Florida’s surgeon general announced the end of all of the state’s vaccine mandates

Florida is hot as hell, it gets hit with hurricanes constantly, half of the state is a swamp, there are alligators everywhere, and Republicans in the state’s leadership want to kill as many Floridians as possible. It’s like, pick a struggle. Under Gov. “Meatball” Ron DeSantis’s leadership, Florida has gone to war with the state’s biggest employer (Disney), gone to war with librarians, gone to war with public education, and enabled several high-profile Republican sex traffickers. Well, this is a new low for the dong of America. Florida’s Surgeon General has now ended all of the state’s vaccine mandates for children.
Florida will end all state vaccine mandates, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Wednesday. Vaccines have prevented the deaths of tens of millions worldwide in the past 50 years — and Florida wants to become the first state in the U.S. to stop requiring them. The state already leads the southeast in non-medical vaccine exemptions among kindergartners, and the rollback could mean fewer school children are inoculated against deadly viruses like measles and polio.
Ladapo, a well-known vaccine critic, announced his plans to end the practice via an administrative rule at a news conference in Hillsborough County, comparing vaccine mandates to “slavery.” Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state Department of Health can end vaccine mandates not written into state law, but any others will require action by the Legislature. He acknowledged neither he nor Ladapo has spoken with state lawmakers about pursuing those changes.
State statutes currently require school children to get immunized against seven illnesses: polio, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, mumps and tetanus. The statute allows the state Department of Health to add vaccines to the list, but not remove any. As of August, the state Department of Health required students to be vaccinated against four additional illnesses: chickenpox, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), hepatitis B, and pneumococcal disease.
“Who am I to tell you what you should put in your body?” Ladapo said at Wednesday’s press conference. “What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your body and God,” he added. The government does not have that right.”
“This is devastating news,” Jill Roberts, associate professor at the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health, told Axios. “You’re going to leave kids susceptible to diseases that are deadly and have lifelong consequences.”
This reminds me of when one of the deep-south states – maybe Alabama, but I don’t remember – had Republican leaders trying to overhaul the state public education so that schools would basically only teach the Bible. As soon as Republicans really started to make those moves, all of the major employers in the state were like “absolutely not, if Republicans do this, we’ll move our businesses elsewhere.” Employers still have a vested interest in a healthy and educated workforce. It costs Disney and it costs all of Florida’s businesses long-term if a generation of Florida kids (maybe even more than one generation) aren’t vaccinated for polio and measles. It costs the state longterm if they have the highest number of children dying from preventable diseases. It costs the state longterm if there’s a generation of kids needing costly medical treatment for polio and whooping cough. “Who am I to tell you what you should put in your body?” from a PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIAL!! You are the state’s surgeon general, that is your whole job, to issue public health mandates, to be a scientist and a doctor. God, Florida just sucks.
I guess the state of Florida is competing for the Darwin Awards.
I have a lot of cousins that live in various parts of Florida. And sadly, some have fallen down the MAGAt crater (“IMMIGRANTS!” “MY TAXES!” “MY FREE-DUMB!!”) One cousin that I actually like has invited us to come to stay with them at their beach house for a few weeks this winter. That sure as schitt isn’t happening now! Not that I’ve wanted to spend my money in that republiTHUG state in the first place, but there’s no way I’m jeopardizing my or my family’s health with exposure to all this mishegas (that means craziness for those of you that don’t know Yiddish 😊)!
In Desantis Florida, there is no such thing as climate change and no such thing as infectious disease. Stupid stupid stupid!!
I still remember vividly my 120 days working in South Florida the summer of 2020. The first four weeks I was there, we had four hurricanes come through. FOUR. In four weeks! We had a triple-digit index every single day. Every single day! And the water around the keys hit in the high 90s. That ain’t normal, that’s climate change. And that’s only going to get worse.
It will also have a negative impact on the state’s precious tourist business. This whole regime in Florida and the entire country is madness. It’s like a bunch of psychos have been put in charge of governing an entire nation. We’re in the inmates are in charge of the asylum territory. This isn’t just going back; it’s going nuts.
Is he even a doctor? Does he even have kids? Grandkids?
So who’ll cover the costs of a sick population? Kids with polio? What has God got to do with vaccination?
That’s the thing- all these people telling the rubes not to vaccinate their kids have had their *own* children vaccinated.
