Jones: Prince Harry’s visit made the Firm look lacking in ‘imagination & awareness’

Prince Harry met King Charles for tea on Wednesday, and it was like the entire British media ecosystem completely shifted in one hour. There had been wall-to-wall screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry’s four-day visit to the UK, and every outlet was desperately trying to help the left-behinds ride Harry’s charismatic coattails. Now it’s official: Harry and Charles are speaking face-to-face, a page has been turned and Charles is less of a dogsh-t father than he was on Tuesday. But what about William? Who could forget poor, angry William. William, who has been wailing “don’t forget about meeeee” all week. Well, here’s something interesting: a new column from the Daily Mail’s Liz Jones. Jones has always been less of a lunatic than most other Mail columnists, but that’s a low bar to clear. Some highlights from her new column, “Harry is doing everything right and I am overjoyed at his long-awaited reunion with Charles – now mean William needs to get off his high horse.” Some highlights:
Harry’s good week: The meeting [with the king] was during Harry’s four-day visit to the UK, where he has been his old, spontaneous, warm self jousting with children at the WellChild Awards in London on Monday and just, you know, donating a million quid to Children In Need – from his own pocket. And his foundation donated another £370,000 to projects supporting injured children in Ukraine and Gaza.
William’s high horse: All of that, a visit sprinkled with stardust, up against the reports that William – who was a hop, skip and a jump away from his younger brother – did not offer a handshake from his high horse. It was a mean act of froideur that suddenly threw the Firm into relief. Just who is the baddy here?
Harry’s donations: Of course the haters said, well if Harry wants to give money to charity he should do so quietly and anonymously. I disagree. I think Harry needs some arnica on his bruises from the cruel social media that criticises his every turn. I’ve always been his and Meghan’s most loyal – though sometimes exasperated – supporter. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are flawed yes, but aren’t we all? Harry arrives with a great big olive branch and is confronted at an icy distance by the bald and bearded one brandishing a great big hacksaw.
Harry’s visit in February 2024: It has been a year and a half since Harry’s transatlantic dash to see his father after hearing of the cancer diagnosis in February 2024. The King’s snub – he flew to Norfolk with Camilla almost immediately, not even offering a, ‘Do you want to tag along?’ – made him seem ungenerous to say the least. I would say mean. I imagine Harry felt confused and conflicted. He didn’t choose to be born into this life: constantly scrutinised, his wife pilloried to a degree that would drive most of us to the unthinkable.
Harry’s substantive events compared to William’s dry busywork: This visit from Harry has suddenly put the official Royal duties into sharp relief. Harry is delving into his own pocket. He is championing causes that mean something, that are not twee, but gritty. Visiting Nottingham – the scene of so much heartbreak after the brutal murders of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates in 2023 – to talk about knife crime on Tuesday held far more gravitas and relevance than eating scones with the WI. The Firm lacks imagination and awareness. Compare Harry, tie-less, open shirt, at the Blast Injuries Studies visit Wednesday – Harry’s banter is spontaneous, priceless: ‘Here’s a good-looking man!’ – with William at a new mental health hub in Cardiff this afternoon, buttoned up with his tie duly knotted: this is ruling by numbers, not emotion and instinct.
Harry is the bigger person: Harry comes across as being the bigger person. If the visit doesn’t go well with Charles, will it be the King who looks small?
“Harry arrives with a great big olive branch and is confronted at an icy distance by the bald and bearded one brandishing a great big hacksaw”– lmao. And this: “The Firm lacks imagination and awareness.” Very true. The side-by-side comparison between Harry and William’s events this week is brutal for William. There’s not an emotional-support poll big enough to deny what everyone has seen this week – that people were genuinely thrilled to see Harry, and that William is too dull and unimaginative to even inspire his most loyal base (the royal reporters) to cover his busywork events. As for William needing to “get off his high horse” or whatever… I’ve assumed for years now that Harry contacts William’s office ahead of or during visits as a mere courtesy. Like, “Hey, I’m going to be in town, heads up.” And William thrashes around, rage-shrieking that he will never, ever meet Harry. It’s less of a “high horse” and more like William childishly insisting that Harry is desperate to see him and William is “brutally rejecting” his brother.
Prince Harry visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham.
Prince Harry visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at London's Imperial College to visit the Centre for Blast Injury Studies
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies.
