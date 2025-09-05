Sam McKnight: Stop attacking ‘vulnerable young woman’ Princess Kate

The pro-royal community certainly wants to have it both ways. They want to crow about how the Princess of Wales’s new hair “broke the internet” and became one of the big pop culture stories of the week. They also want to pretend that everyone is “attacking” a poor innocent 43-year-old child who has never done one cruel or racist thing in her life! For the record, I AM concerned, just not in an “infantilizing Kate” way. I’m concerned about Kate because I think she’s been in a frightful state for the past two years and it really doesn’t look like her family is helping her or caring for her whatsoever. I’m concerned because even with a half-dozen luxury vacations this year, Kate looks like she hasn’t gotten a decent night’s sleep in months. I’m concerned because the people around Kate let her step outside yesterday with that bronde/caramel doll wig perched on her head and no one helped her. Well, Princess Diana’s former hairstylist said words about all of the “nasty comments” about Kate’s hair.
Princess Diana’s former hairstylist is weighing in on Kate Middleton’s headline-making new look. After hints of a hair transformation during a brief appearance in August, Thursday’s outing confirmed that the Princess of Wales is now sporting lengthy, highlighted tresses — her blondest and longest style ever. The change prompted a wide range of commentary online, including from hairstylist-to-the-stars Sam McKnight, who served as Princess Diana’s personal hairstylist from 1990 until her tragic death in 1997.
In a strongly-worded post on Instagram, McKnight called out anyone criticizing Kate’s look.
“I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today,” he wrote. “A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence and so much more. I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made apparently by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married, and the role she took on, to bravely face the public,” McKnight continued.
McKnight also referenced Princess Kate’s cancer treatment and recovery in his message.
“I’m sure she would rather be away from the public arena. She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but is life-changing for everyone. So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU,” he wrote.
[From People]
Again, they want it both ways – “Kate broke the internet/she’s our perfect popular princess/she gets all of this attention for just stepping outside” AND they want to react this way when people notice that Kate rocked up to an event with a really cheap-looking hairpiece. By talking about Kate’s hair (and it is HER hair, she paid for it), we’re actually having a larger conversation about how the royal institution chews up and destroys women. We’re having a larger conversation about what fourteen years in the institution has done to Kate’s physical and mental health. I’m honestly getting a real sense of deja vu to the fall of 2023. I genuinely hope we’re not on the verge of another months-long disappearance.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075691, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
I don’t care if Kate is getting chewed up. This is the same woman that allowed a dangerous narrative around Meghan to fester. She deserves every inch of criticism that she gets because she can’t do her job as PoW. If this were Meghan the comments would’ve been brutal.
Let her get her well-deserved lashings I say. 🤷🏾♀️
Exactly! And did Sam McKnight gallantly leap to Meghan’s defence when every inch of her was being attacked? I somehow don’t think so.
Can’t see that on his feed. Protect the lazy white English princess at all costs! 😂
“Young woman”? Absolutely no one thinks a 43 year old women should still be figuring out a job she’s had for 14 years. In the real world she would have been fired ages ago.
Even the people trying to protect her do it in the worst way: “I’m sure she would rather be away from the public arena.” Um 🤔 YEAH we know she rather be away on vacation, away from the public arena! DUH
Tell me something I don’t know
💯 yes!!! I wish her everything she has ever wished for Meghan
Every. Damn. Thing.
Did anyone else think this was just an excuse to point out how comical her wig was without actually saying it?
The only place I see it discussed is this website and then BAM I get a freaking push notification from People magazine about how ugly her wig is (oh sorry, about how mean people are saying its ugly).
Vulnerable young woman” 🤣🤣🤣 this Sam person is making the situation worse 🤣🤣🤣 talk about adding fuel to the fire 🔥🔥🔥
Exactly. She also allowed – actively encouraged – the middlebums to give negative interviews about Meghan. She also actively participated in all the negative narratives about Meghan from the burgundy coat stunt, to the vile copy keening while gleefully and in full knowledge being praised for it. She had carole call up her fav reporters to cry about evil Meghan the bully on the regular. She was fine with Meghan’s suicidal ideation. Fine with bullying a pregnant woman. Fine with not letting her kids go near baby Archie. These are the actions of an evil narcissist, not a victim. She deserves a lot worse.
