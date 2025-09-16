Kay: Prince William isn’t lazy, he’s just committed to this small-r royalty mess

Last week, in her Fresh Hell Substack, Tina Brown let the cat out of the bag. She said something openly which had only been hinted about in royal coverage: that King Charles is “currently less irritated” with Prince Harry than he is with Prince William. The irritation is with William’s nonexistent work ethic and paltry royal-engagement numbers. Interestingly enough, Brown’s comments have been cited far and wide in royal coverage in recent days. A lot of people have been dying to talk about the lazy heir, it seems. Well, someone (probably William himself) called on Richard Kay to do some damage control. It’s always funny to watch when Kay is dusted off – Kay was one of Diana’s favorites, but William calls on Kay to push back on some interesting stories (like the Rose Hanbury debacle). Some highlights from this Mail piece co-authored by Kay:
Kay forgets that Kate, by her own description, has been “cancer free” since September 2024: Perhaps unfairly, Ms Brown’s article failed to mention the cancer treatment which has sidelined the Princess of Wales for much of the past 18 months.
William & Kate’s work numbers: The Court Circular, which chronicles every official engagement the Royals undertake, gives us some data. It reveals that William, 43, worked a mere 107 days in the year to September 5. That compares poorly with other family members: Princess Anne, 75, fulfilled the most engagements, with 189 days, while the 76-year-old King, still receiving treatment for cancer, managed 175 days. These, then, are the numbers. But despite Ms Brown’s criticism they offer only a partial picture. For both the Prince and Princess spend time with charities and pursue other worthy interests not necessarily recorded.
The small-r royal: Willim is immersed in projects that go beyond the window-dressing of simply turning up. Take the Earthshot Prize, a high-profile environmental award his Royal Foundation oversees. The Prince’s involvement goes far beyond being a figurehead and handing out prizes. He is also involved in strategy and attends decision-taking meetings. The same is true of his commitment to eradicating homelessness. ‘His idea is about concentrating on fewer but more consequential issues and working behind the scenes,’ says a friend. ‘It is an approach he has long been keen to try and was something his mother was working towards just before her sad death.’
Won’t someone think of the school run?? What’s more, supporters say, the couple have a lifetime of engagements ahead of them and both the Royal Family and the country will benefit from them bringing up three well-adjusted children.
William donates to charity too! As for philanthropy, the Prince’s friends insist he is a generous donor to charities. ‘He just doesn’t do it with a press release,’ says one insider. By way of an example, we understand he made a substantial donation to the victims of the Grenfell fire tragedy.
Remember the 2017 ski trip? Criticism grew following Commonwealth Day in 2017, when William failed to join his family at Westminster Abbey and was instead snapped partying in a nightclub in the Alpine ski resort of Verbier. Shortly afterwards, his approval ratings dipped below Prince Harry’s. It was, perhaps, not entirely coincidental that William then announced he would be giving up his air ambulance job so he and Kate could throw themselves into full-time Royal duties. The couple then began spending most of their time at Kensington Palace, with George and later Charlotte attending St Thomas’s Day School in London.
Too lazy to go to a football match: Last August, William was criticised for refusing to fly to Australia to support the England women’s football team in the World Cup final, despite being FA patron.
William’s dull-and-dependable!! It was perhaps inevitable William would be compared unfavourably to his prodigal brother’s headline-grabbing whirlwind of visits this week. But as one ally points out: ‘The Windsors will be back on the road doing the same thing next week, the week after and the week after that. Where will Harry be?’ The danger for William – and indeed for the Royals – however, is that razzle-dazzle always wins over dull and dependable.
It feels like Kay really ran out of steam by the end of this piece and even he had to admit that William’s pretty lazy. So, let’s talk about some of his points. One, Kate has been “sidelined” by cancer treatment for 18 months… she has not been treated for 18 months. By her own words, she’s been cancer free since the summer of 2024, and she announced that she was in remission in January. Does William need extensive time off all year because his wife is NOT being treated for cancer and hasn’t been for months? Two, the idea that all of William’s work is not recorded in the Court Circular. Trust me when I say it is, and the Court Circular’s numbers are constantly fudged to beef up W&K’s paltry numbers with sh-t like “attending a private meeting” or “taking a phone call.”
