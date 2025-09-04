Princess Kate debuted her new caramel hair at the Natural History Museum

Two weekends ago, the Princess of Wales soft-launched her new “blonde” hair during a visit to Balmoral. We were waiting to see if Kate was still trying out a new color for her first work event in months. These are photos from Kate and Prince William’s visit to the Natural History Museum’s updated gardens today. Of course it rained like hell, but there were some dry moments, enough for people to get a look at Kate’s new hair. New wig, who dis??? My God. Sometimes I wonder if I’m being too harsh about the state of Kate’s hair, but honey… there’s a whole world of high-quality and realistic-looking wigs and hairpieces. And yet Kate always goes for the cheapest ones out there. Even if you argue (hilariously) that this is all of Kate’s natural hair, the color is what really makes it look so cheap! This color isn’t from sunning herself on a yacht, it came from a colorist who doesn’t know how to do good-quality caramel highlights.
Kate’s blazer is Ralph Lauren, but I haven’t seen any IDs on any of the other pieces. Her necklace is Daniella Draper, and it features the initials of her three kids. She’s worn that before, I’m almost positive. Yesterday, GB News published an odd piece about Kate’s jewelry and how she’s making an effort to wear fewer big, stately jewels. Like… yeah, we know, and that’s part of the copykeening as well.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum's newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales

Where: LONDON, United Kingdom

When: 04 Sep 2025

Credit: Cover Images
My god that hair is wearing her!! Does she have bad eyesight that she can’t see how this looks when she looks in a mirror?
She needs some staff that will be honest with her. We know Archer left but she needs to hire someone to help with her hair and clothes. Someone who is very good at those things, a true professional.
Yes you are right about hiring someone who knows what they are doing but I believe she like Peg only likes to be told yes so someone telling the truth may not last long in the position
@jais, I was thinking the same thing–she needs people around her who can tell her the truth about doll hair on a 40-something woman. And an expert stylist who can nudge her to a shorter length and ash-brown with caramel highlights. Carole is none of those things (although even Carole seems to have managed the transition to hair dye and older skin better).
Truly. There are phenomenal hair stylists and colorists out there.
Archer left releasing his nfo she was copying meg, so she had to hide and lazy as she does and come back copying someone else. We’ll find out soon enough. This is somewhere between Angelina Jolie (hair color) and Amal clooney (hair volume) 100%
It reminds of the time Melania wore a blond wig for no discernible reason.
Hey I am wondering whether K could be so wig-focused because she has hair loss from low BMI? As in, is this a physical symptom of an overarching mental health issue?
It absolutely could be related to a MH issue and/or an ED (or an ED as part of a MH issue) but still……get a better wig!!
Yes! I’m actually wondering if she pulls out her hair when she’s stressed? That would make the hair pieces she wore in 2023 also make more sense.
I’m leaning toward this being some sort of mental health issue and hair loss is a result (for whatever reason) than from her cancer because the wigs just keep getting bigger and bigger.
Alopecia can be caused by disordered eating.
It looks horrible…I guess she had to go out in public with Prince Harry coming to the country we will be forced to see this until he leaves…
Kate looks like Drew Barrymore on a bad hair day!
Aside from just looking awful, it ages her terribly. She would look so much better if she cut a few inches off that mop. It’s just way too much hair.
Looks like an alien from Mars has crash landed on her head.
Ugh, a nylon shake and go wig. They have human hair money, you know?
This is savage. I agree 100%. 🤣
I usually try to not judge how women look but MY LORD that is AWFUL. IT looks like they plunked a too-long bad-color wig right on top of her head. How can she have all that money and not be able to do her hair well? It’s what she’s best known for (it certainly isn’t doing her job).
It’s goving Kim Zolciak. That thing looks so bad.
I actually like the color but the style is awful.
My thoughts exactly… the hair is wearing her… and it looks kind of greenish… vey
That’s exactly the color I ended up with when I tried to change my dyed-blonde hair to dyed-brown. Yellow + brown = green.
And yikes! Those photos from a couple of weeks ago didn’t give us the full effect! That second one, with the big ol’ hair pile on top of her head? What on earth? How, how, could she look in the mirror one last time & think yeah, I look good! 🤦♀️
Omg! Totally. That hair is going nothing for her. Why?!!!
I don’t know if it’s the unflattering hair colour or not, but she looks very worn out and quite unwell.
It is the color of the older squirrel who lives in my backyard.
🤣
That wig is tragic,
So I guess people will be talking about it instead of the endless holidays, more homes and not working, so I guess it worked.
The keen devoted fans will adore her hair and wigs no matter what. I dont think the wails are off the hook about all their laziness.
I have no eye for this sort of thing at all but that’s a wig. That hairline. Mygawd are they so destitute she’s buying off the shelf hair pieces?
It looks like her real hair ends about 8 inches above the wig length–in the photo with Bulliam’s hand on her back you can see some much shorter ends. Unless the wig got folded over there.
Oh wow… this is…. wow. I actually think this is a full wig WITH a dye-to-match wiglet. You can see where the wiglet starts. I mean…this is bad Halloween wig bag.
Also, her ring stacks make me cringe. I know a lot of people wear ring stacks. My wedding ring (I don’t wear an engagement ring) is a ring stack of two rose gold bands each with different texture and shine. So I know it’s not so unusual at all, but for HER…it a Meghan copying thing. Again. And it’s just so pathetically obvious. She would have never decided on this style for herself in own sense of style (she has no sense of style), and has never worn it before. And even if she did see it on others and just genuinely like the style (we all discover new things so sure), she has to know Meghan is known for it and she should maybe have skipped that one because it looks sad. Oof.
