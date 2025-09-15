Taylor Swift attended the Eagles-Chiefs game but hid behind a huge screen

Something really weird happened last night. While no one was paying any attention to the Emmys, football season was in full swing. The Eagles played the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, in a rematch of the Super Bowl earlier this year. The Eagles once again beat the Chiefs, and Travis Kelce is being blasted for screwing up a pass or something (I magically still don’t know anything about football). Travis was really upset, and he was screaming and throwing his helmet. People were really going in on him online.
So, that was weird, but so is this: Taylor Swift was allegedly there, but no one caught sight of her and there were no photos or cutaways to her during the game. For the past two football seasons, Taylor is a regular at games played at Arrowhead. She and her team work with Arrowhead security, and there’s almost always a little “stroll” in one of the stadium’s corridors where a couple of photographers can get pics of her outfit. As I said, that’s been the case for two years. But this year, for the Chiefs’ first home game of the season, Taylor didn’t do that. She apparently hid behind a screen on her way to the VIP box. Which… okay, maybe she didn’t feel like being photographed like that anymore. But they didn’t get any photos of her in the VIP box either?? What’s going on? People Mag swears that she was there, so I guess she just watched her fiance’s team lose from deep inside the VIP box.
People are immediately going with “pregnant.” Possibly, but I think there’s a much better chance that this was completely about her security. Taylor showed up late, mid-game as well.
I’m not a Taylor Swift fan. However, she has freely walked in and out of chief games no problem. Now she’s engaged to Travis Kelce. So why would they need to block people from seeing her? Enter or exit the game? I will tell you. She’s probably pregnant. @taylorswift13… pic.twitter.com/uSVO26AyGP
— Just Joe (@joeyjo35t) September 15, 2025
🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTF
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 14, 2025
I was quite pleased that there was no mention of her there. It was all about the football. So if she did come late good for her. She was there supporting her fiancée and she didn’t need to be seen to support him.
💯 agreed. Make it all about the football. The last game she went to our Felon in Chief couldn’t shut up about her and this past week he was saying that they need to beat the hell out of liberals. Plus the fact that she always has stalkers and Charlie Kirk was just saying she should submit to her future husband and become conservative.
It’s up to the network if they decide make it all about the football – they choose to show her or not.
I agree with you Lucille, and I’m glad they chose NOT to show her. Not only to “keep it about the football” but I also think they WERE setting her up to be hated and berated by misogynistic, mean, men-in-mom’s-basements football fans by showing her so much, so good for them tapering off coverage. Taylor should be able to enjoy her man’s team play and not have to read about how much people think it sucks she’s there like everyone else. Better for her security, too. She was getting a lot of threats and dealing with stalkers even before the Felon In Chief made it his business to hate her.
That drew far more attention to her than anything else. I guess she can’t win.
Meanwhile, my team is 2-0. Go Bills.
My husband’s favorite player is Josh Allen, so behind the Dolphins (who are 0-2 and my home team), it’s nice to have one winning team in my top two.
She literally cannot win. If she skips the game, she and her fiance have broken it off. If she attends the game, she’s taking all the attention and how dare she. I am not a Taylor apologist, but let the woman be in this situation. Nevermind that suddenly the radical liberal agenda is the cause of all evils, and our dear leader and Kirk had identified Taylor as public enemy #1.
We saw their engagement photos a few weeks ago. There’s no way that she’s visibly pregnant.
Go Bills!
Chiefs fan, here – born and bred. And while my home team saddens me, i truly believe the best team should win. This is Josh Allen’s year. Go Bills!
If she was visibly pregnant, then attending the game like that just put more of a focus on her.
My guess is security; I would be not be surprised if there has been an increase in threats against her both after the engagement (because people are crazy) and Charlie Kirk.
ETA but I also feel like if security was that big a risk then she might have just stayed home – so IDK.
Security makes more sense than suddenly visibly pregnant (which I consider less likely)
Right, because didn’t they go out to eat recently and there were photographs from that and she didn’t look pregnant?
that said, I do feel bad for her because if she eats a burrito and then goes out in public people will assume she’s pregnant lol.
That was something she talked about in miss Americana. The fear of eating something and having people talk about her weight (which is why she had an eating disorder). She also shows alcoholic drinks in pics (may or not be drinking) but it’s intentional to stop bump watch. She strikes me as a pg post wedding but who knows. Either way with crazy town US at the moment, I don’t blame her
It was for security purposes. Trump was posting that he hates her a few weeks ago, and Kirk was killed immediately after his video telling Taylor to submit to Travis. I imagine threats against her are up right now, and they didn’t want her to be seen.
Pregnant? Or enhanced security because she’s in a building full of MAGA after what happened last week…? In either case, staying home might be the safest option (though she shouldn’t have to – but here we are).
It’s said that the screen was bulletproof. I don’t know if that’s true but she obviously did not want to be seen.
Kind of disappointed so many people went to “pregnant” –
Taylor’s a planner, I’m betting she waits (assuming she wants kids)
And to those who are like- I hate when they show her, focus on the game – I want to ask, why is it only her who gets that treatment and not male celebs- everybody work on their internalized misogyny, when she is shown it generally is for a few seconds, a few times, and adds up to less than 2 minutes of a 3 & 1/2 hour game.
I’m saddened the Nazi/whire supremacists have taken over our country, are running it into the ground, disappearing people, and still are killing each other and THE REST OF US- (RIP Melissa Hartman). So that now Taylor has to be concerned about right wing snipers.
Sucks fee her, sucks for us all.
I really don’t know. I saw a clip, her mom and her brother were with her, and the creator was saying she went to the Hunts box? And something about the suites are going to get mirrored coating so cameras can’t see into them?
Travis had a pretty good game as far as yardage when I was watching. Mahomes threw a pass that was low and away, and Travis tried to grab it one handed (the only way he could’ve because of how far away), and it bounced off his hand and into the Eagle player. That shouldn’t have ended all offense, I get that a lot of their success has been because he makes catches like that, but a team can’t be counting on those plays going their way.