When I lived in Georgia I took the opportunity to visit Warm Springs, FDRs vacation home near the eponymous hot springs. There’s a terrific exhibit at the springs’ pool on polio treatments at the time. Photos of hospital rooms filled with people in iron lungs. Various contraptions to help people move their hands, a variety of leg braces, crutches, wheelchairs, etc. And then an exhibit on Jonas Salk & the vaccine that saved the world. We thought. 🙁
You can be darn sure he, his wife, and kids are all vaccinated.
Hmm – we have Disney World timeshare. I guess I will be using all of those points to stay in California.
Unvaccinated kids amount to a new disease vector in a state with an enormous elderly population. Republicans are enacting policy that will kill their own base.
Morons. Dangerous, morally bankrupt morons.
Good point. This is self-inflicted by the MAGATs.
Republicans don’t need to rely on boomers to vote for them anymore. They’ve got Gen Z men to take their place.
My mother is in the process of selling her house in NC to move into a house we bought together where I live in Atlanta. She lives in a coastal town. I’m hoping that prospective snowbirds who would have chosen Florida will want to come to NC instead. I absolutely hate that I’m reduced to looking for possible tiny personal benefits in catastrophic social policies. We live and die as communities, not as individuals. But I have no other way of coping in these crazy times. Sorry Florida–this is what you voted for. I’m hoping that corporate interests put the kibbosh on this, for the sake of everyone in Florida. Corporations are the only ones the Florida Taliban will pay any attention to.
Insanity. I live in Sweden but have loved visiting the US. But that is not happening again for the forseeable future.
Florida is beautiful to visit. Some of the people are unhinged but I think that can be said of all states. Some more than others.
This will fall to the parents and pediatricians, because while the vaccines may no longer required, they still should be given. Schools (private or religious) can still require vaccines. Daycares can still require vaccines.
If I’m a parent in Florida, I’m still requiring my child to get a tetanus shot even if the school doesn’t mandate it.
Hopefully most parents are knowledgeable enough to continue making sure their children get these vaccines.
Florida has already fallen significantly below herd immunity thresholds with childhood vaccinations. The numbers aren’t great for kindergartners and they get worse as you go down in age. With the mandate gone, it will like continue to drop. This is a preventable tragedy in the making.
If I read the coverage correctly – the aim is to end ANY entity being able to ‘require’ vaccines — while the religious institutions might get around it, the average daycare may not.
Republicans are still mad about healthcare facilities, the military etc. fired people for not getting Covid vaccines.
I’m in Texas, and at the beginning of the summer our pediatrician rolled out new rules for the practice. If you want a spaced out, non standard vaccine schedule, they charge $25 per vaccine visit that’s outside the schedule recommended by the National pediatrician association. If your child reaches I think it was 2 years old and isn’t fully vaccinated, you’re going to have to take them elsewhere. I know it’s not the same as school requirements, and it’s not an area wide thing, but I fully approve of making anti vaxxers lives more difficult.
My mom has a cousin that is a polio survivor, and it has affected her mobility her entire life, and she had a mild case. My great grandma had 12 children, and buried 7 of them before they were 30. The two oldest died of a cancer that was untreatable at the time, the other of a car accidents on his honeymoon (seat belts didn’t exist yet), and the rest to various diseases that were everywhere pre penicillin and pre vaccinations. These are the dumbest mother effers alive, and none of them will ever admit responsibility for the kids that are going to die, they’ll blame it on God and his mysterious ways.
The Bible also says the plagues will kill many of us of……….little did we know humans would be bringing them back.
It is demonstrably provable that even if you survive polio as a child, your life span will be shortened because the deterioration in your skeletal structure starts much sooner than a person who doesn’t have polio. And you are way more vulnerable for any kind of fall. Even a minor one.
Ugh! I was already devastated when my husband accepted a (admittedly great) job in Florida because I LOVE living in Michigan, but seriously, WTF, Florida!! Moving there in a month 😭
Make registering to vote as soon as possible a top priority so you can vote in any upcoming elections.
Great advice – will do! Thinking of telling our realtor we won’t accept any offers from MAGA folks 😀
My condolences. May Michigan’s memory be a blessing to you.
If they really want to shut down Disney World, why not just take it by eminent domain instead of killing off kids? The real impact of this stupidity won’t be known for 3-5 years. Those vaccines are given to babies. When all those babies who don’t get the vaccine now start attending pre-school and kindergarten, intermingling for the first time with other kids, that’s when the big outbreaks will hit. And children will die. Lots of children will die.
So it isn’t the government’s right to tell you what to do to your own body or your children’s bodies unless you are a woman or a parent of a trans child. Got it.
