Fort Belvedere has ‘awkward symbolism’ for the Windsors, but the Waleses don’t care

The Prince and Princess of Wales must see an opening right now for a move to Fort Belvedere. They were eyeing the fort, which is part of the Royal Windsor estate, back in 2021 and 2022 too, but their public lobbying for the fort went nowhere back then. It went nowhere because QEII and then-Prince Charles clearly did not want William and Kate to have such a large home in Windsor, but it also went nowhere because the Weston family has had a long-time lease on the fort since the 1980s. Galen Weston passed away in 2021, and Galen’s widow Hilary Weston passed away just a few days ago. While I don’t know the details of the Westons’ lease agreement with the Crown Estate, I would imagine that the Galen heirs could simply inherit the lease on Fort Belvedere and continue to live there. Or… maybe not. Maybe William and Kate will be successful this time around. One thing’s for sure: the Wales family really does not want to live in Adelaide Cottage anymore. Interestingly, Tom Sykes wrote in his new Royalist Substack about how QEII never really wanted any member of the royal family to live in the fort after her uncle’s abdication.
A high-profile death means Prince William and Kate Middleton could be on the verge of leaving their cramped Adelaide Cottage quarters for one of the Windsor estate’s most spectacular and magnificent royal residences, Fort Belvedere. The move, long rumored, gained new urgency Monday following the announcement of the death of Hilary Weston, who in recent decades held the lease on the grand estate.
Weston and her late husband Galen (the Irish-Canadian retail billionaires owned huge brands worldwide, from Selfridges in London to Loblaw in North America) were such trusted friends of the Windsors that they were allowed to lease Fort Belvedere, just a stone’s throw from Windsor Castle. Galen was a polo partner of King Charles, and the royals stabled their polo ponies at Fort Belvedere. The Westons were arguably even closer to the Queen Mother, with whom they enjoyed regular dinners, lunches, and parties.
Queen Elizabeth, however, did not like going to Fort Belvedere for the very same reason that the property was ever available to lease to non-family members; it is the place where Edward VIII wooed and fell in love with Wallis Simpson. Indeed, it was at Fort Belvedere that Edward signed his abdication papers on December 10, 1936, in what was regarded as one of the most shameful and scandalous episodes in modern royal history.
For Edward, the Fort was also a wild party palace, famed for its well-stocked cellars, raucous gatherings, and decadent entertainments including skinny-dipping in the lake, all-night jazz sessions featuring American musicians (and, it was rumored, cocaine) and masquerade parties. It was in this permissive atmosphere that Wallis and Edward’s romance blossomed.
For the upright Queen Elizabeth II, therefore, the fort (it’s always “the fort” or “Fort Belvedere”) carried an awkward symbolism within the family, its history a very tangible reminder of the monarchy’s most public betrayal. After Edward’s exile, it was abandoned for two decades, then leased to a Lascelles cousin of the queen who struggled with the upkeep, until the Westons arrived in the 1980s with their massive fortune to restore it to its former splendor.
The Waleses have lived in the modest four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage since August 2022, but the house, only ever meant as a stopgap, is proving woefully inadequate for a future king and queen.
As I said, the more they go on and on about Adelaide’s inadequacies, the less I believe that William ever lived there. All of this is pretty much a confirmation that Adelaide was always Kate’s separation cottage, and William was based… elsewhere. Kensington Palace, definitely. I’ve theorized that William has a suite of rooms in Windsor Castle, and I’ve also wondered if he’s made use of Frogmore Cottage too. As for the fort… if this switch happens and the Waleses are eventually allowed to move there, I wonder if that was also part of “the deal” worked out last year. As for the symbolism, it’s actually amazing that William and Kate could end up in King Edward VIII’s party fort and the place where Edward signed his abdication papers.
Ofcourse they don’t care about awkward symbolism, he gave her the symbol of his parents failed marriage
(and her fans think this is romantic)
The best point.
His whole job is symbolism and being correctly dressed for occasions, and he’s shown himself quite blind to it at every level. Giving a poison ring to his wife, wearing blue to the popes funeral, he’s actively bad at it. Beyond any “work” things, he’s working against being a symbol, which is the whole idea of the monarchy at this point.
THIRTY-SIX PERCENT of English CHILDREN currently live in poverty, the highest rate ever recorded.