Three, “…concentrating on fewer but more consequential issues and working behind the scenes… It is an approach he has long been keen to try and was something his mother was working towards just before her sad death.” Diana only had a handful of patronages because the royals squeezed her out after her divorce. Diana’s more concentrated efforts were out of necessity, not because she thought of some cool new way to be a royal. Anyway, the whole piece is basically “William’s friends say he’s not lazy, here are some excuses why he’s so lazy, and here’s a brief history of all of the times when people justifiably called him lazy.”
Another feeble attempt to butter this despot ego. He is lazy, entitled, and off the rails with jealousy of a brother who at best will come to his home country only once a year.
Even Kay was struggling, lol. Nice that he clarified the days that William worked as 107. So 68 days less than his dad who has cancer. That’s over 2 full months of work, jeez.
When you remember that most of William’s engagements are about 20 minutes long. It makes it even more shocking. Also it’s one thing to say you are working on a small number of impactful projects like your mother but that argument falls apart when your projects are not actually impactful. Diana’s work with land mines and HIV was truly impactful. Invictus is impactful a travelling environmental award show is not!
and when you remember that, as Kaiser points out, he literally considers a phone call to be work. So out of those 107 days, how many involved leaving his house?
They should really start clarifying how many days of public-facing work v private work days from home there are. Which means of course they won’t. Someone might be able to figure it out by going through the CC though.
Okay I started taking a quick swing through it now. I’m not going to devote a ton of time but I have a few minutes to kill before a meeting.
You guys. The first thing I’ve noticed –
Kate did her textile thing last Thursday. That same day, this is listed for ANNE:
“Her Royal Highness, President, UK Fashion and Textile Association, this afternoon visited the Edge O’Beyond factory, the Works, Morgan Street, New Tredegar.”
I wonder if Kate’s textile visits were originally set up for Anne and Kate took them?
@Jais they both did textile things on the same day!! that seems like too big a coincidence for me. and anne did something textile-related a week or two ago so it seems like a regular part of her work. maybe the factories Kate visited had reached out to Anne and she couldn’t fit them in so they were passed off to Kate??
In general the CC is just so interesting. I mean its boring LOL but interesting. Before the rugby matches two weeks ago, the last time William worked was July 27 for the soccer match, and the last time before that for him or Kate was wimbledon. so they really did take two full months off while everyone else is pretty much a busy bee. Anne went to Northern Ireland, Sophie went to Canada, the Gloucesters were out and about, Charles was working, Camilla was working. And for the most part all of them do multiple engagements in one day (not always but mostly.)
when you read through the list like that it just makes the Wales look that much lazier.
Well, the Wales absolutely cannot do any work during the school holidays…which is wild. As for the day of textiles, Anne is pretty well-known for packing in a lot of events in one day. So I wonder if she was initially going to visit all 3 textile spots and then 2 were given to Kate so she’d have something to do on that day. I thought it was odd that Kate went to 2 places bc that is not her norm. It would be hilarious if Kate wanted to “borrow” one textile location for an event but Anne said, nope, if you want one, you’re taking at least 2.
So 68 days less than his dad who has cancer and who is receiving treatment on a weekly basis.
@Becks, UK textiles is definitely Anne’s thing, I can recall her doing a number of visits over the years. That is a VERY interesting catch- I wonder if any of the RR who read here will think so too.
Interesting that now the rota is using the word “days” instead of “engagements”, trying to confuse readers into believing that WandK put in a full day of work instead of the usual 30-60 minutes spent at an engagement.
Exactly this. And AS IF WanK would do ANYTHING offline that wouldn’t count against their numbers.
oh my god hiding behind his dead mother. What a piece of sh*t. After having called her paranoid. After she predicted her death in a chillingly accurate fashion and — at her lawyer’s request — wrote it all down and deposited the document with him. What an absolute plonker. JFC. I think by now if Diana were alive she’d be done with this guy.
