Tominey: Prince William ‘should make peace’ with ‘hostage’ Prince Harry

While many Sussex fans consider Telegraph columnist/royalist Camilla Tominey to be one of our biggest opps, she barely even writes about the Windsors or the Sussexes at this point. She’s gone full-throttle into defending British and American ultra-right wing politics. Her big issues these days are about how much she hates Keir Starmer and how much she loves Donald Trump and the Reform Party. Before she dipped her toe back into deranger fan-fic this weekend, her most recent piece was about how Charlie Kirk’s assassination should be blamed on “poisonous left-wing politics” for goodness sake. My point is that she’s consistently got the worst takes on every subject, and once you see her political coverage, it makes perfect sense that she’s consistently defended the de facto white-supremacist/pro-colonizer/royalist position. Speaking of, the new royal column is a humdinger.
It’s a controversial and probably unexpected view, from me of all people, but I think Prince William should make peace with Prince Harry. I know, I know. Duchess Difficult and The Hostage, as they were known to palace staff, have behaved appallingly. With their Oprah outpouring, their Netflix gut-spilling and Spare slaggings-off, they’ve arguably invaded their loved ones’ privacy more than anyone in the British press they hold in such contempt.
They’ve schemed, they’ve allegedly bullied staff, which they have denied. Recollections of their self-proclaimed contributions to humanity certainly vary. And, my goodness, they’re irritating. If we never heard another word of self-congratulation from Meghan Magdalene on the maternal miracle that is preparing a packed lunch, it would be too soon. And I’m sure we can all agree that we’ve had it up to here with endless ginger whinging.
However – and I appreciate the word “but” is going to do some heavy lifting here – at the end of the day, they’re family. If the sudden death of Charlie Kirk at the age of 31 teaches is anything – it’s that life is too short.
It was genuinely gratifying to see Harry back in Blighty, doing what he does best this week supporting charities including WellChild and The Diana Award. He’s splashed more than a million of his own cash to Children In Need, and visited soldiers in Ukraine, pledging thousands for those injured in the war – excellent. And he’s spent almost an hour with his father, the King. Again, great. Our 76-year-old monarch is still recovering from cancer and needs both his sons’ support.
I appreciate that William does not want to be dragged back into the Sussex psychodrama; that he is wary of restoring relations, only for snippets of private conversations to end up in People magazine. I also understand how angry he must still be about the attacks on Kate, and could also possibly blame the stress of it all on her own cancer diagnosis.
But ultimately, brothers belong together, not apart. To the Prince of Wales’s eternal credit he has never hit back, preferring to rise above. Being the bigger man in forgiving Harry would show strength not weakness. It won’t change the past but it might unburden the future.
“To the Prince of Wales’s eternal credit he has never hit back” – except for all of the times when William literally assaulted his brother, and except for all of the times when William openly rage-briefed the press about how much he despises Harry and Meghan. As for the main thrust of this piece… Tominey clearly wants to be a raging bitch about the Sussexes, like always. So why then is she even coming down on Team “The Brothers Should Reconcile”? If William truly blames Harry’s memoir or the Sussexes’ Netflix contract for causing Kate’s cancer, then why does Tominey want William to speak to Harry again? Don’t answer, I’m pretty sure I know why.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657334, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th September 2022.
The procession taking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where she will Lie in State until her funeral on Monday, passes through Horse Guards Parade.
HRH, William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.,Image: 722673515, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
The Queen's grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022
oh my god this woman is a Freudian case study. Like, seriously, seek help. Get a new hobby: like a life.
Back under your rock Camel Toe. Your opinion is not needed or wanted.
So Meghan and Harry….caused Kate’s cancer? Ooooookay then crazypants Tominey, bye! (backs away slowly, closes door shut behind me, hopes she goes back into her cave)
Right? That was something.
Who, then, caused Charles’ cancer? She is unhinged. If she doesn’t get that cancer causes cancer, then I can’t.
Yea that line stuck out to me too. And Meghan Magdalene? Is she calling her a wh*re? This woman needs to lay off the drugs.
St. Keen literally lunged at Meghan as they arrived at a walkabout in honor of the deceased Queen.
