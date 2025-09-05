Eden: Prince Harry should resign from Invictus so it can have another royal patron!!

Last year, there was a high-profile campaign to somehow force or convince Prince Harry to resign from his board position on African Parks, a well-funded NGO working to conserve African ecosystems and protect African animal populations. As I said at the time, the campaign was very clearly coming from Prince William, and I also said that William’s ultimate goal is to somehow f–k with all of Harry’s major patronages. Then, this year, the Sentebale catastrophe happened. Once again, William’s peggy fingerprints were all over that fiasco. Everyone once again pointed out that William only gives a sh-t about taking things away from Harry and harming Harry’s philanthropic legacy. Well, it looks like William is making some moves on the Invictus Games. The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wrote this infuriating column:
The Duke of Sussex said his decision to resign earlier this year as patron of Sentebale, the charity he co-founded to help Aids orphans in southern Africa, was ‘devastating’. Now, however, he may come under pressure to quit as patron of the other cause closest to his heart. I hear increasing rumblings of discontent about Prince Harry’s role as patron of the Invictus Games, the international sports event he founded with his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to help wounded, injured and sick military service personnel.
A source close to the Invictus Games Foundation tells me there is concern that Harry is no longer the help to the charity that he once was.
‘The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces,’ the source says. ‘And that is not good for Invictus. We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship. Now, Invictus is firmly established, it might be better if the duke took a step back.’
The issue is particularly sensitive because the next Invictus Games is due to be held in this country, in Birmingham, in 2027. Given Harry’s estrangement from the Royal Family – which he has attacked publicly on a number of occasions including in his memoir, Spare, and the interview with Oprah Winfrey – it is doubtful that any members would want to be seen alongside him in Birmingham. Stories have already appeared suggesting that Invictus will invite royals to attend the 2027 games, putting them in an awkward position – and this has led to further unease.
‘It is worrying that such a worthy event seems to be used for PR [public relations] purposes,’ says the source. ‘Normally, senior members of the Royal Family would want to attend. It goes without saying that they support the Forces to the hilt, so it would be unfortunate if they felt unable to because of Harry’s presence.’
A royal source tells me: ‘If Harry were to resign as patron of Invictus, I’m sure they would have no trouble finding a new royal patron.’
Rob Owen, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, tells me: ‘We are proud to have the Duke of Sussex as the patron and founder. The Invictus movement stems from his ideas and his passion for the international community of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, borne out of his military service experience, and his understanding of the power of sport to change lives and save lives. The spotlight he brings to the community, and to our work, has changed the perceptions of mental health, of military personnel, and of disability worldwide.’
“If Harry were to resign as patron of Invictus, I’m sure they would have no trouble finding a new royal patron.” It makes me feel sick to my stomach, actually. The fact that William is waging this public campaign to do what? A hostile takeover of Harry’s signature achievement, his brainchild, the event he painstakingly put together and nurtured for more than a decade? All so his ugly brother can claim it as his own royal patronage? And that’s another thing… for argument’s sake, let’s say this happened the way William wants, and Invictus is like “well, sh-t, let’s ask William to be our royal patron.” Is that not an enormous embarrassment for Invictus AND William? Or is he too stupid and childish to understand that? What’s also funny is that William refuses to do anything with his existing patronages (nevermind taking on new patronages), and yet he’s an eager-beager whenever it comes to anything Harry founded?
Also: “Normally, senior members of the Royal Family would want to attend. It goes without saying that they support the Forces to the hilt, so it would be unfortunate if they felt unable to because of Harry’s presence.” The Windsors actually refused to even congratulate or send well-wishes to the British Invictus team in 2022, 2023 and 2025. They were so mad that Harry was getting so much attention as Invictus’s founder, they went out of their way to snub British veterans. Not even a tweet of congratulations, not even a small reception for the medal-winning British Invictus team. These people are completely pathetic.
The source is probably knauf. The derangers are carrying on about Beckham taking it over.
When was Beckham a member of the armed forces? He has no connection to the military.
Beckham has no shame he would take it if will asked him.
He can take over Willy’s FA duties.
Yes, Beckman or Mike Tendall.
Being vindictive and bitter will sully everything Peggy touches.
The Invictus Games Foundation’s statement last year (by former CEO Dominic Reid) was clear that Invictus has NEVER been a royal patronage. Harry’s the Founding Patron.
True, Invictus is Harry’s, if it were a royal patronage, they’d have taken it, like rugby football association, now Kate’s. Only the Derangers and the voices in Richard Eden’s head say different.
By the way I think Richard Eden’s is gay and it frustrates him, and only escape he has is going after H and M. Someone please tell him to book a therapist.
don’t know if it’s true but read that william asked the queen for invictus and she said no. it also said she had her personal lawyers draft something up to protect anyone from taking it from harry.
Eden needs to cut back on the gummies.
Yep. This is all about Bulliam’s PR issues and Knauf batting for him (so to speak). Bulliam wants to snub Harry when Invictus goes to Birmingham in 2027. (I’m less clear about Charles who, given the current detente might put in an appearance, that is, if he’s well.) And Bulliam knows he’d look terrible if he snubbed the wounded warriors as well as Harry, and there’s no way he can throw together a garden party (as he did with the Invictus anniversary event at St. Pauls) for the entire week. So, William and Knauf want Harry to resign voluntarily to help with William’s PR problem. LOLOL.
