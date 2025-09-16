Prince William & Kate attended the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral is happening today. First, the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral, then a private funeral in Windsor. King Charles was one of the first to arrive at the mass today, and his wife pulled out at the last minute because of illness. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in attendance at the mass – they confirmed their attendance earlier today, about an hour before Camilla pulled out. Kate wore the same pearl-and-diamond choker which she wore to QEII’s funeral. It’s her funeral bling, I guess, or they just give her that necklace for funerals, since Camilla controls the Royal Collection jewels now. I also think Kate is wearing the same black coatdress she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral?

I’m also including some photos of the other requiem mass attendees, including: Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman; the Earl of Snowden; and interestingly enough, Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. I wonder why Penny is there? Was she particularly close to the Kents?

124 Responses to “Prince William & Kate attended the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:03 am

    How did Chuckles actually get them to attend? Or do they see that they are portrayed as the lazy useless people they are and need to get this funeral photo op? I say the latter.

    Reply
    • PEARL GREY says:
      September 16, 2025 at 10:12 am

      William and KKKate haven’t done any more sudden engagements since Harry left the UK, but considering he made a surprise and much lauded visit to Ukraine, the lazy duo need to be seen and couldn’t pull out of the funeral mass today even if they wanted to, which they probably did. Couple that with the fact that Harry’s interview reaffirming his happiness with his chosen life and family left a lot of people with egg on their faces, and the impending Donald Trump circus that’s about to roll into town, there’s no way Peg and Wig could pull a last minute sickie now. Plus Camilla already beat them to the punch.

      Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      September 16, 2025 at 11:12 am

      And Willy managed to wear black this time, unlike at the Pope’s funeral.

      Reply
      • Meredith says:
        September 16, 2025 at 2:44 pm

        His pants are too small though, and wrinkled. And they don’t look like the right pants for that morning suit or whatever it is. I thought he hired a valet??

      • Happy Peregrine says:
        September 16, 2025 at 4:06 pm

        Honestly! I saw Williams outfit and went – da hek?!?

        It looks like two different outfits put together very poorly- there is no cohesion somehow, even though they are both classic elements of this style of suit.

        The pants are too short and are very ill fitting. The jacket looks like something a waiter would receive from the stock pile of uniforms. Not something that is bespoke and tailored.

      • Kat says:
        September 16, 2025 at 4:30 pm

        He looks like an undertaker.

  2. Becks1 says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:08 am

    I wonder if they only agreed to attend once Camilla pulled out? Either way very interesting that they were such a last minute confirmation.

    Kate looks fine. This is now her typical funeral look. i would have thought she could have skipped that awful necklace and the veil but meh, this is her look now I guess.

    Reply
    • Noor says:
      September 16, 2025 at 10:19 am

      The necklace is too ostentatious for a funeral.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        September 16, 2025 at 10:33 am

        I don’t even care if it’s ostentatious. It’s just ugly to me.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        September 16, 2025 at 10:39 am

        You are right that the necklace is wrong for the occasion. However, the neckline of the coatdress is all wrong for any kind of necklace. She should have paired the earrings with a brooch and left it at that. But Kate has never mastered the art of accessorizing.

      • Cheddar says:
        September 16, 2025 at 11:01 am

        Someone on Reddit called it the vagina necklace and now I giggle every time she wears it.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 16, 2025 at 11:02 am

        She doesn’t understand the concept of accessorizing at ALL. she has that necklace for funerals and by god she’s going to wear it lol.

      • sunnyside up says:
        September 16, 2025 at 11:37 am

        If she must wear jewellery then a single row of pearls would be more appropriate.

      • Gabby says:
        September 16, 2025 at 1:22 pm

        Apparently the diamond vagina necklace is now an established piece of Waity’s funeral “uniform”

    • Nic919 says:
      September 16, 2025 at 10:34 am

      The blonde hair looks silly on her. When she last posed in this getup for Phillips funeral she looked better because her hair was up. This little girl hairstyle looks childish and she doesn’t pull it off

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        September 16, 2025 at 10:58 am

        I agree that it is a hairstyle for a child. The other women pictured managed to look appropriate and put together. I wonder if she dresses like a child because everyone treats her like a child, so fragile, still “learning” how to be a royal, not fully formed yet. It would be great to see her break out, stand up, become a modern, useful woman but I don’t think that is ever going to happen at this point.

