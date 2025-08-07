Prince Harry believes Sophie Chandauka has looted Sentebale’s coffers

It looks like “sources close to Prince Harry” have been very talkative in the wake of the Charity Commission’s release of their inquiry into Sentebale. The Charity Commission found that there’s zero evidence for Sophie Chandauka’s accusations of bullying, sexism and racism. The commission also blamed all sides for not handling this situation privately. The commission made no move to recommend that Chandauka step down, which was originally what kicked off this crisis – the board of trustees was prepared to ask for Chandauka’s resignation after she blew through hundreds of thousands of dollars on “consultants” without board approval. Before the board could vote, Chandauka ran to the Charity Commission and lied about how she, the chairwoman, was being bullied in her entirely voluntary position. After the commission’s findings came out, Chandauka then snidely invoked Princess Diana AND blamed Harry and Prince Seeiso for resigning in protest. Well, “sources close to Harry” have now spoken to Becky English at the Mail. I’m including a few of English’s asinine asides, mostly because there’s some interesting BTS info here.
The saga has now resulted in such bitterness between the two camps that many – including the prince himself – are privately predicting that the charity will not survive the fall-out. Harry, I am told, is ‘utterly devastated’, spending hours on the phone from California to supporters late into the night raging about a ‘hostile takeover’ of his ‘life’s work’. The prince and his friends believe ‘Ms’ Chandauka – they won’t even use her honorary title of doctor, such is the depth of their animosity – cajoled her way to a position of power and influence.
They claim she would rather see the charity ‘go down in flames’ than admit she is guilty of mismanagement and resign. ‘She shopped them all to the Charity Commission when the trustees raised their concerns about the charity’s governance,’ alleges a source.
They say that Harry had personally tried to mediate between her and the trustees, and when that was rejected even offered to bring an independent firm of lawyers to help. They also allege that Harry was not given the opportunity to submit a statement to the watchdog’s inquiry, despite the very personal nature of the claims made against him.
One source close to the prince told me yesterday there was ‘no way in hell’ he would ever work with Sentebale again – ‘or at least not while Sophie Chandauka and her new stool pigeons [new trustees] were in place’.
What’s more, while the prince is weighing up his options over what to do next, they said if he were to set up a charity again he ‘would categorically not do it under the jurisdiction of the Charity Commission for England and Wales which he has no faith in and would go as far to say that he believes isn’t fit for purpose’. The commission, let us remind ourselves, is the Government’s independent regulatory body – and we all know, after his decisive loss in the Court of Appeal over his UK security arrangements earlier this year, what he thinks of such official bodies. Another ‘establishment stitch-up’, no doubt.
Of course, the eloquent Dr Chandauka, a Zimbabwean-born lawyer, offers a very different version. Recollections, to quote a now well-worn phrase, really do vary. Back in March, she said she took on the role of chair after serving as a charity trustee with the best of intentions and seemingly felt that the charity, regardless of the good intention at its inception, had become a personal ‘fiefdom’ for Harry and his pals. She said she wanted to make Sentebale’s work and governance more Africa-centric, and develop professionally-driven sources of funding rather than the occasional charitable polo match organised by the former royal and his mates – such as the awkward 2024 event where Dr Chandauka was asked to move around Harry and Meghan on the podium.
Sentebale’s chair went where many have feared to tread in her accusations – adding that his public image was so toxic after his acrimonious departure from the Royal Family that it was actively putting off donors and supporters. She said Sentebale needed to make clear, for its very survival, that it was not just an extension of his private endeavours. Sources I have spoken to in recent days say she is traumatised by what has happened and has been working desperately hard to ‘support’ the charity.
They point out that it was Team Harry who fired the first public salvo, speaking to The Times back in March to put out their version of events. Dr Chandauka, they say, was only reacting to that broadside when she went on television herself.
Regardless of whose side you’re on, there’s no doubt many who have taken an interest in the crisis feel a frisson of pleasure at seeing Harry being given a taste of his own medicine.
Sentebale needs to file its public accounts by the end of August and many on Harry’s side openly predict they are likely to show it has financially ‘tanked’.
