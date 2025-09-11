Princess Kate & Melania Trump will visit a Scout troop during next week’s state visit

Throughout her fourteen-plus years in the Firm, the Princess of Wales has rarely been called upon to undertake even the softest of soft diplomacy, especially during state visits. In 2021, Kate was paired with Dr. Jill Biden for an event which was supposed to highlight Kate’s cause du jour, the Early Years. It was an unmitigated disaster, with Kate barely able to speak, her faux-posh accent crumbling like a cheap suit, and she had absolutely no poker face when the American journalists called out a question to her about Meghan. One year later, royal sources admitted that Kate “still struggles to mix with world leaders.” Well, good news. Kate is being given a special job for keen big girls next week: she’s taking Melania Trump out into the woods so they can visit with a Scouts troop.

The Princess of Wales will play a key role in the state visit of President Trump, which will feature massed bands, bagpipes and a private carriage ride through the estate of Windsor Castle. In a rare move, Kate, 43, who has returned to public duties after her chemotherapy treatment last year, will join Melania Trump, the US first lady, to visit a Scout troop.

Releasing details of next week’s state visit, Buckingham Palace outlined plans for what has been described as an “unprecedented” second state visit for a US president. Trump will arrive on Tuesday and there are no public-facing elements to the visit until the following day. The president will fly to Windsor Castle when he will be honoured with a fly-past by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 jets on the East Lawn and a special Beating Retreat military ceremony.

The King and Queen will officially greet the Trumps outside when a royal salute is fired from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. The Palace said: “On arrival at the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, a Guard of Honour, with the State Colours of the Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards and Scots Guards will greet the party. This is the first time at such an occasion that three State Colours will feature (conventionally only one colour would be on parade).”

While Trump will not have a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor, such as that given to President Macron during his visit in July, the US president will nevertheless be afforded a carriage ride, albeit one confined to the private estate. He will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the late Queen at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

In the evening, Trump and the first lady will be honoured at a state banquet for 160 guests including celebrities and members of the royal family at St George’s Hall where the King and Trump will deliver speeches. The Trumps will stay overnight in the castle, a privilege afforded to Ronald Reagan who became the first US president to stay at the royal residence in 1982.

On Thursday, the King and Queen will formally bid farewell to the Trumps before the president heads to Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire. There, Trump will be greeted by a guard of honour and bagpipers before viewing the Sir Winston Churchill archives held at Chequers. After a bilateral meeting with the prime minister and a business reception with Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, Trump and Starmer will hold a press conference.

Melania Trump will join the Queen to visit Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle. The first lady will then join Kate at Frogmore Gardens to meet the Dwayne Fields, the chief scout, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme to learn about their Go Wild nature badge.

Basically, they’ve learned that Kate can’t handle anything like “giving a speech” or “keening her way through a round-table discussion.” Fair enough, because Melania Trump can’t handle that kind of thing either. Melania and Kate have similar inadequacies, so they’re being sent off to do a photo-op with kids. I hope it doesn’t rain. As for the rest of the state visit… I imagine that Kate and William will attend the state dinner next Wednesday, correct? They’re not confirming it, but it will probably happen. I find it funny/interesting that William isn’t being tasked with some solo event with Trump. They’re actually big fans of each other, but I guess Downing Street was like “absolutely NOT.”

68 Responses to “Princess Kate & Melania Trump will visit a Scout troop during next week’s state visit”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Those poor scouts!

    Reply
    • Marlo Stimpson says:
      September 11, 2025 at 8:27 am

      I think this whole state visit is a bad idea. And I’ll be interested to see what celebrities show up for the state dinner, as I would decline if I was asked.

      Reply
      • Laura D says:
        September 11, 2025 at 9:09 am

        Well Ed Davey the leader of the Liberal Democrats has declined his invitation.

        For those outside of the UK who may not know the Lib Dems are the third largest party in government.

      • Ponchorella says:
        September 11, 2025 at 9:21 am

        They should invite Andrew and make it a big ol’ pedo party!

