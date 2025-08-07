Mail: The Sussexes must never be allowed to return from ‘trailer-trash America’

Someone named John MacLeod is very upset. The Daily Mail published his lengthy rant this week, a rant which was partially a history lesson about how kings and queens always do what’s best for the survival of the monarchy. Since it’s the DM, you can imagine how this piece takes a quick turn to “this guy loathes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Weeks after King Charles sent his PR guru to meet with the Sussexes’ representatives in London, John MacLeod insists: “King must put throne first and reject the return of Harry and Meghan.” Again, no one has suggested that “returning” is on the table. Harry and Meghan are going to live in their California mansion for a long time. But don’t let that get in the way of this guy’s rant.
In recent weeks there has been a curious groundswell of opinion, in many quarters, that the King must now make peace with his own second son and that the Prince and Princess of Wales should be big enough to lump it. By curious coincidence, snaps of initial peace-talks appeared on the same day that William, Kate and their delightful elder children appeared so enchantingly at Wimbledon. Soon after, and by no less curious coincidence, the Duke of Sussex reprised – and not for the first time – his late mother’s landmine walk in Angola, on the same day as the Queen Consort’s birthday.
Let me be honest. I often wish, rather desperately, that Harry and Meghan would finally catch a break. Hit some winning streak that would keep them in style and comfort and, above all, keep them quiet.
But I can think of no more crazed or appalling idea than that they should be welcomed home to this country, to the bosom of the Royal Family, to the renewed expense of the privy and indeed the public purse and – the very idea is fantastic and absurd – to renewed royal duties.
Our King is a singularly gracious, cultured, thoughtful man. In public life long before the most senior Members of Parliament. As we saw in Rome, Germany and elsewhere, he is a far more confident and accomplished speaker than his mother. His heartache amidst ongoing estrangement from his younger son – though it is not of Charles’s doing – is incalculable. Yet such a restoration of Sussex fortune – which, one suspects, in their current extremity really boils down to money – is unthinkable.
The damage they have wrought since Megxit is vast and irretrievable. Before all the world, they besmirched their kin, the Crown and indeed this country with baseless charges of the rankest racism – this from a man who once mocked an Army comrade and was even snapped, smugly, in Nazi uniform. This falsehood grievously damaged the Commonwealth, especially in the Caribbean. They slammed this land, the Palace and their family, courtesy of Oprah Winfrey, as Prince Philip lay dying.
That the Spotify deal has gone, that the Netflix package founders by the bows, that their docuseries (save for the first, the cruellest and most dishonest) have had but derisory ratings and that the sideline in jams, pink plonk and edible flowers is a Stateside joke scarcely surprises. They have no talent; no appetite for the hard yards of dedicated work. She can afford the finest clothes but, inexplicably, does not wear them well.
And none of this, on cool reflection, surprises: in eighteen months, Meghan proved incapable of even the less than exacting duties of a royal Duchess.
That is before we start on all the broken confidences, the ruthlessly discarded friends – from Piers Morgan to Jessica Mulroney – the traumatised former staff and, surely, the nadir: that twerking video. This apparently went down a storm in trailer-trash America but, this side of the pond, and as was once said of another, we saw only a woman unfit to be a royal Princess in this or any age. She is what she always was – a cool, beaming adventuress, her hand always in creepy Mission Control grip of his, as if they were welded by SuperGlue.
There can be no return to that role, or to this land. And, as his forebears grasped before, Charles III must let the King rule him in this – and not the man.
This guy is a true, unadulterated hater. He’s not hedging at all, he’s saying it with his whole chest: he hates Meghan, he hates “trailer trash America,” he hates Meghan’s clothes, he hates a pregnant woman dancing, he hates the work of the HALO Trust, he hates hates hates hates the very idea of a father and son being on speaking terms. Why is the Mail in the habit of publishing random people’s Burn Books? Anyway, like so many of the articles written in the past month, these ridiculously stupid people made the leap from “Harry might speak to his father” to “obviously, the Sussexes are BEGGING to come back so we can abuse them, but we hate them too much to want them back!!!” Delusional doesn’t even begin to describe it.
I read that mostly (OK 60%) and it didn’t even make sense. At all. But hey! My understanding : We have fabulous white princes/s and they’re much better than losers in America who aren’t white. And ours are kind and regal and stolen wealth /tax funded and you’re money grubbing trash. Or something.. Was that about it?
