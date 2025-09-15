“Owen Cooper is the youngest male actor to win an Emmy” links
  • September 15, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Adolescence’s Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy last night. He gave one of the best speeches too, he seems like such a sweetheart. [Just Jared]
Nate Bargatze was a terrible Emmys host, but the whole night felt pretty half-assed and uncomfortable (and that wasn’t on him). [LaineyGossip]
Fox News anchor says that society should kill homeless people. [Buzzfeed]
A funny story about Channing Tatum & Peter Dinklage. [Socialite Life]
All of the Emmy winners. [Pajiba]
All of the sheers of the Emmys. [Go Fug Yourself]
Vivian Wilson covers Dazed. [OMG Blog]
Sam Nivola wore Dior at the Emmys. [RCFA]
Reba McEntire is engaged! [Seriously OMG]
Love After Lockup’s Bianca is pregnant. [Starcasm]
How much did Nate Bargatze donate? [Hollywood Life]

5 Responses to ““Owen Cooper is the youngest male actor to win an Emmy” links”

  1. Snuffles says:
    September 15, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    I haven’t watched Adolescence but I’ve seen clips from it. And I just found out that each episode was filmed in one take and if anyone messed up just a little bit, they had to start from the top and do it all over again.

    Knowing that, and the fact that this was Owen’s first acting job ever, I’m truly blown away. It seems the win was well deserved.

    I hope his family holds him close and keeps him grounded. And he has great mentors. He’s got a great future.

    Reply
  2. Barbara says:
    September 15, 2025 at 1:25 pm

    Adolescence was SO good and Cooper was amazing. The actor who played his dad was incredible too, I’m surprised the series didn’t get more nominations.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 15, 2025 at 1:48 pm

      I’m pretty sure they got all the nominations a limited series could get and won them all as well. It was a clean sweep.

      Reply
  3. Mel says:
    September 15, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    That kid is scary talented. Adolescence… you want to shake the life out of him and hug him all at the same time.

    Reply