Maybe Bulliam should take a foreign tour that week, instead. Have they visited India yet?
I read this this same way — William is saying through anonymous sources that when (not if) he’s king in 2027, he’ll have nothing to do with Invictus so long as Harry is involved.
William needs to stop behaving like a spoilt child, which he clearly was, he needs to grow up and remember his duty to the crown. As the next head of the armed forces, he should stop thinking about himself, he is clearly unsuitable to ever have been a front line solider.
Honestly, I’m really starting to worry about William’s mental health, and I’m not sure if the Royal Family is even up to the job anymore. How could they think this is a good idea? Who’s advising them? They’re throwing away the little credibility they still have, especially with people in the Commonwealth.
This obsession with going after Harry and Meghan is only speeding up the monarchy’s downfall.
I just hope veterans realize this could put the Invictus Games at risk. Look at what happened to Sentebale after Harry walked away.
This is the Peggy push to steal another thing that Prince Harry created.. except more of these disgusting articles (especially from Eden) before Birmingham, just start calling him “Peggy the pathetic” at this point.
Question — Bill and Cathy are cited as co-founders of Invictus. Is that true? I thought it was Harry’s idea and event. But considering how vibrant and emotional, visual and important it is, stealing credit would not be a surprise.
No. It’s something about how it was funded. Like Harry went through the royal foundation that the three of them had at the time to get it funded initially but he went to the board of trustees (board of directors?) directly to ask for permission/funding, he didn’t even tell William until after it was approved.
so at some point the royal foundation had to pay harry or invictus bc of how the money was raised for it, after it split off completely. Same thing happened with another organization whose name escapes me at the moment. (endeavour fund?) but because of that payment or whatever the derangers like to claim that Invictus was W&K’s idea.
i’m getting it all mixed up lol. I’m sure someone else has the specifics right. But that’s the general gist.
Thank you @Becks1
Not only that Becks1, but the money which funded it came from money which Harry alone had raised and earmarked specifically for veterans issues (via the Endeavour Fund). So yes, those derangers (and I am including the royal rota pack in this) like to claim that the two lazies helped start Invictus, which is a blatant lie (Wee Willy was deadset against it!), and they were given ammunition to do this when Jason Knauf wrote (in his resignation letter?) about how proud he was of his work with the Royal Foundation to “launch Invictus”. William has been trying to get his grubby mitts on Invictus and every other successful venture of Harry’s for decades.
The money came from the Endeavour Fund which was set up by Harry for wounded veterans under the umbrella of the Royal Foundation. He then used this money to set up the IGs. He had to do it on the QT when W&K were out of the country because he was worried William would veto the project. William had already told Harry that he didn’t think there would be enough money in the RF but, Harry bypassed him and used the Endeavour money. De-rangers who claim otherwise, are either ignorant or being deliberately obtuse.
If the Future Brat King ever managed to get his grubby hands on the IGs then I think Harry will go full scorched earth and will release the “missing” 400 hundred pages.
my understanding is that charles and william helped fund it at the beginning.
@DWI – No they didn’t. The Endeavour Fund was all Harry’s and was set up with the sole function of helping veterans. It’s interesting that Charles, William and Kate were named as “helping” out AFTER the IGs became such a huge success. Especially when William tried to dissuade Harry from setting up the games by telling him there wasn’t any money. I’ve never heard or read anything about Charles helping fund the games so, it’s highly likely that’s also untrue.
However, both KCIII and William (along with Camilla) attended the first games when they were held in the UK. So, I “think” that’s where people have made the assumption that both were were keen to help Harry get the games off the ground. When in truth one tried to hamstring the project before it was off the ground, and the other just wasn’t that interested.
it’s. not true at all! the royal ffoundatik. funded the pilot games after Harry approached the committee with his idea but willie was livid as he didn’t know about Harry’s plans and tried to stop the funding ! he was advised by the goverment to attend the pilot games as he was in the RAF at the time
Doesn’t sound like Harry’s divisive to me at all. On one side you have the CEO of Invictus Foundation and participants in the Invictus game singing Harry’s praises. On the other side you have ” Insiders” saying that he needs to step down, because him being involved makes it hard for the Commander in Chief to attend the games. Which, seriously? Come on. They should have been ashamed to write that.
Sounds like they want Harry to just give up his role so someone else can take it and have the glory, by letting him do all the hard work with vets, governments and health organizations to get it set up and being something successful and then handing it off to them. Another tell on who is actually driving this, is them saying if Harry did step down another Royal patron could be found easily.
If he did step down why with the next patron need to be a royal? Anyone with a high enough rank in the military that cares about philanthropy and mental health would be a good fit. Why would this need to be handed off in a bow to another Royal to take over? Unless, that’s your goal from the jump not any actual divisiveness from Harry? William’s jealousy and laziness is a sight to behold. Hate someone’s guts, but too lazy to even put forth actual effort in outshining them.