The always-vacationing Prince of Wales and his ever more vanishing wife preside over a Duchy that charges their subjects rent to live in mold-ridden, broken down shacks.
And now a four-bedroom, lavishly remodeled home, located on the grounds of a massive estate, with every possible amenity nearby, is “modest… cramped… woefully inadequate”???
The downward spiral of tone-deaf, selfish, greedy behavior of this “royal” family and their fawning sycophants seems to have no bottom.
These people don’t need a new house.
They need to learn shame.
#Resist #NoKings
They don’t want Fort Belvedere, they want the Royal Lodge. They know that as far as symbolism goes, it makes more sense to put Andrew at the Fort.
Much in the same way anything the Sussexes do steals thunder from items on BRF calendars or byzantine anniversaries, I’d be willing to bet that you only need to scratch the surface to uncover a troublesome history or symbolism at about every property in the royal family portfolio.
That is some very interesting symbolism. Edward and Wallis. Doesn’t the gutter press like to compare Meg to Wallis and yet here we have the Wales (Can’t and children) wanting to move into such a place? We know how much Peg the lazy king dislikes doing the royal work will he too sign abdication papers or will he just blow the whole thing up to never be rebuilt.
Btw if QEII disliked her uncle so much why did she name her youngest after him
Edward was a family name.
I think she thought of him as “Uncle David,” since so many of the male Windsors did not use their given names in everyday life. Plus, the name goes back beyond him.
I don’t think the queen disliked her uncle Edward. Her mother disliked Edward and Wallis. The queen herself invited Edward and Wallis go england
I had heard the problem was that her mother did like Edward, which explains why she disliked Wallis.
Yes and he was not interested in Elizabeth. She did not say yes to Bertie right away she thought she may have a chance word David. She didn’t. And resented Wallis when he later chose her.
There’s a strict naming tradition that all the royal offspring are given certain traditional names from their forebears — Edward Arthur George David Charles William etc. I remember reading years ago that when William was born Diana wanted to name him Oliver. Of course pearls were clutched and everyone gasped and turned pale so William it was.
I remember reading that she wanted to name William “John” after her father and that this was not allowed because that name was deemed to be “cursed” (King John and the epileptic Prince son of George V). Which is hilarious because I always figured the name “Charles” evokes a doomed name for a Monarch!
David was chosen because he had the names of all four of the patron saints of the UK. George, David, Patrick, Andrew.
It’s bizarre.
Charles wanted to call him Arthur. So they compromised and chose William as the first name
She was close to her cousin Edward the Duke of Kent. Or maybe just liked the name.
As for William, charles idolized an older cousin, Prince William of Gloucester, who,died in a plane crash. He was quite the handsome and dashing fellow and would’ve been the Duke had he not predeceased his father.
Not wishing to defend any decisions the Wales’s make but I don’t see how they should care what happened in that house going on for 100 years ago (wow!) They are the future King and Queen love them or hate them, they really should get their pick of whatever houses are going. This eternal struggle that seems to happen for them every time they want to move is beyond ridiculous. Eventually they get to scoop the kitty and this will be a non issue. But I guess it’s something for the press to talk about in the meantime.
Yes they should have as many houses as they want . Poor poppets only have four or more now so yes they need another ( sarcasm intended)!!!
That’s exactly what I mean! They are beyond wealthy. So so far beyond wealthy. And yet the press obsesses over them wanting to move to bigger digs the same way I used to obsess over wanting to move from an apartment to a house because the neighbours blasted their music all night long! It’s insane. But the point is they are going to own everything in the fullness of time – I don’t see the revolution starting anytime soon! Windsor…Buckingham…Sandringham…the lot.
If they want to move to bigger digs then they can move to Anmer full time or their KP apartment which was already renovated for big bucks. And, the royals don’t exactly “own” everything; the public actually “owns” a good deal of it.
@somebody, yes, they already have Anmer, and KP, and Adelaide…and each time they moved to one of those properties, they spent millions of (taxpayers’) pounds to renovate, with the press breathlessly promising that this was necessary as it would be the “forever home” in which they raise their children (who, we hear again and again, need all these luxury amenities like tennis courts and pools, despite claims to raise them as “normally” as possible).
And each time they move within less than 5 years.
So my question to the press is when did Adelaide go from being their down-to-earth, raising the kids “normally” forever home to “always meant to be a stopgap”?