THIS. It’s maddening how hatefully they pick and choose what they’ll use the government to force on people. Gilead, here we come!
As long as they don’t take away access to vaccines, like FUK wants to do (that’s our family name for Kennedy), the majority of us will be ok. I hope.
I’ve never been to FL (I hate hot weather) and I’m never going now. The problem is, unvaccinated kids from FL will be traveling all over this country. If there is ever a return of a sane administration, and bipartisanship in Congress, I hope this country will finally do something to limit the disinformation and misinformation that proliferates online. I blame Facebook, but I also blame us as a society that has not put any limitations on social media. The result is we’re in our QAnon era.
a visit to Orlando will become a superspreader event. but good news-Robert Kennedy is doing his best to shut off the flow of information so that the public won’t know about it.
When I think of the mutated & emboldened strains of viruses that are coming out of this hellified public health political environment ….My G-d😢😱💔
I saw a good comment on bsky yesterday that the reason this antivax stuff has been able to flourish is that it has been small enough for most to avoid the tragic consequences.
Many areas are now reaching the tipping point where that will no longer be the case.
Yesterday, I was writing about a boy who died of diphtheria at age nine in 1930. His cousin died of it six weeks before he did. She was five. There had been a big vaccination push against the disease earlier in the year in public schools with nurses onsite every Wednesday for a month to administer the lifesaving shots. All the kids needed was a permission slip from their parents. The two kids who died went to a parochial school that wasn’t part of the program.
Back in those days, when these now preventable diseases would hit a household, the whole house would have to go on quarantine for extended periods of time. In the case of the nine-year-old, the father had to stay with other family members so he could continue to work. He could only talk to his wife and children through a closed window. The antivaxxers of today aren’t willing to do even that. They feel it is their ‘right’ to not only take chances with their own children but everyone else’s as well. This is going to get very ugly.
No, there won’t be quarantines. If COVID taught us anything, it taught us that lockdowns are worse than death. I always tell people that I’m so glad I’m nearer the end of my life than the beginning. I can’t imagine living in this hell MAGA is creating knowing that it doesn’t have to be like this.
I fear for my great grandson who is 7 months old. Luckily his parents are getting him his vaccinations. Took all my grandchildren to Disney World when they turned 8 for a one one one trip. Will see in 8 years if I’ll be able to do that with my great grandson considering what’s going on down there now.
SWAK may I suggest in 8 years you visit the original Disneyland in California instead…
Yep, yep, yep. Any visit to an historic cemetery is going to be filled with stories like that. 3-4 kids, maybe their mom (who’s always the one tending the sick kids) dead within a few days/weeks of each other of what is now a preventable disease.
When I had measles as a kid (maybe a year before the vaccinations were available), my parents followed the public health guidelines–they isolated me in their bedroom, only my mother came in & out, kept the window shades down & a dish towel over the lamp, didn’t let me read. I’m just gobsmacked at how the current regime has eroded the trust in public health officials.
I know that the COVID vaccine has become deeply (and stupidly) polarized around party lines but for routine childhood vaccines for preventable diseases, the polling ranges from 80-90% approval. It’s crazy how often the Republicans do deeply unpopular things and still somehow retain power.
Right. Unless it’s reproductive health or access to COVID vaccines or gender affirming care or…..
Literally all these people do is impose their personal choices upon Americans who may disagree with them. Land of the fucking Free, my ass.
The first thing Mr. Puff said when he read that line was “Unless you’re a woman who doesn’t want to get knocked up.” The cognitive dissonance these nutbars live with is truly amazing.
The problem is this will not just impact Florida. People will travel to and from the state and bring those diseases across the country, where vaccine uptake has been falling in many (if not most) ares for years. We are all going to suffer because of these morons.
To your last paragraph: exactly. Much like COVID didn’t remain within the boundaries of one state, the same will apply to diseases like measles, meningitis, polio, rubella tuberculosis etc–eventually they spread. That’s if we don’t end up with a bird flu outbreak or another deadly COVID variant.
Incredible how our nation didn’t learn one damn thing from the pandemic–not a single fucking lesson.
The current Regime: And here’s another way we can cut costs! We don’t have to pay out social security to the 2/3rds of people who die before they are eligible. We can use those funds towards building more detention centers!
Haven’t set foot in Florida since Trayvon Martin. I said I was done and I meant every damn word. Not one penny. Not one.
Hopefully pediatricians will organize against this madness. All they have to do is require that their patients be vaccinated, or find another practice. Why would any parent take their children to a doctor’s office where they would be exposed to an unvaccinated population?
