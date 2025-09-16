Robert Redford has passed away at the age of 89 at his home in Utah. Redford was a giant of Hollywood, a giant of the film arts. Even though he will be remembered for his brilliant body of work as an actor, it’s worth noting that one of his biggest legacies is everything he built with Sundance. Not just the film festival which has launched hundreds of careers in independent film, but the Sundance Institute.
Robert Redford, the big-screen charmer turned Oscar-winning director whose hit movies often helped America make sense of itself and who, off screen, evangelized for environmental causes and fostered the Sundance-centered independent film movement, died early Tuesday morning at his home in Utah. He was 89.
His death, in the mountains outside Provo, was announced in a statement by Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said he had died in his sleep but did not provide a specific cause. He was in “the place he loved surrounded by those he loved,” the statement said.
With a distaste for Hollywood’s dumb-it-down approach to moviemaking, Mr. Redford typically demanded that his films carry cultural weight, in many cases making serious topics like grief and political corruption resonate with audiences, in no small part because of his immense star power.
As an actor, his biggest films included “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969), with its loving look at rogues in a dying West, and “All the President’s Men” (1976), about the journalistic pursuit of President Richard M. Nixon in the Watergate era. In “Three Days of the Condor” (1975) he was an introverted C.I.A. codebreaker caught in a murderous cat-and-mouse game. “The Sting” (1973), about Depression-era grifters, gave Mr. Redford his first and only Oscar nomination as an actor.
I came very close to watching one of my favorite Redford movies for the millionth time last weekend: Legal Eagles. I f–king love that movie and he’s so funny and light in that. He was such an underrated actor, so good at being a leading man and a romantic lead. His leading ladies always fell for him too, Barbra Streisand still adores him. My other favorites: All the President’s Men, Three Days of the Condor, Out of Africa and The Way We Were. He’s also brilliant in Barefoot in the Park. Of course, people always remember him in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. That was the beginning of his decades-long friendship with Paul Newman. Anyway, what a man, and what a giant.
Update: I cannot believe I forgot Sneakers and Quiz Show! Spy Game is also amazing.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Photoshot/Avalon, AB/Avalon.
Oh wow, what a man, and what an impact on film. Not just acting as you said, but everything. We won’t see another like him in our lifetimes.
I saw him when I was on an escalator in the time warner building in 2008. I was going up, him down. He was super well dressed and tailored. He stood out bc he also had his hair colored and coiffed! Rest in pease. Barefoot in the park, the natural, legal eagles…..ah my youth!
I also liked him in The Twilight Zone as Death. He will be missed.
That episode was just on MeTV within the last couple of weeks.
It’s amazing how many people remember that ep. My grandma noted that if Death looked that good, she’d have no problem going with him. 🙂
He and Paul Newman. Talented and beautiful.
What a pair. They don’t make them like that anymore.
This one surprised me and caught me off guard in a sad way. I know he was 89 but he was one of those giants that you think is going to live forever.
My favorites of his are All the President’s Men, Spy Game and Lions for Lambs.
Barefoot in the Park. So young and handsome.
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are adorable and wholesomely sexy as newlyweds in that movie. One of my favorites.
When I saw that he passed away I thought about Jane Fonda. They had a life long friendship.
My favorite Redford movie has always been The Electric Horseman. It is a very underrated movie but Jane Fonda and him did it so they could work together again. So happy to see other commenters also love this movie because I thought I was the only one!
He was amazing as an actor, director and environmentalist. RIP.
Love Spy Game
So sad and unexpected. I knew he was in his 80’s, but hadn’t realized he was that close to 90.
I really like Spy Game as well. It was a great role for him; that character was cryptic and his personal life was shrouded in privacy, just like Redford himself. Also, Sneakers, so fun.
Absolutely shocking that he lost the Acting Oscar for All is Lost.🤬🤬🤬
So hard to pick a favorite, but oddly I’ve been thinking about Electric Horseman for the past couple of weeks and wondering if I can find it on one of my streaming services. I’ll really try to find it now.
He was just *chef’s kiss* in everything he did. A towering human and a very sad loss.
