Deadline: ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 didn’t crack Netflix’s top-ten in its first week

In the past week, I’ve seen the most vile “reviews” of With Love, Meghan’s Season 2. Inevitably, the “reviews” start with some variation of “I watched every single minute of WLM so you, gentle reader, do not have to.” And then they recap, in minute detail, every glance, every word uttered, every drink poured, every flower arranged, all written with such contempt, you would think this was a show glorifying murder. It’s a cooking show! Meghan hangs out with friends and arranges flowers and cooks vegan curry! Anyway, as I’ve said many times, I enjoy the show and I hope to see more seasons. I think that if Netflix greenlights additional seasons, WLM will get even better, and the editing will be smoother and Meghan will find her rhythm as a cooking-show hostess. But some people doubt whether WLM will get any more seasons, because the second season failed to break into Netflix’s top ten in its first week of streaming.
With Love, Meghan is nowhere to be seen on Netflix’s top ten chart. The second season of the cooking show from Meghan Markle failed to crack the streamer’s weekly ratings after its launch on August 26. It comes after the first season squeaked into the top ten with 2.6M views in its first week, placing it at number ten, in March.
The first season also failed to have any long tail appeal; in Netflix’s semi-annual data dump – the What We Watched report, showed that between January and June 2025, With Love, Meghan ranked #383 with 5.3M views, low for a Netflix original with four seasons of Markle’s USA Network scripted series Suits ranking higher than it, despite having been off the air for six years.
The second season also failed to make the Luminate’s Top 50 Streaming Charts for the period between August 22 and 28, which covers U.S. viewing, meaning that fewer than 1.11M people watched the show in its first two days on the streamer.
The ratings will be a disappointment for Netflix, which had hoped its overall deal with the former royal duo, signed in September 2020, would have produced more successful output than it has.
Again, why compare WLM to Suits, a scripted drama which enjoyed a huge second-life success on streaming, racking up billions of streams? Why not point out that Netflix is still tinkering with this kind of programming – specialty/cooking/entertaining – and that WLM could easily be given more time to find its footing and an audience? I know the answers to all of these questions, of course. I’m still disappointed that so many people on both sides of the pond are just lining up to “take down” a gentle little show like this.
Here’s another odd thing – on Tuesday, Meghan (or her team) removed every recommendation from her ShopMy page. Her ShopMy is completely blank. Is she giving up the page after not updating it for months? I thought for sure we’d get some updates when WLM S2 came out. But I guess not. It’s really weird. One explanation is that… Meghan isn’t going to bother with it anymore because As Ever is exceeding expectations and that’s where her focus needs to be.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Very rarely does a cooking/lifestyle show reach the top ten so this is not a disappointment and Deadline knows that. I think Season 1 exceeded expectations.
They absolutely know that. When do they ever review lifestyle shows? It was the top ranked lifestyle show on Netflix according to those who did the work and researched it. The hard-on hatefest for M is frankly so bizarre.
Re the shop my page, my assumption as well was that as ever took off like crazy so she’s not bothering. Fair enough.
Exactly, it’s mostly tv shows or documentaries that reach the top 10 on Netflix not cooking shows.
Plus, Meghan hasn’t even done promo for it because the talk shows are still on break (except the Bloomberg interview). She had the first season just 5 months ago lol All Netflix cares about is that you are talking about it and these tabloids are doing a great job at that.
I thought the release date was oddly timed. The end of August isn’t peak viewing season. I think they wanted to get it in before the Stranger Things promo started. I’m guessing the holiday special will be a hit.
Deadline absolutely knows that (and so does Netflix) but is joining the hate because hey why not get some clicks while lying.
OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Meghan’s show didn’t break records when people in the USA were vacationing over the week long Labor Day weekend!!! Most people I know took off Wednesday afternoon for their vacays. They’re not watching tv. They’re grilling, swimming, boating and chilling. It’s a time when you turn things off.
I’ll say, the show’s peanut butter smores sound amazing. Loving the series and joy shared amongst the guests. Want to be invited. Meghan is a great host.
She reminds me of one of our friends who is an excellent host for our annual New Year’s Day celebration. Southern style. She connects people to people and provides great food. Apparently, Salty Islane royal rotists/derangers find that unacceptable.lol Being a deranger/royal rota is unacceptable to me. Get a life that doesn’t involve someone that doesn’t include your personal opinion on their life.
