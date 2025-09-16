Prince William & Kate attended the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral is happening today. First, the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral, then a private funeral in Windsor. King Charles was one of the first to arrive at the mass today, and his wife pulled out at the last minute because of illness. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in attendance at the mass – they confirmed their attendance earlier today, about an hour before Camilla pulled out. Kate wore the same pearl-and-diamond choker which she wore to QEII’s funeral. It’s her funeral bling, I guess, or they just give her that necklace for funerals, since Camilla controls the Royal Collection jewels now. I also think Kate is wearing the same black coatdress she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral?

I’m also including some photos of the other requiem mass attendees, including: Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman; the Earl of Snowden; and interestingly enough, Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. I wonder why Penny is there? Was she particularly close to the Kents?