My daughter’s pediatrician has that requirement.
It’s weird how people talk about Florida, as if half the state isn’t against this stupidity.
Unfortunately not enough people are willing to vote, or vote blindly and stupidly. Any “liberal purists” who refuse to vote because Democrats are imperfect is to blame as well. Florida’s going to be a major case study in the dangers of voter apathy. I can’t imagine it’s anything but a minor pursuing this madness, but that minority votes!
Eh. It’s the same way the world talks about America and at least half of us are *also* against this stupidity. People need to own their bad leadership because public perception isn’t that detailed. TBH, the fact that half of the state and half of the country supports this bullshit is alarming in and of itself.
Florida is hardly 50/50 blue/red. 🙄
Well, the faster Florida dies off the better.
I’m beyond grateful and relieved that my child who is now 4 has had all of her major childhood vaccines. We live in NY where I doubt we’ll ever see the end of vaccine mandates but some of the kids from the wacko anti vax states will still travel here.
Many vaccinated against childhood illnesses are deadly to infants and treatable to older children. The hitch is that once we started vaccinating against the diseases the medical training to diagnose and treat these (once) common diseases stopped. We are about 3 generations removed from having medical professionals who have seen measles mumps rubella scarlet fever etc.
It’s quite disturbing to be one state away from this decision. Sad days indeed.
Maybe other states can restrict travelers from Florida unless they show their vaccine status? Make it difficult for them to spread diseases
Since this administration is SO “States are in charge of themselves, don’t rely on the federal government”, perhaps we can just require all those vaccinations before you’re allowed to enter our state. Then if they boycott, we’re not getting infected or dealing with their stupidity, so it’s still a win either way.
Well this is how you just kill off an entire population of people I guess. I haven’t been to FL in years and have zero intention of going.
This is a horrifying decision. I can’t comprehend it. As a Canadian, i’m glad our tourist visits are down but I hope they continue to fall further to protect our population from that nonsense. I hope doctors in the state take a hard line and require their patients be vaccinated.
AFAIK, contagious diseases don’t respect state boundaries. This is putting so many people at risk —in ways that will go way beyond the already vaccinated parents who will be making decisions on behalf of their young kids. Teachers and other professionals who work with kids may be rethinking their careers, if they’re not already. This will have an impact on travel that goes well-beyond Florida. People with compromised immune systems will think twice before using public transportation or even attending large group activities like concerts and sports events. Schools will become less accessible for many kids, staff, and community members.
It feels incomprehensible weird and devastating to think that public health and medical advances are being willfully destroyed in what feels like a combination of hubris and stupidity.
In other news: People in Florida have been arrested recently for using sidewalk chalk.
Agreed. This is a slow-rolling public health nightmare.
Let’s bring Victorian era diseases to the MASSES!
Plus some modern ones!
So someone help me out. If my kids are vaccinated and we go to Disney and come in contact with someone who is not and they are sick, are we safe or not???? I would think we are but what about the huge elderly population that lives there? What a crazy a@@ world that is unfolding.
Seraphina- I am not a public health, professional, but it is my understanding that you will not necessarily be safe from getting said diseases, though with vaccines, the impact might be less. But that’s the whole point of herd immunity is that the diseases don’t have enough bodies to get a foot hold in in the first place. This is being undone by anti-vax policies
it is no different than if your children are vaccinated and come into contact with someone at the grocery store.
Disney has always been a petri dish of germs.
Republicans no longer care about the elderly – they got the votes they needed and they need to cull Medicare/Medicaid, why not take down the number of recipients.
Craziness. Everyone who said this is a death cult was right. 😕 I feel for the innocents of Florida, and all who did not vote for this. We’ll be going back to the time of my parents’ childhoods–the Depression Era, when suddenly a friend from school wasn’t there for six months due to scarlet fever, or when a sibling died in infancy from whooping cough. WTF is going on with these people???????????????????????????
It costs the state nothing if children fall ill with polio and measles as well as secondary diseases. In this radical right-wing experiment, only the strong should survive, right? The sick, the elderly, children, the disabled, women and veterans are denied any medical care. They will introduce mass graves for the poor and surround the neighbourhoods of the rich with walls guarded by the military. Made up? No, just take a look.
Children vaccinated on time are safe, but vaccination is also about the immunity of the population. The lower it falls, the more likely it is that infections will occur until nobody can protect themselves any more.
Can Disney leave?