Of course both can be true. People can believe Kate is a victim of the syste, I just don’t. We’ve been told what’s going on via a lot of inclusions and subtext in hundreds of aeticles and those tidbits get pointed out here. IF she feels victimised, bullied, whatever she can leave. It’s not impossible. Her Wimbledon appearance last year told me all I needed to know about her post ‘cancer’. Btw over the last few years, I’d say Kate was being more protected than willy. That’s likely because Charles likes to wind him up but still.
I so, so strongly disagree. What we’ve seen from the BRF is that they use the “married-ins” as plot devices to further their own selfish narratives — and they’re the ones firmly in control. Like Meghan, I don’t believe Kate has any real power or voice — and she’s clearly not as strong and independent. Moreover, she doesn’t have a supportive husband.
I would be very, very cautious about leveling blame directly at Kate for anything, regardless of how distasteful I find her role in the Meghan saga. I really don’t believe she was given a choice or an opportunity to correct narratives set by the BRF.
I don’t like her, but I think she’s a victim of the same systemic abuse. And there’s way too much speculation about her feelings toward Meghan to be valid.
She initiated many of the anti Meghan narratives. They weren’t all thought up by her lazy staff. All the articles from Kate’s friend – carole. Kate actively participated. We’ve been told many many times how Kate feels about Meghan and we’ve seen it with our own eyes. She laps it up. Kate deserves the fires of hell but all she gets is slight mockery. She’s not a victim.
Kate can be a victim of the same systemic abuse, and I do believe she is, but she can also have wielded that same system against another woman and become a perpetrator of that same abuse. Both can be true. Lunging at another woman in front of cameras and publicly snubbing her in a church are just a few examples without getting into the weeds of how much active participation she had in mistreating Meghan. I do believe she actively participated with the system on that. Bc it benefitted her at the time to do so…without realizing it would open the floodgates on her later.
I feel like Kate is a white woman in the south in the pre civil rights era. She knows where she ranks compared to the white men in her town and compared to the Black men and women in her town. And she’s going to punch down every chance she gets because while her position isn’t great in itself, at least its a lot better than the Black men and women and she wants to keep it that way. She’s going to uphold the patriarchy (or here, the monarchy) because she benefits from it to a large extent, even if its also holding her down. ‘
not a perfect analogy but kind of fits.
@Becks good point and analogy. Someone who waited 10 years for a ring and didn’t find any meaningful work outside her mother’s ambitions isn’t a feminist. Her lack of female friends also shows how much of a Queen Bee attitude she has taken.
She’s isolated because she’s ostracised everyone to protect her Crown. The stylist is maybe offering up his services to her. He knows her hair is shite. If that’s her armour, there are many holes in it.
I will absolutely blame Kate! Her uncle didn’t have to keep running his mouth denigrating the Sussexes, she could have absolutely put a stop to that! Kate could, at any time, have not only dissuaded various people bringing up eleventy different versions of ‘MEGHANMADEMECRYBULLIEDCHARLOTTEABOUTDRESSESABOUTTIGHTSABOUTWHATEVERTF’
in the BM but come out herself to clarify the story was her making Meghan cry.
“And there’s way too much speculation about her feelings toward Meghan to be valid.”
Um, no. We all saw Kate step to Meghan at the funeral walkabout like possessed demon. (Funny how there weren’t any ‘Royal lip readers’ explaining that clip…) We all saw her actively keep her children away from their infant cousin at the polo match, and her sneering in church and her family getting their digs in the BM too.
Piers Morgan said the entire BM knew Kate was a named ‘Royal racist’ yet no BM outlet has pressed her to account for it. ‘Valid’. C’mon.
As the saying goes, hurt people hurt people. Maybe that’s one of the reasons. If Kate was happy she wouldn’t have been a b. to Meghan.
No matter how “hurt” Keen is, it gives her no right to be nasty to Meghan.
It can both be true: Kate is a victim of the deeply dysfunctional Royal Family, & is also a narcissistic mean girl.
And that series of photos still shows the faint scar on her forehead, which I reckon was the result of an assault by William after Xmas in 2023. Which is why she disappeared from public life for so long. It couldn’t be hidden. And that meshes with William’s cancellation of attending his godfather’s memorial service in London soon after, and his strange, somewhat drunken appearance at an investiture he performed around the same time.
