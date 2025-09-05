Princess Kate didn’t shelter any kids under her umbrella during a huge storm

Prince William and Kate stepped out yesterday at London’s Natural History Museum. They were checking out the newly “transformed” gardens. While the big news was obviously Kate’s terrible wig, W&K actually had a prearranged photo-op set up. They had a group of kids taken out of school so that William and Kate could pose with some minority youths. Before the staged photo-op could happen, the heavens opened up and torrential rain came pouring down on all the king’s wiglets. Luckily, Kate and William had separate umbrellas. Unfortunately, the children did not. Kate and William did not offer to shelter any of the kids under their umbrellas either, leaving several of the kids screaming bloody murder as their clothes, hair and skin got soaked in the downpour.
This is so awful. The still photos are awful too. It’s not like the kids were completely panicked, but they were definitely upset. I would imagine that the kids’ parents are probably pretty upset too, especially when they see the photos and videos of their children being left out in a torrential downpour while a princess with an umbrella and a cheap wig smiles furiously, desperately trying to save the photo-op.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum's newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum's newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum's ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature.
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
This woman just doesn’t have any warmth to her! She is cold so I am surprised she didn’t shelter those kids. Her fake hair and copyKate clothes were very important for the pictures!
Not only she is an idiot but she is also a mean ‘girl’
She has always given the vibe that she is a cold mean girl. I am glad she is being outed as someone who doesn’t give a shit about kids.
But but but IT’S AGAINST PROTOCOL! Dontcha know to shelter 6 year olds. That’ll be kps next talking point because they’re so predictable in their clean ups of the wales’ endless pr messes.
Shame on every adult at that event. The children should have been taken inside or to some sort of shelter until the storm passed. Once the rain started the photo op was obviously over.
Diana would have given her umbrella, as would Harry, as would Meghan. QE2’s courtiers would have kept an eye on the weather and never let this turn into this.
Britain, I am so sorry for you who are stuck with this selfish, cold, and uninterested in empathy Keen Kween and King Willnot.
Oof. And to think- this is not the worst it will get.
Unfeeling mean girl that definitely lacks the “mom instinct” and she isn’t even smart enough not to put it on full display for the photo op 🫣.. what a joke WanK make of themselves and right before Prince Harry meets with his two children’s charities otherwise they would still be just doing “full time” school runs only.
Neither Kate nor Will had instincts to share their umbrellas. They both deserve criticism.
William *never* shares his brolly! 😄 He’s got years of form.
Can’t believe that Kate is still small talking and smiling with the kids while they’re getting soaked 😳😳😳 I guess nothing comes between her and her photo shoot 😡
That picture with the kid’s arm up trying to block the rain and someone holding a green jacket over them, while Kate turns away and does acknowledge their predicament– what a miserable human being she must be.
And yet, the ass-kissing media was in full force praising endearing, condiderate Saint Catherine supposedly going into “mum-mode” to try shelter the poor kids from the downpour! 🤮
WOW! I am gobsmacked! This self-described early years “expert” caught off-guard and exposed as completely clueless (without an iota of ordinary human instincts) as to how to protect children who were upset as they were being drenched in the downpour! And there she is, maniacally smiling & chatting as if nothing was the matter!
So clear the children were being used as PR props. She & Willie are a COMPLETE WASTE OF SPACE !!!
Both she & that guy with the see-through umbrella (NOT William, some other bald guy with a beard) just stood there looking at the kids! It was the teachers who came running with more umbrellas & the kids’ jackets!
Also, were they that far from shelter? From a building, a shed, some trees even?
They were directly next to shelter, I have no idea why they stood there like lemons.
Youth expert my azz
Image only
No heart in anything they do.
Shame shame shame
They can’t even share an umbrella between husband and wife, forget sharing with stranger kids of color!!!! 😱
Priorities, right? Keep the wig dry! Kids, what kids?
I still cannot get over how horrible that wig is. It’s suffocating her let alone the terrible color. It’s too far forward, too much “hair,” and the ringlets are making it look all the more fake. Someone on her team really hates her.
Maybe she thinks it makes her look younger, but the wig makes her look like an old woman trying on a rapunzel wig in Walmart.
They were there for their PR only so the kids were there to only bolster them and the look they wanted. They couldn’t care less what happens to those children and now it has all been caught in photos of just how truly awful they are!!!!
I miss the worst picture, where the children try to shield from the rain with their little hands over their heads and Kate looks at them grinning like a maniac. There is no excuse or explanation for her behaviour. Just shameful. Wonder if she said “look at you, like drowned little rats, so funny!”
This is the monarchy’s biggest problem, and those courtiers realize it. This is who they are. They can try to do all the PR, sycophantic articles, curated videos, and bot comments that they want but when it really comes down to it and their nature is exposed in an environment that is not highly controlled this is who they are.
They are two adults who would stand in pouring rain in September with a bunch of 6-year-olds and let them get wet while they stand under a umbrella. They wouldn’t try to get them under the umbrella with them, they wouldn’t say we really need to go inside, they wouldn’t ask if the kids had raincoats, they wouldn’t ask if they had other umbrellas. Just stand there grinning maniacally for their photo op.
This is supposed to be the woman whose life’s work is early childhood. This is a man who can’t do any work because he wants to be there for his children as an active and present father the way that his wasn’t. They are just deeply out of touch. And it’s becoming impossible to hide. This is the first event that they’ve done in 2 months and this is how it’s gone. How are you going to paper over this when they are the king and queen?
Amen! The selfishness reeks
It is astonishing how she froze when faced with a minor problem with the kids. She doesn’t seem to have even a muscle memory nor instinct just to rush to protect the kids if it is not pre- rehearsed. Some early years expert! No wonder they reduced parenthood to school runs only. It is obvious they leave the messy parts of being a parent to the nannies.