Anyway, that is 100% a full wig with a matching dyed wiglet. I’d bet anything on it. And the color is awful on her.
She does so well with the dark hair and jewel tones.
She looks unkempt too. It’s too much wig.
Not only is it a bad wig, the ringlets make her look like Bette Davis in “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane”. The color is horrific, roots are showing, hair must be synthetic because it looks fried to hell and back. Not only these things, but has NO ONE told her that the rule of thumb is to go one to two shades darker for light hair to add definition and one to two shades lighter for dark hair.
Thing is, as bad as this is, it would look *better* IF it was shoulder length or even shoulder blade length. This *almost to the waist* hair looks ridiculous in sausage curls (even straight or slightly wavy at this length would be better than these curls).
I watched the video and the hair looks worse in motion. It was raining really bad and humid so all the curls just fell and looked so dry and brashy. This woman has access to the best fake hair money can buy… I don’t get it. It’s truly perplexing.
I LOVE Whatever Happened to Baby Jane. That’s the most noir film of all time. And ITA! I’m a curly-haired girl. Sausage curls of any generation, Baby Jane or Cindy Brady, are not about having curly hair any more than baby teeth or baby fat is about having other adult qualities.
Seriously, I am wig-blind and I even noticed this one. It’s terrible.
Same! I have no eye for this stuff either and I saw the picture and I said that’s such horrible placement of a wig.
That color is awful, it clashes with her coloring. A few caramel streaks might have looked nice, but not dumping a bucket of dye on her head and wigs.
But some things remain the same. It’s still way too long and doll-like on a 40-something woman. Bulliam is still steering her, with that hand on her back, in the direction he wants her to go. And she didn’t tone down her makeup to match the softer hair color, just why?
Her color lowkey looks a little green to me….
Light hair does nothing for her but it would have looked so much better if she had chopped a few inches off. Now it all just looks too heavy for her tinning face. And it all just seems to be dragging her down. Her hairstylist should have protested when she asked for this.
Yep, I see a slight green tinge too 😬
It’s just a horrible colour. Looks sickly…
I thought it looked kind of green too, but I couldn’t tell if it was just me.
It looks just awful (yes, a greenish tinge), and it makes her look ill.
My first thought on seeing it is that it clashes with the color of her skin. The color is too warm for her pink undertones. It ages her and makes her face look harsh. She needs a cool hair color, something that works with her skin tone. This looks really awful.
“Oh my days” thsts all l have got, poor lady looks so unwell.
Is there no one around her that saw that and thought…..let’s get a specialist for wigs? Even if she wanted curls and that color, someone knowledgeable could have helped
@Sasatea, the color and curls were choices, Kate’s choices. Maybe she doesn’t have anyone around her to tell her the truth–Carole is never going to be helpful and who knows if she has friends who will nudge her. The hair plus the emaciated frame read “frail doll,” and either that was Kate’s own choice, or William prefers that in his women. None of it seems healthy.
She needs to go short haired. She’d look so much nicer.
Yes, this long hair does not suit Kate at all. I love caramel flavor but caramel hair, yike.
The fact that she wears wigs and has done for years has never been more apparent than in these pictures!!! The curls more than the colour make it look so fake.
OMG the curls! You’re in your 40’s, Kate. Get a grown up haircut. Something shorter and sleeker and more professional.
I agree her hair looks bad but please don’t insinuate that curly hair can’t be professional.
Kate’s curls grow from a curling iron and not from her own scalp, and they are becoming increasingly clownish.
Sorry TrixC, but you can’t look at that hair and say it’s professional. Sure, there are ways to do it – but she doesn’t pull it off.
@trixc – I see your point, but that’s definitely not what Krista was saying. WOC have been told their natural hair isn’t professional while white women with naturally curly or permed hair have generally been fine at work. Cindy Brady sausage curls are not about that, though. I don’t pretend to understand the goal of that look on a woman in her 40s, but it’s fine to question it.
I bought a wig on Amazon for 50 bucks that I don’t take care of properly–it’s for hair emergencies (like when I couldn’t get my hair done during the pandemic). Kate’s wig looks like she pulled if from a drawer, slapped it on her head, and left. (which is, truly, how I would put on a wig–but I’d put on a hat overtop to conceal my tackiness).
I’m loving your honesty! We’re all guilty of mistreating something we originally purchased to improve our own image. But that’s because most of use don’t have crown riches at our disposal and are generally extremely busy.
I can’t get over how awful her “hair” looks. That is the one cheap wig. Yikes…..
It does look like a bad wig but honestly i really think it’s hair own hair + extensions… which makes it even worse. Imagine your own hair looking like a wig.
I’ve been harping on about the lenght of her hair for ages now, but the color just made everything so much worse.
I agree. It’s her own hair mixed with extensions or some kind of hair piece. Both fried by peroxide and needs to be moisturuzed badly. Slap on some olaplex mask ffs. The color is worse than I thought from the car photo. The style and the color age her terribly.
Man. That wig is bogus. I’m feeling so much second hand embarrassment right now. You can’t possibly tell me she thinks that looks realistic?!!! And anyone claiming that her hair? Come on!! Beyoncé and Cardi B don’t even pretend they not wearing wigs and they don’t EVER be out here looking like that!
