Tominey: Prince William ‘should make peace’ with ‘hostage’ Prince Harry

While many Sussex fans consider Telegraph columnist/royalist Camilla Tominey to be one of our biggest opps, she barely even writes about the Windsors or the Sussexes at this point. She’s gone full-throttle into defending British and American ultra-right wing politics. Her big issues these days are about how much she hates Keir Starmer and how much she loves Donald Trump and the Reform Party. Before she dipped her toe back into deranger fan-fic this weekend, her most recent piece was about how Charlie Kirk’s assassination should be blamed on “poisonous left-wing politics” for goodness sake. My point is that she’s consistently got the worst takes on every subject, and once you see her political coverage, it makes perfect sense that she’s consistently defended the de facto white-supremacist/pro-colonizer/royalist position. Speaking of, the new royal column is a humdinger.

It’s a controversial and probably unexpected view, from me of all people, but I think Prince William should make peace with Prince Harry. I know, I know. Duchess Difficult and The Hostage, as they were known to palace staff, have behaved appallingly. With their Oprah outpouring, their Netflix gut-spilling and Spare slaggings-off, they’ve arguably invaded their loved ones’ privacy more than anyone in the British press they hold in such contempt.

They’ve schemed, they’ve allegedly bullied staff, which they have denied. Recollections of their self-proclaimed contributions to humanity certainly vary. And, my goodness, they’re irritating. If we never heard another word of self-congratulation from Meghan Magdalene on the maternal miracle that is preparing a packed lunch, it would be too soon. And I’m sure we can all agree that we’ve had it up to here with endless ginger whinging.

However – and I appreciate the word “but” is going to do some heavy lifting here – at the end of the day, they’re family. If the sudden death of Charlie Kirk at the age of 31 teaches is anything – it’s that life is too short.

It was genuinely gratifying to see Harry back in Blighty, doing what he does best this week supporting charities including WellChild and The Diana Award. He’s splashed more than a million of his own cash to Children In Need, and visited soldiers in Ukraine, pledging thousands for those injured in the war – excellent. And he’s spent almost an hour with his father, the King. Again, great. Our 76-year-old monarch is still recovering from cancer and needs both his sons’ support.

I appreciate that William does not want to be dragged back into the Sussex psychodrama; that he is wary of restoring relations, only for snippets of private conversations to end up in People magazine. I also understand how angry he must still be about the attacks on Kate, and could also possibly blame the stress of it all on her own cancer diagnosis.

But ultimately, brothers belong together, not apart. To the Prince of Wales’s eternal credit he has never hit back, preferring to rise above. Being the bigger man in forgiving Harry would show strength not weakness. It won’t change the past but it might unburden the future.