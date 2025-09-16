Duchess Meghan posted a sexy throwback of her husband for his 41st birthday

Monday was Prince Harry’s 41st birthday. Harry arrived back in Montecito over the weekend, in time to celebrate with his family after a six-day journey to England and Ukraine. To mark her husband’s birthday, the Duchess of Sussex posted a decade-old photo of Harry in his fly-boy ensemble, looking like Top Gun: Hot Ginge. Note: Meghan has always enjoyed her husband in uniform, and in his sweaty polo gear. She must have really missed her man last week. Meghan also posted the same photo on her Stories alongside the song “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” by Deniece Williams. Given Meghan’s previous musical choices, I’m shocked she didn’t go for “Pony” or “Push It.”

Meghan's "thirst trap" picture and music that she posted for her man's birthday is hilarious. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W1OrDpq9E9 — Resilient (@KaindeB) September 15, 2025

Meghan’s birthday tribute to her man made headline news internationally, because of course it did. Hilariously, none of the “royal” social media accounts wished Harry a happy birthday, because these people made up some kind of Sussex-specific rule several years back that only working royals are sent birthday wishes on social media! They really are that stupid and petty. Which makes it even funnier that Ukrainian veterans put together a little birthday video for their adopted prince. This makes me wonder when Meghan is going to start posting about all of the Ukrainian gifts Harry brought back.

Ukraine veterans wish Prince Harry a happy birthday! “Thank you for being such a friend for Ukraine” “It was an honor hosting you in Ukraine”#HappyBirthdayPrinceHarry #Ukraine️ 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/TgM0yj9eSU — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 15, 2025