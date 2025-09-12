Princess Kate wore an ‘MM’ apron for one of her photo-ops this week

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out and about on Thursday. She did TWO events, y’all! First, she visited the Sudbury Silk Mills, then she visited Marina Mill. At Marina Mill, they let Kate do some silk-screening skits for a good photo-op and she really enjoyed it. Somewhat hilariously, she was given a Marina Mill apron for her skit, only the aprons are emblazoned with the mill’s initials: MM. She’s actually “MS” for Meghan Sussex now, Kate!!

As I said yesterday, I actually liked Kate’s Bella Freud suit. It was a good cut for her figure, it looked unfussy, clean and modern. I ended up liking the look so much more without the jacket though – Kate removed her blazer and revealed her slim-cut black sweater, and she should absolutely wear outfits like this more often – a good pair of trousers with a fitted sweater. It’s such a nice business-casual look.

If you’re wondering if Kate’s fans or supporters are still infantilizing her to a crazy degree, look no further than the reaction to Kate pulling back her hair at Marina Mill. She didn’t want her weave hanging down for her photo-op, so she quickly pulled her hair back in a loose chignon. Like millions of women do multiple times every day. The “trick” of it was that Kate apparently didn’t use a clip or a hair tie. She literally just used her too-long extensions to “tie” her hair back. They’re acting like she turned water into wine.

The Princess of Wales tries her hand at silk screen printing – she popped on an apron, tied her hair ip (without a band – how?! ) and then got stuck in! It shows just how much work goes into the handmade fabrics here at Marina Mill in Kent. pic.twitter.com/oJFAqjRWYF — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 11, 2025