Focus on the lives of the ones being tax payer funded who do F*ck all.
I think the coverage has been terrible. It’s a freaking lifestyle series. You don’t see people or news sites going out of their way to review Pamela Anderson’s show or any other lifestyle show like they do WLM. The need to take Meghan down, humble and put her in her place is very strong for folks and it’s disgusting. It’s very clear the media, courtiers and crazies will do whatever they can to ensure she doesn’t succeed.
💯
It’s disgusting and ridiculous but there is a great deal of pushback, more so than last time. The comments to the articles do have the usual “ugh her again” or whatever comments but there are also a LOT of “I thought it was cute” type of comments as well, from people who dont seem to be huge Meghan fans in general (more just indifferent to her.)
I didn’t even know Pam Anderson had a lifestyle show until the derangers brought it up pt attack Meghan.
The critics/derangers/rota’s look demented with their words. It’s a lovely, joyful and educational show. It’s FUN. Apparently, critics/derangers/rota’s are against FUN. Shocking!!!!
Sad lives.
My Netflix has lapsed, but I eagerly await WLM! These “reviews” are just more sour grapes.
The stills with José Andrés are adorable. I can hardly wait to see the scene with the porrón!
And I still really really really want to try the raspberry preserves!
What a shame! I liked her ShopMy page. I wonder if she’s pulled out her investment or something else is going on? I can imagine someone dastardly offering a billion bucks to buy ShopMy – maybe its nearest competitor.
If not, I hope she does provide links to her curations on her As Ever site.
As for the snide reviews – sounds like the opening of many Guardian pieces – at least she’s out there brave enough, front facing and owning it. The left behinds obfuscate and hide behind their minions. They can bitch as much as they like but their nastiness is there for all the world to read. Karma sucks minions.
Believe her ShopMy page has been blank for a while. I noticed last week when I checked it after looking at the page for the What Meghan Wore blog, and I think someone here made a comment about it a few weeks ago.
A lot of the previous items on the page are simply no longer available. They’re either sold out or last season. Will wait and see if she updates. No one has asked her about it on the business interviews she’s given so would be curious about that. She did mention on the Emma Grede podcast that her Instagram account is for her own expression, not necessarily an extension of her brand.
It’s true. As you say, she’s out there brave, front-facing and owning it. WLM is a sweet show and I’m looking forward to the Christmas special.
It is concerning if Meghan thinks the ShopMy venture is less important than more overt ‘business’ ventures. It should be the easiest and most impactful win for her, sharing both her great taste and relatability. Not everyone who visits will buy, but one can dream — like reading the Vogue September issue used to be or AD.
Maybe it’s not about ” wins” for her, but what is the best use of her time. As ever is clearly her baby, so it’s not odd to me that her priority would be the business that she started and has poured all her creativity into. That page is basically just the side hustle.
There’s really no guarantee that she’s even making a ton of money from it ( from her perspective). I mean if she made $300,000 in one day from sales of As ever, and $3,000 in one day from her commission there I know where I would focus my attention.
There’s a reasonable chance that she temporarily erased her ShopMy page to focus on her As ever product page and finally getting the stock quantities correct. Note that there is still wine available from the 2024 drop, and almost every product In the third drop of her teas, preserves, etc. are still available for purchase, as opposed to the immediate sellouts of the previous drops. Now that she and her team seem to have a reasonable handle on demand, we’ll see if she returns to ShopMy. Could also be she’s preparing a new page of products for ShopMy in line with the upcoming Christmas special.
@Dee2, @windyriver — but the ShopMy page is about solidifying and sharing her personal style brand, and therefore it enhances anything else she does (AsEver, WLM, anything else). It shouldn’t be judged by $ return in isolation!
How much time could it take for a staff member to post the items she actually uses or some they suggest for her to select between? She can’t give her approval because she’s busy debugging supply-chain issues? Also why need to blank out earlier items rather than just leave them and add new ones as appropriate? Not a marketing person, but this seems like a big miss.
@Hannah1 that’s making the assumption that” solidifying and sharing her personal style brand” is a priority. If it is she can do that through her actual brand and not by recommending that people buy other people’s products so she can get a small commission from their sales.
And it may not take a lot of time but it may not be worth the effort. Even if she had an EA do it I think that’s people making an assumption that the EA doesn’t have anything else to do and that they’re making a minuscule amount of money. My friend worked as an EA for a CEO before she went to law school and she was making six figures. In the early 2010s. I would want them focusing on setting up meetings, making sure that everything is above board legally, making sure that there’s no gaps in paperwork, setting up interviews, and making sure that my day runs smoothly.