        Nice demonic photo of Melania, btw.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        September 11, 2025 at 11:09 am

        I wonder if “Rose Who” will be there????

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 11, 2025 at 3:25 pm

        Absolutely it’s a bad idea. As I read through the schedule, I don’t think trump is up to it, physically or mentally. I’m eagerly anticipating the sh*tshow to come.

        And Melania going to a library w/Camilla? Why? She’s no reader. And I hope it pours buckets on Kate & Melania (sorry, scouts, but bring your waterproof gear). I want to see both sets of wigs sopping wet & slipping.

      • westcoastgal says:
        September 11, 2025 at 7:30 pm

        Melania and Kate, why does that seem like a natural fit?

    • Becks1 says:
      September 11, 2025 at 8:38 am

      My thoughts exactly!!

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        September 11, 2025 at 10:54 am

        Andrew good to see you again, lol! I know that will probably never happen but damn the jokes would write themselves.

    • Bean says:
      September 11, 2025 at 12:50 pm

      I’d keep my kid home.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        September 11, 2025 at 2:37 pm

        I am rooting for Kate to cancel at the last second. All of the attempts to steal attention from Harry must have left her too exhausted to work the rest of this month.

  2. Jan says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:06 am

    They’re keeping the Trumps out of public spaces, but the demonstrators will still find them.

    Reply
  3. Jan says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Melania and Unable together, who is going to translate for them?

    Reply
  4. AnnaG says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:08 am

    I think it’s great, Lazy will finally meet someone she has so much in common with: hates her husband, hates the unwashed masses, looooves being ultra rich and hates showing her face in public and pretending she cares about anything and anyone other than going to spa. It’s gonna be a great day for those two!

    Do you think they will coordinate and both wear a version of „I really don’t care, do you?” jackets? They are visiting kids so fits perfectly, right??

    Reply
  5. Dee(2) says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Is this going to be a video, because I can only imagine how silent that engagement is going to be. Relying on them two to lead and carry an in-depth conversation? Good luck.

    And I imagine she struggles with world leaders and their spouses, because regardless of your thoughts on their politics most she has interacted with have their own accomplishments. She literally has nothing to discuss. She barely works so she can’t talk about charity or statecraft in any detail. And she didn’t work before she got married so she can’t even speak about the job market or professionalism. What’s she going to speak to a retired lawyer or a journalist about, crack babies?

    And goodness William and Trump together? That’s probably the only sense that KP would have shown. Trump saying something boorish, and William trying to match his energy by saying something equally as ignorant or creepy and then guffawing like they were the funniest men in the room.

    Reply
    • Juli says:
      September 11, 2025 at 8:13 am

      It will be like their instagram reels. Long shots of them from a distance doing jazz hands and trying to look engaged. Expect lots of fake laughter and poses for the camera.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        September 11, 2025 at 8:42 am

        I expect the same. Video from a distance, posed photos from up close with kids around maybe. There will be no speech, no discussions, certainly no questions from the media. I’ surprised Melania even agreed to travel to the UK. I’m sure she does not give a shit about scouts in England.

      • Becks1 says:
        September 11, 2025 at 10:15 am

        Don’t forget the cheesy music to go along with it.

    • Ginger says:
      September 11, 2025 at 8:18 am

      The subtitles will be working overtime with these two.

      Reply
    • DK says:
      September 11, 2025 at 11:53 am

      C’mon, she has loads to offer conversationally.
      I’m sure she goes into detail about the school run.

      Reply
  6. Kittenmom says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:10 am

    My scout would be sick that day if i lived over there.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Okay yeah this will go much better for her than when she met with Jill Biden, an actual educator. Her and melania will be meeting more on the same level. Should still be funny though. I’m definitely expecting to hear about a break after the state visit though.

    Reply
  8. Me at home says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Hahaha, Kate and Melania is a match made in hell. Will Melania wear heels to greet the scouts? I see Kate’s working again with Dwayne Fields, the chief scout, and nothing against him, but her handlers probably figured this would go better with someone she already knew. I don’t even wish to be a fly on the wall, because the Kate-Melania conversation is going to be practically non-existent.