ETA- What happens when the games aren’t held in Britain in 2029, 2031? Will they care then?
Yeah, I feel like Rob Owen, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, got the final word in there. The rest was Richard Eden stirring up “sources.” That said, yeah, I can see some people wanting this to happen, like William.
Right?? It’s laughable. eden has these “sources” (that are all probably william and/or Knauf) talking about how divisive Harry is and how he should step down and then the Invictus CEO is like “wtf are you talking about?”
Also, organizations don’t “need” official patrons. If Harry completely stepped back from Invictus it would run quite well without any kind of patronage from the royals. Harry being so involved as patron/founder brings a HUGE spotlight to Invictus – that’s why the games just keep getting bigger and bigger. So its not a matter of swapping Harry out for William.
and if the royals cared about Invictus or their veterans one iota they would at least have sent a message on social media before the last several games. they did not.
Prince Harry’s name opens a ton of doors, way more than William’s does. William literally has to buy all of his support. I think William saw all of those people cheering for Harry in Vancouver and it wrecked him inside. (Charles too for that matter.) So I do think the loss of Prince Harry would be devastating to Invictus. I remember Meghan saying how hard Harry worked to pull things together and how he was constantly on the phone talking with the team and strategizing. It’s his “baby”. William won’t do that and would probably work to mothball the whole thing.
Eden is a xenophobic idiot with this stuff. Invictus games is global. It is not British. The founder happens to be British, but he set it up outside of any royal connections very early on.
And the entire point of the games is to help the veterans and families who experienced difficulties following service in combat. Nobody in that family, despite all the made up ranks and medals, has ever served in combat except for Harry. William did the bs royal bespoke version and all he did was fly helicopters where he shouldn’t and he almost got kicked out for doing that, and had his grandma not been the Queen he would have.
(I’m keeping Andrew out because he technically was in combat for a week, but they hated him during that time, and he certainly can’t take over now)
Invictus will go to a non Royal who actually served when Harry decides to retire. Eden can write his nonsense for dog food, but it is grotesque to even pretend this is a toy for one of the useless royals.
Tim Laurence would be the only possible candidate. An actual career and he’s written a number of scholarly papers plus he has administration experience as chairman of English heritage. While not in actual combat he did counterterrorism against IRA drug smuggling boats and in the Adriatic as part of the IFOR force in the Bosnian conflict. This is all hypothetical though because Eden’s column is offensive bs.
The vets would never stand for it.
William [Jason] might be able to damage it (which I doubt) but he could never take it over. At most, it could collapse. Just like Sentebale. But I think Invictus is big and strong and I don’t think Bulliam is capable of breaking it. The vets would never stand for it.
Harry is family. William is just some dude.
William, the guy who skipped VJ Day because he was on his two-month vacation. Willy, the guy who regularly skipped his shifts with the ambulance corps. Sure, the vets really respect him and want him to lead Invictus.
Elsewhere, derangers are talking about Beckham leading Invictus. Beckham has zero military experience.
We’ve seen (not) what Willy does with his military patronages- like being given Harry’s old unit command….
Ummm yeah, once in a decade appearance? VJ80 MIA?
Oh…BOY…IT’S ABOUT TA GO DOWN!😱🤬
#WilliamISTrulyAboutTaFAFO😬
Nothing is going to change lol. One common mistake that the derangers make (and i count Eden as one of them) is that they assume that Invictus is a royal patronage. It is not. It is its own charity that Harry started. It’s his.
Nobody can take it from his unless harry himself gives it to someone else and even then i doubt he would give it to his brother. I think he would either leave it to a board or give it to someone who was right there in active combat.
Sentebale isn’t a royal patronage either.
Time for the press to polish up the word incandescent. It will be putting in appearances everywhere.
Kate could garner all the attention by cutting her hair off, but I doubt she has the guts.
Peggs is too lazy to do the work. What royal patron. Mike has no title and is a married in. Edward would not want it. Tim is a married in. Peggs would probably not allow the York princesses.
He wants it for himself but like you said, he is too lazy to do the work.
He’s just upset that years after it’s inception his earth project still isn’t up to the level of invictus. IG went from strength to strength year after year. While earthshit seems to be going absolutely nowhere. So instead seeing how to improve it or coming up with something new, he wants to profit of of his younger brother.
With all due respect, it’s not about “doing the work.” That’s the last thing William considers; it’s about getting a fine plum like Invictus into his own column and away from Harry. After all, it’s the reason he had to come up with Earthsh!t, which is a pale imitation of Harry’s charity. I also read recently that one of Harry’s confidants at Invictus stepped down. Then, someone affiliated with William was appointed. So, I now believe that Operation Sentebale is firmly afoot. They are getting closer to doing the same thing to Harry all over again. Suddenly, England’s decision to place a bid for Invictus makes more sense. I hope I’m wrong, but I think it’s just a matter of time before the true ratf*cking begins the way they did with Sentebale. These people have no shame.
