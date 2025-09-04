Newsweek: Is ‘With Love, Meghan’ in danger of not being renewed for a third season?

When I watched the first season of With Love, Meghan, I thought that while the production “looked expensive,” it was probably a relatively inexpensive show to produce. So I was surprised when the Duchess of Sussex spoke about WLM having an 80-person crew. Where? Why? I had to adjust my thoughts and expectations around the production. Originally, I thought that Netflix would support WLM indefinitely because hey, it was cheap to produce and they had the synergy of the As Ever line to support as well. But if WLM really has an 80-plus person crew, it’s really expensive to produce for what it is – a homey cooking/lifestyle show with what looks like sagging ratings for the second season. I’m not saying that Meghan, Netflix or Sussex fans should hit any panic buttons, but it’s worth discussing the idea that if WLM gets a third and fourth season, some changes might need to be made.
Meghan Markle’s cooking show failed to make the top 10 on Netflix, and PR experts told Newsweek that the slump will likely rule out a third season. However, despite the negative sentiment, the show’s first season did make the global, U.S. and U.K. top 10, with 2.6 million views. The second season, however, failed to make the list in all three regions with no decision yet made on whether to renew for Season 3.
With Love, Meghan debuted in March to scathing reviews in both Britain and America, alongside a wave of mocking parodies by influencers on TikTok. Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek: “When a royal brand can’t crack the board, it’s likely an obituary for season 3. Even with Chrissy Teigen and Tan France glitter-bombing the set, the series hit the pavement. Given that it’s missed by a mile, where even hate watchers stayed home, Season 3 is unlikely.”
Teigen was a guest in one episode and brought her husband, musician John Legend, briefly on set, while Queer Eye fashion expert France got Meghan talking about her relationship with Prince Harry during filming.
Nick Ede, a U.K. based brand and culture expert, agreed: “I doubt it will be renewed because Netflix is all about algorithms, it’s all about viewers, it’s all about touch points that create zeitgeisty moments. The first season did that. The second season was panned. The guests weren’t particularly great, so that didn’t elevate it. There wasn’t particularly a PR push, apart from Meghan doing one interview. It felt like a side dish rather than a main dish.”
With Love will return for a holiday special in December, but otherwise fans are still waiting to find out if it gets recommissioned for a third season. Schiffer said Meghan had been too risk averse in the first two seasons, but could try to pitch a slightly different concept for a third season that pushed the boundaries far more.
“Can she turn it around? Of course,” Schiffer said. “She’s one big creative idea away from making it interesting. They could go back and pitch Season 3 as something that would shock everyone and create a lot of buzz, but a ruthless read from a PR war room would be that the show’s cozy authenticity didn’t get traction, it failed bad. The lifestyle lane is unforgiving. Unless you either have some repeatable utility or can shock hardcore then viewers are going to ghost you like an ex. You’re competing with influencers and YouTube and minds that are willing to take those risks.”
Two things. One, I was surprised that Meghan didn’t do a bigger promotional push for the second season as well, and I do think that’s a factor with the second season’s ratings. I still don’t understand why Meghan and Harry are so averse to promoting their projects, and I thought that we had turned a new leaf when Meghan did a lot to promote WLM’s first season. Two, I also think that WLM could be shaken up conceptually. I’m not saying “turn it into a cupcake death battle,” but figure out why the audience responded to certain episodes over other ones. As I’ve said before, the show is better when Meghan is the student, when she’s learning some new dish or skill. All of that and… maybe you don’t need an 80-person crew for a cooking show?
I caveat that this may be full projection, but LA has had, and is in, real trouble with productions leaving the state. Meg comes from an industry family. Industry includes trades. It is my hypothesis that she wants to give as many people jobs as possible. I’m sure that if she keeps her show she will have to cut costs with will generate more headlines.
You can easily get to the number 80 if you watch the credits. Each version with a language other than English has its own crew. Not as large, sure, but still there.
Honestly not surprised given the last week of August is not a great time to launch a show. Why didn’t they wait until after Labor Day?
Exactly my thought! August still has people coming back from last of summer vacations, and running around getting their kids ready for school to start, shifting schedules with all that encompasses. Why not wait until after kids are back in school and routines are set. IMO, that’d greatly increase the initial viewing nos. for sure!
I don’t see how initial week numbers matter that much, you can watch it this week too. It only matters in the sense of people being able to write articles about how it wasn’t in the top 10. If no one watches it over a six week period I think that would be different, but this isn’t like a movie that’s going to get pulled from theaters.