And the problem is – how do you fix that? how do you make someone care or be an empathetic person? They can get her a new wig or update her wardrobe or give her speech lessons (they dont but they could) or whatever else. but you can’t fix her reaction in this moment (or William’s) where they both just laughed and stood there.
I was trying to imagine Charles and Camilla in this situation – i dont know if they would have reacted any differently nor would QEII have. but I think people expect that of them. W&K have been billed as the down to earth royals, they’re so normal, they’re so caring and warm, they’re just like us – but as it turns out they’re just like every other royal who came before them, just with a lot less work to show for it.
Charles and Camilla had this exact situation when they went overseas last year. They’re not capable of making a snap decision unless they’re told to. Common sense and decency would of been get the kids inside
They was sitting under a huge canopy while the performaners and locals were still made to perform their welcome ritual in the pouring rain while Camilla laughed and smiled at them. They was grunting or making sounds she found funny
It was the Australian tour last year. It was the indigenous part of the trip when it happened
Common sense and decency would of been to cancel the outside performance and move to the inside
Great points, @Becks1. The issue for W&K is that they make everything about their kids (human shields) so the fact that instinct didn’t kick in here tells so much about them and how involved they really are with their kids. What struck me most was when all the adults were grabbing coats and trying to get the kids into their coats at least, Kate just stood there, awkwardly smiling, no thought to actually, you know, helping. But the wig remained dry.
@SarahLee, that’s the same thing I noticed. Everyone is scrambling to take care of the kids and she’s just looking around and still trying to talk and I guess get her photos? Even if she didn’t plan on helping, I’d have at least gotten out of people’s way so that they could get to the kids. She just stands there, blocking everyone and not helping.
William and Kate are just as standoffish and cold as their predecessors despite the false marketing. Diana would have known how to respond and there is actually video of Meghan being worried about kids performing in the rain during one of their tours.
Nothing will add compassion to two of the most self absorbed narcissists in the world. And the establishment continues to gaslight and pretend otherwise.
When I was a teenager, I read a book, I don’t even remember the title or the story, but these words stuck with me: ‘Now that we have discovered your true self, we have to find a way to hide it.’ That’s exactly what KP has been trying to do with Waity. Hiding her mean, lazy self.
You comment is absolutely spot on! Thank you Dee(2) you explained it better than I ever could.
They are so, so, so very bad at this. Their first instinct is always to do and say the wrong things. Perhaps it’s best that they move to Forest Lodge and be secluded from other people.
It’s kind of what they want anyways. But then the SG should be drastically reduced and something done with the Duchy.
Everything you said. And I know if this had been Meghan, she would have sheltered some of those kids. Harry too. The Waleses are just selfish, self-absorbed twits.
Meghan and Harry would have thrown away the umbrellas, grabbed the kids and ran to the closest shelter as fast as they could. No way would one of them standing there grinning like an idiot.
They need a handler to go on all their public appearances with them.
Very very funny, I’m smiling as I type this, but oh so true!
Someone with the warm, confident and genuinely outgoing sensible personality of Jools Oliver, Jamie Oliver’s wife, perhaps. Confident enough to take these two idiots in hand on all and any “occasions”.
This!!!!! It was really cold, as well. Those poor kids are hunched up and COLD AND WET.
And yet Waity didn’t even comprehend this.
It’s an instinctive and immediate reaction to help people when they need it. You don’t have to think about it, it’s an automatic. Unless you are selfish and uncaring person.
She’s just shown us exactly who and what she is. Believe her.
I’ve been one of the voices somewhat sympathetic towards Kate since her reappearance because I’m in the camp that believes William did something seriously bad to her in December 2023, but this video really shows that it is all downhill from here for the House of Windsor. If these two adults, parents themselves of three children(!), can’t naturally figure out that they need to get 6yos out of the pouring rain, I cannot wait to see the next stop on their road to self-destruction. I’ve got the popcorn ready! (And once again, I’m so happy that Meghan and Harry escaped these two awful people.)
This is why they are so mad at Harry. Harry hid their flaws under his charismatic personality. Now they have no where to hide and this event shows their obvious problem. It will be much worst when he becomes King.
Remember how Meghamwas close to tears in Australia or NZ when seeing children in the rain & how she and Harry huddled under one umbrella so they could give the other away?
The contrast
I also saw a vid of someone frantically handing out coats to kids did they have to take them off for the photoop with Wiggy?
This!….because if it was cold enough for them to be wearing coats, they should still be wearing them since the event was outside.
To be fair it was warm/hot yesterday. It definitely wasn’t coat weather. I walked home around 10pm and it was still warm enough to be in a light cardigan. Admittedly it did get a little chilly around the brief period of the storm but for the rest of the day it was hot (like t-shirt hot), and even during the rainstorm it wasn’t cold.
They had raincoats because rain was predicted knowing they would be outdoors, so they could throw the raincoats on in case of a rain shower. Not coats because of cold.
Is England incapable of forecasting probable weather? This photo op should never have been planned for outdoors. Both KP and whoever is in charge of the children failed so bad. I expect incompetence from KP but I’m disappointed no one from the school put their foot down for those kids.
I think you truly underestimate how unpredictable the British weather is.
Still rain is always a probability, so they could have arranged for these kids to stand under something or at least let them keep their coats on. Especially if they had to return to the classroom afterwards
@chloe I’m realizing that sounded like a cheap shot at England. It was meant to be sarcastic and to point out KP lack of planning and inability to pivot. My bad.
It’s true that British weather is unpredictable but I had a GP appointment late that morning and then had a 20-minute walk to the train station so looked at my iPhone weather app when I left the house because the weather had been a bit on and off that morning, and it said there’d be a rainstorm at exactly that time. So that particular storm was predicted in advance.
We do have the Rainfall radar on the met office’s website.