The work does not get done without someone active. Harry is active and has a work ethic. William skipped shifts in that Ambulance job made to order for him. Someone has to do the work. William also has those school runs and he gets tired so he needs all those vacations. Absentee “patron” is not the greatest thing for Invictus. He can put it in his “resume” but Will is not above criticism. He was criticized for missing the veterans event. And if Invictus Folds IF Will runs it, he will find a scapegoat. But no matter how it is spun, William is lazy and does not like working
Wasn’t Bulliam kicked out of his role at FIFA because he did zero work, not even showing up? But FIFA survived, these organizations just need a tier of competent decision-makers and staff. Bulliam isn’t bothered by having to “work” for Invictus, he probably thinks he can skip out on events like he did for BAFTAs and VJ Day.
If that’s true, Harry needs to finds a way to protect himself from this kind of thing, STAT. William presents a clear and present danger to him and everything he’s built.
it would be a joke to give it to edward.
I knew it was coming. After NewsNation paraphrased those tweets, I knew William was laying down plans. But, the invictus Games will die, just like Sentebale if they push Harry out. And then they’ll blame Harry for it’s demise, just like theyre blaming him for sentebale.
It makes it very clear that Sentebale was deliberate sabotage. I mean, I thought so, but now I know without a doubt.
Ha ha. Dream on willy. Stick to the school run, football forums and pegging. What a loser.
Like Harry has said they like to make shit up and this is a whopper of a lie. I’m sure after the Sentabal fiasco Harry has put some other safe guards into place. No one will be taking Invictus from him. They are just trying to cause problems by making shit up.
Invictus is massive and sentebale was small. There’s no real comparison. This is Willy’s wet dream. I mean, he needs Maureen to make his case for crying out loud. He’s so stupid.
Yes it is massive but I bet Harry has still made absolutely sure nothing and no one can take it from his control. Peg is such a jealous numpty with this shit he wants spewed.
Hmmm, whom are we to believe – the CEO of the IG Foundation or the DM’s anonymous source? Decisions, decisions.
So delusional – William wouldn’t even show up for a one-hour commemoration of VJ-day that somebody else organized.
While we all know Prince Harry started the Invictus Games after seeing the Warriors Games in the US. Harry is Invictus. Without the work Harry does in front of the cameras and behind the scene, the growth and potential for these games would disappear. Harry has the ability to bring countries together. Eden is saying out loud what he wants to happen but he has a small voice in a large arena..
I love how that asshat Eden is claiming the bad dye job and the rage monkey “co-founded” Invictus. They had sweet FA to do with founding it. They’re desperately trying to claim but-we-did-this to cover up how utterly useless they are. Facts are facts: vets want someone who walked the walk, not had a cushy hobby “job” as a “pilot” in Wales, or had a full-time PTO role at an accessories company.
If they founded Invictus why haven’t their own patronage reached it’s level of success? Kate was a newly married when Invictus was being set up and had never had an actual job but we are supposed to believe she had a hand in founding Invictus? Nonsense
Who didn’t see this coming? What a mess. That family is useless. Why can’t William support the CW games?
oh my. How utterly ripe for parody. “Would be a shame if something were to happen to it.” I mean…. Jesus. What I can’t believe is that the British public swallows this sanctimonious hypocrisy (unattributed to any named source, of course) as a kind of groupthink. Harry is divisive? Really? But not the father and brother who brief about him to the press constantly? Who took away his family’s home and security? JFC. What utter malevolence. I mean. Are these people sane? It sounds like a second-rate version of Iago. They’re a bunch of sick puppies. I’m really really really hoping that at some point they just overreach themselves and the mask slips. It has, for us, but for the great majority of the UK, they’re still willing to indulge the pretence that the King is a nice old man, a bit eccentric, but sound, and his older son is merely indignant on principle, not psychotic and unhinged. I mean… it can be hard to discard these illusions, but at some point, the balance will tip.
there are comments from these articles where people want him to step down and have will take over. of course, those are the haters. it’s a shame what the media has done with the negative articles about h&m.
I was at the games in Düsseldorf. This is now worldwide. Maybe they should seperate, invictus Britain and invictus worldwide. The first one tanks under Windsor leadership, the rest is successful with Harry.
Harry would never abandon the British vets.
Sure, give it to William so he can blow it off like he does everything else in his life.
The BRF is afraid of the optics of Chares or William as head of state and commamder in chief not showing up because of an one sided family fued with the founder. There’s no mechanism to remove Harry so they are trying to guilt him to resigning. Charles and William need to do their jobs.
It would look terrible. You can host Trump and dictators at the palace but you can’t attend an event for veterans because your son founded it and he once wrote a book and said things that hurt your feelings? Grow up royal family!
Not to mention that Charles also had the Dimbleby book and said things about his family as well.
He said a lot worse things about his parents. Harry’s was very mild in comparison to Charles complaints.
I’m confident Meredith “Texas Hold ‘Em” Maines is on top of this. There is a long road to the next Inviticus Games and the adults (Charles and Harry’s reps along with Inviticus) are already laying the stones, starting with the very public meeting of their reps – to which William was pointedly not invited.