Because people are so used to instant gratification that they deem a show a failure if it does not race to the top of all charts in all countries in the first 24 hours.
And in WLM’s case, they deliberately excluded the periods in which the show had clearly reached the top 10, to focus on the first couple of days, in order to call it a failure. They aren’t even mentioning numbers, just chart position. Disingenuous at best, but I’d call it dishonest.
It’s one of the reasons I kept recommending that people (those who could) either binge-watch or stream it in the background if they couldn’t watch it right away but wanted to support the series and M. To circumvent the haters who would be harping on the chart numbers.
That said, it’s a fantastic series which is well-produced and I still don’t think that it’s an expensive series to produce, despite the “crew” number. We don’t know which categories are included in that 80.
I think Season 2 was released last week because the holiday special is coming out later in the year.
I’m wondering if that number also includes behind the scenes (ie: editing, sound, etc) as well as all the As Ever staff that’s getting the product out on SM…?
I can’t see how they could cram 80 on set in that kitchen lol
One possibility is that she was exaggerating in the sense of “….LAX was so crowded; there were a billion people at the airport today!” But as a former TV producer, if indeed that number is semi-accurate, it’s totally possible — PAs (half that number could be PAs, if you think about all the setting up that has to be done for each shot), lighting, sound, cameras, producers, delivery people, etc. You’d be surprised that how many people are needed, even for a sit-down interview with just a host and a guest. And since two seasons were shot all in one go, it’s highly likely there was a Season 1 ‘team’ and Season 2 ‘team’ setting up/prepping shots simultaneously.
Here’s the issue yet again people are making these presumptions based off of no understanding of what Netflix expects for viewing. I could see if Netflix released expectations, but they never have so how do people know it’s underperforming? It’s the same as for the stuff selling out for As Ever. Yeah, that’s great if I sell 10k of something, but if I only needed to sell 3k to turn the profit if I sell 7K the next go round it’s not a failure.
That’s what seems to be missing in all of these PR analysis pieces. They don’t know how much it actually costs to produce the show, and they don’t know what Netflix needs as far as viewing numbers to consider it worthwhile. So I don’t understand how you can really say something is a success or a failure. Especially when you include the fact that other shows in that genre aren’t as successful as this show.
Is Netflix going to start canceling everything in that genre? If so, then maybe that’s a fair point. But, for now it just sounds like people are saying I’m judging this show based off of performance of other shows in different genres, and I don’t know where expectations lie, but it still a failure.
I have never seen that many engagements, reviews for a cooking / lifestyle show. I would be surprised if Netflix don’t request a third season. I don’t know why it is so hard for people to understand Netflix wouldn’t expect a cooking show to compete with fictional shows, that would employ hundreds of people both in front of and behind the camera.
they don’t care; it’s just that it’s meghan.
THANK YOU! I am so tired of seeing people wholeheartedly embrace the narratives of the people who have a VESTED interest in deflating interest in everything Meghan does in order to severely curtail her earning power. It’s like groundhog day at this point. They did the same thing last year, and earlier this year, and before the Netflix contract was renewed and now this. This Ede person has been wrong about so many things, how is he now being treated as credible – when he’s still spouting the same lies?
The naysayers are not only fishing for details to figure out whether there will be a 3rd series (because everything is locked down tight and there have been very few leaks), they are working overtime to ensure that people NEVER embrace anything Meghan does. That’s why they keep calling clearly successful ventures by this lady “failures”. They know that their audience won’t stop to look at the metrics and do accurate comparisons. This article in question is a series of lies and assumptions based on those lies and once again people who claim to support her are panicking. Jeezus wept.
What’s more, it’s clear that they feel that NETFLIX is the only reason Harry and Meghan are able to live the life they do and remain in the US, so they are always trying to find ways of sabotaging the deal. This whole article is one long gripe by people who really, really, hate the fact that the Sussexes are in a lucrative partnership with Netflix and are wishing for this to come to a sudden end.
The show hasn’t been out for 2 weeks, and all this handwringing? It’s sus as heck. But not unexpected.
That’s the thing that I hate about these ratings/cancellation stories. Everything is through the lens of a regular tv series not a niche show. Cooking and lifestyle shows don’t make the top 10. But for some reason the bar is completely different for Meghan and Harry.