      • Unblinkered says:
        September 16, 2025 at 3:06 pm

        I think she’s so delusional that she flatters herself that she is girl-like.

        Wouldnt surprise me if she poses at home in front of all her mirrors delighting in her youthful image and bountiful extensions.

  3. Lady Esther says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:08 am

    Maybe Camilla pulled a sickie in order to force William and Kate to attend? If she had attended with Charles, you could see the Waleses shrugging “Ok, then, senior family well represented” and skipping it, but if she stayed home then they’d have more pressure to attend and “support” Charles, especially after all their bad press lately. I guess we’ll see tomorrow…

    Also, someone needs to shut Frederick Windsor’s vampire coffin right away so that the sun doesn’t burn him to a crisp….THOSE EYES!!

    Reply
  4. Lorelei says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:09 am

    Kate’s hair is now basically a totally different color every day.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:09 am

    That long wig hanging down Keen’s back is distracting.

    Reply
  6. Chris says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:11 am

    As her coat dresses go, i generally like this one. Definitely from Phillip’s funeral. I don’t even mind the hat. But Sis does not look well. Maybe it’s the lighter hair color with the black, I don’t know but her overall look is not radiating health or vigor or really even that pleasing. And are we thinking the presence of the Wales couple is what caused Camilla to cancell? Can these people not be in the same room anymore? Is this why the Pegs canceled on V-E day? Is it possible there’s a family feud a brewing that a mutual dislike of Harry can’t even fix? Speculation I guess but it’s not like these people are subtle.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      September 16, 2025 at 10:47 am

      Agree, she looks fine. She doesn’t even look like she’s trying to steal attention. The extra-high heels have always been ridiculous, and they look ridiculous here, but that’s our girl.

      Agree she doesn’t look well. When she’s standing talking to the Bishop (? don’t know my Anglican clergy, or is he Catholic?), her hands are hanging down by her sides, held stiffly away from her body, like a marionette. Just as they were hanging like a marionette in some of the blonde wig shots. I guess that’s better than Willy’s ever-present crotch clutch, but still.

      Sophie Winkleman looks great, she nailed the dress code better than Kate IMO.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        September 16, 2025 at 11:05 am

        In the picture where she is shaking the priest’s hand, you can see how thin her hand and arm are and its kind of startling, even with all that fabric.

      • Me at home says:
        September 16, 2025 at 11:21 am

        I have what’s considered a normal body weight. I just tried to squish up the skin on my knuckles like that, and it wouldn’t squish.

      • Deborah1 says:
        September 16, 2025 at 12:14 pm

        It was a Catholic funeral mass.

    • jais says:
      September 16, 2025 at 11:08 am

      She looks fine for sure. Minus the doll curls. I think the bigger issue is William and Charles moreso than Camilla and William.

      Reply
    • Deborah1 says:
      September 16, 2025 at 12:13 pm

      Doesn’t she have the same coatdress in red?

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 16, 2025 at 2:38 pm

      I despise those coat dresses with the giant bow at the shoulder. They look like something from the 1930s. Hideous.

      Reply
  7. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:13 am

    It’s incredible how much Prince William and Lord Frederick Windsor look alike. Also, I saw that Prince Andrew and Fergie were there as well.

    Reply
  8. Harla says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:13 am

    Every time I see that necklace, I can’t unsee how much it resembles a certain “lady part”.

    Reply
  9. Goldenmom says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Windsor men do not age well.

    Reply
  10. Kit says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Why does she always wear those too high heels, esp to a funeral, soo common !!!

    Like her late mother Katherine.Lady Helen looks beautiful , her poor dad, he looks devasted.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      September 16, 2025 at 3:00 pm

      My theory as to why she wears 6-in heels to these events is to tower over other women to show her superiority. She’s using her height as a power play. She’s reminding others of her vaulted position as well as displaying her insecurities in doing this. Endless mean-girling at a funeral mass no less!

