Princess Kate wore a £1,370 Bella Freud pantsuit for her visit to Sudbury

The Princess of Wales stepped out for her first of two events today in Sudbury. She visited Sudbury Silk Mills, which must have been one of the few businesses able to accommodate her busywork on such short notice. I don’t mind her look here – she wore a well-cut pantsuit from Bella Freud which retails for £1,370. The cut reminds me of the McQueen pantsuit she has in multiple colors – the slim-cut single-breast style suits her figure and it’s a professional look. Incidentally, after she wore all of those repeats for much of the past year, it feels like she finally has a clothing budget to work with all of a sudden? I think it was the Dior look during the Macron state visit. She’s being allowed to buy new clothes. Or maybe she’s just taking a deeper dive into her closet.

Her hair is cracking me up here. It’s been one week exactly since Kate debuted her giant blonde wig at the Natural History Museum, and the wig went viral in the worst way, with people mocking the quality of the wig and wondering why it was plopped on her head that way. Hair stylists kept insisting that Kate was not wearing a wig but she was wearing “expensive extensions.” Well, every time we’ve seen Kate since, the blonde wig has been left at home and her hair has been noticeably darker. During today’s visit, she actually did what she should have been doing the whole time: she wore some lighter extensions and a smaller “fall” so that she still had some noticeable blonde/bronde clumps depending on the light. This is truly the fourth different hair look we’ve seen from Kate in a week.