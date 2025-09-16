Queen Camilla will skip the Duchess of Kent’s funeral today, citing ‘acute sinusitis’

Last November and December, following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s “royal tour” in Australia and Samoa, Camilla was very sick. At first, the palace just claimed that Camilla had a cold or she was feeling under the weather, and that’s why she had to cancel so many events. Then they said it was actually pneumonia. I still believe that it was Covid, and I still believe that Camilla has had Covid three or four times in the past five years. Well, today is the Duchess of Kent’s funeral. And Camilla pulled out at the last minute, citing “acute sinusitis.”
Britain’s Queen Camilla has pulled out of attending Tuesday’s funeral service for the Duchess of Kent as she recovers from acute sinusitis, Buckingham Palace said. The queen, King Charles’ wife, is hoping to have recovered sufficiently to attend all the planned engagements for the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump which begins on Wednesday, a royal source said.
Camilla, who travelled down from Scotland and is resting at Windsor Castle where the state visit will be held, had been scheduled to join the king and family members at the funeral service at London’s Westminster Cathedral for the duchess who died on September 4.
“Her thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family,” a Palace spokesperson said.
Per Becky English at the Mail, Camilla informed the Duke of Kent and he “fully understands The Queen’s decision.” Hm. Is something happening? Or is this just another case where Camilla is just catching everything going around? I used to be like that too, if there was a respiratory cold going around, I would catch it. Then again, I’ve believed that Camilla has had more significant health issues in recent years than the palace wants to admit. She’s a 78 year old woman and she travels frequently and out-works the heir and his wife.
Speaking of the heir and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral today. They only confirmed their appearance at the last minute as well.
Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla joining veterans, members of VJ associations, military personnel and senior politicians for a national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion with government, to remember 80 years since VJ Day marked the end of the Second World War National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire…Picture shows The King and Queen sit next to veterans John. Harlow and Edward Hatfield
Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla joining veterans, members of VJ associations, military personnel and senior politicians for a national Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion with government, to remember 80 years since VJ Day marked the end of the Second World War National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire…Picture shows The King and Queen sit next to veterans John. Harlow and Edward Hatfield
YORK, ENGLAND – AUGUST 21: Queen Camilla and Patron of York Racecourse, attends during the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse on August 21, 2025 in York, England.
YORK, ENGLAND – AUGUST 21: Queen Camilla prepares to present trophies following the Yorkshire Oaks race during the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse on August 21, 2025 in York, England.
Truro, Cornwall, UK, 02 September 2025: Queen Camilla unveils a plaque alongside Chief Executive Officer of ShelterBox, Sanj Srikanthan (centre left), to commemorate her visit to the headquarters of the charity to meet with staff and volunteers to mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. The queen's connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when the then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021.
Queen Camilla during her visit to the headquarters of the charity ShelterBox to meet with staff and volunteers to mark its twenty-fifth anniversary. The queen's connection to ShelterBox dates back to 2006, when the then Duchess of Cornwall was introduced to the charity on an official visit to Pakistan, later becoming President in 2007 and Patron in May 2021. Picture date: Tuesday September 2, 2025.
Oh dear trouble in paradise? Is she perhaps sick that Chuckles actually met his second son? Who knows with her.
This is exactly where my mind went Susan Collins! She really is that petty. Maybe she really is sick, but my mind went straight to she’s sulking. I think Charles is too old and too sick to be manipulated, like she is losing her iron grip on him and no longer calling the shots.
And wasn’t Katherine Kent close with Diana? Maybe that has something to do with it too. Or she really just has acute sinusitis. One thing for sure, when Kate cancelled Ascot at the last moment she should have said something like this and nipped the majority of the speculation in the bud, just saying.
Maybe they dont want her to be there either, that’s why she got sinusitis today. She also prefers to vacation and not work since there’s only so much time left to be lorraining.
Charles doesnt have time to bother with petty anymore. Time if precious for all of them.
My first thought was that she went 🪧 strike because Chuck met with Prince Harry. It would not surprise me if it were true.
I think she might be legitimately unwell or exhausted and they want her to be in shape for the orange head visit.
Agree. Maybe it’s something serious. Or maybe she’s like Kaiser and me, and she catches everything in sight. Whatever’s going on, they want her resting up for the state dinner.