And I didn’t realize they had released something about her wearing understated jewelry. So now it’s not only going to be ring stacks, it’s going to be gold chains with little medallions and tags as well. I vacilitate back and forth between it’s just being simple jealousy, and it being a real mental health issue. But, this woman isn’t healthy.
Yeah, it’s hard to look at someone who appears to be getting closer to a crash out, even if that person isn’t a good person. She really isn’t well.
Let’s face it, Kaiser has made an art of picking out her funniest pics. That said, to me she also looks a bit loopy and addled. Idk she gives that energy a lot
The wigs are wearing kate. The first thing I saw was the overlong style. Can she get a stylist who will persuade her to get a good hair trim
I guess huevo touching Kate is to show he is the bestest husband and or is more damage control
Or, that’s also what Bulliam does when he wants to steer her away from talking to people and to the place he thinks she should be.
Her real hair is about shoulder length going by the ski pics. The wigs at this length and style scream mental illness. That length wig is her choice.
What is going on?? She genuinely looks like she belongs on a b grade movie set. It’s bizarre…
She’s entering Cousin It territory, which is certainly an ‘interesting” aesthetic choice. 😆
Oh man i have the same hair color. But… it looks so weird, as if the color was badly photoshopped. I hope it is a wig.
That’s…really bad. Like really bad. That color makes her look sickly. She really needs to go back to the rich, chocolatey browns. Oh my god, I’m stricken by how terrible she looks.
That wig thing is absolutely horrible – it looks like a tatty old rug that’s just been plonked on. If she’s going to wear wigs, why not get a good quality one? She must have the resources.
I gasped out loud when I just saw the thumbnail of this article. It’s so bad y’all like there’s no other words for it
Wait till you see it without the photoshop!
It’s AWFUL. that may be the worst her hair has ever looked – the color, the length, the wig or hairpieces or whatever the hell is going on on the top of her head. And her face looks….haggard….for a woman who’s been on vacation for two months.
wtf is going on?
I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that William’s new playmate has hair that is the exact shade of this wig.
@Becks: I agree as to how bad she looks. I mentioned it upthread. Either she’s really tired doing nothing, had a bad sleep, or desperately unwell.
As for the hair, well, you all said it already.
How does a hairstylist decide to give her that colour. It washes her out so much. She needs to go back to a darker brown.
Also the long curls are a crime at this point.
and even if she wanted to go lighter – there are better shades for her coloring. this is…..almost brassy looking.
Kate looks best with dark hair because she has nice green eyes as contrast. She looked very good after the births of Charlotte and Louis (also with a fuller face, softening her look).
The photos look like one of those programs that let you “try on” different hair styles. Like there’s no connection between her and what’s on her head is the best way I can describe it. A computer simulation of a hair style and color. It’s just all off.
That thing is SITTING on top of her head omg
It looks like it landed on her head from a great height.
Thank you… this made me laugh so hard. 😂😂😂
so bizarre looking. can’t believe she left the house like that. it does look like a wig, and those ringlets look awful. why does she insist on having such long hair? it seems to get longer and longer.
wonder what is going on with her. is it mental, physical, or both?
we probably won’t see her again for a while.
I feel pretty sure she will be at the Trump state visit if it happens. Trump would take it as a sign of offense if she wasn’t.
@jais: We’ll see how long that commitment to ‘fewer big, stately jewels’ lasts when/if she goes to the banquet. And/or does the airport run.
When I saw these pics I was like “What the…?” It doesn’t look real. It’s too much. It’s too long. What is wrong with her???
O. M. G. 😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫
Welp…. Bless her heart. (That’s the best I can do, LOL)
The wig seems it is not even placed on her head right. Her face looks smaller with the massive hair. Does Carole talk to her about this
She also squeezed in her requisite photo with a child of color, I see. Very much not a racist family indeed!
I wish this Royal Racist would stay away from children of color. That innocent baby did nothing to KKKhate. The left-behinds really think they’re clever, using non-white people as props.
Why even drag the kids out to stand in the rain while grownups use umbrellas?
Dear lort. That wig is a wearing her. She ain’t wearing it. Willy’s stalker has went down the rabbithole and needs treatment/not trotted out publicly. If Meghan EVER showed up in public looking this bad/mentally ill, the rota screaming would never die down. The hypocrisy is real.
LOLOLOL. Oh, my. It’s like Cousin It moved to Montecito & got a blow-out & a new colourist. Jeezy creepy.
OMG, that was exactly my first thought – Cousin Itt!!
Mine, too. Totally Cousin Itt.
God, it’s even worse that I thought. Is she buying hair on Temu to appear more relatable? Because that absolutely looks like one of those cheap toppers where the hair (a generous word for this sub-Spirit Halloween wig fiber) is attached to a transparent headband. It looks like it wouldn’t even hold a curl.
That is an awful wig, but if you believe she had cancer she could be dealing with hair loss and self esteem. Not the same, but I suffer from trich and pulled out all my eyelashes and eyebrows as a child. I am super sensitive about it still (30 years later) and I know it would not be out of left field to say I overcompensate (I wear eyelash wigs now (extensions)). She’s clearly unwell and I wish she had someone to talk to but we all know the crown will never let her do that. Sad wig, sad situation, sad all around.
Aside from ‘cancer’ she’s worn cheap wigs, toppers and extensions for years. Before the pretend cancer diag.