I obsessively check that if I have to go out and I know it’s going to rain because I catch colds really quickly aswel. I hope none of those kids get sick
No one has to do or say anything, the Wales will destroy themselves.
💅
After what they did to the Sussexes I am here for it 🍿
The Lazies are almost like a living textbook on “How NOT to be a Royal in a 21st century constitution monarchy.”
The strangest part is that Kate was once a commoner, yet she seems desperate to escape her social class and empathy is nonexistent. Honestly, William married the worst possible woman… though maybe he’s like her, and any more proactive woman wouldn’t have put up with him.
Insert the .gif of “The Grinch” smiling…evily…
I 💚 these TRUE optics of William & Kate…
Oh my goodness, yes the Grinch! Now I can’t unsee it
That and Mrs Tweedy from Chicken Run
So the early childhood expert doesn’t notice the children in distress right in front of her face? Doesn’t think to share her umbrella or even assist the other adults (teachers?) who are trying to hand the kids back their jackets? Doesnt suggest they all move inside? Doesn’t think to do anything except keep smiling maniacally and waving those jazz hands and trying to get her photo op? And same for William. These two clearly don’t give a crap about anyone but themselves and never will. Enjoy your king and queen, Great Britain.
I also can’t help but to contrast this to Harry and Meghan’s tour when she was practically crying and clearly trying to get help for the kids as they were doing some kind of recital for them in the rain – the tropical rain, not the cold September British rain. In that situation, Meghan looked about ready to end the whole thing to get the kids out of the rain. She was so distressed.
I had to think of that engagement she was close to tears.
There was also one time they huddled under one umbrella so the second one could be given to someone else
what i don’t understand is once it started raining, why didn’t they all run inside? it was ridiculous keeping them out there and bringing coats. hopefully none of them got sick.
Those kids would have all had to go home early, everyone was soaked to the bone. No way could they just sit in school afterward.
Is that horrible wig from the Melania Trump collection?
No that wig is from the Nana Afua collection 🤣
Lily savage wig collection.
It’s the sight of the other teachers huddling at least 5 kids up to them under their umbrellas…while Kate just stands there. She could have huddled those kids in with her as well. But she just stands there looking clueless and continuing to smile for the arranged photo-op. While those kids are getting soaked. Absolutely wild. Same with William but he’s in the background so it’s not as noticeable .
@jais I don’t think that man holding the clear plastic umbrella is W. Which made wonder where he was when this was happening. He must have been nearby? Why didn’t he act like a “king” and lead everyone to shelter?
Lordy, who has the video of William booking it out of there? At least Kate stayed in the thick of things, not that she was much help. She was basically a taller kid with an umbrella.
I thought it was William at first but realized it is not. Whoever it is seemed to be hogging their umbrella more than even Kate, at least in this video and angle. As for William…MIA I guess lol. It really does drive home their inability to interact with the public in an environment that is not hermetically sealed. I would think Kate has instincts from having to adjust to aristocratic circles. If she could not read the room, how the hell was she continuously invited and let in? Why has that vigilance and ability to mimic and observe disappeared?
I saw a wider shot and William was there with an umbrella…but in another direction. He’s tall enough and kept the umbrella up high so it looked like one of the teachers was kind of able able to stand under it with him. Not sure that he was actively shielding the teacher from the rain so much as she inched in bc the brelly was up high enough. He didn’t seem to mind. So when Kate seems to look over at one point and say something to someone outside of the video frame, it might have been to William. But he just stayed in one place and wasn’t actively going for photo-ops and bending down to talk to kids as it rained. He kept his back turned from that camera, lol.
You can see in the still photo that that was some other bald guy with a beard, not William. William probably looked up & thought, nope, I’m not going out there it’s going to pour buckets!
Yeah, the guy with the clear umbrella is not William but William is diagonal to him, on the other side of Kate with a small cluster of adults, maybe teachers. It’s fascinating that the DM video did not include this wider shot and only the one of Kate, just saying.
What’s crazy is that it could have been an AMAZING photo of her huddled under the umbrella with four or five kids looking up at her, laughing. I looked at her yesterday and realized she’s not even raising her own kids.
Maybe K’s raising her own kids but doesn’t care much for other people’s kids. Remember her lack of interest in newborn Archie at the polo?
Right? It could have been an amazing photo-op moment if she had gathered a bunch of those kids right up next to her under the umbrella. You can tell those kids getting rained on kind of wanted to get under there if they had been given any sort of indication or come get closer gesture. But they weren’t given any by Kate. At best she leaned down to get her cute talking to the kids photo moments but it wasn’t about actually helping the kids get dry. Unbelievable.
That would have involved touching a child of a different race. No bueno.
@SURE I raised my kid and I don’t generally care for other kids but I’d still pull some kids under my umbrella if they were there to see me and it rained (like I wouldn’t pull random kids under my umbrella if I was talking a walk and they were there and it rained but you get the idea)
I read something the other day about the Nanny leaving, according to that article she was always the one tucking Charlotte in at night.
Stop giving her ideas for the NEXT photo-op! 😀
Having read these comments and those on social media, you just *know* that she and her handlers and William will be staging a do-over or three, just so that the stenographers in the British media can wax lyrical about how maternal she is. Just you wait and see. They’ve been dying for (and trying and failing to create) an umbrella moment to rival H+M’s viral photo from years back. They will keep trying until they create one which gives them the desired clicks and praise. And if it involves little children looking up at the wig, even better.
Pretty sure they’ve already picked and chosen specific photos that if you squint can make it seem like Kate is helping the kids and then written about how wonderful she is for doing so. Despite numerous other photos and video that show the opposite. It’s propaganda and the quick cover-up of any missteps by the palace and the rota. Despite you know, being told for years that she never steps a foot out of place. The Jamaican fence photos would have never blown up if not for the fact that there was international press covering them.