      Reply
    • Kat says:
      September 16, 2025 at 4:41 pm

      My late mother would call them ”street walker shoes”.Kathy thinks she looks elegant and sexy in them.

      Reply
  11. tamsin says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:15 am

    Didn’t see the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester mentioned in the list of attendees?

    Reply
  12. Betsy says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:17 am

    I don’t like pillbox hats and Kate is simply too old for all those giant bows. Together, yuck.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 16, 2025 at 10:40 am

      Jackie Kennedy Onassis had the shorter hair with the Pillbox hat. The long hair hanging down from Kate’s pillbox hat is not a good look.

      Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Keen and Peg look like they might have had a big fight on the way over or they are mad about having to attend this funeral.

    Reply
  14. M says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Doll wig? Check. Vagina necklace? Check. The face veil to try and recreate the photos from Phillip’s funeral? Check. Predictable and exhausting.

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:25 am

    We need some pics of Amelia Windsor and her clunky but comfortable looking shoes.

    Reply
  16. cws says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:36 am

    at least Kate isn’t inappropriately grinning and mouth gaping.
    Her posture looks horrible like she can’t hold herself up and she’s holding her arms away from her body in an odd way

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 16, 2025 at 2:42 pm

      I’ve noticed her posture has worsened in the last few months–she’s hunched more than ever & leaning forward slightly. I couldn’t figure out if it’s just how she’s aging or if it’s aging + whatever is going on with her.

      Reply
  17. Beverley says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:37 am

    The ridiculous mermaid doll wig is back!

    Reply
  18. Chaine says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:40 am

    Shoulder pads are working overtime on that dress

    Reply
  19. VilleRose says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:46 am

    She wore this exact outfit to Prince Philip’s funeral, the coat and the necklace, just the hat was different (and that hat was better than this one). She always wears hats with veils to royal funeral, it’s her thing. I always roll my eyes when I see pictures of her at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. She wore that ridiculous huge broad brimmed hat with SUCH a large veil. My issue wasn’t the large hat, but that ridiculously huge veil was so overkill. She made it look like she was Mourner in Chief and all about her when we know she was not close to the Queen.

    This outfit is fine since it doesn’t call attention to her being a repeat. But her hair washes her out, that color does nothing for her. My guess they had zero plans to attend this funeral even though it would have made Kate look bad given her connection to Wimbledon and the Duke of Kent. They were probably so exhausted from all their “work” last week trying to steal Harry’s thunder (it didn’t work). Then Camilla called out sick and since the kids are in school during the day, it’s not like they had a whole lot of excuses to try to skip.

    Reply
  20. Tiny says:
    September 16, 2025 at 10:47 am

    Lizzy’s husband’s mistress attended.

    Reply
  21. wolfmamma says:
    September 16, 2025 at 11:01 am

    Kate looks awful. That necklace is ridiculous. They aren’t together anymore .thats all I’ve got.

    Reply
  22. Amy Bee says:
    September 16, 2025 at 11:33 am

    As I said on the Camilla post, William and Kate had no choice but to attend this funeral because the press would have bashed them if they weren’t there. There’s only so much criticism William and Kate can take.

    Reply
  23. Hannah says:
    September 16, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    It’s been extremely well documented in the media, since the Duchess of Kent passed that she and Princess Diana were very close, backed up with pics of them together, clearly very happy in each other’s company. They seemed very close. I’d say Camilla isn’t there because she’s never “forgiven” the Duchess of Kent for being Diana’s confidante and friend

    Reply
    • Deborah1 says:
      September 16, 2025 at 12:25 pm

      The Duchess of Kent was also close to William and Harry. It’s a shame that Harry did not attend the funeral.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        September 16, 2025 at 1:39 pm

        Harry was home celebrating with Meghan and their children, they had a party yesterday. He should be with them. It’s too bad that huevo behaved so badly, Harry and Meghan could have attended the funeral.

