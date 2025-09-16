Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to Patrick Mahomes’s b-day party on Sunday

Did you guys know that both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are Virgos? That’s so interesting to me, you rarely see dual-Virgo marriages out in the wild, especially among celebrities. Brittany’s birthday is August 31, and Patrick’s b-day is September 17th. Taylor Swift went to some of Brittany’s b-day festivities in Nashville several weeks ago, and now it appears that Taylor went to a smallish birthday party for Patrick. This party happened on Sunday night, after the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Country singer Kane Brown was there, and he posted a photo of the Mahomeses along with Travis Kelce and Taylor. This was the only sighting of Taylor on Sunday, because even though she attended the Chiefs game, she hid behind a barrier on her way to the VIP box, and she also hid from broadcasters during the game. TMZ now says that Taylor hid away because of security issues, which is what I figured.

Taylor Swift snuck into a football stadium to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce at work … and it looks like she used a bullet-resistant portable shield to evade detection following Charlie Kirk’s very public murder. Swifties are running with an interesting theory online after Taylor kept an extremely low profile at Sunday’s game between Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles … her fans think she was behind a bulletproof barrier that was seen rolling through the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium in K.C. We did some digging and it seems the barrier being used here is a bullet-resistant portable shield partition that retails for about $6,000. Taylor usually makes high-profile arrivals to Arrowhead to watch Travis play … with tons of video typically showing her making her way to her suite. That didn’t happen Sunday and it’s unclear why she seemingly felt the need to sneak in behind a protective barrier. It will be interesting to see if Taylor keeps this up … the screen may be bad luck though … the Chiefs lost, 20-17, to drop to 0-2 on the season.

[From TMZ]

This isn’t the first time that Taylor’s security has had to turn on a dime because of some larger national issue. During her Eras Tour, she had to cancel her Vienna concerts because of a terrorist plot. The past week has been absolutely insane, and I would assume that Taylor’s private security is being inundated with credible threats. I actually wonder if Taylor is going to make a point of skipping Chiefs games for a little while, at least until things cool down.