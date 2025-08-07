Peter Phillips will likely invite Prince William & Harry to his spring wedding

Remember when certain people tried to say that both Prince William and Prince Harry turned up for Robert Fellowes’ funeral last year? All of the reporting around the funeral indicated that Harry would not travel to the UK last August, but that was a cover. Harry flew in and out of the UK and no one knew until days later. They tried to say William went to the funeral too, but I never believed that. Anyway, that was the last time William and Harry were in the same place at the same time (allegedly). Now the conversation has turned to the next time they might be in the same place at the same time: Peter Phillips’s second wedding, which has not been scheduled. Will Peter invite Harry? And will Harry go? From The Royalist Substack:
Prince Harry and Prince William were last in church together for the funeral of their uncle, Robert Fellowes, and I’d bet good money that the next time they will be together will also be in a church. It will be a happier occasion this time, the marriage of their cousin, Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s son) to public NHS nurse Harriet Sperling, a suitable bride for the unflashiest young royal.
Peter and Harriet announced they were engaged last week. They have not yet named the date but a spring wedding is on the cards. And both Prince Harry and Prince William will be invited, I understand, setting up one of the most emotionally charged family encounters in recent years should both decide to accept.
I’ve already seen Sussex-fans say that Peter won’t invite Harry, or maybe William would convince Peter to ban the Sussexes or whatever. From what little I know about Peter Phillips, I think he probably will extend an invitation to the Sussexes, and he genuinely hopes to have his extended family at his wedding. Now, will the Sussexes go? Would Harry go solo? Those are the questions, not “will Peter invite them?” The British tabloids know that as well, which is why they’re already crying about how Harry needs to come.
Prince Harry has been warned how it could look if he snubs Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s upcoming royal wedding. The royal couple, who began dating last year, announced their engagement last week. Although there is not yet a set date for the wedding, many members of the Royal Family are set to be in attendance.
Speaking of whether Harry could travel back to the UK to attend, culture expert and television presenter Nick Ede suggested that Harry may want to attend or risk “looking petty”.
He told the Express: “Prince Harry has always been close to Peter Phillips and Harry has been known to attend major royal occasions on his own. I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding. If he is looking to gain faavour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift. If he doesn’t attend it will look a bit petty and that he is not supporting his cousin on his special day.”
From Harry’s perspective, he could argue that he went to Peter’s first wedding and William did not, so maybe they should trade off for this wedding. Honestly though, there’s going to be so much gossip about this in the months to come. It’s the next big “thing” which they can obsess over and threaten Harry over. Very few of those stories will talk about the logistics though, which is that Harry will never go unless he gets security.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Good lord there will be a whole year of this nonsense on will he invite or won’t he invite and will Harry except or will Harry snub the wedding horse shit.
They sure like to dream, those rats.
The BM needs desperately something to write about the royal family. Even when the left behind Windsors come out to do some work nobody is interested in it. It presume that this is better than to rehash old hits and try to rewrite history.
“I think that it would be a good thing for his popularity if he attended the wedding. “
He’s already popular without attending any weddings.
“If he is looking to gain faavour with his family this could be a nice way of starting to heal the rift. If he doesn’t attend it will look a bit petty and that he is not supporting his cousin on his special day.”
😂 when did Peter support Harry?
The obstacle would be Chuck but nobody’s talking about him. Chuck will be invited but whether he attends is a different matter altogether.
I don’t think Harry will attend- it’s a second marriage, and unless Peter and fiancée have visited Montecito, there’s nothing to suggest that they’re close.
💯💯 everything you said here!
🎯🎯
Why would he attend if his wife doesn’t go. Has Peter and his girlfriend been to Harry’s home? No one is obligated to go to any family members wedding if they are no longer close. To me it’s a way of disrespecting his wife by asking him to come alone. Don’t want his mixed race family contaminating the ceremony. They treat his family as nonexistent.
I think the HE they are really referring to in that sentence is Peter. I had to scroll up just to remember his name because he is a royal by blood who without mentioning the names of more known royals, especially the more known ones like Harry and Meghan, no one would really know who he is.
Agree. The one who has always been portrayed as close to Harry was Eugenie.
How would Harry sending his regrets and a lovely gift be seen as “petty”? In the Real World, this happens al the time when an invited guest can’t attend.
How on Earth would it look petty? He has legitimate concerns for his security issues, and this is his cousin’s second wedding. I just can’t rationalize Peter being devastated if a cousin that lives on another continent doesn’t come to his second wedding.
There is nothing that even indicates that they’re that close, from all reporting and from what I can remember in the past Peter and Zara were always closer to William, and Beatrice and Eugenie seemed to be closer to Harry. I’m sure there are other family members that won’t make it to this wedding and it won’t be petty of them not to come and they live in the same country.