Her very own “umbrella” photo! That would have been great! But we know reacting empathetically or pivoting is not exactly the Wales’ strong suit. It’s pretty clear that both of them just saw these children as useful props, not precious humans deserving of care.
I’m imagining how livid I would be as a parent – you took my child out of class so they could be used as photo fodder for the monarchy, and then when the weather turned instead of immediately gathering everyone inside, you leave them standing out in the cold rain? Yes, the royals certainly could have shared umbrellas or insisted on going inside, but I am reserving some side-eye for the school admin, too. They have a duty of care for their pupils and it really seems like they are more worried about making sure Kate and William get their publicity over their own students having to spend the rest of the day in cold, wet clothes. As a parent, I’d be on the warpath.
I don’t know a woman, or even a young girl, in my circle of influence, mother or not, who wouldn’t automatically seek to cover and rush young children out of the rain. The fact that this clearly NEVER occurs to Kate is concerning. The fact that she looks completely overwhelmed and crazed while standing there protecting that dead beaver on her head while small children are screaming while getting soaked in heavy rain is concerning. The fact that William high-tailed it out of there and then apparently didn’t do anything to help from the side-lines is concerning. Everything here is concerning.
“it could have been an AMAZING photo”
Yes! WanK constantly want that kind of viral moment and that would have been such an easy win.
I like your comment because blame is mostly focused on kate, but willie is as bad, if not worse.
Willie won’t even hold an umbrella over Kate (remember that viral photo with Harry calling him back); we know he’s a lost cause. But middle-class Kate was supposed to be teaching her kids those values. Not the stuffy, self-centred aristocrat ones.
It’s the fact that a lot of Kate’s image is associated with her early years work and being a nurturing mom. Personally, I don’t think all women have to have those nurturing mom instincts and it shouldn’t be a big deal. But it’s part of the image she and KP have crafted for her. So that’s partly why she’s getting more heat. But also just bc she’s right there and smack dab in the middle of the the video for us all to see her standing there and not helping. SO WHERE WAS WILLIAM? Yeah, he’s a lost cause but still. He shouldn’t get off so easily. That man was gone and he doesn’t even have any hair to protect.
as a parent, albeit of an older child, this would really piss me off. The notion of my child being used as a prop in someone else’s public relations would be bad enough — really — but this would really piss me off. These people are just a couple of phony, mean-spirited ghouls who don’t belong in this role. They are totally unfit for this or any job representing people in this or any country. Sorry. Had to go off. They’re just awful.
Wouldn’t the parents have had to agree with this prior to them being photographed?
Yes. But honestly most parents would be thrilled to have their kids selected to receive a special VIP visit to a world famous museum, be photographed for the national press, and meet royalty.
Most of the UK basically ‘likes’ Kate in a neutral sort of way since the UK press exists to praise her to the skies. Most people have no idea how corrupt and awful the RF is. And truly hardly anyone cares. People who do care about RF corruption and people involved in the Republican movement think caring about Kate is shallow. Our politicians are so overtly evil and divisive, no one is going to waste time thinking about the powerless figurehead whose press image is nice lady and devoted mum who smiles a lot and never gives an opinion.
And honestly they got wet for a few seconds. The video is telling, but the kids weren’t actually harmed.
Actually, you can tell from how soaked some of the adults’ coats are that they weren’t there in the downpour for “a few seconds”. The video is indeed telling.
Idk, that looked like the kind of rain that soaks through you in mere seconds. Like when you say okay I’m just going to make a run for it despite not having an umbrella bc where you’re going isn’t that far. And then within seconds everything is soaked, including all the way through your socks and shoes, and you’re instantly regretting your choices. That said, I do think the kids are probably okay and could have a funny story to tell. Doesn’t change the fact that they might have liked to huddle under an umbrella in those wet moments and that Kate could have offered. And William for that matter. Wherever he was.
My feeling is that if it wasn’t so bad and no harm to the children who were drenched by the pouring rain, then why did Kate and William need their umbrellas and why did they keep them up the entire time? Fortunately for Kate and William they finished their short little photo op and would be home quick enough to change out of barely wet clothes while the children were forced to remain there in completely drenched clothes in a cold room after that huge downpour. It was longer than a few seconds and the completely drenched clothes of those there could have been avoided in so many ways, one of which would have been a compassionate mother of three sharing her umbrella with others instead of being selfish and keeping it for herself. She also had no idea at the time how long that downpour was going to last. So the timeframe isn’t a good excuse.
@SamuelWhiskers: those kids were going to be cold & wet & miserable for the rest of the day until they could change into warm, dry clothes. I hope they got to leave school early. At the very least, they had to endure whatever the photo op outing at the museum was, get back on the bus to school, and then…. Sit the rest of the day in class? Soaking wet? Shivering? If just one of those kids got hit with hypothermia that school will get sued (they would in the US, at least).
I mean… I do LIVE here. And I did experience that rainstorm personally, less than two miles away from South Ken.
It’s pretty weird that people who have never even been to Britain are telling people who live here that we’re wrong about events that we personally experienced first hand.
I’m not defending Kate, I think her behaviour was weird and callous, but yesterday was a pretty warm day in London. Even during the extremely brief rainstorm it wasn’t cold. I stood in my GP’s atrium while I waited for the rain to stop and wasn’t cold in just a T-shirt. The rain total lasted about 20 minutes (as in, it took about 20 mins before it stopped drizzling and went back to brilliant sunshine), but the very intense downpour was maybe three minutes tops. But very intense torrential driving rain that can absolutely soak you in seconds.
And it was hot and sunny literally minutes later, the kids would have dried out.
I promise you, no one is going to get hypothermia be because they experienced an extremely brief summer rainstorm on a hot day.
