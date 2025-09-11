Princess Kate wore a £1,370 Bella Freud pantsuit for her visit to Sudbury

The Princess of Wales stepped out for her first of two events today in Sudbury. She visited Sudbury Silk Mills, which must have been one of the few businesses able to accommodate her busywork on such short notice. I don’t mind her look here – she wore a well-cut pantsuit from Bella Freud which retails for £1,370. The cut reminds me of the McQueen pantsuit she has in multiple colors – the slim-cut single-breast style suits her figure and it’s a professional look. Incidentally, after she wore all of those repeats for much of the past year, it feels like she finally has a clothing budget to work with all of a sudden? I think it was the Dior look during the Macron state visit. She’s being allowed to buy new clothes. Or maybe she’s just taking a deeper dive into her closet.
Her hair is cracking me up here. It’s been one week exactly since Kate debuted her giant blonde wig at the Natural History Museum, and the wig went viral in the worst way, with people mocking the quality of the wig and wondering why it was plopped on her head that way. Hair stylists kept insisting that Kate was not wearing a wig but she was wearing “expensive extensions.” Well, every time we’ve seen Kate since, the blonde wig has been left at home and her hair has been noticeably darker. During today’s visit, she actually did what she should have been doing the whole time: she wore some lighter extensions and a smaller “fall” so that she still had some noticeable blonde/bronde clumps depending on the light. This is truly the fourth different hair look we’ve seen from Kate in a week.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Yeah, that’s not a bad look on her. I like that she paired it with a simple black shell or sweater rather than going for a fussy blouse. I wonder if she’s allowed to buy new clothes bc of the mourning period for the duchess of kent? no clue how old this is though.
Her hair….its shorter than last week, but in the sunlight the color look similar but a few shades darker, and the whole thing looks different from her look on Monday at the Women’s Institute. So she had a hair appointment yesterday or tuesday lmao.
Again Charles should give Harry a prize for getting these two to work so much.
Lol, I just posted the opposite about the black shell. I wish there was a way to add a spot of color to the look.
I think they’re supposed to stick to muted colors because of the mourning period. So if she wore a bright red blouse or something with it, it would have been a “breach of protocol.”
@Becks1 – you’re right. I totally forgot about the mourning period
I was thinking a dark blue or maroon t-shirt underneath would have looked good. Surprisingly, I actually like the suit. Her hair is still a disaster though – get rid of the ringlets already! Geez.
The one side picture shows her real hair the first few inches and the wig / extensions are much blonder right after that. This remains bad blending.
They are not testing this in various light. It’s really crazy she does this.
Came to say this. Here hair without editing looks different in the one side pic. The extensions doesn’t blend well.
But I like the suit. Better than her current fashion disasters.
And she looks very thin like, big head photoshopped on a teenager’s body. More I see her side pic, she looks like Professor Quirrell hiding voldemort behind his wig. Her obessesion for wig, willy and weak thin body, just weird.
The pantsuit looks much better than the dress from Monday that looked like it came out of Charlotte ‘s closet.
The hair needs more work. Perhaps shorter.
The hair is reminding me of My Little Pony! I don’t hate the suit but I don’t love it either. It’s the sort of thing you would see on some middle manager that works in finance. The contrast between the silly girly hair and the business style suit is quite jarring tbh.
Yes! And MLP reminded my of Tressy, the doll with the extendable hair. “Her standout feature was her growing hair, accomplished by pushing in the button on her stomach and pulling her longer bunch of hair that came out of a hole in the top of her head”.
Tell me this isn’t an exact match, especially the second pic http://planetofthedolls.blogspot.com/2014/07/doll-day-186-tressy.html
That’s what her hair last week reminded me of! I was thinking, wasn’t there a Barbie where you could pull out hair from the top & then, I guess, shove it back in or something? But oh, yeah, that’s Tressy!!🤣
The second picture of Tressy at the link has the hair from last week, while today’s was wound in with the key to make it a bit shorter.
The whole effect of slim legs in high heels and the flowing locks are uncannily like Kate!
Nice suit, fits her well. I kind of wish she had accessorized it better – an open-collared shirt or even her dreaded pussy-bow. But, still it’s ok.
A pair of sharp brogues would be great! Fashion-forward and more comfortable, but she would never. *sigh*
SHe looks sloppy with that long hair.
That hair is painful to look at. All that money and not one competent hairstylist?
Oh, the blondish wiglet/hair topper is up again, with the extensions, lol.
The suit is fine. The hair is better, smoother, than last week but still with the doll ringlets. And that is one awkward looking hug…or French style kiss thing…I don’t even know.
My first thought was a bouncer wrestling a belligerent drunk.
Oh snap. That’s an accurate visualization.
If you need a clue that this engagement was hastily arranged, she was met by former private secretary and godfather to George, Jamie Lowether-Pinkerton. He’s the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk. I suspected that she would wear a blazer in this print but I didn’t think she would wear a totally new outfit. She has two other blazers in the PoW print in her closet that I thought she would wear.
Jamie Lowether-Pinkerton is the one she is embracing in the picture? Okay, that makes a little more sense. I thought it was a random person she just met. So he helped with the last minute event.