Yeah, agreed. we know nothing about what Netflix expected from this show and my guess is that it aligned with their expectations. There have been some “buzzy” moments, especially with Jose Andres, and honestly – it came out a week ago. I think the viewing numbers will probably be pretty steady for the first month.
the 80 person crew sounds big but maybe some are mobile (and accompany her on the trips to the olive grove, the bookstore etc) some are in charge of sourcing the ingredients for each episode and some are stationed in the house/set, plus producers and all of that – it might make sense. I have no idea what’s standard for that type of show though.
Overall I just dont feel like Netflix is disappointed. they know exactly what to expect with a show like this.
I think the holiday special will be finale and I think this was agreed to in the new deal. Most shows don’t get a second seasons on Netflix so Meghan was lucky to get that.
If people could look past their support for the show they might realize that Netflix has a very clearly defined (If not publicly shared) system of determining which programs to renew. They are famous for axing shows after a second season because for them, viewing numbers have to increase year after year in order to be renewed.
Netflix algorithms aren’t designed to pit one cooking against other cooking shows to decide which one to keep. If the audience is there, Netflix could have six cooking shows in the top ten.
Also, it’s important to look at shows that get renewed for a second season before the first one has even aired.
The overreaction about ratings for this one cooking show is being fed by a media that never cares about actual facts or being unbiased. There are a number of shows that came out on Netflix that didn’t make the top ten last week, yet there is no overreaction by any of these publications about any of those shows or movies. The fact is that we don’t know anything about the real views of her show and how it compares to other shows or movies. It was Labor Day weekend yet none of these publications have factored that into her show or that it is a lifestyle and cooking show that is in the mix with movies and documentaries. Netflix is a global company that has shows and movies released regularly and it would be impossible for them to expect this one specific cooking show to always be top ten when other cooking and lifestyle shows have never reached that standard. Netflix has been doing this long enough to know that not every show will be top ten and so it’s ludicrous to think that they placed such an unrealistic standard on this one show to decide or not they will have another season. There wasn’t even a plan for a holiday season, yet here we are because this is new territory for both of them.
Well, I hope it gets another season, especially bc a new filming would allow for more feedback to be made from the first two seasons. I do think there could be more promotion. I loved the interview she did but the timing had it coming out on the very same day. August is a weird month. I do think Meghan will be out there promoting the Christmas special though. And I’m excited for it.
That’s another thing – with these two seasons being filmed relatively close together, there weren’t any significant changes made. A third season may do something differently based on feedback, or which episodes were the most popular, etc.
And I’d like to see where they go with that. I loved seeing Meghan learning from the experts but some of her own stuff was very cool too. The second season didn’t have something as simple and accessible as the one-pot skillet but maybe there would be more of that in a 3rd season. More dishes she would make at home for dinner that she would feed Archie and Lili. A mix of the simpler quicker recipes with the cool chef guests. There’s just so many places it could go after getting feedback from the first filming so I hope we get to see that.
@jais the first dish I made from this season was a frittata. I took the dish in a spicier direction (roasted red and green peppers, and poblanos) and I’m really glad the episode inspired me move a different direction from the usual omelet for dinner.
You can go anywhere with a frittata! Next one will probably be Spain-inspired. I don’t know why frittatas didn’t make it into regular rotation after the first few times.
Grain of salt: this is from tabloidish Newsweek.
I look at all of the programming on Netflix and think how much of it did not make the top 10.
I’m still astonished at how high the bar is set for anything Meghan and Harry produce.
WLM is a lifestyle show and it generates decent viewing hours for the category 🤷♀️
Regarding As Ever; the brand made millions on 3 product drops and 2 wine releases in a domestic market. Once the logistics are complete for global distribution, it’s going to be a multimillion dollar business with a core customer base.
Meghan isn’t “failing” because a biased metric is being applied by bad actors in the media and commentators. Prime example: Vanity Fair lauds Will Smith getting a first look deal yet disparaged Meghan and Harry for the same arrangement.
All I know is that all of these “experts” have been wrong about Meghan’s show at every turn.
Meghan and Harry have been dumped by Netflix. Wrong.
WME is on the verge of dropping Meghan. Wrong.
On and on and on. They don’t know anything and have been throwing any and everything against the wall to see what sticks.
I’m enjoying the show and am going to do a rewatch because it is so entertaining and soothing.
I do agree with Kaiser and think that Meghan should do more promo. Going on Drew was so sweet and fun. Maybe go visit Jennifer Hudson or Tamron Hall, maybe even the morning shows. It can only help.
