Princess Kate wore an ‘MM’ apron for one of her photo-ops this week

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out and about on Thursday. She did TWO events, y’all! First, she visited the Sudbury Silk Mills, then she visited Marina Mill. At Marina Mill, they let Kate do some silk-screening skits for a good photo-op and she really enjoyed it. Somewhat hilariously, she was given a Marina Mill apron for her skit, only the aprons are emblazoned with the mill’s initials: MM. She’s actually “MS” for Meghan Sussex now, Kate!!

As I said yesterday, I actually liked Kate’s Bella Freud suit. It was a good cut for her figure, it looked unfussy, clean and modern. I ended up liking the look so much more without the jacket though – Kate removed her blazer and revealed her slim-cut black sweater, and she should absolutely wear outfits like this more often – a good pair of trousers with a fitted sweater. It’s such a nice business-casual look.

If you’re wondering if Kate’s fans or supporters are still infantilizing her to a crazy degree, look no further than the reaction to Kate pulling back her hair at Marina Mill. She didn’t want her weave hanging down for her photo-op, so she quickly pulled her hair back in a loose chignon. Like millions of women do multiple times every day. The “trick” of it was that Kate apparently didn’t use a clip or a hair tie. She literally just used her too-long extensions to “tie” her hair back. They’re acting like she turned water into wine.

39 Responses to “Princess Kate wore an ‘MM’ apron for one of her photo-ops this week”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:53 am

    More goofy face making and guffaw s. With all this hard work a vacation is indicated.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:54 am

    So she decided that she was going to go to a place she likes to do a photo op? Doesn’t she have any patronages she could have gone to to bring attention to them? Oops what am I saying the don’t help anyone or any place they only help themselves to some PR when Harry is in town.

    Reply
  3. Alarmjaguar says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:56 am

    These pictures show that she really would look so much better with shorter hair.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    September 12, 2025 at 7:57 am

    Her hair looks so much better pulled back. And my hair is thin and just past my shoulders and I can still pull it up without a hair tie like that, lol. It’s not that hard especially if you’re not moving around a lot – like it wouldn’t work for going for a run but its fine for sitting at the computer or something.

    Is it just me or can you still totally see the wiglet line though? if anything its more obvious. And – if she knew she was going to be doing something like this – why not just wear your hair up to start with? it would have looked so much better.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 12, 2025 at 9:02 am

      I find it amusing because anyone who has had long hair knows how to tie it back without a clip or band it isn’t some great accomplishment 🙄

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 12, 2025 at 10:10 am

      The derangers are pretending this means she wasn’t wearing extensions. And twisting your hair in a bun is very easy to do. Teens do it in high school and then stick a pencil in it.

      Reply
  5. MY3CENTS says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:00 am

    She looks so more more professional and put together with her hair back. It’s so simple.
    Btw the wiglets/extensions are so obvious there, it’s like a border on a map.

    Reply
  6. Maxine Branch says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:04 am

    Something is seriously wrong with this woman. It is not normal to have a manical grin like she does at every event she attends. I would like to believe it is nervousness

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      September 12, 2025 at 8:58 am

      I feel like she realizes that her resting face looks pretty hard, so she tries to be super-animated.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      September 12, 2025 at 9:03 am

      I think so, too. She has always seemed nervous and unable to spontaneously say anything of substance, but she knows the spotlight is on her and she needs to look congenial and interested, so she compensates by overly large theatrical laughing and smiling. This would all look more natural if she wasn’t so reliant on botox in the forehead, as the eyebrows end up making a large laugh or grin Joker-esque.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 12, 2025 at 10:12 am

      I don’t think she leaves the house without having taken something.

