Prince Harry & Meghan appear in an ABC special about Disneyland’s anniversary

Back in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their two kids to Disneyland for two days. It was a special treat for Lili’s fourth birthday. It looked like Harry and Meghan bought a special VIP package to get access to various restaurants and express-passes on the rides. Lili got to meet Elsa, and Disney provided a birthday cake for Lili. It was nice because Archie and Lili are at the age where they can go on a lot of the rides and really remember the experience. We learned of the trip because Meghan posted a lot of wonderful photos on her Instagram, although I wondered if Harry and Meghan had taken their kids to Disneyland before and simply not posted anything about it.
In any case, I didn’t think much of it beyond “what a sweet family trip for the kids.” I certainly didn’t think “obviously, Harry and Meghan are cozying up to Disney corporate.” But they are! Or maybe it happened organically, because H&M are featured in ABC’s special about the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20. It airs this coming Sunday. It looks like they just did a cute a little interview about how much they love the theme park. Here’s an edit of the trailer with H&M:
Prince Harry and Meghan appear in trailer for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration. #HarryandMeghan #HappyBirthdayPrinceHarry #Disney pic.twitter.com/K0Q0t0L8SA
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 15, 2025
Harry loves Space Mountain? What about the tea cups? The Jungle Cruise? I honestly haven’t been in many years, so I have no opinion on the best ride. Still, it’s cute that Harry and Meghan participated in this. I can hear dishes being smashed in Anmer Hall!
Photos and screengrabs courtesy of Disney, ABC and Meghan’s IG.
Love this for the Sussexes
The trailer looked adorable.. I will be watching. I have been going to Disneyland and Disneyworld since I was six and I still love going as an adult.
Absolutely love this for them, too. I’ve watched so many Disney park boycotts called for and declarations of “now I’ll never go to Disney again!” from haters, bigots, and indignant fundamentalists through the years and they’ve never made a dent (apart from trying to claim responsibility for clearly larger economic phenomena). Disney keeps on trucking. And California based Disneyland isn’t where most Britons go, anyway.
So let Salt Island whinge and wail…the Sussexes had a fun time with the family and maybe made some new professional “friends” in the process. They’ll be unbothered all the way.
If only their faux outrage boycotts would make a dent in the lines for the rides…
I’m with you! Sadly, it won’t.
I need to set my DVR to record this so I don’t forget! It looks so cute.
That photo of Lilibet meeting a “Princess” is still the best.
It does look cute. And I still remember that very sweet video Disney made of Winnie the Pooh when Archie was born.
The happiest place on earth for the happiest couple to come out of the royal mess. I can hear Pegs screams into the wind “Disney is mine Harold” lol.
Those cuties! And I don’t know if it’s a trick of the eye bc Meghan is wearing black but did she get a trim??? I would be into it. Meghan’s hair looks gorgeous and healthy but even I wouldn’t mind if she cut it more to chest length, like two inches past the collar bones. So many celebs are rocking the long tousled mermaid look and it’s not bad…but it’s getting old. That’s just me though. Obviously anyone can do as they want with their hair, even Kate, doll ringlets and all.
Lol more than the Sussexes cozying up to Disney, I’d say Disney has always loved that there is real life Princess living in California. I’ll never forget when Disney was fighting with Gov. DeSantis in Florida and he created a board that would limit Disney’s power. Disney then limited that boards power by creating their own board and regulations. Disney then stated their new regulations would be in effect for the entire lifespan of the youngest descendant of King Charles III and specially mentioned Princess Lilbet. By tying the new regulations to Lili they got to successfully screw over DeSantis and probably got a private laugh that once again Princesses were saving Disney.
Harry and Meghan liking Disneyland and visiting would be the perfect cherry on top for Disney. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney invited the Sussex family or at a minimum made sure their security had everything they needed when the Sussex family reached out to schedule a trip to Disneyland.
I love everything about your post, B.
I loathe the monarchy in real life, but make an exception for the princess of Montecito! And fictional princesses rule!
(If you want a great kids’ book about a brave princess, get “The Paper Bag Princess.”)
This appearance by H&M is adorable. Harry is the perfect mix of adult and kid at heart.
Awww I love this for them. I’ve only been once to DisneyWorld – back in 1974 or 1975 – I was 4 or 5 – and I still have cherished memories from the rides & sights!
I went to Disney World at 11. It was hot and there were too many people and the lines were too long. Last time I rode anything at an amusement park, I was 19 and spent the day at Cedar Point. Spent all night praying to the porcelain god with a horrendous migraine. No reason to go if I can’t ride anything. Plus me and crowds are a struggle the older I get.
This is why i like places where you pay per ride. We go to amusement parks and Disney frequently – disney I can ride most of the rides, but at a place like Hershey or Dorney parks? nope. So I sit and get a snack or a drink – and spend more money in the park, lol. So I would love it if I could get some type of reduced wristband that says I’m not eligible for rides.
Yea that would be nice. The price is too outrageous if you can’t do 80-90% of the things. I’ll save my money for something else.
Disneyland will have better weather–although maybe don’t go in high summer. As for lines, truly, try to go in the off season; I don’t recall ever having to stand in horrendous lines. I went more as a kid–back in the day of ticket books, where you got only one E ticket!–but even as an adult, I don’t recall horrible lines.
My chief issue is I don’t like children lol I can think of no worse place for me to be except maybe an elementary school.
@M: 🤭 Can’t help you there!
Whenever I see them together, I think cuteness overload. Love love love their love and happiness
This is sweet. I remember when Meghan posted about this a deranger on Instagram said that Harry and Meghan were irrelevant because Disney didn’t repost Meghan’s post. Little did she know that Disney had asked them to be on their TV special.
I have only been to Disney world twice. Indeed it is the happiest place on earth except for the line ups. I agree with Prince Harry about Space Mountain – it is amazing – especially if one is an “adrenaline junkie” lol.
When I was very young, I liked Pirates of the Caribbean & the Haunted House best. Both were E ticket rides but you only got one E ticket in your booklet, so you had to choose! Oh, I had such a hard time with that! You got lots of A tickets, fewer B tickets, etc., etc. My brother & I would burn up our A tickets on the little cars (whatever they were called). We were California kids, of course we went for the cars!
Also, y’all seem to be forgetting that Meghan narrated a Disney film about Elephants! That Disney connection was already there. 🐘
I forgot all about those booklets! Wow, blast from the past.
Outlier opinion: Disney is still a mega-corporation, with all the baggage (labor exploitation, environmental degradation, etc.) that that entails. Disney himself was a raging union buster.
I’m just tickled that the security team is forced to go on the rollercoaster ride. What if they have tricky tummies?