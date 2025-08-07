Peter Phillips will likely invite Prince William & Harry to his spring wedding

Remember when certain people tried to say that both Prince William and Prince Harry turned up for Robert Fellowes’ funeral last year? All of the reporting around the funeral indicated that Harry would not travel to the UK last August, but that was a cover. Harry flew in and out of the UK and no one knew until days later. They tried to say William went to the funeral too, but I never believed that. Anyway, that was the last time William and Harry were in the same place at the same time (allegedly). Now the conversation has turned to the next time they might be in the same place at the same time: Peter Phillips’s second wedding, which has not been scheduled. Will Peter invite Harry? And will Harry go? From The Royalist Substack:

Prince Harry and Prince William were last in church together for the funeral of their uncle, Robert Fellowes, and I’d bet good money that the next time they will be together will also be in a church. It will be a happier occasion this time, the marriage of their cousin, Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s son) to public NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, a suitable bride for the unflashiest young royal. Peter and Harriet announced they were engaged last week. They have not yet named the date but a spring wedding is on the cards. And both Prince Harry and Prince William will be invited, I understand, setting up one of the most emotionally charged family encounters in recent years should both decide to accept.

[From The Royalist]

I’ve already seen Sussex-fans say that Peter won’t invite Harry, or maybe William would convince Peter to ban the Sussexes or whatever. From what little I know about Peter Phillips, I think he probably will extend an invitation to the Sussexes, and he genuinely hopes to have his extended family at his wedding. Now, will the Sussexes go? Would Harry go solo? Those are the questions, not “will Peter invite them?” The British tabloids know that as well, which is why they’re already crying about how Harry needs to come.

Prince Harry has been warned how it could look if he snubs Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s upcoming royal wedding. The royal couple, who began dating last year, announced their engagement last week. Although there is not yet a set date for the wedding, many members of the Royal Family are set to be in attendance. Speaking of whether Harry could travel back to the UK to attend, culture expert and television presenter Nick Ede suggested that Harry may want to attend or risk “looking petty”. He told the Express: “Prince Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own. I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding. If he is looking to gain faavour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift. If he doesn’t attend it will look a bit petty and that he is not supporting his cousin on his special day.”

[From The Daily Express]

From Harry’s perspective, he could argue that he went to Peter’s first wedding and William did not, so maybe they should trade off for this wedding. Honestly though, there’s going to be so much gossip about this in the months to come. It’s the next big “thing” which they can obsess over and threaten Harry over. Very few of those stories will talk about the logistics though, which is that Harry will never go unless he gets security.