So, my conclusion: Kate is a survivor of domestic abuse. It’s probably harder for her to extricating herself from this situation, without the truth coming out. Which the institution of the monarchy will try it’s absolute damndest to silence! And will likely succeed, for now….
And she’s still useless at her job, and a racist to boot.
Her behavior toward Meghan made her feelings clear. Her behavior in the church for Commonwealth Day–IN CHURCH; her behavior on the walkabout viewing the flowers for The Queen; her ignoring her sister-in-law & nephew at the polo match. No need to speculate, we can see it.
Karma’s serving the lazy racist attention-seeking one.
Her lack of support network reflects how she made her life…and her bed.
I’m more sympathetic to those who have real struggles in life, not a taxpayer funded airhead who is always dissatisfied with her forever homes.
She still hasn’t corrected her Meghan made her cry lie so…keep on lying Lazy. She’s the boy who has cried wolf too many times.
Exactly. I’ve known far too many REAL victims, myself included to have an ounce of sympathy for lazy. She’s not forced to be an absolute b*tch. And yeah, the bashing the one more powerless than her could be a factor but I don’t buy it, not looking at the extent of her actions against Meghan. Of course she was jealous of her, that’s a given, but the depths she went to. She wanted to destroy Meghan. She revved up dim willy as well (the rota have even intimated this). Half of Willy’s reactions I’m sure are planted by Kate – that’s probably her only skill.
And just look at the other Kate article to see her lack of humanity. Laughing at little kids getting wet? Did the institution MAKE her do that? Kate has agency, it’s convenient to blame the system for everything.
💯. I’m not going to cry for someone who let lies about Meghan stand for years, and who’s been part of a palace machine that’s been trashing Meghan and Harry for many years. She can dish it out but can’t take it.
Funny how bullies behave that way. Because she is one. And karma is serving her a big one this week.
Kate’s hair is a lot of look, it’s a lot of hair, of course people are going to comment on it.
Yeah, it’s really a lot of hair. I wonder if Natasha Archer left with all the wig wrangling skills.
She took the gopher with her.
I’ll be first in line for Wiglet Gopher’s tell all book.
Exactly. I don’t get this hand-wringing at all. The racist rota constantly wants to make lazy kate into some sort of style icon, trendsetter, etc. If that is the path the royals and rota want to take, people are going to comment on the things that supposedly make her stylish and inform the rota that she is not, in fact, the least bit stylish. And if he is so, so concerned about women who are wounded because of comments about their hair, women of color would like a word.
Yet rarely is there a media complaint about how badly Meghan is treated and derided and practically every day. No outrage, it’s just about “fragile” Kate who caused much of the trouble for Meghan at the very outset. And nobody in the media talks about that video of Kate lunging at Meghan in a threatening way
And @Kaiser, you picked out the most harmless pictures. I took a quick look at Getty Images and briefly thought she was applying for a thriller.
But guys, I’m telling you, it’s always the same. After a long vacation or a long break, she always looks like that because she probably doesn‘t do any treatments during that time, and no one sees her then (so she normally looks like this). At her next appointment, she’ll look “perfect” again, with Botox, etc., especially for the US visit.
She (or her stylist) could have put her hair in a ponytail if that was the case. Instead someone ran out and got the worst extensions, clip ins or whatever that was for her to wear? Nope she wanted the extra long fairytale flowing “hair” because she wanted the attention Meghan was getting. Instead, it turned into a big mess.
This was egregious though. The last time she looked this unkempt was some of the engagements in late 2023. This wig rivaled Janet Gaynor’s in Sunrise, it was that bad!
Interested Gawker—her wig is also as awful as those of Aquaman’s female leads…😈
🤣🤣🤣
I just looked that up, spot on!!!
plus, as i mentioned before, it doesn’t look like she used any (or considerably less) makeup and there was no photoshopping or filters for the photo like they usuallly do. don’t know why that was the case, unless they wanted people to feel sorry for her since she looked awful and old.
“LeAvE KaTe AlOnE!!” Nah boo, it was a choice on her part to roll up looking crazy like that. We can’t unsee that now. She wanted the attention, well by golly she’s got it. And the comments comparing her hair to Chewbbaca? Priceless! The Princess of Wookie!