I doubt she’s doing anymore promo for season 2. She could see her doing something for the Christmas special.
I think shows like Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson etc are on hiatus until mid September & same with late night shows like Jimmy fallon which return from next week. So with WLM coming out at end of August there were limited options for promotion at least for tv which Netflix etc would have known with its launch date. I’d like Meghan to do a live activity or food prep as promo on tv. Maybe she will do that type of promo for the holiday. special & depending on when it airs, likely that there will be more tv promo opportunities.
People also need to remember that as Meghan had WLM s1, As ever, her second podcast and WLM s2 all launch this year she’s already done quite a bit of promo for all these projects (3 podcasts, 1 tv spot, 1 panel interview and at least 5 print interviews).
This extract lost me at its first lines full of hyperboles. Then, we get the opinion of a UK based expert. And all this on an article signed by j. royston, a wannabe p.morgan. I doubt there are 80 people on the set, but it seems possible that 80 people can be involved : lawyers, writers, security… We’ll see.
The show is visually stunning. Another cooking show host once mentioned that having a fifty plus crew running around her own property absolutely destroyed it so she had to go to a set, so I thought the crew sounded huge as well, but I guess if one thought that a show like Meghan’s was being produced by a crew of 10 or so it’s way off the mark. However, people are expecting a life style show to crack the top ten on opening week is unrealistic. Season one was a phenomenal anomaly. It was new. However, I think WLM is probably doing better than any life style show generally does. Where else do you have people reviewing a life style show, especially many whose brief is to destroy it. How can an 8 part of shorter than 40 minutes rack huge viewing hours to compete in all categories?
I agree with you Tamsin, but get this: WLM *did* crack the top ten during the opening week, and in more than one country. These “experts” and assorted review-bombing, handwringing rags have deliberately omitted this from their narrative because it would not fit their nefarious agenda. That’s what’s so awful about this, and why it’s so sad and infuriating that yet again, people are preparing to panic over absolutely nothing but the same lies from the same people with the same tired playbook.
If there is an 80 person crew, i assume that includes people who plant and tend to the garden and grounds at the studio property.
I just love the show.
My new- i’ve had too much social media intake and i kind of want to die- medicine is Meghan wrapping gifts for Tan and his family before he arrived.
It is so soothing. And she wraps beautifully.
And my orange marmalade arrived yesterday!
My apricot arrived yesterday! I’m still waiting on the orange marmalade. I really really liked the apricot though. Sweet and tart.
Got the orange, still waiting on the apricot. But I also got an email with a nice recipe using the orange marmalade. It’s a touch I didn’t expect.
Let us know how it goes once you try it! My niece and I are trying to figure out how to make some Nutella-drop shortbread cookies using Meghan’s mix once they arrive. The kiddos need(technically want) that shock of sugar/chocolate.
i rec’d my two boxes of shortbread cookies yesterday. i’m going to give one box, as a present, to a friend. not sure when i’ll bake the cookies, though.
No matter how successful a Black women is, it’s never good enough. It was in the top 10 watched shows in many countries. These “experts” and “News” organizations are racist. This is their latest chance to be right. First Season 1 wasn’t going to be renewed, no one will buy her products, she didn’t produce enough on purpose so she would sell out…. Meghan is Taylor Townsend, Namoi (only 2 Gland Slams) Osaka, Serena, “Actually, I’m the G.O.A.T., I have more Grand Slams than Rodger, Remember?”. The Press, Palace, et al Still want the “Netflix won’t renew story”. Season 1 didn’t crack the top 300 shows, turns out only 4.5% of shows ever shown on Netflixs had more views.
For all we know, she was trying to make a point about why she wasn’t filming in her kitchen, (another ridiculous construct), and included “everyone” who visited the set, including interns, family, and who knows who else was included that number.
I am a 68 Year old Black women and Lived this “she’s about to fail, just wait,” s__t, my entire career. The point is to make it happen. Just keep watching and enjoy the show.
“The point is to make it happen.” EXACTLY this. They are literally attempting to WILL her failure into existence. And the more successful she becomes, the more they double down and attempt to find new ways to try to sabotage that success. Rinse and repeat. It appears that they really do believe that if they keep telling everyone that she is a failure then it will become true.
And I love the fact that you mentioned that WLM was indeed in the top 10 in several countries. This alone proves that these experts are biased as hell. They’re literally lying to their audiences when the facts and evidence are right there.