This! Whenever he evokes Diana’s work he is brazenly free-loading off of her much-superior work ethic. He’s a shameless lazy trick. I think she would be so disappointed by how he’s turned out.
Mr kay. Peggs is not dependable. And raising well adjusted children does not depend on school runs. Many children have school buses take them to school. And many parents work so they delegate a relative or friend take them to school.
And the children are in school all day anyway. Leaving Pegs and Lazy many hours to take the uber-helicopter to an engagement. These special little children don’t need both of their parents sitting at home all day, waiting for the schoolday to end.
Exactly, many working parents who depend on school buses or relatives to take their kids to school and put their kids in after school clubs because they are working have perfectly happy well adjusted children. Having happy kids is all about the home environment not who drives them to school and how many hours the parents work.
“happy well adjusted children.” I very much doubt W&K are raising well adjusted children. Given the constant hints about Willie’s incandescent rage, the so-called pillow throwing rows between their parents, my suspicion that Kate’s absence from public life was not cancer or a “scheduled abdominal surgery”, but an injury sustained to her forehead caused by William during a fight/row, which couldn’t be hidden for months while it healed. All that sums up a pretty miserable childhood, “school runs” notwithstanding! Especially since the children have to perform as well-behaved children in public. George is entering his teen years, lets see how it plays out.
It boggles my mind that anyone holds out even a whiff of hope that William and Kate are capable of raising children that will be productive adults. They are physically incompetent to teach what they do not know.
If those kids turn out ok it will be in spite of their parents and not because of them.
Kate took a strenuous ski vacation during her recovery. Kate never had a work ethic.
Two strenuous ski vacations. Switzerland in January and Courcheval around Easter. Plus that flight to Mustique must have been 6-7 hours each way, which is physically taxing.
Absoutely William’s “days worked” numbers include all the times he shouted at staff to line up an A-lister for Earthshot, before he got his photo-op with Heidi Klum at the awards.
Diana is rolling over in her grave at his behavior. (As are his grandparents)
1) wow, really using the kids as shields
2) their dad hasn’t lived with them in years, and is a well known tantrum throwing rage monster, do people think kids somehow don’t notice rage filled dads?
Once princess Anne dies – there is no one left to carry the family.
And the children are already typecast . George is always well behaved. Charlotte must correct Louis a d be a support to george. Louis is the one causing trouble and is the cut up of the family. They are not allowed to form their own personalities.
I remember an interview some years back where peggs actually said he barely remembered his mother bringing him to homeless shelters. Diana’s sisters sponsored a book party for a writer who wrote all about her charity work. Harry was out of town. Huevo declined the invite but was caught some blocks away looking worse for wear clubbing with his friends
Let’s see if William disappears for a month now that Harry has gone home. The only way to dispel the idea that he is lazy is by getting back to work. Might be better for his mental health too.
He’s been so lazy, what is there to get back to? Unless there’s a significant sporting event going on in Europe…we know that’s the limit of how far he’ll travel, even for sports.
These “projects he is immersed in behind the scenes” are they Peg scheming to somehow take everything from his brother lol? Are they tantrums being thrown and pillows being tossed? Are they plans to do events where day drinking is included? Are they plans to take more vacations? Is he trying to get dictionaries to describe the word lazy as actually being work? So many plans so little time.
Why do they always go to him to do clean up? He inevitably makes it worse every single time. And Tina Brown didn’t forget about Kate’s cancer, she just took her at her word it hasn’t been a factor this year. Remember her gazing into the distance at the hospital this January when she thought Meghans show was going to debut?
And if course they work plenty and give tons of money. They just don’t record it on their official time sheet and you just don’t hear about it, or see any evidence of it from their patronages. They may not announce it but if they were spending a ton of time and money with these smaller organizations what would stop those groups from saying something?
I said this before but those kids are going to have to be perfect. Because their parents are using them as the reason that they can’t do anything right now. So no figuring yourself out as a teenager, no common or typical mistakes. Your parents couldn’t work for your the first 15 years of all of your lives so that you’d be well adjusted.
