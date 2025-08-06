“South Park’s Twitter account clapped back on ICE” links

South Park mocked the DHS and ICE, then ICE’s official account tried to act like people should sign up to ICE, and South Park packed ‘em up. [Seriously OMG]
All of the photos from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are “spoiling” the movie! Now we know Anne Hathaway’s on-screen love interest. [Just Jared]
Sean Combs’ lawyers confirmed that they are seeking a pardon. [THR]
Alexander Rodriguez covers Bear World Magazine. [Socialite Life]
Everything is so muted around Spike Lee’s latest joint. [LaineyGossip]
Review of HBO’s The Yogurt Shop Murders. [Pajiba]
Michelle Yeoh wore Crocs on the red carpet! Good for her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Is Florence Pugh engaged? [Jezebel]
Catherine Zeta-Jones wore Alberta Ferretti. [RCFA]
2025 VMA nominations list. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump lied about his poll numbers. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, so we ARE relevant?#eatabagofdicks https://t.co/HeQSMU86Da
— South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2025
RE The Yogurt Shop Murders….I moved to Austin TX five years after the murders. I remember reading about them. I know the area it happened in. Even though I moved there years after it happened, it’s so unnerving to me that those that did it have never been found.
There was a woman on (TikTok?) talking about the recruiting spiel of ICE at a recent job fair. They’re playing up the intl travel (ick) factor and zeroing in on wannabe military bros who couldn’t make it as local sheriff.
Of course that is their angle. ICE is built for the mediocre white incel who never got to play cop. They don’t even realize how stupid they look.
Of course that is their angle. ICE is built for the mediocre white incel who never got to play cop. They don’t even realize how stupid they look.
How was doechi’s Anxiety video not nominated for Video of the Year???? That song was the biggest hit of the year and the video is amazing. I love BIllie Eilish but Birds of a Feather is a low effort video. She’s just leaning on a chair and hanging off of a couch.
I drove past the yogurt shop when firefighters were fighting the blaze. I remember thinking “thank goodness it’s late and they are already closed” and was shocked and horrified the next morning to find out about the murders. It really hit Austin/central Texas hard.
That was part of a really bad few years for girls/women in Austin. There was a serial rapist, the yogurt shop murders, the disappearance/murder of Colleen Reed, and other incidents… it was a lot.