The right side of Donald Trump’s face noticeably drooped at the 9/11 memorial

Here are some photos of Donald Trump on 9/11. Some of the pics are from the White House, where he spoke to reporters gathered outside. I’m also including some photos of Trump in New York, where he attended the annual memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. In the White House pics, you can see that Trump was already in a sorry state physically, but as the lengthy memorial service wore on in New York, the right side of Trump’s face began drooping quite noticeably, like the effects of a stroke.
It’s a reminder that we still don’t know WTF happened with Trump in that week where he went missing, partially over the course of Labor Day weekend. He had no public events, and MAGA World was churning through old photos and trying to pass them off as new. Trump eventually did a proof-of-life press conference (last week), but he still looked quite unwell.
Additionally, the White House released a completely bizarre video of “Trump” speaking from the Oval Office after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This absolutely looks like AI or a deepfake or whatever you call it. Trump’s fingers disappear and reappear, the proportion of his head and body seems “off” and the whole thing has a creepy uncanny valley vibe.
TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr
probably why the White House posted a deepfake of his "speech" yesterday https://t.co/UcNxJUFFke
Would anyone else agree: his fingers are all the same length, his body doesnt move he can’t talk that long without “weaving,” and he looks like hes in front of a backdrop. Wtf is going on?
His head and mouth movements look exactly like the animation of South Park characters speaking.
Wow. That is not good. I mean, depending on how you look at it. I *really* hope Vance is up for this. Cause it looks like he’ll be stepping into the job sooner rather than later. How long can they wait to invoke the 25th amendment?
They will wait until after the midterms.
I think this is the reason Barron is moving into the White House. They know he’s really ill and might not have much time left.
Bingo! That makes a lot of sense.
I don’t think they’re going to need to. I don’t think Trump is long for the world. Yes, yes he has access to the best medical care in the world, he’s still himself. I can’t imagine he’s a compliant patient who follows dietary and exercise orders from his team, plus he’s got Prince William levels of anger. He’s 80. He’s one bad temper tantrum away from a stroke that will totally incapacitate him.
Also: release the Epstein-Trump files. He’s clearly throughout it.
He’s still 79 unfortunately.
Bowman doesn’t need to be up for this. He’ll be a figurehead as the GOP takes their party back. I’m not saying sanity will return, but they aren’t going to take orders from the eyeliner. A weak, pointless leader is weirdly the best thing we can hope for right now.
@ParkRunMum – Vance is more dangerous than Trump
@mightymolly – I don’t think the GOP wants to take their party back to what they were; they stuck by Trump because he gave them everything they wanted (to rule instead of govern, to de-regulate businesses a way that protects rich business owners, while hurting employees & consumers and 0 accountability). Trump has brought about every wet dream of a policy that the GOP started to put in motion since Reagan. Mitch McConnell and the mainstream GOP had already started ignoring political norms well before anyone thought Trump had a snowball’s chance in hell at winning the election. This is why we have an overtly partisan Roberts court that made Trump an emperor. They no longer care about even maintaining a facade of democracy and happily embraced the nazification of this country. If they tried to do the right thing to restore actual checks & balances, they’d lose the power they have and they want more power not a return that would involve any transparency or accountability
I disagree about Vance. He won’t have the hold over MAGA that Trump has.
So there’s a chance that the spell might break. (Or at least that’s what I tell myself so I can sleep at night.)
Stroke or Bells Palsy. Either way he’s obviously incredibly unhealthy, and by appearances has one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel. It’s disingenuous to look at this elderly, obese, clearly visibly unhealthy man and pretend that nothing’s wrong. If he makes it another 18 months I would be shocked. There’s too many factors at play for an 80 year old heart to overcome.
Agree. Just remembering all the hate and noise surrounding Bidens age and health…hmmm were is everyone now?
you would think Jake Tapper et al would be all over this.
@Becks1 Tapper is all over this. He’s taking notes for his next book that no one will read or buy.
I imagine they’re in the same place as all the folks who were screaming about war with the left for allegedly killing that guy the other day.
They are reading the excerpt from Kamala’s book feeling vindicated. I’m surprised it’s not being discussed on CB at all.
Anyone know where Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson are? 🤷🦗🦗🦗
I was thinking mini stroke. I think he has congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease. He doesn’t take care of himself so I would be surprised if he is still around next year. Of course they will cover this up which doesn’t help.
