Duchess Meghan posted a sexy throwback of her husband for his 41st birthday

Monday was Prince Harry’s 41st birthday. Harry arrived back in Montecito over the weekend, in time to celebrate with his family after a six-day journey to England and Ukraine. To mark her husband’s birthday, the Duchess of Sussex posted a decade-old photo of Harry in his fly-boy ensemble, looking like Top Gun: Hot Ginge. Note: Meghan has always enjoyed her husband in uniform, and in his sweaty polo gear. She must have really missed her man last week. Meghan also posted the same photo on her Stories alongside the song “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” by Deniece Williams. Given Meghan’s previous musical choices, I’m shocked she didn’t go for “Pony” or “Push It.”
Meghan’s birthday tribute to her man made headline news internationally, because of course it did. Hilariously, none of the “royal” social media accounts wished Harry a happy birthday, because these people made up some kind of Sussex-specific rule several years back that only working royals are sent birthday wishes on social media! They really are that stupid and petty. Which makes it even funnier that Ukrainian veterans put together a little birthday video for their adopted prince. This makes me wonder when Meghan is going to start posting about all of the Ukrainian gifts Harry brought back.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and Avalon Red.
HRH Prince Harry & the Duchess of Cambridge leaving Westminster Abbey following the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac day.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015.
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Captain General Royal Marines, visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh to carry out a Green Beret presentation at Dartmoor National Park on February 20, 2019 in Plymouth, England.
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Captain General Royal Marines, visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh to carry out a Green Beret presentation at Dartmoor National Park on February 20, 2019 in Plymouth, England.
The vid from Ukraine! I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Happy birthday to the real prince of hearts. His mama would be so proud.
Same with the Ukraine vid. Happy birthday, Harry!
I haven’t cried that much in years.
You are 100% correct. I am crying after watching that video.
Heart of Invictus highlighted people on multiple teams, struggling, recovering, it was hard to watch at times, and heartening overall.
That Ukraine team- oh, the people of Ukraine are heroes.
And i am so sorry not enough people in our country voted to land on the side of humanity and decency, and instead, we are unable to help Ukraine win the way we should be.
I am a chicken, I cried . Happy birthday Prince Harry , what a man , what a man what a mighty good man .
🥹
Have either BP or KP posted birthday wishes? Nah, didn’t think so. Charles posted last year for Harry’s 40th, but I’m reading neither palace “had time” in the runup to Trump’s visit. Sure, the orange dumpster fire is more important than your son and brother, got it.
Also: he looks hot! Hilarious picture.
The new ‘rule’ is that if you are not a taxpayer funded royal you only get birthday wishes on a ‘big’ birthday. Which is why Harry got one last year because he was 40!
To be fair, neither has Harry ever acknowledged his father’s bdays, so. Whatever. Happy birthday hot ginge!
How would Harry acknowledge his father’s birthday when he doesn’t have a social media account?
He has a spokesperson, a foundation and companies with websites. He could do it, but probably doesn’t care about these public gestures. I’m sure he knows that it’s palace staff behind the tweets and I don’t blame hime for not caring.
Did they wish Meghan or the Sussex kids happy birthday on their “big” birthdays? Or is this a new “rule” that conveniently started last year when they needed to distract from negative attention?
‘Given Meghan’s previous musical choices, I’m shocked she didn’t go for “Pony” or “Push It.” ‘
KAISER!!!
(made me chuckle )
😂😂😂😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂
I was ok until the last Ukrainian fellow started singing Happy Birthday – whaaaaa!! Such a nice tribute.
Meghan’s picture is truly hilarious.
Same, Eurydice. That pushed me over the edge. How incredibly moving.
And I agree: Meghan is adorably into her husband.
HBD Harry hope you are well rested enough to enjoy a great birthday with your Family. i think like the ringing of bell they only do these on significant birthdays noughties most of the time. Lets Hear it for the boy is my morning alarm tune LOL.
I think the Sussexes are a fun and wild bunch.
There is a lot of laughter and music in the house.
Meghan cracks me up on IG. She really does love him in uniform lmao.
Aww. The Ukraine vid! And Meghan’s pic has me laughing. She is so into that ginger.
I love the video from Ukraine! Man, the royals are doing everything they can to look small and petty. They really can’t wrap their minds around the 21st century at all. When did Cain or Unable get a greeting like this? When has anything they’ve done had similar impact? Harry’s the real deal. The leftover royals are as useful as figures in a wax museum, and as effective. At least a wax museum makes money through entry fees.