This is just William telegraphing his next move (INVITICUS IS MINE HAROLD) with plenty of lead time for everyone to factor that in and deal with it accordingly on the way to what will be a very successful Games for the veterans. The effects on Harry, Charles, William and the BRF should and will remain a sideshow, mark my words
Interesting use of the term “insiders”. Inside of where? Oh you mean Jason Knauf. This is disgusting. Invictus needs to keep their elbows up here! Watch out for any potential plants. These people are disgusting. Also, they know Invictus is veterans from around the world right? Veterans who won’t bow to a British monarch. Also the little “he developed it with the now prince and princess of wales” so gross! They did not help him and believed it would be a failure. If these pricks stoop this low, they are taking disrespect for service personnel to a whole new low. They would absolutely ruin this endeavor. Seriously Invictus, elbows up!
The only other RF member with real military experience is Andrew 🥴 Are they suggesting him as the patron?
I’m pretty sure Eden’s “source” is his old brown shoe in the corner of his room. There are so many things wrong with this article (as usual). Invictus Games was NOT founded by William and Kate. It was founded by Harry and Harry alone. And he is not just the royal patron, he is the FOUNDER. It was supported initially with money via the royal foundation but Harry was raising money solely for Invictus and just housing the money in the foundation. As soon as he married Meghan and they formed their own foundation, he moved the Invictus money away from the money/credit where it wasn’t due-stealing William and Kate.
And as Kaiser wrote, the Leftover Royals have gone out of their way to ignore the Invictus Games athletes and look like absolute assholes for doing so. Not a reception, not a proclamation of thanks for your service and sacrifices, not even a single tweet. It’s pathetic coming from the head of the armed forces and the future head of the armed forces (and snake in the grass who’s actively trying to steal Invictus in front of everyone’s eyes).
The saddest part is that even if William did somehow manage to steal it away from Harry, the second he got it he wouldn’t want it anymore and would ignore IG until it folded. He’s been that way since he was a child and was only motivated by Diana’s threats that Harry would have all the fun if Will didn’t come along.
William is pathetic and pathologically insecure. He is obsessed with punishing Harry and taking what’s his, and then throwing the stolen thing into the garbage. He is a horrible horrible person.
This is utterly ridiculous. As others have said above, Harry IS Invictus. It is the product of his blood, sweat, tears and lived experience having actually served in the military for a decade. Unlike William (or the other royals) who never served, not to mention William is lazy as hell and is clearly just floating this shit to be a petty asshole. He’s just trying to crush Harry’s wonderful achievement. No doubt William would let Invictus die if he became patron.
BTW, I noticed on a recent British Airways flight that Earthshot Prize is now one of the beneficiaries of that money they collect for charities at the end of a flight. WTF? I’m not giving a dime to that William vanity project, particularly given that we in the UK already fund the royal family! SMDH.
Is Eden for real. The royal family cannot find members for patronages left vacant since the death of the late Queen, especially Willi and Kate do not want to take on more patronages, but they would have no difficulties to find a patron for IG to shine in the limelight of Harry’s work and achievement.
And all of this because of the royal family is too petty to get over themselves to attend an event for injured veterans, giving their health and lives for King and country. It tells you all what you need that Willi and Kate not even turned up to VJ day to honour the veterans serving in Asia in WWII. Charles does not have any difficulties to welcome Trump to a state visit in the UK in a couple of weeks, and Trump is divisive.
IG is an international organisaton and event, attended by injured soldiers from all over the world . The UK is not the center of the world. Harry and Meghan always get an enthusiastic welcome from the participants of the IG. Harry is well loved within the IG community.
(1) I doubt very much Eden has any credible source at IG. He is quoting Richard Owen pretending he spoke with him. (2) IG already have a royal patron and no working royal have the credibility he have with the veterans and even with the military. (3) Harry did not founded the IG as a royal patron but as a veteran wanting to help his brothers and sisters in arm. (4) Eden is a true Ahole.
Invictus doesn’t have a royal patron. It has a founder who happens to be a royal. IG has a board making decisions, Harry is no member of the board. He works closely with them behind the scenes, and is the face of Invictus, the best PR they could have. Pro bono. IG doesn’t need a patron. They don’t get any money from the Royal Foundation, they are not beholden to the RF.
The veterans and their families adore Harry and Meghan. What would they want with a “royal patron” who shows up once a year to hold a speech someone else wrote for him, and leaves? Wiggy standing next to him grinning maniacally, while refusing to touch an amputee or POC?
The countries participating and their heads of military respect Harry. Why would they respect a brother who took over out of spite without combat experience, or the will to actually work with them? They aren’t interested in photo ops to bolster Billy Idols ego.
This is confirmation that William is deeply troubled and definitely has a psychiatric illness.
this is to reply to @Kay, I have been following this story for years wondering, truly, how much of this is garden-variety asshat behaviour, and how much of this is actually psychotic, in the sense that would be clinically endorsed by the diagnostic manual of mental disorders? I have the same question about Trump. What it tells you, really, is how expansive the parameters of sanity are for men, and how narrow they are for women. The strictures of scrutiny and smug micromanaging to which women are subjected, the gaslight, the DARVO-themed taunting, i mean, it’s *a lot* to take on, just reading the coverage of Meghan is genuinely triggering. Meanwhile, rageoholic, finger-in-face, physically abusive, frequently drunk, absentee landlord William gets the adulation of the British public as a prince who’s still a regular bloke. It’s f*cking twisted.