I love how you put in the disclaimer “if you believe she had cancer”.
She could have brushed it. And Peg touched her! Are they on a second honeymoon?
I doubt they had a first honeymoon … just another holiday for them.
It’s so hard to restore the gorgeous chestnut shade she once had. Oh, dear.
GREAT. GOODNESS. Ya’ll, that might be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen 😂 wrong color, wrong length, wrong on every level and crooked to boot! 😂 I am absolutely astonished they let her out in public like this.
She’s got a bit of the Fox News host thing going on, where they styled most of her hair forward to make it look even fuller, but then then she turns it shows just a few straggly strands.
That didn’t work for people seated facing a camera, because they inevitably turn their heads. And it certainly doesn’t work for someone walking around in the rain at a public event.
I’m not someone who normally can spot wigs and wiglets and whatnot. But this is just bonkers … it doesn’t look natural, it doesn’t look good – the length, the color, the highlights/roots, the thickness, the hairbumps, the curls.
It makes her look … not well. Like, oh honey, turn around, go home and see a doctor, therapist when you get a chance, not well. Despite her whole illness / disappearance last year, this is the first time I’ve actually thought that. Something is not right with her, or her stylist actively hates her.
I had to blink a few times when I saw it. It is not good. It looks like one of those photo edits where someone tried to give Kate blonde hair in photoshop by painting yellow over her hair or something.
The colour looks awful on her and her hair looks “heavy”. If it’s not a wig (and I very much think it is) and it’s her natural hair, that’s even worse because her actual hair shouldn’t be looking like a wig.
She has the money for the best stylists in the world and yet it looks like *this*.
Ugh ..she is going to be a redhead next. With bright blue contact lenses
Okay, so we know Archer left but they had all summer to find someone new. Kate fr needs a stylist that can help with both clothes and hair. This is painful.
She reminds me of my old neighbor. She would wear these cheap wigs with colors and cuts that were popular with women in their 20s. If you saw her from the back, you would think it was a 25-year-old woman, then she would turn around and you’d get a shock, because it was clearly a 70-year-old woman. The face and the hair didn’t match, and it was very disconcerting. It’s the same here, and yet somehow, the hair actually makes her look older than what she actually is.
These pictures can’t be real! She looks like she borrowed a wig from the local high school drama club.
She went to Spirit Halloween and bought a Fox News reporter wig.
The length/volume/curls from the front did make me think MAGA hair. She’s just lacking the mar-a-lago face to go with it.
The Fail is calling this “post vacation” hair. Kate, girl, you in danger.
The Fail comments are overwhelmingly negative. Except for the rate fan who wants us to think the problem is really that her jacket color does nothing for her.
And the commenters are all noticing it’s a wog or extensions. The fake is obvious.
Even those defending her because of “cancer” aren’t saying it looks good. Because honestly she’s worn wiglets end extensions for years – if this was a full on wig then whatever. But it’s so bad. Wig or real hair it looks awful.
As a wearer of wigs & weaves FOR DECADES…due to the advancement of technology in synthetic hair…around 2009…the cost of wigs started becoming irrelevant to whether or not a “wig” looks good because even cheaply priced “shake & go” wigs that are under $50 can look as good as human hair wigs procured from the darn GOOD hair from South Asia…I have also been in several beauty supply stores in Atlanta (the 🇺🇸 mecca of wigs/weaves💜) and have seen human hair units locked up in glass cases that were for $1k or more that looked like they should be on Barbie…circa 1982😬 You can DECIMATE even a good quality wig by having a bad cut/color/and too much mass…along with bad placement on the head…and if it’s a bad quality wig…which I ACTUALLY can’t tell the hair quality of the subject matter because of the factors I mentioned above…
Well………………………………………………………………
Girl, truth. Atlanta is they way.
Thanks for the education! When I started losing my eyelashes in the pandemic, I turned to previously Meghan recommended product, Revitalash, which worked wonders. My 70+ yr old hair has been thinning, so I started using their thinning hair foam, seems to be helping, def more than Rogaine.
I think the colour would have looked nice mid-length downwards, in a more gentle balayage. Going from the root is severe and is hard to pull off unless the colour is perfect for you. Kate is a dark haired gal and I think the lightness near the face washes her out a lot. Unfortunate!
Yeah, a soft balayage would look more modern.
She looks really unwell in these.
My thoughts exactly. She looks extremely thin and that smile seems forced.
True, she looks old and tired. Unless she is sick, she shouldn’t look that way with her resources and time.
Good grief, it’s just so fake looking 😬. I’ve never understood why she’s always used inferior hair pieces because it’s not as if she’s short of funds.
Also, for someone coming off a lengthy summer vacation, she looks absolutely knackered. She’s not well; whatever health issues she’s had, they haven’t gone away (whether it’s mental health, an abusive relationship or physical ailment).
I’m not so sure that she has plenty of funds. I think Baldimort keeps a pretty tight grasp on the money.
Agree with what everyone else has said about that wig. It’s horrendous and I’m second hand embarrassed for her.
It is a distraction from her very medicated look. She actually looks like she is high. It’s hard to look at these pictures and not feel a sense of concern.
Yeah she looks….not well…in these pictures. The bad hair, the completely exhausted face, the facial expressions….if she has to be heavily medicated before going out in public that would explain a lot.
That’s something I don’t get. William may be be tightening the purse strings but her appearance is a reflection of him too. He has to know that. Bc yeah, she does not seem well.