Agree, the Wales kids are going to have to be the most mentally healthy, well-adjusted, “never put a foot wrong,” gorgeous, sporty not SWOTTY and perfectly well-behaved kids (except for Louis, he gets a pass even now) that ever were put on this earth…and it’s all because Kate and William are using them as human shields for their own failings.
“If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?” I mean, seriously, this is Kay’s argument?
It’s funny that William not appearing to work means he’s actually working, whereas Harry not appearing to work means he’s doing nothing. The difference is that when Harry comes out into the public, it’s to show results – when William comes out it’s to show that nothing has changed.
The thing with concentrating on fewer issues with more consequential results is something Charles pioneered. He just kept up with the bread and butter engagements. And it’s something Harry always done, in his case his bread and butter engagements weren’t that great either. But his projects were tangible consequential, IG and Sentebale. So the excuses for William are pathetic.
What I find the most embarrassing is how every engagement that W&K do needs to involve some “fun” sort of “activity” for them to do. Like children on a field trip.
Whether it’s something sporty, or cooking-related, or whatever, there’s always some fun little competition set up for the two of them — they can never do anything serious like simply show up to a meeting. It’s as if the organizers need to plan to entertain them. They’re truly treated like children. It’s so ridiculous. I’m embarrassed on their behalf and they don’t seem to even realize that they SHOULD be embarrassed.
YES!! And none of the other royals have to do that! They just do their visit. Sometimes you might see them engage in something like a trying to hit a target with a pumpkin (I dont know, I’m trying to think of carnival type games lol) but that’s never the focus of the engagement. Its like they have to have something fun for W&K to do to keep them engaged or to get them to attend.
When’s the last time Kate gave a speech at one of these things? It’s all about hugging children, bonus points if the children have cancer. Harry, by contrast, was very articulate on his recent charity and Ukraine visits.
And haven’t they both said they don’t read the briefings?
“By way of an example, we understand he made a substantial donation to the victims of the Grenfell fire tragedy.”
Bare-faced liar! MEGHAN worked to help the victims of the Grenfell tragedy. The “donation” was money earned via sales of the cookbook, funnelled through the shared Foundation. Willy never lifted a finger.
If he did make a donation publicising it and saying where the money went would have maybe encouraged others to donate! He hasn’t mentioned Grenfell in years so there is no evidence to suggest he kept up with these charities or is checking up on how the victims are doing!
@Lissen I’m old enough to remember that the Grenfell Cookbook proceeds, which WanK tried to allocate to their own charities to cover up shortfalls, were the event that raised the alarm for H&M in re: the Foundation’s financials, and caused them to A. Ringbark those funds so Willy couldn’t appropriate them, and B. Separate their charity endeavours from the Foundation that Harry and William started.
Meghan was smart, Harry naïve and a bit over trusting of his brother.
Thank you! Remember his & QE visiting right after and him calling out to the crowd as he exited stage left, “I’ll be back”. And then never was …
Couldn’t believe he mentioned this one when Grenfell = Meghan’s assistance & cookbook sponsorship to help those families.
Speaking of Grenfell, I hope everyone has watched the Netflix documentary “Grenfell: Uncovered”. This is one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen. There is so much information about the multiple levels of systemic failure that led to the tragedy that it takes more than one viewing to absorb it all.
As far as I know, no one has gone to prison yet for their malfeasance, but maybe our Brit members have updates? I still can’t believe that the disgusting Earl Pickles was promoted to the House of Lords after his revolting behavior during the hearings.
Oh? Is that what Kay is referring to?? Good god! Has he no shame? That was Meghan’s community cookbook, which she put together with the women of Grenfell. It was extremely successful & resulted in profits that went into funding meals EVERYDAY for the community after the tragedy. Before the cook book, they were only able to provide meals twice days a week due to insufficient funds. That’s the consequential impact Meghan was able to achieve during her brief stint as a working Royal! Here’s the story: http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-45548715
The cookbook just hit the 1 million mark in revenue, which Meghan made sure to go directly to a food bank, the Felix Project.
Would a charity not show a generous donation from William in their annual audit? That’s why Harry’s 1.5 million donation was made public, he gave them the money in December 2024 and the charity made it public in time for the audit.