Yes – and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was the Queen Mother’s Equerry and then the Private Secretary to William and Harry. He was with Kate a lot at events during the dating years like polo matches and William’s RAF graduation. I guess this is supposed to be a kind of “show of support” from him in opposition to Harry.
Her crotch looks 3ft long. The hair is still ridiculous. It looks like she stole a wig off of a life-size doll.
The suit is lovely and it’s a good match for her style. Idk why she wants to be any shade of blonde — brunette is the best look for her.
I didn’t think it possible, but she is even thinner.
Thank you for stating this. Kate looks like a social X-ray. I don’t know why her family isn’t doing something to help her .The pants are baggy in the back by the butt and the jacket looks huge from behind and can really see in that side picture how thin the arms are. She is wasting away.
Oh look it’s the return of the blonde merkin on Kate’s lollipop head
It’s interesting that nobody in the press talks about how her style has changed after Meghan joined the family. I have no doubt that if this engagement was to happen pre-2018, Kate would have worn a dress or a blouse and skirt.
It’s wild. And deliberate. Bc no one wants to be mean to poor Kate by calling out her weird and disturbing style stalking.
Agree the pantsuit looks nice, especially if she’s having to wear black this week. Although I swear I wore the exact same pantsuit, from a mid-market brand, in the 1990s.
The hair is still childish, and you wonder if that’s broadcas2ting a self-image of being helpless. Her image is built around her “fluffy” hair, but she could get a blow-out and call it a day.
The suits is nice for her. Kraiser you mentioned that she must’ve gotten her clothing budget back. I think the opposite is actually happening. She’s been wearing a lot of past season outfits lately. That Alessandra rich dress was originally released in 2021. Same with the outfit today it appears that this was a past season outfit . I think these have been sitting in her closet for a while. I still find it interesting that she didn’t get bespoke outfit for trooping, but got two for Wimbledon.
Maybe this is all her pandemic-era shopping finally getting some daylight. 🤷♀️
She looks totally out of it and she is wasting away.
I think the suit is quite flattering – a nice, professional shade of grey and pants that shorten her longer torso and lengthen her legs. Tailoring! The hair is still tragic, but she is obviously trying to tone down the brass.
As someone who loves shoes Kate’s boring shoe game is annoying me this week
Does this woman own a pair of loafers? That would have worked here.
call me crazy but when I saw the first photo posted on this story, I thought, “she looks GREAT!!!” I mean. Healthy, happy, glowing, easy in her own skin…. I really do wonder whether when she says she has good days and bad days, it’s not true, to a degree. Though I doubt it’s the whole story. I mean. I can see exactly where the hair is “added” which is to say, it’s almost as if she’s got a headband on, halfway back from the crown (no pun), and that’s where the synthetics begin… but it doesn’t look cheap like that Cousin It mop did. I’m so sorry for Kate some days, but really, just keep it simples. She looks great here. Positive reinforcement. I also think if she did this more frequently she would just work out a routine.
Princess Diana had beautiful short haircuts. I understand that hairstyles were different then, but if she were now Princess of Wales, I can’t imagine her with that dreadful style of long elbow-length hair, worn down. When you see photos of Diana – her hair, her outfits don’t look dated. I don’t understand young, middle-aged, older women wearing super long hair with banana curls – a style that is appropriate for little girls. Kate should get a haircut. She could be a trendsetter?
Her biggest fans love her “fluffy” hair so maybe in part she’s catering to them. Which is sad in itself. But if that’s the case, as I posted elsewhere: just get a blowout.
The big ramen curls are more of a problem than the length, IMO. The curls scream “little girl” and “tween princess fantasy.” You have to wonder what she sees in the mirror, and if “helpless little girl” really is the image she’s subconsciously trying to project.
Does anyone else remember those Crissy dolls, where you could push a button on the doll’s torso and its hair would grow, and then you could wind it back to make the hair shorter?
She is giving Crissy vibes this week.
But the suit is nice.
She’s still touching her stomach like she did before her disappearance. I wonder if it’s nervous habit or a protective gesture.
Maybe, but Harry also does the same thing – “straightening” his jacket or whatever. Several photos of him this week in that stance.
She’s always done this, always.
Her stance in the first photo is so bad that I initially thought that she looked like she was wearing a pants suit from the Beatles or the Monkeys. It wasn’t too flattering of a look because of the stance but other photos have the pants looking better on her minus the fact that she does t have a butt so her side profile always looks like a wilted 2×4 that’s starting to curve. The jacket is nice with the black sweater but again from the side profile she needs to tailor it to fit better. Her hair doing magic tricks all week has been a treat because it proves that she doesn’t wear wigs and extensions even when they swear up and down that she doesn’t.
She definitely got a botox treatment in time for the Trump visit. She looks years younger than at the first engagement after her 7 week vacation. Guess she spent the past two days getting beauty treatments.
It’s the photoshop.
So how many years’ worth of $3000 clothing are hidden in Kate’s closets?
I’d say a pandemic’s worth.
I just discovered Bella Freud’s delightful podcast, “Fashion Nuerosis.” She’s interviewed Kate Moss, Courtney Love, the Haim sisters and others about why they wear what they wear. So it was fun to see somebody wearing one of her suits. I’d love to have it but $$$.