From a marketing perspective, if I had to choose where I was going to focus my attention. And the choices were promote my own brand, via social media, via interviews, via linked television shows, and by handling supply chain issues, or make sure that a website where I get 1% of the commissions is updated every month so that people who are interested could buy the clothes, I wear? I just don’t see how that’s a choice. She may update the page again when she has more time, but if you’re asking why she’s choosing her own brand I think it’s pretty explanatory.
She hasn’t talked about it so we don’t know her thinking behind it.
@Hannah1 – agree generally with Dee (2). Remember, this is all new for Meghan, and it happened fast – the Netflix show, the As ever product launch, the As ever wine launch. Two seasons of WLM, three product drops, two wine drops, in just about six months. The ShopMy pages, which launched fairly early on, could have been something she experimented with as an adjunct potential source of income before she knew what the response would be to her products, and decided not to follow up on, for now, when she saw her successful As ever sales. (Believe I read too that she’s an investor in ShopMy as well?). Or, she has another idea about how to use those pages. Maybe something short term, along the lines of the seasonal drops for As ever. She didn’t just have clothing pages, which would need updating as seasons and availability changed; there was also a page of beauty products, which wouldn’t present the same updating issue. And I’m pretty sure that page has been gone even longer. Plus, as hands on as Meghan seems to be with anything she develops, I suspect she’d want to be more closely involved than turning most of the pages over to an EA.
Having said all of this, the simple answer could be, someone else is also doing it. I mentioned the What Meghan Wore blog above. If you look at their ShopMy pages, not only are the clothes noted there that Meghan is wearing (or their best guesses), but so are the beauty products that Meghan had on that now deleted page. I’m curious what, if any, connection/arrangment/understanding there might be between the two entities. Any affiliate income would have a bigger impact for an online blog than it would for Meghan at this point, as Dee (2) discusses above.
The worldwide Meghan brand is grounded in enjoyment and admiration of fans in her grace, style, presence. Starting with What Meghan Wore — ShopMy is just an extension of the base. Why does it need to be constantly ‘updated’?
It’s a window into her world, and her life and world are ultimately what her fans want to share. Particular products or interviews get value because they connect to her mystique, not the other way around. Everything else is overthinking.
But WLM S2 was last week’s most watched Cooking Show on Netflix worldwide.
Meaning that the show is doing will in its category.
@AdvisorU2 … Not only that, but Deadline didn’t allow people a full week to watch “With Love, Meghan” in their “The first week of Meghan’s Show Didn’t Make it Into the Top 10 Shows” article. Most people work during the week and can’t binge an 8-episode show released all at once.
I’m hoping people will call out the fact that Deadline’s quoted rating week dates are August 22 – 28, 2025, which doesn’t include the weekend following the show’s debut. The second season of “With Love, Meghan” debuted on August 26, 2025 and the rating week is August 26 – September 2, 2025. The show’s ‘first week’ weekend dates were August 30th and August 31st.
Sorry, the WLM ratings week would be August 26 – September 1, 2025.
Yes, I noticed that too. It’s the way fraudulent news orgs cut off pertinent periods when reporting statistics and trends. Deadline basically reported on “two days” or views to write a hysterical failure article.
Other hacks did the same thing last time, which is one reason why I had begun to encourage people who could to BINGE-watch instead of savouring, because we can watch it over and over again – there is no limit on the number of times the series can be watched. It’s the views that count. And people tend to look at immediate figures, rather than sit and think “perhaps people are waiting to watch the series, e.g. one episode per week”. If people slow-watch the series, then it is easy to assume that people are not interested, because the views are what’s seen – or not seen.
But who knew that Deadline had become such a joke? The royals seem to have paid hacks in every media organisation to try to torpedo everything the Sussexes do, while claiming that they want them to be successful “because they don’t want them to write more memoirs”. They are STILL trying to force them to crawl back to the UK, broke and desperate for crumbs from the royals.
By the way, the Chef’s series, with five top chefs, which was launched on Netflix earlier this year (with Jose Andres in it too) didn’t make it in any charges on Netflix so far. Just saying.
The cinematography was great, by the way.
