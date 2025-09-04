Times: Is Princess Kate ‘allowed’ to change up her hairstyle significantly?

One of the great things about Princess Diana was that she was both a trendsetter and a trend-follower. She loved the “more is more” ethos of 1980s fashion and styling, and then, right on trend, she went for a cleaner, more minimalist look in the 1990s. Diana switched up her hairstyles with frequency, and so many women copied her hair. Well, the inheritor of the Princess of Wales title is also known for her style and her hair, although the comparisons between Kate and Diana have always been strained, if not completely ridiculous. Well, Kate’s big appearance today in London has got people talking about her hair/wig and what it all means. Is Kate “allowed” to change her hair color this dramatically? Is she the first brunette in her 40s to go with a lighter color? The Times of London had this piece:
On a visit to London’s Natural History Museum today, the Princess of Wales was elegantly put together as always but with one big difference. Kate has gone blonde. In truth, she’s been creeping this way for some time. At first it was “bronde”, a gentle lightening of her dark brown hair; by the time of the French presidential visit in July, it was closer to caramel; now it looks to have edged towards honey blonde. Our first glimpse of her new look came last month, when she was seen with fairer-looking hair in the car on the way to church from Balmoral, though it wasn’t clear if it was just a trick of the light. But today’s pictures are confirmation that she has definitely lightened up.
Which may seem like no news at all. It’s usual to see celebrities reveal drastic makeovers: an extreme haircut for a new film role, expensive cosmetic surgery in time for red-carpet season. Kate having a few highlights shouldn’t be a shock. But our expectations of modern royals are anything but modern.
Queen Elizabeth II set the expectations for a royal woman ageing in the public eye: to be always and instantly recognisable to your public. Camilla hasn’t changed her hair in years — it’s just a fraction lighter than it was 25 years ago, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s still using the same round brush to blow-dry those flicky-out ends. Perhaps it’s to ensure consistency on those commemorative plates. Kate was a brunette at her royal wedding, so brunette she must stay.
But she’s also part of a younger generation — mine, actually — though she may seem much more pulled together than most millennials. I was 12 when I first dyed my hair in the bathtub at home; 15 when I had blonde highlights. The temptation to go blonde is strong when pop culture and beauty ideals tell you that you’re missing something; that blondes have more fun, that gentlemen prefer them. I went blonde again in my late twenties, peroxide this time. And since the greys have started peppering my brunette hair, I’ve been discussing with my hairdresser a few honeyish streaks of my own, the better to blend in greys.
That warm, flattering, face-brightening honey shade is a go-to, almost a default, for white women in their forties, fifties and sixties, as much a hair milestone as the new-mum bob or the break-up big chop. With Jennifer Aniston as a poster girl, it’s a transition that many of Kate’s close friends will be making around her. Her mother, Carole, has slices of warm blonde in her bob.
Supporting British fashion houses boosts the economy, but it seems that public opinion deems it undignified for our royals to stray too far into vanity — as if a hair transplant for a receding royal may weaken the empire. Where do we draw the line? Will the Wales children be allowed dodgy teenage hair? Emo side-sweeps, self-cut fringes … not tattoos or piercings, surely? Where do we stand on traintrack braces — and would they be allowed to choose any colour for their elastics, or is there a pre-approved palette?
[From The Times]
Here’s the thing – no reasonable person actually *wanted* Kate to keep the same general hairstyle and color for the rest of her married life. When she brought out the doll-wig extensions in her first year of marriage, it’s like she got addicted to that particular look – the sausage curls, the volume and the length. People who actually like Kate and want her to look her best have been begging her for years to ditch the wiglets and hairpieces and just get a cute shoulder-length bob. I wouldn’t even take issue with the color – and I don’t consider this blonde, it’s caramel or bronde – specifically because this is what so many women do as they deal with grey hair, they go lighter. But they also go shorter too, which Kate seems incapable of. And just to be clear, this was not Kate sitting at a hair salon for hours to achieve this color.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine – Princess of Wales visit Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – Princess of Wales visits Natural History Museum, London, England, UK on Thursday 4 September, 2025 to view the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.,Image: 1034075691, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museumâs newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas. The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museumâs
ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature. Their Royal Highnesses will join school children from Lewisham who are taking part in a pond dipping session, before meeting students from Manchester who have been creating new habitats on their school grounds through the National Education Nature Park programme.,Image: 1034079307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
How dare Meghan suggest that the pantyhose rules were ridiculous and oppressive!