Eh, I’m from Oregon, I know rain. And I’m an archaeologist, who had to be outside in Oregon all day every day. I’m also a former marathon runner, running outside every day year-round. Again, I know rain & I know getting wet. Those kids were going to be miserable in their wet clothes. Soaked to the skin, wet clothing isn’t going to dry out quickly in a humid climate, warm or otherwise. I now live & work in Hawaii, it takes forever for a wet cotton shirt to dry.
London is not Oregon. London weather and climate is not remotely anything like Oregon.
I PERSONALLY experienced it. It was a very brief rainstorm in an otherwise nice dry warm day.
And it wasn’t even remotely humid yesterday. It was a lovely hot dry sunny day with a brief rainstorm lasting a few minutes. London is only humid under very specific conditions at certain times of year. Yesterday wasn’t even slightly humid, despite the brief rain.
Tons of people I work with got caught in that rainstorm yesterday (including my friends who work at the museum and were working Kate’s event) and they were all perfectly dry a short time later. “Soaked to the skin” is also exaggeration.
London isn’t some super mysterious or magical place lmao. I’ve gotten caught in quick rainstorms before in various areas of the world and various types of weather and being in wet clothes after being soaked like that stinks.
Were they going to die? Of course not. Kids don’t melt. But I’m sure they were uncomfortable and not happy especially if their shoes and socks got soaked. London or not, wet shoes and socks stink.
These two are biggest scammer on earth. Any loving parents have decent enough to offer umbrella to the kids. This is why I’m skeptical about them being hands on parents or even love their kids. These two always use other people to their laziness and their kids are no exception. This is the same woman who ever go anywhere near baby archie’s and william never bother to visit those poor kids.
But the school run!
Their three children have always been used as their human shields from day 1, whenever there were PR disasters. They are – in real time – being royally f**ked up by their parents. You can already see the misery in pics of George. It’ll only get worse as they grow up.
Yes, William & Harry had an abysmal absent father, but they both experienced a loving mother, when they were young. You can’t say that for George, Charlotte & Louis. Their parents are self-absorbed narcissists, and they’re paying the price.
When you see the video of it, its even weirder – and colder. Kate barely seems to flinch. she’s not trying to figure out if she should pull some kids under her umbrella, she’s not crouching down to help any of them – nope, shes just standing there with her umbrella looking around with that smile on her face.
What a warm maternal person she is.
(I guess she had to protect that wig at all costs).
The no flinching part. She must be somewhat used to rolling with things after having done events for years. Like she’s not gonna stop smiling for the cameras just bc of some rain. But there was so much potential there to just be kind. It’s bizarre.
Pulling them under the umbrella 🏖️ with her would have required briefly touching them. I think that was what flummoxed her. It was another Jamaica fence situation.
She’s neither kind nor has empathy. She’s purely performative.
Her presence is inspirational enough don’t you know!!!
Not to justify her behaviour, but I think she was very medicated as well. But she doesn’t have the instinct to help the children, which is contrary to the hands on mother image she tries to portray.
Also someone did a side by side of Kate in the Caribbean reaching out to their kids behind the fence and Kate standing there dumbly with her large umbrella while two little girls are clearly cowering to protect themselves from the downpour.
Even if she is medicated, so what? If she has a drug addiction and appears in public in this manner, it reflects poorly on the institution which constantly protects her. She spent 10 years in the public eye chasing the unworthy one. She knew what she was getting into.
I don’t see the same excuses when she’s on her skiing holidays.
I doubt she was medicated when she behaved badly to Meghan in front of cameras. She knew what she was doing.
LOL come on now we all know @Nic919 is not actually defending Kate. But she did seem to be heavily medicated yesterday. i think she would have reacted the same even if she hadn’t been though.
I’m sorry NIC919 but protecting children is something that is instinctual to a mother and being slightly medicated wouldn’t change the maternal instinct to shield or protect a child. I remember years ago, I can’t remember if Harry and Meghan were still in the UK as senior working royals or not, but there was an event that Kate did where she was on the floor with preschoolers. In the video of this event, I remember seeing preschoolers playing on a slightly tall padded mat and right in front of her a little black girl fell on the floor. The child wasn’t hurt but it just struck me as odd that a mother of all things wouldn’t have instantly turned to look an see if the child was okay, but she instead without skipping a beat continued with her jazz hands talking. I remember thinking about how racist she has to be that any child falling wouldn’t draw her attention to them and how strange that this woman who is praised as the standard of women and mothers is so void of empathy.
I used to be on benzos for anxiety and if I took too much, could definitely feel vacant and spaced out. My reactions were delayed. I def think she was drugged, but a delayed reaction is different than no reaction.
🤣@Becks1 “I guess she had to protect that wig at all costs”
Yeah, you know that thing must look even worse if it gets wet!
Kate does seem “frozen”. Maybe it’s medication. Maybe it’s indecision?
It’s hard to read either Wales’ expression ( I actually hadn’t even realized that William was there at all).
We know from previous tours that they don’t exactly pivot on a dime if things aren’t going to plan. So that might be what is happening. Or maybe (as we again learned from previous tours), these two don’t have the best instincts for what looks bad! So instead of thinking “Oh gosh, we wanted this photo, but these kids are getting soaked, let’s do something else!” they are just biding their time under their own umbrellas, hoping the rain finishes so they can get their photos and leave. After all, they aren’t getting wet, and that’s what is most important! It’s even more stark of a contrast when you see how the teachers are quickly swooping in to protect the kids as best they can.
Which leads me to my big question – who is on team KP these days? Because either someone on their team sat back and allowed this event to unfold this way with these photos/videos because they didn’t recognize them as problematic, or they didn’t have the wherewithal to intervene in time.
Medicated (very possibly) or whatever, my first thought was, these people are so coddled, so used to anything that needs to be done being taken care of by someone else – that’s why she’s just standing there. She’s waiting for whoever’s job it is, to come over and fix the situation. No common sense, no iota of consideration for the upset children to do anything herself. She’s fine under her personal umbrella, and someone else will handle everything else.