Why let the Rota rats get the money from linking to her clothes? If nothing else, have the links and put the money toward Archewell or something — how much time can it possibly take to update the Shopify? Doesn’t she have an EA who can do it? Just seems silly to not seize the opportunity, unless she is moving to a different similar service. But then do it asap as people are watching the new season!
With clothing some of it may be timing. She filmed summer last year, I think?
I never understand these comparisons because it’s like people don’t understand different genres. Things perform differently depending on genre regardless of who’s in it. It’s like expecting a Wes Anderson movie with Scarlett Johansson and a Marvel movie with Scarlett Johansson to have the same box office.
And it’s all about setting it up to make her seem like some huge failure, on both sides of the pond and by people that love to present their ” liberal” bonafides. Her success really bothers them, so they began to minimize any that she sees. When there are tons of people that would love to have the level of success that she does.
As for the ShopMy page, maybe she’s figuring out what she wants to link. Maybe she’s working out a better commission on her end and showing how her endorsement racks up money, or maybe it’s not her focus right now. It’s just a suggestion page right, not part of any deal? If it’s passive income, she probably is just figuring out what she wants to do with it and will upload at her speed.
Tom Sykes has already written two posts on The Royalist claiming that Meghan is a big, fat failure.
Sykes said what? Shocking! Said no one. LOL. Were we all to fail like Meghan with a gorgeous and sweet show with her gorgeous and sweet family supporting her.
…and what does that make Tom?
He needs to get off what he’s on atm. Did something go wrong in his personal life? Lots of projection from psycho Sykes of late.
If failure is a Montecito mansion with 100 bathrooms, I’d love to fail that way!
I don’t know why, actually I do, why they keep comparing a cooking show to regular dramas/comedies. Based on Netflix’s report, WLM s1 was one of the top reality/specialty type shows. How does WLM compare with other cooking/lifestyle shows? Notice how that never gets reported.
I love Meghan show. It’s really pretty and peaceful. Anyone hating on this sweet show really should go outside and touch grass.
I just finished watching the second series. It was so good! Season 2 was even better than Season 1 that it has me eager to watch the holiday special. While it is such a happy, feel good type of watch, I am surprised to find myself using her hints in an almost subconscious way. Meghan really is the IT girl of the decade.
I haven’t seen this yet but can’t wait!! This style of lifestyle content is so soothing and needed. And the glimpses make me miss living in SoCal with the banana palms, lemon trees and plumeria growing naturally in the yard. But!! My As Ever box arrived last night and I had such a treat unwrapping everything! And the little notes printed on the labels and packing slip- special. I ordered well after the refresh, and got one of everything I wanted ( marmalade, cookies, crepes, flowers and lemon ginger ‘tea’). Yay me!!
I got my packages last week. I ordered 4 jars of marmalade even though I don’t actually like marmalade. And I received my replacement apricot jam as well.
I was hohum about the apricot. I don’t think I would be a repeat buyer. But the marmalade!!! It was incredible. I paired with a blue Brie and crackers. Sublime. And I mixed some with ricotta to spread on a sugared brioche roll. And it would make a splendid addition to a vinaigrette. And many other things as well.
Just love, love season 2. Enjoyed every minute. Great food. Great guests. Wonderful photography. Meghan was an absolutely delightful hostess. Loved that she sat down for an evening meal with a couple of her guests. The visit to the beach to watch the sunset was beautiful. The interaction between Meghan and Jose was wonderful to watch. The friendly chaos of the kitchen with Chang and Tosi made me laugh and was so enjoyable. The “pondsworth” gaffe in the Chrissy Teigan episode made me laugh as loud the second time I watched it as the first. Numbers might exceed first season eventually. Hope Meghan is working on another season.
At #383, season 1 was the ONLY cooking show in Netflix’ top 1,000.
It premiered during what is essentially the last week of summer for millions of Americans, and I’m willing to bet that played into it. No doubt many chose to spend those last few days with family and friends rather than sit inside watching a show that will still be there after vacation. It means next to nothing. For example, even when Game of Thrones was biggest show in the world, viewership for episodes which premiered around Memorial Day tended to drop off significantly until they figured out they could just take a mid-season break that week if necessary.
Another thing to consider: WLM is like, peak comfort-watching for Meghan’s fans. I was talking about the show with some friends and my MIL and SIL, and all of us had watched only 1 or 2 episodes so far, or hadn’t even gotten started yet. Most of them binged the first season in just a day or 2, but this time around, a lot of us are kind of “rationing” episodes, so we’ll have something to watch to relax after a rough day at work or when we’re stuck at home with a cold or something.