I was wondering when Kate’s cancer treatment would show up. Like Banquo’s ghost – impossible to banish. So, William can’t work because his wife has been declared cancer-free, but Charles can outwork him, even though he’s still getting cancer treatments every week?
Yeah, the life of an royal apologist is a difficult one.
Like Banquo’s ghost! It’s really off-putting that they mention Kate’s cancer as a shield for William not working…especially since it was a year ago.
Small r-royalty? No more tiaras? No more ostentatious displays of pomp & circumstance? No more dictators to impress?
Red boxes “Documents which the monarch must sign and provide royal assent for are delivered in red despatch boxes, which are addressed daily.” (Wiki) Another job for the King which the writer of this piece seems to have forgotten about.
you know who William reminds me of more and more? The lady who ran the Post Office into the ground. Paula Ven…something, can’t remember the rest of her name. British society is littered with hopeless time serving glory hunters who turn up, take a bow, fling a cape over one corner, and strut off of the stage, expecting waves of applause. Just for… showing up. I mean. It almost makes you nostalgic for the days when Trump’s tag line was, “YOU’RE FIRED!!!” …almost. Not quite. Trump would absolutely fire WanK though. Credit to Charles, he would agree. Shrug, sigh, but agree.
I don’t think Peg’s “royal with a small r” plan is going down well with the press, lol. Firstly, a small r royal would eschew the big impact events like earthcrap. A small r royal would stick to bread and butter events. Secondly, a small r royal would travel around the UK, visiting small towns to meet his subjects, no capital cities. And thirdly, you’re the future king! Your face will be on the moolah. Your pic will be hanging in federal buildings. You a royal with a capital r whether you like it or not. This is an elaborate scheme to shirk his duties, a pathetic attempt to laze about.
Royalty with a small “r” means King with a small “k.” Can’t happen – either you’re King or you’re not.
He’s just His royal Hypocrite. I wonder if the phone calls he counts as work are the calls to the journos. He seems to spend a lot of time justifying his lack of work.
The press hates the “small r” monarchy. The rota need fresh meat, in the form of photo ops and live events, to attract readers and, by extension, that lovely ad revenue. Endlessly recapping “10 royal protocol rules Meghan broke” is now getting jeered in the comments. And those thousands of upvotes are obvious bots, so advertisers still don’t care because they know bots don’t buy merch.
Bread and butter events are the only way to win the press back. Not spending hours yelling at your staff because they haven’t lined up an A-lister to appear next to Willy at the next Earthshot.
Is William claiming royalties from the Grenfell Fire cookbook that support the project as his donation???
He can’t. Meghan took care of that. The annual amount is listed as donations received in the audit of the Royal Foundation with an *from the Duchess of Sussex Together cookbook, forwarded to the Felix Project. If Meghan weren’t that smart, you bet he would claim it as his personal donation.
I’ve come to believe something that might not just be theory, it could very well be fact. The media, along with certain royal correspondents, have long painted Prince Harry as “weak,” “dim,” or somehow intellectually inferior, while casting Prince William as the strong, capable, and thoughtful future king. But when Harry stepped back from royal life, it exposed a stark contrast that many hadn’t seen clearly before.
What emerged was a very different picture: William, rather than rising to the occasion, has often come across as passive, unimaginative, and frankly, petty. Meanwhile, Harry, freed from the constraints of the Firm, has continued to demonstrate real leadership and global impact. His work with the Invictus Games, the Endeavour Fund, Walking With the Wounded, WellChild, Travelyst, the Archewell Foundation, and over 20 years of success with Sentebale speaks volumes. These aren’t symbolic roles, these are initiatives that have made measurable, lasting change in the lives of thousands.
So how is it that the media still clings to the narrative that Harry is somehow “dim”? The evidence simply doesn’t support it. In truth, William may have relied heavily on Harry’s presence to elevate his own profile. And when Harry left, that safety net vanished triggering a noticeable downwards spiral in William’s public image. What we’re seeing now isn’t Harry changing, it’s the truth finally surfacing.