Given the multiple exclusives popping up in royalist media, I actually believe that “sources close to Harry” are speaking out. I think Harry is that mad, and I think the people around him are devastated to see him so upset. If I was in Harry’s shoes, I would say a lot of this sh-t with my whole chest though, don’t leave it to allies and unnamed former trustees. Do a sit-down interview with People Magazine or the NY Times (the NYT would be a better option) and really get into the nitty-gritty of Chandauka’s hostile takeover and the audacity of her lies. That would counter this nasty “frisson of pleasure at seeing Harry being given a taste of his own medicine.” I also think Chandauka has looted the charity, btw.
” Regardless of whose side you’re on, there’s no doubt many who have taken an interest in the crisis feel a frisson of pleasure at seeing Harry being given a taste of his own medicine.”
If you ever doubt how absolutely despicable royalists are, just a reminder this quote is in reference to the founder a charity that was raising money to combat and treat HIV and AIDS in children possibly losing all of its money, because of a hostile takeover.
I’m going to keep screaming this from the rooftops. They don’t love you, they hate them. That’s the only way you could get ANY pleasure out of this situation.
Exactly. Becky English is a piece of shit. I feel sorry for the kids, they are the real victims in this. Harry and Prince Seeiso really care for these kids, I can’t get over how cruel this is.
Now that some details are coming out, the charity’s conclusion in this case isn’t surprising. Mark Simms, one of the board members was awarded an OBE for services to social enterprise in the King’s Birthday Honours in June 2024.
Another one Rory Brooks CBE has been a trustee of the Quintessentially Foundation, which was founded by Camilla’s nephew, Sir Ben Elliot.
Who says that BRF envies the mafia?
I meant the decision made by the Charity Commission.
You can see what side this bitter Becky falls on: “the eloquent DR Chandauka” and PH pictured as raging and ineffective in stopping her. They are taking the side of a thief and I hope it comes back to bite them all. Wonder if they plan to help bankroll her.
Seriously. Becky was pissed Harry didn’t refer to her as a Dr (and he shouldn’t). Taylor Swift has an honorary doctorate from NYU but doesn’t call herself Dr. Swift.
This is how you know Madam Chandauka is being supported by KP, BP, or both. The very fact that Rebecca English, the KP supported liar, is so complimentary to this woman. Sophie is no more eloquent than another black woman, ahem. Meghan is quite eloquent herself but her eloquence is deemed showy and self-entered. I would hazard a guess that Sophie was indeed directed by William and his henchmen to hijack Sentebale. Quite frankly, I think they had even more sinister intentions.
Agree wholeheartedly Prince Harry should have a sit down expressing his feelings re this charity take over that he has devoted half of his life to in memory of his mother. No British outlet but a more global outlet to express his views. I refuse to discuss those gutter rats pleasure in this debacle. Time to call in some favors.
I hope the princes do the oppo dump on Sophie, present evidence in detail that she has been looting Sentebale and tarnish the Charity Commission for not recommending her resignation. If Sophie is stealing she needs to be in the dock, no matter what her titles are.
I don’t believe sources are talking to the UK toxic press. This is the typical bs and clickbait. Harry is a patient man. I believe they had a meeting about the situation last month while he was in Africa. Either they have a plan or working on one. All will come out when they are ready. As for the chair, naming the princes and their mothers is petty and rude with the aim to generate visibility for herself.
I don’t either. I think Becky is theorizing how Harry feels right now. Everyone knows he would be upset over this. Friends close to Harry wouldn’t speak to one of the nastiest royal reporters out there that works for the Mail.
Isn’t English cited in one of his “hacking” lawsuits? Can’t see H or someone genuinely close to him working with her.
Exactly!
Same. Becky is a bitch. Why would Harry speak to a rat like her?
When all is said and done, Sophie’s a disgrace. She can pull as many government contracts as she likes but she is no longer hiding in the shadows. She’s been one of Harry’s leakers so good riddance to bad rubbish Harry.
Kaiser, who are these sources speaking to? i thought Harry and Meghan ised sources when they didn’t want to dignify responses, but they used People magazine etc. or do you think its the trustees, not sanctioned by Harry?
Is a charity like Sentebale the “best” sort of charity? No. Is there a place in the charitable ecosystem for charities which have found ways to raise a relatively small but reliable revenue stream and send it to a specific worthy cause? Absolutely. And money is tight. Donors would not give money to Chandauka‘s Sentebale when Prince Harry’s polo money was available as an alternative. It would be a ridiculous thing to do. Charity founded to give away polo money decides polo money isn’t good enough anymore. What foolishness. And the Charity Commission is beclowning itself.