If the Rota want clicks, all they have to do is refer back to their stories about this from 3 years ago and ask why the public keeps spending money to renovate homes the family will tire of in just a few years?
The more homes pegs gets the more he will preach about his ending homelessness.
Kate wants her family in big houses and not adelaide!!
William not caring about the Queen’s feelings should be weaponized against him as much as it is against Harry and Meghan, who constantly get accused of that.
The Weston’s made huge improvements to Fort Belvedere, increasing the size of the lake, building a magnificent private polo field and barns, phenomenal renovations, it’s much more than a gothic pile with a damn tennis court for Charlotte. Willy isn’t that great of a polo player, and Galen Weston Jr plays medium and high goal polo, so I doubt he wants to give up Mummy and Daddy’s pile in Windsor. I think it’s also where they moved after the failed IRA kidnapping attempt at Powers court in Dublin, so they probably feel really safe and secure there.
Wait, when did the failed IRA kidnapping attempt happen? I’ve been to Powerscourt a few times and the fire is always mentioned. This has never come up.
@HappyCamper: thefoiled kidnapping attempt on Mr. Weston and Alannah and Galen Jr was in 1983. There wasn’t a great deal of press on the more salubrious dealings of the IRA, but they also held the Adams Family, who were essentially the Sotheby’s of Dublin hostage that year as well, until the auction house was looted one weekend of millions of pounds (punts back then of art, jewels and antiques). 70’s and early 80’s were damn frightening.
I mean, on one level, I agree: they’re the future king and queen, so they should get a place commensurate with their position.
But also, William is always preaching about the environment and homelessness. Having multiple luxury homes, with huge carbon footprints and which often stand empty except for the servants keeping the lights on, isn’t a great look.
I wonder if the latest revelations about Andrew–that he’s even more of a degenerate creep than we suspected–will be enough for Charles to finally give him the boot from Royal Lodge. I can’t see Andrew moving into FB, because maintaining it must be monstrously expensive, Andrew can’t pay for that, and Charles wouldn’t want to pay for that. Adelaide actually seems about right for Andrew and Fergie, or any of the family’s many other smaller “cottages.”
Well presumably someone will have to pay to break the lease with the Westons. So we’ll see. I do think they want a house in Windsor with a private pool and tennis courts. Or at least someone does. I’m still not over the bad taste of this being discussed just as someone died. Not surprising for a death cult though.
Didnt the Cambridges change their twitter bio super fast after the queen died?
Also I remember the overjoyedfaces of Charles, William, Kate and Camilla.
Plus a very sad Meghan outside at the funeral whilst Camilla was smirking.
Despicable family.
They changed it pretty much immediately and it was so obvious bc they changed it to duke and duchess of cornwall and then had to change it again to prince and princess of wales when charles named them that a day or two later. Charles did not change his social media for the duration of the mourning period.
Talk about tacky, jeez.
Within five minutes of the official announcement of the Queen’s death they changed their Twitter name.
And the next day Kate was driving around with the pearls on.
They are both greedy vultures and if they want the bad karma of Fort Belvedere they deserve it.
But the Westons will get their money. Galen Weston Jr has actually worked despite his inherited wealth and he’s not a lazy buffoon like William.
That’s the thing- getting and becoming depends on someone dying.
It might have been a life estate that reverts to the crown upon death— so no lease to break. But even if there was a regular lease, I doubt non-signatories to the lease would have the right to move in and take over the lease.
American jazz musicians! Oh my! (clutches pearls) Is this an effort to play down the opulence of this monstrosity?
“American jazz musicians” were likely to be, well, you know. Urban.
Especially in the 1930s! What with their “jungle rhythms” and all…..🙄
King George and Queen Mary liked ragtime though. And Mary was known to dance a foxtrot.
Skinny dipping in the lake! How decadent. I do not have any pearls to clutch. What do I do?
Do you have a fainting couch? Smelling salts?
I’ve never believed he lived in Adelaide. The weird emphasis on the number of bedrooms and the fact that there were no staff quarters inside always seemed very pointed. It does weird me out those to think of him living in frogmore giving his unhealthy obsession with both Harry and Meghan.
They will probably at the end of the day get this residence, either from the Weston heirs not caring, or them putting pressure on them to break the lease. And of course no one in the media will raise a huge deal about them getting yet another home after living there for three or four years.
