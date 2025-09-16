Prince William & Kate attended the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral is happening today. First, the Requiem Mass at Westminster Cathedral, then a private funeral in Windsor. King Charles was one of the first to arrive at the mass today, and his wife pulled out at the last minute because of illness. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in attendance at the mass – they confirmed their attendance earlier today, about an hour before Camilla pulled out. Kate wore the same pearl-and-diamond choker which she wore to QEII’s funeral. It’s her funeral bling, I guess, or they just give her that necklace for funerals, since Camilla controls the Royal Collection jewels now. I also think Kate is wearing the same black coatdress she wore to Prince Philip’s funeral?
I’m also including some photos of the other requiem mass attendees, including: Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman; the Earl of Snowden; and interestingly enough, Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma. I wonder why Penny is there? Was she particularly close to the Kents?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
-
-
Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma
Featuring: Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon
Featuring: David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Lord Frederick Windsor
Featuring: Lord Frederick Windsor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Sophie Winkleman, Lord Frederick Windsor
Featuring: Sophie Winkleman, Lord Frederick Windsor
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
How did Chuckles actually get them to attend? Or do they see that they are portrayed as the lazy useless people they are and need to get this funeral photo op? I say the latter.
William and KKKate haven’t done any more sudden engagements since Harry left the UK, but considering he made a surprise and much lauded visit to Ukraine, the lazy duo need to be seen and couldn’t pull out of the funeral mass today even if they wanted to, which they probably did. Couple that with the fact that Harry’s interview reaffirming his happiness with his chosen life and family left a lot of people with egg on their faces, and the impending Donald Trump circus that’s about to roll into town, there’s no way Peg and Wig could pull a last minute sickie now. Plus Camilla already beat them to the punch.
William and Kate may have been required to attend but that hideous wig had no obligation to be there.
And Willy managed to wear black this time, unlike at the Pope’s funeral.
His pants are too small though, and wrinkled. And they don’t look like the right pants for that morning suit or whatever it is. I thought he hired a valet??
Honestly! I saw Williams outfit and went – da hek?!?
It looks like two different outfits put together very poorly- there is no cohesion somehow, even though they are both classic elements of this style of suit.
The pants are too short and are very ill fitting. The jacket looks like something a waiter would receive from the stock pile of uniforms. Not something that is bespoke and tailored.
He looks like an undertaker.
I wonder if they only agreed to attend once Camilla pulled out? Either way very interesting that they were such a last minute confirmation.
Kate looks fine. This is now her typical funeral look. i would have thought she could have skipped that awful necklace and the veil but meh, this is her look now I guess.
The necklace is too ostentatious for a funeral.
I don’t even care if it’s ostentatious. It’s just ugly to me.
You are right that the necklace is wrong for the occasion. However, the neckline of the coatdress is all wrong for any kind of necklace. She should have paired the earrings with a brooch and left it at that. But Kate has never mastered the art of accessorizing.
Someone on Reddit called it the vagina necklace and now I giggle every time she wears it.
She doesn’t understand the concept of accessorizing at ALL. she has that necklace for funerals and by god she’s going to wear it lol.
If she must wear jewellery then a single row of pearls would be more appropriate.
Apparently the diamond vagina necklace is now an established piece of Waity’s funeral “uniform”
The blonde hair looks silly on her. When she last posed in this getup for Phillips funeral she looked better because her hair was up. This little girl hairstyle looks childish and she doesn’t pull it off
I agree that it is a hairstyle for a child. The other women pictured managed to look appropriate and put together. I wonder if she dresses like a child because everyone treats her like a child, so fragile, still “learning” how to be a royal, not fully formed yet. It would be great to see her break out, stand up, become a modern, useful woman but I don’t think that is ever going to happen at this point.
I think she’s so delusional that she flatters herself that she is girl-like.
Wouldnt surprise me if she poses at home in front of all her mirrors delighting in her youthful image and bountiful extensions.
Maybe Camilla pulled a sickie in order to force William and Kate to attend? If she had attended with Charles, you could see the Waleses shrugging “Ok, then, senior family well represented” and skipping it, but if she stayed home then they’d have more pressure to attend and “support” Charles, especially after all their bad press lately. I guess we’ll see tomorrow…
Also, someone needs to shut Frederick Windsor’s vampire coffin right away so that the sun doesn’t burn him to a crisp….THOSE EYES!!
