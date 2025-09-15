Prince William’s ‘major role’ in Trump’s state visit revealed: airport-greeter

On Tuesday, Donald and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK will begin. I wonder if Ol’ Droopyface will even make it the full three days. It should be interesting to see how “sundowning plus jetlag” plays out as well. Last week, we heard about the Princess of Wales being tasked with a stand-alone event with Melania – they will visit a Scouts troop on Thursday, in what should be one of the funniest photo-ops of the year. As I’ve read through the planned itinerary of the Trump state visit, I noticed a real absence: Prince William wasn’t tasked with anything in particular. Well, that’s not what Vanity Fair says. They claim that William and Kate “will play a major role” in the visit. Okay, describe the major role?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to play a major role in the impending US state visit to Britain, which will see Donald Trump and Melania stay at Windsor Castle from September 17 to 18—and include a joint engagement for the first lady and the Princess of Wales with the Scouts at Frogmore Gardens.
The Trumps are slated to arrive at Windsor Castle on the morning of the 17th, where they will be officially greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales. The quartet will then meet King Charles and Queen Camilla, who will receive the Trumps for a Royal Salute, fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle at the same time as a salute from the Tower of London. Their Majesties, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the President and First Lady will then make a carriage procession through the Windsor estate towards the Castle, which was also the site for French president Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Britain this summer.
Both nations’ anthems will play as the Procession moves off. In a historical move, a Guard of Honour will be presented at the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, featuring the State Colours of the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, and the Scots Guards. This will mark the first time that such an occasion will feature three State Colours—typically, just one would be showcased at the parade. The President and the King will then inspect the Guard of Honour, followed by a Rank and March past The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Household Cavalry and the Foot Guards.
Then, lunch will commence in the State Dining Room, with various members of the Royal family. The party will attend a special display of America-related items from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room. In a solemn moment, later that afternoon Trump is set to privately pay homage to the late Queen Elizabeth—whom he has previously described as a “grand and beautiful lady”—by laying a wreath on her tomb at St George’s Chapel.
King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Trumps will then be joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer for a Beating Retreat ceremony on Windsor’s East Lawn, featuring a flypast by UK and US F-35 military jets and the Red Arrows. The visit will culminate in a state banquet at the Castle—and if the French state visit was anything to go by, it will be a dazzling display of tiaras and royal jewels for Middleton and Queen Camilla. Both the King and President Trump will deliver speeches at the beginning of the dinner.
On Thursday, Trump will say farewell to Their Majesties, before traveling to Chequers to reunite with the Starmers. The group will visit the Winston Churchill archives and host several meetings. Meanwhile, Melania Trump will join the Princess of Wales at Frogmore Gardens, where the pair will meet with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, and the members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program to learn more about nature. Middleton has served as Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020, and memorably spoke of her love for nature in a short video with Fields earlier this year. The First Lady will then return to Chequers to join President Trump, and the pair will depart the UK that evening.
[From Vanity Fair]
Again, what are the “major roles” for Will and Kate? It sounds like Kate actually has more to do, considering she has a stand-alone event with the FLOTUS. It also sounds like the Windsors are just doing a copy+paste from the Macrons’ visit. Almost everything is the same!! The only differences: Kate didn’t have an event with Brigitte Macron, and the Trumps are getting a much shorter and more localized carriage ride. William’s “major role” is greeting the Trumps on the tarmac and… attending the state dinner, basically. Once again, it’s worth pointing out that King Charles did so, so much more as PoW, especially for state visits. While Charles might be miffed at William’s laziness, I also think Charles knows well enough that William can’t be trusted on sensitive diplomacy though. Which is why Peggy is little more than an afterthought in state visits.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190604-President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Attend Return Dinner During UK Visit
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania with US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson and his wife Suzanne Ircha at Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK, in Regent’s Park, London, for the Return Dinner as part of his state visit to the UK.
-PICTURED: President Donald Trump and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-43320929.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: President Donald Trump and Prince Charles
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2019
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190604- Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Charles Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the Return Dinner at the ambassador’s residence at Winfield House in Regent’s Park as part of the President’s state visit.
-PICTURED: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles, Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump
-PHOTO by: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-43319835.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Charles, Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2019
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190604- Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Charles Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the Return Dinner at the ambassador’s residence at Winfield House in Regent’s Park as part of the President’s state visit.
-PICTURED: Charles, Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump
-PHOTO by: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-43319521.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Charles, Prince of Wales, President Donald Trump
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Jun 2019
Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Trump will give William an ego boost with his fawning flattery of the”global-statesman” lol
you know, it’s the ultimate reflection on William that when he’s in a room with Trump, he looks like the cuck. To use the terms that both of them would doubtless land on, if lost for words.