The Duke of Sussex leaves after a visit to Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies, at Sir Michael Uren Hub in White City, west London
You need an open mind and open eyes to have imagination and awareness.
Agreed! Add sincere warmth, interest, and charisma and you’ve got Harry!
And intelligence.
I agree that Harry isn’t thinking about William’s reactions, but I don’t think that he alerts KP that he’s going to be in town. I think he alerts BP and either out of professional courtesy, or to needle him the courtiers let the staff there know.
The only thing that I can agree with most of this article about, which is still too Daily Mail in refusing to acknowledge the real issues behind the Sussex departure, is that Harry made KP look stale this week.
There’s really no reason for there to be such a discrepancy if you think about it. They grew up in the same household generally, are relatively close in age, and were instilled with the same ideas supposedly about “the job” and what it would entail.
William shouldn’t be as comically outmatched here as he is, other than by the fact that his laziness and lack of intellectual curiosity was allowed to thrive. While Harry was forced to be the hard-working, knowledgeable, dynamic statesman and his personality was encouraged to get more out of him.
I’ll always believe, Dee(2), that the Middletons were responsible for ruining William: playing to his weaknesses, encouraging sloth and self-interest v. the undoubted values and motivation that had been instilled in him by two hardworking parents and grandparents.
Disagree with you Kaiser..
I don’t believe that Harry is contacting his brother or his brother’s office.
S….P….A….C….E
Any contact would leak instantly from KP. Why would Harry waste his time when he’s established S P A C E.
Yeah I don’t believe this either. I think press told KP about Harry’s schedule.
That I can see.
Yeah, that’s more likely than Harry contacting KP.
I’m stunned to read this incredibly accurate portrayal of what has and is going on!!! We have known who the baddie is for quite some time. Yes I know it could have gone a lot further with some truths than it did but this is a good start. This writer got to the meat of it with surgical precision. Will others follow suit or will it just be more hate articles about the Sussexes? I believe the latter.
Yeah, the baddie line was funny. It’s almost cartoon levels really. William doesn’t help himself any when he rage-briefs that he doesn’t want Harry to ever step foot in the uk again. it’s just like okaaaay.
Peg can’t help himself with the incandescent rage fits. He was never corrected properly by his father when he was “growing up” (I use that term loosely because he still hasn’t grown up) and this is what you get. Peg hated and was jealous of Harry the minute he was born and he hasn’t stopped.
You’d think that someone on Willy’s team, even Jason, would tell him to stop because it’s a terrible look. But no, Willy and Jason really do have that little self-awareness.
The whole of the royal family and the “institution” is cartoon level ridiculous. It’s 2025 and they still play dress up and give out fake medals and for what really. They have no true relevance other than keeping up some out dated fantasy that no longer serves the UK well. People bowing and doffing caps to a bunch of grifters has kept the populous down and lazy. They criticize Meghan’s industrious and gutsy ambition because they are too lazy and afraid to try it themselves lest they move outside their narrow lanes. They worry about getting into the right schools and being seen with the right people over innovation and a progressive future. Classism squelches innovation and creativity, England is floundering and falling behind and having elitist racist monarchist overlords is holding them back. To think Charles, Camilla, Kate and William are the standard the people look up to tells you exactly why they are failing. Sad and yet somewhat comical to watch. Not sure who this woman is that wrote this piece but she speaks some truths one never finds in the BM.
Yeah, I was pretty sure I must be in Bizzaro World. When do we EVER get to see write-ups like this from the british press?
Wow, from the Daily Mail. clearly fed up with the lack of work from William.
Love this: “I disagree. I think Harry needs some arnica on his bruises from the cruel social media that criticises his every turn.”
And this: He didn’t choose to be born into this life: constantly scrutinised, his wife pilloried to a degree that would drive most of us to the unthinkable.”
Thank you! I wonder how much latitude the Fail gives her to publish these things, vs. telling her to edit out what they don’t like. Liz also savaged the Wails about their many vacations and emotional support mansion, but then again IIRC she jumped on the bandwagon criticizing Meghan for that red dress at that charity event.
@Me at home: totally agree! I’d add that “social” is doing some heavy lifting here, shielding the MSM who started the attacks on M&H
It’s not the “cruel social media” that’s the problem — it’s the media, period. Way to avoid the entity that’s truly responsible for any injury to Harry and Meghan. And I don’t believe that either social media or the “professional” media have any real power to hurt H&M — not since they left Canada for the USA, in any case. Better send that arnica to Kensington Palace or Adelaide or Forest Lodge or wherever Huevo is hanging his hat these days. As the saying goes, a hurt dog will holler, and Huevo is definitely howling.