(As a side note, Meghan has at least one new viewer: ME! I admitted that WLM just didn’t click with me in the first season, but I decided to give this one a chance and I’m really enjoying it! Meghan seems to have found her footing and is noticeably more comfortable, but also still a huge dork, lol.)
It’s a leisurely watch for me. Took me a while to watch the first season but I enjoyed the episodes so much. Tan has his own show and I watched that similarly, absorbing the messages and the images of each episode.
I will say that the level of Netflix I have no longer allows for minimized viewing, like I can’t watch in a window on my phone and also do other things which has decreased my use of Netflix by more than 90%. I’ve been watching paramount prime and discovery in its place.
Suits certainly did not start out in the top 10, it was a gradual build to audience acceptance. For a lifestyle show Meghan’s WLM is doing remarkably well. Even IDMB is recommending it on its site even though the haters tried to bury it with negativity. I have now come to expect the hate. A rebuke of the hate to me would be to continue with the show with seasons 3 and 4 along with a holiday show.
So With Love Meghan is the only show on Netflix, no? I mean it’s the only one that is getting this kind of scrutiny. The hate campaign is insane! But the more they attack, the higher Meghan rises. Only, the haters are are so blinded that they can’t seem to realize that.
Sail on Meghan and continue to live your peace!
I thought the drop date was rather odd. They announced that season 2 would debut in the fall, so I wondered why didn’t they wait until after Labour Day.
Yeah, I don’t consider August fall and yet the PSL is already back, lol. But I think it’s an interesting experiment in getting a baseline. As in Meghan made extra products so she can see what’s her base amount of customers and where there’s room for growth. There’s no way to know that otherwise. Same with the show. Putting it out in August with little promo gives you an idea of who’s watching without much promo and where to go from there. As Meghan grows her business, she’s going to be looking at all these things. I wouldn’t expect it to do K-pop Demon Hunters numbers but there’s always room for growth and different types of promo.
The date for season 2 was likely changed because the holiday special will be coming out later in the year.
Her show is the top cooking show on the Netflix platform. And her show is uplifting small businesses. Melissa Clayton, founder of the jewelry company Tiny Tags shared about how after people saw Meghan wearing on of their pieces it SOLD OUT.
Meghan is a tastemaker and an amazing business woman. I got my email yesterday that I should be expecting my apricot spread TODAY. So the haters can keep on because she’s gonna keep shining and winning 🙌🏾
Wasn’t WLM in the top 10 Netflix shows in the US and Australia and a few other countries this weekend?
These vile reviews outlining every little detail are designed to do one thing: depress views by ordinary people. They KNOW that the show is a success by any metric, and they are trying desperately to ensure that fewer and fewer people see it for themselves, because they don’t want a third or fourth season to be announced. They attempted to do this after the success of Season 1 then had to shut up when the news that Season 2 had already been filmed landed.
As to the ShopMy page, I’m hoping that M or her staff are planning a major revamp after entering into lucrative deals with the designers whose items she listed – thus earning her a LOT more than just affiliation links money, while the haters continue to click and seethe 😀 .
That’s what I understand, that it is number 9 now. Meaning a lot of people waited for the long weekend to watch it. The last week of August and first week of September are back to school time so a lot of folks are busy. Surprised at Deadline because they are a trade paper and not a gossip rag but I think they are owned by the same group as Hollywood Reporter?
So I’m not sure if those screenshots of WLM being number 9 were real. I saw them on SM as well but only from one or two accounts. If it was real, a lot more accounts would have been posting and it wouldn’t have been cropped. But WLM did do very well for its category.
I saw quite a lot of accounts talking about how much this new season and sharing various clips from the show.
I love With Love, Meghan and will watch every episode of every season they decide to do, if it’s just 2 or if it’s 20, I’m all in and watching every one!
I love Meghan but I haven’t even started watching season two. I’ve never been a Martha Stewart lifestyle show viewer but I definitely want to support Meghan. Each time I want to cancel my Netflix membership I think but wait I won’t be able to see her show. I’m really really looking forward to her Xmas special!!! Pls have John Legend appear and sing a Xmas carol.