I’ve commented here a few times about William sneaking into Frogmore to watch WLM or Suits, but I truly hope he doesn’t. That would be.. certifiable.
Carole Middleton is going to get her big royal house. The house will be where Waity and the in-laws live. Willy is already living out of the castle allegedly. They are absolutely trying to set up something akin to what H&M have. William is a Trump like dummy. Unearned riches and more is never enough.
It’s laughable that now Adelaide cottage was only meant as a “stop gap” and its “woefully inadequate” but three years ago AC was perfect bc they are so down to earth and normal. You mean that was all PR nonsense and Kate always wanted a bigger house???? You don’t say!!!
“three years ago AC was perfect bc they are so down to earth and normal.”
Just shows us that “down to earth and normal” was an act. One that didn’t convince anyone.
So now it’s back to show us their true selves: greedy, tone-deaf, can’t read a room dumb.
And that all those years after KP was touted as their forever home.
At best, you could say it was a stopgap bc they would move once Charles passed but when they initially moved there he wasn’t even sick so that could have been for a very long time. So now saying it was always a stopgap is telling. And if it was a stopgap then why not just stay at KP? A huge move for just a 3 year stopgap is wild. Sounds like they really needed a separate space asap.
One rumor around the time was that the move really did have something to do with the kids’ school – i remember specifically what it was but don’t really want to repeat it because i don’t think that’s fair to them (sorry I know that’s annoying lol.) So that was the reason for the big push to Lambrook and that area.
but that doesn’t fully make sense to me bc the rumors of moving started in 2021- and then the kids stayed at St. Thomas Battersea for another year. So if the situation was that dire I feel like they would have moved schools sooner.
Regardless – the rumors of moving started in 2021 and that was a year before the queen died, 2.5 years before Charles was diagnosed with cancer. Why would it have been considered a stop gap at that point in time?? it doesnt make sense.
I mean it would be a stopgap if they were always looking for a bigger house, which is probably the truth. It does make the sugary ordinary family pr look like a joke. And I remember what you’re talking about, which could’ve been true but also could’ve been not true and used as a reason. No way of knowing. They also said at the time that there were too many eyes at KP and something about long traffic to get to the Ldn school. Considering how much they talk about the school runs and the eyes of the parents and people outside being able to see who is actually doing the school runs could’ve been an issue.
There were rumours that the school change happened because George wasn’t liking Battersea. It doesn’t explain the move to the cottage and not just going to another fancy school in London though.
For a long time, it was reported that Charles wouldn’t live in Windsor Castle when he was king. Perhaps they were banking on that. It has been protrayed as a surprise in the press Charles is spending so much time at Windsor.
Peg’s only pose – his hands clam-shelled over his junk – gives Robin Williams’ SNL skit “Cover…Discover”.🤪
The funny thing to me isn’t that they might move to Belvedere. If it were not for the lease (which might not be breakable or even buyable), it would seem like a reasonable option for the future monarch and his family. Yes, they have two other large houses. What of it? This family is swimming in real estate. And water is wet.
I just think the whole stint in Adelaide Cottage was/is odd and gimmicky. The press banged on about how all it needed was a “lick of paint” and they could do with no live in staff, how refreshing! And what nonsense! They are not normal people and they are not making do with less. Why the attempt to normalize them at this point? He’s going to be King in not so distant future.
Yes!! Its obvious now they never wanted Adelaide, were ticked about being forced into there, and they have always wanted a bigger/better house. But they couldn’t really insist on a bigger house at the time bc they had KP 1A and Anmer.
now they can get away with it and people will say “eh they deserve a bigger house.” but its just extra annoying bc the whole thing about adelaide was always a lie.
I think Kate and William’s relationship had devolved to the point where they were bickering and throwing stuff so frequently that Kate was shunted there to lessen the stress on the kiddos. William has lavish apartments in both Windsor and KP so he’s fine. Kate f*cks off to Anmer or Bucklebury regularly so he steps into AC to be a perfect father if she doesn’t take the kids with her.
@Jaded There’s really nothing in your comment that’s grounded in fact — it reads more like a dramatic soap opera script than anything based on reality.
Well, we’ve heard repeatedly that they throw things at each other in fights (and this has never been refuted.) We know that William goes to KP regularly via helicopter, he’s been sighted. And we know that Kate is in Bucklebury frequently bc the locals see the security detail.