Why didn’t they just go inside?? 😭😭 It isn’t just some light rain. I would be pretty upset if I was one of the parents. This is so weird.
i can’t tell the timing from the pictures but i think at one point they did go inside – and someone tried to fix Kate’s wig because it looks different in the inside pics than the outside ones lol.
It might have been a walk back to the building and the kids would have gotten more soaked if they didn’t try to put their raincoats on first? That’s all I can think of.
I’ve been there (the gardens actually opened more than a year ago, not recently), and I know exactly where that table is. The inside part of the museum is literally right there, they could have run inside in 30 seconds.
Welp. Okay no idea then. The cameras were still rolling I guess?
I hope the parents speak up. Their kids could have caught the cold.
People is praising Kate for “going into Mom mode.” Weird how people can look at same photos and get different reactions, especially if they want to retain access to royals.
“Despite the bad weather, the Princess of Wales smiled and chatted with the children while holding her black umbrella. At one point, Kate was seen helping to bring the children indoors, bending down to keep one girl covered with her umbrella while reaching an arm out to guide her.”
it’s probably because the photo i saw them using had kate’s arm out like she was motioning the girl to come under her umbrella. however, the video shows otherwise. it was a bad look.
Wild, ain’t it? Don’t believe your lying eyes, believe what we tell you. Kate’s a caring mother, dammit!
It became all about keen going blonde and the wigs .never mind the children
Compare and contrast with the late Duchess of Kent, who taught children music in one of the poorest areas of Hull.
She may have inherited her Wimbledon job but that is the only thing this creature has in common with Duchess Katherine of Kent.
And the late duchess of Kent s mother in law,marina served with the w r e n s during world war 2 plus was also a very popular patron of Wimbledon. Very gracious. A member of the Kent family should have inherited Wimbledon role not kate.
She (and the Middletons) stole it away from the Duke of Kent. And she’s made her patronage of it a shambles. So undignified, so narcissistic.
Glad they’re not at the Henley regatta.
Yes I recall they appeared to pressure the Duke of Kent to step back. She wanted it so badly. It should have been a member of the Kent family.
The royals are royal because they are implicitly the best of the best…except when it comes to making on the spot decisions like natural born leaders. Neither the anointed by God king-in-waiting or his early years specialist wife could think quickly enough to move the photo op indoors. How can they be the best of the best if they need their flunkies to tell them what to do in situations like this?
They did do more photo-ops inside with the kids. This is just the moment when the rain first started. But agree that yes they could have reacted in that moment to get the kids under the umbrellas with them or helped hand out the jackets. They just stood there clueless, basically waiting around to be directed to the next set piece.
The video footage is even more chilling. Kate is a cold person and that was on full display yesterday. Didn’t anyone check the weather forecast, or are these people that desperate for a photo op?
KP are trying to spin it differently on their social media accounts by posting a photo where some of the children are seen laughing during the downpour.
I mean the kids were laughing at first and then laughing less and les as the rain kept coming down. As usual, it’s easy to find a “festive glance” photo moment that doesn’t tell the whole story.
i also think some of the kids were panic laughing. Like getting caught in a rainstorm can be kind of fun but not if you have to go back to school soaking wet.
Well, I imagine it would seem funny at first! Imagine you get special permission to get out of school, you get to go outside when you would normally be in class, and then the clouds just unexpectedly open up! I have to assume we’ve all been there.
But it becomes much less fun if you are forced to stand out in the pouring rain (without even your coat) so some lady with a frozen smile can take photos with you as a prop. And definitely not fun to be stuck in cold, wet clothes for the rest of the day.
Both William and Kate made no attempt to shelter the children. It’s very grim.
I am gobsmacked at how useless Kate is in these photos and video – shes standing there uncaring, while little kids get soaked through, and are upset. All so she can get her photo op. it’s sociopathic how unconcerned she is about the kids.
Shades of a chain link fence from the Caribbean Disaster Tour. When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.
The DM is already trying to cover for this awful event where the Waleses couldn’t give two hoots in Hades about little kids getting very cold, wet and upset by claiming that Kate cut short their photo op and herded the kids inside. They must have seen the photos and videos and are already asked by KP to do some damage control. Waiting for the Rebecca English take on Saint Kate in three….two….
And in the second to last photo selection in this post, you can clearly see a thin white scar over Kate’s left eyebrow. I guess they’re so busy photoshopping the hair and missed that one 👀
And that divot/dent at the edge of her eyebrow.
The video clearly shows Kate didn’t do a thing and it was the teachers who reacted to cover the kids.
The DM is calling her a savior saying she rushed to rescue the kuds. “Eyeroll”
The video is so bad. Well I for one am enjoying these two ninnies being back at work.
So hilarious! And such a missed opportunity for a gorgeous photo of K mother-henning a bunch of cute kids under her umbrella. What a total weirdo.
They won’t return for at least a month! 😂 they’re now getting bad press locally 😂 it’s not the international coverage anymore.
If I lived there and my kid came home from school asking for permission to take a photo op and be used as a prop in this way I would never agree to it and keep my kid home from school that day.
When are these parents going to stop consenting to this garbage? It’s not ok. This is not Princess Diana or Meghan and Harry – this is two proven work shy racists who bring nothing to the table but empty hands and just take the pic already faces.
They might have been told it was a field trip but who knows if the parents ever consent to the kids being photo ops.
Idk about the uk but students being filmed need a parent permission form. At least in ny state. Even if you want to record your class, for your own teacher learning observations, you need parental consent. And that’s not counting the film being released to the public. So I have to imagine there was a parental permission slip about yay the POW’s are visiting and will be filmed and the photos might be seen in public. There could even be parents and kids that opt out that we don’t know about. If it’s not like that, then yeah that would be bad but I can’t imagine the parents not being notified. Sometimes the form can be worded in a way that if the parent doesn’t notify the school of their own volition, then the school takes it to mean they’re okay with it. Which then get’s messy if the kids didn’t show the parents the form but the school technically wouldn’t be to blame.
