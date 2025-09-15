Mail: Prince William ‘is more determined than ever to cut Harry off altogether’

From where I sit, something really shifted on September 4th, which is when the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for an event at the Natural History Museum in London. Kate debuted a terrible blonde wig and she and William showed zero concern for the children they had shipped into the museum’s garden when it started raining really hard. The event was a complete disaster for Will and Kate, and the only reason they even stepped out then was because they were trying to be visible and working ahead of Prince Harry’s four-day visit. That rainy day was the beginning of the end – William and Kate looked absolutely pitiful as they tried to throw themselves in front of the cameras and distract from Harry’s visit last week. They still look pitiful, especially William. As predicted, William’s rage-briefings began as Harry’s visit to the UK came to a close. Everyone got a call, it was like the deranger Avengers assembling to act as stenographers to William’s incandescent BS. Katie Nicholl published her VF piece on Friday. Charlotte Griffiths got a major exclusive for the Mail on Sunday. And of course Roya Nikkhah at the Times dutifully reports whatever the Other Brother shrieks at her. Griffiths’ piece in the Mail was the big one though, and it really paints a picture of a spiteful, jealous and pitiful heir whose childish rage-attacks are worrying aides.
Prince William has ‘doubled down’ on his resolve to cut Prince Harry out of his life, in the wake of his brother’s Clarence House rapprochement with the King. It’s been exactly a year since the Sussexes launched ‘Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold’ – and while the Duke’s 12-month strategy has come to fruition with his father, he is no closer to contact with his brother.
Indeed, Harry’s success in the UK last week means the future King is burning with a renewed determination to rid the monarchy of the Sussexes for good.
‘William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence he would throw you out of the room,’ one well-placed insider admitted. ‘He’s doubling down.’
The Princess of Wales agreed to attend a Women’s Institute meeting in Berkshire with her husband on Monday at the last minute, prompting some to suggest William hoped a glamorous appearance from his wife would blow Harry off the front pages. Harry countered the move with a £1.1million pledge to Children in Need – crass to cite the amount, perhaps, but effective. A day later, Harry met his father at Clarence House for the first time in 18 months. Harry’s breathless schedule during his week-long presence in the UK, followed by a trip to Kyiv, provided some healthy competition for William.
Charles may well welcome having Harry nipping at his brother’s heels, for it could prompt the Prince and Princess of Wales to ‘up their game’ by carrying out more of those small-scale events we saw last week – the type that they would prefer not to do but which are essential to the public’s perception of the monarchy. Without the future King and Queen doing the rounds, it falls to Charles to pick up most of the slack and it has been noted that, despite his battle with cancer, he carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months. Over the same period, Prince William clocked up 68 fewer engagements.
‘William is more determined than ever to cut Harry off altogether,’ adds the source. ‘It infuriates William that Harry has pulled off a 12-month “master plan” to re-ingratiate himself.’
The pair have long had a tempestuous relationship, not least in the run-up to ‘Megxit’ when, in 2019, the brothers came to blows in Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and Harry ended up shoved to the floor, cracking a dog bowl.
Palace aides are said to be anxious that William’s ‘doubling down’ mentality marks a setback for him personally.
‘For some time now William’s anger had cooled to the point of indifference over his brother, which was healthy for his mental wellbeing,’ adds another source. ‘William had got to the stage where Harry was a “non-person”, he had fallen so far beneath his radar as to have disappeared from his mind altogether. It can’t be good that William has gone back to the point where he would throw someone out at the very mention of Harry’s name.’
The phrase ‘non-person’ was coined by the Queen Mother to refer to people whose name cannot be mentioned by friends or aides in her presence – like that of her brother-in-law Edward VIII whose abdication forced her and her husband (who became George VI) to become King and Queen. With Harry a ‘non-person’, safely 5,000 miles away in California, people around William felt no need to bring up Harry’s name. All that was shattered by the appearance last week. The source added: ‘Now Harry is back – back in the UK, back at Clarence House, back in touch with his father and back into the subject line of emails.’
Another source said: ‘William originally went through all the stages of grief over his brother. When they first fell out he went to Balmoral and went off his food. Just before the Oprah chat screened, he wept. Then he turned to anger and when that stage was over, he simply compartmentalised it all and moved on. He never expected to be regularly in the same postcode as his brother again, like he was last week.’