@notok — I respectfully disagree. Everything I’ve noted has been reported in other media sources. Their life IS a dramatic soap opera. They have terrible fights (which have been overheard), multiple homes and they are most definitely separated.
Thanks @Becks1.
Reply to @Becks1:
The only person you’ve heard that from is Tom Quinn — who, let’s be honest, has written multiple books full of nonsense about just about every member of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan. Or are we now only believing the stories that fit your narrative?
What you know is that a helicopter goes to KP — which it often does, since members of the royal family like Anne, Charles, Camilla, and Sophie also use it and land there.
Of course William will be seen there — his offices are based at Kensington Palace. And naturally, Kate is frequently in Bucklebury. Her parents live there. What’s so strange about that?
@Jaded What I said to Becks also applies here — this all comes from one person: Tom Quinn. The story about their “fights being overheard”? That’s straight from him too.
Yes, they have multiple homes — they’re royals.
And let’s be honest: you have no idea if they are “definitely separated.”
Charles doesn’t fly out of KP, and neither does Anne or the rest. You have purely made that up. The only one spotted flying out of KP has been William.
Charles flies out of Buckingham palace and not only is there video evidence but it is reported. Anne and Edward also have an office within BP and so they would use the helicopter there too
Also Jobson reported on the fighting with pillows and not vases. Not just Tom Quinn.
And let’s bring up the video of kate waiting in a Range Rover in Birmingham as William and Charlotte met her by helicopter with Charlotte bringing an overnight bag.
There is plenty of evidence that these two live separate lives. Including how they rarely interact with each other in public.
Anne, Camilla and Sophie aren’t taking a helicopter back to KP every night. It would make more sense for a helicopter to stay in the Windsor area.
Multiple RRs have repeated the throwing things. Not just Tom Quinn.
And which is it – does Kate not spend any time at Bucklebury since you said Jaded had no proof or that it’s normal she spends so much time there?
And lmao at the idea that William goes to the KP office every day.
I just want to say thank you to whichever Celebitchy poster shared the links to all the Cote De Texas blogs with old pictures of the interiors and exteriors of Fort Belvedere and all the changes through the centuries. It took me a week to read through them all and they were soooo fascinating!
And I want to thank YOU, @FancyPants, for this comment, which sent me over to the Cote De Texas blog for the first time. What a treasure trove! I’m digging in!
Same! I spent so much time looking at that post about Fort Belvedere. It is so in-depth and I couldn’t help but wonder what changes Kate will make if she gets her hands on it.
OMG me tooo, thank you so much! That is a rabbit hole par excellence. I just spent a lovely hour de-stressing by looking at all the great photos and commentary before it gets taken down by the BRF’s lawyers…
I poured over these beautiful photos of FB various occupants. Thank you for the CoteDeTexas site
I was trying to remember who posted that link bc it was really good! Extensive history of FB.
Ever-changing stories – this is the first I have heard that Adelaide was “only ever meant as a stopgap”. Since when?
Seems like it was just a couple of years ago we heard it was going to be the Wales’ cozy forever home, much better than those “overlooked” apartments at KP that they spent so much money renovating. Or their other home, Anmer. All of which they still have, in addition to Adelaide.
I also find it fascinating that they don’t seem to feel the need to pretend that they need FB in order to fulfill their duties as senior royals! You know, Adelaide won’t let us host important meetings or banquets or have offices for the staff, that’s why we are always at the bottom of the list of royal engagements!
Yes – perhaps it was “understood” by by media Adelaide was a mere stopgap but they dutifully reported how down to earth and normal the Wales were for living in a 4 bedroom 2000 square foot house in hundreds of acres of private parkland
It’s the place where Thelma Furness returned to and found out Edward was now with Wallis. So Thelma had to pack her things and leave.
Apparently her last words to Wallis before she left for a cruise to America were “Look after the little man while I’m gone, he’ll be so lonely without me”. Well that worked out didn’t it! Also she had a young daughter who was particularly close to Edward and took the ending of the relationship pretty hard.
Thelma didn’t have a daughter, she did have a stepdaughter. But an earlier paramour, Freda Dudley Ward, had two. That relationship was long term and both girls were close to him and he dumped them all flat. She was portrayed in season 4 of Downton Abbey. (And she’s the great aunt of Jane Birken as well as the mother in law to famed director Carol Reed.)
@Bqm — thanks for the correction.