I have a close friend who works at that museum and they always have alternate plans in case of rain. The table they’re standing around is almost directly next to the door leading to the museum’s “Darwin Centre Atrium” a huge and airy atrium with floor to ceiling windows, perfect for big press calls like this.
There’s no way the museum staff didn’t try to get them to move inside. No way. This is all them.
The weather forecast said it would rain. I actually was weird because the downpour was so sudden and extreme, 20 mins later there was bright sunshine. But it was predicted in advance so everyone knew it was due to rain. I had to shelter in my doctor’s waiting room for 10 mins before I could walk to the train station because it was just violently torrential rain. But I knew it would rain!! And when!!
To me it looks like she is trying to just get the photo op despite the rain. Like she’s some kind of robot unable to veer from what she’s programmed to do. You see her crouch down to a few times trying to speak to a child who is frantically covering their head or probably trying their best to avoid getting wet. It’s like she didn’t come with empathy setting programmed.
This is a very apt description, and that’s why the coldness jumps out so much, despite the spinning which has already begun.
After reading all the comments from people in London about the predicted rain storm, and then the remarks from those familiar with the layout of this museum, I’m wondering now if somebody (William) set up Kate for this. Because nothing else makes any sense here. She looks totally insane and confused over something that should be very easy: get the children inside out of the rain. How can an English stay-at-home mother as involved in her children’s lives as Kate not know what to do with young children being heavily rained on? She truly looks insane. And the way she keep looking around for someone to tell her what to do, or help her, makes me think that somebody led her out there on purpose.
Maybe somebody (William) told her that dead beaver on her head made her look 22, then gathered up a classroom of minority children, knew the exact moment of that downpour, and arranged for the mayhem to be recorded and leaked lickety-split so we’d spend two weeks talking about this instead of William’s abdication of his responsibilities.
Agreed but the Duchess of Kent is still alive (and currently the oldest member of the Royal Family). She was also a far superior patroness of the Wimbledon cup
Sorry her death was just announced in the papers this morning
I just saw that after I posted. She was one of the best members of the RF
The Waleses let these children stand out in a hard rain for a photo op. This event could have been staged inside if they knew the weather forecast. The BM is trying to do clean up but the damage is already done.
Makes me wonder how WanK would have reacted had the photo op been with their own children. Would they have been more decisive and moved inside promptly or would they have first looked to their flunkies for guidance?
Meghan would have aced this.
Waity is marrying her two great passions here – early childhood and naycha! Letting those kids be exposed to Mother Earth while she guards her wig under an umbrella.
As for Willy, he does not have a great track record when it comes to umbrella sharing.
Keen can frolic in Nay Cha, but she has no real expertise in early childhood psychology. S he had ample time to get a degree in it while she waited for Will to propose to her. What if he called when she had to take an examination at University?
These two individuals only care about themselves and nobody else. They don’t even care about each other and I seriously think that they only care about their own children when they are in front of the camera. I don’t think they’re really doing school drop offs or going to games. It doesn’t seem like Kate is comfortable around children. Every time they do these photo ops with children, she doesn’t give off warm and cuddly vibes. If she was actually the active school mom that the palace presents her to be, she would more comfortable with the children. Look at how Meghan and Harry interact with children versus Kate and Will. Neither Meghan nor Harry would have ever treated those children that way. They would have given up their umbrellas for the little ones.
I wonder why the teachers or chaperones didn’t rush the kids inside, unless they had to wait for directions from the royal staff? Anyway it looks like the kids well-being was put at the end instead of front and center. And I wonder where William was because the guy with the clear umbrella is someone else. William was wearing a dark suit and that guy is wearing khaki colored pants. Knowing William, he was probably inside laughing his ass off at Kate’s “hair”.
Yeah, I’m puzzled by this, too. Initially I read this as a visit to a school, not a school trip to a museum, so I was side-eying the principal or school admin. Now I guess I’m also side-eying the museum admin – are they so worried about good publicity for the museum and just want the royals to get their photos? Or is deference to the royals so ingrained that nobody is willing to say “Oh, this event is heading inside. Right now. And hand me that umbrella, would you? These kids are getting soaked.”
There are lots of adults here who in theory should have been acting in loco parentis, whose first duty of care should be for the children and not about propping up the monarchy.
These are the bunch of idiotic Neanderthals that are anointed by God to rule over us mere mortals? WanK do not possess one single empathetic bone. How as 2 adults, (parents!), stand there while children are getting soaked in the rain.
As a human being, I instinctively would’ve given my umbrella to the children and asked for them to be brought inside.
From a PR perspective, Kate could’ve garnered 1000x fawning articles by giving her umbrella and getting soaked in the rain. The Diana comparison articles would’ve been through the roof. But again, these two idiots couldn’t think their way out a paper bag.
Can you even imagine Diana in this moment? Seriously? I mean. This is why she still rattles their cage, from the afterlife. She was brilliant at moments like these. The rest of them really have all just been acting like bots that were programmed to wave.
Will and Kate could have SHARED an umbrella and gave the kids one of theirs but they hate being near each other so….
AMEN.
Their heads would explode or Lazy would have asked for another forever home!
I didn’t see this comment earlier but yeah…that could’ve worked.
Even if your OWN (selfish, cruel, miserable) first instinct is to stand there and let the kids get rained on, what makes you KEEP standing there as the only person under your own umbrella once you watch other adults pull a bunch of kids under their umbrellas? Like, they just showed you the move. All you have to do is copy. And we know Kate can do that! I truly don’t know anyone so coldhearted and inhuman that they couldn’t *follow someone else’s lead* in how to be helpful to children in distress for two minutes.