Frederick has the same oblong head as William’s.
I always think he looks like a zombie Prince William
Freddie needs to see an allergist and dermatologist. The bags around his eyes may be caused by food allergies and he needs quality skin care in general.
Every time I see him I immediately think he needs to be cast as “Uncle Fester” from “The Adam’s Family”..
Yeah he definitely has the Stephen Miller look.
That photo gave me a scare
Me too, Jes. I was legit startled scrolling down.
Fred does look like a zombie William, lol. He could be a supporting character on Wednesday.
@Lady Ester: I was thinking the same thing. With Camilla out, K&W said OK, we’ll go. And/or–she cannot stand those two, so once she found out, she said nope, I’m out.
Anyhoo–I’m confused about the catholic service inside a protestant church. How exactly does that work out? Was there no catholic church they could have used? Or would the royals not have stepped inside?
Westminster Cathedral is a Catholic cathedral. Westminster Abbey is an “Anglican Royal Peculiar”. They are not the same place.
Oh! Thank you! I did not know. 😊
Kate’s hair is now basically a totally different color every day.
I finally arrived at the Schitts Creek party this year and I think she’s going down the Moira route – a different wig every day depending on how she feels.
😄
It really is. And we’re supposed to believe it’s her real hair.
Wigs? I wonder if she is back in treatment for cancer.
She doesn’t have cancer, never had cancer. She’s worn wigs, wiglets, extensions, etc. for years now. I’ve been on chemo for 13 months and have barely lost any hair.
That long wig hanging down Keen’s back is distracting.
Yeah I just view it as a piece of doll hair at this point!
I wish someone would trim it so that it at least looked even and well kept.
From the back, that sad little upper curl hanging in the middle. And then the longer ramen curls below. Somebody help this woman.
“Ramen curls” 😂
Ramen!
😂😂😂
In the video I watched on another site, you could see all of the hair bouncing up at once as she walked up the steps. It looked very much like a cheap fake hair wig.
And that dead thing curling around her right shoulder, in the pic from her front as she shakes the priest’s hand? Yuck!
As her coat dresses go, i generally like this one. Definitely from Phillip’s funeral. I don’t even mind the hat. But Sis does not look well. Maybe it’s the lighter hair color with the black, I don’t know but her overall look is not radiating health or vigor or really even that pleasing. And are we thinking the presence of the Wales couple is what caused Camilla to cancell? Can these people not be in the same room anymore? Is this why the Pegs canceled on V-E day? Is it possible there’s a family feud a brewing that a mutual dislike of Harry can’t even fix? Speculation I guess but it’s not like these people are subtle.
Agree, she looks fine. She doesn’t even look like she’s trying to steal attention. The extra-high heels have always been ridiculous, and they look ridiculous here, but that’s our girl.
Agree she doesn’t look well. When she’s standing talking to the Bishop (? don’t know my Anglican clergy, or is he Catholic?), her hands are hanging down by her sides, held stiffly away from her body, like a marionette. Just as they were hanging like a marionette in some of the blonde wig shots. I guess that’s better than Willy’s ever-present crotch clutch, but still.
Sophie Winkleman looks great, she nailed the dress code better than Kate IMO.
In the picture where she is shaking the priest’s hand, you can see how thin her hand and arm are and its kind of startling, even with all that fabric.
I have what’s considered a normal body weight. I just tried to squish up the skin on my knuckles like that, and it wouldn’t squish.
It was a Catholic funeral mass.
She looks fine for sure. Minus the doll curls. I think the bigger issue is William and Charles moreso than Camilla and William.
Doesn’t she have the same coatdress in red?
Yes, with a thigh high split.
I despise those coat dresses with the giant bow at the shoulder. They look like something from the 1930s. Hideous.
It’s incredible how much Prince William and Lord Frederick Windsor look alike. Also, I saw that Prince Andrew and Fergie were there as well.
I think that is Princess Margaret’s son, and his wife. Not Andrew and Fergie. I doubt Andrew and Fergie would be invited.
That’s David, Earl of Snowdon, Margaret’s son, and his girlfriend Isabelle de Bruyer.
Andrew and Fergie are there. I saw video of them arriving. Shocking to see how Andrew is actually looking so fit and well in contrast to Charles. You’d think they were son and father rather than siblings.
did their daughters and husbands attend? I guess Andrew has to keep a low profile or should. Andrew and David look alike.