I have a general rule not to read Fail articles or comment on them, but this Eden piece is an absolute travesty. So I couldn’t stand by. I commented a bunch of times about how William is clearly behind this Eden piece, the palaces have been feeding lies about Harry and Meghan to the tabloids for years, the tabloids are merely mouthpieces for William’s agenda here, and William doesn’t care at all about children with AIDS or wounded warriors because his only goal is to destroy his brother. Honestly, I feel like it would be good for a ton of us to trash Eden’s piece for the horrific BS it is. But make your own choices.
The only time the IGs are considered “divisive” is when the BRF are involved. Why the foundation voted for Birmingham I’ll never know but, we’re here now and the nonsense has started. Charles and his heir skewered themselves when they CHOSE to ignore the 10th anniversary of the games by bringing a family argument into a charity event celebrating those who have given so much in their name. The BRF just about got away with “snubbing” the event but, eyebrows will be raised when they try to ignore the IGs in Birmingham.
This thinly veiled attempt of a takeover is William getting his excuses in as to why he won’t be attending (and as he’s not the king it really doesn’t matter!) If he will only attend if the IGs makes him the patron then F him! As it shows he really, really doesn’t understand why the IGs were set up in the first place. Does William know there are other royals around Europe who have more connections with their military and would be far more worthy of taking over from Harry than him? Which also raises the question as to why William and his sycophants believe the next patron should be British.
It remains to be seen if KCIII decides to follow suit. However, his non-attendance will only highlight how “unprofessional” the BRF are if they’re unable to separate the “private from the public” . Kings from other countries have all made time in their calendars to celebrate the achievements of their brave warriors and KCIII should be no different. If KCIII follows his spiteful, vindictive heir and makes up some flimsy excuse as to why he will not be attending then it will be one the most shameful decisions he’s made as king.
If KCIII and William can roll out the red carpet and make nice with Thump for “diplomatic “ reasons but can’t/won’t do the same for their own veterans and son/brother? Then they are pigs wearing feathers, ermine and jewels. My apologies to the pigs.
richard eden wrote,
” A source close to the Invictus Games Foundation tells me there is concern that Harry is no longer the help to the charity that he once was.”
Can someone from Invictus Games Foundation speak forcibly and clearly against this toxic and defamatory claim and release a statement on this matter and shut it down at once
How much money has Sentebale raised since Harry and Seeiso left? The cause is still the same (allegedly) but they can’t seem to raise a dime of support considering they are letting staff go and cutting programs for the kids. What does your source say about that Maureen?
Yeah sure Harry can no longer help the charity. Ummm, Harry asked Chris Martin to play at the opening ceremonies and then he called Harry a sweet man or something. Pretty sure Boeing is still donating money and Handa too right? How is all that hurting the charity?
Richard Eden is hanging out for a knighthood after William becomes King.
It’s clear more than ever that the Royal Family in conjunction with press helped to destroy Sentebale and they want to do they same thing with Invictus. No one in the Royal Family has shown any interest in supporting the UK veterans at the Invictus Games so who is the royal that the UK press wants as patron? I’m sure the Minister of Defence will attend the Birmingham games so if the Royals don’t to be there so be it. The Royal Family only use the Armed Forces for clout anyway. Furthermore William and Kate had nothing to do with the founding of Invictus Games.
Every Sussex supporter predicted they would come for Harry’s patronage of IG. I expect even more disgusting attempts to hurt Harry’s reputation the closer we are to the Birmingham Games. I want to hope that the Sussex Team is prepared.
Harry is the sole founder and patron and Invictus has NEVER been a royal patronage.
I struggled to read this, the only other royal who has experienced enemy fire is Andrew, I don’t think the veterans would want Andrew leading the movement.
That’s probably who they would put in charge. William is too lazy and Andrew has nothing to do. Plus they would think that would be maximum humiliation for Harry.
Supposedly huevo is removing Andrew’s titles. I doubt he will do a thing. He would get major flak if he tried to promote Andrew to represent Invictus. The Epstein/Ghislaine crimes are still very much in the media now.
Oh, Bulliam would love to be nominally in charge. That would be the very bestest way to stick it to Harry. Bulliam probably thinks he can do eff all except show up for the opening ceremonies before jetting off to Mustique or the Aegean or wherever.
We joked about Will being upset by Jose Andres being part of Meghan’s WLM after Will had previously made such a fuss about snagging Andres for Earthshit, but I doubt it’s a joke for him. I think he’s furious. Will is ES patron and president, Knauf is CEO, and here’s Andres openly consorting with the enemy. So, not really a surprise to see this stupid piece of troublemaking by Eden.
Interesting too this article appearing at the same time we’re treated to videos of Kate showing absolutely zero concern that small children are getting soaked in a downpour while she’s under an umbrella. No reason to think Will behaved any differently. So if it’s true that Will’s been working to torpedo Harry’s philanthropic work, seems like it wouldn’t bother him in the least that taking aim at Sentebale would likely cause harm to children in need.