I’m starting to think that Kate is slow… If not that she is utterly narcissistic. Out of two one
Slow. Very slow.
Waity is “special”.
I thought it was William, all 6’3″ of him, holding an umbrella over himself, standing at the edge of a group of children getting soaked. There didn’t seem to be any move to bend down and try to shelter a couple of kids close to him. I wonder how they would act if their own children were there? These two obviously don’t have an instinctive “parent” mode or even any protective instincts except for themselves. There was also a video of William and Kate interacting with white children and not paying attention to children of colour sitting between them. I’ll bet it was not a fun day for the children. The event was for the benefit of William and Kate, and clearly the kids were just props. These two are not empathetic, not kind, not thoughtful, and it seems, totally self-centred. They keep showing the public who they are, no matter how much the RR try to paper over their true characters.
And once again we see that Kate is no Diana…..
The only thing that matters to Kate, is Kate. She’s not even good at faking being a good a person. She clearly has no interest in being a good person, and the only person she can blame is herself. Think about it, Diana embraced children with AIDS at a time when people thought it was contagious through casual contact. Kate, on the other hand, stands at a distance and lets little children get soaked in the cold rain while simultaneously trying to use them as props for her photo op. The universe is showing the world exactly who Kate and William are. There’s no amount of explaining or spinning the BM can do to cover it up either. We see it for ourselves.
Kate Middleton, Dutchess of Selfishness….
We see you Kate. We see you.
She’s literally pulling herself away from the kids lol. The parents are going to be so happy when their kids come back with a massive cold all for a cheap-looking royal photo-op.
You can’t get gremlins wet, so there’s no way Kate would give up her precious umbrella and risk the ones on her head.
And yet these are the headlines, as if we don’t have eyes:
“Sweet moment when Kate shields school children…”
“Kate goes into mom mode when sudden downpour disrupts royal outing…”
“Princess Kate springs into action to shield children…”
“Kate Miltons motherly instincts kick in…”
“Rain can’t dampen moment Princess of Wales helps save school pupils…”
The papers are really gaslighting the public here. It makes me sick seeing.
Holy sh-t. That’s…not what happened at all. That means they know the reality is bad. The fact that they immediately had to rush out these stories that are the direct opposite of what actually happened in the video…she did none of those things. The propaganda and lies. Wow wow wow.
That photo where she’s just standing there gawping at the kids with a strange manic grin on her face while they scurry about trying to get out of the rain – it says it all. What a cold fish she is.
Allow the commoner children under the royal umbrella with the future queen? Never!
I’m surprised that she’s even holding her own umbrella.
Save the royal wig!
I didn’t think I could dislike Will and Kate any more than I already do, and yet they prove me wrong again and again.
At this point, it’s almost, how can we show how indifferent we are to the serfs every time they go out?
Hate veterans, hate kids, love holidays!
Move Kate, don’t stand there like a potato! Does Kate not understand that you shouldn’t let kids get wet? Leave them out in the rain? If Kate is bringing up her own children then she’d know that kids soaked to the skin tend to get sick? But then I guess there’s no pie chart to show her that?
IMO Kate is looking to recreate that gorgeous photo of Meghan, and Harry, in the rain under an umbrella.
As I watched the video, I got the impression Kate was waiting for someone to come and assist HER. That others were trying to protect the kids–and not the princess– seemed confusing to her somehow.
William and kate can’t function without a script. As royals everything is prepared for them and it is always someone else job to do the heavy lifting. So when it rains, both do not think that it is their job to gather some children under their respective umbrella.
Ain’t that the truth
Isn’t that the natural order of things? The royals get the umbrellas while everyone else gets drenched? I guess the Brits are used to it by now.
Err no. We are not.
That is some dumb hair on a thunderingly dumb woman.
Blimey. Watching that video, she is absolutely useless and inept. She has no warmth or charisma, those poor kids. If my child was one of them, I’d be going nuts. How dare they make these babies stand outside in the rain so she can get her crouching down picture?
Meghan literally gave her coat to a woman with a baby standing in the cold.
Kate can’t even tilt an umbrella in the direction of rain-soaked children. This is why the rota lies about these two women.
Meghan is instinctively empathetic and Kate is clueless and cold.
More weather squalls at their next event next week or will they rest up to look good for the Trump visit starting on 17 September?
The complete lack of situational awareness. By every fucking adult during this event…. If I was a parent I’d be pissed as shit that they had my kids out there getting soaked. Wtff
Wait for it….
A redo event in the rain showing them herding the kids under umbrellas lol
Was nobody watching the sky? I know you can experience a sudden downpour, but there are clues. I spent most of my working life outside, and geez Louise, you come prepared. Pay attention!
see, the thing is, for me, it’s not even about being cold or void of empathy — it’s about being brain dead. I mean, react. Just — react. FFS. This is not about being mumsy. It’s about having a brain cell that fires up on cue. Take charge. Bust a move. Don’t just *stand* there like a robot whose battery died. I mean. I remember when QEII went out riding with Ronald Reagan when he was cosplaying a cowboy (actually he was cosplaying “the President”) and he was distracted chatting to reporters observing the two of them and she literally reached over, took his rein in one hand, and steered him *and* his horse in the right direction. I mean. She was a badass before they had a name for it. I was a kid learning to ride at the time and just the image of her taking over was immensely comforting for some reason. That’s where you get the phrase chin up, that’s what they always say if you’re learning to ride English style as we did, cause that’s the only way to jump. Heels down, toes up, elbows square, chin up. It’s a drill. You hear it in your sleep.
She is such a bad person. Like, a legitimately lousy human being, complete with nasty entitlement and cold heart. She’s genuinely awful.
And that frozen grimace that’s supposed to pass as a smile as she stares at children being soaked in the miserable rain while she does NOTHING to help? She can’t even FAKE actual empathy and care.