You did better than I did! I read a sentence or two, scanned a bit more, then gave up. It was just nauseatingly obsequious (to the royals) and hateful (to the Sussexes).
I got to this and completely lost it:
Our King is a singularly gracious, cultured, thoughtful man.
I didn’t read anymore. The man who had a hissy fit about pens in front of major media is not gracious or thoughtful. He is an overly pampered baby who can’t control his emotions or be polite to staff. I can’t imagine how he acts in private. We can point to Charles as a seriously bad example to his kids, not just the country. No wonder we have stories about William’s pillow throwing and violent temper.
This is what brainwashing looks like. Didn’t he learn in school what the British Monarchy did to Scotland? Why do people continually side with their oppressors?
He’s a McLeod so probably from the Isle of Skye. Totally bonkers and sycophantic. Probably got bought by the Sassenachs and sold out his relatives as a result and replaced them with sheep.
I think you’re likely right about all of that. I’m sure this guy is loads of fun to hang around.
This is bonkers. How can you have this much hate in your heart for two people that you don’t know, and whose life choices don’t impact you at all. Meghan and Harry aren’t the PM or the head of the Treasury, where they live , who they speak to, what they spend the money they earn on has not impacted this man’s life at all to be this viscerally angry.
This is a perfect encapsulation of the pointlessness of bigotry and racism. Their simple existence and ability to thrive outside of the roles in life that he has ascribed to them is a personal affront to him. What’s even more bananas to me is that a national newspaper would print this. Do citizens of this country see this in their papers and think, yeah this is totally normal?
All i could think after reading that is….he needs therapy. and a lot of it.
Well said, Dee. This guy has totally tipped over into insanity, the word unhinged is too mild.
1. They are self sufficient and need no taxpayer help. 2. They are quiet they don’t leak 24/7 to the gutter press. 3. Most importantly THEY ARE NEVER COMING BACK!!!! Take your hate and climb back under your rock cause the roaches miss you!!
Racism really is a mental illness. That sounds like the rants of a deranged lunatic
Please don’t do this. Mental illness is not a choice, racism is.
I often re-watch the netflix 6 part doc- as i did last week, the first time since i had seen the adorable dancing in the hospital video.
So when the short clip of newborn Lili came up in the doc, i thought, they really should have dropped a minute of the baby mama video in there.
Episode 6 is a roller coaster, Mr Perry offers them a safe haven, the mail finds out, the stress of the lawsuit, the miscarriage, the oprah interview, with the BRF reaction- and then, Lili, and winning at the appeal level after the tabloid appealed their loss.
Now Price Harry surfs, Meg has dinner with her friends. He does charity with a few business projects, she’s investing in women led businesses and building As Ever. And they are safely ensconced in Montecito.
Stay mad racists on both sides of the atlantic. You sound increasingly unhinged as each year passes.
Do we know that “John MacLeod” isn’t an alias…
No, we don’t. And the Mail often pays people for their names and then publishes whatever they want under the name. It’s part of the deal.
Way to go gutter rat. Label a country of 360m + trailer thrash. I might add a country of 60 M+ is not in good standing globally with their issues. Harry nor Meghan are coming back, does not want to come back. Harry just wants a relationship with his father.
They desperately want Harry and Meghan to acknowledge them, even to issue a rebuttal, but silence is the best response to this vitriolic nonsense.
Every time these royalists pen these vile missives they show how deep their racism is. So trying to blame Harry and Meghan for anything happening in The Commonwealth ( i.e., Grenada dropping the oath of allegiance to King Charles) is clearly not self-reflective. They lost the Commonwealth (and especially the Caribbean), when they showed themselves in how Meghan was, and continues to be vilified. As if Caribbean member states are stupid and blind. The handling of Windrush and Meghan is looking to be King Charles’ Waterloo.
It hits all the notes. Trailer trash Americans. Meghan is an adventuress, which always makes me laugh. Piers Morgan as a discarded “friend” of Meghan’s. LOL, please. And don’t forget Charles is a better speaker than his mum! It sounds like someone who hits the tabloid kool-aid hard. It sounds like a cross between Tom Bowers and Carole Malone screeching every tabloid narrative they can remember about the sussexes within one article.
It probably is Tom.