Jais- I wonder sometimes if this is intentional on Kate’s part to maybe punish Will. When he does something bad, she perhaps steps out looking janky to make him look bad.
Rapunzel, that’s a possibility? At the same time, I feel like Kate usually has more pride and ego wrapped up in her appearance to do that.
This so bad that I’m actually concerned for her mental and physical health.
William has visibly deteriorated over the past few years, too. What is going on? They have all the money in the world, endless vacations, and years to prepare for the “burden” of the Crown.
Do they really hate each other that much?
Oh dear. What is going on? This is just all wrong. It’s too full, too long, too sausage curly and…the color?? It looked slightly less insane with the hat she wore recently. This is just a mess.
Seriously, if nothing else, this one makes her look gaunt and unwell. Please go for a smaller size so it fits properly, if nothing else.
The hair gives the color of straw and I’ve seen Afghan dogs with better kept hair.
😂😂😂 Good one!
Brings to mind a line from an old country music hit: “Well, pardon us son, she ain’t no kid, That’s a cocktail waitress in a Dolly Parton wig”
🤣🤣🤣
Her hair looks massive. Is she trying to make herself look bigger, so we don’t think she’s frightfully thin?
💯💯💯! Everyone is making comments on her hair and not at her extreme thinness…So, mission accomplished…there’s something terrible wrong with Kate (that’s related to her last year disappearance) and they are desperately trying to hide it.. they prefer people talking about a terrible wig instead of the real problem.
Hmm someone new side piece must have hair like this or that colour. She has a looooong history of copykeening his side chicks. As for the necklace must have gotten that ocean from Archer staking Meghan on SM.
That hair is a wig and a bad one at that. Is her own hair in such bad condition that even the wiglets look bad Jo matter how hard the stylist tries to blend. Same goes for her tragic makeup. The 89s called and wants their eyeliner and wiglets back.
We think alike! I too, immediately thought a new sidepiece with hair like that had made his/her presence known.
And yep, the necklace with the initials is 100% lifted from Meghan. And the jacket.
That is one hideous wig! It fits like a massive helmet, giving her head an unnaturally large shape. It looks like she wore it straight out the box without getting it trimmed by a hairdresser. Sadly, it makes her look deranged and like a bad joke. All that wealth and she goes out like this. Well, looks like money can’t buy class.
Ok….Catherine needs to stop this right now!!!
I’m sorry that this is in my head. But these pictures are screaming Anna Nicole Smith, in multiple ways… I don’t even know.
That wig is wearing Kate instead of the other way around. At least she’s wearing comfortable shoes this time. Pre-Meghan Kate would have worn a dress to an engagement like this. Anybody who still believes that Kate has not copied Meghan’s style is deluded and in denial.
Okay, I am of the opinion that beiges and tans wash her out and they are terrible against her complexion. She should stay with the rich brown, and if she really wanted highlights, consider auburn highlights. As my people would say her wig is looking too wiggy. Atlanta has great units. I know it’s the terrible US, but she’d be better off for it.
Can I just say, I love how we all IMMEDIATELY savage Kate on any post about her hair, lol. Just f–king VICIOUS.
At this point, it feels almost cruel that they are sending her out like that and going, yep all good, now head out for the cameras.
I mean, how can we not when it looks like THAT?!?!?!
That’s why I believe that the whole point of this terrible wig was to have people talking about her and avoid the real (probably mental) issue with Kate.
I try and keep from being too mean about Kate’s physical appearance but the hair is so genuinely awful, I can’t not say anything.
big hair on a size zero kate
The oversized wig or whatever combo that is perched atop her head reminds me Brigitte Macron – it’s the big unrealistic hair overwhelming a thin face. Oh dear, she does look unwell.
Does Kate need a minder? Why is William at this event accompanying her to one of her patronages like this? The photos here give off a very strange vibe, and William’s presence and his hand behind her back steering her just gives me the impression that Kate needs a minder. She looks very fragile, and that hair is just overwhelming, looking almost like it’s a mask she’s hiding behind. When her arms are hanging by her side, there is always a strange placement of her hands, like in the photo of William with his hand on her back. Are there any photos of Kate actually speaking to or interacting with people?
Yeah, I didn’t realize W would be there, too? I thought it was just supposed to be K. I might be wrong but I was surprised he was there.
they did mention that they’d both be attending this. it also seems like she’s wearing less makeup than normal, so could that also be why she doesn’t look as good?
“Are there any photos of Kate actually speaking to or interacting with people?”
I really want to see her do a proper interview; real life one on one talking with a journalist, no ai twiddling or filmed pieces with voice overs.
She can’t outrun the ‘Royal racist’, ‘I made M cry but still give out eleventy different versions of the exact reverse’ and the Frankenphoto forever. At some point she’s going to have to face the music and it will be interesting see Kate in that position.
There is a video of Kate interacting with the children and laughing while it rained…she was holding an umbrella but she didn’t try to shield any child instead she continued laughing…very strange behaviour…
I can’t think of anything positive to say at all. It’s one of the worst wigs I’ve even seen.
Same. It really is a bad wig.
😳 This is the worst that Kate has ever looked. How… so many questions, so few words. I am lost for words actually.
Golly, that doesn’t look synthetic at all. Not At All! There is no excuse for this dead (fake) animal look on her head.
This is as bad or worse as some of the autumn/winter ‘23 outings. People swore we were ‘being mean to her’ then when many were increasingly disturbed, worried for her and wondering why she was out of sorts.