When in reality she should be getting as sick as possible, saving up all that viral load, ready to share with a delicate sneeze.
LOL
If she caught the same virus I did, there is no “delicate sneezing”, rather an explosive, scaring the dogs, sneezing followed by a running nose and an unhealthy amount of wet tissues all around. Hope she will be well enough to get really close to the Felon, she should be still contagious.
Exhausted from what though? She could be sick, but there are absolutely ways to shuttle her in and out so that she can make a token appearance. It’s a funeral. It’s sickening how self-centered and selfish these people are. It’s like the rot inside is finally eating away at them all.
Not if she has Covid. If she does she is quarantined at Windsor.
I mean… I’m okay with sick people keeping themselves and their germs at home. Camilla sucks but she usually shows up to things, she’s not Katie Keen, after all.
Especially at a funeral with potentially a lot of old people and young people. Normalize keeping sick people at home!!
We’ll see if she misses the events coming up, you know, the ones that she wants to be seen at to reminder everyone that she married the king. If she does not miss, sorry, but no excuse not to don a mask and get her butt to a funeral. This a couple with every resource and privilege in the world, I’m guessing there is a way to get her there. But their resources seem to be used to get her to spas in our countries, and yachts, and booze gatherings where she can plot with deplorables.
this is what I think. they’ve reported her as being sick often enough over the last few years that I don’t think its about trying to get out of work bc there’s no real rhyme or reason to her missing events.
she’s older and she has a long history of smoking so it makes sense that respiratory illnesses are going to be harder for her.
but I may be feeling sympathetic bc I got a cold over the weekend and I feel like I got hit by a truck lol.
At least we will be treated to Kkkatherine’s funeral fashion! How will she attempt to steal the show today?
I hope she doesn’t wear the dreadful “V” pearl necklace.
She did lol
That necklace is horrific. And very suggestive of very specific aspects of the many female bodies. Odd that someone so dainty would wear something so “vulgar”.
Ahhhh Kate. Too delicate to talk to another woman about her hormones – weaponizing her white womanhood. And setting herself up as the victim by resetting the family narrative around her making Meghan cry – she was rude about my dainty white rose hormones!
But not so delicate as to weigh her hems. And instead opting to flash the whole world because she is at heart an exhibitionist.
And not so delicate that she won’t wear a necklace that looks distinctly like a hoo-hah.
Peaking with heavily made-up eyes from beneath an Audrey Hepburn black veil?
How did you know?
Is attending the funeral of the Duchess going to be counted as a day’s work for W and K?
Nah, they do So Much That Isn’t Recorded, y’all! Just add this one to the pile….
I wondering if when someone dies they are like – yesss. Ok. Meeting with stylist to pick out outfit. One event. Getting dressed. Another event. Driving to the funeral. Third event. Walking to pew – exhausting btw – fourth event. Looking saddened instead of manic – that counts as four events.
true story, my son had sinusitis a few years ago — a number of years ago, when Covid was still a thing, or a lingering aftermath thing — and I kept waiting for it to clear up, and it kept not clearing up, then getting better, then worse, till I was genuinely desperate. Took him to the GP here on the NHS who had one look at him and she said — bless her — oh, I know what this is. And instantly prescribed antibiotics. Cleared it right up.
Oh gosh. I’m so glad she was able to identify and fix him up. Is it a common after Covid thing?
Is sinunitis called something else in America I wonder?
I assumed it meant sinus infection
Sinusitis is the general term for inflammation of the sinuses. Cause varies – bacterial or viral infection, allergies etc. We call it that in the US. (well, I call it that in the US, and my dad had many problems for many years…)
My understanding has always been, since I would get them a lot, that “sinusitis” is generally used for the overall inflammation of the sinuses with the congestion, draining etc. and “sinus infection” is only when there is actually an infection in your sinus cavities. A sinus infection will sometimes follow sinusitis.
There are a lot of people that use the terms, I think, incorrectly and will say sinusitis to refer to an infection.
Covid is still a thing.
I still remember a three-week-long sinus infection; it kept going up & down from my face to my ears to my throat & back again. Worse than swallowing glass, I felt like I was swallowing razor blades. And then it’d be the same level of pain in my ears & then my facial sinuses. Torture! I finally went to a walk-in clinic & got both antibiotics & some Vicodin.