As I said yesterday, I suspect Charles and Harry’s people may be working on a way for the two of them to get along with respect to the next IG in Birmingham, that that’s what the summer meeting was about. A meeting from which Will was pointedly excluded. Even Charles really can’t ignore the games on his own soil, and he’d be happy to bargain for an opportunity for good PR. However, Will’s made it clear that no way, no how is he going anywhere near Harry – unless of course, the IG should make way for a new royal patron…
And I remember when Andres joined ES people were insisting that it was horrible bc he would never do anything with H&m again. but most normal people don’t think that way. they think “hey this organization is trying to do some good and this person is trying to do some good and so is this person and if I can help all 3 [or 10 or whatever] I will.”
William’s insistence that its him or Harry is very obvious and very pathetic because most of the big names that he wants don’t actually care about whether William and harry get along.
“it would be unfortunate if they felt unable to because of Harry’s presence.”
So much for the diplomacy and worldwide statesman skills of Charles and William. How embarrassing to admit they have no workaround or imagination to find a way to support their veterans and citizens because Harry will be present
Charles can greet the veterans in a video and call it a day. No need to be there in person. He won’t be missed.
Invictus isn’t a royal charity and Harry isn’t its patron – he’s the founder. Eden is such a dumba$$.
Does it matter, though, if it’s a royal charity? It has a board, and a board could push Harry out, because boards do that. Thank goodness Invictus’ board doesn’t seem inclined that way. But then again, Sentebale’s board must have thought Chandauka was an acceptable CEO (despite rumors she bullied her way in), before the entire board, Harry, and Seeiso stepped down.
Sentabale was and is still a UK based charity – Invictus is not. It is a US based 501(c)(3) organization. Sentabale being UK based played a HUGE role in how things went down.
Can someone clarify the status of Invictus for me. Is Invictus not still a registered charity in the UK? It would be wonderful if Invictus has become a US entity. The worrisome thing is that the administration, as well as all staff, is all in UK.
I’ve just checked and Invictus is still a registered UK charity (Charity number: 1159482) which is probably why “they” think William can do a “Sentebale” and take if off of Harry.
Let’s not pretend that we’re surprised, Invictus is the endgame in William’s eyes.
I’ve been saying this for years. Ever since Harry left. The firm had eyes on invictus. I’m just hoping that Harry has it protected, because it was way to easy for them to take over his other charity. But clearly……. Invictus is the prize.
Willy doesn’t want to lead Harry’s patronages he just wants to destroy them to punish his brother and to erase his legacy. In his twisted mind he thinks that’s a fitting punishment for leaving the cult.
The truly sad part in all this is that Willy could just work to get his brother removed but by working to destroy the organizations themselves he shows he genuinely does not care how much good they do. This says something really scary about the state of his morality and soul.
After sentabale, it was clear invictus was next. I know people will dismiss this and say it will never happen, but I think it’s possible. Just don’t be shocked when it happens. Sentebale had nothing to do with the royals and it’s gone. William just needs one on the board to say hey Harry’s toxic, add in constant bad press ( real or not) leading up the the next games. It doesn’t matter if it’s true, look what they did to Meghan. Lies are repeated as facts.
I doubt they could keep Harry down. He’s brilliant and would come up with something new.
OT: How many of these criminal reporters and royal adjacents are going to try and get their kids into the same colleges the Sussex children are in? It’s never going to end.
Who’s the source Dick? Willy couldn’t be arsed to appear at VJ80 and you think veterans respect him? 😂
So deluded.
No one should pick up on this absurd malicious drivel from malicious hacks. Prince Harry is a very intelligent man. He has a very good team. They have all learnt from the Sentebale abduction. Even there, the last word has not yet been spoken. Prince Harry, like Meghan, is a fighter. He will take necessary and smart steps. It is important to him that the children and veterans are helped and that his mother’s name is not tarnished. The kidnappers of Sentebale were interested in destroying Harry’s patronage. Such motives will always lose in the eyes of the public. Everyone sees that Harry is a man of integrity, even though the radical right wing is trying to destroy his reputation on a daily basis.
Can you imagine William trying to get up in front of all those veterans at Invictus opening and closing thinking he’s going to get the same adoring reception that Harry (a fellow combat veteran) gets? It’s absolutely absurd. I’m not sure they thought this through, or else they’re just using Eden to float the idea publicly and test the response.
Plus, Harry already said (In Spare, right?) that he went around William to start it.
GROSS. Gross. Gross. I hated reading every part of that. What a vile thing to say- how hard is it to say “no matter the state of my and Harry’s relationship, we will be there for the troops.” Ugh.
Even if William and his bestie Jason want the IG, they are too inept to pull off the grand larceny of stealing an organization as well-run and global as Invictus.
It’s not going to happen. This is just a fever dream of Eden’s and his “insider” sources.
What a load of steaming, festering garbage.
But boy, it really highlights the fact that BillyIdle’s fingerprints are all over the Call-Me-Doctor Chandauka campaign to ruin Sentebale so William can “save” it and steal it from Harry.
So transparent, and so disgusting.
