Princess Kate debuted her new caramel hair at the Natural History Museum

Two weekends ago, the Princess of Wales soft-launched her new “blonde” hair during a visit to Balmoral. We were waiting to see if Kate was still trying out a new color for her first work event in months. These are photos from Kate and Prince William’s visit to the Natural History Museum’s updated gardens today. Of course it rained like hell, but there were some dry moments, enough for people to get a look at Kate’s new hair. New wig, who dis??? My God. Sometimes I wonder if I’m being too harsh about the state of Kate’s hair, but honey… there’s a whole world of high-quality and realistic-looking wigs and hairpieces. And yet Kate always goes for the cheapest ones out there. Even if you argue (hilariously) that this is all of Kate’s natural hair, the color is what really makes it look so cheap! This color isn’t from sunning herself on a yacht, it came from a colorist who doesn’t know how to do good-quality caramel highlights.

Kate’s blazer is Ralph Lauren, but I haven’t seen any IDs on any of the other pieces. Her necklace is Daniella Draper, and it features the initials of her three kids. She’s worn that before, I’m almost positive. Yesterday, GB News published an odd piece about Kate’s jewelry and how she’s making an effort to wear fewer big, stately jewels. Like… yeah, we know, and that’s part of the copykeening as well.