      Reply
  7. fanzea says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:06 am

    I don’t know…watching the video of her I thought she’s not so bad. But then I thought again how can she do so little for her country. She COULD do this and be a real person who does good – it’s like she chooses not to. Highlighting these places and craftmaking is a wonderful thing and she seemed to engage with people in a genuinely interested way. I wish she would do more of this — but hope springs eternal I guess.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 12, 2025 at 8:12 am

      Kate treated Meghan badly and Meghan could have been her friend. Kate has bad speech and goes in for jazz hands and wide grins. She makes events about herself

      Reply
  8. Durga says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:06 am

    The outfit itself is lovely, but without a jacket it draws attention to how skeletal she is. There’s even loose skin above her elbows on her arm. She looks as thin as Amy Winehouse at her skinniest. Which was scary thin. That becomes heart attack territory. I’m no fan, but I truly hope she has some kind of effective support around her.

    Reply
  9. Julia says:
    September 12, 2025 at 8:37 am

    Every time I see her hair it looks more fake. Like dolls hair! It has that artificial looking gloss that they put on hair extensions. She couldn’t make it anymore obvious

    Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:01 am

    I put my hair up without a hair tie or clip ALL THE TIME. It’s simply a matter of twisting it around a bit and tucking the ends in. Duh, every woman with even slightly long hair knows this. And my hair is just past my shoulders and less thick than hers (maybe because I don’t wear extensions, but I have no beef with those who do).

    Her arms are scary thin in these pictures. It’s not normal for your forearms to be skinnier than your upper arms.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:07 am

    I like when she does these visits to highlight a craft or an industry. Much more meaningful than christening ships or photo ops with school kids. This is the sort of thing she should be doing five days a week.

    Reply
  12. Tarte Au Citron says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:08 am

    I thought it was against protocol or something for a Royal to wear branded clothing like that?

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:29 am

    Rebecca English can’t be trusted to write a hard hitting piece on the Royal Family if she’s going to praise Kate for tying her weave/wig into a knot. Hers and the derangers’ reaction to this was weird. I think the more interesting thing about this engagement was Kate’s interaction with Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton. She went in for a hug when he was trying to bow to her. It’s clear their relationship is one of principal and servant despite him being George’s godfather but she was trying to make it seem like they were close.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 12, 2025 at 10:15 am

      Becky English could have her family murdered by Kate and she would still praise them. It really is demeaning how much the rota humiliate themselves to keep access to the royals. What’s going on in DC is awful too, but the rota have been doing this for decades. And few question it.

      Reply
  14. Linney says:
    September 12, 2025 at 9:52 am

    My daughter has been doing the hair thing since she was five. I used to tease her and say, “Nice hat.” I didn’t realize that this hair magic was proof my daughter is a genius! I suppose I should have figured it out sooner. Everyone in the neighborhood was talking about it… Seriously, this is the best they have to say about this useless woman?

    Reply
  15. Aimee says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:35 am

    I watched those videos and I think that’s the most work she’s ever done in her life.

    Reply
  16. dawnchild says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:36 am

    She actually looks nice in these pics and more normally engaged. She should do a TON of these engagements.
    But she is frail and so tiny, especially given the camera puts on pounds. Also looks tired when not animatedly smiling.
    Therapy, getting some healthy support and finding some purpose of her own might help improve her, I’m thinking…

    Reply
  17. Sharon says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I bet she never expected to wear an MM apron, but since she’s copied Meghan’s clothes so very much, it’s kind of fitting.

    Reply
  18. Mooney says:
    September 12, 2025 at 10:54 am

    I get it girl. We’re all Meghan fans too 😉

    Reply
  19. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo says:
    September 12, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Oh Rebecca English… she tied her hair “ip”, did she? You were so obsessively eager to write about the Princess of Crumpets that you forget to proofread your work.

    Reply
  20. The Duchess says:
    September 12, 2025 at 11:25 am

    Only somebody as shameless as Becky English could praise Kate for tying up her own wiglet. If KP had any sense, they would get Kate to do more engagements like these. It makes her look busy, even when the task at hand is anything but.

    Reply
  21. Henny Penny says:
    September 12, 2025 at 11:36 am

    Didn’t Harry and Meghan say in their special that it wasn’t up to the individual royal on how much “work” they do, but that work was limited to make higher-ups look good?

    Reply

