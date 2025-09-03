Deadline: ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 didn’t crack Netflix’s top-ten in its first week

In the past week, I’ve seen the most vile “reviews” of With Love, Meghan’s Season 2. Inevitably, the “reviews” start with some variation of “I watched every single minute of WLM so you, gentle reader, do not have to.” And then they recap, in minute detail, every glance, every word uttered, every drink poured, every flower arranged, all written with such contempt, you would think this was a show glorifying murder. It’s a cooking show! Meghan hangs out with friends and arranges flowers and cooks vegan curry! Anyway, as I’ve said many times, I enjoy the show and I hope to see more seasons. I think that if Netflix greenlights additional seasons, WLM will get even better, and the editing will be smoother and Meghan will find her rhythm as a cooking-show hostess. But some people doubt whether WLM will get any more seasons, because the second season failed to break into Netflix’s top ten in its first week of streaming.

With Love, Meghan is nowhere to be seen on Netflix’s top ten chart. The second season of the cooking show from Meghan Markle failed to crack the streamer’s weekly ratings after its launch on August 26. It comes after the first season squeaked into the top ten with 2.6M views in its first week, placing it at number ten, in March. The first season also failed to have any long tail appeal; in Netflix’s semi-annual data dump – the What We Watched report, showed that between January and June 2025, With Love, Meghan ranked #383 with 5.3M views, low for a Netflix original with four seasons of Markle’s USA Network scripted series Suits ranking higher than it, despite having been off the air for six years. The second season also failed to make the Luminate’s Top 50 Streaming Charts for the period between August 22 and 28, which covers U.S. viewing, meaning that fewer than 1.11M people watched the show in its first two days on the streamer. The ratings will be a disappointment for Netflix, which had hoped its overall deal with the former royal duo, signed in September 2020, would have produced more successful output than it has.

[From Deadline]

Again, why compare WLM to Suits, a scripted drama which enjoyed a huge second-life success on streaming, racking up billions of streams? Why not point out that Netflix is still tinkering with this kind of programming – specialty/cooking/entertaining – and that WLM could easily be given more time to find its footing and an audience? I know the answers to all of these questions, of course. I’m still disappointed that so many people on both sides of the pond are just lining up to “take down” a gentle little show like this.

Here’s another odd thing – on Tuesday, Meghan (or her team) removed every recommendation from her ShopMy page. Her ShopMy is completely blank. Is she giving up the page after not updating it for months? I thought for sure we’d get some updates when WLM S2 came out. But I guess not. It’s really weird. One explanation is that… Meghan isn’t going to bother with it anymore because As Ever is exceeding expectations and that’s where her focus needs to be.