But also, let us trim our hair in accordance with royal lifestyle!
Kate did not follow those rules about pantyhose and there is a double standard on “protocol” of course
Her hair has a wiggy look.
It also highlights her aging skin. Did she consult a professional salon on this? I swear her and Pippa did this from home.
I believe this was an at home endeavor and unfortunately for her, a miserable fail.
There is far too much hair for it to be natural and it doesn’t suit her colouring, she looks much better being dark brown. I also think she looks better with her hair up.
It does look like a wig. The color isn’t right for her. With all that money one would think to have a colorist instead of buying a box if Nice and Easy
She needs toner/glaze over that lightener/bleach. A good colorist would know this.
So this writer is going to pretend that kate has not undergone cosmetic surgery? Her early dating photos show us otherwise.
If the hair colour and style suited her no one would care if she changed it. But the colour doesn’t work at all and the hair looks like a mop.
That meme of the dog in a blonde wig has been all over social media today.
For someone with access to hairstylists, this is a crime. Even hairstylists for normies would not give their clients such an unsuitable colour or style. Someone is not telling her the truth here.
The plastic surgeries and fillers do nothing for Kate. She looks even more haggard than usual. That wig color makes her look older and rougher.
i also think that they didn’t use photoshop or filters for the pic. to make her look better.
Noticeably Chris Jackson, the husband of Kate’s former stylist Natalie archer, was not there to take pics. Maybe he was at Camilla’s event today that was also about nature children. Two events related to nature and children in the same day. Oops. Or not.
I was wondering if we’re missing new botox around the eyes, because the caramel (not blond) wig is stealing all the attention.
I’m loving twitter where people are just posting random photo’s/clips of bad blond wigs.
Oh so Peg’s new side piece is a blond. Got it
That IS probably what it is! Altho, haven’t they been so for a while now?
Jason’s turned blonde?
Lolz Inge you took the words right out of my mouth!!
It’s like this writer had this piece in her drafts waiting to see if Kate’s really gone blonde. I think an article about haircare after cancer would have been more meaningful than this piece where the writer just compares herself to Kate. But I get it these white women see themselves in Kate.
This seems like clean up because I presume she’s been getting clowned on social media since the pictures came out this morning. I don’t know anyone in our age range at 40-45 who would think oddly of someone getting a short cut, or coloring their hair. I honestly don’t even know anyone in their 70s, that would find that odd. The 60s and 70s were WELL KNOWN for over the top wigs and color changes.
And it can’t be for her to be easily identified. This isn’t the 1920s where you’re only way of seeing someone in the royal family is from a glimpse of a photo published by Reuters. If she cut her hair into a blonde lob tomorrow no one will be pulling out the fainting couches.
The commentary is because her wigs and hair pieces look horrendous. And the color is always wrong for her skin tone. If she is paying someone for this they need to be fired. And if she isn’t she needs to hire someone with qualifications ASAP.
Also, as an aside- that photo up top is rough looking for someone at their first day of work after 7 weeks of vacation.
Yeah the premise of this article is silly. Kate can change her hair if she wants, of course she can. It seems like a security blanket though at this point.
you know, that’s what i was thinking: a security blanket. esp. when it’s covering a good portion of her face. i mean, it should be covered because she does look old and she doesn’t have the best skin. also noticed that one eye looks larger than the other, which happens to older people.
do you think this is more because of mental health as opposed to her ‘cancer?’
I have no idea really. Kp has told the public she’s cancer free and in remission from having found cancerous cells. If there’s any other health issues, they have never said. Just on a pr level, if you’re the POW and are repping the monarchy, it’s not a sin to want to look professional in public and rep Uk fashion brands. So Kate should have someone helping her do that for her work events. Bc she will have to do some work events unless there’s a reason given for why she cannot. Which is not the case. But yeah, I do think long hair can be used as a security blanket and crutch. Not always but sometimes yeah.
Even Amanda (matta of fact) pointed out on Instagram that Kate’s hair is getting all of the attention today, and not in a good way.
It’s like the rule book for the Wedding Crashers (from the movie_. Call attention in a positive way not a negative one. Keen is not following these rules which apply to more than wedding crashing.
yeah, even on sites like Hello mag that tend to be pretty easy towards the royals….this is getting a lot of negative commentary. it just looks AWFUL.