This is about the British Media wanting Harry back for some reason, which would indicate to me that his popularity is just fine. And who said he’s trying to gain favor with his family? He said he’d like a relationship with his father, he hasn’t mentioned anyone else either way.
Yes Peter, Zara and William were the oldest of their generation (1977-82) and the Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie (1984-90). Though Harry and Zara seemed close too. Poor Louise and James were sort of out there on their own (2003-2007) with Peter’s daughter Savannah being born in 2010. Maybe we’ll see her closer to Louise and James as they all become adults, even though they’re not first cousins, since there’s about the same age spread between James and Savannah as Harry and Eugenie and Harry and Zara. (Sophie has a brother but I don’t know if he has kids.)
It’s possible Harry will request security through RAVEC, in advance, and RAVEC will say no. At that point Harry could just say well I tried and so no I won’t be going without security. Obviously if William or Charles go, there would be security at the event but not going to and from wherever he’s staying, which would get highly publicized if the press knew for sure he was going. If the press wasn’t so highly anticipating and discussing his attendance he could do a surprise pop-up, as he did with Fellowes, but for this wedding, it’s just really not a possibility. I do think Peter will invite him. Whether Peter really is invested in Harry being there idk. The couple may not want all the stories to center around Harry. Same situation as the Grosvenor wedding. Harry let it be known early on that there were best wishes but he wasn’t attending.
As with the Grosvenor wedding if he doesn’t come because of the security issue the gutter press will say that he was snubbed,
I think if anything it’ll end up like the Grosvenor wedding in that Harry and Meghan will get invited and they’ll decline but send their regards and maybe a gift. I know a lot of people here think he’s closer to William but I don’t see how that’s the case? W has always seemed closer to Zara and not so much Peter, and he did skip the first wedding.
Also, side note, but anyone else find it weird that we haven’t gotten a good close up of the engagement ring? If you look on Google for the other Royal engagement rings you’ll find closeups, but not of this one. Wonder why?
Because it’s not a royal ring and it’s a second marriage. Other couples had big announcements and photo shoots where you got a lot of photos and video. Peter and Autumn’s engagement was super low key. And with it being Peter’s second marriage there’s even less reason for hubbub. When they’re out and about, or even if it takes until the wedding, they’ll be better photos. Charles and Camilla just appeared at an event after a press release announcing their engagement. The press got their look at the ring there.
i doubt harry will go but I feel sure he will be invited. the question of his attendance will keep the rota talking for months and that will help keep them happy and not talking about other things, like ft Belvedere.
I said i doubt he’ll go but honestly none of us know. They may have a destination wedding. they may get married in a small ceremony at Anne’s house. they may get married in Scotland like Zara did. etc. Maybe harry attends, maybe he doesn’t. Either way the press will make it all about him.
I thought that royal/aristo protocol demanded that the wedding take place within 6 months of the engagement, which would be around January/February not in “the spring”. Is Peter breaking “royal protocol”, will the King “be furious” that he’s not included in the wedding planning, will Peter and Harriet use the palace approved wedding planner or will they snub the King and plan their own wedding, will Harriet, as a divorcee, wear white, will she wear a veil?? Enquiring minds must know!!
They can do whatever they like, the bride is white so protocols do not need to be applied.
Peter’s not himself royal or an aristocrat. He’s a member of the royal family. He was engaged to autumn in July and married the following May. Zara married Mike two months after the Queen gave her approval.
The Queen’s children all married within six months of their engagements. Beatrice didn’t but Covid played an issue there with scheduling and delayed even the original date further. Eugenie had nine months in between as did Gabriella Windsor. Her brother had seven months.
Oh lord here we go
The Sussexes have had their own home in Montecito since 2020.
Has Peter ever made an effort to visit them? No.
So, Harry can send his congratulations with a gift — nothing more.
No need to go out of his way to extend kindness to someone who’d never return the gesture.
But as Peter is no HRH, has no titel and is no working royal, this is no royal wedding. Only the desperate press wants it to be one.