Thelma had one son by her title d husband. Her son had no issue so he was last of the line. There were rumors that David fathered one of f r e d a daughters this proved unfounded. One of her daughters was actress Penelope Dudley ward.
David courted rosemary l e v e s o n. G o w e r as,possible bride. It did not work out she married someone else and became grandmother of actress Rachel ward.
the story with Kensington Palace was that they felt “overlooked,” which is the British not the American way of saying, they felt like everyone was staring through the keyholes and tracking their every move. We all know they want privacy, but also, acclaim. Acclaim as opposed to attention. I actually understand why you’d want to be in the country with three kids, rather than in a city, even a palace in a city. I totally get it. The problem is the optics, they just have too much. Period. They have a country house and a city house. Now they want another house? ….I get why Adelaide was the consolation prize, the Queen was not in a mood to indulge them by that point. That was clear. I still find it unbelievably tacky and gauche to talk about taking the Westons’ house whilst their mother / grandmother has only just passed away. These people are awful. When Kate / William / Harry / Meghan came out of the gate at Windsor to do the walkabout after the late Queen passed away, Kate looked positively triumphant. And gleeful. Which was…. Odd. One might say twisted. Psycho. Now we know all about her stalking Meghan, and literally lunging at her, it seems clear these two are a psycho pair. I mean. Wow. Trying to think of historical analogies and none come to mind. But Ferdinand & Isabella Marcos. William got the worst bits of both his parents, combined.
William got the worst of his father. Diana would be horrified at him. Harry got the best of his mother. Diana not being around was bad she could not try to intervene in stopping the brattiness .
To be clear, they have a city mansion – 1A, a country mansion – Anmer, and a country house – Adelaide (or at least more in the country than 1A.) So they’re already at 3 houses and are now complaining that one of those houses is too small.
They have Tam-Na-Ghar at Balmoral and Llynywermod in Wales and Restormel in Cornwall (currently used for vacation rentals), as well as extensive property in Cornwall. They just consistently want what is someone else’s.
True – they have more than just the three in England. But I get the impression they dont use Tam Na Ghar – but someone must? or does it just sit empty? And we never hear about them using the house in wales.
The “main three” though were theirs before they became the Duke/Duchess of Cornwall – so even when it was just 1A, Anmer and Tam Na Ghar they were still complaining about needing more property.
The overlooked part is what’s interesting. Bc if they were to be moved to WC after Charles passed would they not still be “overlooked” by the massive staff there as well. It’s not in the city but it would be the same deal. I do think a more private set aside place like RL or FB is what they want and would prefer it even once William becomes king. Bc what, are they going to move to FB for a few years, maybe longer who knows, and then all move into to WC once William becomes monarch?
@Jais
Oh, but staff is *different!*
Servants aren’t people. Just ask Charles’ gardeners. Plus they all sign iron-clad NDAs, unlike the paparazzi and the peasants passing by KP on the teeming streets of London.
Frankly I never understood why anyone with other options would want to live in a fancy apartment building in the heart of a giant city, to me that’s a prison sentence. But to each their own.
What the Wails don’t want is for the common folk to be able to track what they do and when they are and are not at home. Poor sausages, so oppressed by their wealth and notoriety. 🙄
Beyond the matter of where W&K want to live next, I think it’s funny how this article frames Edward’s abdication as the “one of the most shameful and scandalous episodes in modern royal history” lol. Yes, Edward was a garbage person: he was a Nazi sympathizer, when he was PoW he partied hard on the public dime, and after he abdicated he stole money from the duchy and lied about it. But that’s not what they see as scandalous about him. After all, the Windsors are swimming in white supremacy, their top dogs have been found financially corrupt, and Charles cheated on his wife for years with a married woman, while nearly all of his predecessors took mistresses and fathered bastards. No, Edward’s great sin was that he gave up his kingship, choosing to leave a cult and a role that he was born into, never had a choice in, and had no interest in. And he married an American! A divorced one! It’s obvious how they are trying to draw parallels between Edward and Harry, even though Harry served his country dutifully, didn’t squander public money, and is far down the line of succession. But he left his royal role! And married a divorced American! A biracial one! Even if Edward was garbage overall, I still find it admirable that he chose to abdicate a job that he did not have the heart to do, and chose to marry the love of his life. I feel a little sad for William’s eldest son that he has no choice in his future—or if he does choose differently, he’ll be considered “shameful and scandalous.” This is what Harry meant when he said that Charles and William are trapped.