I suspect Harry is waiting for the financial statements to come out before taking next steps.
From a lot of the commentary it seems that they (William) actually thought that Harry would (or should) remain at Sentabale under new command. Carol Malone said that there was no reason for him to leave… My only guess is that if (and when) the greater public found out that it was William behind the hostile takeover that Harry still in place would soften the blow. Let’s not forget that Harry has been single handedly funding this charity for almost 20 years.
In any case, it won’t be long before everyone puts two and two together the this was another stitch up when it becomes common knowledge that Camilla’s nephew Ben Elliot is a director of the Charity Commission.
Harry is right to stay away from this, if William wants it so bad he can have it, but it is doubtful he will do anything with it. Just because he likes to take charities away from Harry *cough* Shout (Heads Together) *cough* remember when William held a launch of this when Meghan had just given birth to Archie hours before. A launch with NO PHOTOS just press releases from Rebecca English and Richard Palmer in “a room”.
I keep trying to respond to these posts about that awful woman but, I haven’t the words to describe how upsetting it is to see the damage she’s done to Sentebale and how the CC has allowed her to walk away Scot-Free. It’s so sad that her greed, vanity and arrogance has meant the children of Lesotho are going to suffer. With their decision the CC has made it quite clear there is nothing any of us can do about it. It’s simply heartbreaking.
Not scot-free. Her reputation is in ruins and that’s what matters in the end.
Everyone knows who Sophie is now. Maybe not the way she intended but she has cultivated this notoriety, she may as well bask in it. People know.
Becky does not make any secret which side she is on.
I hope for the sake of the children Sentabale is supposed to support that the mentioned donors, royals and derangers putting their money were their mouth is. Harry’s generous supporters will leave with him.
The big flaw in this story is we all know there is no way those close to Harry would talk to the Wail. The Wail has one of the worst reputations for telling untruths.
Sunny side, you are 💯 on point. NO ONE from Harry’s team would speak to that pathetic, bootlicking, “journalist” ,KP mouth piece, Becky. No one.
I really feel for Prince Harry about what has happened. It sounds like that Commission also needs to be investigated. I doubt that will happen. I do think he needs to ensure Invictus is protected.
Most of the charity’s money came from Harry’s events. So, I assume, the Princes are gonna do their own thing now that the charity commission released its report. They were probably waiting on that. Sophie can stay there, we know Will and his friends do sh*t for charity. She won’t be getting any money from them for charity work. Whatever money the charity has is probably long gone now to her friends and “consultants”. It isn’t like the connections Princes have on the ground will stick by this horrid woman. They know the Princes and worked with them for years. They can go on with Archewell Foundation or a new foundation they create. As long as Harry’s name is attached to it, it will have the trust and the support of people there.
Yup. The Sussexes’ brand are strong, blue chip and professional.
Quite the opposite to the Lazy couple and their minions.
I dunno about Bulliam giving money, he just might. Bulliam may want to make his successful hostile takeover public, so he can gloat. He’d do that for a year or two, but definitely not forever. I doubt very much Sentebale is getting new donations at least until its financials come out soon, because Harry just putting it out there raises doubt even if the KP-captured CC didn’t bother to investigate. So how is Sentebale keeping the lights on?
If Bulliam’s foundation steps in to prop up Sentebale, the children would continue to get their meds. But, one of the early complaints about Chandauka was that she wanted to pivot to environmental issues, which Bulliam would love, and he could even absorb it into Earth’sh!t and give Chandauka a sinecure there alongside Jason.
Wonder if Harry can sue for the name Sentebale?
I was astonished at the wildness of Sophie ‘s claims in a variety of interviews when this first erupted as she is a lawyer by profession? Also that Will ‘s bestie was content to be at her side at the filmed Sky news interview. It seemed very blatant: not calm, measured and cautious like I would expect a lawyer to talk. She sounded like a tabloid reciting it’s greatest hits eg Harry is toxic without RF and his wife is pushy etc
A sit down (TV) interview by H about this matter is absolutely the worst idea. His critics would have a field day: “What’s he going on about this time?” “With everything that’s going on in the world, he wants the public to focus on his so-called problems?” “Does he ever stop whining?” An interview would also prove that the CC was right in criticising both parties for publicly airing their dispute.