@MsIAm, yes, this wig was a choice–Kate’s choice, and it’s not like she’s an underaged tween. She thinks her hair brings lots of positive attention for its general “fluffiness” (I’ve seen that word more than once). This time, she overdid it, and even her fans are appalled.
The public paid for the hair. If she doesn’t wear the hair well, then the public has a right to voice their criticism. My beef is, where were he when these same derangers were and still are attacking Meghan. I don’t see an article of him criticizing the derangers and tabloids.
Yup – she went out looking like that, she’s going to be criticized.
the funny thing to me is that the defenders here can’t even defend the actual hair – they’re just saying we can’t criticize her because something something cancer.
I do think its funny bc I think a lot of people didnt’ realize how much she relied on wiglets and extensions (and possibly full wigs in the past) and so now a lot of the reactions are wait she wears wigs???
I dont care that she wears wigs, or wiglets or extensions. I care that they look bad! This is an awful awful look. William must hate her if he let her get out of the helicopter looking like this. Her wiglets and extensions have looked cheap for a long time now – lots of famous women use extensions and their hair looks so much better than hers has looked for several years at this point.
She looked better 6 months ago than she looks now. Something is wrong and the palace is desperately trying to hide it. And we all know that but like @Jais said yesterday, if we take KP at their word, then she’s fine and in remission and didn’t lose her hair and finished chemo a year ago.
so there is no excuse for this hot mess.
They were going for a Kate went blonde moment with a bunch of articles about it. For some reason the blonde hair pieces just stood out more than usual. I think it was the application? Too full up top idk. And yeah it has nothing to do with her health if we’re going by what the palace has said.
She set herself up back in 2011 when her office put out a lie about the childhood scar when anyone with eyes could see it was a hair extension. It could have been ignored just as she has done with correct the lie about Meghan.
Pictures of Kate at her uni graduation clearly show hair that is nowhere as thick as it is now. No one grows more hair as they age. It does the opposite. But she is as involved in her perfect white princess image as the courtiers.
As I recall, Fall 2023 was the last time she looked like she was drowning in her own hair (wig), so hard agree with you Kaiser!
Same feeling. I have even seen that infamous wig referenced on reddit that she had on in november 2023. The one with the curtain bangs
Someone mentioned that the wig is “perched” on her head.
It does look like (ima) that there was not enough done to reduce the thickness of the hair underneath the wig.
You know what. No. The royal family normalized this type of commentary when it was used against Meghan and they did absolutely nothing about it. So they don’t get to complain about it when it’s Kate on the receiving end.
Plus, her hair does look bad. There’s like 5 different shades going on in that barnet.
In my lifetime it started with Fergie, the press were merciless. And when Diana stopped being a demure little princess they started in on her too.
The RF’s relationship with the tabloid press is at the root of so much of this. Along with the fact that RF members use the press to make themselves look better while burying other family members. And they especially use the women to do that. And it takes its toll.
When they made it ok to dehumanize Meghan both on their own social media sites and by feeding the media with attacks, they opened the floodgates to dehumanize all of them to a global degree. Now that the target has veered toward kate, some are complaining but it will never stop because to this day they still treat Meghan as less than human every day.
Pandora’s box has been opened and it will never go back.
Also, when we say the public can turn on kate on a dime if William wants this to clear the way for a divorce, this is what we mean.
Yup, they spent years dehumanizing Meghan and making it okay to criticize her for every little thing, so sorry if I dont feel bad for the reaction to that monstrosity on Kate’s head.
Agreed. You can’t undo it. The Middletons first attacked Meghan because they were too insecure. You can’t put this hate egg back together again.
You nailed it Nic919! Maybe the time to say something was when a future Prince was compared to a chimp before he was even born! Or maybe the “Straight outta Compton” headlines. But what do we know? They created a monster, and now that monster is eating their faces.
Just a young girl of 43, still listening and learning 🎻
i guess that tracks – she must be young since her children are constantly described as small. Infantilizing the lot of them. 🙄
Right? She’s 43, not a “young woman” of 23…Simply ridiculous.
Also the bit about having “represented our nation” so selflessly, just because she HAPPENED, BY ACCIDENT, to fall in love with a prince! She NEVER KNEW what would be required of her to marry the heir to the throne, it all came as such a shock, you guys! Much shock. Big sacrifice. But luckily for all of your peasants, this teeny tiny helpless vulnerable Bambi in her beloved woods, so shy, after much handwringing and woe about it said Yes and the nation should fall on their knees in gratitude! Something something never puts a foot wrong even and especially when wearing a wig that NASA can track from space.
