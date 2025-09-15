“Owen Cooper is the youngest male actor to win an Emmy” links

Adolescence’s Owen Cooper, 15, became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy last night. He gave one of the best speeches too, he seems like such a sweetheart. [Just Jared]
I haven’t watched Adolescence but I’ve seen clips from it. And I just found out that each episode was filmed in one take and if anyone messed up just a little bit, they had to start from the top and do it all over again.
Knowing that, and the fact that this was Owen’s first acting job ever, I’m truly blown away. It seems the win was well deserved.
I hope his family holds him close and keeps him grounded. And he has great mentors. He’s got a great future.
Well, I advise you to watch it!!
The kid did an awesome job. All of them did!!
Adolescence was SO good and Cooper was amazing. The actor who played his dad was incredible too, I’m surprised the series didn’t get more nominations.
I’m pretty sure they got all the nominations a limited series could get and won them all as well. It was a clean sweep.
That kid is scary talented. Adolescence… you want to shake the life out of him and hug him all at the same time.