I do wish that instead of panicking and adopting these tabloid’s narratives, M’s genuine supporters would do a Mute Challenge, the way the Sussex Squaddies frequently do to shut out the noise.
@ Magdalena, I completely agree that more Mute Challenges are needed. I do wish that most would realize that focusing on the hate is only incentivizing the hate on a larger and larger scale, we need to cut off the money flow to these articles by refusing to click on them.
Months after the first season, they were calling it a failure despite it charting in the Netflix top ten. For a lifestyle show, that’s just not a failure. It makes talking about anything she does in terms of a flop seem meaningless. Even if she ever does flop, how are we to really know if everything she does is characterized as a flop anyways. It’s a sweet lifestyle show that’s performing well in its category.
I don’t know about any of this. David Chang has had shows on Netflix for something like 8 years – for 3 seasons now he has “Dinnertime Live with David Chang.” He’s never been in the top 10, but Netflix doesn’t seem to have a problem with that.
True but i do wonder how much his show costs to make versus Meghan’s? I’ve seen his show and I don’t think it’s apple to apples.
WLM is shot beautifully, the garden is absolutely incredible, the gorgeous lightening(much better than other shows in the same category I’ve seen), all the music the show uses. I would bet it costs way more to make.
That’s not entirely a bad thing. The product placement in the show has been really smart but in this economy, I wouldn’t be surprised if they suggest she trims costs.
I hope we get more seasons of the show because it is a good lifestyle watch. It has done really well in its category so I wouldn’t be surprised if it continues and Netflix is invested in her brand. But having said all this, when people are trying to cut costs everywhere, that is something they might be thinking about.
Music licensing can turn out to be more expensive than one thinks.
So we’ve got cameramen, set designers, someone/maybe plural responsible for procuring supplies, someone to reach out and book the guests, guests may have had riders for their appearances that would have had to be tended to, editors, writers, directors, producers, managers…
Sure, there are lots of differences. Netflix is actively promoting WLM through their Tadum site, even sending out emails to subscribers to remind them of the show. Also, they’re in business with Meghan. I’ve never seen that for Chang and I’ve been a subscriber since the very early days. But they might tell Archewell Productions that their episode costs are too high, not inconceivable.
What I find interesting about WLM and its casting, especially in the second season, is the connections Meghan is making with people who have been in other Netflix productions – Chang, Tosi, Smyth, Tan France, Samin, Jose Andres, etc. – it’s like Netflix is collecting all of their culinary and lifestyle stars under Meghan’s umbrella.
@Eurydice that Netflix connection stood out to me too. Its possible that Meghan or her team just cold called these people (well not andres obviously) but I also feel like Netflix did some professional matchmaking for this, which benefits Netflix overall. I never watch Queer Eye on Netflix but I might look for a few episodes (I did watch the original on Bravo lol). I may watch Salt Fat Acid Heat now. So these shows may help boost the others.
I also notice that the chefs are a Netflix who’s who. Roy Choi and Alice Waters from the first season are also on Netflix. Except for Roy Choi, I’ve seen all of them on Netflix, and I wouldn’t be surprised if seeing them on Meghan’s show will bring about viewers revisiting their shows. I’ve gone back and re-watched one of Samin’s episodes on her show. After watching season 1 WLM I’ve watched most of Roy Choi’s show with John Favreau. That’s where I first saw Tosi. The first season was focussed on Meghan’s friends and entertaining friends. There was some serious cooking with Clare Smyth this season, and I enjoyed the challenge to get out of everyone’s “comfort zone” in the first episode. I binged season 2 but I plan to revisit the whole season at my leisure. I’ve rewatched the last episode, and thoroughly enjoyed it again. The show is an ode to California too and the garden shots, the vineyard, the sunset at the beach shots were just visual treats. It’s visually stunning. If one can’t at least appreciate that for a few moments, then quit watching and do something else to give to bring some joy into life.
Is it just me or does this obsessive wondering if a show that just aired will have a next season, seem to be a new thing? I’m more used to new seasons/cancellations being announced farther along than the week after the last season was released. Or as I suspect, is this frantic scrutiny only applying to WLM?
It’s partially a streaming thing too. That said, yeah, the intense scrutiny towards a lifestyle show is about all things Meghan be hyper-focused on.
This doesn’t make any sense to me. It’s a fine show. Why in the world is everyone acting like it must be top 1 every damn week. It’s a cooking show. Good grief.