    Reply
  9. Maxine Branch says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:20 am

    Birds of a feather

    Reply
  10. Moniquep says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Saw this headline and immediately thought perfect! Matching airheads.
    Keen should be able to handle this.

    Reply
  11. wolfmamma says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Can’t imagine what these two would chat about besides how they spend their days preening .. I mean….
    Those poor kids having to front and center for these two ladies who couldn’t care less about … anyone but themselves

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 11, 2025 at 3:30 pm

      And when on earth has Melania ever showed an interest in ‘nature’? Whatever the ‘go wild’ badge is, I’m sure she has zero interest or skills in any of it.

      Reply
  12. lilpeppa40 says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I actually wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised if the two get on like a house on fire to be honest because I think at their core, they are incredibly similar. Don’t actually like or care about the job they’re in; only care about their own children, not children generally; married to selfish man-babies. Mark my words, this might be her most successful engagement ever. Also, the fawning the UK is doing over the Trumps is nauseating.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      September 11, 2025 at 8:29 am

      I’m torn, either they will end up BFFs or they will each be so focussed on their own status that they won’t unbend enough even to be polite to the other. We know Kate doesn’t like other women, particularly if she sees them as a threat to any of the things she holds dear.

      Reply
      • jais says:
        September 11, 2025 at 8:50 am

        They’ll be polite to each other…while both vying for the best camera angles. I actually think Kate will be more worried about that than Melania. But yeah Kate doesn’t get photographed with other high-ranking women that often. Especially not attractive ones. The last time I can remember is when she did that mini-visit with Queen Mary of Denmark. And presumably American photographers and journalists be allowed at this visit as well as rota?

      • Cali says:
        September 11, 2025 at 11:53 am

        Melanie is 12 years older than Kate. And I predict Melania will look better and be more elegant than Kate.
        Melania is generally very well dressed and she had an interest in and is educated in fashion. She has a tendency to cosplay also but my money is on Melania being the sartorial winner in this encounter.

    • Monlette says:
      September 11, 2025 at 9:19 am

      But can they open up to each other about it? My gut tells me no.
      “How is your husband?”
      “Perfect. Yours?”
      “Amazing.”
      Hours of long bored silence.

      Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      September 11, 2025 at 9:59 am

      The fawning will be all about tariffs, most of us Brits despise Trump. How come the Americans elected him, Especially after he tried to overthrow democracy in the US.

      Reply
  13. SarahCS says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Won’t someone think of the children????

    But yes, this is a perfect match. They both married for position and wealth and DNGAF about anyone else outside of their actual family, their husbands included.

    Reply
  14. Layla says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:28 am

    I had read somewhere that W&K would be joining the orange buffoon and Melania on the carriage procession

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Keen will brag about her school runs and nay cha

    Reply
  16. LadyUltimate says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Well, Welfare-Willy can’t go get shit-faced with The Orange (because TO doesn’t drink), so.. there’s that.

    M and Kkkan’t may be a terribly great match though.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:37 am

    I love that Kate’s “key role” is to be sent out into the woods.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:40 am

    This will be interesting. Lol.

    Reply
  19. Durga says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:46 am

    This drags the monarchy so far down-market. Like to trailer trash territory. Why on earth would this be something Wiggy would agree to — UNLESS she’s being super pressured by Starmer for the soft power bump it’ll have with Trump…

    I mean, if Kate was a team player, I’d say she was taking one for the team.

    Reply
  20. Vicki says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Inflicting a sex trafficker on Scouts is a deranged idea.

    Reply
  21. Fifee says:
    September 11, 2025 at 9:23 am

    That’ll be one cold wind blowing through that Scout troop next week. Poor weans having to deal with these two female dogs.

    Reply
  22. Sue says:
    September 11, 2025 at 10:10 am

    I wonder how Kate feels about having to hang out with a call girl.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 11, 2025 at 11:10 am

      Well they call Kate a yacht girl so there’s that. Two great minds coming together to talk about…..how they snagged their husbands?