Andrew and Fergie are there. I saw them on video.
Andrew and Fergie were there. There’s one photo in the Fail of Andy glaring at Kate and William. Priceless!
Andrew gained a ton of weight and it looks like he’s lost quite a bit so maybe he had some help with a glp1. He didn’t look crash hot last year.
Inbreeding will do that
Every time I see that necklace, I can’t unsee how much it resembles a certain “lady part”.
Was about to post “Vagina necklace indahouse!”
🤣
It’s vulva-cious!
Was just coming here to say that! The ladybits necklace is hideous & if I never see it again it will be too soon!
And I hope that Freddy guy isn’t sick but man he looks awful…and every time I see Margaret’s son I think of his scandal and whether he did any…marching powder…before the funeral….
He’s ‘not sick. That’s what taking massive amounts of drugs does to you.
I came her to share my ongoing hatred for the vagina necklace.
When your ‘job’ is to produce heirs its a bit too on the nose.
And ugly.
Windsor men do not age well.
Look at Philip when he was William’s age and it’s a startling difference. William definitely didn’t get the Battenberg-Greek genes.
Charles at 43 looked better too
Why does she always wear those too high heels, esp to a funeral, soo common !!!
Like her late mother Katherine.Lady Helen looks beautiful , her poor dad, he looks devasted.
My theory as to why she wears 6-in heels to these events is to tower over other women to show her superiority. She’s using her height as a power play. She’s reminding others of her vaulted position as well as displaying her insecurities in doing this. Endless mean-girling at a funeral mass no less!
Displaying how insecure she is, I’d say.
And a little bit vulgar.
My late mother would call them ”street walker shoes”.Kathy thinks she looks elegant and sexy in them.
Didn’t see the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester mentioned in the list of attendees?
They are there – the Duchess is her usual elegant self.
The *actual* married in who “never put a foot wrong”. And her hubby wasn’t supposed to be the Duke or a working Royal so she had to hit the ground running.
I don’t like pillbox hats and Kate is simply too old for all those giant bows. Together, yuck.
Jackie Kennedy Onassis had the shorter hair with the Pillbox hat. The long hair hanging down from Kate’s pillbox hat is not a good look.
Keen and Peg look like they might have had a big fight on the way over or they are mad about having to attend this funeral.
They’re probably still so pissed about the Harry situation— being forced to attend this at the last minute was the icing on the cake of their rage.
To me it looks like they are trying, without success, to move their faces into a look of concern/sympathy, neither of which come natural to them.
They’re in the presence of Lady Gabriella Windsor. And all her family. That explains the look on W&K’s faces.
Doll wig? Check. Vagina necklace? Check. The face veil to try and recreate the photos from Phillip’s funeral? Check. Predictable and exhausting.
Botox? Check. (Though I think that’s more for Trump).
We need some pics of Amelia Windsor and her clunky but comfortable looking shoes.
at least Kate isn’t inappropriately grinning and mouth gaping.
Her posture looks horrible like she can’t hold herself up and she’s holding her arms away from her body in an odd way
I’ve noticed her posture has worsened in the last few months–she’s hunched more than ever & leaning forward slightly. I couldn’t figure out if it’s just how she’s aging or if it’s aging + whatever is going on with her.
She’s skeletal and can’t hold herself up properly.
The ridiculous mermaid doll wig is back!
Shoulder pads are working overtime on that dress
She wore this exact outfit to Prince Philip’s funeral, the coat and the necklace, just the hat was different (and that hat was better than this one). She always wears hats with veils to royal funeral, it’s her thing. I always roll my eyes when I see pictures of her at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. She wore that ridiculous huge broad brimmed hat with SUCH a large veil. My issue wasn’t the large hat, but that ridiculously huge veil was so overkill. She made it look like she was Mourner in Chief and all about her when we know she was not close to the Queen.
This outfit is fine since it doesn’t call attention to her being a repeat. But her hair washes her out, that color does nothing for her. My guess they had zero plans to attend this funeral even though it would have made Kate look bad given her connection to Wimbledon and the Duke of Kent. They were probably so exhausted from all their “work” last week trying to steal Harry’s thunder (it didn’t work). Then Camilla called out sick and since the kids are in school during the day, it’s not like they had a whole lot of excuses to try to skip.