Doesn’t it feel like the wheels are coming off? I can’t believe they’re saying some of this stuff openly. Last week became the point where this tabloid-and-palace-created image of “Angry Harry is sad and lonely” blew up in a million pieces. They can’t scream about how all of their emotional-support polls show that Harry is terribly unpopular, they can’t argue that Britain doesn’t want Harry back. British people were thrilled to see him, and his “tour” went spectacularly well. It reminded everyone of one of the biggest reasons why William and Kate did everything they could to push the Sussexes out and then copy/colonize everything they did, wore and said.
“Palace aides are said to be anxious that William’s ‘doubling down’ mentality marks a setback for him personally.” Um, it really sounds like William is in the middle of a full-blown nervous breakdown over being exposed as a boring, dull, unimaginative, uncharismatic rage monster. It also sounds like palace aides are really worried about how he’s incapable of keeping his sh-t together. And how f–king fragile is William that he can only keep going by pretending his brother is dead?
NOBODY gets to grey-rock Wiliam, dangit! 🤣
I think Pegs mentality has been in question for quite awhile. He needs serious therapy to work through the rage of his jealousy of his brother. What exactly is he going to cut Harry from? The world that Pegs thinks he owns?
Peggs needs therapy desperately. He should not be in line of succession until he gets help imo
That was my reaction when I read this, too. He is not in a good place mentally or emotionally and it’s going to keep building up until he really explodes.
Poor sausage. Does he have any interests other than football and hatred?
Pegging, apparently.
Comment of the week!
I love this for him. May the guilt of his treachery eat him alive!!! William is an aggressive, abusive, angry person with serious mental health issues that needs to be tamed.
But I am the one saving the planet. Ending homelessness
And achieving leave In the middle East and being hands on parents says peggs
Achieving peace in the middle east
That article is bonkers. The rota really are losing their minds. William “wept” at Harry’s departure? Sure he did. But now William has come full circle and is more incandescent than ever, to the point where his staff are apparently worried for his sanity?
What does Griffiths think she’s doing here? Who, or which palace, fed her this info? She’s making William look absolutely terrible, whether she means to or not.
I do appreciate all the shade. “… for it could prompt the Prince and Princess of Wales to ‘up their game’ by carrying out more of those small-scale events we saw last week – the type that they would prefer not to do but which are essential to the public’s perception of the monarchy.” And then the recitation of William’s dismal engagement numbers compared to Charles.
Wow. The wheels are coming off the bus, indeed. Palace aides briefing that he STOPPED EATING (nothing about Kate’s obvious and worsening ED, ofc) at Balmoral? That William was crying, actually crying and apparently in front of witnesses, before the Oprah interview? (What was he so afraid of, one wonders?) That he throws people out of the room at the mere mention of Harry’s name? That is alarming, and it’s no wonder that courtiers seem to be at the end of their rope and hoping that letting all William’s dirty laundry out in the press will deliver some kind of a solution. Can you imagine working for this kind of person?
I always believed William was a terrible, temperamental, toxic person because (TBI and being born into the BRF aside), he was that way since he was a little boy. But now I’ve joined Team There Is Something Seriously Wrong With William. He’s crossed the line from generic toxic (think Thomas Markle) to DSM-level unable to function normally….
If this past week was rough, the Birmingham Invictus Games are gonna send him over the edge.
If William really wept before the Oprah interview he must have been terribly guilty about something…
And harry actually had so little said about him. Just s-p-a-c-e. Makes you wonder doesn’t it.
Again. Gotta say it. Charlotte Griffiths says that “the brothers came to blows.” No, no they did not. William physically attacked Harry yes but Harry did not hit him back. I’m over the way they characterize this to make William look better. It’s a way of lying and minimizing an abusive moment.
Now where did they come up with this being a 12 month master plan? Why 12 months? How would they know that? It sounds made-up.
And finally William is not going to see Harry regularly in his postal code. The drama queen omg. Harry was there for 4 days, no more, jeez. Might he visit more with his dad? Maybe. But it’s not going to be that regular.
Thank you. Yes, one brother came to blows, and it wasn’t Harry.
And the 12-month “master plan” is ridiculous. Griffiths has no contact with Harry and zero idea about what he and his team are thinking.
Also Kate had *pre-cancerous* cells. Not cancer.
Manchild with fragile ego rages because his brother dares to exist and remind people how bad he is at his “job.” It’s hilarious.