@michelle; the truth is finally surfacing, but no one will acknowledge it. Refer to “Spare”. The truth was there, as well, and the truth only provoked disbelief and anger.
It’s been harder and harder for the press to try and sustain this narrative, and soon it’s going to be impossible. William is clearly never going to step up. They’ll have a decision to make about how to cover him going forward— will they keep trying to put lipstick on a pig, or will they start telling some truths.
Harry really comes off as being articulate and thoughtful in speeches and interviews, including in the recent Guardian interview. Nobody who’s dumb can fake that. And when’s the last time Willy had a long, unfiltered, unmanaged sitdown with the press?
You are quite correct. And one of the things which glaringly illustrates this to me is the fact that since Harry left, there has been not one word about Heads Together, even though the media kept claiming that William and Kate were the primary drivers behind it. Same with “Shout” which had been modelled on a US charity with which Meghan had come into contact. William again went behind the scenes and claimed it as his thing (when Harry and Meghan were out of the country). And then after he plotted to chase them out: nothing.
And the British media, full of people who claim to be journalists, failed to practise journalism by simply asking “Whatever happened to Heads Together?” or “Whatever happened to Shout?”
It’s clear that Harry was the driving force behind Heads Together, and then he and Meghan together with the Shout endeavour, not those two left behind dim bulbs.
This piece is embarrassing.
First off – everything he does is recorded in the CC. EVERYTHING. He takes a phone call with Jason knauf its recorded. Have we ever seen Charles list a phone call with his private secretary or chief of staff or whatever as an engagement??
second – yes earthshot is listed in the CC. It’s not a private entity even if its separate from the royal foundation at this point. He takes a meeting related to ES, its on the CC.
third – Kate’s treatment ended over a year ago, by her own words. So how does that affect his work in 2025?
finally – no other royal just disappears for months at a time the way he does. Yes they all go on vacations, some more publicized than others, some more extended than others, but none of them just go radio silent for two months or more at a time. And Charles, Anne, and Edward/Sophie all carry out some engagements in Scotland in July/August.
There is just no excuse for William’s laziness. none. when you take a look through the Court Circular, you’ll see how different his engagements are from Anne charles et al. He will take a phone call and list that. Charles will do 5 events – some smaller than others, some worded so that one event sounds like two, but overall…it paints a very interesting contrast between the two.
The other day I looked at the court circular. The frail Duke of Kent has had 51 engagements since January. Kate and William have no shame, they should
Re: William makes “private” donations to charities on the DL.
First, ALL his fortune is ill-gotten blood money.
And, if he’s doing it on the DL, what’s the point? Royal charity work is supposed to be public in order to bring awareness & publicity to the cause thereby inspiring others to give.
In fact, what’s the point of Royalty with a small r? Just get off the dole & go get a real job.
He also takes private settlements on the DL. He privately took a million dollar one from the Sun and he should’ve publicized that fact, rather than it coming out bc of Harry’s court case. SO yeah he should also publicize when he donates money.
“They have a lifetime of service ahead of them” – so I could see the sense of this statement in first year or 2 of their marriage, back then. But God when does the clock start on this? Begin as you mean to go on, sir.
@Duch, Honestly! It was one thing when this was the media’s line in 2012, but it’s preposterous at this point. Will they still be saying this when W&K are in their 50’s FGS?
I mentioned this above, I’m finding it interesting that the rota now uses the word “days” instead of “engagements”, possibly a way to confuse readers into believing that WandK put in a full 8 hours day instead of the usual 30-60 minutes for an engagement. A neat piece of word trickery on behalf of the Lazy Duo.
It gives the illusion of working more and also narrows the gap between him and his father.
Like if William has worked 100 days and done 150 engagements, and Charles has worked 150 days and done 300 engagements, it sounds a lot better to compare 100 to 150 than 150 to 300, you know?
And didn’t one of the rats compare, just a few days ago, Charles’ days to William’s engagements?
The numbers were the same so I think that reporter just mixed up days vs engagements when they meant days.
He can be relied upon to let everybody down: turning up occasionally, empty handed and resenting every minute spent away from AV forums!
