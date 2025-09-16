Beyonce sat with Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump at a charity fundraiser

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Beyonce hosted a huge charity event in Atlantic City. The charity is REFORM Alliance, a non-profit which “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.” The fundraiser was the second annual “Casino Night,” and the fundraiser brought in $20 million. The Weeknd performed an exclusive set, and there was a charity auction which raised a big chunk of the profits. Unfortunately, a good night for charity is being overshadowed by the fact that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance. They were on the official guest list. Not only that, but they were seated at the same table as Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Countless celebrities attended the REFORM Alliance Casino Night And Gala at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City this weekend. The event was hosted by Michael Rubin and Meek Mill. It even managed to raise an impressive $20 million for criminal justice reform. Unfortunately, however, the seating chart is making headlines and raising eyebrows. This is because it’s been reported that Jay-Z and Beyonce sat near Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, per @abenaissance on X.
Other reports suggest that the two Grammy-winners sat alone in the middle of the event. While the truth remains unclear for now, they’re receiving a great deal of backlash as photos from the gala continue to make their rounds online.
“Guess the Kamala endorsement was just to get good PR,” one X user says. “All that campaigning for Kamala was clearly a front,” someone else speculates. Others are coming to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s defense, and arguing that where they sat at one event doesn’t necessarily determine their political beliefs.
Beyonce was absolutely seated at the same table as Javanka, I don’t know what to tell you. There are photos – go here to see – where you can plainly see Beyonce seated across from Jared and Ivanka. Jay-Z and Beyonce were the hosts, and Javanka’s names were included on the official guest list. Sure, sitting at the same table with someone at a charity fundraiser isn’t indicative of a political alliance, and it’s not like authoritarianism is airborne. But it absolutely looks bad and it simply IS bad. Ivanka and Jared should not be invited to these kinds of society events, and they should not be seated in a place of honor with Bey-Z.
There are choices you make that can affect a lot. Inviting Ivanka and Jared is a choice. Bey and JZ sitting at that table is a choice.
Glaringly obvious about caving in to Fascism.
I don’t have any faith that the 20 million will be used for any good at all – that’s my choice.
Trump is actively trying to undo reforms to bail, probation and parole. Jared and Ivanka’s attendance is in direct contradiction to what her father stands for. Either they have broken with him or they are desperate to be welcomed back into society.
This!
Et tu, Beyonce? After Tr*mp called for you to be investigated for endorsing Harris??!! Oh, is that why?
Yep. They made their choices- the lot of them. I was a HUGE fan of both. I’m not anymore. I refuse to support any of these people. I can only control me and I’m done with both J & B.
All for a few bucks – when you’re empty I guess it’s never enough.
Should the Kushners have tomatoes thrown at them every time they’re seen sure but that’s not happening. Beyoncé is bound to be put into a position where she’s around trash people. And as much as I respect her, she does sometimes hang out with the Kar-Jenners.
These rich people are not like us.
The Kar-Jenners are just gross. Kushner is actively participating in forming US Middle East policy for a fascist regime at the same time he is raking in billions of dollars (outright bribes or belief in his excellent money management skills, who’s to say??) from Saudi Arabia and other oppressive regimes. He is working as a fascist and making high money ill gotten gains as a fascist. They need to be shunned at every level. It’s not that hard to not be complicit.
I agree. The Kushners have money and are, therefore, prime targets for the donor pitch. Every non-profit has to appeal to unsavory potential donors. It’s part of the job of raising money.
She’s rich enough to decide who she wants to hang around with. I’m a broke, and I decide who I want to associate with…
It feels as though this cements America’s move to the right.
Beyonce is as close to Royal as America has and she is always entirely aware of the moves she makes. How she moves others follow.
I understand why Bey and Jay-Z were there. This is a project they’ve invested in before. Both of them paid bail for a lot of the BLM protesters who were arrested.
Jared and Ivanka are likely in contact with the organizers and have been asked to be at the table. It’s similar to when Jared refused to sit next to Trump at the US Open. These two are just hedging their bets. If America turns into a fascist hellhole, they’re protected. If the right-wing plan fails, they can point to examples to show they were never really on board.
B&J are two super-wealthy individuals; the fact that they, like other wealthy celebrities, have bought land in the UK suggests they’re likely to cut and run when things get tough. I can fault them for that, but not for this seating arrangement.