You’d be surprised how long some of these cockroaches can go. My FIL has had strokes, heart attacks, congestive heart failure, is 300+ lbs, and has diabetes, and yet he’s still cruising through the McDonald’s drive-thru every day.
Bell’s Palsy only affects the face; it doesn’t account for all the other symptoms.
Wonder if the UK state visit will go ahead next week?
I’m wondering the same thing. He doesn’t look well enough for the trip or festivities.
I bet they use Charlie Kirk as the reason he can’t go overseas – which would make sense to his minions.
I’d be shocked if he made it to Christmas. Each time I see him he looks worse than yesterday – it’s why I’m clicking on his posts again. I was avoiding them for a while just for mental health reasons and also his voice Is nails on a blackboard.
I have been tuning in more, too. I even watch videos of him speaking – at real events, not the AI fakery the WH put out – now too; he’s getting hoarse and more easily winded, with a weaker voice. The cankles, the bruises, the drooping: I’m watching it all.
Trump is obviously overcome by grief.
Huff Post:
Trump had a bizarre response Friday morning to a reporter’s question about Kirk’s death. The reporter asked the president how he was holding up:
“I think very good,” Trump answered. “And by the way, right there, you see all the trucks? They’ve just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get, as you know, for about 150 years.“And it’s gonna be a beauty,” he continued. “Absolutely magnificent construction. … We just started, so it’ll get done very nicely. And it will be one of the best anywhere in the world, actually.
Betsey he is literally decaying before our eyes. I’m not missing a thing.
Anne Marie yes I noticed this response. What in the world? At least he’s consistent in his lack of empathy or ability to feel genuine sorrow. It’s right in keeping with with putting his first ex wife and mother to 3 of his children in a pile of dirt on one of his golf courses.
The WH has still not commented on the latest school shooting. Imagine how those parents feel on top of the horror of losing a child in this way, seeing Kirk elevated to nazi sainthood while their children go completely unacknowledged. There was never a president before DT that didn’t acknowledge victims or met with families post tragedy. The photo of President Obama with his head down alone in a classroom absorbing the gravity of the moment after meeting with the Sandy Hook parents comes to mind.
I have no words for how awful this administration is.
Maybe he’ll stroke out on the plane ride over
I’m praying it doesn’t, but there again he might just fall on to his plate of food during the state dinner which would be a sight to behold. 😉
On a totally catty note, a red tie at a memorial service?
Indeed. Totally inappropriate.
He looks half dead. They must have pumped him with up with a lot of drugs to get him as animated as he was at the US Open (which wasn’t that much) and at that restaurant this week where he got heckled.
Regardless. His reckoning is taking too long.
He’s been half dead now for quite a while, and the other half can’t come too soon.
this is a reply to @thatgirlthere, that is an excellent point — he will be on any number of prescription medications. I wonder, do you still qualify for a job that requires the top level security clearance available, if, given the drugs you’re taking, you would not be deemed competent for active service (or even desk job service)?
Because the Pedophile Party has hijacked the country, rules do not currently apply to Republicans. Much like how Trump was never punished for stealing top secret documents and sharing secrets, he could be mooning tourists through the Oval Office window and doing a little dance and the GOP will still fluff him.
We all know at this point that Stephen Miller and other “advisors” are calling the shots. But when their puppet can’t even make it through a ceremony or a tennis match without needing more meds? He seemed okay-ish at the Yankees game from what I saw so he must have gotten pumped with more meds in between the events.
We are living in the scariest timeline. 🫣😱🤯
He is melting into a stagnant, foul smelling pool of toxic waste.
Karma is a b**ch….
I’ve always said if he dies, he will be propped up like Weekend at Bernie’s
Actually I’ve been seeing and saying that for awhile now. Doncha think we are there already?
Strokes and Bell’s Palsy sound reasonable. Let me also suggest a series of TIAs (transient ischemic attacks). His symptoms come and go. The way he meandered from side to side on that red carpet in Alaska made me think he had one too many inflight cocktails. But, allegedly, he’s a teetotaler. The video of him announcing the death of Kirk. So odd. Had he been to the dentist? Because he spoke like someone trying to navigate “novacaine mouth”. Numbness or weakness in the face, difficulty speaking, loss of balance are all symptoms of TIAs. And let’s not forget the ever present bruised hand and cankles. He’s slowly disintegrating.