Omg, “went off his food” – that’s what they say about sick horses. And yikes, if this is what people on William’s “side” are saying.
It would be great if William showed this level of determination in following through with his global plans, but I don’t think this has anything to do with taking action. This is about obsession and anger and depression which make a person stuck and paralyzed with frustration. He’s on a hamster wheel and can’t get off.
This!!! “Went off his food” makes him sound like a distressed horse or a child. It’s astonishing how short sighted he is, and how incapable he is of seeing that this performance hurts him in the long run. Like…how hard would it be to issue a statement saying Invictus is doing important work, the whole family supports it, here’s my own personal donation, I will always love my brother even when we don’t see eye to eye, now let’s focus on business. My god.
If this depiction of William is true, then it doesn’t look like he can think clearly. I’d say the bus has been losing wheels for quite some time – obviously so from when Charles was diagnosed with cancer and Kate with…something.
This. As a non English native speaker, I really wondered what they meant by that. Is that an expression? Or are they implying that he *literally* stopped eating??
It’s an expression, yes, but it also means he literally stopped eating for a period of time. Now, was he unable to eat because of grief, anxiety, or guilt???
I’ve always heard it as “off his feed” – as when a horse or farm animal is unwell and stops eating. But as an idiom, I’ve heard it used as “not feeling quite right,” feeling depressed or dejected, and accompanied by loss of appetite.
Willi treating Harry as a “non-person” is not healthy. It indicates that Willi has not be able to deal with the fall-out of Harry and Meghan leaving the Monarchy and Harry choosing Meghan over him.
William pushed out Harry. He couldn’t have been to surprised he actually took the hint and left.
This is the beginning of the end for certain. William is falling apart and not quietly or privately, but he’s letting it all hang out. Would not be surprised to hear that his health takes a serious nosedive in the coming weeks.
He’s unraveling right in front of our eyes. It’s unfortunate but I feel nothing but contempt and disdain for him. William brought all of this smoke on himself. Sucks to be him and KKKhate.
He’s like some of those emperors in ancient Rome who had breakdowns and were power mad.
None of this dribble makes sense anyway. They’re both sides-ING a one sided competition. It’s hilarious how freaked are they are. And btw rota tools, it’s only tacky to mention donations when its not the grifting royals. Tacky when it’s from one’s own pocket. These people are disgusting.
Interesting how those gutter rats frame William assaulting Harry as the brothers coming to blows. Harry clearly stated in Spare how William assaulted him and begged him to retaliate which he refused to do. William is a very sick man. He needs an intervention with a psychiatrist, far too dangerous and unstable to be the face for their country.
He cannot bar Harry from coming to the UK. He can make it uncomfortable but at the end of the day, he will end up looking as unstable as he is.
At this point I think he needs an inpatient psych stay
Tinfoil tiara time: the RR and the BM are actually members of some sort of Republic sleeper cell. Why else would they keep printing near-daily updates on his rage levels when it only makes him come across as petulant, jealous, and just generally unstable and unhinged? And now they’re increasingly more willing to call out his laziness, too. Hmmm…
Does peggs literally push people out of a,room when harry s name is mentioned or he hisses do not mention his name in my presence..
So Harry has dirt on William that’s bad enough to make William “weep” before the Oprah interview.
Good to know! Those 400 unpublished pages from Spare are going to haunt William forever.
This is fascinating. It must be REALLY bad behind the scenes that now the courtiers and the press are starting to leak what William is really like behind the scenes. So bad, that no amount of spin, puff pieces and emotional support polls will make a difference.
William is not well.
I agree, the DF wouldn’t be publishing such a vivid uncomplimentary portrayal of Wills without the blessing of the courtiers. Their natural impulse would have been to protect the heir at all costs. Where are the Wills apologists? Now they seem to be protecting the monarchy from the unstable heir. This is more serious than BP and KP fighting. I think some senior Powers That Be have decided to take the matters into their own hands and overrule Knauf and KP. Knauf, I believe has been the constant evil enabler since before the Sussex wedding.