So lay off her hair you meanies (even though it’s all she’s got after more than 20 years with said heir)
Lol spot on! The problem is that she has internalised this commentary and it shows with the terrible little girl ringlets.
Kate will cling to the idea of being a „young woman with small kids” as long as she can. She’ll be in her 50ties with three teenagers and they will still talk how she’s „raising her kids”. That’s where the horrible wig is also coming from – she wants to be the pretty princess with long curly hair, straight from the Disney world. She forgets it’s 2025 and she is a grown ass woman.
They actively infantalize her.
And whatever happened to Kate the Great, the Top CEO? The steel magnolia? The William Whisperer who is the only one who can calm him down (while at the same time “giving as good as she gets” in their epic fights)? The peacemaker within the BRF? Future Queen keening and training and getting ready for the Big Job? Such strength, such power…until she needs to play Bambi and then it’s all forgotten because She’s A Young Vulnerable Woman.
It’s like she re-watched The Crown and listened to Emerald Ferrell’s young Camilla saying about Diana “every fairytale needs a victim” and with her mother, decided that the next time she spun the wheel of “Who Is Kate Now?” landed on “victim”. Next time she spins the wheel, who knows?
Learning all the time 😂 in one ear, out the other.
Need a holiday again!
LOL the coddling of this grown ass middle aged woman is so pathetic.
I’m really curious about how Kate’s hair will look at her next engagement, and whether she’s understood any of the pushback. Too bad we’ll have to wait another month or two for that.
I’m more disappointed than an esteemed hairstylist is even trying to defend that hairpiece. The mollycodling of Kate needs to stop.
But Kaiser, is it HER hair or the taxpayer’s hair?
And I realize, relatively speaking looking at the other “working” royals, she is a young woman but come on.
The taxpayers’ hair! 😹 ahaha I love it.
The money comes from the Duchy of Cornwall, as the Duke of Cornwall, it is her husband’s money.
The duchies are a weird space. Basically William and Charles should be paying taxes on the income they earn on these properties but they don’t. Meanwhile Rayner has to resign from cabinet because she didn’t pay full tax for a home worth a fraction of the value of properties run by William and Charles.
Millions in taxes annually are being stolen from the British taxpayers because of these duchies.
The duchy is gifted to William by the government because of his title Prince of Wales. He doesn’t own it but runs it as a private business and pays no corporation tax. It’s a grey area because it is not his private land in the way the Duke of Westminster owns his land. Many people the duchies should belong to the state. If he ceases to be Prince of Wales he will no longer be able to make money from the duchy.
Well, there’s the royal heir and then there’s the royal hair! Mere peasants such as ourselves shan’t be permitted to criticize either of them.
yeah, Graham Norton said something similar a while back, not even in a malicious vein, just kind of… exhausted, of the “poor saint Kate, our Kate” narrative. Into which Kate has played, relentlessly, for years, shamelessly showcasing herself as the white (literally) hat to Meghan’s supposedly black hat, good to bad, etc…. It’s puerile and inane, but also, Opposite Day. Like another commentator said, you wanted all the attention….. here it is.
Here’s my thing. The royals like to act like they are the epitome of class and professionalism. But it’s not professional to send Kate out there like that in front of photographers. It’s just not. They are not doing their job. And when the public notices and says what in the world, all of the sudden the public is being told, “shame on you.” Shaming the public for noticing something obvious and in their face. It’s like with the frankenphoto. People were saying why is this photo put together in such an obviously fake way. People are genuinely wondering why they are sending Kate out there with hair pieces that are noticeably sitting strangely on her head? And then being shamed for looking around in bafflement at the clown show.
It’s almost like Camilla picked out that monstrosity for her. Or maybe Rose? Someone was definitely not looking out for Kate. And somehow this will be blamed on Meghan and Harry. The stress of Harry’s upcoming visit caused Kate to get dressed with her eyes closed and all the mirrors in the house were covered.
Honestly, I don’t know that I think she has a team right now. At least not one dedicated to fashion style and hair. And she should.
I’m not concerned for K after what she did to Meghan.
