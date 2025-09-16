Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion’s Idaho wedding was really lovely

Patrick Schwarzenegger married his longtime girlfriend/fiancee Abby Champion on September 4th, and they gave some exclusive wedding photos to Vogue. I enjoyed all of this – Abby’s Danielle Frankel wedding gown is lovely and appropriate, Patrick looked nice but he also looked like he wanted all eyes to be on his bride, and the wedding seemed pretty subdued. They didn’t make people fly all over the world for their wedding either – there was a three-day wedding event held in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The wedding was outdoors, with beautiful scenery, and everyone seemed really happy. It’s worth mentioning that Patrick and Abby have been together for a decade already! It’s the first marriage for both. He’s 31, she’s 28. From Vogue:

The proposal: [Two years ago] Patrick proposed to Abby while on an early morning beach walk in Santa Monica. At first, she didn’t think anything of it: she and Patrick regularly took such sandy strolls with their coffee. Yet in the distance, she spied a heart made of roses in the sand. “It was intimate, relaxed, and everything I had ever imagined,” she says of their proposal.

Patrick had a lot of wedding ideas: The White Lotus actor and model held a three-day, early September wedding in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Ashley Graham Events acted as their wedding planner—with significant direction from Patrick himself. (“Funny enough, it’s more Patrick’s personality to dive into the flowers and little details, so he helped with so much, which I absolutely loved,” says Abby.)

The gown: On Saturday, September 6, Abby walked down the aisle wearing a custom silk wool column gown with a high neck and dramatic deep V back by Danielle Frankel. In lieu of a traditional train, the bride opted for a silk overskirt with a hand-painted lining. She paired it all with soft tulle opera-length gloves and a fingertip-length veil. “For me, the dress and who designed it were incredibly important,” the bride says. “Since fitting and fashion are part of my profession, I knew I wanted to work with someone I felt completely comfortable with, someone I could openly share my thoughts and opinions with. From the moment I met Danielle, I knew she was the one.” She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a pearl ring from Mackenna Thaler jewelry, while Abby Moorer did her hair and makeup.

The groom’s look: Patrick, on the other hand, waited for her under a floral arch in a custom tuxedo by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. “Patrick trusted Haider Ackermann to represent Tom Ford’s new direction while maintaining the classic elegance and sophistication befitting a wedding celebration,” Abby says of her now-husband’s fashion-forward look.

Wedding decor: Her father officiated the ceremony on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, with the crystalline water and the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. Abby says that she and Patrick deliberately kept their decor minimal, opting for simple white chairs as well as white roses and hydrangeas as flower arrangements. “I was a little terrified of bees, so I wanted to avoid anything too elaborate,” Abby says, laughing. “It turned out perfectly.”