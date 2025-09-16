Queen Camilla will skip the Duchess of Kent’s funeral today, citing ‘acute sinusitis’

Last November and December, following King Charles and Queen Camilla’s “royal tour” in Australia and Samoa, Camilla was very sick. At first, the palace just claimed that Camilla had a cold or she was feeling under the weather, and that’s why she had to cancel so many events. Then they said it was actually pneumonia. I still believe that it was Covid, and I still believe that Camilla has had Covid three or four times in the past five years. Well, today is the Duchess of Kent’s funeral. And Camilla pulled out at the last minute, citing “acute sinusitis.”

Britain’s Queen Camilla has pulled out of attending Tuesday’s funeral service for the Duchess of Kent as she recovers from acute sinusitis, Buckingham Palace said. The queen, King Charles’ wife, is hoping to have recovered sufficiently to attend all the planned engagements for the state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump which begins on Wednesday, a royal source said. Camilla, who travelled down from Scotland and is resting at Windsor Castle where the state visit will be held, had been scheduled to join the king and family members at the funeral service at London’s Westminster Cathedral for the duchess who died on September 4. “Her thoughts and prayers will be with the Duke of Kent and all the family,” a Palace spokesperson said.

[From Reuters]

Per Becky English at the Mail, Camilla informed the Duke of Kent and he “fully understands The Queen’s decision.” Hm. Is something happening? Or is this just another case where Camilla is just catching everything going around? I used to be like that too, if there was a respiratory cold going around, I would catch it. Then again, I’ve believed that Camilla has had more significant health issues in recent years than the palace wants to admit. She’s a 78 year old woman and she travels frequently and out-works the heir and his wife.

Speaking of the heir and his wife, the Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the Duchess of Kent’s funeral today. They only confirmed their appearance at the last minute as well.