Edward was a very popular prince of Wales and worked did appearances and went on tours. He slacked off as king but he was light years ahead of won’t as prince of wales.
Can someone break it to this UK tax payer gently, are we going to have to pay for a refurbishment of The Fort as well as save up for another changing of the Big Hat ceremony? All of this avarice is unbecoming given UK is in austerity and public funds are needed elsewhere not on this over indulged and underemployed couple. Endless freebie luxury holidays, barely working and all this extravagance? Why are we supposed to think, of course they need another mansion/fort/castle In-between 10 holidays a year? When is enough enough??
Afraid so, Lady Digby. These people never use their own money when they can get away with grifting on the public dime.
Of course. Kate will get in there and want to change everything, at least once. Put in new kitchens, bathrooms, new furniture and decor items, new coat of paint on everything, move the tennis court 6 inches, etc. etc.
@Jaded Why do you always blame Kate for everything? You often claim she has no say in her own life (which is nonsense), but when there’s something to criticize, suddenly she’s solely responsible and William has nothing to do with any of it. That’s laughable.
P.S. The tennis court at Anmer Hall was defective and needed to be replaced, so since it had to be redone anyway, they chose to move it to a different spot. Simple as that.
I’m sure it was the same cost or cheaper to move it to a completely different location than to redo the one that was already there.
Carole, is that you??
@notok — Because that’s what Kate does. William probably couldn’t give 2 hoots what colour a room is painted or that the kitchen isn’t perfect or that the tennis court just needs repaving.
Hahaaa @Becks1, yes I think this must be Carol(E).
They had to get approval to take up more land in order to “fix” the tennis court. There was nothing wrong with it for decades and suddenly this needed to happen? Total bs.
Also Kate had the KP kitchens repainted twice because she didn’t like the first colour. I mean maybe William cared about that but it’s pretty unlikely.
Kate also had the kitchen at Anmer completely redone even though the previous tenants had modernized and it was shown in magazines because it was that nice. I guess not nice enough for kate.
so I think FB is part of the Crown estate. given this, outside of the terms of any lease with the Westons*, the CE would be responsible for any significant repairs relating to its livability and the Waleses would be responsible for cosmetic repairs. i.e. the roof is leaking and needs to be replaced – CE. Kate wants all the ceilings purple – the Wales. We saw this happen at KP1A – the asbestos removal and such was covered by the CE, and the furnishings etc were paid for “privately.” (Anmer was different bc thats part of the sandringham estate.) we also sort of saw this with Frogmore Cottage, except that the press refused to report on it honestly so the numbers got all mixed up. but there was a difference between what the CE paid to make the house livable as a single family home and what H&M paid for fixtures, decorations etc. But H&M paid the whole thing “back” to the crown estate.
However back then the “private” funds were Charles and QEII picking up the tab. Now that it would be William himself via the duchy of cornwall – he might be less willing to rip out new kitchens or what not. And given the way he and Kate expect others to pay for them – yes, i think it will be the taxpayers covering any renovation or decorating costs.
*usually the benefit of these long term leases for the CE is that those kinds of repairs are covered by the leasee, like Andrew at Royal Lodge, but there might be a difference in between a lease.
This is what was said at the time but there’s never been a breakdown of what money went to what. And given how easily the Palace and the Wales in particular lie, I have a lot of doubts about it. I wonder things like – if Kate and William wanted to knock down a load bearing wall, who paid for that? Etc.
In some ways I think the Queen was stuck in 1936. She also poorly managed her properties. Too many including BP fell in to disrepair and some should have been sold off before her death.
She deliberately let them fall into disrepair. She and her advisors believed that the government should fit the bill out of its own purse and that she should not have to use Civil List or Sovereign Grant funds for the upkeep. She has millions in offshore funds.
I don’t think she could sell off anything except Sandringham and Balmoral plus a few small places on the two estates. But the crown estates weren’t strictly hers. They’re a corporation belonging neither wholly to the monarch nor the government. And it is overseen by neither, instead having a board of commissioners.
Symbolism means nothing to these two. Either it’s cold, hard cash or another castle. Manifest that or to hell with it.
They never seem to want to pay for their own renovations either… then they wonder why they’re splashed across the media for taking dodgy “donations”.
Did Will & Kate poison her?