Kate seems to want glamorous long hair instead of a short style, which is fine. It’s the poor color choices and bad installations.
Her hair only looks natural when it is in an updo under a hat. The colors she chooses look awful against her skin. Cardi B and Beyoncé wear wigs all the time, and they look natural unless they are deliberately going for a fun, unnatural fashion look. And tons of white Hollywood actresses wear hair pieces and extensions, but they are done by pros who know how to make long hair look natural against pale skin with pink undertones.
Why won’t she suck it up and hire a pro? It’s odd. Princess Diana would never walk out of the house looking like she had a dead squirrel on her head.
This piece is so unnecessarily dramatic. Ofcourse she is allowed to change her hair colour. That is not the issue. The issue is that it looks god awful
Exactly. And she’s allowed to look god awful, too. But the public is also allowed to say it when they see it.
This article is to preemptively scold anyone trying to say the hair looks bad.
Right, if you dont like the hair its because you dont want her to change her hair. Um I’d much prefer she change it at this point!
Yeah, I def think the public will be scolded for not liking her hair. Arguably, Kate’s team should be scolded bc there’s nothing wrong with a woman being sent out with professional and well-maintained hair, esp. if photographers are going to be there. Who is dropping the ball on that? Meghan would have been pilloried. And look if they truly think it’s looks good then fine, carry on.
Cousin It.
I’ve also seen Chewbacca mentioned
Chewbacca! The accuracy!
She’s giving Celine Dion with a mop on her head.
Kate cut her hair shorter when she was pregnant with Louis, and it looked great. She should have kept that length.
ITA, that was my favorite of her looks. Plus with the pregnancy weight she was really healthy-looking and radiant. Seeing her in these pics today honestly makes me sad. The wig looks so cheap and slapped-on and she seems bleary-eyed, dazed even. IDK if it’s a mental health issue or something else, but she does not look well.
I think Kate only went significantly longer from her original sausage curls when Meghan did. M was channeling the earthy polo-baby relationship with H, and Kate wanted a piece of that effect. Never did work, and now it’s just yikes.
Look if she wants to change the color of her wigs/hair pieces then do it right. This just looks bad. As for older women going lighter to cover grey I did this after chemo. Lost all my long beautiful thick brunette hair, that I colored for years to hide the grey, and was bald. When my hair started growing back it was more grey so I decided on platinum blonde and I keep it short and easy to care for and I don’t miss being a brunette. The grey is so much easier to hide.
The Keen fans are all over People Magazine saying how Great her hair looks. !!!
OMG! She’s copying Meghan and wearing necklaces with initials of her children’s names. How pathetic.
Yep, direct copy of Meghan once again.
I’m coming up on 49 and I’m hanging on to my long hair and I have, indeed, gone lighter as the grays creep in. I also added one weft extension to give me back some volume.
Friends – after seeing this TRAGIC MOP on Kate’s head today, I now have a fear that my hair looks similar. I reached out to my hair person and said “IT IS TIME FOR A LOB (long bob)”.
Yes! It was seeing Kate’s too-long hair that inspired me to (finally) get my too-long mop cut to just below my collar bone. And I love it! My natural wave is back now that the weight is reduced and I genuinely think that I look better (and younger). So thanks Kate. 🙂
Honestly just below the collar bone or a tiny bit longer still reads as long and looks just as good.
@Jais yes. I keep my hair long-ish (its just past my shoulders, sometimes a little longer, sometimes a little shorter) because having my hair above my shoulders or at chin length is not flattering for my face. But shoulder length or elbow length gives my face the same look, you know?
Exactly. She still could have her hair be “long-ish” and it would look good. I know people say bob but I just don’t see her doing that and fair. Something closer to the length that Queen Mary of Denmark has. Mary and Frederick have been doing so many events lately and all I could think was how different it was from the Wales hiding out for the summer, which isn’t fair as William and Kate are not the heads of state yet like Fred and Mary are. Still, such a contrast though. But anyways, Mary’s hair length and even color, a rich brown with subtle highlights, would be a good inspiration. Mary must do a lot of upkeep for the brunette and have a pro stylist bc it looks pretty good.
I keep thinking of Working Girl where Tess gets some serious hair. Girl needs some serious hair and to ditch the Rapunzel look especially when wearing tweed. Ye gods, she’s an idiot.
