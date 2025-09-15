Taylor Swift attended the Eagles-Chiefs game but hid behind a huge screen

Something really weird happened last night. While no one was paying any attention to the Emmys, football season was in full swing. The Eagles played the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, in a rematch of the Super Bowl earlier this year. The Eagles once again beat the Chiefs, and Travis Kelce is being blasted for screwing up a pass or something (I magically still don’t know anything about football). Travis was really upset, and he was screaming and throwing his helmet. People were really going in on him online.

So, that was weird, but so is this: Taylor Swift was allegedly there, but no one caught sight of her and there were no photos or cutaways to her during the game. For the past two football seasons, Taylor is a regular at games played at Arrowhead. She and her team work with Arrowhead security, and there’s almost always a little “stroll” in one of the stadium’s corridors where a couple of photographers can get pics of her outfit. As I said, that’s been the case for two years. But this year, for the Chiefs’ first home game of the season, Taylor didn’t do that. She apparently hid behind a screen on her way to the VIP box. Which… okay, maybe she didn’t feel like being photographed like that anymore. But they didn’t get any photos of her in the VIP box either?? What’s going on? People Mag swears that she was there, so I guess she just watched her fiance’s team lose from deep inside the VIP box.

People are immediately going with “pregnant.” Possibly, but I think there’s a much better chance that this was completely about her security. Taylor showed up late, mid-game as well.

I’m not a Taylor Swift fan. However, she has freely walked in and out of chief games no problem. Now she’s engaged to Travis Kelce. So why would they need to block people from seeing her? Enter or exit the game? I will tell you. She’s probably pregnant. @taylorswift13… pic.twitter.com/uSVO26AyGP — Just Joe (@joeyjo35t) September 15, 2025

🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 14, 2025