Piers something, a friend of Meghan? My eyes were almost falling out my head reading this. Then I was laughing my head off.
I gave up at that point, I couldn’t read any more of the lies and hatred.
From beginning to end this is a masterclass in propaganda Wow.
It really is up-is-down, bad-is-good, delusional drivel.
Say what you’re really thinking, “John MacLeod”: You hate and fear Black women.
If they’re this angry, it means the Sussexes are winning at something. You just have to look around to see what it is.
They’re clearly not used to New Harry, the version of Harry who has finally woken up to the reality that his birth family genuinely doesn’t care if he, his wife, or his children are attacked or harmed due to lack of security. In fact, during legal discovery, when he was sueing for reinstatement of his security, he seems to have learned that they would practically welcome it.
What really seems to have rattled them is New Harry pushing back on the Charity “Omissions,” the one where Camilla’s nephew, Ben Elliot, is a director. Harry has made it clear that he will not go quietly into the night.
Just like they believed they had muzzled him with the REVAC security stitch-up, only for him to reappear with that BBC interview, this time Harry appears to have let let loose his team to speak freely to anyone and everyone about the Charity “Omission” scandal and about “Not a Doctor” Chanduka. It is honestly astounding that they thought he would simply walk away from twenty years of dedicated work.
The timing is also very telling. Since this entire situation seems like a premeditated stitch-up, it raises serious questions about how much of the so-called “Reconciliation Summit” was ever in good faith. And let’s be honest, anything labeled a “summit” in royal circles should raise eyebrows. There appeared to be a strong and almost desperate effort to get Harry to agree to something, even just an exchange of schedules. He did not bite. (Which he was right because they offered, no accountability for what they did) Now, with this article, we are seeing the not so quiet withdrawal of the multiple supposed reconciliation olive branches.
I buy a lot of wine for cellaring and some ‘drink now’ wine and cooking wine. Depending on the wine I’ve paid as little as $5/btl (not cellaring! Lol) and as much as 150 ish (10 to 30 yrs plus cellaring). And I’ve got some bottles worth over 1k. 30 is mid range basic price and it’s likely a decent rose for that price as per the reviews. I don’t drink Rose and can’t buy it anyway but it’s a new vintage so heaps more stock from the wineries. When she runs out she’s not releasing enough and when there’s stock she’s not popular, girl can’t win. It’s clearly (from reviews at least) a good wine. I’ll enjoy snagging a bottle at some stage.
My god he pulls out all the old hits. They must be so bored and desperate for any royal content and clicks that they are re-hashing all the old hits.
This one is especially vile. He has a lovely way to insult everybody who is not white and British. “Trailer trash America.”? He might cause a diplomatic incident. I stand with all Americans.
I’m not joking or being at all lighthearted when I say this. These people need to find hobbies and/or meaningful work to distract from their seriously unhealthy obsessions with Meghan and Harry. What is actually WRONG with these people? I can’t imagine writing *this shit being my life’s work and constant occupation. I understand the need to earn a living, and that requires most of us to do some things we don’t like, even when those tasks are part of an overall job or career we find rewarding, but this is not a good life. I would feel sorry for this if they weren’t so horrible and toxic. Seriously, take up knitting or gardening or doing something positive with the time you have on this planet.
I’m sure H&M can think of nothing more crazed and appalling than going back to royal duties. And it’s nice of this loony to wish H&M all the best for a winning streak. Then he’ll be happy when they keep on winning…won’t he?
“She can afford the finest clothes but, inexplicably, does not wear them well.”
He needs to lay off the cheap drugs! She’s a goddamned style icon! Everything she wears sells out because of how well she wears them. Are these people blind? I’m going to laugh all day over this one.
This is one of the more nonsensical, up-is-down pieces of garbage. Projection in its purest form.
Sounds like somebody forgot to get their rabies booster
😆😂🤣
Your “king” is neither gracious, cultured, nor thoughtful. He bullies and abuses gardeners ffs!
Wasn’t that “gracious, cultured, thoughtful man” the one who snapped at some poor soul after having a fit in public about a pen? And that thoughtfulness was further displayed when he handed a leaking pen to his wife. And H&M have “no talent; no appetite for the hard yards of dedicated work.” What pray tell are the talents of W&K and where is there “appetite” for hard work?
British tabloids are obsessed with Meghan and Harry because deep down they know William and Kate aren’t it.