this is such BS. William gleefully taunted and bullied Harry and his pregnant wife within an inch of their lives with such sadistic relish it remains genuinely shocking. He and Kate put on such a show of sneering parody-worthy snark and posturing that it remains classed in my mind with the worst imagery of the colonial era. I mean. Talk about travelling in time. QEII would never have treated a convicted criminal the way that William treated Meghan. And why??? He’s clearly psychotic, terminally frustrated, and toxic. What must Meghan have thought, when the brother-in-law from hell and his frankly racist, deplorable wife were getting sanctimonious headlines praising their snobbery and bigoted chauvinism? I mean. The US is not perfect but imagine wall-to-wall praise of the Trump family. That is *not* what you witness in the US. You do, however, witness it here, with this insipidly dysfunctional family. Now that we know they lied, lied their eyes out, lied about all of it, it’s almost as if the British public is too stunned and too much in denial to acknowledge how shallow and simple it is. When Harry and Meghan fled — actually fled — in fear of their sanity and their lives, no less, Kate and William were pictured at an event to honour African leaders — irony or ironies — smirking and exulting at an event at Buckingham Palace, IIRC. They are trash. Pure and simple. This is WanK absorbing a lifetime of karma coming for him like a freight train. He’s a British Charlie Kirk.
The queen mum who called some non persons did her own damage treating both Charles and William as being more special than their siblings. William really took that to heart the way he behave s about harry
OMG, I hope the Trumps mention Harry’s name to Peg. I would love to see how the Global Statesman handles that situation. Maybe we’ll get to see his face turn red with anger, who knows? Bonus points if Peg throws Donald out of the castle.
“[Charles] carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months. Over the same period, Prince William clocked up 68 fewer engagements.”
Is it badly formulated, or are they counting the number of days that Charles worked vs the number of engagements Willy did, in an attempt to prop up William’s numbers?
Because I’m assuming there were multiple days in which Charles did more than one engagements. And so the comparison would be worse for W if they actually counted engagements for both..
I don’t recall the Royal rota ever referring to William’s “mental well-being” before. The wheels are certainly coming off, the gloves too. They’ve only ever discussed his incandescent rage but the man is clearly in crisis. The thing that I find curious is his hatred for Harry. Hmm, I wonder if it’s because Harry knows something about William that no one else does.
Not sure how you can cut someone off when they haven’t even uttered your name in years. William is a man-child, the monarchy is going to die with him.
So Will couldn’t eat or sleep and was crying when Harry left but he didn’t seem to act this way when his wife was sick.
It’s clear Will is not mentally well. I have always believed the main reason Harry got Meghan and Archie out was Will. Harry wants a relationship with his father but never mentions his brother……for a reason.
These “supposedly supportive” articles show Cain engaged in actual bullying, as well as erratic behavior that would get an ordinary person fired for incompetence. Primogeniture is a terrible, terrible thing that should have died out centuries ago.
I hope, for the children’s sake, that the Waleses are typical aristo parents in that they don’t spend much actual time with their kids. The toxicity that both Cain and Unable allow to be shown seems like the tip of a malignant iceberg. The British royal family is a toxic institution. Only a deranged person could look at it now and find it aspirational.
That kind of hate is a mental health issue as justly mentioned in the article. Willie doesn’t seem to realize (1) that he has cut his brother from his life but (2) he has no control on Harry’s movements, charities and perception of the public. Clearly, Willie have no vision and his biggest problem is that he can’t recognize that fact. The day he does, maybe then he will find the tools and people to help him become a moderate good king which I believe is the best he can achieve.
From the article: the Sussexes launched ‘Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold’’
Question: When did this happen and is it true? The Sussexes launched this? Where is and what proof substantiates this?
From the article: The pair have long had a tempestuous relationship
Question: Isn’t this new verbiage? When did they start reporting that truth? Remember how it used to be reported that “the boys” 🙄 (who are grown azz men with children & with one nearing his mid-40s) were so close and inseparable?
At first I thought “went off his food” was a typo for “went off his meds” because that is what his rage briefings come across as.
I’m not a doctor but I do have a close family member with mental health issues. This looks like it calls for medical intervention. Self medication through alcohol or drugs is common otherwise. So is self harm. Or harming others. It looks bad the way the press describes things. Also, the press must have forgotten all the articles they wrote about William wanting to “exile” Harry and Meghan to “Africa”. Harry wouldn’t have been around then to “help” William then so what is the problem now? Did William think he would have forbidden Harry to ever leave the continent or that there are no phones or internet or airports in “Africa”? William’s jealousy has become psychotic. This whole situation is sick and they are giving the Thump administration a real run for their money in terms of lunacy. Thank god William doesn’t have access to any nuclear codes.