Princess Kate didn’t shelter any kids under her umbrella during a huge storm

Prince William and Kate stepped out yesterday at London’s Natural History Museum. They were checking out the newly “transformed” gardens. While the big news was obviously Kate’s terrible wig, W&K actually had a prearranged photo-op set up. They had a group of kids taken out of school so that William and Kate could pose with some minority youths. Before the staged photo-op could happen, the heavens opened up and torrential rain came pouring down on all the king’s wiglets. Luckily, Kate and William had separate umbrellas. Unfortunately, the children did not. Kate and William did not offer to shelter any of the kids under their umbrellas either, leaving several of the kids screaming bloody murder as their clothes, hair and skin got soaked in the downpour.

Welp, the future of the monarchy, is looking more grimm by the hour. pic.twitter.com/AsZgP0VrDd — Meghan,Duchess Of Advocacy (@meghan_world) September 4, 2025

This is so awful. The still photos are awful too. It’s not like the kids were completely panicked, but they were definitely upset. I would imagine that the kids’ parents are probably pretty upset too, especially when they see the photos and videos of their children being left out in a torrential downpour while a princess with an umbrella and a cheap wig smiles furiously, desperately trying to save the photo-op.