Princess Kate interrupted her vacation to release a video she filmed months ago

Did you know that it’s been almost three full months since the Princess of Wales launched her latest initiative, a celebration of the four seasons? Back in May, Kensington Palace released a video, narrated by Kate, in celebration of nature and spring. KP briefed the media about Kate’s big plans to release videos for every season, all part of her new (?) initiative (?) to celebrate being outside (?). Well, Kate apparently got bored with “commissioning videos about the seasons” after spring, because we’re still waiting on a “summer” video. I bring this up because Kate and the Keenwell Foundation for Early Years and Buttons are “backing” a video series to do with early childhood or something. The important thing is that Kate “interrupted” her summer vacation to appear in a video which was filmed months ago.

It may be summer vacation time, but Kate Middleton is still keeping the youngest members of society top of mind. The Princess of Wales, 43, is backing a series of videos that help spread the right messages for building happier and healthier children, a key part of her royal work.

In a new message, Princess Kate says the first five years of someone’s life “offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better” by equipping those children to “face the future.” The films are available on the Centre for Early Childhood’s YouTube channel starting Wednesday, August 6.

Kate — who is currently on vacation with her husband Prince William, 43, and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — has taken a close role in the production of the short animated films that are designed for professionals and volunteers who work with babies, children and families. She spent time with two of the illustrators and met early years practitioners who have been involved in the development of the films, which are produced by Kate’s Centre for Early Childhood, during a creative workshop in June.

Photos from the meeting show the Princess of Wales, sporting a green suit, checking out the designs and discussing the series while seated around a table.

Her full message, shared on August 5, reads, “Early childhood has been recognized as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life, health and happiness. The new animated films from The Centre of Early Childhood showcase how adults can create nurturing, loving interactions with children, helping to foster social and emotional development during their earliest years,” she continued. “These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life.”

“That is why we want to raise the awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world,” Kate said. “Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future.”

The six short films are designed to explain the science behind the everyday moments of connection that can have a long-term positive impact on a child’s life, The Centre for Early Childhood explains.​