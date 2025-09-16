Beyonce sat with Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump at a charity fundraiser

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyonce hosted a huge charity event in Atlantic City. The charity is REFORM Alliance, a non-profit which “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.” The fundraiser was the second annual “Casino Night,” and the fundraiser brought in $20 million. The Weeknd performed an exclusive set, and there was a charity auction which raised a big chunk of the profits. Unfortunately, a good night for charity is being overshadowed by the fact that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance. They were on the official guest list. Not only that, but they were seated at the same table as Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Countless celebrities attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night And Gala at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City this weekend. The event was hosted by Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. It even managed to raise an impressive $20 million for criminal justice reform. Unfortunately, however, the seating chart is making headlines and raising eyebrows. This is because it’s been reported that Jay-Z and Beyonce sat near Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, per @abenaissance on X. Other reports suggest that the two Grammy-winners sat alone in the middle of the event. While the truth remains unclear for now, they’re receiving a great deal of backlash as photos from the gala continue to make their rounds online. “Guess the Kamala endorsement was just to get good PR,” one X user says. “All that campaigning for Kamala was clearly a front,” someone else speculates. Others are coming to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s defense, and arguing that where they sat at one event doesn’t necessarily determine their political beliefs.

Beyonce was absolutely seated at the same table as Javanka, I don’t know what to tell you. There are photos – go here to see – where you can plainly see Beyonce seated across from Jared and Ivanka. Jay-Z and Beyonce were the hosts, and Javanka’s names were included on the official guest list. Sure, sitting at the same table with someone at a charity fundraiser isn’t indicative of a political alliance, and it’s not like authoritarianism is airborne. But it absolutely looks bad and it simply IS bad. Ivanka and Jared should not be invited to these kinds of society events, and they should not be seated in a place of honor with Bey-Z.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Ivanka Trump last night in Atlantic City (Sept. 14th). 🤎 pic.twitter.com/Zb3XbHD4x5 — ★ (@abenaissance) September 14, 2025