It truly is hard to pick a favorite with such a great body of work. Made an effort a couple of years ago to watch movies with skiing, came up with a list of ~15. Downhill Racer was definitely on the list, even though it’s dismissed by some critics as not having a great plot (plot clue: guy crouches down and skis downhill), without regard to the character studies or the nature of competition.
💔😢
So sad.
My personal favourite is Spygame. He conveyed so much with a quick look or tone of voice that we still catch things after watching it so many times I’ve lost count.
Thank you Mr. Redford, for years of interesting storytelling, and for Sundance and what it does for film.
Also caught off guard by his passing, and startled to feel such deep sadness. The world feels even less safe when certain people are gone. Love the films Out of Africa and Three Days of the Condor. It’s one of his lesser-known films (and kind of messy) but Electric Horseman with Jane Fonda is also really good.
RIP Robert Redford.
Out of Africa. If you haven’t seen it, run, don’t walk.
In Out of Africa when he washes Meryl Streeps hair and recites poetry I get chills. Sexy talk will never get better than that. I also. love Spy Game so brilliant and so subtle. Best at tension. But also my most favorite is A River Runs Through It. Redford directed it and did not act in it. It also has some of the beautiful writing and poetry being read. Redford tried to get the old man who the story was based on to give him permission and use his own personal writing in the movie. Redford finally got his permission after personally going to meet with him many times. Beautiful scenery, writing and poetry. Top notch acting. Brad Pitt trying to act like Robert Redford. Redford was a class act, and used his power for good it would seem.
Oh no, I thought he was perennial. Sneakers popped up on YouTube the other day – silly and fun. Spy Game is one of my favorites.
Sneakers is so great!! I forgot that one.
What a loss and I can’t believe he was 89. If I read that correctly did he never win an oscar? I’ve loved him in pretty much everything I’ve seen him in over the years.
He won best director for Ordinary People but no, never for acting.
I cannot believe he never won an Oscar for acting! That’s a travesty!
He won one for directing and then got a lifetime achievement oscar, but never won an oscar for acting.
Ordinary People!
Sneakers!
The Way We Were!
I literally gasped upon hearing this news.
RIP Mr. Redford, your contributions to the arts will live on for generations to come. 🌷
“The Natural” was such an unsettling movie. I love baseball movies, and I love this one, but it had such an eerie premise — and it was inspired by the real-life shooting of Eddie Waitkus who played for the Cubs and my favorite team, the Phillies.
One of the greats. My favorite, The Natural-#9, Roy Hobbs forever.
The Natural is my all-time favorite as well. I almost dropped my coffee when my son asked who Robert Redford was this morning (I’m clearly falling down on the job)! But I finally got him to remember him in his small role in the Marvel Movies. We may be doing some film 101 this weekend. Redford made the world a better place. May we all strive to do the same. RIP
My Mom introduced me to Robert Redford as well. We watched The Natural over and over one lazy summer on VHS. She passed when I was 22. I still cry every time at the end of the movie remembering her reaction when the lights explode. Damn, I’m tearing up now. But that’s the power of a great movie and actor. Watching it brings me right back to the time I got to spend with my Mom. Enjoy your weekend with your son. I hope you make some great memories.
I love love him! So many great movies. Three Days of the Condor, All the President’s Men, Barefoot in the Park, Out of Africa, SpyGames, The Natural (!!!!), Ordinary People, A River Runs Through It, and The Way We Were! I could go on and on! One of my favorites. You can’t take your eyes off him when he is one the screen. Natural charisma. I forgot the original Great Gatsby!
He also directed the critically acclaimed Quiz Show
Quiz Show was terrific. Redford drew on his live TV days to make a right corrosive portrait of new media and 50s glamour.
RIP Robert, i see i have a lot of catching up to do with regards to his film. did he ever make a film with Brad Pitt i always thought they would make a good father son duo
Yup.
A River Runs Through it and Spy Game.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0105265/mediaviewer/rm2983185408/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0266987/mediaviewer/rm3650876161/
In fact Redford can be credited with launching Pitt’s career.
They made Spy Game together. Not as father and son, but Redford was a mentor to Pitt’s character.
Such a great body of work. For me Jeremiah Johnson, The electric horseman and The Chase really made an impact. And my father loved him and Yaphet Kotto so Brubaker is something special.