The only sit down interview I’d like to see him do is when he and Seeiso announce their new charity.
Out of the ashes rises the Phoenix: don’t need to give anymore airtime to this usurper.
The CC criticizing both sides for publicly airing the dispute sounds like a convenient silencing tactic. If the 2024 investigation had happened as requested, according to the former trustees, then nothing would ever have need to be publicly said and the princes may not have stepped down.
Sentebale is going to face some deep financial problems. Whether or not the CC looked into Ms. Chandauka’s financial mismanagement, Harry just putting it out there is going to deter some donors.
If Bulliam’s foundation steps in to prop up Sentebale, the children will continue to get their meds. But Bulliam will have outed himself as the force (together with his buddy Iain Rawlinson on Sentebale’s board) behind this hostile takeover. Ugh, so gross. And early on, one of the complaints against Ms. Chandauka was that she wanted to pivot the organization to environmental issues, which means Bulliam would be happy but the children wouldn’t get their meds under that scenario.
Reminds me of an organization I work with that’s going downhill–the founders split up and one of them is being vindictive towards the other one and trying to drive them out. And the nice one has been confirming that the jerk one has been embezzling for almost 2 years now. I really have no idea if anything will even be done about it because everyone knows jerk one won’t go quietly or at all, and nobody quite wants to call the police since jerk one is elderly. It takes a lot of work to get someone out of office and it doesn’t sound like that’s happening in this case either.
I have big sympathy for Harry watching his beloved charity get tanked over this one person, is what I’m saying here.
Becky the B . Is a disgrace of a human being. So great is her irrational hatred towards Harry and Meghan that she is quite happy to see innocent children suffer . Becky can just join sophie on that express train straight to hell
Link to Government website for Companies which lists their officers. There are 4 current officers for Sentebale. Sophie is chair and she STILL has only two trustees remaining who were appointed on 25 March 2025 after previous trustees resigned altogether in response to her threat to sue the charity. Oddly two appointees from 25 March 2025 : Nerissa Naidu resigned 14 April 2025 (3 weeks tenure) and Dr Margaret Ngozi Ikpoh resigned on 2 April (9 days!!). What made them quit as trustees so soon??
https://share.google/e6vzYfBWTRGGhvc9A
Naidu is the second new trustee to leave the charity in recent weeks: Margaret Ngozi Ikpoh resigned on 2 April after less than a week in the role.
Ikpoh’s decision was also made “out of respect for her family and other professional commitments”, the charity said at the time.
As I recall, very early on Chandauka’s statements about pivoting away from Sentebale’s Aids related mandate included working on justice and equality issues (pertaining to women), not just climate change. I believe one of the two newly appointed trustees who resigned had a background in that area, while the other had expertise in the healthcare field. Possibly Chandauka painted them a rosy picture about how things were going to go and they bought her story about being bullied, etc., but were smart enough to get out and protect their reputations when they got a taste of the reality. Patrons and trustees of a successful twenty year old organization don’t resign en masse for no reason. I’m surprised the third new trustee, the woman affiliated with Johns Hopkins, hasn’t left, because the charity as is stinks to high heaven.
I can’t imagine Will is interested in doing anything with Sentebale; his aim, to distress and embarrass Harry by destroying something he holds dear, is already achieved. As far as I can tell, the primary items the Royal Foundation spends its money on is their CEO and their slate of Directors, so nothing substantial would go to, well, nothing substantial seems to go anywhere. Whatever Will & Co. may have promised Chandauka and Rawlinson, wouldn’t be surprised if they considered them amply repaid with the opportunity to loot the charity’s coffers, which they’ve apparently been doing all along during her tenure, even if the CC doesn’t consider it worth their attention.
This is so f*cked up. At least Harry realizes that the charity commission is useless and he won’t have anything else to do with them. It’s a public humiliation for him and he is the only one getting the heat and focus. If Sentebale sinks, it will all be under Sophie’s watch because of her intransigence. It seems like she was hoping for a settlement and everyone just said nope and walked. What exactly is she trying to save? She has poisoned the well.
I feel for Harry, Seeiso, and the kids. 💔