And K stalked a prince to get this life. Knowing what he was like.
Not an ounce of sympathy from me.
Meghan lost a child because of the smear campaign and ancillary effects initiated by this heartless woman. To this day she has never corrected a lie that has caused so much damage.
That’s not the same as being too vain to realize your hair is a mess.
Yep that tracks the mean girl is now a “young women” who has been victimized. Please she looks like crap and whatever is on her head does not help.
Pointing out that someone is clearly wearing a wig when everyone is praising the new do is not attacking someone. The overuse of that phrase is getting ridiculous.
Did she ‘break the internet’? I wouldn’t have even known about the visit if my Mum hadn’t mentioned it yesterday afternoon. Then I read about it here this morning.
The phrase “broke the internet” is way overused and now means nothing.
It doesn’t mean anything because you can’t break it now the way you could back in the 90s when half of it was running on Red Hat towers in gamers’ bedrooms.
The wig and Kate’s holding onto the umbrella while the kids got rained on has massively overshadowed any good that the visit might have done. Is no one calling her out for making it all about her?
It’s the most relevancy she’s received since doing the disappearing act. Let’s just put it that way.
Kate’s image over the last 14 years has been all about her physical image. How she’s all poised and proper. How her hair is so amazing. How she dresses so well. Nothing else. So her physical image is all anyone can talk about because that’s how it’s been set up.
So when she’s out of place looks wise, yes people are going to comment and react harshly because they’ve been told that Kate never looks out of place for years and years but also her looks are all she needs and the most important part. We don’t have anything else to talk about regarding Kate because again, it’s how it’s been set up! It’s her looks, her fashions, more looks and more fashions.
Also she’s been at the job for 14 years. She knew the role she was going to play the rest of her life before she married William. I’m aware there are numerous difficulties but to act like she’s unknown to this is infantilising.
Yes, if she ever actually did anything meaningful people would have something else to talk about. Also, it might bring her some genuine happiness to have a meaningful purpose in life.
Kate is on the other side of 40. She is not a child. If her hair looks a mess, it’s going to get called out because the masses have been fed the ‘she never puts a foot wrong’ narrative for the last 15 years. Enough with this mollycoddling.
If she doesn’t want the attention she should not show up with a “Barbie” wig of hair that looks like a group of five year olds styled for her at recess.
A young woman? More like a middle age woman
My first impression when I saw the pictures of her in Kaiser’s first report of the event was that she seemed a bit tentative and mentally fragile. I’ve always thought that Kate’s “illnesses” were multiple, and I wonder if she is perhaps going to have a relapse again and be missing for even
larger chunks of time than the public has been “warned” about with all those stories about Kate working under her own terms, and doing things that give her joy, etc, etc. It seems clear that Kate cannot interact with strangers for any length of time, and she might need a “minder” (that’s why I think William was there) for most future events.
There is an example of the Duchess of Kent retiring from royal duties and not using her HRH (there was a separate lives marriage there too). If Kate can’t handle this maybe they should go that route.
Keener needs out of the public eye and treatment for multiple issues. Hiding behind “cancer” is a continuation of the workshy shenanigans she has engaged in her entire adult life. If she (and the various palaces) chose to trot her into public when she is clearly altered, the lot deserve roasting. No middle aged woman in her right mind would have worn that wig in public unless it was part of a HALLOWEEN costume. The woman allowed Meghan to be crucified over a lie. Mercy is shown where mercy is given and she has a history of cruelty, snobbishness and laziness that makes it impossible to give her a pass.
There’s really nothing to defend here. Her hair is awful and she looks a mess. She doesn’t DO. ANYTHING. She extends no hand to help her patronages and has used the Early Years as a guise for her laziness.
Amd on TOP of that she treated Meghan shabbily and allowed her to be dragged in order to make herself look better.
She’s a terrible person with no style or substance and it’s really that simple.
Young?
She looks rough & not healthy at all. And this is someone who doesn’t even have to cook for herself nor someone that is too broke to buy anything but the cheapest foods at the grocery store. She seemed to look better last year around this time. She’s literally disappearing before our eyes. She also looks “out of it”. Maybe she’s on valium or something. Also maybe protection from the sun after cancer treatment would have been a good idea. I’ll never like her though after her terrible treatment of Meghan. This also could be a bit of karma because of that.