She went too far for there so then the whole article sounds crazy pants. I mean she’s crazy pants anyway but I can imagine anyone except the most hateful royalist reading it and maybe nodding at some points and then getting to that part and going, erm, what now??
Kate did not have cancer. She had PRE-cancerous cells removed.
Even this vile POS Camel Toe can’t resist pleading with William to be reasonable, despite herself. She HATES Harry for escaping with Meghan, effectively showcasing William’s incapacity and ineptitude. But the monarchy must survive and everyone knows that William simply cannot be king without Harry doing all the work. Since when has a monarch needed a shadow king to rule effectively? William isn’t right. He is an emotional wreck. He desperately needs therapy and that will never happen, so it’s crucial that Harry becomes the shadow king and Chief Scapegoat. This can’t happen while Harry lives away from the UK. Cue the begging, crying, and throwing up for a reconciliation. Time is running out and mentally ill Pegs is poised to embarrass and destroy the monarchy.
I got my popcorn ready. 🍿🍿🍿
Right? William will have the monarchy done and dusted in 5 years or less mark my words things are BAD
Right. So Kate’s cancer can be traced back to Harry and Meghan speaking about their own lived experience, Meghan’s miscarriage in the face of relentless press abuse and literal lawsuits however is just one of those things that happened.
These people will go to their graves pretending that someone answering a question directly on the record, is somehow more shameful than laundering a lie through five people.
This is more of the same nonsense from her though. At the end of the day Camilla Tominey is just a racist woman who is bitter that someone that she doesn’t see as deserving is not only living a life she doesn’t feel that she should, but happy in it. Which is why she must believe and insist that Meghan is some horrible harpy, and Harry is some hapless victim. Otherwise all of her racist beliefs crumble around her.
Why the heck does this woman know who Charlie Kirk is to invoke his name all the way over in the UK. Why does she care?? Pick some other guy, literally any other guy!
Desperate to get clicks. Adding trending names to try to get people to open her deranged articles.
William never hit back, no, it was William who hit first.
Yes, it was William, Kate and their staff who leaked and lied about Harry and Meghan from the very beginning of knowing about their relationship. We only know about how he was “concerned” about Harry and “how fast” he was moving with Meghan because WILLIAM LEAKED TO THE MEDIA. We only know that HE COULD NO LONGER PUT HIS ARM AROUND HIS BROTHER because he leaked it to the media. We only knew about the potential of the SUSSEXES MOVING TO AFRICA and WERE SEPARATING HOUSEHOLDS because he leaked it to the media. We only knew about the ever changing LIES ABOUT MEGHAN MAKING KATE CRY because she through Cameltoe leaked it to the media and continued that lie for years before they even left the UK. William hasn’t hit back because it is him and his wife who have started all of this and haven’t stopped even after learning about Meghan’s suicidal thoughts or her miscarriage. It shows how cold and vindictive they are that even the potential and fact that Harry (taking Meghan out of it) could and did lose a child.
I’m teaching “My Last Duchess” this week about the murderous duke who unconsciously reveals how bat shit evil and narcissistic he is while trying to impress the agent for his *next* bride, for whom he’s in negotiations. I always pair older poems with contemporary writing for the students to draw the connections. I’ll be using Tominey in class beside it this week—hers is an absolute masterpiece of poisonous self delusion framed as what she thinks is a super slick argument. lol. I hope she never plays poker because with these kinda tells she’ll be bust in a matter of minutes. Thank you for the great class content.
Wish I could audit this class. Sounds a very interesting learning experience.
Love it.
William and his water-carriers should get a group rate at the loony bin.
Something wrong Tominey’s mindset wanting a a husband to leave his wife to be his brother’s scapegoat. Peggs created the psychodrama when he started going after Harry with his advice to Slow down after Harry dated Meghan for two years.
She sounds like the extreme off the wall derangers in the comments sections. Same name calls.
I had to laugh at this. She’s just so far out there. She’s so mad at meghan because Meghan was the one who corrected her (false) story about the crying.
Tominey hates harry and meghan with the fire of a thousand suns and even SHE thinks that William looks really bad by refusing to meet with Harry.
(but who knows, maybe its harry who refused to meet with him.)