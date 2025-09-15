Tominey: Prince William ‘should make peace’ with ‘hostage’ Prince Harry

While many Sussex fans consider Telegraph columnist/royalist Camilla Tominey to be one of our biggest opps, she barely even writes about the Windsors or the Sussexes at this point. She’s gone full-throttle into defending British and American ultra-right wing politics. Her big issues these days are about how much she hates Keir Starmer and how much she loves Donald Trump and the Reform Party. Before she dipped her toe back into deranger fan-fic this weekend, her most recent piece was about how Charlie Kirk’s assassination should be blamed on “poisonous left-wing politics” for goodness sake. My point is that she’s consistently got the worst takes on every subject, and once you see her political coverage, it makes perfect sense that she’s consistently defended the de facto white-supremacist/pro-colonizer/royalist position. Speaking of, the new royal column is a humdinger.

It’s a controversial and probably unexpected view, from me of all people, but I think Prince William should make peace with Prince Harry. I know, I know. Duchess Difficult and The Hostage, as they were known to palace staff, have behaved appallingly. With their Oprah outpouring, their Netflix gut-spilling and Spare slaggings-off, they’ve arguably invaded their loved ones’ privacy more than anyone in the British press they hold in such contempt.

They’ve schemed, they’ve allegedly bullied staff, which they have denied. Recollections of their self-proclaimed contributions to humanity certainly vary. And, my goodness, they’re irritating. If we never heard another word of self-congratulation from Meghan Magdalene on the maternal miracle that is preparing a packed lunch, it would be too soon. And I’m sure we can all agree that we’ve had it up to here with endless ginger whinging.

However – and I appreciate the word “but” is going to do some heavy lifting here – at the end of the day, they’re family. If the sudden death of Charlie Kirk at the age of 31 teaches is anything – it’s that life is too short.

It was genuinely gratifying to see Harry back in Blighty, doing what he does best this week supporting charities including WellChild and The Diana Award. He’s splashed more than a million of his own cash to Children In Need, and visited soldiers in Ukraine, pledging thousands for those injured in the war – excellent. And he’s spent almost an hour with his father, the King. Again, great. Our 76-year-old monarch is still recovering from cancer and needs both his sons’ support.

I appreciate that William does not want to be dragged back into the Sussex psychodrama; that he is wary of restoring relations, only for snippets of private conversations to end up in People magazine. I also understand how angry he must still be about the attacks on Kate, and could also possibly blame the stress of it all on her own cancer diagnosis.

But ultimately, brothers belong together, not apart. To the Prince of Wales’s eternal credit he has never hit back, preferring to rise above. Being the bigger man in forgiving Harry would show strength not weakness. It won’t change the past but it might unburden the future.

“To the Prince of Wales’s eternal credit he has never hit back” – except for all of the times when William literally assaulted his brother, and except for all of the times when William openly rage-briefed the press about how much he despises Harry and Meghan. As for the main thrust of this piece… Tominey clearly wants to be a raging bitch about the Sussexes, like always. So why then is she even coming down on Team “The Brothers Should Reconcile”? If William truly blames Harry’s memoir or the Sussexes’ Netflix contract for causing Kate’s cancer, then why does Tominey want William to speak to Harry again? Don’t answer, I’m pretty sure I know why.

23 Responses to “Tominey: Prince William ‘should make peace’ with ‘hostage’ Prince Harry”

  1. ParkRunMum says:
    September 15, 2025 at 10:50 am

    oh my god this woman is a Freudian case study. Like, seriously, seek help. Get a new hobby: like a life.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 15, 2025 at 10:57 am

    Back under your rock Camel Toe. Your opinion is not needed or wanted.

