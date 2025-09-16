Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to Patrick Mahomes’s b-day party on Sunday

Did you guys know that both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are Virgos? That’s so interesting to me, you rarely see dual-Virgo marriages out in the wild, especially among celebrities. Brittany’s birthday is August 31, and Patrick’s b-day is September 17th. Taylor Swift went to some of Brittany’s b-day festivities in Nashville several weeks ago, and now it appears that Taylor went to a smallish birthday party for Patrick. This party happened on Sunday night, after the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Country singer Kane Brown was there, and he posted a photo of the Mahomeses along with Travis Kelce and Taylor. This was the only sighting of Taylor on Sunday, because even though she attended the Chiefs game, she hid behind a barrier on her way to the VIP box, and she also hid from broadcasters during the game. TMZ now says that Taylor hid away because of security issues, which is what I figured.
Taylor Swift snuck into a football stadium to watch her fiancé Travis Kelce at work … and it looks like she used a bullet-resistant portable shield to evade detection following Charlie Kirk’s very public murder. Swifties are running with an interesting theory online after Taylor kept an extremely low profile at Sunday’s game between Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles … her fans think she was behind a bulletproof barrier that was seen rolling through the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium in K.C.
We did some digging and it seems the barrier being used here is a bullet-resistant portable shield partition that retails for about $6,000.
Taylor usually makes high-profile arrivals to Arrowhead to watch Travis play … with tons of video typically showing her making her way to her suite. That didn’t happen Sunday and it’s unclear why she seemingly felt the need to sneak in behind a protective barrier. It will be interesting to see if Taylor keeps this up … the screen may be bad luck though … the Chiefs lost, 20-17, to drop to 0-2 on the season.
This isn’t the first time that Taylor’s security has had to turn on a dime because of some larger national issue. During her Eras Tour, she had to cancel her Vienna concerts because of a terrorist plot. The past week has been absolutely insane, and I would assume that Taylor’s private security is being inundated with credible threats. I actually wonder if Taylor is going to make a point of skipping Chiefs games for a little while, at least until things cool down.
Photos courtesy of Kane Brown’s Instagram, Taylor’s IG and Cover Images.
Is Travis Kelce trying unsuccessfully to channel Angus Young in that outfit? Not working. Don’t imagine it was too festive after his gargantuan mess up when he not only managed to NOT catch the ball mere feet from scoring a touchdown but also managed to deflect it into the hands of an Eagles player!
LOL I loved that for the Chiefs.
I love that Travis loves fashion (and his brother Jason favors flip flops and zero fashion).
Kids are born who they are.
While i would not pick out the stuff Travis wears, i am glad he enjoys it.
And i like the shorts suit much better than the big bold prints he often wears.
Then again, i also have loved ac/dc and Angus Young all my life.
No part of me thought KC would make another superbowl – nothing against KC team, players, city, etc) it is just a REALLY HARD thing to do. Making it to the SB 3 years is a row was unheard of before they did it.
There are 32 teams in the league. There are a million moving parts to putting a team and a game plan together. KC maybe made it look easy for a few years – but it is not.
Minor correction: Making it to the SB 3 years in a row was not unheard of – the Bills made it to the SB 4 years in a row in the early 90s. Winning the SB 3 years in a row, if KC had pulled that off, would have been a first.
My thoughts exactly. And the ankle socks with dress shoes? I lol’d. He could have at least worn black socks.
I spotted those and thought the same!
Honestly, I am all out for people enjoying their fashion and mixing things up. But those socks are a NO.
She could have just watched the game from home? Im pretty sure her fiance would have understood.
Or even watched it on TV from inside the stadium (not in a skybox or the stands). That way she’d still be there, but out of view from anyone dangerous.
White supremacists truly ruining the country in real time.
No imports, no South Koreans tech to build batteries, no farming exports.
Hope the white supremacists are loving their new world.
One racist kills another and somehow “the left” is at fault.
It sucks that those evil trolls are threatening a woman who just wants to go her her fiancé’s game and watch him perform at work.
So much evil.
I know her security doesn’t mess around and I’m glad they took extra care.
I just hate the world we live in, everyone who voted for it. And every moron who said both sides were essentially the same so they didn’t even vote.
I hope she still gets to enjoy football season as an engaged lady.
The White supremacists and the Mahomeses both support Trump. Irony.
Who the heck dresses Travis?
HAHA Travis is still trying to fight in the Battle of the Formal Shorts 😂😂 I wonder if this entry will even count since it’s not pre-game.
Taylor’s shoes are FIRE.
Yes!! Taylor’s shoes are OMG fire and I’m shocked at the realization that I love her whole outfit and hair. It never happens.
Her shoes are Gucci if you want to get the exact ones- and if you don’t want to pay over $1000 Jeffrey Campbell usually has really good Gucci knock offs.
I’ve seen a clip of Mrs Kelce, and maybe someone asked her if she was sorry she hadn’t gotten a girl child- and she replied- i have a girl, Travis is a fashionista. Which i thought was adorable and wonderful.
I’m not a fashionista, it seems like a huge waste of money b/c you know that stuff probably costs a lot.
But it is his money, and it is something he enjoys so, good for him, for not looking like every other boring dude in a suit.
I did once buy a Bulgari purse….. how often do you get to go to Harrod’s in London?
Life is short, and now, filled with fascism and leading into a financial depression unlike anything seen since the 1930s.
Take your fun where you can get it.
Travis certainly does.
His outfit and hair are a mess.
I just see maga Britney and her simp husband when looking at this picture.
Does Travis dye his hair? His whole look is so odd here, when everyone else looks very nice and normal lol (by outfit only! Obviously the Mahomes are creeps and I have no idea who the other couple is but am guessing MAGA-adjacent given the company?).
It seems bizarre to me that safety was somehow more of a risk in a highly controlled stadium environment but not in a random-ass restaurant on the street but who am I to question the workings of the Swift machine?
I also don’t understand why NFL didn’t just clear out the short corridor before Taylor came out. It seems more simple than all the theatre they had to do. I am sure Taylor is listening to her security team’s advice, but that was really bizarre.
This article doesn’t mention it but the birthday party took place at Prime 1587, the new restaurant owned by Patrick and Travis in Kansas City (it opens tomorrow).
I also had speculated on yesterday’s post that she used the privacy screen to enter the game due to security threats. The screen did not look bulletproof to me, in fact it looked kind of shoddy? But what do I know.
I agree with you on the screen, it reminded me of elementary school lunch tables for some reason. It looked like it would’ve been easy to just knock over, it did not read as super safety to me.
If I were a Chiefs fan (go, Birds!!!), I’d be annoyed that Maholmes had a party after Sunday’s definitive loss, but then it’s his birthday, so whatevs, I guess.
Taylor looks great here. And yes, it absolutely sucks that her security had to be beefed up because the U.S. has lost its freaking mind over the death of a podcaster.
Even Prince Louis has been allowed to graduate from the short pants for dressy occasions. Cripes. This look is horrible.