That’s one of the main characteristics of the new Covid variant.. they call it ‘’razor throat’. I had (my first) bout last Nov and was sick for 8 weeks with a sinus infection that took multiple rounds of antibiotics to clear. Covid likes the upper respiratory system (including the brain)
I’m getting sinusitis just thinking about having to hobnob with Trump.
I’m reading this as when you plan to call in sick so the day before you start coughing or saying that your stomach doesn’t feel great. Groundwork.
Given her lifestyle and years of drinking and smoking I’m not surprised she gets sick a lot.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she misses some of the day events but she’ll be at the state dinner. no way is she going to let Kate out-tiara her.
Oh, yeah, you called it. This is the prep.
She said some very vulgar things about Biden. I wonder how she will handle the specific bodily functions of a different president?
Camilla tends to ill at opportune times. She was too sick to attend the Field of Remembrance event with Harry and Meghan. I suspect that she and the Duchess of Kent didn’t get on and that’s the real reason why she’s not going to the funeral. As William and Kate they had no choice but to be at the funeral today because the press would be upset of they didn’t.
The Duke and Duchess of Kent had a lousy marriage and were informally separated for literally decades. They kept it off the books ‘for the sake of the RF’. I suspect the Duchess had very little sympathy for Camilla and Charles who didn’t care how much damage they did to the RF so long as Camilla got to be Queen.
It must have been galling for her to realise her sacrifice of her personal happiness to keep the RF image intact was a total waste of time.
It was generally known that Katharine Kent did not like Camilla. She’s using sinusitis as a cover to not attend.
Ah, but if the Duchess of Kent had died sometime during the summer–i.e., peak vacation time for Will & Kate–would they have gone to the funeral?
Not sure if a sinus infection is the same as “acute sinusitis” but I remember when I had a horrible head cold/sinus infection about 10 years ago. I missed a whole week of work. Everyone the next week at the office was like “OMG welcome back!” because I had never missed a week of work due to illness like that before. I tried going in on Wednesday and still could barely function and ended up leaving halfway through the day. I could barely get up to go to the bathroom, just walking around my apartment was difficult and I had the energy to just sit on my couch and watch TV. My head was in so much pain, throbbing, and I was SO congested, I could barely breathe. It took a little over a week for me to start to feel better.
While it sucked, it was the week I discovered Parks & Rec for the first time and I was overjoyed to have something fun to entertain me while I could literally do nothing. Going to a funeral would have been out of the question.
So, if Camilla is as sick as they say, she definitely doesn’t want to be sitting in an uncomfortable church pew through a tedious funeral service (not to make light of funerals, but they can be long, drawn out, and obviously emotional depending on how close you were to the deceased).
Yes, a sinus infection is horrible. Whenever my son gets ones he’s not feeling well for a couple weeks. Which makes me think that this is just an excuse because she’s going to be present tomorrow for Trumps visit.
glug glug glug makes drinky-drinky noise
If I were Camilla’s sinuses, I’d rebel too. After the years and years of heavy smoking – those poor sinuses really took a beating!
I will never give this horse faced c*** the benefit of the doubt . She did the same
Sick trick on H&M , skipped princess Bea’s wedding at short notice too. She is petty and cruel.
Her immune system is probably compromised due to her drinking
I have a dear friend battling her alcoholism and she is ALWAYS sick… always catching a cold or flu… it’s the drinking… and plus the Rottweiler is old so that doesn’t help
Drinking AND smoking. Neither one is good for your health in so many respects.
Sinusitis Hungover
When my sister was an active alcoholic, so many days were lost to “sinus headaches.” She quit when she was 35 and miracle of miracles, so did the headaches.
That said, sinusitis really sucks and I get it for real now and then. I feel like I can barely lift my head up.
Wasn’t The Duchess a great friend of Diana’s ? Camilla may not have felt welcomed .
The recent spate of the two senior royal women cancelling at the last minute or simply not showing up, or even suddenly showing up just makes the institution look like it is falling apart. They are down to four senior working royals and not a single one of them is operating at any efficient capacity whatsoever. It seems neither William nor Kate can be counted on for anything, and that certainly doesn’t bode well for the future.
Oh pleasse.. .. let her still be contagious when she meets the orange dicktator!! C’mon, let’s make it happen Universe 🙏