    Reply
  3. Lady Esther says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:03 am

    So Meghan and Harry….caused Kate’s cancer? Ooooookay then crazypants Tominey, bye! (backs away slowly, closes door shut behind me, hopes she goes back into her cave)

    Reply
  4. Beverley says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:10 am

    Even this vile POS Camel Toe can’t resist pleading with William to be reasonable, despite herself. She HATES Harry for escaping with Meghan, effectively showcasing William’s incapacity and ineptitude. But the monarchy must survive and everyone knows that William simply cannot be king without Harry doing all the work. Since when has a monarch needed a shadow king to rule effectively? William isn’t right. He is an emotional wreck. He desperately needs therapy and that will never happen, so it’s crucial that Harry becomes the shadow king and Chief Scapegoat. This can’t happen while Harry lives away from the UK. Cue the begging, crying, and throwing up for a reconciliation. Time is running out and mentally ill Pegs is poised to embarrass and destroy the monarchy.

    I got my popcorn ready. 🍿🍿🍿

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:11 am

    Right. So Kate’s cancer can be traced back to Harry and Meghan speaking about their own lived experience, Meghan’s miscarriage in the face of relentless press abuse and literal lawsuits however is just one of those things that happened.

    These people will go to their graves pretending that someone answering a question directly on the record, is somehow more shameful than laundering a lie through five people.

    This is more of the same nonsense from her though. At the end of the day Camilla Tominey is just a racist woman who is bitter that someone that she doesn’t see as deserving is not only living a life she doesn’t feel that she should, but happy in it. Which is why she must believe and insist that Meghan is some horrible harpy, and Harry is some hapless victim. Otherwise all of her racist beliefs crumble around her.

    Reply
  6. Meredith says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Why the heck does this woman know who Charlie Kirk is to invoke his name all the way over in the UK. Why does she care?? Pick some other guy, literally any other guy!

    Reply
  7. sunnyside up says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:24 am

    William never hit back, no, it was William who hit first.

    Reply
    • Nerd says:
      September 15, 2025 at 11:52 am

      Yes, it was William, Kate and their staff who leaked and lied about Harry and Meghan from the very beginning of knowing about their relationship. We only know about how he was “concerned” about Harry and “how fast” he was moving with Meghan because WILLIAM LEAKED TO THE MEDIA. We only know that HE COULD NO LONGER PUT HIS ARM AROUND HIS BROTHER because he leaked it to the media. We only knew about the potential of the SUSSEXES MOVING TO AFRICA and WERE SEPARATING HOUSEHOLDS because he leaked it to the media. We only knew about the ever changing LIES ABOUT MEGHAN MAKING KATE CRY because she through Cameltoe leaked it to the media and continued that lie for years before they even left the UK. William hasn’t hit back because it is him and his wife who have started all of this and haven’t stopped even after learning about Meghan’s suicidal thoughts or her miscarriage. It shows how cold and vindictive they are that even the potential and fact that Harry (taking Meghan out of it) could and did lose a child.

      Reply
  8. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:26 am

    I’m teaching “My Last Duchess” this week about the murderous duke who unconsciously reveals how bat shit evil and narcissistic he is while trying to impress the agent for his *next* bride, for whom he’s in negotiations. I always pair older poems with contemporary writing for the students to draw the connections. I’ll be using Tominey in class beside it this week—hers is an absolute masterpiece of poisonous self delusion framed as what she thinks is a super slick argument. lol. I hope she never plays poker because with these kinda tells she’ll be bust in a matter of minutes. Thank you for the great class content.

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:28 am

    William and his water-carriers should get a group rate at the loony bin.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:39 am

    Something wrong Tominey’s mindset wanting a a husband to leave his wife to be his brother’s scapegoat. Peggs created the psychodrama when he started going after Harry with his advice to Slow down after Harry dated Meghan for two years.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    September 15, 2025 at 11:46 am

    She sounds like the extreme off the wall derangers in the comments sections. Same name calls.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    September 15, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    I had to laugh at this. She’s just so far out there. She’s so mad at meghan because Meghan was the one who corrected her (false) story about the crying.

    Tominey hates harry and meghan with the fire of a thousand suns and even SHE thinks that William looks really bad by refusing to meet with Harry.

    (but who knows, maybe its harry who refused to meet with him.)

    Reply