We don’t have royalty in the U.S. Or anything close to it. Thank god. Beyonce is a much loved entertainment figure. Maybe the tables were purchased via charity and she didn’t want to remove their names. That’s my hope.
As a person who has gone to this type of event, seats are pre-assigned. Like a wedding.
This is Beyonce and I can’t imagine anyone telling her no if she said, nope, I’m not sitting there.
I would love to know what the expenses were for that event because I doubt the Carter’s underwrote everything. I also haven’t looked up their 990 tax form, is REFORM Alliance a 501c3, where they are a tax exempt nonprofit, or a 501c6, which is primarily a lobbying organization with much more leeway in how those funds are spent. Because a lot of those celeb founded “nonprofits” have fuzzy accounting on where those funds land. Can’t remember where I read a lengthy article about it recently.
This took me a bizarrely long time to locate, but I think it’s a 501c3, per the filing on Charity Navigator. The fact that it says that information NOWHERE on their own website strikes me as odd though.
I’ve said this on a couple of posts recently, but class solidarity is way more powerful than political or moral solidarity. The rich may do and say the right things, but when push comes to shove, their loyalties are very different than yours and mine, and even the nicest among them would throw us under the bus in a heartbeat if it benefitted them.
There are numerous scientific studies about what having capital-M money does to your brain, including MRIs showing that becoming powerful (which usually in this country means rich) shrinks the empathy center in your brain. And I can’t remember the details of this one, but there was a recent study showing that children who grown up with extreme privilege are less empathetic than children who grow up poor or middle class.
Bottom line: liberal rich people have more in common with other rich people, regardless of politics, than they do with liberal people as a whole.
I think money simply makes you more of who you already are.
That might be true up to a point, but we’re not talking about upper middle class rich. We’re talking about mega-rich, 1% types. The science (and basic morality) says that kind of nearly unimaginable wealth is just not good for a person. Or a society, for that matter.
🎯
Rich people gonna rich
*Sigh* Government has always been about political compromise, but this isn’t the kind of compromise I’d prefer.
I would assume that the nazi couple paid a hefty price to the charity for that proximity. And as it is a charity, they want the money.
But it is disgusting how those treasonous grifters are welcome in society.
Then again we live in a country where science and education and civil rights are being dismantled and a nazi podcaster was murdered by a different nazi faction following.
Rich people are the only people who able to find solidarity.
They are treating Black Men like strange fruit in Mississippi again😱😪…and two 🇺🇸 mega BLACK stars who owe their careers to 🇺🇸 BLACK people…WILLINGLY sat down & ke-keed with White Supremacy. 🤬
LALA, I always know when I’m reading one of your posts even without seeing the name. Just want to say I always appreciate what you write.
I mean Viola Davis was out here defending Charlie Kirk the other day. So God knows what Beyonce believes in.
What! She was? Do you have a link to what she said?
Beyonce performed at Gaddafi’s birthday party.
People who don’t have as good PR teams like Hilary Swank got dragged mercilessly for appearing an a Chechen concert. Beyonce’s people made some statement about how she was donating the money and left smelling of roses.
The wealthy afraid of losing what they’ve got.
Jared and Ivanka actually pushed Trump towards bail reform during his first term. That is why Kim Kardashian posed with him that time in WH. To get the agenda pushed along and they got that poor woman who was in prison for years for marijuana posession (I believe) released from jail.
Jared and Ivanka strike me as fairly savvy operators and surely they are clout-chasing to a degree for which I reluctantly give them credit, but the truth is, every little helps. Take their money. FFS. Take their influence. Who cares if it’s reputation laundering. We’re hitting rock bottom. Take what you can get. Bey was throwing them a bone. They owe her, they’re networking. If you can peel Ivanka and Jared off of the crazy train, you might have a semi-normal republican nominee in a few years after Vance wrestles with the Goyper world (if I’m even spelling that correctly.) some of these kids who are online constantly are going to grow up and they need someone to vote for when they’re 30. They could do a lot worse.
ewww, we will never have nice things
pretty much.
I will never care if Beyoncé or even snoop for that matter get in. We can see where this administration is headed, it’s fascism. Any benefit of power for black americans at this time will likely be needed for their survival. I’m really not a doom and gloom person but I’ve lived in AND out of the US and if it weren’t for my family’s particular circumstances at this time I would be out.
ICK!!!
Also Ivanka has some really badly blended trashy extension! Love this for her.