This just sounds like more coordinated and unnecessary outrage. It is a lifestyle show that was surprisingly on the top ten of Netflix, not because it isn’t good (because it is absolutely great and needed at this moment) but because most lifestyle shows don’t reach the top ten on Netflix. The top ten is normally recently released movies or action shows and documentaries. It not being in the top ten for the second season against a ridiculous number of other shows and movies that aren’t lifestyle shows, isn’t a sign of it not being successful or of Netflix being disappointed. They aren’t having this same argument about all of the other shows or movies that come out that aren’t top ten because it’s a ridiculous barometer to any shows success. It’s ridiculous because Netflix has contracts with an unknown number of people that exceeds more than ten, so obviously they wouldn’t expect all of the people or production companies that they have contracts with to reach top ten every single time, because that is impossible. You can’t have a contract with say a hundred people and expect all hundred of them to make the top ten. The math isn’t mathing with these people because it isn’t about truth or logic with them, it’s about placing impossible expectations and rules for this one woman to meet because of their racist hatred for her being biracial, rich and accomplished. She isn’t supposed to be happy, successful and accomplished, so they create their own little criteria to convince themselves that she isn’t happy, successful or accomplished.
I heard that it was no. 9, which is in the top 10. I’ve never gone to her referral page, but why does she have to? Anything she wears or has near her is sussed out and sold out. I have taken to making comments on You Tube when I see negativity or propaganda, even if it is just “hate campaign, stop it”. I don’t know if it helps. What if there was a website that roasted people that trashed Meghan. Relentlessly. It could be called the Karma channel for the thin-skinned.
I cannot get past Chrissy Tiegen being on the show.
The Chrissy episode was pretty cute. But obv people can decide to watch or not.
I’m sure I’ll get raked over the coals for this but the show just isn’t anything special. I love her and Harry and want them to succeed but she doesn’t have that “it” factor that makes it interesting watching. With so much to watch on tv this just doesn’t hit
It’s ok to not like things. It hits for plenty of other people.
Not raking you over the coals, but my experience is so different from yours. To me, there were so many enthralling moments in this season.
Episode One was really cute, but there weren’t any wow moments of interaction, IMO The marbleized scarves and handkerchiefs were easy crafts with beautiful results.
Episode Two was *fine*, I guess. The flower jewelry was adorable. And the briefcase show reminiscences were fun.
After those two episodes, the season really settled in with some amazing chefs/guests
Episode Three with Tan France was incredible. Seeing a deep friendship develop over the course of the show, the talk about their kids, the aprons, the sunset on the beach and above all the masala dabba gift was a precious moment I felt almost voyeuristic watching, like the emotions were too deep for a lifestyle and cooking show.
Episode Four with Samin Nosrat was another episode of burgeoning friendship. Samin’s reaction to the fruit leather, her sharing about the long-running dinner club, and the joys of their dinner were so *intimate*.
I want to make every single recipe in Episode Five, and I won’t even need to make a trip for spices. I need a mega-sized masala dabba for all the Indian spices in my cabinet. Now I want to dive much more deeply into ayurvedic spices. Jay and Radhi are such a sweet couple, too!
The last three episodes were fantastic, and Episode 8, especially, was a lovely adventure with José Andrés. Making the episode a celebration of the crew was incredible. Before that episode, I was a little disappointed that Episode 1 didn’t pick up right where Season 1 left off, in terms of Meghan interacting with the crew with front-of-camera appearances and chances to sample the dishes.
Anyway, this season built beautifully on Season One. What a celebration of California food, foodies, and food purveyors and growers.
Wonderful summary.
I thought it was wonderful that she appreciated the crew and the hard work they all put for creating these eps. It was a delight ending to s2.
I enjoyed Season 2 more than Season 1. I also liked the guests more (with the exception of Chrissie Teigen). And can I say Jay Shetty and his wife are the most gorgeous human beings I’ve ever seen. Etherially beautiful.
I’ve watched episodes 1-6. It took me a few days to watch those because busy. Saving José Andres for when I have time. The hype and outrage has died down a bit. I think the show has improved from Season 1. It’s definitely more chef driven this round and the food focus is more disciplined, with more actual cooking, not just putting together things. I think Meghan has her audience. People wanting a reality show or her showing her own kitchen will be disappointed. People into food and entertaining will enjoy it more. She has her audience. If Netflix doesn’t renew it they can shop it to another streamer or Food Network. It’s never going to get the same numbers as a scripted drama/series like Wednesday or Hostage. However, it’s a good show and top in its category. We want the Sussexes to always be number one because of the hyper scrutiny. The show is good. Hope it gets another season. There’s a lot of chefs I’d love to see her work with. Also this isn’t the only project they’re producing. These guys are multitaskers.
🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱
OT: Both jars, the apricot spread and orange marmalade, arrived today. Woohoo!!!
My apricot arrived today!!! I’ve said before that I’ve never been a huge jam person but my grandma ate toast with jam every morning and apricot was one of her favorites. I kind of remember it being cloyingly sweet. But Meghan’s? Nah, this apricot hits and I’m not just saying that cuz I’m a fan. There are prob some good apricot spreads out there that could rival Meghan’s but I just don’t know them and I’m pretty happy with the one I just tasted. This one’s got that bright pop like the raspberry. Raspberry is still the number one but I’m actually really really into the apricot. As in I don’t think it’s gonna last long bc again I could just spoon it out of the jar. Meghan’s got a great palate and she really knows how to balance the sweet and the tart. Like the raspberry, I would order jars of the apricot. Now…the orange marmalade…should be arriving soon… and that’s….going to be interesting. But I’ll give my review when I can.
I’m so glad you liked it, JAIS. I remembered you saying you were not sure you’d like it. I’m expecting marmalade today and I hope it is also not as sweet as the typical marmalade from big brands.
I did like the apricot! It had that citrus to balance the sweet. I don’t think I’ve ever even once tasted an orange marmalade bc it does not sound like something I would like. I’m curious though, and even if I don’t like it, it could be something others love? We shall see. But at this point, I would happily reorder multiples of both the raspberry and the apricot. If it was too sweet for me I would say so but its really not.
Got my apricot spread too and was finally able to get a hold of the flower sprinkles and hibiscus tea. Also got the marmalade and box of cookie mix, which I’m saving for the office Xmas cookie exchange.
🎉 great 🙂
Monday was a pajama day for me and got into my recliner and binge watched WLM. I don’t watch cooking shows and when I saw season 1, I really enjoyed it. Season 2 is even better. I think it was a good blend of cooking, making gifts for visitors and getting people involved in making things that were outside their comfort zone. It was just plain FUN!
i don’t get why major Hollywood news magazines are saying this show is a failure. I don’t understand why Netflix isn’t pushing back on these articles. By their metrics her show is doing well. No other food show is in the top ten. It’s a food show for God sakes. Top ten viewing spot is phenomenal for a food show. These writers are not being subjective at all when it comes to her. It’s like they are wishing for the show to fail. I would have liked her to go out and promote the show more. She should have been on all the daytime shows promoting it. ? That’s the only drawback I have with how they do things as far as promotion of anything they do. Just putting it out on Instagram isn’t enough if you want a larger viewing audience. Whether it’s movies or TV show you have to get out there to promote it.
I love this adorable show that brings light, colour, beauty, kindness and human goodness. And those flower sprinkles somehow symbolise the thousands of freckles the whole Sussex family has, don’t they?
I love With Love — it is my comfort show as I am going through palliative care. My mom knows that and bought me two special gifts. The address defaulted to the wrong address. Within minutes she contacted As Ever to provide the right address. Today, I found out it shipped to the wrong address (lucky person who got my flowers). I reached out to As Ever. I know it was my mom’s mistake, but I was pretty shocked by the poor customer service and the “we can’t help you” response. Not the best way to build brand loyalty.
The problem with streaming services is their algo’s. Like if you watch one sci fi show, all it shows you for the rest of your life, is sci fi shows. Some people actually watch a wide variety of shows/movies/whatev. Anyway. I like her. She’s soothing. And whoever’s picks the tunes I see on instagram with her stuff is excellent.
They’re always criticizing her projects but where are the royal’s projects ranked on anything? Who’s watching their interviews and documentaries? Nobody
How’s Kate’s cooking show going? How’s Kate’s anything going?
Netflix is a VOD streaming platform not live tv that depends on ads and ratings. And people to this day are still talking about M, Netflix, and their brands. They are keeping the conversation alive and going for M, Netflix and her brands…So It’s working 😊
Also, One of the things I enjoy watching WLM eps is bringing awareness to the local/small businesses. That’s something hopefully the US media would understand more, as small businesses are the backbone of this country.
My guess is that Meghan may be in the position to do “traditional” influencing, monetised posts in exchange for payment for fashion, jewellery, gardening and travel brands, rather than get paid for clicks on Shop My.