Totally agree. Those childish curls look ridiculous on someone her age, and that mop, as a whole, makes her look desperate and juvenile so much so that one can’t take her seriously. She’s supposedly a 43-yr-old future Queen Consort, who looks like she’s pining for her lost youth, not to mention overshadowing her “work”!. Which of her few causes was she visiting again?
With all her money and connections no one needs to look this bad. We know she’s vain – maybe she needs her vision checked. Kate looks bad.
Lol. She’s been trying to make her jewelry a thing as of late too. FAIL.
It’s an obvious wig. More obvious than usual. Thinking back to the “she’s lucky to be alive” talk after Ascot. Maybe she isn’t “cancer free” after all.
I’m cynical, so I’m thinking “maybe she wants people to think that so that they’ll excuse her chronic laziness” or “she’s playing for some other reward/payout from her stingy husband”. Someone mentioned that they noticed that whenever Kate gets criticised for laziness in the media, she tones down her usually heavy makeup and makes it as pasty as possible so that people will say she looks unwell. Not that she looks well here, but whatever ails her, I’d hazard that it’s not the card they’ve been playing.
At the end of the day, I think they should be held accountable to what they tell the public. Kate found cancerous cells, said she was cancer free by last fall, a year ago, and had finished treatments and was in remission in January, which was 8-9 months ago. They have said that recovery after being cancer free and in remission has been hard and that she has good and bad days. That is what they are telling the public.
Sorry, that’s just to say that unless they publicly go on record about something, she can do work events.
@jais I agree. They’re telling us that she finished chemo a year ago and didn’t lose her hair (I think she said that an engagement). She was in remission in January. So that’s what we know. So people defending her saying it’s because of the cancer or that she can’t work because cancer etc – we need to look at what KP has actually said. And they’ve said nothing that explains this monstrosity or her lack of work.
Camilla has her hair done by beauticians on Staff. She just does not sit before a mirror and blow dry her hair. QE II had stylists for her hairdo. Either Keen does not listen to her hair stylist or insists she is not going to change her hair at all.
I am more & more convinced that she chooses to look unwell to back up her “I’m too sick to show up” story. If Kate really wants a more private life, can’t William cut ribbons with another royal, like Sophie or Ella?
As much as I do not care for her, she is sick. She has a trauma face. IYKYK
No, William cannot cut ribbons by himself or with Sophia because his tiny little children need him to wait at home all day, with Kate, while they’re in school. You monster.
its almost like she doesnt understand the importance of the SCHOOL RUN.
*clutches pearls*
Too funny! 🤣
@tessa
Those are bots.
Her hair was nice back in the summer of 2017 when it was dark, shoulder length with a center part. Should return to that look though I understand Kate has reached the age where she’s trying to camouflage the greys. The lighter tones just don’t suit her. Carole tried the same look back before Kate married William and it didn’t work either.
Kate’s hair has been VERY grey since before her mid-thirties. It must be completely grey by now for her to be going to such lengths to camouflage it.
Chopping off those ratchet sausage curls and adding some nice layers would do so much for her look. I know London has plenty of fashionable people, so I don’t understand how the Royals have the very worst stylists.
A woman coloring or styling her hair however she chooses is normal, but at least make sure it looks good. This article is pointless and unnecessary. It’s just mentioning general ideas of what women of certain ages could do with their hair, but in all of the article it fails to mention that a woman should make those decisions based on their coloring and facial features. A short haircut or certain color isn’t going to work for every woman. This wig on Kate is the perfect example of that because she looks horrible. I knew this article was going to be a lying fluff piece from the moment she said that Kate looked elegant.
They need to do a better job picking out her hair “accessories “. The wig is too high around the part, it looks like dolls hair. Hmmm…. I wonder how they’re going to try to make this Meghan’s fault?
I think Kate is ill. She is suffering. Not with what they said she has, but something that is more problematic for the monarchy especially if it aligns with what Diana herself experienced. And given how Meghan was suffering this is not a good look.
Kate is wearing a wig. This is obvious and the only reason that this would be okay for her is if it covers something else.
Anyone who has ever experienced emotional trauma can see what is going on. Kate’s face shows trauma.
Kate caused suffering for meghan by not denying that crying story. And the lunging at Meghan before cameras.
That was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen from her. She was staring at Meghan intently then went towards her. What was she thinking?