The UK press has been stuck in a five-year tantrum over Meghan and Harry. One minute it’s “Come back, Harry (but ditch Meghan)”, the next it’s “Stay in America, you’re trash, you’ll come crawling back when you’re broke.” They rehash Meghan’s 18 months in the Firm like it was the fall of Rome, write hit pieces about how she dared to have opinions, and now even claim to know what the Queen “really thought” about her, despite the Queen being dead. It’s bizarre.
But here’s the unspoken truth:
They know who they have left, William and Kate, aren’t up to the task.
No matter how hard they try to puff them up, the reality keeps leaking through. William has made it clear he doesn’t want to do the “bread-and-butter” events that royal duty depends on. He’s said outright he wants to do fewer engagements that feel “impactful” to him. He’s not interested in the traditional stuff, church ceremonies, local ribbon cuttings, public walkabouts. And Kate, pre-cancer diagnosis, had a reputation for being chronically work-shy. Now her absence is explained (suspiciously) by health concerns , but that doesn’t erase her decade-long pattern of minimal engagement.
Meghan and Harry were meant to pick up the slack, modernize the image, and connect with the public in ways W&K simply couldn’t. Now that they’re gone, the monarchy is exposed—and the press is flailing. They’re lashing out at the ones who left, because facing what’s left behind is just too depressing.
I mean, they been throwing a fit since the girlfriend reveal in November of 2016. It’s been nine-and-one-sixth years of tantrums at this point.
Where are the men in white jackets when you need them to pick up escape loons . This man has got to be on something or seriously hateful and stupid to boot .
the inexplicable hate and venom towards Meghan is at the level of Jeremy Clarkson notorious hate piece on Meghan or close to it.
Maybe I’m reading the cultural cues wrong. Why is someone who apparently deplores “trailer-trash” publishing his comments in the DM — which is actually the trashiest publication I’ve ever seen? Is trashiness different in GB? Is it ok to be trashy as long as actual trailers aren’t involved? I won’t even speak to the trashiness of his comments, just his choice of publications. Perhaps he submitted his trash first to other publications— and the DM was the first one that bit?
Are there actually trashier publications out there that I’m blissfully unaware of — thus making the DM midrange or even better? I learn so much from this site!
In the US, the moniker “trailer trash” is applied to poor Whites. This fellow, whoever he really is, doesn’t even understand the cultural epithets he uses.
And it’s a phrase that irks me no end. I know people who live or have lived in trailers and/or in trailer parks, including family members. People live where they can afford to live and there’s no shame in that. And as the Windsors have so aptly demonstrated, over and over again, ‘trashy’ behavior is not related to the amount in one’s bank account (or Fortnum & Mason shopping bag).
After I’ve recovered after reading nauseating trash like this ,I ask myself if he would talk about a white woman like this. No, probably not. Would he talk this wa y about a white male who was a married in such as Tindal or Brooksbank? Absolutely not. Tells me this is a racist misogynist.
Someone hand this man his smelling salts. What a load of florid prose to spout utter tripe—a steaming pile of lies, really. Does he get paid by the word, or the letter?
Also: “They have no talent; no appetite for the hard yards of dedicated work… Meghan proved incapable of even the less than exacting duties of a royal Duchess.”
— Make up your mind: is royal work hard and dedicated, or less than exacting?
Seriously. The hyperbole is embarrassing and the delusion is astounding.
I think at this point they’re just trying to provoke some kind of reaction from H&M. Anything. Just for clicks. So they get more and more ridiculous dreaming of some type of engagement that they’ll never get.
They are desperate for some small crumb of Sussex acknowledgement. Poor dears.
It’s funny that they say these things about America. Notice though no one GAF about them. Go ahead and be hating, no one here cares about you anyways. It’s like in one ear and out the next. May I remind the state of California has a larger economy than that whole island. And without HW productions saving their a$$ their own tv film and movie industry is struggling badly.
HM is also ignoring the heck out of them and it’s making them nuts.
Did anybody see the Triplets of Belleville? The writing of this guy is as obsequious as that waiter in the restaurant. Or Uriah Heep, I’m so ‘umble!!! The royals are so enchanting & cultured & ever so delightful! 🤮
John MacLeod is a fugly slut!
and a grotsky little byotch
Apparently Meghan was welcomed with open arms.