I think we should all get behind and push a counter-narrative: William needs to abdicate as the heir and remove his children from the line of succession too.
Because he is a divisive figure, who is clearly unfit and unwilling to take on the work and responsibilities of the Monarchy. His position as Heir makes it difficult for other, more engaged and effective members of the family to serve the UK.
Let’s go! Let’s fight fire with fire. 🔥🔥🔥
#WilliamMustAbdicate
#WillsDivisiveAndUnfit
#EnglandDeservesBetter
#KeepTheCommonwealthDumpWilliam
#GoodKingHarry
Drop the Good King Harry bit and you have a winner. Harry does not want to be king and at the mercy of tabloids and grey men.
@Gewels
Fair point! Though I think he would do a great job for the UK, and it’s sad for the country that he won’t have that chance.
He could:
– Fire all the Gray Men
– Sign over the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall to the British public, assigning all profits from actions and business opportunities — which would be restricted to those taken in the public interest — to a trust benefitting, say, the 80 percent lowest-income citizens, such as funding the NHS for starters
– discontinue accepting the Sovereign Grant, assigning those monies back to the public, again in trust for those citizens deemed most in need
– sign over the various palaces and castles to another trust benefitting the public, and have the properties run as for-profit tourist venues
– obviously, discontinue the royal “contract” with the tabloid media
– restructure royal patronage system to be of actual benefit, rather than simply lip service and “raising awareness”
All this is just off the top of my head, and I’m morally certain Harry has spent significant time thinking of ways the Monarchy and its assets could be changed and redirected to benefit the public in the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world.
Frankly if he had the opportunity to take the throne with a free hand, I’ll bet five dollars cash money he’d do it, just for the chance to change things for the better. How long he’d stay on the throne is a different question.
All Bulliam wants is to have Harry resign or pushed out of any and all charities close to his heart. Just out of envy and vindictiveness. That’s why and how upon H&M’s return from Australia the attacks, leaks and vilification of H&M started. And the sycophants and and ass-kissers doing whatever Bulliam wants. He’s not in the least bit interested in taking over, he just wants to harm his brother!
And the Windsors not congratulating Invictus, boycotting etc., same: they’re all afraid to get on Bulliam’s wrong side. What does it say of them, really? Set of cowards, brown-nosers, petty human beings.
Absurd. Harry is Invictus. I agree with Maja’s comments and so many others here.
I’ve noticed that they’ve really upped the smear campaign against Harry in recent months. I heard one rota twerp say that Harry is now “tainted” because of Sentebale. My God! Would anyone with two working brain cells and an ounce of analytical thinking ability would not realize that William and Charles are using their jealousy and anger toward Harry from doing their duty to the troops? William’s jealousy has reached psychosis levels and what he seems to be doing is tantamount to plain destructiveness and evil.
IG was an idea that Harry came up with after watching the Warrior Games in the U.S. and seeing how it helped wounded and disabled veterans. He took his idea to the royal foundation (KP) board members while William and Kate were away. He sold them the idea and the funding for it was less then he though it would be, but all of that funding came from his other charity that he created (Endeavor Fund). So NO Charles didn’t have anything to do with it because approval and funding came from KP and not from CH and NO it didn’t come from William, who not only wasn’t part of the idea to expand what the Warrior Games were, but he was also out of town when the idea was shared with the board. He knew nothing about the idea of IG until he returned and the idea had already been approved and the funding was already arranged to come from the charity that Harry also created and raised money for. So neither Charles, William, Kate or anyone else in that family had anything to do with the creation or funding of Invictus Games. That is why when Harry and Meghan stepped down, the only charities taken from them were ROYAL PATRONAGES that they were other royals were involved in creating. That’s why Harry was able to keep IG, Endeavor Fund, Sentebale, Scottie’s Little Soldiers and WellChild. The same way that Meghan was able to keep SmartWorks, Mayhew and any profits from her Together Cookbook continuing to fund the Grenfell Fire Kitchen and not the royal foundation. This is Eden just repeating lies and hoping that they stick. He and anyone with a brain knows that William and Kate can’t create anything or keep a patronage running successfully. They just want to make things difficult for Harry and Meghan to force them but especially Harry back and under their control.
Straight up, but beyond trying to control Harry, I think both William and Charles want to see him stripped of any connection to public philanthropies and humanitarian activities, especially anything that has a high public profile like supporting British veterans and others from around the world.
William has continually shown his deep resentment and anger toward Harry for how well-loved Harry is, both in his personal and his public life. William feels overshadowed and outclassed by Harry, rightly so, and it eats at him like acid. In his world William is supposed to always be the best and get the best and the most of everything, including love and approval.
Charles is less obvious about it now, but he’s always hated being second-best to anyone, especially family, just like William. Charles made that crystal clear during his grotesque marriage to Diana, and he did so again, not only with his coldness and cruelty toward the whole Sussex family, but explicitly with his appalling statement that he does not believe the British public would be significantly upset if Harry were killed.
They want him silenced, humiliated, permanently reduced to irrelevance, if not actually dead. They not only want him under their thumbs, they want him forgotten, never again to steal one iota of the shine and the spotlight they both believe rightly belongs to them alone.