I would say her hair looks long and beautiful and full….surprisingly after so much cancer treatments though
I wish my cancer treatments resulted in exponential hair growth. Mine thinned and did grow back with “chemo curls” though they’re not doll ringlets (and only a quarter of my hair, the rest that didn’t fall out remained straight haha)
Indeed about 5 times as much hair as 18 year old Kate! Amazing. It’s totally her hair.
I’ve had over a year of chemo and my hair looks just fine. Not all treatments cause catastophic hair loss. *Her* REAL hair barely exists, not because of “all the chemo” but because of EDs and stress. My guess is she’s got alopecia. And this Sam McKnight person can eff all the way off. Defending a mean, deceitful, lazy witch like Keen as if she’s this poor, hard done by little waif. WHATABOUT MEGHAN????
She. Is. 43.
FORTY-THREE.
I don’t really care that her hair looks horrible. It is just crazy how she has always been called a perfect, the most beautiful woman on the planet despite been ordinary (nothing wrong with that). She looks tired and like she wants to be anywhere else but. She has never given anything else to talk about than her looks. You reap what you sow. I don’t envy her one bit. And she likes been a girl so she doesn’t have to do much. Just let her go, this job is not for her.
Kate definitely broke the internet yesterday. Maybe instead of crying about people talking about her hair on social media this guy could offer to help her with her hair.
She has been complicit in and a part of this system, so I have no sympathy for her. She could have walked away, and no one would have taken her children from her (the line always comes up when someone mentions why she doesn’t leave all of this behind). She could have shown Meghan grace, but chose racism, vitriol, and hatred instead.
I hope she does disappear from public life and hides away if that makes her life more bearable and ensures she is still around for her children.
There are a lot of women in the public eye who wear wigs. Dolly Parton or Cher for example. But they work hard at their careers and we love what they do. If you don’t work and then show up in this humongous wig in a new color, people will talk. She didn’t buy that blondish caramel wig so that she could blend into the background!
Spare me the poor-Kate nonsense. She’s a vicious and vacuous empty shell of a person, who ruthlessly fought for the role she holds now.
All of the terrible wigs in the world can’t hide Kate’s true self: a bitter, jealous mean girl who lacks true friends because she views other women as competitors in her zero-sum game.
If she had real friends, they’d tell her she looks ghastly and they’d urge her to get help. Instead, she relies on strangers for praise and support. Too freaking bad.
Of course she is a victim. Of course she was attacked by the very people who don’t want commoners in the monarchy. Her role is that of a prisoner – a woman in the Victorian era. No amount of whitewashing can hide that.
And of course, like almost every victim, she can leave this role with all its humiliations, its medieval violence and its Victorian rules.
But leaving this kind of violence harbours great dangers. In the billionaire’s family, with the “press” and through the loss of security and automatic public recognition.
She can’t do it, she’s not strong enough. She has not had the courage to defend her sister-in-law. And the example of the absolute smear campaign against Harry and Meghan has shown her what happens if she dares to leave the High Street.
She has given life to three children, an heir to the throne, and that’s all the respect the palaces have for her. The person Kate? I think she’s completely alone, and when I see her, the woman slowly disappears too. The hair doesn’t change that. It makes her look even sadder.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Kate not defending Meghan was not about her lack of courage. She may very well lack courage in her own life but she was cool with how Meghan was treated imo. You don’t lunge at someone publicly or talk about your plum recipe just as your sister in law is about to start a jam business while being a super kind person. Especially when that woman gets death threats but no publicly funded security while you do. You just don’t.
But I agree with the fact that the Windsors and the press treat the married women abhorrently. Kate gets propped up by the press as never putting a foot wrong and even now they’re covering for her with the whole kids in the rain video. Which will make any downfall she possibly has all that much harder. Still, she has felt not a fraction of what the BM has said about Meghan. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been hurt by being in the system bc I think any woman would be. And that includes Kate.
I saw the photos from yesterday and thought they were photoshopped. It looks like a wig on top of a wig, it’s absolutely insane. And for someone who has been so carefully controlled about her own image, it’s… surprising that she would go out to an event looking like this and be photographed. I have to wonder: Is she seeing what we’re seeing? Or is there some kind of body dismorphia happening? Maybe that’s what this reporter is referring to calling her a “vulnerable young woman”. But if that’s the case, stop soliciting pity and get her some damn help!