I have no reason to believe this post is FAKE NEWS. What I don’t understand is why this morning (9/12) on FOX, Trump spoke perfectly normal. As far as I know, you can’t turn symptoms of a stroke or bells palsy on and off. But, thank you Dorianne, this TIA explanation now makes sense.
His appearance on Fox this morning also makes sense if there is some dementia (or a lot of dementia) going along with everything else. People with dementia are often fairly lucid in the morning and become less coherent as the day goes on – its called sundowning. My guess is that if he was on Fox at 8 at night he wouldn’t have come off as lucid.
Well, lucid for him.
That might be fake Melania next to 9-11 Trump.
That’s funny; I was going to remark that she looked different to me. I had forgotten the existence of the Melania doubles.
This (AI) speech contains the words and sentiment he should have said about Melissa Hortman and her husband when they were assassinated in Minnesota early this year. Either it’s a tragedy for all or for no one.
“…it’s a tragedy for all or for no one”
.
Yeah, the GOP’s playbook of grievance politics in times of legitimate grief is astounding. I’ve been thinking about the unwavering support he has among current Evangelicals & how they spin each new hypocrisy. There was an observation someone made years ago about the OG Evange, Pat Robertson — the Bible has always been a sushi menu for Robertson & his ilk: take the parts you like, leave out the parts you don’t, then cover the whole thing in self-righteous wasabi to cover up the fishy taste.
.
TX state (D) James Talarico has thrown in his hat for John Cornyn’s senate seat. Talarico is a theology student & has a sort of humorous preacher skill in his TikTok / YT videos which deftly explain how the rich ones are using the Bible/religion to cling to power at the expense of everyone else. I know it’s a monumental task, but I’m hoping he can break through to the stubborn voters here to eek out a victory in 2026.
Absolutely love Talarico and he has actually read his Bible. I really hope he wins.
The next time he he goes golfing I hope he has an extra stroke on the back nine.
I call that his petulant look. Any time he’s mad or at an event he doesn’t want to be at he sets his jaw like that. He looks like a petulant child.
Or, he took too many drugs that morning.
Trump clearly has dementia and what I’ve thought for a while was brain damage from mini-stroke(s). The big one might not be far off, God willing.
Amen!
I dunno, I mean fkn Mitch McConnell is still alive and he’s looked dead for years. We may not be rid of the orange facist that easily.
But here’s hoping.
Oof you’re right IFoxi! The only difference I can think of is McRib’s unhealthy diet. Also he doesn’t exercise and he is pretty obese. Frankly I’m surprised McRib has lived this long.
Someone pointed out that it’s because narcissists don’t feel any stress. But I think he has been really stressed the last few months. Gavin Newsom is trolling him mercilessly and gaining in popularity doing it. Putin dog walked him in front of the whole world. He is getting publicly booed. Add to it, the growing speculation about his mental acuity and fitness to serve. Unlike wars, refugees, school shootings or starving children, which he couldn’t care less about, he really cares how he is perceived and the fact that he is hated worldwide and even in his own country. So I believe he is under a massive amount of stress right now.
He’s got all the symptoms of CHF and TIAs. Shady must be rubbing his hands in glee.
I hope it’s just absolutely awful for him.
I saw Strom Thurmond shuffle his way through the rotunda of the Russell Building when I was 15. The dude was 99 and still serving as a Senator. There should be an age maximum for all political offices and absolutely NO appointments should be for life. As for this fool, hope whatever is happening to him is very painful.
Hear, hear!
Bell’s Palsy? Its temporary if that’s what is is.
More likely TIAs which are a rehearsal for The Big One.
RE the Uncanny Valley video appearance: His fingers are NOT that slim and LONG.
Michael Wolf has issues, but, damn it’s a shame he’s not hovering (and hoovering) through the White House this term. SOMEBODY has to spill the beans.
I think he definitely had a stroke, which makes me wonder if he’ll live past next year. There’s some bitter irony there if Biden outlives him.
I don’t think the video is a deepfake, though. Rather, it’s AI edited, which makes it smoother. What gives it away for me is how crisp everything looks in frame. Tells you they’re inept, though, since they couldn’t even do that right.
I’ve noticed a few videos where he’s talking to some reporters they’re only showing his side view esp closeup. I think many people have already said it, he prob had a stroke.