Yeah, I was in high school when Jeremiah Johnson and Butch Cassidy and Sundance kid came out and I had the biggest crush. Still do.
I forgot about Brubaker! He was phenomenal in that. I can see I’m going to have to have a Redford film extravaganza this weekend.
Oh my goodness. What a huge loss Redford and Newman were two of not only the best actors to appear on the big screen, but IMHO, the most beautiful to look at as well. Just watch The Way We Were, one of my favorites, along with so many.
RIP Hubble.
RIP Beautiful Man.🙏🙏🙏
I just know he’s trying to evade Betty White’s advances now.
I’m heartbroken. There was so much more him beyond that gorgeous, beautiful face. He never wavered from his liberal beliefs, his sense of decency. We won’t see the likes of Robert Redford again.
He directed too, winning an Oscar for Ordinary People which I loved. Yes a giant of a man.
I loved him in Sneakers! He will always be my hero for championing independent films by creating the Sundance Institute.
RIP to one of the last remaining greats from Hollywood’s golden era. He will be missed.
His death feels heavy, and it’s making me nostalgic. With everything going on today, I’m on the verge of tears. He was a great actor and an even better person who made the world a better place.
Barefoot in the Park
The Sting
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
The Way we Were
All the Presidents Men
Sneakers
My favorite Redford movies. Say ” Hey” to Paul from the rest of us.
SNEAKERS!!! All time favourite ;-D
… I do love All the President’s Men & Out of Africa. But he was so great with Sidney Poitier & James Earl Jones. 😄
Sneakers was practically perfect. Super-smart writing, great cast, neat twists…and a pointed commentary on how 80s greed supplanted 60s idealism. And James Earl Jones as Greer. 😉
The true movie stars are dying off. So sad. He was a wonderful actor and director. My faves are The Natural and Sneakers. At least Sundance will carry his memory along with his films.
His contribution to film, and particularly independent film through Sundance is almost immeasurable. What a loss.
I know he was predeceased by a son a few years ago (and lost another child in infancy) so I very much hope it’s reunions all around. And I’d say rest in peace but that may not be so easy when he has Paul Newman waiting for him. Are there prank wars in heaven? 😁
One of my all time favs. Rest well Sir 🙏
Captain America: Winter Soldier consistently ranks as one of the best Marvel movies because Redford and Samuel L Jackson elevated the material by playing it like a classic 1970s spy thriller.
He was brilliant in Spy Game outwitting all the others he was locked in that conference room with. He was also brilliant in All Is Lost, which has almost no dialog besides a few swear words, as a man alone on a sinking sailboat.
Saw him at a forum at the JFK Library a few years ago during which he flat out told Maureen Dowd she was not a good interviewer after she asked a dozen yes/no questions in a row, then he opened it up to questions from the audience. What followed was delightful as some of the questions and answers were off the wall. Some highlights: he was a lifelong Red Sox fan (this forum was in South Boston) and he never colored his hair, it just got redder as he aged.
He was a great man and he will be missed. I intend to flood all social media threads about Charlie Kirk with gifs of Robert Redford today
He was my favorite actor growing up. He was the epitome of handsome. I had a picture of him on my wall. I’m so sad he passed today. He was the same age as my dad who passed away last July 15. RIP Robert Redford.
God he was so beautiful, I just happened to stumble upon him being in an episode of The Twilight Zone – Nothing in the Dark, Season 3. I didn’t even realize he was 89 he was always looked so much younger to me.
RIP sweet Prince.
I loved “Our Souls at Night” with Jane Fonda. In fact, loved anything he was in! He was a class act!
This makes me so sad. I was just talking about him last week and of how he spent a lot of time in a village near Dublin in the late 90s. My brother who lived nearby would see him all the time. No one bothered him and he would sit enjoying a quiet drink in my brother’s local.
Legal Eagles was a cute one. I don’t know why but way back when I lived in the inaka/countryside of Japan that movie randomly came on one of the English speaking channels so it’s always held a special place in my heart. But so many amazing films from him. What a presence and legacy.
The Natural was my favourite Robert Redford movie. He was so pretty.
“Underrated actor”? What?
RIP Robert Redford, one of the greats.
Kinda share your reaction to the “underrated actor” comment. Maybe it’s about him not winning any major awards for his acting?