The press and RF are so dumb. A lot of the “imagination and awareness” from Harry is influenced by Meg. She didn’t come in this with a prepackaged idea of what charity and philanthropy looks like. The work they could have done on behalf of the RF as a team encouraging each others innovations in the field would have been invaluable.
I do think Meg changed up Harry’s idea of service, with IG and Sentabale not withstanding, he did do many bread and butter events in the vein of what the royal family did. Of course Harry excelled at this with his natural charm and genuine desire to be helpful, but Meg changed the game with her American style approach to philanthropy. Now he’s donating substantial sums from his own pocket, publicizing it, and bringing even more attention to these causes with the added boost of his charisma.
If only the Queen and Charles had told peggs to get off his high horse when he started hassling Harry about “rushing things” with Meghan. They just let peggs do as he pleased when he had no business approving or disapproving the wedding.
I can only suspect that whatever is rumored about William’s alleged drug addictions, alleged violent behavior, alleged mental health problems are bad enough that they decided they would just kick the can down the road and see if Harry would be okay with ignoring William again. Something’s way off with William.
Whenever I read about William telling Harry that he was “rushing things ” with Meghan, I can’t help remembering that William took 7 years (!) before proposing to Kate, with a breakup in between. And look where they are today?! Barely civil to each other in public! Why William thought he had sage advice for Harry about love or marriage is beyond me!
Several breakups, and a “wobble” in 2009/2010 when he believed Kate and her family had cooperated with and tipped off Niraj Tana and forced Kate to sue him. Tanna went on to be the wedding photographer for Kate’s cousin Adam.!
William can’t be happy about how things turned out this week.
No they can’t be. One place that I’ll slightly disagree with Jones is that William and Kate should be doing more bread and butter events. Yes, they’re not groundbreaking but aren’t they supposed to be out with the people so the people will care about them and pay for them? The events they did this week weren’t that exciting but the issue is they look silly bc the Wales rarely do those type of events and all of the sudden they are doing them when Harry is in town. It makes it disingenuous when they are all of the sudden doing them in a flurry.
I agree. A big difference between H&M and W&K is that H&M represent themselves and their philanthropic interests. They don’t need to be showing support for US industry or regional agriculture or national monuments. W&K represent Britain and all the ways the British people interact with their country – small or large, these events show the connection between the monarchy and the people.
I agree they should be doing more bread and butter events. If they were GOOD at the big exciting events or representing their major philanthropic issues that’d be a different story. But as it is it just feels like they use the excuse of “no more bread and butter events” to get out of work. And then they throw some together in a hurry this week – almost like those events are fine when Harry is in town.
Nothing is wrong with going to the Women’s Institute to meet local women and talk about what they do. But it seems weird that that was the event they came up on the day Harry arrived and attended WellChild. Like no way was an event at the WI going to steal away from Harry sword fighting with a balloon with a child. But I guess they tried?
Bread and Butter event are the MOST important events.
This importance is something The Queen Mother, QEII and Princess Anne understood/understand as the Bead and Butter events bring the most people into direct physical contact with the monarchy in the least controversial way.
It has been a fun week to follow, WanK are hilariously pathetic and the comparisons to Prince Harry’s week made it hard not to see. I expect WanK will be in complete meltdown after this.
My favorite line is “Just who is the baddy here?” Pretty sure Jones brutally answered that later when she called William the bald and bearded one. But that’s always been the case right? William leaked and planted stories against the sussexes while they were in the uk. He physically attacked his brother bc he wouldn’t leave his wife. He sent Jason Knauf to the court with doctored evidence against Meghan. Those are truly the actions of a baddie.
can we start calling him “the bald and bearded one?” because that’s amazing lol.
As for the rest of this – she’s not wrong. Harry is making the royal family look bad just by being himself. It’s easy for them (the Firm and the press) to ignore it when he’s in California being a “celebrity” at the ESPYs or whatever, or when’s in NYC at a “paid appearance” (or however they denigrate him.) It’s a lot harder to ignore it when he’s in their backyard, so to speak. He’s natural with others, people respond well to him, he has his mother’s charisma and ease.
That charisma and ease missed William for whatever reason – maybe because he never had to work for anything, maybe because his whole life everything has been handed to him on a silver platter, he’s never heard no – or maybe its just a matter of different personalities between different brothers.