She’s suffering from “trauma” but still managed to copy-keen from her Meghan look book by bringing out a necklace with the initials of her children. I’d say her trauma is of her own making, or her husband’s. And she’s been having back-to-back holidays all year – I’d hardly call that traumatic.
Kate appeared after George or charlotte’s birth with roots that were heavily, heavily gray. So it isn’t just about covering up gray.
Waiting for some nonsense to emerge about how her hair is her bond with Charlotte.
The real question is: If this is Kate telegraphing a cry for help, for a second time now, will the media ever go there for her?
Of course she’s allowed to change her hair colour to whatever she wants.
Just don’t let your Mum do it with a box from Boots after a bottle of Chardonnay.
I picture Carole with a box of Miss Clairol and a curling iron hovering over Kate while she’s googling “Meghan’s hairstyle” on her phone.
I don’t care what colour her hair is. She looks like one big cry for help in everything she does. No resilience and no self-care. She looks awkward in her movements, her gestures and facial expressions are restless, diasharmonic and erratic. She never looks elegant, she looks disguised – there is no grace, no calm, no elegance. As I said before, to me she is one big cry for help. But no one will help her. In this family, young women are worth nothing. And every painstakingly practised gesture of this family that tries to disguise this drama is in vain.
It’s a lot of hair. Not sure if the color suits her complexion. It’s definitely getting her talked about on a rained out appearance so it did it’s job.
Are we missing new cosmetic procedures because we can’t see past the wig? It looks like she has new Botox for the crows feet. She also has been and continues to do something around her mouth, because she used to have deep marionette lines, but I’m no expert on what she might have done. Fillers?
Did anyone see the Daily Mails pics of her hair from the back when the wind blew it, “Good Heavens” what a mess!!! She had to have styled it herself!
if someone told me this woman — whom I do not know and do not presume to diagnose — was actually suffering from cancer, based on this photo, I would believe them.
The wig is too big for her. Combined with the thinness, she resembles a bobble head now.
I hope Meghan goes darker because I’m petty
Is she too busy with the school runs to get touchups on a regular basis? Did she alienate her old hairstylist? How would anyone let her leave the house looking like this? Lady needs to hydrate and get a long bob.
Just because the queen, Camilla and Anne had/have a defined look doesn’t mean it’s protocol. It’s their personal choice. Fergie went from long to short before her split. Sophie changed her hair (short to medium length) as she hit her forties. And just look at Margaret in the 1970s. I don’t think Diana actually changed all that much before her separation. She kept a short do, with minor variations, except for the famous experiment with going longer. Her coloring changed more after her split.
Even the Edwardian era loving George V caved on style changes. The Queen mum had short hair and a fringe. Princess Marina wore red lipstick and nail polish.
Oh dear, King William V and Queen Catherine have surely found the formula to keep the eyes of the critics off their ever slimming work schedule.
I am through 6 weeks of 12 weekly chemo sessions for breast cancer. I just had to shave off what was left of my hair today. My stylist and I got a good laugh at Kate’s wig. It really helped us to not cry about my hair. We also agreed that I will get a wig that looks way better than this mess.
Wishing you all the best. 💕
I’m sure you will end up with a rockin new do after this is all over. Wishing you well and a quick recovery.
I wish you the best and I’m sure your wig will be fab!
Not even talking about the monstrosity of that escapee wig from the Muppet Show. The wig looks like a character in the Muppet Show that got canned. She looks SO bad. So bad and fragile.
Maybe one day we’ll actually find out what’s going on with these two. Even if it is her real hair, I’ve NEVER had a colorist (and I’ve had the best) ever lighten the back lighter than the front when going blond. Where are the highlights near her face? That’s where aging faces need the light.
I’m actually really worried about this woman and why this is happening to her. She does nothing but vacation, yet she looks like she hasn’t slept or eaten a decent meal in weeks. Her eyes are blank and her smile vapid and empty while William steers her around. Wasn’t this supposed to be a solo outing?
Maybe William yanked out her hair when he pummeled her head that fateful night in December 2023. Seriously, nothing else really make sense to me. Maybe now they just pull her out when they need a distraction. I wonder if the Firm plopped that nonsense on her head so everyone would stop talking about William’s incompetence.
Except as many people have noted time and time again, she’s worn wigs and or hair pieces for years. No one has seen Kate’s real hair since about 2017 other than the ski pics when her hair looked roughly shoulder length and there wasn’t much of it. Very thin.
She looks like an octopus is eating her.