      Reply
  23. FancyPants says:
    September 11, 2025 at 10:34 am

    Melania is supposed to “ learn about their Go Wild nature badge?” As if Melania has ever touched grass in her entire life🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  24. Kate says:
    September 11, 2025 at 11:03 am

    They have a lot in common and have the same fans.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      September 11, 2025 at 11:14 am

      Two right-wing dream girls I guess. Keen could learn a lot from Mel, you don’t see her starving herself to death, she’s secured her bag and I wonder if she’s still seeing that guy in NYC?

      Reply
  25. Chantal1 says:
    September 11, 2025 at 11:30 am

    Ha! Social climbers unite! And never mind the public, they will need translators to understand each other, assuming any words beyond hello and goodbye are spoken. But considering their awful spouses and their refusal to save themselves, they should form their own support group. Special K has already followed in Mel’s footsteps by quiet quitting and only doing “fun” activities. So I’m sure there’s some helpful tips that they could exchange regarding managing their horrible but very wealthy husbands. Maybe Mel can share her fashion contacts with K…

    Reply
  26. QuiteContrary says:
    September 11, 2025 at 11:51 am

    Melania hung out with Jeffrey Epstein, too. Maybe Kate could ask her about the early years of Epstein’s victims.

    Reply
  27. Henny Penny says:
    September 11, 2025 at 12:07 pm

    I cannot wait for this outing! Kate has at least has been outside before. But seeing as this will be Melania’s first time outside in a forest around children, it should be very entertaining. Oh God! Please let it rain!

    Reply
  28. tamsin says:
    September 11, 2025 at 12:24 pm

    Appropriate. Kate the tree-hugger, sent into the woods to hug more trees. Very efficient planning by the powers that be. Keeping Melania occupied for an hour or so, and helping Kate with her “recovery” from cancer by giving her more time in the forest, which seems to have become her favoured haunt. Killing two birds with one stone. Are they too old to be called birds?

    Reply
  29. Kim says:
    September 11, 2025 at 3:53 pm

    Despite their surface similarities (singular focus on appearance, having awful husbands, sending fake versions of themselves into the world, and so on) I actually don’t think Kate and Melania would get on, or god forbid become the world’s worst version of BFFs. The lack of visible female friends in their lives plus their obvious lack of empathy or care for anyone other than themselves tells me that neither could ever develop a friendship or have a genuine connection with anyone. I suspect both are too narcissistic and competitive to be anything other than superficially polite to each other. Not to mention I think each probably thinks the other beneath her. But who knows, maybe they’ll surprise me.

    Reply
  30. Tessa says:
    September 11, 2025 at 4:36 pm

    Melani a tells kate the school runs were beneficial for Barron during the early years. They are so important says kate

    Reply
  31. Tashiro says:
    September 11, 2025 at 7:12 pm

    So the two do nothings will get together. This should be interesting.

    Reply
  32. Jaded says:
    September 11, 2025 at 7:19 pm

    How will they understand each other? Melania with her thick Slovenian accent, Kate with her mumbling faux-posh accent, they’ll need translators. And they can have a wig-off — who has the most realistic extensions? I will always remember how badly the meeting between Nancy Reagan and Raisa Gorbachev went, the two could barely contain their contempt for each other. However both Kannot and Melanomia ended up with temperamental, unfaithful husbands from hell they can hardly bear.

    Reply
  33. Betsy says:
    September 11, 2025 at 7:49 pm

    TBH, I am starting to see why William loathes her. Everything about her is tiresome and fake and if she were talking to me, I’d want to swat away the constant hand flapping. I’m autistic and I manage to be able to talk with my hands at my sides.

    Reply
  34. HeatherC says:
    September 11, 2025 at 8:38 pm

    The naming is so very interesting in this article.

    Camilla is always the queen.

    Even Melania is always Melania Trump or the first lady.

    Kate is first mentioned as The Princess of Wales then every time after that she is Kate. (I thought we weren’t allowed to call her Kate?)

    Well played.

    Reply