Even though he seemingly held a powerful position in the industry because of prior successes, he had trouble getting Tony Hillerman’s books adapted for film for years. ‘Skinwalkers’ was eventually produced for PBS Mystery! with RR as executive producer and his now-deceased son, James, as screenplay author. Skinwalkers’ cast was Native American.
The Sting was a favorite of my dad’s, so I watched it many times with him – such a fun movie!
One of my faves was The Electric Horseman (also with Jane Fonda).RIP Robert. Thanks for all you did for movies and the environment.
Me too re: Electric Horseman! He and Jane Fonda have such effortless chemistry.
What a legend.
I watched Out of Africa with my mom over and over again when I was younger. It’s one of my comfort watches still after all these years.
He and Paul Newman were just dreamy screen partners.
Wow this hit me for six because I thought he was indestructible. I am a huge Natalie Wood fan and I loved their two movies together: Inside Daisy Clover and This Property Is Condemned. Robert Telford was so talented, good looking and his legacy is vast. He kept his private life private and seemed down to earth and not messed up by fame.RIP Robert and thank you for everything because I will always remember the way you were!
Same reaction for me as well. It kind of took my breath away this morning. My mom had the biggest crush on him for all her life (she was born in 38 to his 36). In fact, my brother gave her an autographed headshot of him one Christmas and she kept it on her nightstand 🙂 My dad didn’t seem to mind, or else he knew to say absolutely nothing about it, lol. My mom passed in 2018, but I’m thinking about her fondly so much today 🙂
I watched every movie mentioned in this thread many times… and I also watched The Sting with my dad more times than I can count. Also, don’t miss An Unfinished Life. Really a hidden gem, imo. Never thought I would see him, JLo, and Morgan Freeman in the same movie!
Dang, sad news like your favorite people no longer being in this world is such a blow.
My first love. I crushed so hard that I even married a man that resembled him!
Lucky you! I dated a guy back in the day that looked like him.
The Way We Were hits so hard because almost every woman has had a Hubbell Gardner in her life. Dazzling; charming; successful; everything you could possibly want…but utterly incapable/unable to stand for anything when it really counts. A literal heartbreaker…and Redford was skilled at playing guys who didn’t have much going on under their perfect masks.
What a class act. Robert Redford was so masculine and so beautiful. I enjoyed seeing everyone’s list and memories of their favorite movies of his. I had never heard of the episode “Nothing in the Dark” before. I had to go watch it before commenting. I found it on Amazon. Well, yes, I would take that young man’s arm. Such a wonderful episode. I always loved Three Days of the Condor. I think I am going to have to go watch Spy Game. And I will easily forgive myself for watching something with Pitt in it. Redford will balance that out. He led a very productive life, and left a lot of good behind. Such a beautiful, handsome man.
I was born in 1978 so I didnt really know who RR was until I was 12 years old and one of my friend’s mom (who had cable at the time) had a movie on called Barefoot in the Park. I was mesmerized by the beauty of both Redford and Fonda. I thought they were the most beautiful people I had ever seen.
That came out of left field 🙁
RIP
All is lost is my favorite movie with him.
A smart, wildly talented, beautiful and masculine man. An icon of film who not only made iconic films but helped to shape the industry. He is in too many great films to name but his late career turn in All is Lost is marvellous!
I’ll probably watch Three Days of Condor or The Way We Were or The Sting to remember him.
Finally, no one has ever worn a white sweater better than him as Hubble in The Way We Were.
Oh no! This is heartbreaking. One of my all-time favorites, and one of the all-time greats. All the president’s men, The Natural (so much better than the book), Barefoot in the park, Sneakers . I grew up on those; this hurts. I remember making sure to go see Spy Game for him (not Pitt).
– I read years ago that Marlo Thomas was up for Barefoot but her tv show wouldn’t let her out to do it. I can see her in it so brilliantly though so it’s a nice additional movie in my head to imagine
– I once said that Sneakers was my favorite movie in a networking event and no one recognized it! So I’m relieved and thrilled that so many people in this thread know it and love it like I do.
Robert had a cameo with George RR Martin in an episode of Dark Winds this year. What they don’t make them like him anymore.