Prince Harry & Meghan appear in an ABC special about Disneyland’s anniversary

Back in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their two kids to Disneyland for two days. It was a special treat for Lili’s fourth birthday. It looked like Harry and Meghan bought a special VIP package to get access to various restaurants and express-passes on the rides. Lili got to meet Elsa, and Disney provided a birthday cake for Lili. It was nice because Archie and Lili are at the age where they can go on a lot of the rides and really remember the experience. We learned of the trip because Meghan posted a lot of wonderful photos on her Instagram, although I wondered if Harry and Meghan had taken their kids to Disneyland before and simply not posted anything about it.

In any case, I didn’t think much of it beyond “what a sweet family trip for the kids.” I certainly didn’t think “obviously, Harry and Meghan are cozying up to Disney corporate.” But they are! Or maybe it happened organically, because H&M are featured in ABC’s special about the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20. It airs this coming Sunday. It looks like they just did a cute a little interview about how much they love the theme park. Here’s an edit of the trailer with H&M:

Harry loves Space Mountain? What about the tea cups? The Jungle Cruise? I honestly haven’t been in many years, so I have no opinion on the best ride. Still, it’s cute that Harry and Meghan participated in this. I can hear dishes being smashed in Anmer Hall!