my crystal ball tells me that it has some predictions! …this wedding will take place on Princess Anne’s estate. That way they can use existing security which she already has to keep out gate crashers & tabloids. Which enhances the value of the photos they have already sold to “Hello.” It’s the exclusivity. They won’t use a big venue like Windsor Castle much less Westminster Abbey. It would be — to borrow a phrase from the French — de trop. The bride will wear something tasteful and white. But no tiara. There will be lovely flowers and a picnic vibe. WanK will be on their latest holiday on a yacht provided by the UAE, this time a bit further than Greece, say, the fjords in Norway? That way they can pass it off as diplomacy, NATO allies, etc. Harry will attend if Meghan is welcomed and security is provided by Charles, who will either rally for the occasion or send wishes from his sick bed. If Charles stays away (most likely) Camilla will also, which would be best, as she will not be able to brave an encounter with Harry in full view of his family. It would be too obvious where their sympathies lie (not with Cams). Anne will be smiling and joyful. Genuinely. The kids will be adorable. And if H&M attend, then Hello will pay a half-million-pound bonus to the happy couple. All of this has already been inked into their promotional contract with “Hello”, which contains contingencies for Harry’s appearance at the event, and enumerated cash bonuses depending on whether Meghan accompanies him (kerching) and whether their children attend also (kerrrrrrrchiiiiiiiiiiing.) knowing this, Meghan will not attend. Harry might pop in. But she will select a beautiful gift and sent a heartfelt handwritten note. With no spelling errors. Kate once famously wrote a thank you note to the folks at Wimbledon which spelled “quiet” as “quite.” This was before the mawwiage. …that’s my image of the impending nuptials!!!! FWIW anyway.
I’m of the impression that if William is close to any cousin it’s Peter. He regularly shows up to support William’s polo. In the years when William and Harry played polo together, Peter was usually there and sometimes Zara too and both brought their children so the cousins all got to play together. This was pre-Meghan of course, so Harry really didn’t have anybody show up for him. I think we are all aware that Eugenie and Harry are close, and he seems friendly with Zara. Obviously, Louise and James are too young to socialize with their older cousins. The tabs and RR will subject everyone to “will Harry attend” but seriously, it’s getting a bit old. Anne’s family though seems to be very supportive of each other. There was a nice story about the whole family out to support Peter and Zara’s half sister’s wedding.
William is the heir, everyone would attend his events. The indication of closeness would be the times Will attended Peter’s events. Apparently, he skipped Peter’s first wedding, because he was attending the wedding of his ex Jecca’s brother in Kenya. I would argue that Will is closer to Jecca’s family than his own.
@sevenblue: I agree. If William is close to any of the cousins, it’s Zara. If he were really that close to Peter, he wouldn’t have skipped the first wedding. And there’s nothing that’s happened since that’s really indicated any closeness between the two. I don’t get where people are getting the whole “William is close to Peter” idea from.
The real questions are: Will William attend Peter’s second wedding since he was too petty to attend his first wedding? Will the couple getting married be relevant enough that the media will write articles that don’t contain Harry and/or Meghan’s names? Will Kate complain about the bridesmaids dresses or tights at this brides wedding? Will Kate wear white to this brides wedding? She could wear the exact same dress she wore to Meghan’s wedding to put the argument to rest about what color she wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Will Zara, Kate and Camilla be disrespectful and rude during the service of this wedding or is that only reserved for black Archbishops? So many important questions to ask about a wedding of people I hadn’t known about outside of their link to Harry and Meghan.
Only a british royal can be described as “a young royal” at almost 50 years old.
Nice one.
Seriously, my head almost swiveled all the way around when I read that.
just scrolling up, I only noticed — years after the photo was published — that the Phillips siblings are standing to either side of M&H, like a polite Praetorian guard. That gives good vibes. Zara was very astute about accepting commercial endorsements in her equestrian career, and as her mother had not accepted titles for her children (actually they were not eligible as not in the male line but their father had declined a title that would have covered them), there was a general intake of breath, followed by a general “Why not?? Good luck to her!!” …so they clearly understand it’s silly to leave money on the table when your own children — much less grandchildren — will be that much further from the source of largesse. I mean. Who would say no? The gatekeeping is silly. It’s just a photo. Take it, and be happy. The only place that I would draw the line, is selling images of your children. Otherwise? Just smile. Enjoy the good life, if you have a clear conscience.
Peter is the “unflashiest young royal”. Is this meant as a compliment? I would have said that would be James. Shades of “Are You Being Served” and “young” Mr. Grace here.
This headline should read “Peter Phillips WISHES the Sussexes would attend his wedding so he can charge more money when he inevitably sells the photos.”
It´s amazing how people obssessed with protocol and how Meghan uses her married name can write “Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s upcoming royal wedding. The royal couple…” without flinching
Every time there is a Peter Philips wedding story there also needs to be a reminder than William skipped his favourite cousin’s first wedding to attend the wedding of Jecca’s brother in Kenya. And Kate went meeting the queen for the first time without William there.
If Harry had skipped the wedding of a first cousin and close in age for the wedding of a brother of an ex girlfriend you can bet the media would have made a hundred stories about it.
So the single mother is a suitable royal bride but the Black duchess isn’t? How the times keep changing for this bunch of idiots. I wonder if Liz and Liza will have opinions on what she wears for her wedding?
This is the press demanding that Peter Phillips invite Harry and being desperate for him to attend the wedding.
“a suitable bride for the unflashiest young royal.“
The shade!