Lizzy’s husband’s mistress attended.
Or his daughter???
You mean Penny Romsey (Countess Mountbatten). Yes, she was there.
Kate looks awful. That necklace is ridiculous. They aren’t together anymore .thats all I’ve got.
As I said on the Camilla post, William and Kate had no choice but to attend this funeral because the press would have bashed them if they weren’t there. There’s only so much criticism William and Kate can take.
It’s been extremely well documented in the media, since the Duchess of Kent passed that she and Princess Diana were very close, backed up with pics of them together, clearly very happy in each other’s company. They seemed very close. I’d say Camilla isn’t there because she’s never “forgiven” the Duchess of Kent for being Diana’s confidante and friend
The Duchess of Kent was also close to William and Harry. It’s a shame that Harry did not attend the funeral.
Harry was home celebrating with Meghan and their children, they had a party yesterday. He should be with them. It’s too bad that huevo behaved so badly, Harry and Meghan could have attended the funeral.
Her hair is ridiculous. Here eye liner is ridiculous. Her dress is too long. How is she still so bad at this?
Not only did Camilla not attend, but neither did Prince Edward. Sophie attended alone. What’s wrong with Edward at the moment? He has become invisible.
Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, is in Papua New Guinea representing the King, and will be there through tomorrow.
Yeah, Edward is actually working (well as royal work goes.) He just doesn’t get any coverage but his schedule is pretty consistent.
Edward is there after the first few days.
https://www.royal.uk/media-centre/future-engagements
William wearing wrinkled clothes again. Those pants!
Will was happily photographed next to Uncle Andrew and even exchanged festive glances: is another royal reconciliation on the cards?
I don’t think he ever intended to “punish” Andrew. Or ever intends to.
Andy glared at Kate though in one photo I saw. He tried to speak to William but William was having none of it.
Had a quick look at de DM all 160 !!! , def words said between William Kate, Andrew and maybe Sophie,. I didnt see one pic of Charles and William talking, jesus Kate has such a bitch face…
Kathy does not seem to be giving anybody the evils in church this time.It is because Meghan was not there.
And… there they were, William chatting with pedo uncle Andrew.
William refuses to speak to his brother, orchestrates vicious, invented stories to leak on his brother and threatens his brother once he’s king.
Pedophilia, sex slaves etc is not a crime in his eyes, it’s accepted as normal behavior. But speaking the truth, especially if it “outs” the heir, is a capital sin. That family is a cesspool!
Glad Harry got out in time.
Andrew never keeps a low profile at these events.
Kate looks like she’s really struggling with something serious — and I don’t think it’s cancer. I’m glad Meghan was able to get out of that environment, because that could’ve easily been her. I know they were all very unkind to Meghan, but I genuinely hope Kate gets the help and support she needs before it’s too late.
She seemed closed to tears and I doubt it was for the late duchess.. it’s definitely not cancer (I don’t think it ever was) but something related to MH. Judging by her continual declined appearance, I seriously doubt that she gets the support she needs. The only way to get help is to leave the institution but, unfortunately, she’s trapped by her mother’s aspirations and William’s necessity to hold the image of his perfect family life.
I reckon maintaining the image of a perfect family life is down to KM rather than William. She’s trapped in her mother’s aspirations, yes, but also in her own.
“Kate looks like she’s really struggling with something serious” That’s her ACTING solemn at a solemn event. Or you could say it’s her funeral face. Posing for the cameras is the one thing she never fails to do.
Well, Kate is in her usual funeral attire but she’s so much thinner than the last time she wore this coat dress…there are pictures that aren’t very photoshopped and she looks really haggard…and there was definitely tension between her and William and, of course, between Charles and William who seemed to avoid his father while waiting for the cars to arrive…he didn’t acknowledge him rather skilfully and Charles chose to talk to Kate…what a loving family, indeed.
In some publications, Fergie and Andrew are listed as Duke and Duchess of York. She is Sarah, Duchess of York –divorced wife of Duke of York and He is (HRH not taken away) Duke of York. They are listed as if they are still married but they divorced in 1996. Odd.
Kate has deep shadows under her eyes. Hope she is getting help. Not looking good. Re comments on Will’s pants leg: I’m wondering if it is static electricity. Hate when that happens. Nothing can be done.