The right side of Donald Trump’s face noticeably drooped at the 9/11 memorial

Here are some photos of Donald Trump on 9/11. Some of the pics are from the White House, where he spoke to reporters gathered outside. I’m also including some photos of Trump in New York, where he attended the annual memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. In the White House pics, you can see that Trump was already in a sorry state physically, but as the lengthy memorial service wore on in New York, the right side of Trump’s face began drooping quite noticeably, like the effects of a stroke.

It’s a reminder that we still don’t know WTF happened with Trump in that week where he went missing, partially over the course of Labor Day weekend. He had no public events, and MAGA World was churning through old photos and trying to pass them off as new. Trump eventually did a proof-of-life press conference (last week), but he still looked quite unwell.

Additionally, the White House released a completely bizarre video of “Trump” speaking from the Oval Office after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This absolutely looks like AI or a deepfake or whatever you call it. Trump’s fingers disappear and reappear, the proportion of his head and body seems “off” and the whole thing has a creepy uncanny valley vibe.

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

probably why the White House posted a deepfake of his "speech" yesterday https://t.co/UcNxJUFFke — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) September 11, 2025

