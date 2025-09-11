‘It did not matter too much’ to Prince William to be ‘knocked out of the spotlight’

All week, royal reporters have been writing “analysis” pieces of Prince Harry’s visit to the UK. These are not supposed to be confused with the royal-commentary clownery, in which various “royal biographers” throw daily hissy fits about the Sussexes for $10 or whatever the going rate is. The analysis pieces are supposed to be high-minded and semi-official. What’s funny about the analysis is that it’s so bittersweet and hilarious. There’s the inevitable recap of How We Got Here, minus the actual history of abuse lodged at Harry and Meghan. Then the reporters sadly note that Harry is still incredibly popular and charismatic, and what a shame it is that he just decided one day to move to California! Well, GB News’ Cameron Walker wrote one analysis and it made me laugh pretty hard, mostly because of the mention of Prince William.
Fast forward to 2025, however, and veteran royal journalists tell me they feel a sense of “déjà vu”, particularly after Prince Harry visited Nottingham on Tuesday. The organisation, media operations, and crash barriers all felt like we were covering a royal engagement.
Prince Harry was visiting Nottingham’s Community Recording Studio (CRS), an organisation he’s been supporting for more than a decade, where he announced a £1.1million personal donation to Children in Need to support young people affected by youth violence as an “investment in futures”.
It was clear he wanted to be seen in front of the cameras, and this week marked the first time GB News was invited to officially cover Prince Harry’s work, suggesting he wants to work with the British media, rather than against it.
While a vast majority of the Royal Rota was in Nottingham with Prince Harry on Tuesday, his estranged brother, the Prince of Wales, quietly carried on with his own mission to support young people. He visited Spiral Skills, a Lambeth-based charity, which has received funding from Homewards: the future King’s mission to demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.
Prince William has taken after his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – never complaining and never explaining. It is unclear how he felt about being knocked out of the spotlight, but I suspect it did not matter too much to him. After all, in the eyes of the British public, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain the most popular members of the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex appears to have turned over a new leaf by focusing more on philanthropy in a royal-like way. It is a complete contrast to Meghan, who is living the Californian dream by launching her own commercial business and producing glamorous Netflix shows. Prince Harry is at a crossroads. Let’s see which path he chooses to permanently take.
[From GB News]
The mention of the emotional-support polling is telling. Oh, William doesn’t mind being overshadowed because of some polling numbers that say he’s super-popular! If he’s so popular, why doesn’t anyone turn up at his events? Why aren’t the royal reporters covering William’s busywork events this week? If he’s so unaffected by Harry’s visit, why have William and Kate thrashed around for days, begging for people to pay attention to them? As for what Walker is writing about Harry: “The Duke of Sussex appears to have turned over a new leaf by focusing more on philanthropy in a royal-like way.” Royals do NOT own philanthropy! Philanthropy is not tied to royal titles! By undertaking charitable work, Harry is not begging to “come back to royal work.” At this point, these people are just choosing to be this obtuse.
Please enjoy this video of Peg being the most popular royal as he left his busywork event on Wednesday.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
NMA ROTA The Prince of Wales visits l Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth, who have received funding
from the Homewards Fund to expand their services for young people in the local area. The Homewards
Fund aims to support the delivery of work in the six Homewards flagship locations and offers up to
£500,000 of flexible seed funding in each location.
Spiral Skills was founded in 2015 and works with local schools, youth organisations, and authorities to
provide early intervention, holistic support, employability skills, and access to employment and services
for undeserved 14–25-year-olds. The organisation provides a range of services including career
coaching, employment opportunities and workshops to help break the cycles of exclusion and
unemployment for young people in the local community. The Prince met Fara Williams ex professional footballer,Image: 1035526452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to teammates from Jac's football team Ammanford FC during his visit to new a mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation on World Suicide Prevention Day at Principality Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
CARDIFF, WALES – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales talks to Jac's family members and teammates from Jac's football team Ammanford FC during his visit to new a mental health hub run by the Jac Lewis Foundation on World Suicide Prevention Day at Principality Stadium on September 10, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Not one person waiting for William to emerge. A crowd waiting for Harry.
So mortifying.
The best thing about that video is that you can tell he knows it as he walks to the car. So mortifying. Went all the way to wales to look like a fool.
🎯 as usual. No notes. And I very much enjoyed the video of Peg leaving his event–the guy in the background didn’t even look up from the sidewalk.
So they didn’t even put up the barriers for William.
The only time the royals get crowds these days is when they go to city centres which are already busy and people come to gawp out of curiosity. Then the royal reporters will report the huge crowds failing to mention that the area is normally packed with people anyway.
If William didn’t care there would not be an article saying how much he didn’t care, because polls tell him how popular he is. I don’t recall Queen Elizabeth ever having courtiers talk about how she didn’t care about what Charles or Anne was doing, because polls showed that she was the most popular Royal. He cares a great deal. In fact I would say this is one of the only things he probably does care about consistently. And I see he was doing the Trump thing of turning and waving so they can get a photo like it was the huge crowd waiting instead of one person who said something. That guy with the black shirt on looked up and then look back down in his phone.
Their fantasy that every single thing that Harry does is because he misses them and wants to come back is so sad. He knows you hang on his every word and action. It’s quite hilarious to me that the first time they were invited to cover him, they had to report he has given over a million pounds of his own money to charity.
And why do these people always write about Meghan earning money like it’s some sort of bad thing? They acknowledge that they don’t receive any money from the royal family, they describe with glee how they don’t have a home in the UK, how exactly do they expect for two adults and two children to survive in a capitalistic society? Isn’t Cameron Walker working by writing this?
Yeah, I’m confused by the crossroad of which CW speaks. Harry and Meghan both will continue to make money in various ways to support themselves and pay for security. That money will pay for Harry’s plane tix and security when he does visit the uk and when he donates HIS money. Thats just kind of how the world works? I feel like just rudely saying well duh people.
I found it highly amusing that in the big long article in the DM with photos of Harry and William from that day, most of them mis-captioned William as “Prince Harry.” LOL
Well… how can all his adoring supporters show up for him when all his events are “surprises” that are thrown together at the last minute? If they knew in advance, the throngs would *definitely* be there throwing roses at his feet.
Give it a day or two, like Kaiser say, with the “rage briefing” incoming, it’ll be clear enough. Also, neither W or K made it on the front pages. They tried. SHE might make them tomorrow but not today
Depends on the condition of her wig!