But he doesn’t have it and he doesn’t do anything to make up for it. QEII was standoffish in public, she wasn’t out there hugging people or greeting people with open arms. She was often somewhat stiff in public appearances, minus things like Ascot. But she figured out a way to do her job and to be present (almost by leaning into the stiffness in a way) without being rude or offputting like william often is.
I think part of the issue is that William THINKS he’s charismatic and super charming bc again, no one has ever told him no, or told him he’s not charming – so he just keeps on with his awkward comments and looking overdressed and awkward.
I’m not sure if this was the same person, but I saw a clip of a woman on Jeremy vine (maybe?) yesterday flat out saying that the royal family needs harry more than he needs them. There was some disagreement but interesting that it seems something people (besides us) are finally admitting.
You don’t donate a million if you’re struggling financially and the royals know it and the press knows it and that’s why it bothers them so much.
It’s also that the BM has been restless and angry with William and Kate for a while now. Missing VJ Day, lying about their forever home and just basically doing the least. Harry being in town gives them an opportunity to mess with William by reminding him how charismatic and loved Harry actually is. They’re poking the beast for the fun of it right now. It’s an opportunity for them to put William in his place and they’re taking it.
Agreed! I wonder how this visit would have gone down had William and kate been active over the past 10 months. The press is starving and Harry is giving them red meat.
Idk it’s hard to say. If the Wales hadn’t ticked off the press, I could see it being a little more measured. Aside from the complaints about Harry’s donation, the majority of the BM has seemed somewhat giddy.
“can we start calling him “the bald and bearded one?” because that’s amazing lol.”
I still prefer Peggington!
Peggington is good too!! But its nice to have options. Maybe just BBO for short lmao.
Of all the names we’ve called Willy, I still prefer Huevo.
BaBo
The hairy egg!
I disagree that Liz Jones is less cray cray than the others. Also remember her court case when she argued that her column was entirely a work of fiction and therefore she was in a lower tax bracket, something her readers don’t understand if you look at her comments. But what’s interesting is that she has written several articles for the Daily Heil that are pro Harry. Looks like they are hedging their bets with William and can see where the money is.
Did you ever read the column she used to do when she worked at the Times? Completely crazy! She moved to the country with her much younger husband who was basically a layabout sponging off her. She spent the majority of time on beauty treatments to make herself look younger. Then she and the husband had an acrimonious split and he accused her of all sorts of bonkers behaviour! She is one of the most self obsessed women around.
I’ve always felt Liz Jons and Amanda Platell are utilized by the editors to be scathing towards both the Wales and also the Sussexes depending on how the wind blows. Equal opportunity haters. They say what Rebecca English and Roya Nikkah never could.
And who’s the other awful one? oh man I can’t remember her name. She wrote an article destroying them after the Caribbean debacle. but whoever she is ( lol) she’s one that doesn’t like the Waleses but will go after the Sussexes as well.
honestly, I think besides English, Nikkah, Eden, and maybe Richard Kay – none of the RRs like the Waleses very much. Some of them(like Jobson) just hate the Sussexes more. But whenever they are given the ok to attack the Wales, they do it with such vigor that I have to think that’s how they really feel.
Well, good for Liz Jones for writing what is obvious to anyone who can see things clearly.
William is a vengeful dud and Harry is a star. Same as it ever was.
The Fail are clearly alarmed at how much of a dud Will has turned out to be. Even for the many of us who were aware of his laziness his decision to MISS VJ event to continue a two month holiday was the final straw. It was confirmation that he just doesn’t get it. It was not just his job to attend, it should have been considered a privilege to be there to pay respect to the 6 year effort, courage, sacrifice of an entire generation to ensure the Allied forces won. This spoilt prat let us down with such dereliction of duty; just who does he think he is to imagine that his holiday was more important than being present at the 80 th anniversary of VJ commemoration day event.
The Wales’ basically showed their asses to those survivors of the WWII generation by not showing up at VJ Day to show their respect! His dereliction of duty was on full display that day, and I hope it will be his downfall. Harry’s appearance this week, what with his commitment to veterans etc. makes William’s failings all the more glaring and his coming reign something to be dreaded because we all know he will be a delinquent, self-serving tyrant and layabout and nothing else.
I am forever going to see bald and bearded every time I look at wank. I might not like Liz jones but there is no denying that this is funny and factual.