more than a basic a-line skirt or two.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, which I’m sure you will, but isn’t the British Monarchy over a thousand years old? Isn’t it now a billion-dollar, tax-payer funded corporation with hundreds, if not thousands, of paid staff, and probably countless unpaid interns? Aren’t we constantly reminded that the Monarchy and this Family are at the very center and heart of what it means to be British? Wouldn’t it then make sense that this ancient and going concern that thrives at the center of the entire British society and psyche be one of the most coveted places to work?
So, please, why are they all so fucking bad at all of this? What the ever-living hell is really going on with this chick because nothing she does makes any sense whatsoever.
She has a master’s in art history, and must have access to the highest level curators but can’t come up with a museum collection that has any meaning or theme? She’s been dedicated to this project for a decade and this is what the public gets for its money? A video and some pamphlets?
I’m beginning to worry about myself. I started down this road of curiosity about this family because I adore Meghan and Harry, but my macabre fascination with this bag of hair defies explanation.
She has an undergrad (hon) degree in art history, and she skated through it by apparently copying others’ work. Her real work was chasing William to ground.
Kate and William confirm the truism that rich kids don’t need to be smart to get a degree. See also mango Mussolini.
Only the plebs have to work at passing their courses.
From where? Sheine?
Alibaba or Temu? Seriously? What is going on with Kate Mumbleton?
How do you know she wears a wig? Was this always the case or is this a newer thing?
She’s been wearing extensions since before getting engaged. She’s added more wiglets and wigs in the past couple years. You can see the different texture, color and behavior of the added hair in so many photos.
My main clue is the fact that the front of her hair is darker than the back. She doesn’t have highlights in the front and that’s not the way highlights work. The point of highlights is to “highlight” the face. Then there were the photos from their ski vacation where her hair appeared very thin and short. I honestly do not care that she wears extensions or wigs. But for the life of me I cannot understand why the future Queen of England’s hair-pieces don’t match her real hair?
Her bizarre hair situation is just one layer of the mystery that is this chick. Why is her hair–her pride and joy–not something she spends every penny on? I would if I were her. I’m merely a pleb among plebs, but even I can afford to have my hair and extensions match the three times a year I need them to. And when I can’t afford that, I don’t wear them.
she looks terrible and that outfit does her no favors. i† looks like something from the Macy’s sale rack back in 1990. terrible cut, bad on her shape.
anyone else see the piece yesterday about how her weight is down to 90 pounds and some of the commentators suggesting that her cancer has returned> certain;y she looks skinnier than Angelina Jolie at her very worst.
I saw that article. It may not have the weight precise but we all have eyes and can see she is seriously underweight.
Great strategy, Kate! Go on your endless vacations and release a video at some point from 1994. I applaud you! Thinking of the little people all the time, in a bikini or one of your horrible duplicate dresses!
Fascinating that they didn’t let Kate narrate the introduction of this series. 🤔
Also of note is it appears Kate was trying to hide if she was or wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. At about :33/:34 of the video you can see she was in fact not wearing big blue and then tries to hide it again very quickly by covering it w her fingers.
Veronica Beard- a designer Meghan has worn many years. It’s good that Meghan gave Kate her fashion contacts. Those wide leg pants are very much in Meghan’s wheelhouse. I love the two pieces, especially short boxy jackets.
I like the suit. Just not on her. The color is off for her, imo. The sleeves are too short. And the big white buttons? Did she add them in herself? Also did Natasha take the wiglet wrangling gofer with her because her hair is just….bad.
I think I can see her hip bones through the trousers. That’s not a good look, even if it’s an illusion.
The woman cannot narrate any video. She can barely speak! Her maxilla and jaws barely move, she seems to hiss, between upper teeth and lower teeth. Or is that the upper class way to speak?
She seems to only separate her jaws ( like in the film “Jaws”) to pretend to laugh? 🤦♀️