Aside from the volume and the American Girl Doll sausage curls, the colour is regrettable – if you are going to slap on this much hair, you could choose any colour you wanted. She could have gone icy blonde! She could have made it fuschia and have it look just as realistic and possibly more flattering. But she chose this brassy tone, with “highlights” that somehow start in the middle of her head and not, as you would expect with a decent balayage, around her face. With her colouring, it almost casts green. And yes, I am reaching the age where a lot of my friends are lightening their hair to help blend the greys, but those with Kate’s cool colouring tone their hair purplish so that it becomes kickass streaks of silver.
I don’t think she sees what we see. She wants to be a princess from the Grimm Brothers’ storybook. She is very inwardly distant from reality and the real role she has to play in this billionaire family. I don’t think she can find her way back to the real Kate on her own and without help. Every time you see her, she disappears a little more. I don’t think she’ll get any help either. But she can go. With all the risks Harry and Meghan have taken. That’s what happens with the younger women in this billionaire family and with the far-right press who can act without resistance and with impunity. But once again, she can go. With all the loss and all the risks that Harry and Meghan have taken.
Is this the same person that criticized Prince Harry?
(That fluff on his head is like a newborn chick, and it is just horrible,” McKnight said. “It says 1950s geography teacher. It doesn’t make a man look good.”)
https://www.celebitchy.com/908989/hairdresser_its_time_for_prince_harry_to_either_get_hairplugs_or_shave_his_head/.
Not too long ago he was unashamedly praising Prince Harry’ sister in law, of course he would he would defend her looks. He’s a MBE/OBE right? 😏
https://www.celebitchy.com/922516/princess_dianas_hairstylist_theres_no_replacement_for_diana_but_kate_does_a_great_job/
Sam… let’s talk brass tactics… does he really think her hair looks good? Ian’s he’s a G-d damn 40+ y/o woman the mother of 3… she is no longer a “young” woman
So then…was it someone employed by him that is getting the flack for this hairdo now? Would be good to know.
The fact that KKKhate would slap this hideous wig on her head and stride out into the public thinking she looked amazing is solid proof that she isn’t well. Not only unwell, but unloved because NOBODY on her staff ventured to tell her how utterly ridiculous she looked.
It’s just a matter of time before she nose-dives.
At this point, I wonder if the choice of this wig (because it was a choice, Kate’s choice) is a cry for help or a game played by Kate and her mother to gain sympathy and reinforce her status in the royal family…
If it is a game, they should have learned from last year that they cannot have it both ways.
If the Middletons want the sort of sympathy a portion of the public freely extended to Diana and the Sussexes they need to be frank and direct with the public about what their issues actually are.
If it’s a cry for help the same applies; no one will go to bat for Kate if she or her family aren’t forthright about what’s going on.
It’s true that Kate’s appearance yesterday caused multiple comments on her hair…the royal stenographers but also journalists around the world came to her defence and how our society attacks women’s appearances while they are fighting a serious illness (there were several in my country)… she became the victim and everyone is ready to defend her and to scold anyone who dares criticise a cancer patient (I don’t remember any of them having the same energy when Meghan is criticised for literally breathing)… unfortunately, this is a woman who sort of made a career over her looks and now, she faces the deterioration of her appearance… she’s wasting in front of our eyes and she’s definitely ill (just not from cancer ). I’m afraid that something bad will happen to her and they will blame cancer…
Interesting, because this hairdresser’s comment belies all the fawning of the DF & others–they were going on & on about how fab she looked & how everyone would copy her hair style, or at least the color, when the reality was everyone criticized it because it looked so bad & made Kate look bad–not just in an aesthetic sense but in an ‘is everything all right with her?’ sense.
My hair has never been my armor, my defense, or my confidence. It was always thin & baby-fine, how was it supposed to be any of those things? I’ve been rocking a pixie cut long past the time ‘pixie’ would be apropos for me & I like it. If I plopped a wig like Kate’s on my head my friends would be concerned & if they saw me ahead of time they’d help me fix it a little better or stick a hat on my head or something.
And ‘young woman’?? C’mon. 🙄
I just wish she would embrace the fact that evil queen/stepmother is her best look and cut the mop of whatever it is to 1 in below her shoulders so she can wear it up