Why is she out of sorts? The palace staff let the elderly late queen out looking disheveled too, near her end. They can’t snap their fingers and make her gain back weight but they can certainly insure the Princess of Wales is well groomed to meet her commitments.
William and Kate represent the monarchy, who is responsible for their appearance?
One thing about Kate in ‘buttons/military Mary Poppins’ mode is the Edwardian/1950s cosplay has Kate looking immaculate. Even when the wiglets are bulked up in odd ways it still presents well overall.
Her Wimbledon looks were stylish for all they made her frailness pronounced. KP needs to get back to basics, whatever is going on.
I was also reminded of the Before Times (before her disappearance) event, where she & William visited something; Kate wore a Burberry jacket with jeans & she had some big ol’ wig plopped on her head, somewhat askew. That was when some kid asked her who she was & she saw she was William’s wife.
She has worn pieces/winglets for years. If you’ve ever doubted it, look at the skiing pictures of her this year, or any true unexpected photo of her and you see her real hair. This looks really bad and the color makes her look ill. I’m sure there will be article after article saying it’s because of cancer! How dare you be mean about this obvious wig! But she’s been doing it for years, which is fine of course, her life.
The ring stack, the necklace, get help girl!
Her wigs are getting bigger and bigger. It reminds me of the evolution of the hairstyles that Irish step dancers wear. They’ve gone from curling their own hair to the big curl clip ons to Marie Antoinette sky high wigs.
Wow! That’s a really good example to draw from, your right!!
you’re…☺️
Oof madone – she looks terrible!
Whatever the reason, that woman looks incredibly unwell.
This! I think her cancer is back and they are hiding it. Additionally, I think they are not funding her wigs or someone to help style her hair on account of the secret separation.
They do not seem to have a problem briefing about Kate’s cancer and recovery. They used her continuing recovery as a reason for why the family moved to FB and for why she missed Ascot. That said, I can believe she is struggling with her health.
If her cancer is back and is significantly worse than we have been told, that could explain the pull out from Ascot, some of the verbiage about “good days and bad days” etc. But then why tell us she’s in remission, she’s cancer free, she’s done with chemo, etc? They never had to tell us any of that. She didn’t have to put out a summer’s eve commercial last year about being cancer free.
If her cancer has returned, it could be they got really bad news, hence them maybe not wanting folks to know because they acted like all was good.
And whatever is happening can’t be given any kind of straightforward explanation because WanK are incapable of being on the same page as a team. William and the Middletons are always at cross purposes. The only thing they can agree on is whatever last year was really about must remain undisclosed.
You people need to shut your faces! She is giving us a MASTERCLASS in hair! Serving up Aristo Miss Piggy in a clear show of support for The Muppet Show and public television and all of it is lost on you peasants! None of you get it. But because I do, I’m wearing a strapless pink dress, a feather boa, and pearls to work today damn it. Hell I may even flirt with Beaker. This isn’t wonk eye I’m winking at you playah
Aristo.
Miss.
Piggy.
🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣
How long were those little kids standing out in the rain?
Jesus, she looks awful. And well deserved too. Wig or no wig, I had better results when I put peroxide on my hairin high school.
And how DARE this racist bitch wear Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren is Meghan’s.
I don’t mean to be wicked, but I’m absolutely cackling (and shaking my head) at all the posts giving this awful woman advice on how to look better. I say let her continue to wear her bad wigs and bad cosplaying outfits and show her true self. When the enemy is drowning, throw them an anvil and all that. May she truly reap what she has sown, in every way possible. And that husband of hers.
I think it looks great on the racist.
So I’m a woman who often gets asked if my hair is a wig. It’s not. I’ve never worn a wig. So wig spotting pisses me off. I actually think a lot of people who wig watch are not as good at it as they think.
But Kate’s hair is just so freaking obvious. People know hair doesn’t grow/thicken/change like this . It’s like when she debuted bangs and then they were gone all of a sudden. Not realistic.
My question then becomes: why so damn obvious? Like, even with a bad, cheap wig, it could be less obvious. I get why Kate might want/need fake hair, but the obviousness is boggling. Even on a budget, she could have a style that doesn’t scream fake from miles away. Like, girl, find one that only screams fake from up closer.
it’ll be interesting to see what length and color hair she’ll have the next time she’s seen.
I guess it’s like breast augmentation.You could definitely get something that looks natural, even undetected, but some women still go for the obvious fake bolt ons. Insecurity I guess?
Many women wear very obvious wigs and weaves and change them up — just having lots of fun with it. Kate doesn’t seem to be having fun with it.
Yikes 🤯
I suddenly had to think of that lady with the wig in Mars Attacks!
I dread to think at the amount thats being spent to make Keen look this tragic.
One of my all-time favorite movies! I just snicker at the very idea of snotty, smart-alecky aliens!
I said from day one that wig & color & length make St Catherine look cheap, vulgar even! Cheap looking, sickly looking! Expression of her eyes are not normal, not healthy. WHAT IS GOING ON with her???? Mental health issues?
Ohhh well… Karma is knocking!
She’s not a person who elicits sympathy from me, but Jesus. This is definitely giving something akin to “Britney before her first public breakdown” energy. The disconnect between what she thinks she looks like and how she’s being perceived is unnerving. I really don’t think this lady is ok.
