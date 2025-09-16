Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion’s Idaho wedding was really lovely

Patrick Schwarzenegger married his longtime girlfriend/fiancee Abby Champion on September 4th, and they gave some exclusive wedding photos to Vogue. I enjoyed all of this – Abby’s Danielle Frankel wedding gown is lovely and appropriate, Patrick looked nice but he also looked like he wanted all eyes to be on his bride, and the wedding seemed pretty subdued. They didn’t make people fly all over the world for their wedding either – there was a three-day wedding event held in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The wedding was outdoors, with beautiful scenery, and everyone seemed really happy. It’s worth mentioning that Patrick and Abby have been together for a decade already! It’s the first marriage for both. He’s 31, she’s 28. From Vogue:
The proposal: [Two years ago] Patrick proposed to Abby while on an early morning beach walk in Santa Monica. At first, she didn’t think anything of it: she and Patrick regularly took such sandy strolls with their coffee. Yet in the distance, she spied a heart made of roses in the sand. “It was intimate, relaxed, and everything I had ever imagined,” she says of their proposal.
Patrick had a lot of wedding ideas: The White Lotus actor and model held a three-day, early September wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Ashley Graham Events acted as their wedding planner—with significant direction from Patrick himself. (“Funny enough, it’s more Patrick’s personality to dive into the flowers and little details, so he helped with so much, which I absolutely loved,” says Abby.)
The gown: On Saturday, September 6, Abby walked down the aisle wearing a custom silk wool column gown with a high neck and dramatic deep V back by Danielle Frankel. In lieu of a traditional train, the bride opted for a silk overskirt with a hand-painted lining. She paired it all with soft tulle opera-length gloves and a fingertip-length veil. “For me, the dress and who designed it were incredibly important,” the bride says. “Since fitting and fashion are part of my profession, I knew I wanted to work with someone I felt completely comfortable with, someone I could openly share my thoughts and opinions with. From the moment I met Danielle, I knew she was the one.” She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pearl ring from Mackenna Thaler jewelry, while Abby Moorer did her hair and makeup.
The groom’s look: Patrick, on the other hand, waited for her under a floral arch in a custom tuxedo by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. “Patrick trusted Haider Ackermann to represent Tom Ford’s new direction while maintaining the classic elegance and sophistication befitting a wedding celebration,” Abby says of her now-husband’s fashion-forward look.
Wedding decor: Her father officiated the ceremony on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, with the crystalline water and the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. Abby says that she and Patrick deliberately kept their decor minimal, opting for simple white chairs as well as white roses and hydrangeas as flower arrangements. “I was a little terrified of bees, so I wanted to avoid anything too elaborate,” Abby says, laughing. “It turned out perfectly.”
I was going to question Patrick’s white jacket paired with white tie, but the “kissing photo” makes his tuxedo look really nice. It just has weird angles, I think. I like her dress, as I said – the high neck, the gloves, the train. It feels traditional, yet it’s so different from what most “celebrity brides” choose these days. Now, the country & western theme? Eh. I also wondered “why Idaho?” Abby is from Alabama. Patrick is from California. Maybe they just wanted a destination wedding but they didn’t want to make people leave the country.
I think they had been on vacation to that club in Idaho and really liked it. And I don’t see a country-western theme, just one photo with people in cowboy hats. Her reception dress is pretty amazing.
Good for them. They look very happy.
Why Coeur d’Alene? Just curious. I wouldn’t have been comfortable there. But not my wedding.
Arnold and Maria bought a vacation “ranch” there in the 90s, so the kids spent a lot of time there growing up. I don’t know if it’s still in the family, but they have a history there.
honey, yes it just reminds me how Maria and her kids started going to Hillsong years ago so I guess this tracks
I have to apologize to Patrick, I just kinda assumed he was a bit of f-boy while not knowing he had a serious relationship. I’m very sorry that I “assumed” without looking into him any further.
Congratulations to the happy couple! May you have many years of love and laughter ahead!
It’s so odd to me how Abby cosplayed Carolyn Bessette’s wedding aesthetic.😕
Right down to the slicked hair and tulle gloves.
The tulle gloves are similar and not often seen, but the overall styling is very different. Abby’s dress does not have the same minimalist aesthetic. While the front of her hair is smooth, it’s not cleanly pulled back. I wouldn’t say cosplay. Maybe inspired by?
I find the obsession with Bessette a little weird – Bessette’s dress was dipped in the front and she wore her hair up, not exactly “slicked back.” I don’t see some sort of copy-keening here, and plenty of brides go with a fairly minimalist feel. I did, and I had no idea who Bessette was at the time.
I hate where the train is on the dress. All I hear is Michael Kors going ” It looks like she’s pooping fabric.”
The gloves reminded me of Carolyn too. 😔 but her dress is much more elaborately structured — or just structural, almost sculptural. Carolyn’s was a bias cut, so fluid, to move with the body, like a shimmer second skin. This is also a heavier fabric.
Really nice! Good luck to them! My husband and I were together almost a decade before we got married. Still going strong!
I’m guessing the half-brother was not invited?
I saw him in one of the Daily Mail pap photos. Never did see Chris Pratt and his family.
Lovely. I would have thought if they were doing a wedding in Idaho it would be Sun Valley or Ketchum. But Coeur d’Alene is definitely remote enough it would be off any tabloid radar.
That hazy mist makes everything look dreamy and romantic, but the reality is that was wildfire smoke, and pretty bad by the look of it. Probably drifting down from Canada, but there is also a good sized fire burning nearby in Washington. Welcome to late summer/fall in the West.
The family does have a ski home in Sun Valley. I remember seeing pap photos of them there for years. But it doesn’t have a big beautiful lake venue, so this was a cool choice.
My previous comment disappeared, so adding it here. I’m an expert on this gorgous part of idaho.
The Glozier Ranch Golf & Lake Club is super exclusive and $$$$$. It’s on the lake, which is gigantic and beautiful. You take a boat to get there. They’re used to celebs and nobody bothers you. The Kardashians have also been there, not that anybody’s impressed.
Very few people wear cowboy hats in N. daho. Guys prefer baseball hats. Never seen a woman wearing one. But everybody looks happy and like they’re having a blast. I can’t figure out what in God’s name Maria Shriver is wearing. Some kind of cowgirl cosplay, and she’s the only one who can’t pull off the hat.
Where was Chris Pratt, his Schwarzenegger trad wife and kids? They’re not in any photos I’ve seen.
The Daily Mail ran a feature on this wedding and it was hilarious. They called Coeur D’Alene lake “Idaho lake” for starters. They did get a pap shot of Arnold’s out of wedlock son, from his affair with the housekeeper, the affair that broke up his marriage with Maria (who was also pregnant that year). I thought it was classy and compassionate for everybody to include him.
Coeur d’Alene and Lake Pend Oreille are absolutely stunning. It’s too bad that Northern Idaho gets a bad rap sometimes for the political leanings of its residents (deservedly at times). I have friends in Sandpoint who love it there, and they are the opposite of MAGA.
Opinions may vary, but I really did like the pleated/sculptural look of the train!
ls Patrick the Irish Twin ? How time flies !
I think Pratt might have been a groomsman. I think that’s him in the distance at the altar.