This is what I don’t understand. What exactly is a top mainstream cooking show supposed to look like? I watch a lot of different cooking/food shows from PBS instructionals like America’s Test Kitchen, to road trip shows like Bourdain and Guy Fieri to Chefs Table on Netflix. I think this show has a fairly unique little niche and has good content. It’s beautifully shot and great visuals. I personally would like more cooking, chef collabs and food presentation, but that’s what I like because I don’t do crafts or flowers. Basically everything the Sussexes do needs to set records or it’s a failure according to some. Netflix isn’t the Sovereign Grant and there are other projects in the works.
I love the show as is. Viewship is always fickle on most new shows. If Meghan wants more seasons, I hppe she gets them,
Same. Also she could potentially move it to another streamer/network based on their new first look deal. Netflix’s Chefs Table has been running for years and several seasons but never seen it in the top 10.
So do I. I don’t think anything needs to change. Many people said that they preferred Season 2 to Season 1 so it’s clear that there have already been some “changes”, even though both seasons were filmed back to back. I think that trying to change the series to cater to the whims of viewers who already like the show (and “haters” who just want to bitch and moan and try to tank the ratings) would render it generic and in the end turn off everyone. It is fresh, it is vibrant, it is unique, it is very Meghan. She should not need to change a thing.
This show is a success and so are Meghan’s products. The concept of the show is great, the values behind the show are very rare.
What’s all the bitching about? It’s enough when all these pompous British royalists try to lay their unwashed hands and poisonous eyes on it and make it clear on a daily basis that there is no unbiased independent real journalism left in the UK.
Thank you. The tabloids painted it as not successful and the writer believes and parrot it. It does not have to make it to the top 10 eventhough it was there briefly. The tabloids will never report that. Look at the negative comments: 95 percent are from Britain, as they have an agenda. You cannot compare her cooking show to action and TV drama shows. Cooking shows have a smaller audience. As long as her products sell. Netflix will continue putting out new seasons.
I think there was real curiosity about season 1 of WLM and so people watched it quickly but the show itself is a slow paced comfort show. You watch it again and again for the recipes, you have it playing in the background. Its designed to encourage you to focus on the details and not rush. I personally find myself watching the episodes slowly and savoring them. I don’t feel the need to binge because I’m trying to recreate the rose water or the baked chicken.
I’m not to concerned because so far S2 is great.
I thought it did crack the top 10? At any rate, considering Netflix is in business with Meghan, with As Ever, I doubt the studio brass appraises WLM in isolation. It would be foolish to do so; the cross-promotional possibilities, “synergies”, between the two projects are too great.
The recipes in Season 1 were MUCH more interesting to see being made and to recreate. Season 2’s ones are pretty basic and meh. Also the crafting requires equipment.
I don’t think any dish had a viral moment like the 1pot pasta and the honey lemon cake, but liked a lot of the dishes in season 2. It seems a lot of people are trying the sourdough and Samin Nusrat’s salad. I’ll do the thumbprint cookies. I definitely prefer the food/chef focus and the cocktails/drinks over the crafts. Loved everything from the 1st episode with David Chang.
I really loved the show . I wish Meghan would go on Sherri shepherd show and promote WLM . And Jenifer Hudson show and also do some late night. Stephen Colbert . I really think she should do the promotional circuit. Other than that , I really hope the show returns and I believe it really could take off big time if regular people who just want to watch a nice show knew about it . You know people outside of the tabloid hating circus.
Attorney-turned-hour-long-scripted-drama-writer here. I’m based in SoCal, but have worked on shows produced in LA, NY, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, & New Orleans. An 80 person crew is not that large & doesn’t seem excessive for this type of production. Typical crew size for an hour-long series is around 150.
A group of shows just about cooking for children, with Archie and Lili and friends from school or celebrity friends children. Fun and lookie-loos would tune in as well. Yes, I know they will get roasted for “using” their children, but why not.
Why? So they can get their Actors Equity union card? Go watch Michelle Obama’s show Waffles and Mochi if you want a kids cooking show. Again, this is a cooking/hostessing show. Go to Bravo if you want reality tv and leave the kids out of it.
I really like her and want to like the show and I do like elements of it but for me it is a little bland. It could be more dynamic with also slow paced elements, still her vibe, you know? She being the student is a good one , she could go research outside, different places and then try to recapture whatever dish she found. Etc.