Agree. These pictures of her looking disheveled and being lead around with a vacant look in her eyes look very familiar… Britney is exactly what came to mind!
I love that jacket! That hair looks like it’s channeling Miss Piggy.
The hair situation reminds me somehow from the time before she disappeared and was wearing something which looked to me like horrible wigs. Additionally she was pale and wore not really fitting clothes. Everybody commented at that time on her ill fitting wigs, which gave the same artificial hair impression like now. I am not sure, but it might be around the time late summer autumn before she then disappeared after christmas. It was as “obvious” as it is now.
It’s worth taking a look at pictures from October and November 2023 because I agree there were bad hair days then too similar to this.
That hair seriously looks like a Princess Kate Halloween costume wig. It’s only missing a buttons outfit and a tin foil tiara.
For the love of god cut your hair. This is too much even for a Housewife of (insert city)
A sleek bob. She’d look amazing. Someone help her.
I am seriously worried about this woman. She looks terrible, all of her. Thin to the point of emaciation; a terrible wig or if any of it’s her own hair it’s in desperate condition; blank eyes; tired and drawn facial skin and expression; a smile that looks plastered on.
None of us knows what’s going on behind the scenes, and it could be anything from MH to DV to serious illness, upcoming separation/divorce, or even knowing that Charles isn’t long for this world and she is totally inadequate for the upcoming job. There is something seriously wrong here and she needs help. The RF has form for not helping the married in with anything to do with MH, but surely her family could do something? Or are they so blinded by reaching their goal of marrying into the monarchy that they don’t see what we all see, a woman falling apart?
If she doesn’t get help, she could go completely off the rails. The longer something like this is left to fester, the more the chances of a recovery are reduced.
No, I don’t like her, but I wouldn’t wish physical or MH disaster upon her. It’s bad enough that they let her go out like that, but worse that no one seems to care.
Her words and her actions are why she is in the condition she is. Her lack of compassion, her greed and her puzzling belief in her extreme superiority are all reasons why no one cares. She put Meghan through living hell for almost two years and is still trying to severely diminish her and destroy her character, family and future. She’s poison. Diana would have been utterly appalled by her.
The Middletons are doing nothing to help either and we are always told how they are such a tight knit family.
Yes, where is mummy? You’d think she would want to protect her most valuable asset, or is Pippa moving up in the ranks?
Is Kate Carole’s most valuable asset, or has that been shifting to George for a while now? Whatever the situation, Kate’s clearly not well and her parents are apparently MIA. They’re now just as bad as the despicable family their daughter married into.
I’m not a fan of hers, but I do feel bad for her. I can’t understand with all the resources she has how she can’t get really the best services available in the UK.
Is she auditioning for Real Housewives of Windsor?
Oh my goodness, that wig looks horrible. From the color, the curls and how it sits on top of her head, that wig looks like she’s cosplaying every actor or actress wearing a wig in a Tyler Perry movie and once again hers looks so much worse than the original 😳. Like how did William at least as her husband not tell her that her hair looks ridiculously clownish?
Cousin It.
I’m 49. I started coloring my hair with a box mix in my 30s, always staying in the dark brown range as that was my natural color. I splurged after Covid to see an actual stylist who stripped my hair and colored it a light brown/dark blond; your skin tone changes as you age and this looked so much better, plus the light shade hides the gray longer. I can’t afford to see her every three months, so I maintain with a OTC coloring kit and make my annual visit to her a birthday present. I have very curly hair, which helps because curls give the illusion of fullness and highlights. All of this is to say if someone like me, not a princess who lives in the Midwest, can make my hair look natural for $15 every 6 weeks, surely Kate can do better!
Cousin Itt or discount Barbarella, it’s a toss-up.
And this is yet more proof that she doesn’t have any real friends, because a true friend would not let her go out looking like this.
When you look at it from the front , don’t you feel like someone is standing nearby about to shout stand by for lift off? I swear that wig wants to take flight and never come back to earth.
Her hair looked it’s best on their Europe trip (Germany?) in 2016 – shoulder length, rich brown, super healthy.
I’ve seen better hair on an American Girl doll.
I don’t know why she is wearing her “hair” waist-length anyway…it is too long and makes it look fake even if it wasn’t…
Also the media would be better off not pointing it out lol …the less attention to her hair like this, the better…
If she lost some hair due to treatments or any other reason…it would be a brave gesture to admit it when she is talking to cancer patients…especially those who clearly have lost all their hair. To instead come out in these clearly false looking four foot wigs is almost a slap in the face to those who have lost all their hair from chemo…
At this point, I believe Kate is sending an SOS message to thepublic. Nobody can be this bad in fashion!!!
She doesn’t talk to cancer patients. Charles does, she doesn’t. There was that ONE trip to Royal Marsden, but that was a one-off.
There is an episode of Will and Grace when Jack’s wig gets ruined and Grace yells, “Oh, would you just relax! Those are six bucks for a dozen at the Wig Easy!”
Def some Wig Easy vibes going on here!
That color looks so bad and cheap on her. How do you have all the money in the world to hire the best colorist and end up with that mess. If it’s a wig, it’s a win because it can be thrown away or burned. If that’s her real hair, glory be to the hair gods, she’s stuck.
Deep breath. How do you know it’s a wig? I’ve never seen a wig. All I know is the hair style is awful 😖. I’ve seen pictures where it’s apparent there are wiglets. The back is not brushed out. The copykeening is weird, so junior high. She’s not well.