To quote Michael K (DListed RIP), he truly is Prince Hot Ginge.
You could have powered the National Grid off the energy between on their wedding day and I love that they still so clearly have the hots for each other.
I was gonna say, I miss D-listed and Michael K. PHG!
Harry’s such a good soul. I hope his birthday was full of love and joy.
The last video of Harry surfing Meg used What a Man by Salt n Pepper & EnVogue. I bet her playlist is On. Point. 🤏🏾🤏🏾
the funny thing is, he looks completely disheveled! Like, adorably rumpled and discombobulated. And the funny part is… even needing a haircut (and likely a shower) and not being able to focus his eyes, he’s waaaaaaay hotter than his fancy-me-I’m-the-king-to-be brother. LOL.
I love that Meghan is not afraid to show her love for Harry. I hope he had a lovely day yesterday.
Happy Birthday Harry!🎉🎂. That Ukraine video was absolutely lovely!!!
Her music choices for these kinds of posts are always so unabashedly cornball. It’s so consistent and earnest that it’s moved past cringe into delightful.
Isn’t this photo from before she met him???
I’m sure he’s shared his family & personal photos with her, and vice versa. As one does.
It is from his 31st birthday. Here is the article
https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/prince-harry-cockpit-seat-95-year-wwii-veteran/story?id=33800728
Oh my goodness **fanning briskly**
Meghan is sooo proud of her husband and honestly after the great week Harry has had I don’t blame her for singing “lets give the boy a hand! let’s hear it for my baby”. He was amazing at every engagement last week. I was touched in particular by his interaction with the kids from wellchild and his visit to Ukraine.
If I was moved I can only imagine how the effect on Meghan plus she already finds him HOT. That was ALSO made clear by that bday post. “Loving one man show” indeed.
Ok Meghan you go ahead and show your unabashed love for your man! You are licensed to love him. And what’s not to love!! He is definitely it!!! And aging backwards. If put the picture in the gray shirt next to the throwback one, except for the hair, he looks the same. Gotta love it!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY GINGER AVENGER!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY HARRY 🎈 🎈GREAT TOUR LAST WEEK 👍🏽
Listen to the words. “Let’s hear it for the boy” is a provocative song. Who needs “Pony?”
Harry looks so much like Philip in that picture it’s wild.
Lets unpack the significance of the photo M chose to highlight H on his 41st birthday.
The photo was taken at the 2015 RAF flypast at Goodwood Aerodrome
• Occasion: The flypast commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain (1940), one of the most pivotal campaigns of World War II. This year marks the 85th Anniv.
• Date & Place: The event was held on September 15, 2015 at Goodwood Aerodrome, West Sussex, UK.
• Participants: The event brought together around 40 historic Spitfires and Hurricanes, the largest gathering of these aircraft since World War II.
More detail:
• Harry had originally been slated to take a seat in one of the vintage Spitfires or Hurricanes in the flypast, but when one of the vintage aircraft developed a mechanical fault, the number of available flying seats was reduced.
• Rather than occupy a seat that could more meaningfully go to a WWII veteran, Harry stepped aside so that Tom Neil — then age 95 and one of the few surviving Battle of Britain pilots — could fly in his place.
• Harry instead participated in the commemoration on the ground, engaging with veterans and attending the ceremonies at Goodwood Aerodrome.
Cool! Thanks for the info.
This post surprised me, in my reactions. It is so funny, and then so moving. The first half got me chuckling so much over Harry’s picture. Well, of course Meghan posted that picture. Harry is unintentionally hot. (And it looks like he just had a blow out) Meghan is so funny. And so much in love. I am very happy for them that they found each other. Har’s brother is such a crippled, handicapped brother. If one loved one’s sibling, one would be thrilled that they found THE ONE. That doesn’t always happen in this world. And William wants to take that away. He doesn’t want Harry to have it. Harry is the hot that William wishes he was. The birthday post from Ukraine made me tune up. The greetings in Russian, and the birthday song from someone that think’s he is speaking English is hilarious and deeply touching. Oh Harry, you carry your mother’s outer and inner beauty with you.
I thought Meghan’s birthday post was perfection- after all the tributes and coverage of Harry in Ukraine. It was fun, gently teasing, and just makes Harry the lovely rounded character that the world is getting to know.