Queen Elizabeth used to bring so much joy and humor often to her many many events that she showed up for.
William is just not suited for any of that. He is a miserable, entitled piece of work and is doing and will do a lot to bring the monarchy down.
Kate brings nothing to the table either – absolutely nothing.
His choice of Kate was likely based on the fact that no other woman was interested in hitching themselves to this entitled nonentity. The other women were also smart enough to know the harassment they would be bombarded with from the toxic press if they stepped into that role. Kate hung on, with the help of her ambitious mum, because her goal was to be queen.
I would suggest Republic website should have a daily update on royal engagements and time them eg no events for Will today and then on one of his occasional work days list the event and time stayed so Will travellled to local foodbank empty handed and stayed 20 minutes the rest of the day? Nada! They really have to prove the paucity of his output by logging his, ahem, “activities” on a daily basis. Too many commentators on Fail website claim that Will is working his fingers to the bone behind the scenes on THINGS??
Oh, so now comes the push-back from the One Who Never Goes To The Media. Well, I will believe in “small-r” royalty the minute it is linked with receiving “small-m” money, “small-h” houses, and “small-e” ego. Until then, “small-r” is just an excuse for small effort.
LOL Harry has got William SHOOK.
Diana wasn’t the heir or married to the heir when she cut back her patronages to just six. When she was married to the heir, she was a workhorse for that family. Using her as an example in this article backfires completely.
I think the issue with (or the byproduct of) William’s lifelong laziness and his and his wife’s desire to fade into the obscurity of affluence (like his friends) is that he has failed to establish a footprint and an international presence. Harry has done that and that was established well before he met Meghan. He’s just not a player on the world stage and I would even say locally. You see the turnout he gets. He also looks like he is cosplaying his role when wearing ceremonial robes. All and all, they want the private wealth and not the public obligation. (Like me, I want my paycheck but I’m tired of my job. 🤪)
As everyone knows or can surmise, the small-r bit is just another cover that William will use for the next 40 or so years. That will also be the template for George.
One could also see it differently. Prince Harry once said that Buckingham Palace often prevented WuK from doing anything because they were not allowed to “upstage” the Queen and the then Prince of Wales – back then, they could still be kept in line with reduced salaries, couldn’t they? And when you see how the grey-haired palace staff treated Prince Harry, who’s to say they didn’t do the same to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Pressure, withdrawal of funds, prestige and reputation.
Now the Wales have money themselves and can no longer be controlled. Looking at what William is doing to distance himself from the press, he may have terminated an agreement that used to be the only way to make a difference. I don’t think these two people have had or have a particularly good life.
I won’t forget what they did to Harry, Meghan and their children; it was awful. But we don’t know anything true about them, only what is conveyed by the “press”, “sources” and the palace people. None of it is credible to me. If he wants to modernise the Crown, he should please stand up and have the courage to say what is really going on. Personally, honestly and truthfully.
But its also been said that the different royals set their own schedules.
I think harry was being encouraged to work less so he assumed the same was true for William. My guess is that it was more like W&K were discouraged from working on the same days Charles was working since W&K so rarely worked, their appearances got more attention.
But either way, since Wiliam has become PoW and has the duchy money, you would think we would see him working more if Charles really was holding him back. And we’re definitely seeing the opposite, he’s working less than ever.
Grasping at straws – is it possible she still is being treated in for cancer or some other medical issue?
She does not look healthy these days.
Grenfell? I’m rich as god thanks to the people and I gave at the office 8 years ago. I’d be embarrassed to admit that.
Will has been dabbling in royal duties since he allegedly became “full time.” The tabs have been nipping at his heels about the disparity between his work load and his cancer stricken dad despite him being a healthy 43 year old. Last May Richard Kay did an article quoting KC’s friends dubbing junior as Mr ten til four on account of Wills insistence on work days being cut short by the school run. He questioned his output and also oddly suggested the PM would have to get involved? It was hinting at matrimonial trouble as well. Now Kay is explaining away Will ‘s skimpy work numbers as not the true picture as he THINKS ALOT ABOUT FINGS BEHIND THE SCENES!