If you have watched television or movies at any point in the last…70 years, then yes, you have seen plenty of wigs. Some are obvious, like on Saturday Night Live, some are not, like Regina George in Mean Girls.
That is one awful, cheap-looking wig, and the hair color is flat.
Oh my. I suppose if I had to wear a wig I’d want to switch it up from my usual colour, but this does her no favours… I hope her health hasn’t taken a turn. That would be tough after seemingly returning to health.
Do we know if she has a stylist or is this all on her own? Either way, love this trainwreck
Maybe it’s me, but I was looking at each of the pic and something looks off. And it’s not the hair, style and color. She seems much more animated and engaged. And in one pic she looks like she may be on medication because she looks so much more relaxed. I typically don’t see her like this. Is anyone else picking up on that vibe. And it’s like Wills is guiding her with his arm on her back.
She has a weird vibe since late 2023. In my opinion her mental health is no good, all this secrecy, good days, bad days, BRF suddenly let her just stop working. I think her moods and overall well being is unpredictable. Previously she was showing emotions – even if it meant pissed looks at beloved husband. Now she seems completely checked out and struggling to seem interested.
Why are these children standing out in the rain just to greet these two lazy fools.
I noticed the necklace with her kids initials, which is similar to what Meghan wears a lot . The hair is unbecoming and too big.
I cannot believe everyone let her leave her cottage looking like this. Horrific. It also draws attention to just how much time she’s taken off, perpetually on vacation.
You know those TikTok/Snapchat filters that lets you see what you’d look like with bangs or a different lip shade or different hair colour? Yeah, this is what that looks like, but even worse
The color is really brassy… And I think because of that, it brings out the red in her face and makes her complexion look splotchy. I think she needs a hire a better stylist and make up artist. I just don’t think people in the UK know what they’re doing. Try someone French if she wants mature and elegant, or perhaps an Italian one for a not more flair. American stylists may be too bold for her.
I have a long history with benzos due to trauma.
She looks drugged out of her mind.
This is a family that wouldn’t let Meg go in patient when she was suicidal. No way they’d let Kate get mental health or eating disorder treatment if that’s what happened last January, y’all I am not a fan but I am feeling sorry for her. She looks like a hostage.
Usually I don’t judge. I think she had lovely hair as a teen. Lots of curls.
Blonde is not her color, the hairstyle and the length are terrible. I like long hair but once I gave my stylist clips on and he used almost all of them without cutting the length. I was embarrassed to go to the theatre right after. I looked like a fake mermaid. There are even worse pics of Kate’s hair. It doesn’t work with her complexion as well.
Also it’s clear that the war ended naturally and I feel for Kate and her health situation but it’s terrible and she doesn’t work at all. She’s not interesting as well. Hell, Pippa chose to her natural looking hair.
I don’t know if it’s true that William forbade Kate from doing sporty stuff as charity. I don’t know what’s the issue but she was her most natural and clearly in her element with sport. An opportunity waisted.
Gawd, that hair colour reminds me of someone who’s spent too much time in a chlorinated pool
Yep. I associate it with cigarettes and peroxide
I never understood the constant (early) comments about Kate’s “gorgeous locks” when it was obvious from day one she was wearing extensions, etc. If you look at photos of Kate when she was younger, she had average hair. No one’s hair thickens into a huge mop as they age. So here we are with another wig, and people are upset with critical comments because “the poor girl” has cancer? (Not that I ever believed she had cancer!) Can’t people just face the fact that Kate the Great has no sense of self and has always done these ridiculous things with her hair? Even my husband (the least interested in all things royal of anyone you could meet!) said: “What the heck is on her head?” She looks like an idiot, and I would hate to be standing near her as she whips her head around and that fake hair hits my face!
Exactly. Kate’s hair history is literally the emperor has no clothes. She created an identity around her hair extensions (all while lying that it was HER HAIR!! (exaggeration is kp pushing back)) from the get go because – what else was there?
I can’t stop laughing when I see these pictures. She doesn’t have anyone in her life that could of told her that the mess sitting on top of her head should be placed differently. She has no one her life that cares about her enough to tell her the truth. IF she really had cancer, I would still be laughing because of how she treated Meghan and her “charities”. It’s sad that she lacks the respect from the people she surrounds herself with that they would allow her to embarrass herself in public.
Wig and color are just hideous!
But what strikes most is the lack of light in her eyes. Her gaze is dim, flat, that of someone quite sick and not able to hide it anymore. Physically and mentally not healthy.
Bulliam too looks worse. And they’re coming off 7 weeks vacation, the eight this year????
A matter if time for the public to know what really is going on there…
Wow. This is appalling. But the whole spectacle of it. Peggy has his hand protectively on her back. I wonder how many meetings that took. That hair. This is just an appalling freak show, and I wonder how long it is going to be allowed to go on. This girl is unwell, and that wig is signaling so many things. The RF’s need to control the narrative has had so many casualties. I get that she is well enough to ski, etc. I wonder if it would be better for everyone if they just divorced and everyone moved on. But her delicate state of mind may be why they aren’t divorced yet. This post has more comments than I’ve seen in a while. Everyone is shocked.
She looks drunk?
Donald and Kate must have the same wig maker and stylist because the “wigs akimbo” comment applies to both equally. My god this looks so bad on her.
I think the colour is okay on her, although the toppers are much too voluminous and heavy. She better be careful she doesn’t become a victim of her own vanity.