  24. NikkiK says:
    September 16, 2025 at 12:15 pm

    Her hair is ridiculous. Here eye liner is ridiculous. Her dress is too long. How is she still so bad at this?

    Reply
  25. Deborah1 says:
    September 16, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    Not only did Camilla not attend, but neither did Prince Edward. Sophie attended alone. What’s wrong with Edward at the moment? He has become invisible.

    Reply
  26. Cali says:
    September 16, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    William wearing wrinkled clothes again. Those pants!

    Reply
  27. Lady Digby says:
    September 16, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Will was happily photographed next to Uncle Andrew and even exchanged festive glances: is another royal reconciliation on the cards?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 16, 2025 at 1:38 pm

      I don’t think he ever intended to “punish” Andrew. Or ever intends to.

      Reply
    • Deborah1 says:
      September 16, 2025 at 1:45 pm

      Andy glared at Kate though in one photo I saw. He tried to speak to William but William was having none of it.

      Reply
      • K says:
        September 16, 2025 at 2:08 pm

        Had a quick look at de DM all 160 !!! , def words said between William Kate, Andrew and maybe Sophie,. I didnt see one pic of Charles and William talking, jesus Kate has such a bitch face…

      • Kat says:
        September 16, 2025 at 4:52 pm

        Kathy does not seem to be giving anybody the evils in church this time.It is because Meghan was not there.

  28. Faraway says:
    September 16, 2025 at 2:06 pm

    And… there they were, William chatting with pedo uncle Andrew.
    William refuses to speak to his brother, orchestrates vicious, invented stories to leak on his brother and threatens his brother once he’s king.
    Pedophilia, sex slaves etc is not a crime in his eyes, it’s accepted as normal behavior. But speaking the truth, especially if it “outs” the heir, is a capital sin. That family is a cesspool!
    Glad Harry got out in time.

    Reply
  29. Al says:
    September 16, 2025 at 2:15 pm

    Kate looks like she’s really struggling with something serious — and I don’t think it’s cancer. I’m glad Meghan was able to get out of that environment, because that could’ve easily been her. I know they were all very unkind to Meghan, but I genuinely hope Kate gets the help and support she needs before it’s too late.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      September 16, 2025 at 2:40 pm

      She seemed closed to tears and I doubt it was for the late duchess.. it’s definitely not cancer (I don’t think it ever was) but something related to MH. Judging by her continual declined appearance, I seriously doubt that she gets the support she needs. The only way to get help is to leave the institution but, unfortunately, she’s trapped by her mother’s aspirations and William’s necessity to hold the image of his perfect family life.

      Reply
      • Unblinkered says:
        September 16, 2025 at 3:33 pm

        I reckon maintaining the image of a perfect family life is down to KM rather than William. She’s trapped in her mother’s aspirations, yes, but also in her own.

    • SURE says:
      September 17, 2025 at 1:14 am

      “Kate looks like she’s really struggling with something serious” That’s her ACTING solemn at a solemn event. Or you could say it’s her funeral face. Posing for the cameras is the one thing she never fails to do.

      Reply
  30. First comment says:
    September 16, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    Well, Kate is in her usual funeral attire but she’s so much thinner than the last time she wore this coat dress…there are pictures that aren’t very photoshopped and she looks really haggard…and there was definitely tension between her and William and, of course, between Charles and William who seemed to avoid his father while waiting for the cars to arrive…he didn’t acknowledge him rather skilfully and Charles chose to talk to Kate…what a loving family, indeed.

    Reply
  31. Tessa says:
    September 16, 2025 at 3:17 pm

    In some publications, Fergie and Andrew are listed as Duke and Duchess of York. She is Sarah, Duchess of York –divorced wife of Duke of York and He is (HRH not taken away) Duke of York. They are listed as if they are still married but they divorced in 1996. Odd.

    Reply
  32. therese says:
    September 16, 2025 at 5:10 pm

    Kate has deep shadows under her eyes. Hope she is getting help. Not looking good. Re comments on Will’s pants leg: I’m wondering if it is static electricity. Hate when that happens. Nothing can be done.

    Reply

